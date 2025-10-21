11 Best Games Like Ghost of Tsushima in 2025

Many players undoubtedly crave more games like Ghost of Tsushima after fully experiencing the groundbreaking game for the first time. The open-world action RPG from Sucker Punch Productions left a lasting impression on many gamers, who touted it as one of the best PlayStation exclusives of the time . Even I, a PC gamer, heard the game’s praise soon after its release. So, I was excited to learn of its release on desktop computers.

However, although Ghost of Tsushima features a massive world with many secrets to explore, there comes a time when you just want something else to try. That’s why I compiled this list of the 11 best games like Ghost of Tsushima that capture some of its most compelling aspects. Whether it’s exciting combat, cinematic gameplay, or an intricate world with beautiful landscapes – these games are an excellent alternative. So, without further ado, let’s follow the guiding winds to our objective.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Ghost of Tsushima

You might think that the best games like Ghost of Tsushima will all be based in feudal Japan, but that wasn’t our only selection criterion for this article. Instead, we focus on games with a heavy emphasis on melee combat, open-world exploration, and RPG elements. Naturally, breathtaking visuals and an excellent art style are also top priorities for Ghost of Tsushima fans that contribute to immersion.

With that in mind, here’s a sneak peek into the top titles:

Ghost of Yotei (2025) – Sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, this samurai action RPG combines intense swordplay and open-world exploration in a mystical feudal Japan setting. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (2019) – souls-like action RPG with a challenging yet rewarding combat system. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019) – epic action-adventure game set in the iconic Star Wars universe.

These are just the tip of the iceberg. Keep reading to explore more epic adventures that share the spirit of Ghost of Tsushima and will keep you hooked for hours!

11 Best Games Like Ghost of Tsushima in 2025

These games like Ghost of Tsushima will immerse you in rich worlds, intense combat, and unforgettable stories. How many of these have you played? No matter if you’re a fan of samurai action or epic open-world adventures, you’re in for a treat. Let’s dive into the full list!

1. Ghost of Yotei [Best for Samurai Fans and Open-World Explorers]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure with exploration and stealth elements Platforms PS5 Year of release 2025 Creator/s Sucker Punch Production / Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 20–35 hours Best for Players who love a mythical world with stealth-based gameplay and strategic combat

Ghost of Yotei is one of the best samurai games out there; it takes everything that made Ghost of Tsushima awesome and cranks it up to 11. Set as a sequel, you return to the stunning world of feudal Japan, where you play as a new samurai on a quest to protect your land from dark supernatural forces.

The gameplay is a solid mix of brutal combat and exploration. The world is alive with side quests, hidden secrets, and cool collectibles that keep you coming back for more.

The combat is fast and feels incredibly satisfying – switch between stances and customize your abilities to suit your playstyle. Stealth is key too, giving you options to go full-on sword-swinging or sneak your way through.

The challenge is mostly there, but some enemy AI feels a bit lacking at times. Still, when you’re in the thick of a fight, it’s hard not to feel like a total badass.

Visually, it’s a feast. The landscapes are stunning, and weather effects like thunderstorms amp up the atmosphere during fights. The soundtrack hits all the right notes, with traditional Japanese music that pulls you right into the game.

My Verdict: If you loved Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei is a must-play. It builds on the original with more combat depth, an immersive world, and all the samurai goodness you could want. While it’s not perfect, it’s definitely worth diving into.

2. Horizon Zero Dawn [Best Open-World Exploration and Combat]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action RPG Platforms PS4, Windows, PS5 (remaster) Year of release 2017 Creator/s Guerilla Games Average playtime 50–100 hours Best for Players who enjoy exploring post-apocalyptic worlds

Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the best games like Ghost of Tsushima. It’s one of the best open-world games available, featuring numerous stunning landscapes to explore, which is one of the biggest attractions of Ghost of Tsushima, too. The rich and engaging main story focuses on Aloy, the game’s protagonist. You must uncover the mystery of the world’s downfall and how it became overrun with fearsome machines.

The combat is also one of the highlights of games like Horizon Zero Dawn. The vast world is filled with robotic enemies, all with different strengths and weaknesses. A bow is your primary weapon, but you can also utilize traps, explosives, and a spear for melee combat. Defeated opponents will drop resources essential to your survival, allowing you to craft the items you need to thrive in a hostile environment. Moreover, you can customize Aloy to your liking to suit your preferred game style using various items and abilities.

My Verdict: Horizon Zero Dawn is all about exploring a jaw-dropping world while taking down robo-beasts. Perfect for players who want to roam through a post-apocalyptic world and smack some metal enemies around in style.

3. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Best Combat Precision and Challenge]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure with stealth elements Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s FromSoftware Average playtime 25–50 hours Best for Gamers seeking challenging combat and precise timing

The connection between Ghost of Tsushima and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is obvious – both are action games set in feudal Japan. However, Sekiro’s gameplay experience radically differs from Ghost of Tsushima. Here, the game primarily focuses on combat, which, in typical souls-like fashion, is extremely challenging and features many different opponent types and bosses.

In this game, you play as Wolf, a shinobi tasked with rescuing his lord. Your primary weapons are a katana and your prosthetic arm, which you can use to unleash powerful abilities. The combat heavily focuses on blocking and parrying incoming attacks, which many players consider challenging yet satisfying. Like in Ghost of Tsushima, you can also utilize stealth to gain an advantage over your enemies. Moreover, the game includes an excellent overarching story, with many picturesque landscapes and unique areas to explore.

My Verdict: Sekiro is for players who live for a challenge. Its combat system is brutal but satisfying, and if you love that feeling of getting better with each death – much like in the best Dark Souls games – this one will have you hooked from start to finish.

4. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Best Star Wars Action-Adventure]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure with Metroidvania elements Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Respawn Entertainment Average playtime 17–30 hours Best for Star Wars fans and players who enjoy lightsaber combat and a compelling story

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has all the cinematic and gameplay qualities of Ghost of Tsushima while retaining the beloved and familiar vibe of excellent Star Wars games. Naturally, some gameplay differences, such as various platforming challenges, a lack of stealth mechanics, and Force powers, make the game unique in its own way.

You play as Cal Kestis, one of the few remaining Jedi Padawans after the Empire’s Great Jedi Purge. You’re accompanied by BD-1, a friendly droid that assists on your adventures and directs you toward points of interest, similar to the birds and foxes in Ghost of Tsushima. The game’s progression is reminiscent of Metroidvania-style games, where certain areas become accessible after acquiring particular powers or items. Moreover, the combat has souls-like elements in that enemies are tough, and the meditation circles throughout the world are mechanically similar to Bonfires from Dark Souls.

My Verdict: If you’ve ever wanted to feel like a Jedi, this cinematic sci-fi game delivers. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order combines stunning combat, rich storytelling, and that unmistakable Star Wars magic.

5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [Best Fantasy RPG with Deep Storytelling]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world RPG Platforms Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s CD Projekt Red Average playtime 120–200+ hours Best for Players who appreciate deep storytelling, complex characters, and expansive open worlds

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of my favorite open-world games of all time. Although this is the franchise’s third installment, it’s an excellent entry point, especially if you’re looking for a game like Ghost of Tsushima set in medieval Europe. The graphics, music, and overall vibe are superb, which is why gamers are looking for other games like The Witcher 3 with similar levels of refinement.

You’ll play as Geralt, a monster hunter for hire who’s also on a quest to find Ciri, the emperor’s missing daughter. You’ll journey to many picturesque areas, meet fascinating people, and make difficult story decisions throughout your adventures. Regarding combat, you’ll have to battle epic monsters and hostile humans alike to move forward. As a Witcher, you’ll have magic and alchemy skills at your disposal to give yourself the edge in tough encounters. Alternatively, you take the edge off by playing Gwent with almost any NPC in the game.

My Verdict: The Witcher 3 is the gold standard for RPGs. With its dark story, rich characters, and open world, it’s perfect for anyone who wants to dive into an immersive adventure where every decision matters.

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action-adventure Platforms PS4, PS5, Windows Year of release 2020 Creator/s Insomniac Games Average playtime 8–15 hours Best for Fans of superhero tales and urban exploration

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a top-tier option if you’re looking for a game like Ghost of Tsushima set in contemporary times. In this title, you play Miles Morales, who lives in New York’s Harlem neighborhood and juggles his duties as a regular kid and the second Spider-Man.

Although the game is a spin-off of the original Marvel Spider-Man game with Peter Parker, this title is more refined and features various improvements over the original. Thus, it is an excellent entry point for new players. You should also consider the Marvel Rivals Battle Pass if you want to play as Spiderman in Marvel’s exciting PvP hero shooter.

For example, the various side quests you can undertake in the open world are more varied than before. Secondly, Miles has some unique powers like Camouflage and bio-electric Venom Blast. For some, the game’s unique web-slinging traversal is the highlight, allowing you to swiftly fly through Manhattan like no one else.

My Verdict: Miles Morales swings into action with smooth web-slinging and a killer story. If you love being Spider-Man and taking on bad guys in an open-world city, this is your go-to for that superhero vibe.

7. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Best Immersive Open-World Storytelling]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action-adventure Platforms Windows, Xbox One, PS4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Rockstar Games Average playtime 50–100+ hours Best for Players who enjoy immersive storytelling and historical settings

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a visually stunning open-world game set in late 19th-century Wild West America. This immersive Western game is exceptionally realistic and features many intricate systems that significantly enhance its overall immersion. Crucially, its impressive visual style, detailed open world, and unrivaled quality make it an excellent alternative to Ghost of Tsushima, even though the game’s setting is radically different.

You play as Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde gang. The game’s epic story will have you traveling through America while dealing with rival gangs and bounty hunters on your trail, all the while coping with dangerous wildlife and unpredictable weather for survival. Your countless decisions will affect your honor, influencing how people across the land react to your presence. Moreover, the game offers plenty of activities beyond the main story to keep you entertained and immersed in this leading single-player game for PC.

My Verdict: Red Dead Redemption 2 is an open-world masterpiece. With its epic story and insane attention to detail, it’s perfect for players who want to live out their cowboy dreams in a world that feels like it’s truly alive.

8. God of War [Best Mythological Action-Adventure]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure Platforms Windows, PS4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Santa Monica Studio Average playtime 15–20 hours Best for Players interested in mythological tales and cinematic storytelling

If you’re after one of the best hack-and-slash games, God of War is a must-play. This game is an epic story about a battle-hardened father traveling through the Nine Realms from Norse mythology with his young son. The duo is on a shared journey to take the ashes of their late wife and mother, Faye, to the highest peaks of the realm. The game’s visual style is excellent, featuring detailed environments and vibrant lands filled with fantastical creatures.

Games like God of War are centered around combat, supplemented with exploration, puzzles, and an excellent narrative. Kratos’ primary weapon is the Leviathan axe, infused with ice powers that will prove handy in combat and when solving puzzles. You can even throw it and return it to your hands at will. Meanwhile, Atreus provides assistance from afar with his bow, and you can customize his abilities to suit your needs better. Naturally, customization applies to your character, too, allowing you to customize your stats, appearance, and combat abilities to your tastes.

My Verdict: God of War guarantees some of the most satisfying combat you’ll ever play, all wrapped up in an emotional, mythological adventure. If you love deep storytelling and action that hits hard, this one’s a no-brainer.

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG Platforms Windows, Xbox One, PS4 Year of release 2017 Creator/s Ubisoft Montreal Average playtime 40–80 hours Best for Fans of historical settings, stealth mechanics, and expansive open-world exploration

Assassin’s Creed: Origins is a solid alternative to Ghost of Tsushima. However, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows might be even more suitable once released since that game is set in feudal Japan. Conversely, Origins is excellent if you want to change the scenery to ancient Egypt.

The developers consulted historians to create a historically accurate representation of ancient Egypt’s Ptolemaic period. The game is truly impressive visually, and its extensive world is filled with epic locations to uncover. The main story and optional quests throughout the game also give many insights into various life aspects from that period.

Gameplay-wise, Origins is the first Assassin’s Creed game to reinvent the formula and add new features like RPG elements and a reworked combat system. Naturally, there are familiar aspects, too, such as stealth combat and parkour. And like any Ubisoft title, Assassin’s Creed: Origins encourages exploration and searching for secrets, which could take a while since the world is so vast.

My Verdict: Assassin’s Creed: Origins brings you into the heart of ancient Egypt, mixing stealth, parkour, and RPG elements. If you dig exploring massive open worlds and playing in history’s sandbox, this game’s for you.

10. Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor [Best Action RPG for Tolkien Fans]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure with open-world elements Platforms Windows, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Linux, macOS Year of release 2014 Creator/s Monolith Productions Average playtime 15–25 hours Best for Players who enjoy dynamic combat systems and engaging in epic battles within Tolkien’s universe

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor is the best game like Ghost of Tsushima for Tolkien fans. This fantasy action RPG game has a dark tone and has you playing as Talion, a Gondorian ranger, on a quest to avenge his family.

The game features stealth and fast-paced combat centered around cutting down hordes of Uruk soldiers and generals. Many players praise the game’s fluid combat and brutal finishers, which are varied and spectacular to behold. You also have Wraith abilities, which grant new skills like invisibility, time slowing, and enemy possession. The last one allows you to gain control of your own Uruk armies or possess generals to disrupt Sauron’s armies from within.

One of the game’s unique highlights is the nemesis system, where any Uruk that kills you will rank up and gain special abilities. They will also remember your previous encounters, referencing them when you meet again on the battlefield. This feature makes each playthrough unique and personal.

My Verdict: Shadow of Mordor is your ticket to taking down Uruk armies in brutal combat, with a cool nemesis system that makes every death feel personal. Tolkien fans will love this game’s unique twist on Middle-earth.

11. Batman: Arkham Knight [Best Superhero Stealth and Combat]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure Platforms Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s Rocksteady Studios Average playtime 12–20 hours Best for Fans of the Dark Knight, stealth mechanics, and engaging combat sequences

Batman: Arkham Knight combines the slick combat of Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and the superhero aspects of Marvel’s Spider-Man to create an exciting crime-fighting experience. Except here, you play as the resourceful Batman, who has to deal with the constant insanity of Gotham City, which is currently overrun with criminals. If you’re a fan of stealth mechanics and enjoy sneaking up on enemies, this game ranks among the best stealth games out there.

The game’s graphics are gorgeous and highly detailed, although the gloomy Gotham cityscape is a considerable contrast to the picturesque landscapes of Ghost of Tsushima. However, both games are on par regarding cinematic quality and immersion.As is tradition, Batman has plenty of high-tech gadgets at his disposal to defeat Gotham’s crime lords and to travel across the city. In this game, the Batmobile is definitely a highlight since it wasn’t available in previous titles. It plays a pivotal role in many boss encounters, puzzles, and is just fun to drive around while running over the city’s thugs.

Upcoming Games Like Ghost of Tsushima

The open-world action genre continues to grow, and there are some highly anticipated titles on the horizon. Each promises to bring something new while staying true to the heart of what makes these games so immersive.

Fable (2026) – The long-awaited return of Fable is finally on the way, and I’m pumped. Expect a magical world full of rich lore and dynamic choices that will shape your journey. Fable is ready to give us another iconic adventure with plenty of whimsy and danger.

– The long-awaited return of Fable is finally on the way, and I’m pumped. Expect a magical world full of rich lore and dynamic choices that will shape your journey. Fable is ready to give us another iconic adventure with plenty of whimsy and danger. Onimusha: Way of the Sword (2026) – A reboot of the classic action series, Onimusha: Way of the Sword is bringing the samurai action back in full force. Get ready for swordplay, mythological enemies, and a stunning feudal Japan setting that’ll make you feel right at home if you loved Ghost of Tsushima.

– A reboot of the classic action series, Onimusha: Way of the Sword is bringing the samurai action back in full force. Get ready for swordplay, mythological enemies, and a stunning feudal Japan setting that’ll make you feel right at home if you loved Ghost of Tsushima. Phantom Blade Zero (TBA 2026) – This one looks absolutely wild. Set in a dark, action-packed world, Phantom Blade Zero blends fast-paced combat and intense sword fights with a deep, narrative-driven experience. It’s shaping up to be a thrilling take on the genre.

These upcoming titles are set to elevate the open-world and samurai action experience, and I can’t wait to see where these journeys take us. Ready for the next chapter in epic adventures?

My Overall Verdict

Looking for games like Ghost of Tsushima? Here’s where to start, depending on what you’re after:

Each of these games brings something unique to the table, so pick the one that best suits your playstyle and dive in.

FAQs