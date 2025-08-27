15 Games Like Hogwarts Legacy in 2025: Best Magic-Fueled RPGs

Games like Hogwarts Legacy are rare, but when they show up, they crash the party and rewrite the magic rulebook. We’ve all enjoyed slinging spells, nerding out over its deep lore, and poking our noses where we shouldn’t. But then the credits roll, and it’s over. Now what?

That’s why I put this list together. I hunted down the best RPGs that hit the same sense of wonder. I’m talking massive worlds, insane spells, and stories that drag you in and won’t spit you out. No clones, mind you, just fresh hits with their own flavor.

Below, you’ll get to see my top 15 picks, learn why I chose them, and chuckle at my gameplay-related misfortunes. Plus, I’m dropping links to the best deals so you can jump in without the usual scavenger hunt.

Ready? Pick your class. This is where it gets real.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Hogwarts Legacy

Choosing the perfect games to follow up Hogwarts Legacy needed some loving consideration. Fortunately, there are so many spicy titles with potential. So, with that in mind, here are the very top picks of this list:

I’ve got 15 games in the entire list. Just keep reading to check out all the details and the rest of the games.

15 Best Games like Hogwarts Legacy

Each of these games was chosen for its ability to transport you to a world filled with magic, mystery, and unforgettable moments. So, get ready to explore new horizons and discover your next great adventure. From RPG classics to fresh takes on fantasy gaming, these titles will leave you just as spellbound as Hogwarts Legacy.

Let’s break it down and find your next magical obsession. Trust me, there’s something for every kind of wizard, witch, or adventurer here!

1. Baldur’s Gate 3 [Standalone RPG That Feels Like D&D]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based CRPG, fantasy, party-based adventure Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Larian Studios Average playtime 70-200+ hours Best for Fans of D&D-style role-playing, branching choices, and deep party interaction Unique features Extensive dialogue options, reactive world, cooperative multiplayer, authentic D&D 5e ruleset

Baldur’s Gate 3 dumps you in the middle of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign where every choice feels like it might come back to bite you three hours later. I rolled in expecting a fun fantasy romp, and walked out (well, 120 hours later) with a tangled mess of alliances, betrayals, and one very questionable romance choice. The writing? Sharp. The voice acting? Award-worthy.

The magic system is tactical, turn-based chess with fireballs. Positioning and party composition matter. And when you land a critical hit at the perfect time? It’s fist-pump territory. Exploration also hits hard – every cave, ruin, and shady tavern feels like it’s hiding something worth finding. I lost days because I “just wanted to check one more thing.”

Pro tip Don’t spam long rests. They secretly advance time and can skip side events or companion moments. So, check in with your party before ending the day.

It’s also one of the few RPGs where companions feel like actual people. Lae’zel’s stubborn pride, Shadowheart’s guarded mystery, Astarion’s morally questionable charm – they all make campfire conversations just as gripping as boss fights. Hogwarts Legacy fans looking for magic, deep lore, and meaningful player agency will feel right at home.

What players are saying on Reddit:

Don’t just take my word for it. One Steam review sums it up perfectly: “I came for the combat. I stayed because I fell in love with a vampire rogue. Send help.” With over 90% overwhelmingly positive reviews and a player base still going strong, this isn’t just a great RPG. It’s a new genre benchmark.

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action RPG, story-driven, fantasy Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch Year of release 2015 Creator/s CD Project RED Average playtime 50-150+ hours (main game + expansions can push past 200) Best for Fans of rich storytelling, immersive worlds, and choice-driven gameplay Unique features Branching narrative, dynamic open world, monster hunting contracts, Gwent card game, two massive expansions

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still the king of open-world RPGs. Slipping into Geralt’s boots drops you into a world that actually feels alive. Every backwater village has drama brewing, and even the fetch quest you thought would be quick turns into a moral gut-punch.

I’ve had side quests leave me staring at the screen thinking, “Well… that didn’t go how I planned.” One choice in Skellige still bugs me to this day, and that’s the magic. Choices hit hard, and the game doesn’t pat you on the head for trying to be the hero.

Exploration? Unreal. Riding through Velen’s swamps at dusk feels eerie in all the right ways, and watching the sun bounce off Novigrad’s rooftops as you ride in never gets old. The world feels hand-built, not just filled with copy-paste filler. Combat isn’t the deepest out there, but it clicks, especially if you bother with potions and oils before a big fight. And those boss encounters? The Leshen will forever live in my head, not for its difficulty, but because it felt like squaring off against an honest-to-god forest spirit instead of a random “monster of the week.”

Pro tip Don’t overlook the power of oils and potions. They’re cheap, stackable, and massively boost your damage against specific enemy types. Before any big fight, always prep the right oil and buff up with potions like Swallow and Thunderbolt. You’ll turn brutal battles into manageable skirmishes.

For Hogwarts Legacy fans, the draw is the magic in the worldbuilding. There’s no wand combat, but the alchemy, signs, and monster lore scratch a similar itch for spells and discovery. Every decision has weight, and the characters (especially Yennefer and Ciri) are impossible to forget.

What players are saying on Reddit:

Reviewers on Steam rave about minor choices spiraling into hours of unexpected consequences. On Reddit, I found a bunch of players talking about all the details they missed during their first (and second) playthrough. A lot of users on GOG talk about the game’s high replay value and discovering stories they never even realized were there.

3. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim [Best for New Players]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action RPG, fantasy, sandbox Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, anything with a screen Year of release 2011 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 50-200+ hours Best for Fans of total freedom, massive worlds, and creating your own story Unique features Endless mod support, dragon shouts, deep crafting/alchemy systems, iconic open-world exploration

Skyrim starts with you about to get your head chopped off. Then a dragon crashes the party, and suddenly you’re the Chosen One. Or… you could ignore all that world-saving business and spend 40 hours stealing cheese wheels and shouting goats off cliffs. Your call.

The main story is all about stopping Alduin, a dragon who snacks on worlds, but honestly? Half the fun is in getting sidetracked. Join the Thieves Guild. Lead the Companions. Collect every weird trinket you find in some draugr-infested ruin.

The map is massive. Snowy peaks, swampy marshes, hidden caves – every corner begs to be poked. And the game rewards poking. One minute you’re picking flowers, the next you’re knee-deep in a quest to assassinate an emperor. It’s the type of back-and-forth you’ll only find in great Elder Scrolls games.

Pro tip Don’t sprint through the main quest. Skyrim’s at its best when you’re “accidentally” hunting elk, stumbling into a cave, and walking out three hours later wearing a crown you didn’t know existed. Slow down, explore, and let the weird side quests find you.

Combat? Bit clunky, but nothing beats yelling “Fus Ro Dah” and watching someone ragdoll into the horizon. And when you think you’ve done it all, mods show up with new lands, new stories, or giant flying Thomas the Tank Engines.

What players are saying on Reddit:

Veterans still brag about the hundreds (or thousands) of hours they’ve sunk into Skyrim. Some gush over the modding scene, calling it “a second game entirely,” while others share wild stories of accidentally Fus Ro Dah-ing a chicken and starting a town-wide brawl. Many say no two playthroughs feel the same, and plenty admit they’ve restarted just to roleplay as someone completely different.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [Best for Exploration & Discovery]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action-adventure, fantasy, sandbox Platforms Switch, Switch 2, Wii U Year of release 2017 Creator/s Nintendo Average playtime 50-150+ hours Best for Fans of exploration, puzzle-solving, and tackling challenges in any order Unique features Physics-based puzzles, dynamic weather, survival mechanics, open-ended combat, paraglider traversal

Hyrule is in ruins. Calamity Ganon’s been squatting in the castle for a century, and you wake up after a hundred-year nap with amnesia and no shoes. Breath of the Wild hands you a stick, points to the horizon, and says, “Figure it out.”

This isn’t your grandma’s Zelda, but it’s still one of the best Zelda games ever. You can climb anything, cook everything, and get struck by lightning because you forgot to unequip your metal sword (you’ll do it once, trust me). The world feels alive – trees sway in the wind, animals react to you, and every hill you climb has a view that makes you stop for a second.

The main quest is there if you want it: take down four Divine Beasts, then storm Hyrule Castle. But the real magic’s in the detours. Solving shrine puzzles, finding Koroks in absurd hiding spots, or surfing down snowy peaks on your shield because… why not?

Pro tip Keep a stockpile of cooked meals and elixirs. The cold will kill you faster than a Lynel if you wander in unprepared.

Combat is simple but smart. Weapons break, forcing you to improvise. Enemies aren’t dumb, and the physics system means half your victories will be creative accidents. It’s the kind of game where you start out hunting mushrooms and end up accidentally toppling a Moblin camp with a boulder.

What players are saying on Reddit:

Fans can’t stop praising Breath of the Wild’s sense of freedom. Many call it “the gold standard for open-world design.” Players swap stories about cooking experiments gone wrong, perfect headshots from impossible distances, and hours spent just shield-surfing down snowy peaks. Some love the brutal Master Mode, others just want to collect every Korok seed. But nearly everyone agrees it’s one of the most immersive and replayable games ever made.

5. Elden Ring [Best for Hardcore RPG Gamers]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action RPG, fantasy, soulslike Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 50-150+ hours Best for Players who love brutal challenges, mysterious worlds, and piecing together lore through exploration Unique features Massive interconnected world, horseback combat, cryptic NPCs, boss fights that feel like events, endless build customization

Elden Ring is basically Dark Souls after drinking a gallon of freedom juice. FromSoftware took the infamous “git gud” formula, tossed it into a sprawling open world, and sprinkled in secrets so well-hidden they’d make a conspiracy theorist sweat. You’ll ride across misty fields, stumble into nightmarish castles, and probably get smacked into the dirt by something twice your size – all before breakfast.

You play as a Tarnished, an undead exile, called back to the Lands Between to collect the shattered pieces of the Elden Ring and claim the title of Elden Lord. The story is told in FromSoftware’s usual cryptic style: vague NPC chatter, item descriptions, and haunting scenery. Every step makes you feel like you’re trespassing in a ruined fairy tale. I still remember stumbling into Caelid way too early. The sky looked like a bleeding wound, and every monster there wanted me dead in one hit. I lasted maybe five minutes, but that detour ended up leading me to one of my favorite weapons in the whole game. It’s one of those moments only the best soulslike games can deliver.

Pro tip If a boss feels impossible, go exploring. The Lands Between hides powerful weapons, spirit summons, and upgrade materials in the weirdest places. Sometimes, the smartest move is to run away… and come back looking way scarier.

The combat’s as tight and punishing as ever, but now you’ve got a horse (Torrent) to make those “oh-no-oh-no” moments slightly more mobile. Every victory feels earned, every failure a lesson. And when the game finally clicks? It’s pure, chaotic magic.

What players are saying on Reddit:

Fans are praising Elden Ring’s freedom to tackle challenges in any order. Many share stories of wandering into areas way over their level, and loving the chaos anyway. Some Steam reviewers say it’s the first game in years that made them feel truly adventurous, while others brag about finally beating Malenia after 200 tries.

6. Final Fantasy XV [Best Roadtrip Adventure]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action RPG, fantasy Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2016 Creator/s Square Enix Average playtime 40-100+ hours Best for Fans of story-driven adventures, road trips with your bros, and flashy magic Unique features Dynamic day-night cycle, real-time combat, car road trips, photo mode, large open world

Final Fantasy XV is a weird, wild ride packed with beautiful landscapes and a bromance that’ll make you actually care about your party.

The story follows Noctis and his three bros driving across the kingdom of Lucis in a tricked-out car, all while a sinister empire tries to steal the throne. It’s basically Final Fantasy meets The Fast and the Furious.

I loved the road trip vibes – jamming out, fishing, and randomly punching monsters between cities. One quest had me hunting down giant monsters with my friends, and it turned into an all-night brawl that perfectly captured the game’s chaotic charm.

Pro tip Use the Regalia’s fast travel whenever possible to skip long drives unless you’re in the mood for fishing or photo ops. Also, don’t sleep through meals. They buff your stats, and you’ll need every edge in combat.

gorgeous and packed with random quests, hunts, and plenty of distractions. Some moments hit hard – the way the story leans into loss and friendship caught me off guard. Other times, the pacing trips over its own ambitions, but overall it’s a memorable fantasy romp.

What players are saying on Reddit:

Fans on Reddit appreciate the unique blend of a buddy road trip and epic fantasy. Many call the combat satisfying once it clicks and praise the world’s beauty. People on Steam admit the story stumbles but say the moments of genuine emotion and friendship make it worth sticking around. The photo mode and side quests also get high marks for adding fun and replay value.

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world RPG, fantasy Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 50-150+ hours Best for Fans of classic, immersive fantasy worlds and deep RPG systems Unique features Radiant AI, huge open world, deep skill and faction systems, revamped visuals

Oblivion Remastered brings the classic Tamriel experience back with a fresh coat of paint. You’re tossed into Cyrodiil during a massive invasion from the demonic Oblivion gates. It’s up to you to stop the chaos before it consumes the world. The story’s epic but lets you wander off and get lost in side quests, guilds, and crazy NPC antics.

Pro tip Focus on leveling your Sneak skill early. It’s a game-changer for surviving and tackling quests your own way.

I loved sneaking through dark forests, hunting down daedra cults, and getting lost in the city of the Imperial Capital. The revamped visuals make the world feel alive again. But the core RPG systems, like the skills, factions, and choices, are what keep this one legendary. Combat still feels a little dated, but the freedom and depth more than make up for it.

What players are saying on Reddit:

Steam and Reddit users call Oblivion Remastered a “timeless RPG classic” with visuals that finally do it justice. Some miss the old-school clunky combat, but most praise the game’s depth and freedom. Xbox forums highlight the mod support and replay value as big pluses.

8. Ghost of Tsushima [A Beautiful, Brutal Journey Through Feudal Japan]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action-adventure, stealth, samurai fantasy Platforms PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 30-50 hours Best for Mastering stealth and swordplay in a breathtaking samurai world Unique features Stunning open-world Japan, fluid combat, stealth mechanics, cinematic storytelling

Ghost of Tsushima throws you into the straw sandals of Jin Sakai, a samurai who has to rethink honor when the Mongols crash his party. The story forces you to choose between sticking to the code and doing whatever it takes to survive.

Combat’s crisp and clean – it’s swordplay and stealth mashed together so tight it feels like an art form. My favorite thing was avoiding open combat whenever I could and sneaking through Mongol camps. The world looks like a postcard from feudal Japan, with every step feeling like you’re walking inside a living, breathing painting.

Pro tip Use the environment. Tall grass and wind guides are your best friends for stealth kills. Patience pays off more than brute force here.

This game felt like a samurai movie where you call the shots. The way Jin walks the line between honor and raw survival kept me glued to my screen, no joke.

What players are saying on Reddit:

Players love Ghost of Tsushima for its great visuals and combat that never gets stale. Steam users enjoyed the immersive story, and PS fans swear by the balance of stealth and action. It’s a samurai epic that feels personal, every time.

9. Dragon Age: Inquisition [Best RPG Party Mechanics]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world RPG, fantasy, party-based tactics Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creator/s BioWare, Electronic Arts Average playtime 60-120+ hours Best for Fans of big fantasy stories with party tactics and player choice Unique features Expansive open world, deep character customization, branching storylines, tactical combat

Dragon Age: Inquisition drops you in as the last hope to patch up a world tearing itself apart. You lead the Inquisition through political mess, demons, and massive open lands full of secrets and danger. The story isn’t shy. It throws complex choices and consequences at you, and the characters you gather can make or break your run.

I spent way too many hours juggling party drama, deciding who earns my trust (and who’s getting booted). In this game, you’ll be cursing yourself over those brutal “one wrong move” moments that haunt your save files.

Pro tip Balance your party. A mix of tanks, healers, and damage dealers turns brutal battles into manageable chaos. And don’t skip on crafting gear upgrades; those can flip fights fast.

Combat is a wild ride. It’s a real-time slash-and-cast with a tactical pause button that lets you micromanage chaos or just mash buttons like a madman. The world’s massive and packed with quests that actually matter, not just XP filler.

What players are saying:Reddit and Steam users call Inquisition a deep, story-rich RPG with the right amount of party drama and player choice. Xbox and PlayStation forums highlight the tactical combat and huge world, though some warn the pacing can slow down between big story beats.

10. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor [Best Combat for Magic Enthusiasts]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action RPG, stealth, fantasy Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creator/s Monolith Productions, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 20-50 hours Best for Fans of dark fantasy, stealth action, and dynamic enemy systems Unique features Nemesis system, dynamic enemy hierarchies, parkour combat, open-world exploration

Shadow of Mordor drops you into a brutal, war-torn Middle-earth with one mission: revenge. The story revolves around Talion hunting down the orcs who killed his family. He’s also possessed by the spirit of Celebrimbor, an ancient elf forging a powerful ring. It’s all about revenge, power, and redemption in Mordor’s shadow.

The Nemesis system is the star here. Orcs rise and fall, get promoted, and hunt you with personalized grudges. One quest had me stalking an orc warlord for an hour, learning his routines, and finally taking him down in a brutal showdown that felt more personal than any scripted boss fight.

Pro tip Use the Nemesis system to your advantage. Target orcs with known weaknesses and manipulate enemy rivalries to weaken the army before charging in. Also, don’t forget to brand orcs early to build your own terrifying horde.

Combat mixes swordplay and stealth, with parkour moves that make sneaking through orc camps incredibly satisfying. I once snuck into a fortress, only to have the orc captain recognize me from a past fight and ambush me. Talk about payback! The story is solid, and it adds new twists to Tolkien-inspired lore.

What players are saying on Reddit:

Players on Reddit love the Nemesis system’s depth, calling it “game-changing” and “the best twist on enemy AI.” Many praise the satisfying mix of stealth and action, with some sharing hilarious stories of orcs getting promoted or betrayed. The story and the world sometimes feel light, but the gameplay loop keeps people hooked.

11. Forspoken [Best for Stunning Visuals and Movement]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action RPG, fantasy, parkour Platforms PC, PS5 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Luminous Productions, Square Enix Average playtime 20-40 hours Best for Players who want fast-paced magic combat and fluid movement in a massive fantasy world Unique features Parkour-style traversal, combo-based magic combat, sprawling open world, narrative-driven quests

Forspoken throws you into Athia as Frey, a New York woman dropped into a brutal fantasy world with powers and a sarcastic talking bracelet named Cuff. You’re racing to unravel a mystery that’s poisoning the land. But honestly, it’s all about the movement system. Wall-running, vaulting, gliding – it’s all smooth and makes traversing this huge world a blast.

Pro tip Get comfortable with chaining parkour and magic early. Mastering your movement and experimenting with spell combos like fire and ice will make even the toughest fights feel manageable.

Combat is flashy and combo-driven. Once you find your spell-chaining rhythm, fights go from chaos to controlled destruction. I once dodged a swipe, flipping off a wall and blasting it with a fireball mid-air. It felt like magic and parkour had a perfect baby. The story’s hit-or-miss but keeps you moving, which is what counts here.

What players are saying:

On Reddit and Steam, players hype Forspoken’s smooth movement and spell combos. One player called it “a parkour playground on steroids.” GOG users love the fast-paced combat and stunning visuals. Many of them admit the story can feel patchy, though. Still, most agree the gameplay loop is addictive enough to stick with.

12. Fable III [Best for Newcomers to Fantasy RPGs]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, fantasy, story-driven Platforms PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One (backward compatible) Year of release 2010 Creator/s Lionhead Studios, Microsoft Game Studios Average playtime 25-40 hours Best for Players who want a charming fantasy world with moral choices and kingdom-building Unique features Player-driven morality system, kingdom management, humor-infused storytelling, customizable hero

Fable III puts you in the shoes of a would-be king with a mess on their hands. Your job? Topple a tyrant and decide how to rule what’s left – fair and square or with an iron fist. The charm’s real, with quirky characters and a story that doesn’t shy away from making you sweat over brutal choices.

Pro tip Don’t ignore kingdom management. Your choices here shape the economy, happiness, and even the ending. Balance harsh decisions with kindness to avoid uprisings.

I remember wrestling with decisions that weren’t just “good or bad,” but shades of messy gray. Would you tax the peasants hard to fund the army and risk rebellion or keep them happy and leave the army underfunded?

Combat isn’t going to blow your mind, but it gets the job done. What really stands out is the kingdom management, which throws a fresh twist on RPGs. Your choices shape how the land breathes and lives.

What players are saying on Reddit:

Reddit and Steam users dig Fable III’s mix of humor and tough calls, calling it “a fantasy RPG with actual consequences.” Some poke fun at the combat’s simplicity, but most love how your choices punch through the story and world. Players on Xbox forums keep coming back for the charm and replay value, rough edges and all.

13. Little Witch Nobeta [Best for Whimsical Magic Lovers]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, fantasy, third-person shooter Platforms PC, PS4, Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Pupuya Games Average playtime 10-20 hours Best for Fans of spellcasting, bullet-hell combat, and cute witch vibes Unique features Third-person magical combat, bullet-hell mechanics, charming pixel art style, boss rush mode

Little Witch Nobeta throws you into the boots of a fledgling witch exploring a mysterious castle filled with magical traps and nasty bosses. The gameplay’s a wild mix of bullet-hell dodging and spell-slinging that keeps you on your toes.

The game is much more than blasting spells. Early on, you’ll get that timing, positioning, and learning boss patterns makes much more sense if you want to progress.

Pro tip Keep an eye on your stamina. It’s your lifeline for dodging and attacking. Master the dodge-timing more than raw damage, because surviving those bullet-hell boss fights means outmaneuvering chaos, not just blasting spells.

The story’s light but charming. Nobeta’s quest to uncover her past isn’t going to win any awards, but it adds enough context to keep you playing. Combat is the real draw. Dodging a storm of magical bullets while lining up your own attacks turns every fight into a pulse-pounding dance you won’t want to quit.

What players are saying on Reddit:

On Steam and Reddit, players rave about the tight combat and bullet-hell challenge, calling it “a cute game with seriously tough bosses.” They also praise the pixel art style and boss designs, though some say the story is basic. Overall, it’s a hidden gem for spell-slinging fans who love a challenge.

14. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 1 & 2 [Best Action-Packed Game Like Hogwarts Legacy]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure, fantasy, story-driven Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, Nintendo DS Year of release 2010 and 2011 Creator/s EA Bright Light Studios, Electronic Arts Average playtime 10-15 hours each Best for Harry Potter fans looking for an interactive dose of the final saga Unique features Spellcasting combat, co-op gameplay, story faithful to the films, puzzle-solving

These two games throw you right into the thick of the final Harry Potter battles. They follow the trio’s desperate hunt to destroy Voldemort’s Horcruxes. The story’s faithful to the films, which is both a blessing and a curse. The gameplay? It’s a mix of spells, stealth, and some puzzle-solving that can feel a bit clunky today but still scratches that wizard itch.

Pro tip Master blocking and counter-spells early. Timing your defenses is just as important as landing curses, especially in tougher battles.

I’ll admit, some combat moments dragged, but sneaking through Death Eater camps and blasting curses at baddies still delivered. And teaming up in co-op made the fights a little less grindy. Not the deepest RPG experience, but solid for Potterheads wanting to relive the finale in a hands-on way.

What play ers are saying on Reddit:

On Steam forums and Reddit, fans appreciate the faithful story adaptation but often call the gameplay dated and repetitive. Xbox and PS communities enjoyed the nostalgic value, with many praising the co-op mode for adding some extra fun despite the clunky controls.

15. The Elder Scrolls Online [Best Fantasy MMORPG Pick]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game MMORPG, fantasy, open world Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2014 Creator/s ZeniMax Online Studios, Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 100+ hours Best for Fans of huge fantasy worlds with deep lore and group play Unique features Massive open world, guild systems, player-driven economy, regular expansions, deep crafting

The Elder Scrolls Online drops you into Tamriel torn apart by war and ancient magic. You’re caught in the middle of a three-way fight for control. Alliances clash, and dark forces stir beneath the surface. The plot threads through different regions, from Skyrim’s icy mountains to the marshy depths of Black Marsh, with plenty of quests that pull you deeper into this chaotic world.

This is not one giant fetch quest. Every choice nudges the balance of power, whether you’re hunting Daedric artifacts or battling rival factions. I loved sneaking through enemy camps and teaming up for epic battles that felt like true fantasy war stories (not just grinding for XP).

Pro tip Join a guild early. It’s your ticket to better gear, group content, and making the grind way less painful. Also, invest time in crafting; it’s a game-changer for surviving harder fights.

The combat leans on timing and skill, with plenty of room to customize your build and playstyle. Magic, melee, stealth, you name it. I spent hours getting lost in the world and joining guild raids that feel like a true fantasy squad mission. It’s not the single-player Skyrim, but the community and constant updates keep the game fresh.

What players are saying on Reddit:

Reddit and Steam users praise ESO’s massive world and regular expansions, calling it “the MMO Skyrim fans didn’t know they needed.” PS and Xbox forums highlight the strong community and depth, though some warn of a steep learning curve for newcomers.

How Did I Rank These Games?

So, how did I rank all these great entries? It takes a lot to build a magical fantasy world that delivers on all fronts. Here’s what I considered:

Gameplay Similarities to Hogwarts Legacy : The entry has gameplay mechanics that remind you or are similar to HL.

The entry has gameplay mechanics that remind you or are similar to HL. Story Depth: Games with great plot and juicy characters.

Games with great plot and juicy characters. Magical Atmosphere: The game serves you with fantasy/magic world vibes.

The game serves you with fantasy/magic world vibes. Replayability: Titles packed with side quests, collectibles, multiple endings, mods, and expansions.

By the way, if you want some precise recommendations for your next game, click here. I can help you with that.

Final Thoughts: Finding Your Magical RPG

Choosing your next magical RPG really comes down to what excites you most.

If you’re just starting out, games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are perfect entry points, easy to pick up yet impossible to put down. Players who crave a powerful spell system might find their home in Baldur’s Gate 3 with its endless spell options, or Elden Ring, where mastering sorcery feels like commanding raw power itself.

Story-driven fans will lose themselves in The Witcher 3 or Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, both packed with unforgettable characters and epic narratives. And for those who love to explore every corner of a vast fantasy world, nothing beats the freedom of Elden Ring or the timeless sandbox of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

In the end, the best RPG is the one that feels like it was made just for you – a game you’ll want to return to again and again, discovering something new each time.

FAQs

What makes Hogwarts Legacy unique among fantasy RPGs?

The magic/combat system is intricate and precise. The expanded lore from the OG Harry Potter content is deep. All of this makes the gameplay completely immersive and the game balances exploration, spellcasting, and personal choices with finesse.

What to play after Hogwarts Legacy?

Start with Baldur’s Gate 3 for a deep story and wizard-level spells. Then dive into The Witcher 3, a fantasy world packed with twists and tough choices. Finally, hit Skyrim for endless freedom and dragon-slaying chaos. That’s more than 350 hours of pure RPG gold.

Which of games like Hogwarts Legacy offers the most expansive magical world?

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim takes the cake for the most expansive world. You won’t be shorthanded on quests, dungeons, and exploration. Trust me.

What PS5 games are similar to Hogwarts Legacy?

Depending on your mood, you can start with Baldur’s Gate 3 and enjoy a proper D&D campaign. The Witcher 3 lets you immerse yourself in a gritty fantasy world as Geralt. Finally, you can get lost in Skyrim’s huge world and sling spells at dragons.