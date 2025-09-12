14 Games Like Satisfactory for Builders in 2025

Games like Satisfactory offer an addictive mix of resource management, automation, and creativity. These games can keep you hooked for hours, especially when you really dig into the deeper systems at play .



Here, I’ll highlight 14 standout games that are similar to Satisfactory. These games bring fresh takes on the automation and base-building genres, from survival crafting to whimsical beaver-based gameplay. Each one helps you optimize your production while navigating clever twists on the formula.



Fans of massive factories and synchronized conveyor belts will love discovering these unique titles. Any one of these could be the next game you sink hundreds of hours into, so keep reading to discover hidden gems.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Satisfactory

Here are just a few of the games that will scratch that Satisfactory itch. Each brings someone unique to the table, which is why each of these titles is worth checking out. If you are a fan of complex systems and forward thinking, any of the games here will give your brain a workout.

Factorio (2016) – Factorio is the factory-building title that inspired Satisfactory. Here, deep mechanics help you strive towards your next goal. Before you know it, it’s been hours. Timberborn (2021) – Keeping beavers happy is the goal of this game, which blends city-building mechanics with the rewarding automation features that Satisfactory is known for. Astroneer (2019) – This base-building sandbox game has you gathering resources and terraforming alien worlds into soft, beautiful landscapes. Shapez 2 (2024) – Abstract automation enters the 3D landscape for this game, which boils the genre down to some of its most satisfying components. Mindustry (2017) – This title combines tower defense and competitive multiplayer with automation. Create units and take down enemy bases with your creations to expand your manufacturing capabilities.



This is just the beginning, so keep scrolling to find more unique factory-building games you might not have heard about. The titles here range from some of the most well-known automation and strategy games to games that didn’t receive much fanfare.

14 Games Like Satisfactory Packed With Automation

Below, I’ll introduce you to 14 games packed with factory-building and exploration. These games are the perfect next step for fans of Satisfactory. Each title is built on a foundation of deep resource management and complex systems. How many have you played?

1. Factorio [Best for Deep Strategy]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Linux, Windows, GeForce Now Year of release 2016 Creator/s Wube Software Unique features Advanced systems and addictive gameplay Metacritic score 90

If you love Satisfactory and haven’t played Factorio yet, you’re missing out in a big way. Factorio flings you straight into a strategic sandbox where assembly lines and conveyor belts dance a complex ballet that you can’t stop watching. The way you optimize your industrial processes is where the game becomes addictive, with a gameplay loop that far outshines its somewhat dated graphics.

Factorio is easily one of the best-loved games in this genre, and it actually inspired Satisfactory. It has a lean, no-frills design that gives your brain a workout as you juggle advancement methods and blueprint tools. It presents a challenge without feeling impossible if you keep trying new things and work for your results. Though the game can be grindy, it’s extremely satisfying for a specific type of player.

Here, every part of your factory matters. If you want a game that gives your brain a workout, you can’t skip Factorio. For fans of Satisfactory, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Why we chose it Factorio set the bar for this type of industry simulation game, and its addictive gameplay loop inspired Satisfactory.

My verdict: If precision and grand-scale logistics are what you craft, Factorio is the best simulation game to scratch that itch.

What do players think?

snellface ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ To me, Factorio (with and without the Space Age DLC) is one of the greatest games ever made

2. Timberborn [Best for Whimsical Fun]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms macOS, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now Year of release 2021 Creator/s Mechanistry, Mechanistry Sp. z o.o. Unique features Beaver-centric gameplay Metacritic score TBD

Timberborn reimagines automation through the lens of industrious beavers. Unlike Satisfactory, you play as a beaver who seeks to keep your colony happy and thriving. The water physics in this title are especially charming. You’ll weather droughts and terraform your spaces using dams, as beavers tend to do. This is an Early Access game, and each update brings extensive new features that may completely change how you experience the game.

The benefit of Timberborn’s Early Access status is that updates are still coming, and the developers are fully tuned in to what players are saying. If there are issues, they will be addressed sooner rather than later.

City-building, strategy, and industry play significant roles in Timberborn, making it a suitable next step for those who enjoyed Satisfactory. It’s extremely charming, and consistent updates mean there’s always something new to discover. The unique twist and lack of full industrial aesthetic (as well as the beaver companions) may make this a more palatable experience.

Why we chose it This title brings that Satisfactory-style gameplay into a cozy, eco-conscious sandbox. The small studio that made it is focused on providing a polished experience.

My verdict: Timberborn is an exciting strategy game for those who prefer their automation with a whimsical twist.

What do players think?

Particular_Reserve35 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I personally love just building. Especially with the new update that introduced 3D water and overhangs, has really opened up what you can build.

3. Astroneer [Best for Space Exploration]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now Year of release 2016 (Early Access), 2019 (Full Release) Creator/s System Era Softworks Unique features Chill survival elements Metacritic score 71

Astroneer is a physics-based sandbox game that is a little lighter on optimization than other games in the genre. While there’s little to be gained by mastering your builds, there’s a lot to be said about exploration, building, and co-op adventures in this game.

Every new world is alien. It’s vibrant and full of new areas to explore and resources to collect. You move from world to world, terraforming and building outposts to connect to your ever-growing galactic network. It’s easily one of the most chill space games I’ve ever played. Playing with friends is flexible and rewarding, too.

Though it fully embraces the basebuilding genre, this planet crafter takes great care to put less pressure on you than similar games. It’s set in space but grounded on Earth, without leaning too far into complex mechanics.

Why we chose it Open-world wonder fuels this game, but it shares the same joy for engineering that Satisfactory is known for.

My verdict: For those craving exploration and base-building in a soft, vibrant setting, Astroneer ticks all the boxes. You’ll find the same level of enjoyment from its systems without delving too deeply into complex strategy.

What do players think?

christerflea ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I prefer Astroneer because it requires less thinking/planning.

4. Shapez 2 [Best for Puzzle Solving]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Linux, Microsoft Windows, GeForce Now Year of release 2024 Creator/s tobspr Games, Gamera Games Unique features Massive scale 3D puzzle solving Metacritic score Tbd

Shapez 2 distills the automation and factory-building genre to its logical core. This 3D game takes everything you love about the factory-building aspects of Satisfactory and makes it the core gameplay loop. You’re combining parts to make shapes and colors in an overall simplified production line. That doesn’t mean it’s too simple, though.

The minimalist grids you work with evolve into sprawling logic puzzles, but the abstract nature of them doesn’t feel restrictive. Instead, it hits the sweet spot for anyone who can’t help but plan ahead. It’s a delightful puzzle game that emphasizes all of your favorite parts of Satisfactory.

Why we chose it Shapez 2 is one of the purest forms of this genre that you can play. If Satisfactory felt too overinvolved for you, Shapez 2 is a good alternative.

My verdict: Shapez 2 is built for strategic minds who want fully-optimized automation without the hurdles or fluff.

What do players think?

Ghillie_Spotto ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’m not saying Shapez 2 is “the best” but it might be the best way to introduce a reluctant friend to the obsession.

5. Mindustry [Best for RTS Fans]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows Year of release 2017 Creator/s Anuken, Anton Kramskoi Unique features Tower defense and RTS elements Metacritic score Tbd

Mindustry is a hybrid tower defense game with automated supply chains. The gameplay loop has you mining resources so you can craft units, building materials, turrets, and ammunition. You can send those units forth to capture hostile bases and expand your manufacturing capabilities.

Every piece that you can build will be used to fight off real-time enemies or conquer other players. Unlike Satisfactory, every assembly line can make or break your defenses. While other factory-builder games have you progressing along a path for the sake of it, Mindustry uses those deeper mechanics to work towards a more tangible goal. Some see this as a huge step in the right direction for the factory-building genre.

Why we chose it Satisfactory-style logistics and deep, rewarding systems play really well with this game’s strategic combat.

My verdict: Mindustry may satisfy your craving for more Satisfactory, but it’s a well-made RTS game at its core.

What do players think?

potent_dotage ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It doesn’t have a ton of content (certainly compared to something like Factorio), but there is enough there to sink hundreds of hours into it.

6. Factory Town [Best for Relaxing Automation]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Microsoft Windows Year of release 2019 (early access), 2021 (full release) Creator/s Erik Asmussen Unique features Whimsical aesthetics Metacritic score Tbd

Factory Town brings a few new things to the factory game genre. Instead of being set in a grim, gritty industrial setting, Factory Town is more akin to Stardew Valley than Factorio (at least as far as aesthetics go). This is an Early Access game with a planned total of 8 campaign sections you can link together to transport goods.



There aren’t any enemies or combat in this game, so there’s less stress than in some of the other titles in the genre. The simplistic graphics are gentle and charming, too. Linking settlements together is one of the biggest joys to be had here. Building up your settlements is a slow climb that results in full automation… eventually.

Why we chose it The automation in this game looks and feels more fun than the gritty industrial aesthetics that most games similar to Satisfactory use.

My verdict: Factory Town is one of the most lighthearted sandbox games in the factory game genre, perfect for those who prefer a softer setting.

What do players think?

Glidercat ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It scratches the factory game itch pretty well and a little bit of the city builder itch as well.

7. Infinifactory [Best for Narrative Intrigue]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2015 Creator/s Zachtronics Industries Unique features Narrative charm Metacritic score 70

When things work as intended, it’s exciting to behold. Infinifactory takes that feeling to the next level with its automation and puzzle-solving mechanics. In this game, you need to satisfy your alien overlords to create factories that work as they are supposed to. If you die in the process, the aliens are understandably displeased.



This light narrative twist makes this game stand out, especially among titles that don’t give much in terms of story. The context of the narrative gives the game flavor and stakes, so it feels a little more human (even if it features aliens). The focus is tighter, and your factories don’t sprawl nearly as much as they do in similar games.

Why we chose it Satisfactory’s automation systems can sprawl quite a bit, but the challenges presented in Infinifactory are smaller and more elegant by nature.

My verdict: Infinifactory is a tightly focused puzzle game for players who crave a fun, narrative flair with their factory-building games.

What do players think?

raydenuni ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Infinifactory is amazing. I highly recommend.

8. Autonauts [Best for Managing Robot Minions]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2019 Creator/s Denki, Curve Digital Unique features Robot minions Metacritic score 80

Autonauts is a robot management game as much as an automation game. One of the most important skills you’ll learn through your time with this game is coding. It gamifies programming skills to help you direct your bots on what to do and how to do it.

The aesthetic doesn’t detract from the deep systems that reward logic and creativity. Your bots can build settlements, gather resources for you, and automate every single step of the process if you want them to. While it might not be the proper vehicle for learning coding overall, it does provide unique mechanics and insight into programming processes.

Why we chose it There’s plenty of depth here, but the cute robots and programming focus make it a unique choice for Satisfactory fans.

My verdict: Autonauts has all the same beats as Satisfactory, but with a brighter, friendlier vibe that focuses on programming in addition to automation.

What do players think?

_Face ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I have over a hundred hours, and still haven’t finished my first map.

9. Nova Lands [Best for Colorful Gameplay]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2023 Creator/s BEHEMUTT, HypeTrain Digital Unique features Island management Metacritic score 79

Nova Lands doesn’t offer much in the way of new ideas for automation games, but the unique, colorful setting makes up for it. It’s a smaller, cozier game than Satisfactory, but it’s a great option if you want to experience the same vibe without too many mechanics.



You’ll still be setting up full production lines, upgrading your technology, and farming resources from the world. There’s so much less stress here, as the object of the game isn’t always to get to the next phase as quickly as possible. Though the gameplay is fast, progression doesn’t have to be.

Why we chose it Here, the loop that you love so much in Satisfactory has been condensed and remade into something a little easier to digest.

My verdict: Nova Lands is a fast, colorful game that will look great on some of the best gaming monitors out there. Naturally, it’s extremely engaging for fans who find factory building a little dull.

What do players think?

assassin_falcon ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It was a pretty fun game, definitely got my money’s worth.

10. Technicity [Best City Builder]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Osaris Games, RockGame Unique features Large-scale city building Metacritic score Tbd

Technicity is an automation game blended with a city builder, but it offers a different experience than most city-builders. Instead of building small settlements, you’re crafting massive cities that run themselves. Every system has to work together effectively to make your world work. Sometimes, it just clicks. A lot of trial and error goes into the gameplay loop.



There’s a lot of freedom in this game, though. With the enormous scale, you can create transport hubs, industrial districts, and anything else you can think of. Technicity is a sandbox game, but it’s one of the least restrictive ones out there. If logistics is your favorite part of these games, this is one you have to try.

Why we chose it Technicity combines urban planning, automation, and coop elements. It’s the perfect game for large, fully automated builds with tons of simultaneous systems.

My verdict: Technicity is an ambitious indie game that allows you to build as big as you want. City-scale problems are solved with Satisfactory-style critical thinking.

What do players think?

FrenchAnanas ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The Creative possibilities in this game are HUGE.

11. Scrapnaut [Best for Coop Gameplay]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s SpiffyBit, RockGame Unique features Top-down coop gameplay Metacritic score Tbd

Automation is more fun with friends, and Scrapnaut’s emphasis on gameplay with up to 4 friends reinforces that. This open-world game has you exploring different biomes with friends (or on your own), and building bases to survive. All the while, you’re trying to build a farm settlement that completely runs itself.

Managing oxygen levels can be a challenge, and managing resources can be a grind. When you have a party of friends with you, time flies by. That alone makes this a great co-op game for those interested in base building and automation.

Why we chose it Every system you install in your settlement counts. While it’s definitely a survival game first, Scrapnaut’s factory-building system is well-made.

My verdict: A steampunk aesthetic and simple top-down style elevate Scrapnaut past its somewhat simple gameplay loop. Good thing you don’t have to do it alone!

What do players think?

cidercidercider ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I just got it on switch and it’s a lot of fun so far really enjoying it.

12. The Riftbreaker [Best for Action Game Fans]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X Year of release 2021 Creator/s EXOR Studios, Maximum Games Unique features TPS combat Metacritic score 83

I bet you didn’t expect to see a top TPS game here, did you? The Riftbreaker is a unique title that does both well enough that you may not even notice that it’s pulling you in different directions. You get a mech suit to help you harvest resources and build bases, but you’ll be fending off hordes of enemies as you do it.

This flashy game is full of variety, and the progression through tech trees and combat customization makes it exciting.

Why we chose it Somehow, the chaos that is this game just works. It’s extremely fun and satisfying, even if the factory-building mechanics are a little more lightweight than other titles.

My verdict: The Riftbreaker is a lot of things, but factory-building elements are baked right into its DNA. It’s not just one thing, and that can be appealing to many fans of the genre.

What do players think?

SlashCo80 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The combination of base building, tower defense, combat, story and exploration (and pretty graphics) was just deeply satisfying.

13. Rise of Industry [Best for Large-Scale Economic Gameplay]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Dapper Penguin Studios, Kasedo Games Unique features Focus on economic strategy Metacritic score 62

If you’ve ever wished Satisfactory had large-scale economic management features, Rise of Industry might be the factory-building game for you. It’s an automation game cleverly wrapped in a business tycoon game, where you manage industrial empires and expand through massive regions.

Decisions happen on a huge stage, and one wrong move can drastically reduce effectiveness. If you’ve spent some time in the genre and want a challenge, Rise of Industry could be the next game you sink hundreds of hours into.

Why we chose it Rise of Industry is one of the only factory-building games to feature deeper logistical gameplay than automation, with a focus on macro-level decisions that can make or break your operation.

My verdict: Large-scale strategy and economic expertise are the name of the game with Rise of Industry. It’s a challenge, but nothing can top the feeling you get when things work as intended.

What do players think?

NoEngine1460 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I found the game fun but super casual.

14. FortressCraft Evolved [Best for Nonlinear Gameplay]

Our Score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2015 Creator/s Projector Games, Digital Tribe Unique features Fully unlocked progression Metacritic score Tbd

FortressCraft Evolved sees you developing a complex, voxel-based world with deeper mining, crafting, and automation systems than most recent factory-building games. It’s extremely technical, so there is definitely a place for it among hardcore fans who love this type of game. However, it might not be the right choice for a casual player.

Large-scale industry and engineering puzzles make up the bulk of the gameplay loop, but you’ll also be gathering resources and trying to find the most efficient way to produce what you need. If you can fight through the in-depth tutorials, it can be extremely rewarding. Aside from building, you can also create banks of turrets to completely destroy enemies.

Why we chose it FortressCraft Evolved is one of the most mechanically dense factory simulation games that has ever been released.

My verdict: This demanding sandbox game is ideal for players who thrive on complexity. It’s difficult and there’s a learning curve, so it’s best for veterans of the genre.

What do players think?

mazetar ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ if you haven’t heard of Fortresscraft you should really check it out.

FAQs

What is the best game like Satisfactory?

The best game like Satisfactory is Factorio, a highly-rated strategic industry game that uses complex systems and drives satisfying results.

What type of game is Satisfactory?

Satisfactory is a first-person open-world factory building game. It’s a simulation game and a strategy game in one, designed for people who want to build, automate, explore, and fight aliens in an unforgiving landscape.

Which is harder, Satisfactory or Factorio?

Satisfactory is a more approachable game than Factorio, which is built with complexity in mind. However, Satisfactory adds the challenge of a 3D map and a larger array of machines to build. At the same time, newer players may appreciate how gently Satisfactory introduces game mechanics in comparison.

How long is Satisfactory?

Satisfactory has 4 “phases” built on progression. It can take about 100 hours to complete the main objectives for all 4 of these phases. If you are going for 100% completion, expect to spend around 220 hours building your heart out in Satisfactory.