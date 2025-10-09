20 Games Like Sally Face for 2025 – A Deep Dive Into Indie Horror’s Best

Fans of games like Sally Face know how rare it is to find the right mix of unsettling lore, strange humor, and heartfelt storytelling. The appetite for quirky psychological adventures is stronger than ever, and I’ve scoured our catalog – and my own backlog – to bring you twenty titles that evoke Sally Face’s unique spirit.

No matter if you crave surreal point‑and‑click puzzles or full‑on horror with a narrative punch, this guide will help you pick your next obsession. As a huge fan of narrative‑driven indie adventures, I’ll share personal impressions, note how each game echoes Sally Face’s themes of grief, identity, and the supernatural, and point you toward our best deals.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Sally Face

If you’re impatient and want the cream of the crop, these three games stand out as the strongest matches for Sally Face fans. Each one blends narrative depth, unsettling atmosphere, and memorable mechanics in a way that mirrors Sal Fisher’s adventure.

Blair Witch (2019) – Blair Witch drops you into the Black Hills Forest to track a missing child. Armed with a flashlight, camcorder, and your faithful dog, you relive the found‑footage horror of the cult film. I loved how the shifting woods play tricks on your senses – one wrong radio frequency and suddenly daylight turns to night. Its focus on hallucinations and guilt makes it a natural successor to Sally Face’s darker chapters. The Ship: Murder Party (2006) – Looking for something more social? The Ship: Murder Party tasks you with eliminating an assigned target while staying alive aboard a 1920s cruise liner. It’s an inventive blend of social deduction and dark humor that stands apart from typical horror. Silent Hill 2 (Remake) (2024) – The Silent Hill 2 remake revives a horror legend with haunting visuals and emotional storytelling. Playing as James Sunderland, you explore a town twisted by guilt and memory – a slow, psychological descent that resonates deeply with Sally Face’s tone.

These are merely the highlights – read on for the full list and discover why each entry earns its place.

Best Games Like Sally Face: 20 Disturbing, Surreal Adventures

Below you’ll find twenty games that echo the mystery, macabre wit and emotional storytelling you loved in Sally Face. From haunting forests and eerie houses to surreal mindscapes, each title offers a unique twist on themes of grief and hope.

Prepare to be thrilled as you dive in. How many of these games like Sally Face have you played?

1. Blair Witch [Best Psychological Forest Horror Experience]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines 18+ due to horror themes Type of game Survival horror, psychological adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, VR (Quest/Quest 2), Amazon Luna Year of release 2019 Creator/s Bloober Team (developer), Lionsgate Games (publisher) Average playtime ~6–8 hours Metacritic score 69

Blair Witch channels the psychological horror of a forest that seems to think for itself. You play as Ellis, a former police officer haunted by his past, who ventures into the Black Hills Forest to search for a missing boy. The dense woods twist and loop, creating an oppressive atmosphere that keeps you constantly second‑guessing your path.

The game blends exploration with an innovative found‑footage mechanic. Rewinding cassette tapes alters the environment, opening paths or resetting puzzles. Your loyal dog Bullet will sniff out clues and warn you of danger, adding both emotional connection and gameplay utility.

Pro tip Always pay attention to the camcorder footage. Pausing at the right frame can manifest objects in the real world. Keep Bullet close; petting him calms both of you and helps keep him focused on tracking.

The sound design – whispers on the wind, distant footsteps, and distorted radio signals – delivers steady dread without cheap jump scares. Themes of guilt and trauma mirror Sally Face’s darker chapters, making Blair Witch a strong first choice for fans.

My Verdict: With its immersive setting and narrative payoff, Blair Witch offers a haunting, character‑driven mystery that should not be missed. If forest dread is your thing, this is a great gateway into the best survival horror games.

2. The Ship: Murder Party [Best Dark Multiplayer Mystery Game]

Our score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Multiplayer; requires online play Type of game Social deduction / first‑person shooter Platforms PC Year of release 2006 Creator/s Outerlight (developer), Blazing Griffin (publisher) Average playtime Session‑based Metacritic score 76

The Ship: Murder Party puts you on a 1920s Art Deco cruise where each passenger has a secret agenda. Tasked with eliminating a specific target while remaining incognito, the game blends social deduction with first‑person action and dark humor.

Managing your character’s needs – hunger, hygiene, and socializing – adds a simmering tension. You must watch others for suspicious behavior while ensuring you aren’t caught with a weapon in hand. The shifting cat‑and‑mouse dynamics make every round unpredictable and tense.

Pro tip Stay among crowds to lower suspicion and use NPCs as cover. Pay attention to security cameras and guards; catching your quarry alone is key. Remember to attend to your character’s needs, or you might collapse at the worst moment.

Steeped in paranoia and dark comedy, The Ship delivers a unique multiplayer experience that channels Sally Face’s sense of unease within a seemingly ordinary setting. Perfect if you want paranoia with friends – slot it beside the best multiplayer games.

My Verdict: It’s rare to see a horror‑flavored party game, and this one nails it. The mix of suspense, strategy, and gallows humor makes it a standout multiplayer entry for fans who want to share their anxiety with friends.

3. Silent Hill 2 (Remake) [Best Classic Psychological Horror Revival]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Mature themes, psychological triggers Type of game Survival horror Platforms PC, PS5 Year of release 2024 Creator/s Bloober Team (developer), Konami (publisher) Average playtime ~15 hours Metacritic score 86

Silent Hill 2 remains the benchmark for psychological horror, and the 2024 remake faithfully recreates the fog‑laden town while modernizing its mechanics. It’s a franchise high point and an easy pick among the best Silent Hill games list.

You play as James Sunderland, drawn back by a letter from his deceased wife, wandering through deserted streets and dilapidated buildings.

As you explore apartments, parks and labyrinths, you confront manifestations of guilt and grief. Monsters like Pyramid Head aren’t just threats but symbols of James’s psyche, and the town itself seems to conspire against him with shifting layouts and oppressive fog.

Pro tip Keep an eye on your radio – static warns of nearby creatures. Explore every nook for notes and items that reveal more about the story and unlock alternate endings. Use your map often; Silent Hill’s streets change unexpectedly.

The result is an emotionally charged journey that lingers long after completion. Fans of Sally Face’s symbolism and haunting mood will feel right at home exploring this classic nightmare.

My Verdict: If you love emotionally driven horror that lingers long after the credits, the remake of Silent Hill 2 deserves your attention.

4. Alan Wake 2 [Best Narrative‑Driven Psychological Thriller]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Mature themes, moderate combat Type of game Survival horror Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Remedy Entertainment (developer), Epic Games Publishing (publisher) Average playtime ~15–20 hours Metacritic score 89

Alan Wake 2 continues Remedy’s tradition of blending horror and meta‑fiction, picking up the story of novelist Alan Wake while introducing FBI agent Saga Anderson. Their intertwined narratives can be played in any order, adding to the mystery and replay value.

Gameplay balances survival horror with investigation. Saga’s Mind Place is an evidence board you mentally piece together, while Alan rewrites reality in his Writer’s Room, altering the game world. Limited ammo and flashlight‑based combat heighten the tension as you face shadowy foes and unravel conspiracies.

Pro tip Switch between protagonists often. Saga’s investigative Mind Place helps you piece together clues, while Alan’s Writer’s Room lets him alter reality through his manuscripts. Reading found pages isn’t just lore – they foreshadow events and help you prepare for upcoming encounters.

By weaving together two perspectives and allowing players to shape events, Alan Wake 2 delivers a surreal thriller that fans of Sally Face’s narrative twists will appreciate. This narrative-driven TPS thriller deserves a spot among the best TPS games.

My Verdict: Few games blur reality and fiction as elegantly as Alan Wake 2. Its cinematic storytelling and investigative gameplay make it a must‑play for anyone who loved following Sal and Larry’s paranormal investigations.

5. Visage [Best Haunting Atmospheric Horror]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Psychological horror, slow pacing Type of game First‑person horror adventure Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s SadSquare Studio (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~8–10 hours Metacritic score 81

Visage drops you into a sprawling, ever‑changing house haunted by tragic events. Playing as Dwayne Anderson, you explore dim hallways and dusty rooms while piecing together the past through scattered notes, VHS tapes and photographs.

Unlike games that rely on scripted scares, Visage uses randomized paranormal events and a sanity meter to create tension. Staying in the dark too long or witnessing supernatural phenomena drains your sanity, triggering hallucinations and making you more vulnerable.

Pro tip Always carry a lighter or candle to stave off darkness and keep your sanity level stable. Listen carefully for audio cues that hint at approaching dangers. Take your time exploring; rushing only invites mistakes and panic.

The slow pacing and atmospheric design make every discovery meaningful. If you loved unraveling the mysteries in Sally Face’s apartment complex, Visage will scratch that same investigative itch.

My Verdict: A masterclass in atmosphere, Visage rewards patience and careful exploration. Its sanity mechanics and environmental storytelling are perfect for players who crave psychological dread over jump scares.

6. Little Nightmares [Best Creepy Dark Fantasy Platformer]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Mild violence, eerie imagery Type of game Puzzle‑platform horror Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Tarsier Studios (developer), Bandai Namco Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime ~4–5 hours Metacritic score 78

Little Nightmares casts you as Six, a tiny figure in a yellow raincoat navigating a grotesque vessel called the Maw. The scale difference between Six and her surroundings makes everyday objects seem colossal and threatening. The game’s a creepy side-step into platforming that stands tall among the best platformer games.

Your primary objective is to evade grotesque creatures by creeping through shadows, crawling under tables and solving environmental puzzles. There’s no combat; survival depends on patience and timing as you pull off stealthy escapes.

Pro tip Use shadows and under‑table spaces to avoid detection by the Maw’s grotesque inhabitants. Collecting hidden Nomes and lanterns offers additional story context and unlocks achievements, giving completionists something extra to chase.

With its surreal art style and ambiguous narrative, Little Nightmares leaves much open to interpretation – just like Sally Face, it invites players to connect the dots and draw their own conclusions.

My Verdict: Little Nightmares blends a child’s vulnerability with the terror of a twisted world. Its ambiguous narrative and breathtaking art style evoke the same eerie charm that drew me to Sally Face.

7. Alien: Isolation [Best Survival Horror With Relentless Pursuit]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Intense fear, stealth required Type of game First‑person survival horror Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, mobile Year of release 2014 Creator/s Creative Assembly (developer), SEGA (publisher) Average playtime ~15 hours Metacritic score 79

Alien: Isolation captures the dread of Ridley Scott’s original film by placing you aboard the desolate Sevastopol station. As Amanda Ripley, you search for clues about your mother’s disappearance while being stalked by a single, intelligent xenomorph.

The game emphasizes stealth and survival. The alien adapts to your tactics, forcing you to improvise with distractions, hiding places, and scarce weapons like the flamethrower. Retro‑futuristic design and minimal HUD deepen immersion.

Pro tip Use the motion tracker sparingly; its beeping can reveal your location. Listen for hisses and footsteps to gauge the alien’s proximity, and never linger in one hiding spot too long.

Isolation’s retro‑futuristic design and relentless predator create a palpable tension. For fans of Sally Face’s creeping dread, this cat‑and‑mouse struggle will feel hauntingly familiar.

My Verdict: Few games make you hold your breath like this one. The relentless alien AI and scarce resources create a true survival horror gem.

8. Dead Space [Best Sci‑Fi Psychological Horror in Space]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Gore, intense violence Type of game Survival horror Platforms Original: PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Remake: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2008 (remake 2023) Creator/s EA Motive (remake developer), Electronic Arts (publisher) Average playtime ~12 hours Metacritic score 89

Dead Space thrusts you into the derelict USG Ishimura as engineer Isaac Clarke. The ship’s silence is broken by horrifying necromorphs, twisted forms of the crew reanimated by an alien artifact, and your mission to repair systems becomes a fight for survival.

Combat revolves around strategic dismemberment. Instead of aiming for headshots, you must sever limbs to stop enemies. Zero‑gravity sections and environmental hazards add variety to exploration and keep you on edge.

Pro tip Aim for limbs, not the head. Severing arms or legs slows necromorphs and conserves ammo. Keep stasis modules charged for crowd control. Explore every corridor – hidden audio logs and power nodes upgrade your gear and reveal the tragic story of the USG Ishimura.

The oppressive atmosphere and sparse lighting maintain constant tension, echoing the claustrophobic dread of Sally Face’s dream sequences. Dead Space remains a hallmark of sci‑fi survival horror.

My Verdict: Dead Space perfectly blends sci‑fi with gruesome horror. Its dismemberment system forces you to think, and the atmosphere evokes the same claustrophobic dread that Sally Face fans appreciate.

9. Resident Evil 7 [Best First‑Person Survival Horror Reinvention]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Violence, mature themes Type of game Survival horror Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Capcom (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~9 hours Metacritic score 86

Resident Evil 7 reboots the long‑running series with a shift to first‑person, placing you in the shoes of Ethan Winters searching for his missing wife. Set in a decaying Louisiana plantation, it reintroduces survival horror fundamentals with modern polish.

Exploration and puzzle solving are key. You unlock new areas by finding keys and solving riddles while conserving ammo and managing a limited inventory. The Baker family stalks you throughout the estate, each member presenting unique threats and requiring different strategies.

Pro tip Block attacks to reduce damage, and manage your inventory carefully. Use safe rooms to organize items and save progress, and watch VHS tapes for clues that help later. The first-person pivot revitalized the series – shortlisting it for the best FPS games.

By returning to slow‑burn tension and resource management, Resident Evil 7 captures the uneasy mood Sally Face fans enjoy while adding its own Southern Gothic twist.

My Verdict: A gripping return to form, Resident Evil 7 proves that slow‑burn tension and resource management are still terrifyingly effective.

10. Clue/Cluedo: The Classic Mystery Game [Best Whodunit Mystery Experience]

Our score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Family‑friendly, strategy Type of game Turn‑based deduction Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, mobile Year of release 2018 (digital adaptation) Creator/s Marmalade Game Studio (developer & publisher) Average playtime Variable Metacritic score 66

Clue/Cluedo brings the classic board game to digital platforms with vibrant animations and online multiplayer. Players take turns moving around a mansion, making accusations and collecting clues to deduce the murderer, weapon and location.

The digital adaptation preserves the deduction gameplay while streamlining setup and scoring. Logic and memory remain essential as you mark off cards shown by opponents and gradually narrow down possibilities.

Pro tip Keep track of every card shown and use the in‑game notepad to mark suspects, weapons and rooms you’ve eliminated. Suggest items you hold to gather more information from opponents. Deduction is key – you rarely win by guessing randomly.

Though lighter than our other picks, Clue/Cluedo scratches the itch for mystery fans and offers a refreshing change of pace from more intense titles.

My Verdict: A lighter pick on this list, Clue/Cluedo is still a mystery at heart. Its focus on deduction and social interaction offers a refreshing breather between heavy horror experiences.

11. Ad Infinitum [Best World War I Psychological Horror]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Mature themes, war trauma Type of game Psychological horror Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Hekate (developer), Nacon (publisher) Average playtime ~8 hours Metacritic score 68

Ad Infinitum is a psychological horror set during World War I, following a German soldier traumatized by trench warfare. The game alternates between grim battlefields and a surreal family mansion filled with secrets and memories.

Stealth and exploration replace combat. You solve puzzles, avoid grotesque creatures representing war trauma and uncover the protagonist’s past through scattered letters and relics. Each environment reflects a different facet of his fractured mind.

Pro tip Listen to enemy sounds to gauge when it’s safe to move. Search for notes and artifacts to understand the family history and unlock different endings.

By blending historical context with nightmarish imagery, Ad Infinitum evokes the same blurred reality that made Sally Face’s story so compelling.

My Verdict: A haunting portrayal of war‑induced trauma, Ad Infinitum offers a fresh historical backdrop for psychological horror fans. For players intrigued by the broader indie scene, our breakdown of the best PS5 indie games highlights additional gems that balance creativity and accessibility.

12. Alone in the Dark [Best Reimagined Survival Horror Classic]

Our score 6.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Mature themes, puzzle solving Type of game Survival horror Platforms PC, PS, PS2, PS3, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X/S, Wii Year of release 2024 Creator/s Pieces Interactive (developer), THQ Nordic (publisher) Average playtime ~12 hours Metacritic score 63

Alone in the Dark reinvents the 1992 classic with modern visuals and an over‑the‑shoulder camera. Set in 1920s Louisiana, you choose between detective Edward Carnby or heiress Emily Hartwood as they investigate Derceto Manor and its mysterious happenings.

Gameplay combines exploration, puzzle solving and combat with firearms and melee weapons. Dual campaigns offer different perspectives and puzzles, encouraging replay and highlighting how small choices change the story.

Pro tip Explore every corner of Derceto Manor. Journals and letters unlock backstory, while hidden passageways reveal shortcuts and extra supplies. Don’t ignore environmental hazards – luring enemies into traps conserves ammo and adds strategic variety.

With its Southern Gothic atmosphere and psychological themes, Alone in the Dark feels like a spiritual cousin to Sally Face’s eerie explorations.

My Verdict: Alone in the Dark honours its roots while delivering fresh scares. Its dual‑protagonist structure and Southern Gothic atmosphere make it a compelling pick for those who appreciated the multi‑perspective storytelling of Sally Face.

13. Inscryption [Best Creepy Card Game With Dark Secrets]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Contains mild horror and meta narrative Type of game Deck‑building roguelike / puzzle Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Daniel Mullins Games (developer), Devolver Digital (publisher) Average playtime ~12 hours Metacritic score 85

Inscryption defies genre boundaries by weaving a sinister story around a card‑based roguelike. Trapped in a cabin with a sadistic game master, you must win card battles while solving escape‑room puzzles to progress.

The game keeps you off‑balance by shifting mechanics and presentation. Later chapters introduce new art styles, meta‑narrative twists and even live‑action footage, deepening the mystery and inviting players to dig for secrets outside the game itself.

Pro tip Sacrifice weaker creatures early to build powerful combos. Explore the cabin between rounds; some puzzles yield new cards or clues that influence the narrative.

Its constant reinvention and eerie tone make Inscryption a must‑play for those who enjoyed the surreal, fourth‑wall‑breaking moments of Sally Face. Card-based dread and meta twists make it a staple of the best roguelike games.

My Verdict: A genre‑bending marvel, Inscryption is perfect for players who appreciate experimentation and don’t mind having the rug pulled out from under them.

14. Tormented Souls [Best Survival Horror With Retro Vibes]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Mature themes, gore Type of game Survival horror Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Dual Effect (developer), PQube (publisher) Average playtime ~10 hours Metacritic score 72

Tormented Souls pays homage to 1990s survival horror while adding its own twists. You play Caroline Walker, investigating a strange message about missing twin girls in an abandoned mansion‑turned‑hospital with a dark history.

Fixed camera angles and inventory management evoke classic Resident Evil, while improvised weapons and VHS tapes that allow time travel keep gameplay fresh. Puzzles often require careful observation and backtracking to solve.

Pro tip Always carry a lighter to illuminate dark corners, and save your ammunition for unavoidable fights. Reading every note and examining objects closely will unlock solutions to obscure puzzles.

The game’s gothic atmosphere and twisted storylines tap into the same fascination with hidden family secrets that Sally Face explores.

My Verdict: For players craving old‑school survival horror with a modern polish, Tormented Souls hits the sweet spot.

15. Little Misfortune [Best Darkly Cute Narrative Adventure]

Our score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Mature themes disguised behind childlike presentation Type of game Narrative adventure Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, mobile Year of release 2019 Creator/s Killmonday Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~2–3 hours Metacritic score 57

Little Misfortune is a darkly cute narrative adventure following an eight‑year‑old girl guided by a mysterious voice. She embarks on a quest to find “Eternal Happiness” for her mother, but her path is fraught with misfortune and strange encounters.

Gameplay revolves around simple choices, mini‑games and exploration. The unreliable narrator and glitter mechanic add charm, but the story tackles heavy topics like death and neglect beneath its adorable surface.

Pro tip Sprinkle glitter on objects whenever possible – it may seem silly, but collecting all sixteen glitterable items unlocks a secret ending where Misfortune’s mother receives true happiness. Pay close attention to Mr. Voice’s instructions and decide whether to trust him; your choices shape the journey.

By blending childlike visuals with mature themes, Little Misfortune delivers a bittersweet journey that resonates with the emotional highs and lows of Sally Face.

My Verdict: Little Misfortune cleverly masks heavy topics behind adorable visuals and dark humor. Its quirky tone and storytelling make it an emotional companion piece to Sally Face.

16. Oxenfree [Best Supernatural Mystery With Dialogue Choices]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Mild horror, strong language Type of game Graphic adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile Year of release 2016 Creator/s Night School Studio (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~4–6 hours Metacritic score 80

Oxenfree follows teenager Alex and her friends as a radio experiment awakens supernatural forces on a deserted island. Its natural dialogue system lets conversations flow while you explore, shaping relationships and endings.

Tuning your handheld radio to specific frequencies opens doors, deciphers messages and interacts with ghosts. Choices are subtle yet impactful, encouraging multiple playthroughs to see how friendships evolve and to uncover different pieces of the mystery.

Pro tip Stay tuned to low frequencies to uncover hidden broadcasts and clues. Engage with every character; your dialogue choices influence their fates and reveal deeper story layers.

With its atmospheric art, synth soundtrack and branching narrative, Oxenfree captures the camaraderie and mystery that endeared players to Sally Face’s cast.

My Verdict: A stylish, mature take on teen horror, Oxenfree stands out for its dialogue system and emotional resonance.

17. Night in the Woods [Best Coming‑of‑Age Mystery Adventure]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Themes of mental health and small‑town decay Type of game Adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS Year of release 2017 Creator/s Infinite Fall & Secret Lab (developers); Finji (publisher) Average playtime ~8 hours Metacritic score 88

Night in the Woods tells the story of Mae Borowski, a college dropout returning to her fading hometown of Possum Springs. You spend your days exploring the town, chatting with anthropomorphic friends and uncovering secrets about the community’s decline.

The game blends slice‑of‑life moments with dream sequences and a slowly building mystery involving disappearances and a cult. Choices about who you spend time with influence the ending and reveal different subplots about mental health and friendship.

Pro tip Spend time with each friend. Who you hang out with most influences the final scenes and unlocks different side stories. Don’t skip Mae’s journal doodles – they provide insight into her mental state and hint at upcoming events.

Its focus on mental health, economic anxiety and friendship gives Night in the Woods a depth that complements Sally Face’s exploration of personal struggles within a small community.

My Verdict: Night in the Woods trades monsters for realistic anxieties, exploring themes like economic decline and mental health with warmth and humor. Its slice‑of‑life structure coupled with a lurking cult mystery makes it a natural fit for Sally Face fans.

18. Fran Bow [Best Surreal Psychological Horror Adventure]

Our score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Mature themes, psychological trauma Type of game Point‑and‑click adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, mobile Year of release 2015 Creator/s Killmonday Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~8–10 hours Metacritic score 70

Fran Bow is a point‑and‑click adventure about a young girl coping with her parents’ murder and her own mental illness. After escaping a psychiatric institution, Fran embarks on a surreal journey accompanied by her cat, Mr. Midnight.

Gameplay involves collecting items, combining them and solving puzzles across vividly hand‑drawn environments. A pill mechanic transports Fran into a nightmarish reality, revealing hidden clues and horrors that recontextualize the scenes you just explored.

Pro tip Examine every object in both realities; sometimes the solution lies in combining items from alternate versions of the same scene. Talking to animals often yields hints disguised as riddles.

Its mix of dark fantasy and emotional storytelling makes Fran Bow an essential pick for players who appreciated Sally Face’s balance of horror and hope.

My Verdict: An eerie, surreal adventure, Fran Bow balances disturbing themes with hope, echoing the resilience seen in Sal Fisher’s story.

19. Inside [Best Minimalist Yet Disturbing Narrative Platformer]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Violence, existential themes Type of game Puzzle‑platformer Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Creator/s Playdead (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~3–4 hours Metacritic score 93

Inside is a minimalist puzzle‑platformer that plunges you into a dystopian world filled with oppressive architecture and haunting imagery. You control a nameless boy who must navigate dangerous environments and evade sinister figures without any spoken dialogue.

The game tells its story through environmental cues and unsettling set pieces. You’ll solve physics‑based puzzles, avoid mind‑controlled mobs, and uncover disturbing secrets lurking behind the monochromatic art style.

Pro tip Stay curious and search for hidden orbs in secret rooms. Deactivating all twelve unlocks an alternate ending that recontextualizes the entire story. Keep your eyes peeled for small environmental cues – Playdead’s minimalist design hides many secrets in plain sight.

My Verdict: Inside demonstrates that horror doesn’t need gore to unsettle. Its eerie monochrome visuals, tight platforming, and haunting conclusion create a mood comparable to Sally Face’s finale.

20. Agony [Best Descent Into Hellish Nightmares]

Our score 6.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Guidelines Mature audiences only Type of game First‑person survival horror Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Madmind Studio (developer), PlayWay (publisher) Average playtime ~7 hours Metacritic score 47

Agony throws you into a grotesque vision of hell, playing as a tormented soul searching for memories and escape. The game’s oppressive art design, with rivers of blood and walls of flesh, immediately sets a tone of dread that never lets up. Every step feels like wading through another circle of torment.

As you explore the labyrinthine caverns, you must crouch and hide to avoid towering demons. Possessing weak‑minded creatures is a key mechanic, letting you bypass hazards and solve environmental puzzles. Trial and error is essential as you learn which paths are safe and which are traps. The game’s hide-or-die loop makes it a fantastic fit for fans of the best stealth games.

Pro tip Use stealth and crouch to avoid enemies – being discovered means instant death. Possessing lesser demons can help you bypass dangerous areas and discover hidden paths. Keep an eye out for environmental puzzles; they often unlock shortcuts or pieces of lore that explain your fate.

Despite its shocking imagery, Agony also delves into themes of corruption and redemption reminiscent of Sally Face’s darker chapters. However, many players criticize its unbalanced difficulty, repetitive objectives, and clunky controls, which can break immersion over time.

My Verdict: Agony is not for the faint of heart, but its depiction of hell and corrupt souls is a visceral trip. The mix of stealth, puzzle solving and grotesque design reminded me of the darker dream sequences in Sally Face, making it a fascinating, albeit disturbing, experience.

My Overall Verdict – Where to Start Your Sally Face Journey?

Not sure which title fits you best? Here are my top recommendations tailored to different types of players. If you’d rather explore the entire horror landscape, our overview of the best horror games dives into classics and new releases alike.

For newcomers to psychological horror → Blair Witch . Its accessible mechanics and forest setting ease you into the genre while still delivering a powerful story.

→ . Its accessible mechanics and forest setting ease you into the genre while still delivering a powerful story. For story‑driven fans → Oxenfree . Interactive dialogue, relatable teens, and supernatural mystery make it a great choice for those who loved the narrative focus of Sally Face.

→ . Interactive dialogue, relatable teens, and supernatural mystery make it a great choice for those who loved the narrative focus of Sally Face. For puzzle enthusiasts → Fran Bow . Combining objects, solving minigames, and exploring parallel realities will scratch that point‑and‑click itch.

→ . Combining objects, solving minigames, and exploring parallel realities will scratch that point‑and‑click itch. For adrenaline seekers → Alien: Isolation . Nothing matches the tension of being hunted by an intelligent xenomorph; it’s ideal if you crave fear and stealth.

→ . Nothing matches the tension of being hunted by an intelligent xenomorph; it’s ideal if you crave fear and stealth. For retro devotees → Tormented Souls. This modern homage to classic survival horror uses fixed cameras and tough puzzles to evoke nostalgia while delivering fresh scares.

Each recommendation captures a different aspect of what made Sally Face special, whether it’s the focus on story, mind‑bending puzzles, or psychological terror. No matter where you start, you’ll uncover games that echo the themes of loss, friendship and resilience that made Sal’s journey so captivating.

Beyond the Face – Embracing Darkness and Depth

It’s easy to think that Sally Face is an anomaly: a rare blend of dark humor, emotional storytelling and surreal horror. Yet the games above prove that its spirit lives on in many forms. From the haunted woods of Blair Witch to the mind‑bending card battles of Inscryption, each entry offers its own spin on psychological dread, quirky characters and poignant narratives. As gamers, we’re lucky to live in a time when independent creators can craft such deeply personal experiences.

If you’re inspired to explore even more offbeat adventures, have a look at our overview of the best point‑and‑click adventure games.

FAQs

What is the best game like Sally Face?

The best game like Sally Face is Blair Witch. It’s often considered the closest match because it blends psychological horror, investigation, and an emotional narrative reminiscent of Sal’s journey. Players who enjoy character‑driven stories may prefer Oxenfree for its heartfelt dialogue.

What type of game is Sally Face?

Sally Face is a point‑and‑click adventure with psychological horror elements. You explore side‑scrolling environments, interact with quirky characters, solve puzzles, and uncover a dark mystery across multiple episodes, all while navigating themes of grief and friendship.

What is Sally Face about?

Sally Face follows Sal Fisher, a boy with a prosthetic face who moves into a new apartment complex and uncovers a series of murders tied to supernatural forces. Over five episodes, he and his friends investigate cults, ghosts, and parallel dimensions while confronting their own trauma.

Is Sally Face appropriate for 10-year-olds?

No, Sally Face is not appropriate for 10-year-olds. The game deals with mature themes such as murder, mental illness, and occult rituals, and its graphic imagery and language are better suited for older teens and adults. Parents should consider the content warnings before allowing younger players.