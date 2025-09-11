12 Halo Games in Order: Charting the Evolution of Combat

For fans trying to play the Halo games in order, the franchise offers more than two decades of legendary sci-fi battles and evolving gameplay. Spanning Bungie’s origins to 343’s current work, Halo helped define the shooter genre and set new standards for console multiplayer.

Each title builds on the last while pushing the story of Master Chief and humanity’s fight for survival into bolder territory. This guide breaks down all 12 Halo games in order of release and gives you a clear path through the series, whether you prefer Halo games in chronological order or release order.

Halo Games in Order: The Top 5

Some Halo games marked turning points for the series:

Halo: Combat Evolved (2001) – The one that started it all. Fast gunplay, iconic maps, and a campaign that introduced Master Chief to the world. Halo: Combat Evolved set the gold standard for console shooters. Halo 2 (2004) – This sequel redefined online gaming. Online multiplayer helped turn Halo into a social phenomenon, while cinematic storytelling and new playable perspectives raised the bar for the series. Halo 3 (2007) – Halo 3 is a blockbuster that delivers large-scale battles and a dramatic finale to Bungie’s original trilogy. It’s a game that stuck with fans for years, and a great example of how to close out a trilogy. Halo Wars (2009) – Proof that Halo’s universe could thrive outside shooters. This real-time strategy spin-off blends accessible controls with tactics and opens the door for new fans. Halo 3: ODST (2009) – A darker, moodier story that shifted focus from Master Chief to ordinary soldiers. Its atmospheric campaign and Firefight mode gave players a fresh perspective on the Halo universe.

12 Halo Games in Order: The Complete Guide to the Franchise

The Halo franchise has grown into a universe of epic battles, spin-offs, and sequels that span more than 20 years of Spartan warfare. Each release added something new, whether it was a leap in multiplayer, a bold story shift, or a fresh take on the formula. Keep reading to see all 12 Halo games in order of release and find out where your favorites fit in.

1. Halo: Combat Evolved [Most Influential FPS Classic]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox, Windows, Mac Year of release 2001 Creator/s Bungie, Microsoft Game Studios Average Playtime (Story) 9-10 hours Modes Single-player, Multiplayer

Halo: Combat Evolved changed everything when it launched over two decades ago in 2001. This sci-fi shooter introduced millions of players to Master Chief and new mechanics. The shield system and vehicle integration are just a few features that many FPS games still use today.

In Halo: Combat Evolved, you play as the Master Chief, a genetically enhanced super-soldier fighting against the alien Covenant forces. The campaign mixes sweeping environments with smart AI, which makes encounters feel alive. It’s a memorable adventure, but multiplayer was the mode where I spent most of my time. Millions of gamers have fond memories of playing Capture the Flag until the wee hours of the morning.

Why we chose it Halo: Combat Evolved redefined console shooters and launched one of gaming’s most beloved franchises. It laid the foundation for every Halo game that followed while showing console shooters could be as innovative and memorable as their PC counterparts.`

Halo: Combat Evolved laid the fundamentals that made the Halo franchise a household name. The campaign introduces key elements of the Halo universe, and the vehicle sections break up the on-foot action perfectly. The game has aged gracefully thanks to the Master Chief Collection, and is the best starting point for anyone wanting to experience the Halo games in order.

Final Verdict: A timeless classic that revolutionized console shooters with brilliant AI, iconic weapons, and seamless vehicle gameplay. Ideal for newcomers to experience Halo’s roots or veterans seeking nostalgia.

guslord31 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It is truly amazing to be able to play Halo Combat Evolved on a big TV at 4k 60fps. It is a joy that I just can’t take for granted.

2. Halo 2 [Best Multiplayer Breakthrough]

Our Score

9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox, Windows Year of release 2004 Creator/s Bungie, Microsoft Game Studios Average Playtime (Story) 8-9 hours Modes Single-player, Multiplayer

Halo: Combat Evolved set the mark for all the games that followed in the franchise, and Halo 2 managed to raise it even higher. It’s the first game in the Halo series that allows players to wield two weapons at once, and Xbox Live took multiplayer to intense new levels.

Master Chief’s story continues in the sequel, which alternates between the Chief and the Arbiter. The storyline is fantastic, although some players weren’t thrilled about playing as the Arbiter. That was a major change, but an important one that added more depth to the storyline. Multiplayer also received a massive update with Xbox Live support, clans, and advanced matchmaking.

Why we chose it Halo 2 revolutionized console multiplayer gaming and expanded the Halo universe with a bit of political intrigue. The online features set a template for modern shooters and were pivotal in bringing esports to consoles.

Halo 2 proved that sequels could improve on perfection while still taking creative risks. The dual-protagonist structure was unique, and Xbox Live made Halo the game everyone was playing online. Competitive multiplayer found a place in homes across the globe, which also cements it among legendary multiplayer games.

Final Verdict: A groundbreaking sequel that perfected online console multiplayer with Xbox Live, dual-wielding action, and a dual protagonist story, which adds additional depth to the lore. Perfect for fans of competitive play and cinematic sci-fi storytelling.

3. Halo 3 [Most Ultimate Trilogy Capper]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox 360 Year of release 2007 Creator/s Bungie, Microsoft Game Studios Average Playtime (Story) 8-10 hours Modes Single-player, Multiplayer

Halo was a global phenomenon by the time Halo 3 arrived in 2007. Fans had incredibly high expectations after the previous game, and were not disappointed by the ending to the epic Sci-Fi trilogy.

The campaign in Halo 3 involves memorable locations and massive battles, along with new weapons from the United Nations Space Command. Bubble Shields were a blast, and the storyline fits perfectly with the first two games in the series. Larger maps were another welcome addition, along with the Forge. The Forge expanded multiplayer with new creative tools that allowed you to edit maps with ease and features like Theater Mode.

Why we chose it Halo 3 gave fans everything they wanted in a finale with epic battles, solid story closure, and multiplayer that kept people playing for years. It’s a game that’s proven finales can actually live up to the hype.

Social play was a big part of Halo 3, and a big reason the game stayed popular for many years after its release. The mix of great campaign moments and community tools made it the best Halo experience yet. It’s challenging to please everyone, but Bungie nailed everything fans wanted from a trilogy ending.

Final Verdict: An epic finale that delivers intense battles, creative tools like Forge, and narrative closure. A must-play for players who appreciate memorable campaigns and community-driven multiplayer.

4. Halo Wars [Best Genre Experiment]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows Year of release 2009 Creator/s Ensemble Studios, Microsoft Game Studios Average Playtime (Story) 12 hours Modes Single-Player, Multiplayer

The first three titles in the Halo franchise are Sci-Fi FPS games, but Halo Wars took a completely different approach. It’s a prequel set decades before Combat Evolved with a focus on RTS gameplay and the early days of the Human Covenant War.

In Halo Wars, instead of controlling Master Chief, players command entire armies of UNSC troops and vehicles. The story touches on early days in the conflict while introducing new characters into the Halo universe. It’s an accessible game thanks to a control scheme that is perfect for consoles. Micromanaging your UNSC or covenant faction is a breeze instead of being intimidating.

Why we chose it Halo Wars brought a new angle to the Covenant conflict, which gives players control over entire armies instead of a single soldier. Its mix of simplified mechanics and high-quality cutscenes made it a refreshing change of pace for Halo fans.

Halo Wars isn’t the most complex real-time strategy game around, but it was unique when it arrived and took the franchise in a new direction. The experiment worked because it stayed true to the Halo feel while making RTS gameplay work on consoles. It remains one of the more approachable strategy games available on Xbox compared to complex strategy games.

Final Verdict: A bold shift into real-time strategy that brings Halo’s world to life through commanding troops and cinematic cutscenes. Great for strategy fans and series newcomers alike.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox 360 Year of release 2009 Creator/s Bungie, Microsoft Game Studios Average Playtime (Story) 9-12 hours Modes Single-player, Multiplayer

The sixth game in the series also breaks from the FPS formula that made Halo popular. Halo 3: ODST puts Master Chief on the sidelines as you take control of Orbital Drop Shock Troopers during a smaller, more intimate campaign.

Gameplay flows well, but you’ll need to take a stealthy approach in Halo 3: ODST. Shields aren’t an option, and overwhelming firepower is out, so you’ll need to think like a “normal” soldier. Firefights are still intense across the campaign, just more memorable. That’s due in part to the atmospheric backdrop of New Mombasa, the voice acting, and the jazzy soundtrack. This moody experience trades scale for the type of noir often found in some outstanding single-player games.

Why we chose it ODST offered a refreshing change of pace for Halo fans with the atmosphere, vulnerable characters, and unique perspective on how the Human Covenant War impacts civilians.

Campaign mode is short, even for a Halo game, but multiplayer and Firefight kept the player base engaged for years. The story-driven approach and the way missions are laid out stood out, along with the grounded portrayal of the troopers in Halo 3: ODST.

Final Verdict: A moody, atmospheric detour that focuses on everyday soldiers, atmospheric storytelling, and tight stealth gameplay. Ideal for players craving a grounded, narrative-driven Halo experience.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox 360 Year of release 2010 Creator/s Bungie, Microsoft Game Studios Average Playtime (Story) 8 hours Modes Single-player, Multiplayer

Halo: Reach serves as Bungie’s prequel and farewell to the franchise they created. This game shows what happened before Combat Evolved and follows a team of Spartans as they defend the planet Reach.

You play as Noble Six, joining an elite squad facing overwhelming Covenant forces. The story focuses on teamwork and hits hard. We’ll leave it at that to keep things spoiler-free. Set pieces feel cinematic, and multiplayer is as strong as ever. Abilities like jetpacks and sprint change up the gameplay, while the graphics showcase stunning environments. Customization options let you personalize your Spartan with different armor pieces and colors.

Why we chose it Halo Reach blends emotional storytelling with stellar gameplay, delivering Bungie’s farewell to the series in unforgettable fashion. Its balance of cinematic campaign moments, multiplayer depth, and customization makes it a standout entry in Halo history.

Halo Reach is a must-play game that can get you emotional, but keeps the classic Halo feel intact. Bungie packed their final Halo game with everything fans loved about the series, from emotional storytelling to fierce gunplay. It’s widely regarded as one of the best from the franchise, which serves as a great starting point for newcomers and a perfect send-off for longtime players.

Final Verdict: An emotional, cinematic prequel with strong squad-focused storytelling, stunning visuals, and robust customization. A fitting farewell to Bungie and a great starting point for new fans.

Forhaver. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Halo Reach was the perfect sendoff for Bungie’s time with the series.

7. Halo 4 [Best Rebooted Personal Saga]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox 360 Year of release 2012 Creator/s 343 Industries, Microsoft Studios Average Playtime (Story) 7-8 hours Modes Single-player, Multiplayer

Halo 4 marked 343 Industries’ first shot at continuing Master Chief’s story after Bungie handed over the reins. The campaign picks up years after Halo 3 and focuses on Chief’s relationship with Cortana as they face threats from the Forerunners.

Gameplay in Halo 4 introduced new mechanics and loadouts that give you more flexibility during combat. Firefights are grand, and the visuals popped on the Xbox 360. They look even better on a great gaming monitor if you play this one through the Master Chief Collection. The storyline is a fan favorite, and the scoring system finally lets players receive points for actions outside of kills.

Why we chose it Halo 4 reintroduces Master Chief with a personal story, refined gameplay, and improved graphics. The combination of cinematic moments and modern multiplayer makes for a strong continuation of the Halo saga.

Some fans weren’t happy with the changes to the formula and 343 taking over, but Halo 4 managed to bring the franchise into the modern era while delivering a story that people loved. The campaign emphasizes both strategic thinking and classic Halo gunplay, and multiplayer provides loads of replay value.

Final Verdict: A fresh start under 343 Industries that explores Chief’s bond with Cortana through engaging visuals and refined combat. Ideal for players seeking a modern and personal Halo experience.

8. Halo: Spartan Assault [Best Portable Halo Action]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows, Windows Phone, iOS Year of release 2013 Creator/s 343 Industries, Vanguard Games, Microsoft Studios Average Playtime (Story) 4-5 hours Modes Single-player, Multiplayer

Halo: Spartan Assault arrived in 2013 as a twin-stick shooter set between Halo 3 and Halo 4. While the top-down perspective is different, the weapons and vehicles were familiar, regardless of whether you played on a PC, console, or a mobile device.

Missions are fast-paced in Halo: Spartan Assault. There isn’t a 10-hour campaign to play through, but more than 20 missions with a variety of objectives. Each stage challenges players in new ways, from defending key points to taking out waves of enemies. High scores and leaderboards gave players an incentive to replay missions and perfect their approach.

Why we chose it Spartan Assault proves that smaller, tactical missions can be just as fun for Halo fans. Quick objectives, familiar enemies, and tight controls make it a fun, approachable experience.

Though shorter and simpler than the mainline games, Halo: Spartan Assault still feels like it belongs in the universe. The combat feels fantastic, and the enemies are recognizable. The small-scale experience worked well on multiple platforms and brought Halo to mobile devices for the first time.

Final Verdict: A compact, twin-stick Halo adventure with satisfying combat and mission variety that works well across platforms. Ideal for quick, accessible Halo bursts on the go.

9. Halo: Spartan Strike [Best Mobile Arcade Experience]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Windows Phone, iOS Year of release 2015 Creator/s 343 Industries, Microsoft Studios Average Playtime (Story) 4-5 hours Modes Single-player

343 Industries went back to the well for Halo: Spartan Strike, a follow-up to their first twin-stick shooter. The premise largely stays the same in the sequel, but the graphics and gameplay received a nice upgrade.

Spartan Strike builds on the formula from Halo: Combat Evolved, but with sharper visuals and better controls. The game feels smoother, and the action moves fast as you make your way through the game. Mission variety is better, which gives players more reasons to replay and push for higher scores. The story ties loosely into Halo 2 events, starting during the New Mombasa invasion from Halo 2, then jumps years ahead to a new threat on Gamma Halo. Since it’s all framed as a simulation, the plot jumps around and isn’t a focused narrative.

Why we chose it Spartan Strike improved the mobile Halo experience with tighter missions and improved gameplay. It’s another Halo title that shows how well the franchise can work outside of the FPS genre.

Halo: Spartan Strike is still a smaller game designed for quick sessions around 10 minutes. The weapon selection expanded with new options that feel satisfying to use, and the enemy AI seems more responsive during firefights. It’s another game designed with mobiles in mind, but it plays great on a high-quality gaming laptop.

Final Verdict: A sharper and more streamlined mobile shooter with slick controls, varied missions, and a loose tie to Halo lore. Great for short, high-score focused gameplay.

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One Year of release 2015 Creator/s 343 Industries, Microsoft Studios Average Playtime (Story) 8-9 hours Modes Single-Player, Multiplayer

Halo 5: Guardians attempted to expand the Master Chief saga by splitting focus between two Spartan teams led by Master Chief and Spartan Locke. The dual narrative aimed for scope, although many fans were less than thrilled that Chief got sidelined.

The campaign received a lukewarm reaction, but the gunplay, along with new Spartan abilities like ground pound, shook up combat in new ways. The Forge also evolved with new creative options for gamers. Multiplayer returned to arena-style gameplay and abandoned the loadout system that divided fans in Halo 4. Four-player co-op became key to the campaign experience in Halo 5, which makes it one of the essential co-op games.

Why we chose it Halo 5: Guardians earned its spot with multiplayer that felt fast and competitive. Modes like Warzone and Arena gave players plenty of variety, which keeps matches exciting. While the campaign left many wanting more, online play carried the game forward.

Halo 5 struggled with campaign expectations but brought out some of the series’ best multiplayer experiences. The post-launch support also showed 343’s commitment to keeping games alive long after release.

Final Verdict: A mixed-story campaign balanced by compelling multiplayer modes and slick new abilities like ground pound. Best suited for players who value slick combat and long-term multiplayer engagement.

-HoleInTheWall-. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The amount of new features, new enemies, new characters, not to mention the really well-balanced gameplay, all add up for a great gaming experience.

11. Halo Wars 2 [Best RTS Console Refined]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator/s 343 Industries, Microsoft Studios Average Playtime (Story) 8-10 hours Modes Single-player, Multiplayer

Halo Wars 2 shifts the fight back to a tactical view with another real-time strategy entry. The action picks up decades after the original as you take control of the Spirit of Fire crew in their fight against the Banished.

Creative Assembly refined the console RTS formula found in demanding real-time strategy games for Halo Wars 2 with improved unit controls and base management. Campaign missions vary from traditional base building to focused, objective-driven scenarios. The gameplay feels sharp and moves at a brisk pace, although many fans felt that base building could have been better. The story also expands Halo lore while introducing a few memorable new characters.

Why we chose it Halo Wars 2 shows that real-time strategy can thrive on console when done right. Creative Assembly tightened controls and added mission variety that keeps the pace sharp while expanding the Halo universe.

Halo Wars 2 proves that strategy games can thrive on consoles when designed properly. While there are some rough spots, the controls feel natural. The game does a great job of mixing accessibility with depth.

Final Verdict: A polished RTS featuring tighter controls, varied mission structures, and expanded Halo lore. A solid pick for players who enjoy strategy games that remain accessible on consoles.

12. Halo Infinite [Best Modern Comeback]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows Year of release 2021 Creator/s 343 Industries, Microsoft Studios Average Playtime (Story) 10-12 hours Modes Single-player, Multiplayer

Halo Infinite puts Master Chief back in the spotlight with a campaign that feels familiar but opens new ground. Zeta Halo wide zones mix classic corridor shootouts with open exploration, which gives players a taste of open-world freedom.

The trademark gunplay and setpieces are on full display in Halo Infinite, but the Grappleshot was the star of the show for many. It changes how you play the game, while the game’s sandbox nature pushes you to experiment. Every firefight feels unpredictable, and I think it’s a much smoother game overall than Guardians. It’s arguably the best choice for gamers looking to get their feet wet with Halo multiplayer for the first time.

Why we chose it Halo Infinite successfully returned the franchise to its core values while revamping key systems, proving that classic Halo gameplay can still work alongside modern legendary FPS games.

The story doesn’t always hit as hard as the action in Halo Infinite, but it shows the franchise can adapt without losing what makes it special. It brings back the tension and scale of the original games while giving players new tools and much more freedom.

Final Verdict: A powerful return to form that blends open exploration with classic gunplay, enhanced by the Grappleshot and smooth gameplay. The ideal gateway for newcomers to experience modern Halo the right way.

McQuiznos. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Love the open world element, it is so fun just to explore the world and piece together what’s happened when you see a dead marine.

Halo Games Timeline Explained: Release Order vs. Story Order

The best order to play Halo games comes down to release order or chronological order. When playing all Halo games in order, the Halo franchise includes two clear paths, and each delivers a different take on the series.

Playing Halo games in order of release means you follow the same journey fans took when the original game launched. You begin with Combat Evolved, the Halo origin story, and move through the sequels, with spin-offs like ODST and Reach appearing where they landed in history. This option highlights how Halo evolved, and is the smoother playthrough since features expand naturally instead of bouncing between eras.

Choosing to play Halo games in chronological order reshuffles that path. You kick off with Halo Wars and Reach before the original trilogy, then dive into Halo 4, Guardians, and Infinite. This route emphasizes the lore and lets you track the human Covenant war as it unfolds in sequence. The tradeoff is more uneven gameplay, since spin-offs play differently from the mainline shooters.

Both orders work. If you want the history of the series, go in release order. If you want the story first, chronological order pulls you straight into the war for humanity.

FAQs

What is the best Halo game?

Halo 3 is the best of all the Halo games, with a campaign that delivered an epic conclusion to the original trilogy. The multiplayer shaped online shooters for years, while features like Forge and Theater modes added creativity.

What is the first Halo game?

The first Halo game was Halo: Combat Evolved, which kicked off the franchise in 2001. It introduced Master Chief, Cortana, and the Covenant to the masses. It also set a new standard for console shooters with a mix of solid gunplay and split-screen multiplayer.

What is the easiest Halo game?

The easiest Halo game is Halo 4. The campaign features more forgiving AI with smoother controls that reduce difficulty compared to earlier games. New armor abilities and improved weapons also make it approachable for newcomers.

How many Halo games are there?

There are 12 main Halo games when counting the core shooters and notable spin-offs like Halo Wars and Halo 3: ODST. There’s also the VR-based Halo Recruit and a coin-operated game with Halo: Fireteam Raven.

Which Halo game is the best for beginners?

The best Halo game for beginners is Halo: The Master Chief Collection. This bundle covers the first four main games along with ODST and Reach. The older titles received updates that improved visuals, which makes it ideal for people who want to experience Halo’s story from the start while enjoying refined mechanics and graphics.

Can I play Halo Infinite without playing with others?

Yes, you can play Halo Infinite without playing with others. The game includes a full single-player campaign that follows Master Chief’s fight against the Banished, delivering a complete story experience for players who prefer exploring and battling at their own pace.

When is the next Halo game coming out?

There has been no word on the next Halo game at this time. Halo Infinite still receives updates, but the franchise has entered a period of transition. The newly rebranded Halo Studios is focused on long-term projects, including a Halo: Combat Evolved remake and Halo 7, which are being built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5.

What Halo games are split screen?

Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo Reach, Halo 4, and Halo Infinite all provide gamers with ways to play with their friends without an online connection. These titles all support split-screen, which allows players to team up for campaign co-op or compete against each other in local multiplayer modes.