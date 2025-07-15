8 Best Games to Help You Fall Asleep Tighter Than Ever

It may be a little hard to believe at first, but when it comes to those restless nights, sometimes, all the remedy you need is the best games to help you fall asleep. That’s right, a simple word game or a little adventure can actually go a long way to helping you relax.

We’ve all been there, when it’s late at night, and you’re tossing and turning, unable to switch off your brain. Sometimes, no matter how tired you feel, your mind just won’t settle. But fortunately, you’re not alone!

I’m talking about calming, sleep-friendly gaming titles to slow you down after navigating the frantic world all day, shake off racing thoughts, and find the right bedtime mood. Whether you’re battling anxiety or just want to unwind, I’ve got you covered. Let me show you your perfect night-time buddies to help you drift off.

Our Top Picks for Games to Fall Asleep

After testing plenty of games to help you fall asleep, these are the top 3 that work best for me. They’re the perfect combo: chill vibes, a slow pace, and soothing sounds that help you wind down naturally.

Stardew Valley (2016) – My personal go-to when I need to relax fast. The slow, repetitive tasks like farming, fishing, and tending animals make it super easy to switch off your brain. The peaceful soundtrack and simple mechanics are perfect for playing in bed with headphones. It’s like a perfect activity-based relaxation to help you settle. Miitopia (2021) – An ultimate cozy adventure, where you can unwind and let your mind wander right into the night. Create your own heroes, explore fairy tale-like worlds, and get lost in the calm, lighthearted fun. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2020) – A true sleep game classic. It’s all about taking life at your own pace. The calm island setting, gentle background music, and cute visuals create the perfect bedtime mood. It always helps me let go of a long, tiring day.

I picked these three because they’re the best to help you fall asleep: slow, relaxing, easy to play, and perfect for reducing stress and anxiety, or if you’re dealing with a sleep disorder. They help you unwind without overstimulating your brain, which is exactly what you want before bed.

Let’s keep going because there are more cozy picks you’ll definitely want to check out.

8 Best Games to Help You Fall Asleep Like a Baby

If your brain’s buzzing after a long, exhausting day or you just want something super chill before bed, these picks can really help you switch off. Some are cozy, some are weirdly satisfying, but all of them are perfect for setting the right bedtime mood. Here are your new nighttime favorites:

1. Stardew Valley

Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Mobile Year of release 2016 Developer ConcernedApe Average playtime Hundreds of hours Best for Perfect for tension relief and bedtime routines Unique features Peaceful farming, fishing, and life simulation

If you’ve ever had one of those exhausting days where your mind just won’t stop racing, Stardew Valley is like a soft reset.

You get to live in a cozy little town, work on your farm, fish, explore, and just do your thing at your own pace. No timers, no rush, no pressure. It’s one of those sleep-making picks that can naturally help you fall asleep because you can zone out and enjoy the simple tasks.

What makes it so calming? The whole vibe is just super chill. The repetitive tasks, relaxing music, gentle sound effects, and soft visuals make it incredibly easy to settle.

The game’s colorful design and peaceful settings create a sleep-friendly mood that helps you let go of tension, and it’s also a great option if you sometimes struggle with insomnia. Plus, there’s no racing to the next level to keep you awake – it’s all about slow living and doing whatever feels good at the moment.

You can fish for hours, take care of your animals, plant some crops, or just walk around and listen to the ambient sounds. It’s perfect for shaking off racing thoughts and creating a bedtime routine that actually works.

And if you’re into this cozy farming vibe, you can also check out other games like Stardew Valley here for more chill ideas.

Pro tip Best played in bed with headphones, just as you’re starting to feel sleepy.

2. Miitopia

Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Developer Nintendo Average playtime Around 30-50 hours Best for Perfect for light, funny gaming before bed Unique features Customizable characters and random silly stories

If you’re after something light, funny, and super chill to play before bed, Miitopia is a perfect choice. It’s one of those titles that are genuinely relaxing and easy to enjoy without much effort. It’s a story-based game where you customize your Mii character however you like and send them out on silly, low-stress adventures.

ou might see your best friend battling a giant hamburger or your grandma going on a quest with a talking horse – it’s that kind of game. The randomness keeps it fun but never stressful.

What makes Miitopia such a good game to help you fall asleep is how calm and easy-going it is. The battles and activities move at a slow, relaxed pace, so you never feel rushed or overwhelmed. The background music is soft and chill, nothing loud that would keep you awake. Plus, there’s zero competitive pressure here. You can play entirely at your own speed without worrying about timers, rankings, or losing progress.

Visually, it’s really cozy too. The colorful, soft art style feels playful and friendly, which really helps you stay in a calming bedtime vibe. There’s nothing scary, nothing intense, it’s all light humor and simple tasks that help you wind down naturally.

You might also enjoy checking out some of the best platformer games that bring the same fun, lighthearted energy.

Pro tip Play it in bed, low volume, about 30 minutes before you plan to sleep, and just enjoy the ride.

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Developer Nintendo Average playtime Hundreds of hours Best for Perfect for chill daily routines and tension relief Unique features Freedom to play your way, at your own pace

You know those nights when you just want something super chill to help you switch off? That’s where Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes in.

It’s the ultimate bedtime classic. You arrive on your own little island and slowly build your dream life: fishing, decorating, planting flowers, chatting with neighbours, and just vibing with no rush at all. There are no enemies, no timers, and nothing to worry about.

What makes Animal Crossing perfect to help you fall asleep is how incredibly relaxing it is. The pace is super slow, and you can spend hours doing repetitive, satisfying tasks like arranging furniture, catching bugs, or watering your flowers.

You can even wander around collecting fruit, hang out by the beach, or spend time just moving things until your island feels exactly right. You can also visit other players’ islands or just spend a whole evening designing your house. No pressure, no deadlines, and total freedom to play your way.

The background music is soft, with chill island sounds that help you wind down after a long, draining day. The visuals are adorable, and just walking around your island feels cozy and peaceful.

You’ll never face scary moments or high-stakes decisions here. It’s all about low-pressure routines and enjoying your own rhythm, which really helps clear your head and find the right mood to rest.

For more cozy island vibes, there are other games like Animal Crossing that could be perfect to explore next.

Pro tip Play it with your console on airplane mode, lying in bed while you let the island’s soft sounds help you drift off.

4. Unpacking

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, PlayStation Year of release 2021 Developer Witch Beam Average playtime Around 4-5 hours Best for Perfect for short, relaxing gaming sessions Unique features Calm, object-arranging puzzles with a gentle story

Unpacking is pure, simple relaxation. It’s basically about unpacking boxes and carefully placing items in a new home. No timers, no scores, no right or wrong. Just quiet, repetitive sorting and arranging.

The game’s vibe is super chill, and honestly, it’s surprisingly satisfying. It’s one of those games you can pick up anytime without worrying about where you left off.

There’s something about this one that makes it perfect for switching off after a long day. The pace is slow, the tasks are simple, and you can take your time moving objects exactly where you want them.

You’ll be arranging books, folding clothes, or setting up little decorations. It’s all about small, gentle actions that help you focus without overthinking.

The background is filled with soft, ambient sounds and relaxing music that really helps you create a peaceful mood. The visuals are cozy, colorful, and low-key (just the right amount of detail to keep your hands busy without overwhelming you).

It’s a totally stress-free experience with no jump scares, no competition, and nothing to rush. This kind of gentle, repetitive sorting is much like cognitive shuffling, which is a simple mental technique that helps people fall asleep by distracting the mind with random, neutral thoughts and images.

There are also similar games to Unpacking that give you that same peaceful, hands-on feeling, and are also great options for kids who need something quiet before bed.

Pro tip Play it for a few quiet minutes while you’re already in bed. It’s perfect for helping your mind settle without even thinking about it.

5. Night in The Woods

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, PlayStation Year of release 2017 Developer Infinite Fall Average playtime Around 8-10 hours Best for Perfect for quiet, story-driven gaming Unique features Relaxed exploration with emotional, immersive stories

Night in the Woods is a great pick if you’re in the mood for a calm, story-rich game that helps you slow down at night. You play as Mae, a young cat returning to her hometown, where you’ll explore peaceful streets, chat with quirky characters, and enjoy chill, everyday moments.

The game isn’t about winning – it’s about moving through the story at your own pace, and it also touches on emotional topics like feeling angry or dealing with moments where people mistake your mood or don’t understand what you’re going through. It’s a surprisingly thoughtful game that gives you space to process and rest.

The best part is how low-key everything feels. The sounds in the background are super soft, like the kind of quiet you hear when you’re out for a late-night walk. The visuals are cozy and simple, with warm colors that help you settle down without thinking too much.

There’s no rush, no competition, and no difficult tasks. Just an easy flow that helps you stay calm and focus on something light. It’s ideal for anyone who sometimes deals with anxiety or can’t switch off easily after a busy day, and also a great option if you’re looking for something that won’t disturb your REM sleep.

You can also check out some great adventure games with a similar chill vibe and no pressure.

Pro tip Play it on low brightness, in bed, with your headphones on. It’s perfect for winding down if you can’t sleep but don’t want to stare at your phone.

6. Spiritfarer

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, PlayStation Year of release 2020 Developer Thunder Lotus Games Average playtime Around 20-30 hours Best for Perfect for peaceful exploration and story-rich gaming Unique features Beautiful sailing adventure with deep emotional moments

Spiritfarer is one of those options that just feels like a warm hug at the end of the day. You play as Stella, sailing across calm waters while you look after friendly spirits and help them move on. The story goes surprisingly deep sometimes, but you can take it slow and just enjoy your time on the boat.

The best thing about Spiritfarer is how soft and gentle everything feels. The background sounds are quiet and smooth, like the kind of sounds that help your brain slow down without you even noticing.

It’s got that guided session vibe that makes you stay calm. You’ll be doing small, chill things like making meals for your spirit friends, planting a few crops, or just sailing around and fixing up your boat (just easy stuff to keep your hands busy).

It’s also perfect if you’re stuck in the wrong mood or dealing with negative emotions. The whole game gives you this cozy little space where your mind can drift and reset without pressure. Honestly, it feels like a soft mental break that just works.

There are plenty of other cozy games out there if you feel like staying in that warm, peaceful vibe. You can also mix it up with simple word games or other relaxing options that vary based on what works best for you at night.

Pro tip Play it in airplane mode, with lights off, and volume low. It’s a great way to keep your brain quiet when you can’t quite drift off to sleep yet.

7. A Short Hike

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2019 Developer adamgryu Average playtime Around 2-3 hours Best for Perfect for light, feel-good exploration Unique features Peaceful hiking adventure with simple, open-world freedom

Sometimes you just need a simple game that lets you breathe and wander, and that’s exactly what A Short Hike is about.

You play as Claire, a little bird exploring a tiny island, hiking up trails, chatting with friendly characters, and just going wherever you feel like. You just wander around, do your thing, and take it as slow as you want because no one’s waiting on you.

What I love about this game is how naturally it helps you slow your head without forcing anything. The relaxing sounds in the background, the simple movements, and the super chill conversations feel almost like a mental reset.

You can spend your time gliding over lakes, collecting random words from signposts, finding little surprises, or just following the wind. It’s the kind of game that helps you switch off gently, especially after those busy nights where your mind’s going too fast.

It’s also a nice pick if you struggle with insomnia or just want something light that feels good for your mental health. This can really help with cognitive shuffling and calm your mind, especially when you’re tired and stuck scrolling random stuff.

Essentially, this game is a bit like the Loóna work, you know, that app that helps you chill with step-by-step relaxing activities to settle your thoughts without pressure.

Pro tip Play it with your phone on airplane mode, volume low, and let yourself explore until you feel ready to call it a night.

8. Cozy Grove

Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, PlayStation Year of release 2021 Developer Spry Fox Average playtime Around 30-60 hours Best for Perfect for gentle, daily play sessions Unique features Beautiful life-sim with hand-drawn art and real-time progress

Some nights, you just need something soothing to settle your head, and that’s exactly what this little island adventure called Cozy Groove brings.

You explore a little haunted island, meet friendly spirit bears, and slowly bring color back to their world by doing simple daily tasks like collecting items, crafting, and fishing. You don’t have to finish anything quickly – it’s the kind of game that works best when you play a little each night.

What really makes this so good for night-time is how it just lets you take it easy, like no one’s rushing you or expecting anything. It’s a nice option if you sometimes struggle with sleep onset or feel stuck in a strange emotional state after a busy evening.

The soft music and smooth sounds feel like they’re part of a mood-altering app that helps you find the right mood before bed. The way you do small, quiet tasks helps your brain drift into a better space without needing to focus too much. It’s like giving your mind something light and steady to follow while your body starts to get ready to rest.

Pro tip Play it sitting comfortably with the lights low, volume soft, and let yourself go at your own pace until you feel like sleeping.

FAQs

What is the best game to help you fall asleep?

It really depends on your vibe, but Stardew Valley is one of the easiest ways to get you into the perfect mood. It’s super gentle, with soothing sounds that help you ease into rest without effort.

What is the relaxing video game genre?

Life-sim and cozy exploration games are the most sleep-friendly. They focus on slow, repetitive tasks and peaceful stories. These are great for balancing emotional states and giving your brain something steady to follow without getting overstimulated.

How long before bed should I stop gaming?

If you’re playing a calm, cozy game, you can keep going right up until you sleep. But with fast-paced games, it’s best to stop at least 30 minutes before bed to avoid messing with your sleep onset or staying too alert.

What kind of games should I avoid before bed?

Avoid high-tension, competitive, or horror games at night. They can create the wrong mood and keep your mind too active, which can lead to insomnia or make it harder to drift into a good night’s sleep.