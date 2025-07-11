21 Wholesome Games Like Stardew Valley You’ll Love in 2025

The cozy vibes don’t need a season – and honestly, there’s never a bad time to unwind with games like Stardew Valley.

Perhaps you’re already one of us, totally hooked by its feel-good spirit. From farming and mining to mingling with lovable characters, it’s all about creating your own pastoral haven. It makes perfect sense that this game, bursting with personality and captivating gameplay, has attracted such a following. But what happens after you’ve harvested every crop, explored every cave, and become besties with everyone in town?

You’ll start craving that same spark – a new adventure to scratch that Stardew itch. Let’s face it, this game has set the bar high for other games in the genre, and finding something just as thrilling is pretty much a needle-in-a-haystack situation. Still, there are loads of heartwarming, off-the-beaten-track alternatives waiting to tickle your cozy gaming fancy.

So kick back and dig in – I’ve rounded up some of the best games like Stardew Valley to keep your heart warm and your free time well spent.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Stardew Valley

Let’s kick things off with a short list of standout picks – each with a little something to channel your inner SV fan. Some are classic farming sims, while others focus on relationship-building, resource management, or that same laid-back charm.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020) – Design your own island escape with quirky animal neighbors. Core Keeper (2024) – Farm, explore, and survive in a mysterious cavern. My Time at Portia (2019) – Rebuild a charming workshop in a post-apocalyptic world. Spiritfarer (2020) – Manage a cozy boat and guide spirits to the afterlife. Graveyard Keeper (2018) – Run a medieval graveyard with dark humor and unconventional farming.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg – check out the complete list below to find the game that’s going to win you over.

What Makes Stardew Valley So Captivating?

If you’ve ever played a farming sim that feels like curling up with a cozy blanket on a rainy day, chances are it was Stardew Valley. There’s just something irresistibly magical about it that keeps players coming back for more, whether they’re die-hard genre fans or total newbies.

So what’s the secret sauce? Simple: Stardew Valley lets you do you. Want to build the most efficient farm in the valley? Go for it. Prefer to spend your days fishing by the river, ignoring your crops, and making questionable life choices? Totally valid. The game doesn’t judge – there’s no right way to play, and that freedom makes it feel refreshingly personal.

And let’s talk about the characters. They’re not just a background filler – they’re full of life, each with their own backstories and quirks. From the cranky-but-sweet George to the enigmatic Abigail, every interaction adds another layer of depth to Stardew’s story. Then there’s the vibe – and oh, what a vibe it is. Love it or hate it, the pixel art is peak cozy energy. Pair that with a soundtrack that’s equal parts nostalgic and soothing, and you’ve got yourself a game that feels like coming home every time you hit “play.”

How I Picked the Best Games Like Stardew Valley

To find gems that feel like Stardew Valley, you have to really get into what makes it so great and why so many people love it. A few important things helped me choose the games on the list so they all have these qualities while also bringing their own unique twist:

Depth of Gameplay: No matter if you’re growing crops, making things, socializing, or going on a trip, every title has a satisfying cycle.

No matter if you’re growing crops, making things, socializing, or going on a trip, every title has a satisfying cycle. Visual Charm: Be it retro-style pixel art or lively 3D designs, each game has a cozy and appealing aesthetic that keeps players coming back for more.

Be it retro-style pixel art or lively 3D designs, each game has a cozy and appealing aesthetic that keeps players coming back for more. Unique Features: Games on the list may have a touch of Stardew Valley in them, but each one offers a fresh take.

Games on the list may have a touch of Stardew Valley in them, but each one offers a fresh take. Replayability: These games were made to be repeatedly run over. With progress systems, multiplayer options, or a large selection of activities to pick from, they keep the joy alive.

These games were made to be repeatedly run over. With progress systems, multiplayer options, or a large selection of activities to pick from, they keep the joy alive. Community Spirit: Games that foster a feeling of connection – through teaming in multiplayer or engaging with NPC – really stand out for recreating that warm, community-oriented mood.

With that in mind, I’ve put together a list of titles that channel the magic of Stardew Valley yet maintain their own identity. No matter if you’re a long-time fan or a newbie to the genre, these titles promise hours of joy, imagination, and pure thrill.

Top 20 Games Like Stardew Valley

Think Stardew Valley, but with underwater quests, animal mayors, or graveyard gigs. These cozy sims are perfect for fans ready to branch out and plant new roots.

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Release Year 2020 Platforms Available Nintendo Switch Developer Nintendo EPD Publisher Nintendo Score on Metacritic 90/100 Unique Features Real-time seasons, island customization, multiplayer co-op

Animal Crossing: New Horizons can become your peaceful island getaway where you can get down to some fun activities–fishing, bug hunting, or sprucing up your island home. Just like real life, this farming sim ticks away at its own pace, with in-game events reflecting real-world times and seasons–your virtual retreat is truly alive!

New Horizons shares its heartwarming community spirit and resource-gathering with Stardew Valley but offers a more unstructured, laid-back gameplay loop without the pressures of time limits or strict objectives. This game makes a stress-free experience its priority!

2. Core Keeper

Release Year 2024 (full release; early access 2022) Platforms Available PC, Mac, Linux, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series, Nintendo Switch Developer Pugstorm Publisher Fireshine Games Score on Metacritic 85/100 Unique Features Multiplayer sandbox with mining, crafting, farming, survival mechanics

The vast underground world of this game is packed with resources, charming creatures, and enigmatic secrets waiting to be discovered. You’ll morph into a master miner and craftsman, building bases, cultivating crops, and crafting tools while you plunge deeper into the ancient Core’s mysteries. Play solo or bring along up to seven friends to complete quests together.

Many players praise the game for its unique combo of mining, crafting, and combat, which really gets the strategic and creative juices flowing. Coupled with endearing pixel-art visuals and an ambient soundtrack, it’s a fully immersive escapade that will keep you hooked.

3. My Time at Portia

Release Year 2019 Platforms Available PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS Developer Pathea Games Publisher Team17 Score on Metacritic 73/100 Unique Features Rebuild workshop in a post-apocalyptic world, blend of crafting, combat, and socializing

My Time at Portia takes you to an enchanting post-apocalyptic town. Here, you get the chance to revive your father’s once flourishing, but now dilapidated workshop, and transform it into the most respected and well-known business in the entire realm. The colorful 3D world and unique characters only add to the charm–though don’t expect them to be as deep as Stardew’s NPCs.

This farming sim offers a rich tapestry of mechanics, blending crafting, combat, and relationship-building. However, while the combat does its job, hardcore enthusiasts might yearn for a bit more complexity and thrill.

4. Spiritfarer

Release Year 2020 Platforms Available PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, iOS Developer Thunder Lotus Games Publisher Thunder Lotus Games Score on Metacritic 84/100 Unique Features Ferry spirits to the afterlife, shipbuilding, gentle resource management

If you’re in the mood for a bittersweet gaming adventure, Spiritfarer might be just what you need. Take on the role of Stella, a lovable ship captain charged with the gentle task of ferrying spirits to the afterlife.

You’ll love Spiritfarer’s engaging story and unique mechanics, like leveling up your ship to keep your guests comfortable and growing your very own deck-top crop (yup, a floating farm is a real deal here!) While the pacing is a bit on the slow side, for those who like a more mindful journey, it only adds to the charm.

5. Graveyard Keeper

Release Year 2018 Platforms Available PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android Developer Lazy Bear Games Publisher tinyBuild Score on Metacritic 69/100 Unique Features Grim medieval cemetery sim with dark humor, alchemy, moral choices

Picture the charm of Stardew Valley, but with a sprinkle of dark humor and a shift in setting to a medieval graveyard.

In this management sim, you are a novice caretaker of a cemetery–a job which includes everything from taking care of tombstones to farming and even dipping your toes into alchemy. Get ready to encounter oddly endearing NPCs and face ethical dilemmas (such as, is it really okay to sell questionable meat to the town’s butcher?).

Where Graveyard Keeper stands out is in its richly intricate crafting system and vast technology tree, offering a plethora of unique options for running your cemetery and growing your spooky venture. On a personal note, the progression system might seem a bit grind-heavy, especially when gathering resources for larger projects.

6. Coral Island

Release Year 2023 Platforms Available PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Developer Stairway Games Publisher Humble Games Score on Metacritic 82/100 Unique Features Tropical setting, underwater exploration, eco-themed quests

Step into the vibrant world of Coral Island–packed with activities beyond the usual! Cultivate crops, make cute animal friends, and even plunge into the ocean’s depths to rescue coral reefs.

What makes Coral Island stand out within the farming sim genre are its one-of-a-kind features, like underwater exploration and eco-centric missions. It feels familiar to all Stardew Valley fans, keeping all the fun of engaging tasks and friendships but adding a fresh modern take on environmental issues.

7. Dinkum

Release Year 2022 Platforms Available PC Developer James Bendon Publisher James Bendon Score on Metacritic TBD Unique Features Outback-themed sandbox, fishing, crafting, wildlife, co-op mode

Dinkum is a sandbox life sim where you get a chance to build a bustling community on your personal island, set amidst the charm of an Australian-inspired outback. This setting introduces unique wildlife and environmental elements, adding freshness to the genre.

The game has diverse mechanics that let you do everything from farming and mining to crafting and even wildlife chasing. One of the biggest plus points is the co-op multiplayer mode, where you can share the giggles and grunt work with friends.

8. Rune Factory 4 Special

Release Year 2021 Platforms Available PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Developer Neverland Co. Publisher Xseed Games / Marvelous Europe Score on Metacritic 83/100 Unique Features Farming + RPG combat, marriage, dungeon crawling

If you are craving a unique twist on your usual farming simulator, you’ll love Rune Factory 4 Special–a captivating farming and life sim mixed with an action RPG. If you enjoyed SV but wanted some combat and a more enthralling fantasy plot, this is it.

One of Rune Factory’s standout features is its intricate relationship-building system. You have the chance to friend the locals, explore romance options, and even get married. Aside from growing crops and battling, the plot is full of surprises, intrigue, and humor, so you won’t be bored.

9. Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition

Release Year 2018 Platforms Available PC, Switch, PS4, iOS Developer Tabot, Inc. Publisher Natsume / Marvelous Score on Metacritic 62/100 Unique Features Town rebuilding post-storm, livestock care, relationship building

A massive storm has left the town in ruins, and it’s up to you to bring it back to life. As a community hero, your mission is to farm crops, care for adorable livestock, and breathe new life into the town by reconstructing homes and building bonds with the town’s residents.

Staying true to its origins, Light of Hope focuses on simple, organic farming and building relationships. This farming sim shines in two key aspects: the rewarding experience of rebuilding a storm-ravaged town and the feeling of continuous growth and accomplishment as you complete important milestones.

10. Slime Rancher 2

Release Year 2022 Platforms Available PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Developer Monomi Park Publisher Monomi Park Score on Metacritic TBD Unique Features Slime collecting, resource management, vibrant visuals

Slime Rancher 2 will take you on yet another fun trip with Beatrix LeBeau. This time, she’s off to explore Rainbow Island, a vibrant playground teeming with unique slimes and hidden mysteries. Build your ranch, raise a wealth of slimes, and manage your resources.

A dynamic weather system, one of the game’s new features, influences the types of slimes you’ll come across at different times, making for a more captivating gameplay experience. Aesthetically, Slime Rancher 2 stays true to the vivid art style of its original, with vibrant environments and adorable character designs.

Launched in early access on September 22, 2022, the game is still getting fresh content from developers to keep fans engaged.

11. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Release Year 2021 Platforms Available Switch, PC, PS4 Developer Marvelous Publisher XSEED Games Score on Metacritic 76/100 Unique Features Farm expansion, crafting, customization

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is an idealistic farming game that puts you in the role of a young farmer eager to bring their grandparents’ once-prosperous homestead back to life. Create your own ideal farm by raising crops, caring for cute animals, and making friends with quirky locals who always have something to say (or trade!).

Fans adore the PoOT’s vibrant 3D graphics, chill gameplay, and countless options for customization. While Pioneers of Olive Town has many things in common with Stardew Valley, like farming, festivals, and lovable characters, it offers a simpler, more leisurely experience.

12. Terraria

Release Year 2011 Platforms Available PC, consoles, mobile Developer Re-Logic Publisher Re-Logic / 505 Games Score on Metacritic 83/100 Unique Features 2D sandbox, building, combat, exploration

Terraria has to offer an action-packed 2D sandbox experience. As you delve deeper into the ground, you gain the ability to construct architectural wonders and craft an extensive array of tools, arms, and gear to navigate this dynamic universe.

The game’s combat system is anything but dull. Its enemy lineup and heart-pounding boss fights make it a thrilling mix of action and strategy that gamers love. Work together with friends to complete tough tasks, build shared bases, or discover the secrets of the underground.

13. Littlewood

Release Year 2020 Platforms Available PC, Switch Developer Sean Young Publisher SmashGames Score on Metacritic 81/100 Unique Features Post-hero town building, relationship development

Have you ever wondered what happens next after the hero has completed his world-saving mission? This calm and soothing city-building game gives you the responsibility of reviving a prospering community, molding the small town according to your vision, and striking up bonds with the town’s unique residents.

Littlewood is all about gathering valuable resources, creating essentials, and unlocking upgrades to transform your quaint little village into a bustling sanctuary. The game’s unique and colorful pixel art visuals give it a warm, retro feel that complements its laid-back gameplay style seamlessly.

14. Moonlighter

Release Year 2018 Platforms Available PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Android Developer Digital Sun Publisher 11 bit studios Score on Metacritic 81/100 Unique Features Store management, roguelite dungeon crawling

Moonlighter is a thrilling blend of action RPG and rogue-lite features. You transform into Will, a humble merchant with dreams of being a hero.

By day, you’re a diligent store manager in the charming town of Rynoka. But as the night comes, you’ll swap your apron for armor, venturing into the depths of unpredictable dungeons, battling foes, and snagging treasures to stock your shop.

If you enjoy the mix of chores and adventure like in Stardew Valley, you’ll love the dual gameplay of Moonlighter. But where Stardew leans into village life and social interaction, Moonlighter thrives on combat and trade.

15. Garden Paws

Release Year 2018 Platforms Available PC, Switch Developer Bitten Toast Games Publisher Bitten Toast Games Score on Metacritic TBD Unique Features Anthropomorphic characters, shopkeeping, crafting

Venture into the charming world of Garden Paws, where you embark on a quest to revitalize and transform the neighboring community after taking over your grandparents’ rural home. You can farm, craft, catch fish, dig, go on tasks, or run your own shop to sell goods to the locals.

This game is similar to Stardew Valley in that both involve farming, improving towns, and building relationships with residents. However, Garden Paws stands out from the crowd thanks to its focus on shopkeeping mechanics and vivid graphics featuring cute anthropomorphic animal characters.

16. Sun Haven

Release Year 2021 Platforms Available PC, Switch Developer Pixel Sprout Studios Publisher Pixel Sprout Studios Score on Metacritic TBD Unique Features Fantasy RPG elements, farming, magic, multiplayer

Sun Haven is an enchanting fusion of a vintage sim with elements of fantasy RPG, offering an original twist to the genre. In this magical setting filled with quirky characters, you can enjoy conventional farming like growing plants and livestock, as well as fight in battles.

Sun Haven proudly flaunts a distinct skill tree system that empowers players to enhance their proficiency in multiple aspects, including resource gathering, mining, fishing, and fighting. It’s a great choice for gamers who are looking for games with a fusion of customary farming gameplay with a touch of fantasy RPG.

17. Roots of Pacha

Release Year 2023 Platforms Available PC, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox Developer Soda Den Publisher Crytivo Score on Metacritic 82/100 Unique Features Stone Age setting, community building, multiplayer

Take a step back in time to the Stone Age with Roots of Pacha. More than just growing plants, you’ll be leading your clan to prosperity by creating new tools, taming wild beasts, and advancing technology.

Roots of Pacha has similarities to the much-loved Stardew Valley, offering you an array of farming, fishing, and relationship-building. But its distinct feature is the emphasis on group work and technological growth. Whether you’re brainstorming with your tribe or teaming up with friends in multiplayer mode, this interesting game fosters a sense of togetherness at all times.

18. Fields of Mistria

Release Year 2024 Platforms Available PC Developer NPC Studio Publisher NPC Studio Score on Metacritic TBD Unique Features Farm sim + magic, retro pixel art, quests

Accept the challenge of restoring a cute village tucked between the woods and the ocean. You can build relationships with the locals while enjoying the rustic delights: you can farm, fish, care for animals, and complete quests.

Take part in town celebrations, decorate your very own farm, and solve the town’s riddles at your leisure. Incorporating magical aspects and exciting quests, the game adds depth to the typical farming sim experience.

Fields of Mistria is pretty much a Stardew-style game that takes great pride in its colorful pixel art style, which harkens back to the golden age of 16-bit gaming and brings back warm and fuzzy memories. The game became available in early access on October 18, 2024, packed with exciting content for players to enjoy.

19. Japanese Rural Life Adventure

Release Year 2023 Platforms Available iOS Developer GAME START LLC Publisher GAME START LLC Score on Metacritic TBD Unique Features Japanese countryside, traditional culture, slice-of-life gameplay

Ever dream of an enchanting rural retreat in Japan? Well, say hello to Japanese Rural Life Adventure! Here, tranquility reigns with soothing activities like taking care of your farm, fishing, and even bug-chasing. Experience the thrill of age-old rituals and good old village shindigs as you relax and unwind.

Forget the usual ‘task-ticking’ game style, this one’s about designing your own calm universe and rekindling the flickering light of a rural community. It’s gaming at its most serene!

The cozy graphics of this game capture the true spirit of Japan’s countryside. It’s got a Stardew Valley vibe, but with a twist.

20. Wild Indigo Ranch

Release Year 2021 Platforms Available PC, Switch, PS4 Developer Fabulous Orbit Publisher Fabulous Orbit Score on Metacritic N/A Unique Features Ranching, Western theme, exploration and action

Wild Indigo Ranch welcomes you to live the cowboy dream by taking over and reviving an old-fashioned ranch on the Western Frontier. You can protect your property from thieves and dangerous beasts, gather materials, improve buildings, and raise animals.

Similar to Stardew Valley, this game emphasizes managing resources and interactions with the community. However, it differs in its focus on action-packed gameplay, which includes exciting fighting sequences and exploring the frontier.

21. Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley & Skytree Village

Release Date July 31, 2025 Platforms Available Switch (remastered 3DS title) Developer Natsume Publisher Natsume (worldwide), Numskull (Europe) Score on Metacritic N/A Unique Features 3D terrain shaping, relationship-driven quests, dual-game bundle

If you’re after games like Stardew Valley, this double-feature hits the mark. You’re rebuilding broken towns, farming your days away, and growing friendships. Plus, you get to reshuffle the land in 3D. Dig trenches, raise hills, and carve your dream layout. It’s a fresh spin that feels more hands-on than just planting rows.

The plot’s simple: restore the seasons in The Lost Valley, then revive the sacred village Skytree. You’ll meet plenty of charming NPCs, trigger quests through growing relationships, and unlock new crops, animals, and outfits.

The bundle delivers that classic cozy farming loop: plant, grow, harvest, repeat. There’s also a touch of romance and enough progression to keep things moving. Think Stardew’s spirit with a Harvest Moon look – charming, chill, and easy to sink into.

Harvest Moon may not top Stardew’s emotional peaks, but it gets that satisfying grind, playful terraforming, and daily rhythm of a farm sim done right. Perfect for kicking back and coasting through a summer afternoon.

How To Choose the Right Game for You?

Too many options and not sure where to start? Check out the table below–it highlights the main elements of each game, making it easier for you to decide which one’s worth your time and money.

Game name RPG elements Farming sim Life sim Quests Multiplayer Coral Island ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ❌ Animal Crossing: New Horizons ❌ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Core Keeper ✔ ✔ ❌ ✔ ✔ My Time at Portia ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ❌ Spiritfarer ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Graveyard Keeper ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ❌ Dinkum ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Rune Factory 4 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ❌ Harvest Moon: Light of Hope ❌ ✔ ✔ ✔ ❌ Slime Rancher 2 ✔ ✔ ❌ ✔ ✔ Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town ❌ ✔ ✔ ✔ ❌ Terraria ✔ ❌ ❌ ✔ ✔ Littlewood ❌ ✔ ✔ ✔ ❌ Moonlighter ✔ ❌ ❌ ✔ ❌ Garden Paws ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ❌ Sun Haven ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Roots of Pacha ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fields of Mistria ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Japanese Rural Life Adventure ❌ ✔ ✔ ❌ ❌ Wild Indigo Ranch ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley & Skytree Village ❌ ✔ ✔ ✔ ❌

Final Thoughts

So, what is it that makes Stardew Valley and similar games stand out? It all comes down to striking the right balance between cozy farming, adorable characters, and just enough adventure to keep things exciting. You can slow down, make your own universe, and lose yourself in the charm of it all.

And honestly, we need more titles like these! Whether it’s destressing after a long day or diving into a pixel-filled wonderland during the weekend, they give us a much-needed breather.

Oh, if I had to choose only one? I’d go with Coral Island! With its tropical vibes and eco-friendly missions, it’s like Stardew Valley got a beachy makeover. Total vacation goals!

FAQs

What game is most similar to Stardew Valley?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is probably the closest thing to Stardew Valley in terms of feel-good gameplay. You still farm (sort of), decorate, build relationships, and shape your environment at your own pace.

Are there any multiplayer games like Stardew Valley?

Absolutely! For a cozy multiplayer farming experience, check out Coral Island, Animal Crossing, Core Keeper, Dinkum, Terraria, Garden Paws, Sun Haven, or Roots of Pacha – each supports co-op fun and shared progress.

Can I play games like Stardew Valley on consoles?

Yes! Many games similar to Stardew Valley are console-compatible. Spiritfarer, Story of Seasons, My Time at Portia, and Graveyard Keeper all work beautifully on Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation.

What are some lesser-known games like Stardew Valley?

If you’re looking for hidden gems, try Dinkum, Littlewood, Garden Paws, and Wild Indigo Ranch – these lesser-known indie titles offer delightful spins on farming, crafting, and community-building.