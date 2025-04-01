15 Best Games Like Animal Crossing in 2025

I’ll admit, looking for more games like Animal Crossing is a challenge. While there are many games that come really close, none quite match the charm of New Horizons.

It’s not hard to see why – with its winning combination of cute characters, relaxing gameplay, and ability to make even mundane chores fun , even hardcore gamers can’t resist playing on the island for an hour or two.

But while it’s tough looking for very similar games, there are a ton of games that share the same spirit, ranging from farming life sims (of which there are many) to more unexpected splinters such as roguelikes.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Animal Crossing

Every game on this list is sure to tickle Animal Crossing fans, but some bear special mention:

But while these titles are the best of the best, every game on this list is definitely worth your attention!

15 Best Games Like Animal Crossing

It’s hard to quantify exactly what makes a game similar to Animal Crossing. The barebones definition is that the game must be a life sim that involves cooking, crafting, planting, exploring, and so on, with no failure condition.

Genre hybridization is a fantastic thing, and by mixing and matching parts of the cozy experience that people enjoy, developers end up making games that are like Animal Crossing, but each with their own spin. Some may heavily feature social life, others may branch into RPGs with combat and skills, and some might even choose to focus on telling a story.

With that said, here’s our curated list of 15 games that are sure to pique the interest of Animal Crossing fans.

1. Cozy Grove

Platforms Release Year Developer PC, Mac OS, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox 1, iOS 2021 Spry Fox

The developers of Cozy Grove set out to create “Animal Crossing with a bigger focus on story”. The result is this cute indie game that’s very close to the source.

In Cozy Grove, you’ll play as a Spirit Scout – a scout that does all the usual things and also deals with ghosts. No kidding here, as Cozy Grove is filled with friendly ghosts that need help. It’s your job to explore the island, harvest resources, and craft items to help these souls pass on – the scout motto is “all those who are lost deserve kindness”, after all.

2. Stardew Valley

Platforms Release Year Developer PC, Mac OS, Linux, Switch, PS Vita, PS4, Xbox 1, iOS, Android 2016 ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley is both a love letter and an improvement of the Harvest Moon series, and is the top contender for games like Animal Crossing.

As with most farm life sims, you get surprise inheritance in the form of your very own farm. What happens next is up to you – restore the farm by planting crops, raising livestock, and processing materials…or do whatever you want, as there’s no time limit in this one. It’s a cozy game after all, and whether you want to farm, fish, decorate, or befriend and romance the locals, anything’s fair game.

While this game is fantastic, there are a lot of games like Stardew Valley that add their own spin to the formula!

3. STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town

Platforms Release Year Developer PC, Switch, PS4 2021 Marvelous, Inc.

Stardew Valley’s predecessor is still alive and kicking! If you’re looking for a more “classic” take on the farming sim, this Story of Seasons entry is a great simulation game.

Once again, you receive inheritance in the form of your very own farm. You’ll then be able to cultivate the land as you wish, whether that’s by growing fruits and vegetables, raising livestock, or foraging. This game’s also a social sim, so you’re free to befriend and romance any of the many, many charming characters.

Exploration is absolutely necessary here (hence the “Pioneers” in its title) as the forest encircling your farm hides many plants and animals – each of which will need to be discovered before you can get more of them.

4. Dinkum

Platforms Release Year Developer PC 2022 (early access) James Bendon

Dinkum can best be described as “Australian Animal Crossing”, and is a really fun adventure game despite being in early access.

Unlike most life sims, Dinkum takes you out to an island that’s very similar to the Australian outback. This means that sprawling green fields are replaced by dry plains where only hardy or adaptable creatures can survive. You’ll need to brave this massive wilderness to make progress – there are farming spots, fishing areas, and mining opportunities just waiting to be discovered that will provide the resources you need for your new town. Oh, and there are also predators aplenty, so prepare for combat.

5. My Time at Portia

Platforms Release Year Developer PC, Mac OS, Switch, PS4, Xbox 1, iOS, Android 2019 Pathea Games

In My Time at Portia, humanity continues to thrive even after the end. Post-apocalyptic cities like Portia require all sorts of people to grow. Government officials are needed to keep things organized, traders are required for commerce, and Builders like you are vital for producing everything from food to giant machines. As Portia’s newest Builder, you’ll provide essential services by farming, crafting, and building various machines and structures. When you’re not busy at your Workshop, you’re free to befriend (or romance) Portia’s many people or roam around the countryside to gather materials.

While My Time at Portia is loaded with fun things to do, it’s also a pretty neat story game – don’t be surprised if the story throws you some curveballs. And if you find yourself wanting more of the series, you’ll be happy to know there are two more games in the series: My Time at Sandrock (already out) and My Time at Evershine (in development).

6. Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Platforms Release Year Developer PC, Mac OS, Switch, PS4/5, iOS (Apple Arcade) 2023 Sunblink

Don’t be fooled by its cutesy premise: Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a very meaty and well-crafted cozy life sim. Butters was right!

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is as close as you’ll get to the original Animal Crossing experience. This one’s got it all: an island with houses you can customize, cosmetics for yourself, and a ton of cute characters. However, you can’t have an island adventure without a little excitement, so you’ll need to explore the island’s diverse biomes and solve puzzles to get the stuff you need for crafting.

Capping it all off is Sanrio’s trademark cuteness. It would be remarkably easy to make the world too sweet, but no, the devs managed to get the blend *just* right. Hello Kitty Island Adventure never lacks for charm, but it also never dips into the overly saccharine!

7. Sun Haven

Platforms Release Year Developer PC, Switch 2023 Pixel Sprout Studios

If you’re looking for a game like Animal Crossing that leans more heavily into RPGs, Sun Haven is probably the one you want. As with other farming sims, you’ll farm, craft, and build as you try to set things right in scenic Sun Haven. There are a lot of cities in this game, so take your time and visit all of them before you decide which character to romance; you’re really spoiled for choice here!

Where Sun Haven stands out is its heavy integration of RPG mechanics. The game boasts a ton of skills spread across five interconnected trees and the potential to permanently raise your stats not just by making better equipment, but by eating. Everything you eat gives a permanent stat boost.stat boosts, which help you explore better and get more loot for making new things!

8. Cult of the Lamb

Platforms Release Year Developer PC, macOS, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S 2022 Massive Monster

Cult of the Lamb is a fantastic roguelike game, but it’s also got that Animal Crossing gameplay in spades – with a touch of the demonic, of course. Your followers will set up a town, and in this town, you’ll need to tend to their needs. Food, places to sleep, and absolution for sins are constant requirements, and as the avatar of your god, it’s your job to provide all these.

Thankfully, this is a two-way street; followers will not only provide you with faith to empower you (you and your god literally feed on faith), but will also help harvest resources and can be sacrificed in a macabre ritual for even more power. Pray, hope, and believe. Or else.

9. Rune Factory 5

Platforms Release Year Developer PC, Switch 2021 Marvelous, Inc.

If the cartoony realism of Story of Seasons isn’t your thing, why not try the fantasy of Rune Factory 5?

This farm life sim began as a spin-off of the main games but quickly grew into its own franchise. In Rune Factory 5, you’ll play as an amnesiac farmer (Earthmate, it’s always an Earthmate) settling down in the town of Rigbarth. Unlike other similar games where you can just farm, cook, craft, and hit up the locals, Rune Factory 5 also requires you to actively engage in combat – it’s as much an RPG as it is a farming sim – so make some friends, invite them to a party, and go stomp around in the game’s many dungeons for experience and profit!

10. Fields of Mistria

Platforms Release Year Developer PC 2024 (early access) NPC Studio

I wasn’t expecting Fields of Mistria to be a hit. Apart from its pixelated, retro animesque art style, nothing really popped for me. Then I tried it, and…just wow.

In a nutshell, Fields of Mistria is what every early access title should aspire to. Yes, it’s got the farm life sim staples: growing crops, cooking food, crafting stuff, and romancing characters. But it’s also got such an extreme degree of polish and QOL (you can jump) that it’s easy to forget the game isn’t fully out yet. If this is just a taste of what’s to come, color me impressed!

The writing is also exceptionally on-point. It avoids the problem of “I raised the affection level of my husbando/waifu to 10 hearts and now they’re an NPC” with its amazing writing. This is also one of the few times where I’ve had – and am still having – a difficult time choosing which character to woo.

11. Disney Dreamlight Valley

Platforms Release Year Developer PC, Mac OS, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox 1, Xbox Series X/S, iOS 2023 Gameloft

Despite the strength of its IP, this magical Disney game is a surprisingly well-made life sim. If you love Animal Crossing’s aesthetic, this one is pretty close in terms of design and gameplay.

As with most other games like Animal Crossing, you get access to a world where you can explore, forage, and craft. Instead of your usual villagers, you’ll have larger than life characters straight out of animated Disney hits. You’ll also be able to explore biomes which are essentially sets from the movies.

It wouldn’t be a Disney game without a fairy tale plot, so you and Merlin need to travel around Dreamlight Valley to clear the Night Thorns and restore peace and harmony to the world. Think of it this way – you get to star in your own Disney movie while playing a life sim!

12. Slime Rancher

Platforms Release Year Developer PC, Mac OS, Linux, Switch, PS4, Xbox 1 2017 Monomi Park

Slime Rancher is a good example of a simple concept executed flawlessly. This is one of the games like Animal Crossing where the core gameplay loop is simple: find slimes, ranch them, profit, upgrade. However, that’s a very simplistic take that doesn’t touch on Slime Rancher’s main draw, which is just how dang charming it is.

See, Slime Rancher expertly toes the line between being cute and being nauseatingly sweet. The cozy vibes are strong in this one as everything in this game is designed to make you smile. From the goofy faces on the slimes and the noises they make when they bounce around, to the cartoony art style, everything is designed to be as charming and soothing as possible!

13. The Sims 4

Platforms Release Year Developer PC, Mac OS, PS4, Xbox 1 2014 (base game) Maxis

While its heyday has come and gone, The Sims is still a fantastic series for those looking for a more complex game in almost the same vein as Animal Crossing.

The Sims 4 is the latest iteration of the series, and it continues the tradition of being a silly life simulator. Players, who are essentially God, take control of people called Sims and help (or hinder) them in their daily lives. Help them go to school, develop their skills, fall in love, get married and have kids… or drown everyone in a pool.

Whether you want to create a heartwarming story of struggle and victory or torture them for giggles is up to you.

14. Cuisineer

Platforms Release Year Developer PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S 2023 Battlebrew Productions

Animal Crossing is great for kicking back and relaxing, but if you’re looking for something a little spicier (literally), give Cuisineer a whirl.

In Cuisineer, you play as Pom, an adventurer returning to her home town of Paell to restore the family restaurant. Where other restaurateurs would concern themselves with securing ingredients via deals, Pom takes a hands-on approach by running out into the wilderness surrounding Paell, beating up monsters and harvesting resources on her own to both expand her menu and build better decorations.

While it’s got a cute, Animal Crossing-esque aesthetic, be warned – running a restaurant isn’t as easy as it seems!

15. Spiritfarer

Platforms Release Year Developer PC, Mac OS, Linux, Switch, PS4, Xbox 1, iOS, Android 2020 Thunder Lotus Games

Spiritfarer is an amazing game, but be warned: this title is very emotional, and deals with death and loss.

Charon, ferryman to the afterlife, has finally earned his well-deserved reprieve. Replacing him is Stella, a novice Spiritfarer whose job involves preparing spirits to depart for the afterlife. To do that, you’ll need to sail around and collect materials to provide for their physical needs (as absurd as that sounds) and talk to them to help them sort out any unresolved feelings or lingering regrets that keep them chained to the world.

While Spiritfarer is a cozy game that can be tackled at your own pace, it is ultimately a game about learning how to say goodbye – and this is where Spiritfarer truly shines. With each completed quest, your friends are one step closer towards the Everdoor, as well as being gone forever. They will live on forever in your memories.

FAQs

Why is Animal Crossing so popular with adults?

Because it’s the ultimate chill game. No pressure, no combat – just pure vibes. You can decorate, fish, catch bugs, and chat with quirky villagers at your own pace. Plus, the real-time clock and seasonal events make it feel like a living, breathing world that’s always got something new going on.

Is there another Animal Crossing game?

Almost definitely. New Horizons was a massive hit, and Nintendo isn’t about to leave that kind of money on the table. It might take a while (knowing Nintendo), but a new installment is pretty much inevitable.

What game is most similar to Animal Crossing?

If you’re looking for a near-identical experience, Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Disney Dreamlight Valley are your best bets. If you’re after the cozy, feel-good vibes but with different mechanics, Stardew Valley (farming + relationships) and Slime Rancher (adorable creature collecting) are great picks when it comes to games like Animal Crossing.