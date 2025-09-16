18 Best Games Like The Forest | 2025 Survival Horror Picks

If you’re searching for games like The Forest, you’re likely chasing that same mix of fear, freedom, and fight. The tension of hearing footsteps outside your shelter. The grind of crafting your next weapon. The satisfaction of surviving one more night.

I’ll walk through 18 intense survival experiences that capture those feelings in different ways. Some lean into horror, others into crafting or co-op, but all deliver high-stakes gameplay where every decision matters.

Our Top Picks for Games Like The Forest

There’s no shortage of best survival games out there, but not all of them hit the same nerve as The Forest. These five stand out because they capture that same blend of isolation, danger, and strategy.

The Long Dark (2014) – This one strips out the monsters but cranks up the dread. You’re stranded in a frozen wilderness after a disaster, battling hunger, weather, and wildlife. What makes it great is how it leans into realism and silence. ARK: Survival Evolved (2017) – ARK throws you into a world full of dinosaurs, but don’t let that fool you. The core loop is all about gathering, crafting, and building while everything around you wants you dead. Rust (2013) – If you like The Forest but wish it had more player-driven chaos, Rust delivers. You start with nothing but a rock and a torch, and every step forward feels earned. What makes Rust so gripping is its unforgiving PvP, where other players are often the biggest threat. Subnautica (2014) – Instead of forests, you’re plunged into the ocean. But the sense of isolation, constant resource pressure, and fear of what lurks below will feel instantly familiar. Grounded (2020) – You’re shrunk down to the size of an ant in a backyard that suddenly feels hostile and huge. Grounded blends creative base-building with teamwork and insect horror.

These five only scratch the surface. Keep scrolling for the full lineup of 18 games similar to The Forest that fans will appreciate.

18 Best Games Like The Forest – Survival, Crafting, and Co-Op

This full list goes beyond the top picks to cover a wide range of survival experiences. Each game brings its own spin on base-building, danger, and exploration in hostile environments.

How many of these have you played? Scroll down and discover the best games like The Forest available right now.

1. The Long Dark [Best Realistic Wilderness Survival Game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, Windows, Linux, GeForce Now Year of Release 2014 Creator/s Hinterland Studio Inc. Average Playtime 30–60 hours depending on mode and playstyle Metacritic Score 77/100

The Long Dark drops players into the frozen wilderness of northern Canada. There are no monsters or mutants here – only silence, cold, and the quiet dread of knowing help isn’t coming. You’re on your own, and every decision could be the one that keeps you alive.

The gameplay centers around survival. You’ll scavenge abandoned cabins, forage for food, boil water, and fight the cold with whatever shelter or fire you can find. The environment is brutal, and the world doesn’t care if you make it.

With no map markers or hand-holding, everything must be learned through observation and experience. The game’s harsh, realistic survival in the frozen Canadian wilderness makes each choice feel personal and earned.

Visually, the art is stylized but bleak. The pastel sky, muted snowdrifts, and sparse buildings create a sense of loneliness that lingers as you explore. Survival Mode is fully open-ended, while Wintermute offers a narrative-driven option with a slower, more reflective pace.

Pro tip Always harvest clothing from corpses or cabins early in-game. The right jacket or boots can be the difference between surviving the first night or freezing in place.

Final Verdict: The Long Dark stands out by stripping survival down to its essentials. Fans of The Forest who enjoy tension, strategy, and self-reliance will find this frozen wasteland both punishing and deeply rewarding.

2. ARK: Survival Evolved [Best Dinosaur Survival Sandbox]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux, GeForce Now Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Studio Wildcard, Instinct Games, Snail Games USA Average Playtime 60–100+ hours depending on server and playstyle Metacritic Score 70/100

Stranded, starving, and unarmed, ARK: Survival Evolved drops you onto a tropical island crawling with dinosaurs and unknown threats. It’s a brutal survival experience where every action drains your resources, and the environment punishes hesitation. For fans of dinosaur games, this one stands out as you’re not just fighting to live – you’re building relationships with creatures that can become your allies or your end.

Players start with nothing but their hands, forced to gather materials, craft primitive tools, and build shelter. Over time, you’ll learn to tame wild beasts, grow crops, form tribes, and research advanced technologies. The first-person perspective also makes combat feel intense, putting it right alongside some of the best FPS games when battles break out against players or predators.

The world is dynamic, full of storms and shifting temperatures that change how you approach each day. The standout mechanic is the ability to tame and ride over 100 unique creatures, creating a bond between player and beast that carries real weight in survival or combat.

It’s true that a few players called ARK too demanding or buggy at times, though I personally think its ambition and depth more than make up for it.

Pro tip Taming a flying mount early can completely change how you navigate and survive. Focus on Pteranodon or Argentavis depending on your region.

Final Verdict: ARK: Survival Evolved offers pure chaos and progression in a living, breathing world. If you enjoyed the resource management and base-building in The Forest, but want it scaled up with massive creatures, deeper crafting, and unpredictable PvP, this one delivers in full.

3. Rust [Best PvP Survival Game with Base Raiding]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, macOS Year of Release 2013 Creator/s Facepunch Studios Average Playtime 50–300+ hours depending on server type and PvP preference Metacritic Score 69/100

In Rust, the only goal is to stay alive – but the island doesn’t make that easy. Between the cold, starvation, wild animals, and other players, every moment is a test. There’s no story, no hand-holding, and no safety net. You spawn naked with a rock, and what happens next is entirely up to you.

The moment-to-moment gameplay revolves around gathering resources, crafting gear, and building shelter, but that’s just the start. What sets Rust apart is its always-online world where other players are often more dangerous than the environment. Sure, a few players found the PvP-heavy world too unforgiving, but for me, that unpredictability is exactly what makes the game so thrilling.

Visually, Rust has evolved from a scrappy alpha to one of the most striking open world games out there. Its island is now detailed and alive with diverse biomes, abandoned buildings, and player-built bases that vary wildly by server.

Pro tip Always stash backup gear in a hidden external base. Your main shelter is a flashing target on PvP servers.

Final Verdict: Rust is raw, unpredictable, and completely player-driven. If what you loved about The Forest was tension, danger, and survival with no guarantees, Rust cranks all of that up and leaves it in the hands of real people.

4. Subnautica [Best Underwater Survival Adventure]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, GeForce Now Year of Release 2014 Creator/s Unknown Worlds Entertainment Average Playtime 30–50 hours for main story, 60+ for full exploration Metacritic Score 87/100

After a crash landing on an alien planet covered almost entirely by water, Subnautica forces you to adapt quickly. With limited oxygen and no safe land in sight, the deep sea itself becomes both your home and your greatest threat. The atmosphere is equal parts wonder and dread, with glowing reefs giving way to pitch-black trenches filled with predators.

The core loop blends resource gathering, crafting equipment, and building underwater world. You’ll construct submarines, harvest kelp, scan alien technology, and push further into hostile zones where each dive feels more dangerous than the last.

What makes Subnautica special is how it ties survival to discovery. The world hides secrets about the crash, the alien structures scattered across the seafloor, and the infection spreading through its ecosystem. The explore and survive in a beautiful but dangerous alien ocean USP is central – every dive balances awe with the fear of what lurks in the dark.

Pro tip Always bring extra batteries for your Seaglide. Running out of power in the deep can mean a slow, helpless death.

Final Verdict: Subnautica is a masterclass in tension and exploration. Fans of The Forest will appreciate how it mixes survival mechanics with mystery, offering a setting that’s as breathtaking as it is unforgiving.

5. Grounded [Best Miniature Survival Game]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime 30–70 hours depending on co-op or solo play Metacritic Score 83/100

Grounded flips the survival formula by shrinking you down to the size of an ant and dropping you in an ordinary backyard that suddenly feels massive and hostile. Every blade of grass becomes a towering tree, while ants, spiders, and bees take on the role of predators in this strange ecosystem.

Gameplay revolves around collecting resources, crafting tools, and building bases in places that balance safety with early access to resources. You’ll scavenge dew drops for water, roast bugs for food, and reinforce shelters against insect raids.

Shrunk to insect size, you’ll survive the backyard’s wild ecosystem. The familiar setting twisted into something dangerous keeps it fresh, and community feedback often praises how inventive the base-building feels when scaled to this miniature world.

Pro tip Build your base near a water droplet source or juice box. It saves time on hydration runs and reduces the risk of being ambushed while searching for water.

Final Verdict: Grounded is clever, tense, and surprisingly deep. Fans of The Forest will love how it transforms ordinary surroundings into a survival gauntlet, mixing teamwork and creativity with genuine danger.

6. Stranded Deep [Best Ocean Crash Survival Experience]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, Windows, Linux Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Beam Team Games, Beam Team Publishing Average Playtime 25–60 hours depending on survival style Metacritic Score 65/100

A plane crash strands you in the heart of the Pacific Ocean, and Stranded Deep challenges you to endure without outside help. Survival is never straightforward, as hunger, thirst, sun exposure, and injury constantly test your ability to adapt.

You’ll spend time scavenging wrecks, hunting for food, and crafting tools to build shelter and secure water. As your skills grow, you can expand into farming, raft construction, and deep-sea exploration, where sharks and other dangers add constant tension.

Some players found the pace a little too slow or repetitive, but honestly, I liked how it gave me time to soak in the atmosphere. Stranded Deep balances quiet moments of calm, like drifting sunsets, with storms and predators that remind you how fragile survival really is.

Pro tip Craft a water still as early as possible. Relying on coconuts for hydration can lead to sickness if overused.

Final Verdict: Stranded Deep rewards patience, planning, and resilience. Fans of The Forest will enjoy its realistic survival systems and sense of constant vulnerability.

7. Miscreated [Best Post-Apocalyptic Multiplayer Survival]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, GeForce Now Year of Release 2014 Creator/s Entrada Interactive LLC Average Playtime 40–100 hours depending on server activity Metacritic Score TBD

Set in the ruins of a world devastated by The Final War, Miscreated throws players into a bleak, post-apocalyptic landscape where survival is anything but guaranteed. Humanity clings to life in forests, crumbling cities, and toxic wastelands, while mutants and hostile survivors make every encounter dangerous.

The core experience blends scavenging for supplies, building shelters, and facing constant environmental threats. Weather shifts dramatically with thunderstorms, snowstorms, or even radiation clouds altering survival conditions, forcing players to adapt on the fly. Over 15 drivable vehicles and an extensive crafting system add depth, while more than 100 weapons create endless strategies for defending yourself.

What sets Miscreated apart is its focus on post-apocalyptic survival with mutants and hostile players, and on a great gaming monitor it all feels incredibly real. Food and water are often contaminated, crops must be grown for long-term stability, and other survivors can be more ruthless than the environment itself.

Pro tip Always inspect scavenged food and water – contamination can kill you faster than a mutant attack.

Final Verdict: Miscreated is brutal, unpredictable, and deeply atmospheric. Fans of The Forest will appreciate its mix of survival mechanics and high-stakes encounters that demand constant awareness.

8. Conan Exiles [Best Barbarian-Themed Open World Survival]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, GeForce Now Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Funcom Average Playtime 60–200+ hours depending on server and playstyle Metacritic Score 68/100

Set in the ruthless world of Conan the Barbarian, Conan Exiles throws players into the Exiled Lands where survival is far from guaranteed. After being cut down from the corpse tree, you begin with nothing but your will to live.

This top survival game blends traditional systems – hunting, crafting, and gathering – with large-scale construction. You can create a simple campfire or raise an entire fortress that dominates the desert skyline.

Exploration takes you through deserts, swamps, and frozen peaks, each presenting unique hazards like sandstorms, freezing cold, or hostile creatures. What makes the experience stand out is its brutal open-world survival in the savage lands of Conan. PvP servers transform the world into a constant struggle, where betrayal and raiding are as dangerous as the environment itself.

Pro tip Establish your first base near water but away from main travel paths to avoid early raids.

Final Verdict: Conan Exiles delivers a mix of raw survival, large-scale battles, and the freedom to build empires. Fans of The Forest will appreciate its intensity, only amplified by the constant threat of both nature and rival clans.

9. Project Zomboid [Best Isometric Zombie Survival Sim]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, GeForce Now Year of Release 2019 Creator/s The Indie Stone Average Playtime 60–200+ hours depending on playstyle and servers Metacritic Score TBD

Project Zomboid asks one question – how will you die? Set in the fictional towns of Muldraugh and West Point, this open-ended sandbox plunges players into a decaying world filled with danger. The game focuses on deep, realistic zombie apocalypse survival simulation, where every small decision carries weight.

The mechanics in this must-play zombie game go far beyond hunger and thirst: you’ll deal with depression, boredom, and injuries while fending off relentless zombie hordes. Farming, fishing, and carpentry become essential as time passes, and each day introduces new challenges like power outages, migrating hordes, and harsh winters.

Visually, Project Zomboid uses a top-down isometric style that feels simple at first glance but hides an incredible amount of detail. Line-of-sight, lighting, and sound mechanics create tense moments where one misstep can lead to disaster.

Pro tip Never underestimate boredom. Keep books, radios, or simple distractions around – mental health is just as vital as food.

Final Verdict: For fans of The Forest who crave long-term survival with punishing realism, Project Zomboid offers one of the most authentic and unforgiving apocalypse simulations available.

10. Icarus [Best Session-Based PvE Survival Game]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, GeForce Now Year of Release 2021 Creator/s RocketWerkz Average Playtime 40–100 hours depending on mode and mission choices Metacritic Score 67/100

Icarus places players on a hostile planet where a failed terraforming project has left behind toxic air, violent storms, and unpredictable wildlife. As a space game at its core, it drops you down from orbit with nothing, forcing you to craft shelter, hunt for food, and gather materials before the environment consumes you.

The tension rises because most gameplay is built around time-limited missions on a deadly alien planet, where each drop has strict deadlines that make survival more intense. Some players felt the time limits clashed with the open-world vibe, though I found the countdowns added just the right dose of adrenaline to every run.

Activities include chopping trees, mining caves, hunting predators, and mastering three tech trees that unlock new tools and structures. Bases are temporary, but planning them well can mean the difference between escaping alive or failing the mission. The visual design mixes realistic forests, snowy peaks, and barren wastelands with a striking sense of scale.

Pro tip Always carry extra oxygen tanks – running out mid-mission can end a drop before it even begins.

Final Verdict: Fans of The Forest who crave higher stakes will appreciate how Icarus blends co-op survival with relentless pressure, turning every expedition into a race against time.

11. State of Decay 2 [Best Zombie Survival with Base Management]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Undead Labs Average Playtime 25–60 hours depending on campaign and community playstyle Metacritic Score 66/100

This TPS gem takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where civilization has collapsed, and survival depends on the strength of your group. Unlike many zombie games focused only on combat, this one pushes you to think strategically about every aspect of community life.

The gameplay is built around resource gathering, base building, and cooperative survival. You’ll scavenge abandoned towns for food, medicine, and weapons while defending your camp against endless waves of the undead.

Each survivor comes with unique skills, traits, and weaknesses, meaning no two playthroughs unfold in the same way. The game also allows for drop-in co-op, where friends can join to help stabilize your settlement or raid dangerous areas.

Visually, the environments mix quiet rural landscapes with eerie, decaying suburbs. This creates an atmosphere that feels both familiar and unsettling. What defines the game, though, is its focus on building a community to survive in a zombie-infested world.

Some players bounced off the game’s rough edges – occasional jank, repetitive side tasks, and quirky AI. But I still found the tense survival loop and community management more than worth it.

Pro tip Focus early on securing a steady food supply – without it, morale collapses quickly, and survivors won’t last long.

Final Verdict: State of Decay 2 appeals to fans who enjoy survival layered with leadership. If you liked the tension of The Forest but want more strategy and group management, this is an excellent pick.

12. Raft [Best Raft-Building Ocean Survival Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Redbeet Interactive, Axolot Games Average Playtime 30–70 hours depending on exploration and co-op play Metacritic Score TBD

Raft begins with you stranded on a small wooden platform drifting through an endless ocean. Armed only with a hook, you must pull in drifting debris and slowly expand your raft into a livable base.

Gameplay revolves around scavenging floating scraps, diving beneath waves for rarer materials, and crafting tools to keep hunger and thirst at bay. Over time, players can research new blueprints, construct multi-level bases, grow crops, and even raise animals aboard their floating home.

Drift, gather resources, and expand your floating base. What starts as a desperate fight for survival becomes a creative exercise in engineering as your platform transforms into a thriving vessel. Multiplayer adds another layer, allowing friends to divide tasks and overcome challenges together.

Pro tip Prioritize building a purifier and grill early on – sustainable food and water make exploration much easier.

Final Verdict: Fans of The Forest will enjoy Raft’s blend of survival tension and base-building freedom, only this time set against the vast, unpredictable ocean.

13. Miasmata [Best Survival Game with a Scientific Mystery]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows Year of Release 2012 Creator/s IonFx Studios Average Playtime 20–40 hours depending on exploration pace Metacritic Score 76/100

Miasmata sets you in the shoes of Robert Hughes, a scientist stricken with a mysterious plague and abandoned on a remote island. Unlike many survival games that focus purely on crafting or combat, this one combines exploration with research, challenging you to fight illness while unraveling the island’s secrets.

Players gather plants and fungi to create medicine, chart the landscape using an innovative cartography system, and carefully manage stamina as exhaustion can be just as deadly as predators. The island is lush and atmospheric, blending thick forests, mossy ruins, and dangerous cliffs.

The game’s unique draw is the need to survive alone on an island while researching a deadly disease. It’s about patience, observation, and learning how to endure when both body and mind are under threat.

Pro tip Always mark landmarks on your map early – navigation is as important as medicine here.

Final Verdict: Miasmata rewards fans of The Forest who enjoy tense solitude, slow-burn discovery, and survival with a scientific edge.

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, GeForce Now Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Iron Gate Studio Average Playtime 50–200+ hours depending on co-op progression Metacritic Score TBD

Valheim invites players into a procedurally generated world rooted in Norse mythology. You awaken in the afterlife’s tenth realm, charged with proving your worth to Odin. This isn’t a simple survival grind – it feels like a full action RPG experience, where every step is tied to exploration, progression, and discovery across a world that grows more hostile the further you journey.

The game blends gathering, crafting, and base-building with dynamic combat. You’ll cut timber to raise longhouses, farm land for food, and forge weapons to defend against both nature and mythological beasts.

What makes Valheim stand out is its emphasis on Viking-inspired co-op survival with epic boss battles. Facing massive enemies like Bonemass or Moder requires preparation, teamwork, and persistence.

Pro tip Always build a forward base before summoning a boss. Running back unprepared can mean losing hours of progress.

Final Verdict: Valheim rewards patience, strategy, and teamwork. For fans of The Forest, it offers a survival experience that thrives on cooperation, exploration, and unforgettable encounters.

15. Green Hell [Best Jungle Survival with Psychological Twist]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Windows, GeForce Now Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Creepy Jar Average Playtime 25–60 hours depending on playstyle and mode Metacritic Score 78/100

Green Hell places you in the heart of the Amazon, where every step is a fight against nature itself. Stranded and alone, you must adapt quickly, because the jungle isn’t just a backdrop – it’s an active threat. Heat, parasites, predators, and mental strain combine to create one of the toughest survival experiences available.

Players gather resources to craft tools, build shelters, and hunt for food, but the gameplay goes deeper. You’ll need to treat wounds in detail, manage your sanity, and face sudden changes in weather that push your survival skills to the edge.

The dense jungle is alive with detail, from swaying trees to hidden dangers lurking in the undergrowth. Nights are oppressive, while daytime offers little comfort as jaguars or tribes may be watching. Green Hell is about ultra-realistic Amazon jungle survival experience, making every choice feel urgent and every mistake costly.

Pro tip Prioritize crafting bandages and checking your body regularly for leeches. Ignoring small wounds or parasites early can quickly spiral into serious health issues.

Final Verdict: Green Hell will appeal to fans of The Forest who want harsher realism and psychological tension, pushing survival into both physical and mental territory.

16. Darkwood [Best Top-Down Survival Horror Game]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Linux, macOS, Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2014 Creator/s Acid Wizard Studio Average Playtime 20–40 hours depending on choices and pace Metacritic Score 80/100

Darkwood flips the script on horror games. Instead of cheap scares, it builds fear through atmosphere, tension, and uncertainty. Played from a top-down perspective, you’re trapped in a cursed forest where daylight is your only chance to scavenge and nightfall transforms every sound into a potential threat.

Daytime means exploring eerie woods, collecting supplies, and crafting weapons or traps. Once darkness arrives, the tone shifts – you’ll board up windows, fuel generators, and fortify your hideout against whatever stalks outside.

The game’s visual aesthetic is grim yet striking, blending muted colors, distorted perspective, and haunting sound design. Over time, the line between reality and nightmare fades, leaving you in constant unease.

Pro tip Always manage your generator fuel carefully. Darkness in Darkwood isn’t just a backdrop – it’s lethal, and running out of light can doom an entire night.

Final Verdict: For fans of The Forest who crave slow-building dread, player-driven survival, and a world that punishes complacency, Darkwood delivers a rare and unforgettable horror experience.

17. Chernobylite [Best Sci-Fi Survival in a Nuclear Exclusion Zone]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creator/s The Farm 51 Average Playtime 25–40 hours depending on choices and style Metacritic Score 75/100

Chernobylite combines survival mechanics with psychological horror in one of the most haunting settings imaginable: the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. You play as Igor, a physicist returning to the irradiated ruins of Pripyat decades after the disaster, determined to solve the mystery of his fiancée’s disappearance.

This great stealth game balances several layers of survival. You’ll explore the decaying city, scavenging for scarce resources while competing with hostile soldiers, rival stalkers, and supernatural entities. The story is non-linear, shaped by your choices and alliances.

Visually, the game is striking – real-world 3D scans of Chernobyl lend authenticity, while the eerie lighting and surreal encounters heighten the tension. Chernobylite is a sci-fi survival horror set in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, blending exploration, strategy, and dread into a single package.

Pro tip Focus early on upgrading your base and building a solid team. A strong foundation makes every later decision – combat or stealth – far more manageable.

Final Verdict: Fans of The Forest who appreciate story-driven survival with a supernatural twist will find Chernobylite both unnerving and rewarding.

18. Distrust [Best Arctic Survival Inspired by ‘The Thing’]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, iOS, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Cheerdealers Average Playtime 15–30 hours depending on characters and mode Metacritic Score 75/100

Distrust draws inspiration directly from John Carpenter’s classic horror film The Thing. After a helicopter crash strands a group of explorers near an abandoned Arctic research station, survival quickly turns into something far stranger. The endless polar night, freezing winds, and gnawing hunger are threats on their own, yet sleep itself becomes the most dangerous enemy.

Falling asleep attracts a terrifying force that drains life, while staying awake for too long drives characters into hallucinations where perception blurs between reality and nightmare. The tension grows with every decision, and in co-op mode, teamwork becomes essential to lasting more than a few days.

The visual aesthetic leans on icy blues, flickering lights, and claustrophobic interiors, creating a mood that is both oppressive and surreal. Fifteen playable survivors with unique skills add variety, encouraging experimentation with different survival strategies.

Pro tip Balance rest cycles between survivors instead of forcing them all to stay awake. A rested teammate can save the group when hallucinations spiral out of control.

Final Verdict: Fans of The Forest who want a blend of survival mechanics, chilling atmosphere, and creeping mystery will find Distrust a tense and unforgettable experience.

FAQs

What is the best game like The Forest?

If you’re looking for the best game like The Forest, The Long Dark is a top pick – with brutal wilderness survival and no monsters, it captures tension and realism. For a bigger, wilder sandbox, ARK: Survival Evolved adds dinosaur taming and epic base-building.

What type of game is The Forest?

The Forest is a first-person survival horror game. It combines open-world exploration, crafting, base-building, and combat against hostile creatures, blending psychological horror with resource management and strategy.

Why do people like The Forest?

Players love The Forest for its mix of survival gameplay, base-building, and eerie horror atmosphere.

How many endings are in The Forest?

There are two main endings in The Forest. The choices you make in the final sequence determine which outcome your character experiences.

Is Green Hell based on The Forest?

No, Green Hell is not based on The Forest. It is its own survival game, focusing on ultra-realistic mechanics set in the Amazon jungle, but fans of The Forest often enjoy it.