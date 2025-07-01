10 Best Cyberpunk Games You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025

The best cyberpunk games drop you into a dark, tech-filled future where everything feels a little broken, and that’s exactly what makes them awesome.

We’re talking neon cities, shady megacorps, rogue AIs, and tons of action. And it doesn’t matter which cyberpunk genre you’re in, fast-paced slashing or deep choices with serious consequences – these games hit different.

There are loads of fantastic cyberpunk games out there now, so for those seeking their next dystopian adventure, here’s a list of the best ones to help you find your next favorite. If you’re into gritty futures and cool gear, trust me, there’s something here you’ll love.

Our Top Picks for Cyberpunk Games

The world of cyberpunk is gritty, neon-lit, and endlessly cool – and no genre mixes tech and rebellion quite like it. Here are our top titles that truly capture the essence of the genre.

The Ascent (2021) – If you want the full cyberpunk experience, cool guns, slick upgrades, glowing cities, this is it. It’s got smooth gameplay, fun co-op, and just enough chaos to keep things exciting. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (2016) – The most recent title of the most legendary cyberpunk game franchise. Dive into a near-future dystopia filled with augmentation, conspiracies, action, and choices that will shape the world. Cyberpunk 2077 (2020) – Night City is wild, huge, and packed with stuff to do. Whether you’re into hacking, shooting, or just cruising around in a cyber-taxi, this one’s worth it.

That’s just the start – these first three are heavy hitters, but we’ve got a lot more cyberpunk standouts waiting below. Keep scrolling to see what else made the cut and why they deserve a spot on your must-play list!

10 Best Cyberpunk Games That Nail the Neon-Noir Vibe

One thing is clear: I’ve spent way too many late nights exploring neon-lit alleyways and rain-slick streets. After all that, here’s my list of the best cyberpunk games that truly capture the heart of the cyberpunk genre with gritty stories, RPG elements, cool tech, and that dark, futuristic vibe we all love.

1. The Ascent [Best Overall Cyberpunk RPG]

Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 & 5 Year of release 2021 Developer Neon Giant Average playtime 15–25 hours Best for Solo or co-op RPG fans Unique features Deep customization and fast-paced combat

The Ascent is a must if you’re into fast-paced combat and that dirty, neon-soaked cyberpunk vibe. You’re stuck in a city run by a giant megacorp, and when it collapses, everything goes to hell. Time to grab your gear and survive.

You’re not some chosen hero, you’re just a grunt with big guns, slick upgrades, and a whole lot of enemies to deal with. The RPG elements are solid, the shooting feels great, and you can play solo or co-op, which makes it even better.

The world? Pure eye candy compared to other games. Bright lights, shady people, chaos everywhere. It’s the cyberpunk genre at its loudest and grimiest. If you want a seriously tight, action-packed title that is easily among the best RPG games out there, this is a no-brainer.

2. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Best Player Choice-Driven Cyberpunk RPG]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Developer Eidos-Montréal Average playtime 20–30 hours Best for Story lovers and immersive sim fans Unique features Choice-driven gameplay, branching storylines, conspiracy-rich world

Considering how legendary this franchise is when it comes to the best cyberpunk games, any one of the Deus Ex games in order could be easily placed on this list. However, if you’re after the most well-rounded experience, there’s nothing better than Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

Set in a dystopian near-future, the title is essentially a cyberpunk RPG with insane world-building. You play as Adam Jensen, a counter-terrorist agent navigating a society divided by augmented humans and non-augmented humans, with dark conspiracies at every turn.

While not fully open-world, the game still gives you a ton of freedom. You can tackle missions however you like, be it through combat, stealth, or hacking. The story and choices you make throughout have a huge impact, too, making you feel like you’re truly shaping the world around you.

Trust me, when it comes to the cyberpunk genre, it’s hard to find a game that does it better than Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

3. Cyberpunk 2077 [Top Open-World Cyberpunk Game]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 (major updates in 2023) Developer CD Projekt Red Average playtime 25–50 hours Best for Open-world RPG lovers and story-driven gamers Unique features Massive world, deep customization, dynamic combat, cinematic storytelling

It wouldn’t be a list of the best cyberpunk games without Cyberpunk 2077. Sure, it had a rough launch, but after a series of major updates, Night City has become one of the most detailed and immersive cyberpunk worlds ever made.

You play as V, a merc caught in a brain battle with Johnny Silverhand, a rebellious rock star-turned-digital ghost. The game blends tons of elements with first-person shooter action, giving you the freedom to craft your playstyle, from stealthy hacker to gun-wielding brawler, or somewhere in between.

Between the sprawling city, insane main character mods, and tough choices that shape your story, this is easily one of the most ambitious games out there. With how it almost single-handedly revitalized the cyberpunk genre, it’s no wonder that people keep searching for games like Cyberpunk 2077, so if you haven’t yet had the chance to play it, don’t miss out.

4. Ghostrunner [Fast-Paced Action and Parkour]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Developer One More Level Average playtime 8–12 hours Best for Speedrunners and action fans Unique features Parkour combat, instant respawn, stylish cyberpunk city design

Ghostrunner is straight-up chaos in the best way. If you like your cyberpunk fast, stylish, and brutally hard, this energetic platformer game is your jam. You play as Jack, a sword-swinging cyber-ninja who can wall-run, dash, and slice enemies in half before they even see you coming.

The world’s vertical and dangerous, you’re not just running through it, you’re racing it. One hit and you’re dead, but that’s the fun. Every level feels like a speedrun puzzle, and once you get the rhythm down, it’s seriously addictive.

Jack’s got some wild upgrades too, stuff that makes you feel like a total beast when you chain moves perfectly. It’s not easy, but when it clicks, it really clicks. If you want pure, stylish adrenaline in a gritty cyberpunk setting, this one absolutely delivers.

5. Citizen Sleeper 2 [Best Narrative Cyberpunk RPG]

Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Developer Jump Over The Age Average playtime 10–15 hours Best for Story lovers, decision-based RPG fans Unique features Deep narrative, exploration, and choices that shape the world

If you want a cyberpunk game that dials down the gunfights and turns up the storytelling, Citizen Sleeper 2 is it. You play as a Sleeper, a synthetic human trying to survive in a system that sees you as disposable. The game is full of cyberpunk themes like identity, control, and the search for new life in a world built to keep you down.

It’s not your typical RPG. There’s no real-time combat or flashy explosions; instead, you spend each cycle making choices, managing your resources, and forming relationships. Every decision feels meaningful and feeds into the game’s emotional core. The world is written with care, the characters are memorable, and the music and visuals set a tone that just pulls you in.

With its indie charm, thought-provoking story, and visual novel style layered with dice rolls and system management, it’s one of the most unique entries in the cyberpunk genre. If you’re looking for something slower, smarter, and incredibly human, this one sticks with you as one of the best indie games ever.

6. Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition [Classic Point-and-Click Mystery]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 (original 1997) Developer Westwood Studios / Nightdive Studios Average playtime 6–10 hours Best for Fans of classic mysteries and cinematic storytelling Unique features Multiple endings, detective gameplay, iconic cyberpunk setting

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition is a proper throwback and still one of the coolest cyberpunk games out there. You play as Ray McCoy, a blade runner hunting down replicants in a gloomy, rain-soaked 2019 Los Angeles. It’s all neon lights, shady alleys, and synths by Vangelis setting the mood.

This isn’t a button-mashing game; it’s a slow burn. You’re collecting clues, talking to suspects, and trying to piece things together while the story shifts based on what you do. Every choice can lead to a different ending, and there’s no clear “right” path.

What makes it special is how it feels, super cinematic, full of tension, and dripping with cyberpunk style and only memories. If you’re into visual novels, detective work, or just soaking in that moody atmosphere, this game is absolutely worth diving into.

7. E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy [Surreal Cyberpunk FPS Experience]

Platforms PC Year of release 2011 Developer Streum On Studio Average playtime 15–30 hours Best for Players who love weird, deep-cut RPGs Unique features Psychic powers, branching missions, absolute madness

E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy is like stepping into someone else’s extremely complicated dream, and realizing halfway through that they forgot to give you the manual. It’s a cyberpunk FPS/RPG hybrid with psychic powers, cybernetic implants, bionic upgrades, and a storyline so cryptic it might as well be written in an alien dialect. But honestly? That’s part of the fun.

You’re a psychic cyborg space monk (probably?) working for an organization (maybe?) called E.Y.E. There are conspiracies, secret factions, strange planets, and a constant feeling that you missed a prequel somewhere. Still, it gives you freedom, missions have multiple solutions, and the ability system is wild once you figure it out.

Yes, it’s clunky. The UI fights you, but that’s what the best FPS games are all about. The story dumps lore on you like a malfunctioning printer. But underneath the mess is something strangely brilliant, chaotic, and ambitious. If Deus Ex was a fever dream scrawled on the back of a napkin, this would be it.

8. Gunpoint [Stealth-Puzzle Hacking Game]

Platforms PC Year of release 2013 Developer Suspicious Developments Average playtime 4–6 hours Best for Puzzle fans and stealth lovers Unique features Hacking mechanics, sharp writing, stylish 2D level design

Not all cyberpunk games need to be huge open worlds. Gunpoint proves that clever mechanics and a sharp sense of humor can go a long way. You play as Richard Conway, a trenchcoat-wearing freelance spy with a knack for hacking, spying, and getting into (and out of) trouble.

The game plays like a 2D stealth-puzzle platformer, where you sneak through buildings, rewire security systems, and outsmart guards. One moment you’re flipping light switches to distract enemies, the next you’re leaping through windows to pull off a perfect escape. It’s smart, satisfying, and full of surprises with cyberpunk bartender action.

What really makes Gunpoint stand out is its writing, filled with dry humor and delivered entirely through messages and dialogue choices. You’re investigating a murder you didn’t commit, but to solve it, you’ll need to commit plenty of new crimes. That’s just how things go in the cyberpunk genre for more games sometimes. And yeah, it’s clear that among the best stealth games, this one deserves a high spot.

9. Signalis [Cyberpunk-Inspired Survival Horror]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Developer Rose-engine Average playtime 8–12 hours Best for Fans of survival horror and atmospheric exploration Unique features Retro visuals, deep lore, puzzles, limited resources

Creepy, cryptic, and deeply unsettling, Signalis blends survival horror with classic cyberpunk themes in a way that feels completely fresh. You play as Elster, a humanoid technician who wakes up alone in a cold, unfamiliar future. With no clear answers, your mission is to find your missing partner and uncover the dark truth behind a decaying, government-controlled world.

Inspired by games like Silent Hill and System Shock, Signalis keeps the tension high with limited ammo, eerie environments, and puzzles that force you to think carefully. Every room feels like it’s hiding something, and every sound keeps you on edge.

Visually, it mixes pixel art with cinematic style to create a hauntingly beautiful cyberpunk world. With stuff like Red Strings Club and bounty hunters, this game is about unease, slow reveals, and unraveling mysteries through artifacts, memories, and unsettling discoveries.

If you like your cyberpunk games dark, introspective, and more psychological than action-packed, Signalis will absolutely get under your skin.

10. System Shock 2 [Sci-Fi Horror Meets Cyberpunk]

Platforms PC Year of release 1999 Developer Irrational Games, Looking Glass Studios, Nightdive Studios Average playtime 10–20 hours Best for Horror fans, immersive sim lovers, classic PC gamers Unique features Techno-horror themes, AI antagonist, deep RPG systems

System Shock 2 is what happens when you mix cyberpunk with “Oh no, the AI is evil, and I’m probably gonna die.” You’re on a space station, everything’s gone sideways, and your only friend is… yeah, no, you don’t have friends here. Just SHODAN, a sassy, psychotic AI who thinks you’re a bug she forgot to squash.

You play as a jacked-up soldier with implants and just enough firepower to get yourself in more trouble. The world’s falling apart, people are mutating, and the tech around you has officially turned against humanity. So yeah, this is one of the best action RPG games in this genre, for sure.

If you’re looking for a cult-classic cyberpunk horror experience, you won’t find anything better than System Shock 2. Get ready, because you’re in for a creepy, brainy ride with hacking, survival, and more atmosphere than a fog machine at a goth rave.

FAQs

What is the best cyberpunk game?

It depends on your style and the first game you played in this genre, but The Ascent, Deus Ex, and Cyberpunk 2077 are often top picks for their mix of story, world-building, and action.

What is cyberpunk gameplay?

It usually blends sci-fi themes with RPG mechanics, hacking, stealth, and moral choices, set in dark, futuristic worlds where tech meets rebellion.

How many cyberpunk games are there?

There are dozens, maybe hundreds if you count indies and retro titles. The genre keeps growing with modern games, remakes, and experimental titles alike.