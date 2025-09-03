Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

18 Games Like Hell Is Us to Play in 2025: Mystery and Terror

Games like Hell is Us aren’t easy to come by, but I found plenty that scratch the same itch. If the trailers already got you hooked, you’ll want something to play before the official release date hits. These picks share that blend of brutal combat, dark themes, and twisted mysteries hidden across dangerous lands.

What I love is how each title throws you into eerie worlds that beg to be explored. Some hit harder with survival tension, others shine with supernatural enemies and story-driven horror.

I dug through countless titles and handpicked the ones that actually capture that spirit. Here’s the full lineup that’ll keep you hooked while waiting for Hell Is Us.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Hell Is Us

Before diving into the full list, I want to highlight the five standouts. These are the ones I’d recommend first if you’re chasing that exact mix of action-adventure game tension and horror-driven storytelling.

Still Wakes the Deep (2024) – A survival nightmare set on a doomed oil rig. Its isolated place and sense of dread make every moment count as you face monsters and the crushing secrets of the space around you. Darksiders III (2018) – This one is all about exploration and combat with different abilities. Playing as Fury feels brutal yet stylish, and the game’s world is built on dark fantasy open-world vibes with heavy supernatural themes. Black Myth: Wukong (2024) – A visually stunning game inspired by Chinese mythology. Combat is tough, the monsters are terrifying, and the overall world design drags you straight into an epic journey. Dark Souls III (2016) – I mean, it’s a classic. The developers knew exactly how to make combat punishing yet addictive. From crumbling lands to grotesque enemies, every fight feels like a test of skill and patience. Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs (2018) – A psychological descent into hell. It strips away heavy combat but doubles down on mysteries, exploration, and sheer dread. Perfect if you want more emphasis on story and atmosphere.

These five games capture the essence of what makes Hell Is Us so intriguing. Keep scrolling, because the full list has even more gems that might surprise you.

18 Games Like Hell Is Us: Similar Games in Horror and Survival

Here’s the complete rundown of titles that share the DNA of Hell Is Us. Some focus on survival, some highlight heavy combat, while others drag you through eerie lands full of strange inhabitants.

How many of these have you played, and which ones do you think are the best games like Hell is Us?

1. Still Wakes the Deep [A Game Like Hell is Us for Atmospheric Survival Horror on the Sea]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Developer: The Chinese Room

Publisher: Secret Mode Average playtime 4–6 hours Metacritic score 83 (Xbox)

I jumped into Still Wakes the Deep and instantly felt my pulse spike. Being stranded on this creepy oil rig with enemies lurking around every corner had me gripping my controller. The game’s mix of mystery and claustrophobia makes every step feel dangerous, and I couldn’t stop myself from exploring every shadowed corridor to uncover hidden secrets.

Combat isn’t constant, but when it hits, it’s tense and unforgiving. I had to sneak, plan my moves, and sometimes run for my life. Yeah, there are slow patches where nothing happens, but that only cranks up the tension when something finally jumps out. Managing limited supplies kept me sweating and thinking two steps ahead.

Graphically, this game excels in atmospheric horror. The flickering lights, metallic corridors, and distant crashing waves make the rig feel alive in the scariest way. The sound design? Pure nightmare fuel. I felt completely immersed, and every creak and shadow kept me on edge. This game sets the bar for other famous indie games out there.

Why we chose it It perfectly blends tension and mystery on an isolated oil rig. The experience is uniquely intense for fans of dark, atmospheric horror.

My Verdict: Still Wakes the Deep gives me that claustrophobic horror plus the mechanics you usually find in the best survival games. It’s ideal for players chasing tense, immersive thrills.

2. Darksiders III [A Game Like Hell is Us with Apocalyptic Combat and Mythology]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developer: Gunfire GamesPublisher: THQ Nordic Average playtime Approximately 12–15 hours Metacritic score 70 (PC)

I dived into Darksiders III and immediately started tearing through this apocalyptic world as Fury. Every corner had monsters and mysteries to uncover, and I couldn’t resist exploring the twisted landscapes littered with mythological ruins. The game constantly pushes me to test my skills while soaking in the fantasy open-world vibes.

Combat is a wild ride. Swinging swords, blasting magic, dodging attacks, it’s chaotic but feels insanely satisfying. Sure, it doesn’t have multiplayer or co-op options, but that’s what makes it one of the best single-player games for me.

Some sections can feel a bit repetitive, and the camera sometimes gets weird in tight spots, but learning enemy patterns and chaining combos made every fight feel earned. I legit found myself grinning after every clutch victory.

The visuals? Absolutely insane. Gothic ruins burning under a blood-red sky, magical effects lighting up the battlefield, and a soundtrack that pumped me up for every encounter. The apocalyptic setting just drags you in and refuses to let go.

Why we chose it Its fast-paced combat and mythological world make it a standout action-adventure game. It’s a thrill ride for players craving epic battles.

My Verdict: Darksiders III combines relentless hack-and-slash action with immersive exploration, perfect for those seeking adrenaline-fueled combat in a rich apocalyptic setting.

3. Black Myth: Wukong [A Game Like Hell is Us with Chinese Mythology and Soulslike Action]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 (PS5 & PC), 2025 (Xbox Series X/S) Creator/s Game Science Average playtime Approximately 40 hours (main story), up to 70 hours (100% completion) Metacritic score 81 (PC)

I got thrown into the world of Black Myth: Wukong and immediately felt the adrenaline. Battling legendary monsters and navigating a mythological realm full of mysteries had me glued to the screen. Every encounter pushed me to master different abilities and stay sharp.

Combat is brutal and rewarding. I had to time my attacks, dodge perfectly, and exploit enemy weaknesses. Some bosses almost made me rage-quit, but landing that perfect combo? Pure satisfaction. Developers describe that this game demands high-level skill, and I loved that grind. I’d like to nominate this game as one of the best RPG games ever made.

Graphically, this game is a spectacle. Gorgeous environments, intricate details, and cinematic encounters make you feel like you’re part of an epic legend. Dynamic lighting and weather effects elevate every battle, and I couldn’t stop exploring every nook and cranny.

Why we chose it Its Soulslike combat and mythological setting give you high-stakes gameplay. Fans of challenging encounters will feel right at home.

My Verdict: Black Myth: Wukong offers epic boss battles and cinematic combat. If you’re a fan of the top Soulslike games and crave challenging, skill-driven encounters in a mythological world, this one’s it.

4. Dark Souls III [A Game Like Hell is Us for Brutal Combat and Cryptic Worldbuilding]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2016 Creator/s Developer: FromSoftwarePublisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime Approximately 40–60 hours Metacritic score 89 (Xbox 360 & PS3)

I stepped into Dark Souls III and instantly felt the tension. Every area is packed with enemies and cryptic lore that required me to double-check every corner for secrets. Exploration feels meaningful because the world itself is telling a story, and I loved piecing it together.

Combat is harsh and punishing. I died more times than I can count, but learning enemy patterns and finding openings made each victory feel massive. It’s at the top of my list for the best action RPG games. Some sections can drag or feel unfair, but that just made beating them even sweeter

The game’s visuals and soundtrack will suck you in. Gothic castles, ruined landscapes, and eerie lighting create a foreboding atmosphere. Every step is tense, and the ambient sounds keep me fully immersed.

Why we chose it It’s the ultimate challenge with cryptic worldbuilding. Every exploration and fight feels meaningful.

My Verdict: Dark Souls III will let you play punishing combat and richly layered lore, perfect for players who love rewarding challenges and uncovering cryptic worlds.

5. Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs [A Game Like Hell is Us for Psychological Horror Theme]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, macOS Year of release 2013 Creator/s Developer: The Chinese RoomPublisher: Frictional Games Average playtime Approximately 4–6 hours Metacritic score 72 (PC)

From the moment I booted up Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, I knew this game depicts strong violence through atmosphere and suggestive themes that dropped me into a nightmarish industrial land full of secrets to uncover.

Playing as a troubled human protagonist, I had to explore dark corridors and slowly piece together a story about greed and lost history. Sure, it sometimes felt frustrating not being able to fight back, but I get that the developers describe it as a deliberate choice; it makes you feel truly powerless. At times, the pacing dips, but the dread is relentless.

Visually, the game nails Victorian-era horror. The grim machinery, the grotesque inhabitants, and the chilling soundtrack work together to create a suffocating vibe. It’s less about gore and more about letting your imagination run wild; it makes the themes hit harder.

Why we chose it Its psychological horror and narrative depth set it apart. It’s perfect for players craving tense, story-driven scares.

My Verdict: Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs excels at creating a deeply unsettling, immersive horror experience, ideal for players who value atmosphere and narrative over combat.

6. The Medium [A Game Like Hell is Us for Dual-Reality Exploration and Supernatural Mystery]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, macOS, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Bloober Team Average playtime Approximately 10–12 hours Metacritic score 75 (PS5)

Starting The Medium, I stepped into the shoes of Marianne, a medium who can travel between the living world and the spirit realm. The entire game revolves around exploring creepy locations, solving puzzles, and unraveling a tragic story while jumping between two realities at once.

Gameplay felt unique because of the dual-reality mechanic. At times, the screen split, and I had to control Marianne in both worlds simultaneously: guiding her past obstacles in one reality to progress in the other. Combat is minimal, but her abilities in the spirit world made exploration more strategic. Some pacing issues exist, yet the atmosphere carried me through.

The graphics and sound design elevate it. The visual aesthetic blends decayed post-communist countries’ backdrops with a surreal spiritual landscape that gave me two layers of horror at the same time. The soundtrack, partly composed by Silent Hill legend Akira Yamaoka, gave me chills.

Why we chose it The slow-burn psychological tension, eerie environments, and clever use of sound create a uniquely terrifying experience that hooks horror fans who love stories over combat.

My Verdict: If you love story-heavy horror and want to explore a dual-reality system that feels truly original, this one’s a must-play.

7. The Darkness II [A Game Like Hell is Us for Story-Driven Supernatural Shooter Fans]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2012 Creator/s Developer: Digital ExtremesPublisher: 2K Games Average playtime Approximately 8–10 hours Metacritic score 80 (Xbox 360)

The Darkness II grabbed me right away with its mix of mobster story and demonic powers. I played as Jackie Estacado, a human host to the Darkness, juggling mafia life with literal demonic chaos. The combat is insane; I was blasting enemies with guns while tentacles ripped through them at the same time.

Gameplay feels slick: it let me mix gunplay with supernatural abilities like grabbing enemies or tearing apart the environment. The pacing is great, though some levels felt a little too linear. Still, I couldn’t deny the satisfaction of combining chaos with style.

The cel-shaded art style gives it a comic-book feel, which perfectly fits the themes of crime and supernatural elements. The gritty city setting feels alive, and the brutal visual design matches the strong violence of Jackie’s demonic powers.

Why we chose it The unique blend of supernatural abilities, visceral action, and comic-inspired visuals makes it stand out from typical shooters.

My Verdict: This is for players who want a shooter with personality, mixing mob drama and supernatural carnage into one unforgettable ride.

8. Painkiller: Hell & Damnation [A Game Like Hell is Us for Fast-Paced Demonic Action]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2012 Creator/s Developer: The Farm 51Publisher: Nordic Games Average playtime/Best for/Unique features Approximately 10–12 hours Metacritic score 64 (PC)

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation took me back to old-school shooter chaos, but with a demonic twist. The developers built it as a throwback to arena shooters where the goal is simple: rip through hordes of monsters and rack up a high score.

The gameplay is pure adrenaline. I was swapping wild weapons, mowing down waves of opponents, and blasting through hellish lands nonstop, just like how I usually roll in some of the best hack and slash games I love. Sure, the story is barely there, and it can feel repetitive if you crave deeper narrative elements, but damn is it fun to just unleash destruction.

Visually, it leans heavily on gothic vibes; cathedrals, cemeteries, and nightmare islands filled with grotesque inhabitants. Combined with a heavy metal soundtrack, it’s a perfect recipe for chaotic fun.

Why we chose it Its relentless pace and creative arsenal turn every level into a high-octane demon-slaying playground.

My Verdict: If you’re after raw, arcade-style shooting with no filler, Painkiller: Hell & Damnation is the kind of game that never lets the action die down.

9. Condemned: Criminal Origins [A Game Like Hell is Us for Gritty Urban Horror and First-Person Combat]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2005 Creator/s Developer: Monolith ProductionsPublisher: Sega Average playtime Approximately 8–10 hours Metacritic score 81 (Xbox 360)

Condemned: Criminal Origins had me hooked right from the start. Playing as an FBI agent framed for murder, I had to explore abandoned buildings, track clues, and fight off deranged inhabitants in a decaying urban place. It’s a gritty mix of detective work and survival horror.

Combat is brutal, this isn’t a typical shooter. I was ripping pipes off the wall, swinging planks, and using makeshift weapons to survive close-quarters brawls. The melee feels raw, though at times clunky, and the investigation mechanics aren’t as deep as I wanted. But the intensity of face-to-face fights kept me on edge, feels like you’re playing one of the best fighting games out there.

The atmosphere? Superb. Dark alleys and crime scenes all build a disturbing sense of realism. The visual grit, combined with eerie sound design, makes every space feel hostile and alive with danger.

Why we chose it The mix of gritty melee combat and investigative gameplay creates tension unlike most horror titles.

My Verdict: For fans of horror who want something grounded and raw, Condemned: Criminal Origins is a terrifying urban nightmare that still hits hard today.

10. Alan Wake 2 [A Game Like Hell is Us for Narrative-Driven Horror with Surreal Elements]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Developer: Remedy EntertainmentPublisher: Epic Games Average playtime Approximately 10–12 hours Metacritic score 89 (PS5)

Jumping into Alan Wake 2, I felt like I was in a dark novel come to life. I play as the tormented writer wanting to unravel a world full of mysteries and supernatural horrors lurking in the shadows. The game blends daylight exploration with nocturnal terror, so every corner hides clues or enemies to uncover.

Gameplay mixes light-based combat with investigative action that lets me interact with the environment to survive. Some sections feel predictable, but the tension keeps me glued. It’s a game that rewards patience, though I wish some of the supernatural puzzles were less obscure.

Visually, the game depicts strong violence in surreal lands. Foggy forests, abandoned towns, and supernatural inhabitants create a cinematic vibe that keeps pulling me deep into Alan’s fractured psyche.

Why we chose it A dark psychological ride where supernatural twists keep you guessing. Perfect for players who love story-heavy games with a strong mystery vibe.

My Verdict: Fans who crave a story-driven horror experience with tension-filled moments will love every twist and shadow in Alan Wake 2.

11. SOMA [A Game Like Hell is Us for Philosophical Sci-Fi Horror and Isolation]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS Year of release 2015 Creator/s Developer: Frictional Games

Publisher: Frictional Games Average playtime Approximately 10–12 hours Metacritic score 84 (PC)

I dove into SOMA and got smacked with the isolation vibe instantly. Trapped in an underwater facility, I had to explore, discover secrets, and grapple with AI and consciousness questions. The game depicts strong violence, but it’s more about existential dread than combat.

The gameplay keeps me tense: I have to sneak past enemies and solve environmental puzzles. Some moments drag, but the philosophical undertones push me to keep going, pondering the nature of human consciousness.

The underwater world is claustrophobic, with dim corridors and flickering lights. Audio cues make every hallway pulse with fear that keeps me on edge as I immerse myself in this sunken nightmare.

Why we chose it Deep-sea horror mixed with existential dread. It’s slow-burn tension that pays off for fans who enjoy atmosphere and heavy themes.

My Verdict: If you’re looking for similar games like Hell is Us, SOMA is perfect for players who like their horror cerebral and atmospheric rather than action-packed.

12. Scorn [A Game Like Hell is Us for Giger-Inspired Biomechanical World Design]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS Year of release 2015 Creator/s Developer: Ebb SoftwarePublisher: Kepler Interactive Average playtime Approximately 8–10 hours Metacritic score 70 (PC)

From the first frame, Scorn threw me into a grotesque, Giger-inspired world full of aliens. I had to explore, solve strange procedural puzzles, and navigate corridors that feel alive. The game depicts strong violence in visceral, biomechanical lands.

Gameplay is slow and methodical. I feel like the puzzles are tricky, and combat is sometimes sparse, which can frustrate action-seekers. Still, everything successfully keeps me engaged, constantly pushing me to uncover hidden areas and secrets.

The art design is pure nightmare fuel: organic machinery fused with otherworldly textures. Dark, wet corridors and pulsating environments immerse me completely, it makes every turn feel like a trap.

Why we chose it A grotesque biomechanical nightmare full of unsettling exploration. Best for players who like disturbing worlds and horror that crawls under your skin.

My Verdict: Scorn is for players hungry for oppressive atmosphere and bizarre, unforgettable themes. I promise you will not regret it.

13. No More Room in Hell 2 [A Game Like Hell is Us for Hardcore Co-op Zombie Survival]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows Year of release 2025 Creator/s No More Room in Hell Team Average playtime Approximately 10–12 hours Metacritic score N/A

Jumping into No More Room in Hell 2, I immediately felt the tension of limited resources in a zombie-infested land. I had to loot and coordinate with teammates to survive waves of enemies while uncovering secrets of the world.

Gameplay is brutal and teamwork-focused. Running solo is possible but unforgiving. Ammo scarcity and realistic survival mechanics can frustrate newcomers, but the pressure makes every successful escape feel satisfying. This is a demanding game, so make sure you have a high-spec gaming laptop to run it.

The aesthetic nails post-apocalyptic horror with decaying urban places, foggy alleys, and abandoned buildings. It’s gritty and keeps me constantly immersed in the fight for survival.

Why we chose it Hardcore co-op survival and limited resources create tense gameplay. Fits fans who enjoy teamwork under dark conditions.

My Verdict: For fans of survival horror who have played the best FPS games, this one turns every session into a high-stakes, adrenaline-pumping nightmare.

14. Silent Hill 2 Remake [A Game Like Hell is Us for Psychological Terror and Emotional Depth]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2024 Creator/s Bloober Team; Publisher: Konami Average playtime/Best for/Unique features ~16–20 hours Metacritic score 87 (PC)

Silent Hill 2 Remake immediately drew me into James Sunderland’s tortured mind. Exploring the foggy world, I had to uncover secrets, face inhabitants shaped by guilt, and deal with chilling themes of grief and regret.

Gameplay blends survival, puzzle-solving, and occasional combat. The balance is solid, but some combat sections can feel stiff. Still, the tension of every dark corridor makes me push forward, afraid yet compelled.

The game depicts strong violence subtly, using fog, sound, and lighting to immerse me in the land of psychological horror. For me, the modern graphics and refined visuals enhance the unsettling themes while keeping the original’s emotional punch. Truly one of the best horror games I’ve ever played in my life.

Why we chose it Psychological depth and haunting land deliver immersive terror. Will suit fans who value emotional horror and storytelling.

My Verdict: Fans of tense, story-rich horror will appreciate the psychological depth and haunting atmosphere of this remake.

15. Alien: Isolation [A Game Like Hell is Us for Stealth Survival Against a Terrifying Enemy]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 3 & 4, Xbox 360 & One; macOS, Nintendo Switch, iOS/Android/Luna Year of release 2014 Creator/s Creative Assembly; Publisher: Sega Average playtime ~15–20 hours Metacritic score 81 (PC)

Alien: Isolation had me sweating from the first encounter. I explore the space station, sneaking past the AI-driven xenomorph while gathering resources. Every dark corridor and echoing vent makes the enemies feel smarter than me.

Gameplay demands patience and strategy. The alien AI is relentless, and mistakes are punished brutally. At times, it can feel unfair, but that tension is the point; it’s pure horror survival.

The visuals and audio design crush it: dark industrial corridors, flickering lights, and sudden sounds heighten dread. Every section makes me immerse myself in the terrifying, claustrophobic world of space.

Why we chose it Stealth survival against AI enemies ramps up suspense. Matches fans who love tight, nerve-wracking horror.

My Verdict: If you want a claustrophobic, pulse-pounding horror experience, this game hits every nerve. One of the best stealth games ever made.

16. Amnesia: The Bunker [A Game Like Hell is Us for Tension-Fueled Exploration in a Confined Setting]

Our Score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch (to come) Year of release 2023 Creator/s Frictional Games / Abylight Studios for Switch Average playtime ~4–6 hours Metacritic score 77 (PC)

Diving into Amnesia: The Bunker, I felt the claustrophobia hit hard. Confined to a WWI bunker, I had to explore, solve puzzles, and avoid terrifying inhabitants, which made every corner a tense moment.

Gameplay focuses on stealth and survival. Limited visibility and scarce tools mean I had to think fast, though some sections can feel slow. Still, the developers describe the tension as the key thrill.

The visuals are gritty and detailed: muddy walls, dim lights, and haunting shadows fully immerse me in this subterranean nightmare. Every room tells a story through environmental cues and subtle themes.

Why we chose it Claustrophobic WWI bunker setting heightens tension. Perfect for fans craving confined, psychological horror.

My Verdict: If you want a claustrophobic, pulse-pounding horror experience, this game will waste your time in the best way.

17. Remnant II [A Game Like Hell is Us for Third-Person Soulslike Combat and Co-op Worlds]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Gunfire Games Gearbox Publishing (Arc Games) Average playtime ~15–20 hours Metacritic score 85 (Xbox)

Jumping into Remnant II, I got pulled into intense third-person action with monsters around every corner. The game blends Soulslike combat with open-world exploration that lets me discover co-op elements and multiple worlds.

Gameplay is challenging but rewarding. Boss fights require timing and strategy, and different abilities let me experiment with playstyles. Some areas feel overwhelming solo, but co-op makes it a blast.

The game depicts strong violence in highly detailed lands with diverse biomes and haunting inhabitants. Every space feels alive, and dynamic lighting plus particle effects make battles spectacular.

Why we chose it Third-person action with Soulslike combat and co-op elements. Appeals to fans who enjoy challenging, darkly atmospheric gameplay.

My Verdict: Fans of Soulslike combat and best co-op games will get hooked on the brutal but rewarding world of Remnant II.

18. Agony [A Game Like Hell is Us for Disturbing Imagery and Descent into Hell]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developer: Madmind Studio



Publisher: PlayWay Average playtime Approximately 10-11 hours Metacritic score 47 (PC)

When I jumped into Agony, I felt like I had literally been dropped into hell itself. The developers describe it as a journey of survival and torment, and yeah, they weren’t kidding. The whole game depicts strong violence with grotesque environments, twisted monsters, and endless blood and suffering.

Playing it, I had to sneak around and avoid overwhelming enemies. Honestly, the stealth mechanics can be clunky, and some areas feel like pure shock value rather than meaningful design. Still, if you want to push yourself into the most unsettling horror content out there, Agony doesn’t hold back.

Visually, it’s nightmare fuel: think twisted flesh walls, screaming inhabitants, and a burning red space that feels alive, especially if you’re playing it with a top gaming monitor. The sound design adds to the discomfort, constantly reminding me I was trapped in a place I had no business surviving.

Why we chose it The intense environmental storytelling, relentless encounters, and shocking visual design push horror boundaries.

My Verdict: If you want a slow, story-rich horror game with one of the coolest mechanics of this generation, this is it. Perfect for fans who love unraveling supernatural puzzles.

FAQs

What is the best game like Hell Is Us?

The best game like Hell Is Us is Still Wakes the Deep, since it delivers an atmospheric survival horror experience with isolation and a strong narrative focus. Other strong contenders include Dark Souls III for its punishing combat and cryptic lore, and Scorn for its unsettling biomechanical atmosphere.

What type of game is Hell Is Us?

Hell Is Us is a type of third-person action-adventure game with Soulslike combat and psychological horror elements. It mixes melee-focused battles with exploration, puzzles, and a heavy emphasis on atmosphere and storytelling.

Is Hell Is Us an open-world game?

No, Hell Is Us is not a fully open-world game. It uses semi-open environments where exploration is encouraged, but instead of traditional waypoints or maps, players rely on observation and environmental storytelling to navigate.