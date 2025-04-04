20 Best Switch 2 Games You Can Play Right Now

So, finally, after all the rumors, leaks, and speculation, Nintendo made it official – Switch 2 is real, its release date is set to June 5th, 2025, and it’s bringing a whole bunch of insanely awesome Switch 2 games with it.

Oh, and we’ll also get video chat, so now you’ll get to see the dead stare on your best friend’s face as they slip on your banana peel, racing through the (open-world?) Rainbow Road, even when you’re not together.

One of the most exciting reveals was the confirmation that some of the best third-party game titles will be making their way to Switch 2. Some of these will be brand-new games, while others are some of the biggest recent releases out there.

If you missed out on any of these modern masterpieces, this might be the best way to experience them. These are the titles that should take full advantage of the bigger screen and improved performance, playing whether docked or in handheld mode.

Or you could just not wait and do it now instead!

Our Top Picks for Switch 2 Games Available Now

There really are a great deal of awesome games waiting for you once you finally get your Switch 2. However, if you happen to game on PC, last-gen and new-gen consoles, or even the first Switch, plenty of these titles are already available and waiting for you.

Here is a sneak peek featuring our top picks:

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (2020) – Dive into the high-tech, high-chaos Night City, packed with action, upgrades, and a dystopian RPG story you won’t soon forget. Elden Ring (2022) – Embark on an unforgiving yet breathtaking journey through a shattered dark fantasy world where every step you take feels earned. Hogwarts Legacy (2023) – Live the wizarding dream, crafting your own adventure in the magical halls of Hogwarts and far beyond them. Final Fantasy VII Remake (2020) – A legendary story cranked up to eleven with bigger fights, deeper emotions, and Midgar that feels more alive than ever before. Street Fighter 6 (2023) – Return to the streets and step into the ring with a fresh take on classic brawls, explosive visuals, and game-changing fight mechanics.

See? It’s already this good, and there are a lot more games on the list. So, join me and keep scrolling because this will be quite a journey!

20 Greatest Switch 2 Games That You Don’t Have To Wait For

The full Switch 2 games lineup, even if only counting the third-party games, is nothing short of amazing. They dropped names like Hollow Knight: Silksong, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, and The Duskbloods, which is FromSoftware’s spiritual successor to Bloodborne. Now, how can you not get pumped up when you hear that?

But while we’ll still have to wait for those almost guaranteed hits, some of the most major recent releases are already available right this moment. So, instead of wasting any more time, let’s dive straight in!

1. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Year of release 2020 Developer CD Projekt Red Average playtime Around 62 hours

Despite all the drama that came with its release, Cyberpunk 2077 is hands down one of the most immersive RPGs I’ve played in years. There’s simply no other game with an atmosphere quite like that.

You get thrown into the neon-soaked and endlessly chaotic Night City, where every choice shapes your path and the lives of those around you. The world is truly living, full of possibilities, and the story is insanely gripping, making you actually live through it, not just simply play through it.

While the game had an undeniably rough launch, it has since more than redeemed itself.

It really is one of a kind, but if you love great open-world RPGs with immersive stories, there are other great games like Cyberpunk 2077 that you might just fall in love with. It’s a true standout for the best Nintendo Switch 2 games lineup.

2. Elden Ring [Tarnished Edition Coming To Switch 2]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Year of release 2022 Developer FromSoftware Average playtime Around 140 hours (main game + DLC)

For those who love a good challenge, Elden Ring is simply unmatched. It’s massive, mysterious, and full of jaw-dropping moments, including an absolutely spectacular world, co-written by George R.R. Martin himself.

One second, you might be riding across golden fields, and the next, you’re face-to-face with a terrifying boss that can crush you in two hits. But that’s the beauty of it because every step you take forward feels truly earned.

Naturally, just like every other Dark Souls game, it’s tough, so prepare to struggle. It’s long, too, but it’s worth every second.

Oh, and while you’re waiting for the game’s Tarnished Edition to drop on Switch 2, there are a bunch of great games like Elden Ring you should check out.

3. Hogwarts Legacy

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2 Year of release 2023 Developer Avalanche Software Average playtime Around 45 hours

For every gamer who is a wizard or a witch at heart, Hogwarts Legacy is a dream come true. No other game lets you experience the Wizarding World the way it does, and it’s nothing short of spectacular.

The moment I walked through the castle halls, explored hidden passageways, and flew over the Forbidden Forest, I felt as if I was in one of the movies, and, needless to say, I was hooked.

It’s truly one of the most immersive games out there, and it feels alive in almost every sense of the word.

However, if you’re waiting for it to drop on Switch 2 so you can go through it again, why not check out other awesome games like Hogwarts Legacy, such as Legend of Zelda or Fire Emblem?

4. Final Fantasy VII Remake [Remake Intergrade Coming To Switch 2]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Switch 2 Year of release 2020 Developer Square Enix Average playtime Around 48 hours (main game + DLC)

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a love letter to one of the greatest RPGs ever made, and it’s simply incredible. From the first step into Midgar’s neon-lit streets, you’re hooked, and it only gets better from there.

The combat departs from the old formula and instead perfectly blends real-time action and turn-based battles, keeping every fight actually intense.

And the story is quite a bit more fleshed out too, making it a whole lot more emotional than before, which gives a lot of life to the characters and the place they live in.

To sum things up, taking down a giant robotic scorpion with a Buster Sword has never felt better before.

While it’s just part one of the full journey, it’s still an absolute must-play. Whether you’re a Final Fantasy game veteran or just love epic open-world RPGs, this one deserves a spot in your game collection.

5. Street Fighter 6

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Year of release 2023 Developer Capcom Average playtime Around 32 hours

Street Fighter 6 is everything a great fighting game should be – fast, flashy, and packed with style. While there are some other games that may come close, there are none that do it better, and that’s exactly why it’s so awesome.

The combat feels smooth but still has that weighty impact that makes every punch, kick, and special move satisfying. The roster is stacked, from classic legends like Ryu and Chun-Li to fresh faces with wild moves.

Whether you’re testing your skills online or battling friends locally, there is always someone pushing you to get better. And, of course, don’t forget about the World Tour mode.

To put it plainly, Street Fighter 6 is hands down one of the greatest fighting games and one of the best games in the series. Don’t miss out on it, especially if you love Super Smash Bros and other similar titles.

6. Yakuza 0 [Director’s Cut Coming To Switch 2]

Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Switch 2 Year of release 2015 Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Average playtime Around 64 hours

Yakuza 0 is the most exciting and fun piece of pure chaos packed in a game I’ve ever experienced, and it’s absolutely incredible. It’s like your own adventure where you decide how much crime and comedy you want.

One moment, you’re in a brutal street brawl, taking down thugs with over-the-top combos. Next, you’re running a cabaret club, singing karaoke, or betting on pocket circuit races.

The story is easily one of the greatest Yakuza games, while the side quests stay just as legendary, surprising you almost every single time.

Of course, if you never played these games, you should know that aside from that, the pacing can be quite slow at times. But other than that, it’s definitely not a game to pass up on.

7. Split Fiction

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Year of release 2025 Developer Hazelight Studios Average playtime Around 14 hours

Have you ever wanted to dive into an exclusively co-op adventure that is like a mashup of your favorite games with a ton of wonderful surprises? Split Fiction is exactly that, and it will keep you and whoever you partner up with on your toes.

You’re navigating a neon-lit sci-fi city one moment and exploring a magical forest the next. Oh, and you do that all the while going through different game genres too, all of which is blended absolutely seamlessly.

The puzzles are clever, requiring genuine teamwork. Combat is engaging, and the narrative keeps you hooked.

Basically, if you love games like It Takes Two and A Way Out, this is that, only ten times better. They might not make too many co-op games out there these days, but when they do, they’re not something you want to miss.

8. Hitman World of Assassination [Signature Edition Coming To Switch 2]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2 Year of release 2021 Developer Square Enix Average playtime Around 47 hours

Step into the polished shoes of Agent 47, a master assassin with a talent for creative problem-solving. In Hitman World of Assassination, stealth gaming is at its absolute finest.

Every level is an intricate puzzle, with a seemingly simple goal: eliminate your target. But how do you do it? That’s where the magic happens. Poison their drink, rig a chandelier to fall, or disguise yourself as a waiter – the possibilities are nearly endless.

The game offers a massive sandbox experience across stunning locations, from a bustling Dubai skyscraper to a vineyard in Argentina. The attention to detail is incredible, and the AI keeps you on your toes.

There isn’t too much of a story, but that’s not a big problem, because these modern Hitman games are all about gameplay. Once you get into it, you’ll never play stealth games the same again. Give it a shot, trust me. You’ll be glad you did.

9. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Year of release 2024 Developer Capcom Average playtime Around 20 hours

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which was released just last year, went completely under most radars. In fact, I only learned about it by pure chance a couple of weeks ago. Yet, it’s absolutely incredible and most definitely worth your attention.

Imagine a game where you’re immersed in Japanese folklore, with an epic, action-packed narrative and gorgeous visuals. You play as Soh, who is tasked with protecting a sacred mountain from waves of supernatural enemies, all while guiding the goddess in her purification journey. And yes, it’s as awesome as it sounds.

I’ve had hours of fun just experimenting with different abilities and strategies. It’s one of those games that, despite being an action title, leaves you thinking about it long after you’ve put it down. And what’s better than that?

10. Star Wars Outlaws

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Year of release 2024 Developer Massive Entertainment Average playtime Around 34 hours

If you’re a Star Wars fan, I can probably guarantee that you’ve always wished for an open-world game set in the Star Wars universe. I know I have. That’s why it was so incredible to finally get to play Star Wars Outlaws – a simply unmatched Star Wars game.

Playing as Kay Vess, a sharp, quick-witted outlaw, you dive straight into the gritty yet completely alive underworld of the galaxy. You explore detailed planets, hop into intense space battles, and feel like you’re truly a part of the Star Wars universe. The story is immersive, and the combat mechanics are fun.

And even though the stealth parts could use a bit more polish, overall, this game is nothing short of brilliant. So, if you love the Star Wars universe, Outlaws should definitely be on your list.

11. Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 Year of release 2025 Developer Firaxis Games Average playtime Around 30 hours

This notable Civilization game simply hooks you and doesn’t let go easily. You start up a quick session and find yourself planning a grand conquest strategy hours or even days later.

Being the leader of a grand civilization is fun in its own right, and it simply pulls you in. Whether you go with the peaceful approach or set your sights on world domination, you soon end up making decisions that span entire eras.

The mix of strategy, diplomacy, and resource management is second to none, and the new three-age system adds a unique twist that keeps each game fresh.

However, the main beauty is in the detail because each decision feels significant. The game has improved on that, as well as almost every other front, when compared to its predecessors. And while it does have some rough edges yet to be polished, it’s a truly great title, especially for those who love grand strategy games.

12. Hades 2 [Early Access]

Platforms PC, Switch, Switch 2 Year of release 2024 (early access) Developer Supergiant Games Average playtime Around 35 hours

I’m a huge fan of the original Hades game, so when I learned that a sequel is coming out for this iconic roguelike game, I was psyched. And let me tell you, even though it’s still an early access title we’re talking about, it does not disappoint.

This time around, you as Zagreus’ sister, Melinoë, which is honestly such a fresh twist. As you step into Hades’ daughter’s shoes, the story pulls you straight in. And when it comes to the combat, it’s as smooth and exhilarating as ever, with even more powerful weapons and abilities to play around with.

The soundtrack is pure fire, too. Every beat feels like it’s pushing you forward, making each run feel exciting. And the best part is that the game is still being perfected for the full release, so you know it’s only going to get better.

Still, if you’re as itching to play it as I was, it’s available. And even in its current state, I’d say Hades 2 is well worth your time.

13. Fortnite

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, Mobile Year of release 2017 Developer Epic Games Average playtime Around 144 hours

Fortnite is one of those memorable battle royale games that keeps you coming back for more. It feels like it’s already been around forever, and yet it not only goes on but also keeps getting better.

I still remember jumping into my first match. The fast-paced action was incredibly awesome, and yet the building part was mind-boggling. But once everything starts to click, you just can’t find anything quite like it. The thrill of dropping in, scavenging for loot, and trying to outsmart other players in ever-changing maps never gets old.

Probably the best part about the game is how ever-evolving it is. The new updates always shake things up, and challenges keep things fresh. It’s already available on pretty much every modern gaming platform out there, and now, once Switch 2 drops, things are going to get even more fun.

So, if you like battle royale games, give it a shot. It’s one of the greatest for a reason. Oh, yeah, and it’s free!

14. Deltarune [Chapters 3 & 4 Coming With Switch 2]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Switch 2 Year of release 2018 (Chapter 1), 2021 (Chapter 2) Developer Toby Fox Average playtime Around 10 hours

Deltarune is another fantastic indie game that grips you from the moment you dive in. Its quirky characters, deep storytelling, and unique combat mechanics are nothing short of brilliant.

The blend of humor, emotion, and absurdity will keep you laughing one moment and feeling genuinely moved the next. The world-building is fantastic, with vibrant visuals that pull you into every area.

The turn-based combat, while straightforward, is quite clever, and the multiplayer mode options make it a blast to enjoy with friends.

Even though the pacing can feel a bit slow at times, the characters and plot make up for it. Deltarune currently has two out of four planned chapters available for free, while the rest will be paid after they drop together with Switch 2.

15. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [2S Coming To Switch 2]

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2 Year of release 2020 Developer Sega Average playtime Around 14 hours

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is one of those addictive puzzle games that will pull you in with its fast-paced gameplay and endless multiplayer mode, where you can easily find yourself playing with your friends late into the night.

The colorful visuals and smooth animations make everything feel fresh, and the variety of modes keeps things exciting, whether you’re playing solo or in local co-op with up to four players.

What really sets this apart from other puzzle games is the strategic depth you can find in Tetris and the quirky, fun vibe of Puyo Puyo. It’s just a blast.

If there’s a downside, it’s that it can be hard to master, especially in the later stages, but that’s part of the charm.

But You Just Got a Switch! Don’t Worry, It’s Still Got Game

Before you get your hands on new features or go for an HD remaster of a major title, remember that the original Switch is still here, and it still has some of the best Nintendo Switch games available to you this very moment.



16. The Legend of Zelda

Breath of the Wild redefined the Zelda series, and Tears of the Kingdom took Zelda games to new heights. Both of these legendary Switch titles deliver breathtaking exploration, creative freedom, and unforgettable moments.

If you haven’t experienced Hyrule’s magic yet, you’ll be able to catch their revamped versions on Switch 2 once it drops. Or, you could play them right now.

17. Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World is set to redefine multiplayer games for Nintendo Switch with fresh tracks, an open world, and pure racing chaos. But while we wait, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains a must-play, setting the gold standard for racing fun. Get ready, because the best of the Switch games is only getting better!

18. Donkey Kong 3D Adventure

Donkey Kong 3D Adventure is bringing the king of the jungle to new heights with massive worlds and the classic fun of the platformer games. But while we wait, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD proves why DK remains a legend, and if you haven’t yet had a chance to experience it, you’re missing out.

19. Kirby Air Riders

Even though Kirby Air Riders is bringing a high-speed twist to the franchise, Kirby and the Forgotten Land proved that cozy games can be thrilling too. Become everyone’s favorite pink puffball and dive into this charming world with creative platforming that you won’t want to leave anytime soon.

20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons turned island life into the ultimate cozy escape that we all fell in love with. While there are no other exact games like Animal Crossing, its highly likely sequel is probably about to take us to even greater heights. But before it does, why not come back to this gem for more?

