15 Best Need for Speed Games in 2025

Most of the series is focused on illegal street racer competitions and their attempts to avoid being caught by the police. Sometimes, however, the developers strayed from the main storyline, such as in the game Shift, where a mechanic for racing on professional tracks was introduced.

A detailed review of the best games in the series will help you pick something interesting for you. Despite the fact that the last game in the series was released back in 2022, the developers insist that the NFS project is not closed, and we may soon be in for new racing adventures. Let’s get right into the topic.



1. Need for Speed: Most Wanted [Best Car Racing Game with Police Chases]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS2, Xbox series, Xbox 360, GameCube, PSP Year of Release 2005 Gameplay Focus Street racing with a structured progression system Police Interaction Intense police chases Average Playtime 15–20 hours (career mode) Metacritic Score 84

Need for Speed: Most Wanted is not just a racing game, but a cult classic that is still considered a benchmark among some of the greatest racing games. It successfully combines several key elements: a balanced open world, intense police chases, and a well-thought-out progression system.

The main goal of the game is to reach the top of the “Blacklist” of the best street racers in the city. It can also be called one of the most intense games in the entire series – the developer achieved the perfect balance between arcade and realism. What you may like:

Every race can suddenly turn into an exciting action scene with helicopters, barricades, and SWAT vehicles.

Legendary cars are available, including the BMW M3 GTR, which became the symbol of the series.

The city is filled with ramps, hidden spots to escape from the police, and scenic tracks.

2. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit [Best Arcade Racing Game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, Switch (for remastered version) Year of Release 2010 Gameplay Focus Arcade-style racing Police Interaction Dynamic pursuits with tools like EMPs, spike strips, and roadblocks Average Playtime 12–15 hours (career mode; longer with multiplayer) Metacritic Score 88

This is a true adrenaline simulator that returned the series to its roots. The game features a dynamic pursuit system where police units have expanded capabilities, from spikes to roadblocks. This game takes up space and in a good way. Here, you’ll find a real open-world racer, where every track in Seacrest County is carefully designed.

One of the new features is the introduction of the Autolog system, which allows players to compare records and challenge others. Thanks to this mechanic, competition goes beyond the usual races in the story mode. What you’ll enjoy during the game:

Gameplay in the style of Burnout Paradise – every crash looks truly spectacular, and the chases are thrilling

Cars behave realistically, but the controls remain simple and responsive

Exotic vehicles – the game world features a lot of elite supercars, including the Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Murciélago, and McLaren F1 (yes, yes, and yes)

3. Need for Speed: Rivals [Best Need for Speed Multiplayer Experience ]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of Release 2013 Gameplay Focus Open-world racing with seamless single-player and multiplayer integration Police Interaction Players can choose to be racers or cops Average Playtime 18–25 hours (dual campaigns + multiplayer) Metacritic Score 80

Need for Speed: Rivals became a true breakthrough for the series, combining an open-world racer with a dynamic multiplayer where other players could seamlessly join your race. This game stands out in the list of best open-world games thanks to the easy switching between being a racer and a cop. Each side has its own unique features and mechanisms to impact opponents.

The game introduced the AllDrive system, removing the boundaries between single-player and online gameplay. Players can compete against each other in real time without any loading screens.

What I liked:

The ability to instantly join races with friends or mess with other players trying to reach the finish line in their race

Various police features like helicopters, spikes, and EMPs, which make it much harder for racers to compete

A large car garage, from tuned classics to powerful supercars

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2017 Gameplay Focus Story-driven racing with cinematic set pieces Police Interaction Scripted police chases during specific missions Average Playtime 20–25 hours (main story; 35+ for full completion) Metacritic Score 61

Need for Speed: Payback moves away from classic street racing and focuses on a storyline reminiscent of the “Fast & Furious” movies. There’s no regular competition here – every race feels like a scene from a blockbuster with jumps, chases, and epic crashes. The game introduced a deep tuning system, allowing players to build their dream car, starting from a rusty body and ending with a full-fledged hypercar. The gameplay blends drag races, off-road races, and drift races, offering a distinct driving experience. However, the final product received mixed reviews due to the paid loot box system at launch, but after updates, the game became significantly better.

Features:

A dynamic storyline, which is often rare in racing games

Tuning changes not only the car’s appearance but also its technical characteristics

A beautiful open world – vast deserts, endless canyons, and, of course, a mesmerizing night city

5. Need for Speed: The Run [Best Cinematic Racing Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, Nintendo DS Year of Release 2011 Gameplay Focus Narrative-driven cross-country race from San Francisco to New York Police Interaction Scripted police encounters integrated into the storyline Average Playtime 6–8 hours (main story; short, cinematic experience) Metacritic Score 68

Need for Speed: The Run isn’t just about racing – it’s a true journey across America, from San Francisco to New York. Unlike other games in the series, there’s no free roaming of the world, but each section of the track is unique. You’ll encounter snowy mountains and the barren American highways. One of the game’s features is that for the first time, moments were added where the hero could get out of the car.

The racing mechanics also got an update – here, it’s important not only to overtake your opponent but also to avoid various obstacles on the track. These include oncoming traffic and natural landslides.

What you’ll love:

Cutscenes add tension and create a movie-like effect, which makes it something interesting to watch during your free time

Intense chase scenes that rival Hollywood blockbusters

Stunning natural landscapes of America

6. Need for Speed Heat [Best Car Customization in the Series]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Gameplay Focus Dual-mode racing during the day and illegal street races at night Police Interaction Aggressive police presence at night with escalating heat levels Average Playtime 20–30 hours (main story + exploration) Metacritic Score 72

The game marked a true return of the series to classic street racing, but with modern graphics and advanced mechanics, considering realistic physics. Among its features, I can highlight the dynamic change of day and night: legal competitions take place during the day, and illegal races occur at night, where you’ll also have to deal with the police. I also liked the car customization; it’s one of the most detailed and deep in the entire series. The open-world mode allows you to explore Palm City without any limitations.

What’s interesting in the game:

Thrilling nighttime police pursuits – the longer you race, the more aggressively the police respond

Every aspect of the car can be tuned

Bright neon effects and graphics create a unique atmosphere

7. Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed [Best NFS Game Dedicated to a Car Brand]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS1 Year of Release 2000 Gameplay Focus Focus on Porsche’s history with a simulation-style approach to racing Police Interaction Minimal Average Playtime 12–15 hours (career mode; longer for full car collection) Metacritic Score 78

Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed is one of the most unique entries in the series, entirely dedicated to the iconic Porsche cars. There’s no police chases or street races here – the main focus is on driving and the history of the brand. You’ll get to take control of various cars, from classic models of the 50s to modern supercars.

What you’ll like:

A rare opportunity to explore the evolution of the Porsche brand

Some cars are quite challenging to handle, and mistakes on the track can be costly

Even after years, the game still holds its relevance

8. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 [Best Classic Arcade Racing Game]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS2, Xbox, GameCube Year of Release 2002 Gameplay Focus Arcade racing Police Interaction Prominent; players can either evade police as racers or play as cops Average Playtime 10–12 hours (career progression) Metacritic Score 89

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 is one of the best arcade racing games of the early 2000s. The focus here is on pure action, spectacular chases, and high speeds. The game features a unique police pursuit system. There are no complex mechanics or open world like in other games, but pure speed and adrenaline make it incredibly fun.

What we liked:

The police use all possible means to stop racers

The cars handle smoothly, which is perfect for arcade racing

Summer tracks, sunset skies, and perfect racing roads – what more do you need for an exciting gameplay experience?

9. Need for Speed: Shift [Best Realistic Racing Game in the Series]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable, Mobile Devices (iOS, Android) Year of Release 2009 Gameplay Focus Simulation-style racing focusing on realistic driving physics Police Interaction None Average Playtime 10–15 hours (career mode) Metacritic Score 83

Need for Speed: Shift was a radical departure from street racing and police pursuits, offering a more realistic gameplay style that resembles racing simulators. Instead of free roam and city chases, players are offered professional races on tracks. Plus, this version is available to play on your mobile device.

What I liked:

Realistic physics that convey the weight and inertia of the car

The most realistic car damage in the entire series

Races take place on renowned racing tracks

10. Need for Speed: Underground [Best Street Racing Game with Tuning]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS2, Xbox, GameCube, GBA Year of Release 2003 Gameplay Focus Urban street racing with extensive car customization Police Interaction None Average Playtime 12–15 hours (career mode) Metacritic Score 85

An iconic, arguably the best Need for Speed game, which remains relevant even years after its release. For the first time, the deep car tuning mechanic was introduced. Customization allows you to change not only the appearance of the car but also its technical specifications. The game is fully focused on underground racing, including drag and drift races.

What I liked:

Details, body kits, neon lights, vinyls, tuning every part of the car – everything needed for customization

Bright lights of the city at night, stylish cars, and the soundtrack that still plays in my mind

Underground laid the foundation for future hits in the series

11. Need for Speed 2: Shift 2 Unleashed [Best Devotion to Realism in NFS Series]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of Release 2011 Gameplay Focus Track racing simulation with advanced physics Police Interaction None Average Playtime 15–20 hours (main career; more for 100%) Metacritic Score N/A

The most hardcore racing sim under the NFS banner. Need for Speed Shift 2 Unleashed trades open-world chases for aggressive AI and a learning curve that punishes the casual player. But if you like a challenge, then it’s going to be your muse. It offers deep tuning, a helmet cam for immersion, and a focus on real-world circuits.

What I liked:

Brutal realism, especially with helmet cam and motion blur



Authentic car handling, not for the faint of heart



A true test of driving skill, miles away from arcade feel

12. Need for Speed Unbound [Best Fresh Visuals in NFS Series]

Our Score 7.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Year of Release 2022 Gameplay Focus Street racing with stylized effects and betting system Police Interaction High and frequent pursuits with escalating heat levels Average Playtime 18–25 hours (story; 35+ hours with side content) Metacritic Score 77

Need for Speed Unbound brings graffiti to life with cel-shaded effects and bold animation overlays that just burst with personality. It’s a new generation of NFS. It kind of mixes hip-hop aesthetics with solid mechanics. And okay. The story’s a bit forgettable BUT the car handling is something you’ve never experienced/seen in the series. Plus, prep up for great graphics.

What I liked:

Wild visual style that actually works in motion



High-stakes betting before races amps up tension



Modern car list and next-gen polish

13. Need for Speed: High Stakes [Extremely Underrated Classic]

Our Score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS1 Year of Release 1999 Gameplay Focus Arcade-style racing with a strong career and risk system Police Interaction Yes. Active pursuits on challenging tracks Average Playtime 10–12 hours (career + challenges) Metacritic Score 86

A forgotten gem that added emotional weight: wreck your car, and you pay. High Stakes introduced damage systems and a career mode with cash at stake! This one’s probably more intense than its predecessors. The cop chases were ruthless, and the visuals were strong for the era.

What I liked:

Racing felt personal because real cars, real stakes



One of the first games to make vehicle damage count



Great balance of arcade fun and challenge

14. Need for Speed: No Limits [Best Mobile NFS Game]

Our Score 6.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of Release 2015 Gameplay Focus Short-burst street racing and car upgrades Police Interaction Occasional chases, special events Average Playtime 20–30 hours (ongoing mobile live service; no fixed end) Metacritic Score 67

Need for Speed No Limits is more than a free-to-play cash grab (and I mean it). It’s a surprisingly tight racer made for mobile devices. If you’re in the mood for something casual and thrilling, here it is. Races are short in this one and upgrades are grindy but satisfying. It’s built for on-the-go adrenaline hits, and EA keeps it alive with new content.

This is probably the ideal game for NFS fans who are on-the-go a lot. Just because you don’t have a console, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some racing fun.

What I liked:

Real NFS feel in your pocket



Impressive graphics for a mobile game



Legit tuning and event structure

15. Need for Speed: Carbon [Best Canyon Racing and Crew-Based Gameplay]

Our Score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS2, PS3, Xbox, Xbox 360, GameCube, Wii, PSP Year of Release 2006 Gameplay Focus Territory-based street racing with crew mechanics and canyon duels Police Interaction Yes via intense pursuits that escalate with heat levels Average Playtime 12–18 hours (career mode + side races) Metacritic Score 77

Need for Speed: Carbon expanded the underground racing scene by introducing crew-based dynamics and the thrilling Canyon Duel mode. Players could recruit teammates with specific skills. You needed to gain advantages during races. The game’s setting transitions from urban streets to canyon roads, which make for a great ride.

What I liked:

The adrenaline-pumping Canyon Duels



Strategic crew mechanics adding depth to races



Rich customization options that made both aesthetics and performance better

Need for Speed Games: Titles with the Best Driving Mechanics

Gamers hate floaty controls. So let’s talk about gameplay-feel. Need for Speed: Heat brings tight, responsive handling perfect for drift-heavy players, while Unbound leans more arcade. It’s fun but divisive. Meanwhile, Hot Pursuit Remastered is pure high-speed chaos with just enough precision to keep you hooked.

Handling matters, and this breakdown makes it clear: some titles reward control, others reward guts. When choosing from the best Need for Speed games, always check how they drive. Explore the ranked list and find your perfect handling match.

NFS Games: The Evolution of Police Pursuits

At first, cops in Need for Speed were like wallpaper: loud, flashy, and easy to ignore. In Hot Pursuit (1998), you’d hear a siren and outrun them in thirty seconds. No sweat. No stakes. All in good fun too. But then came Most Wanted (2005) and everything changed.

Suddenly, it wasn’t a race unless you were dodging roadblocks or weaving through spike strips like a street magician. You had to be clever and just a little reckless. By Hot Pursuit (2010) and Rivals, the cops were armed. EMPs, shock rams. You were escaping a coordinated strike team with gadgets and a grudge.

And then Heat raised the bar. Daytime was for clean races. But at night? That’s when things got dangerous. The more you raced, the hotter it got. The cops didn’t back off. You’d finish a sprint and immediately be hunted like you stole the moon. Here’s how the chaos scaled:

Heat Level 1 : One car, some lights, just warming up.



: One car, some lights, just warming up. Heat Level 2 : They start calling in backup. Roadblocks appear.



: They start calling in backup. Roadblocks appear. Heat Level 3 : Helicopters. Spike strips. The streets get claustrophobic.



: Helicopters. Spike strips. The streets get claustrophobic. Heat Level 4 : They bring out Corvettes. They ram. They don’t care.



: They bring out Corvettes. They ram. They don’t care. Heat Level 5: Armored rhinos, aggressive AI, and full-blown street warfare. No limits to the struggle.

That’s when Need for Speed feels most alive.

How Deep Does Customization Really Get in Each NFS Game?

Not all NFS games deliver on mod culture. Underground 2 set the bar with full visual tuning, while Payback introduced parts hunting and loot mechanics. It’s controversial and layered. Heat brought it all together with modern UI and wild aesthetic freedom. If you’re into liveries, tire smoke colors, and ECU tweaks, this feature matters. Period.

Every top title in the Need for Speed franchise does customization differently. Some titles go deep, others just skim. Check the list to see which games let you truly own your build.

Release Order of the Need for Speed Games

Since the release of the first game, there have been 26 installments of NFS on the market. Here are the main installments in the release order.

No. Title Release Date 1 The Need for Speed August 31, 1994 2 Need for Speed II March 31, 1997 3 Need for Speed: V-Rally July 3, 1997 4 Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit March 25, 1998 5 Need for Speed: High Stakes March 1, 1999 6 Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed February 29, 2000 7 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 October 2, 2002 8 Need for Speed: Underground November 17, 2003 9 Need for Speed: Underground 2 November 15, 2004 10 Need for Speed: Most Wanted November 15, 2005 11 Need for Speed: Carbon October 31, 2006 12 Need for Speed: ProStreet November 14, 2007 13 Need for Speed: Undercover November 18, 2008 14 Need for Speed: Shift September 15, 2009 15 Need for Speed: Nitro November 3, 2009 16 Need for Speed: World July 27, 2010 17 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010) November 16, 2010 18 Shift 2: Unleashed March 29, 2011 19 Need for Speed: The Run November 15, 2011 20 Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2012) October 30, 2012 21 Need for Speed: Rivals November 15, 2013 22 Need for Speed: No Limits September 30, 2015 23 Need for Speed (2015) November 3, 2015 24 Need for Speed: Payback November 10, 2017 25 Need for Speed: Heat November 8, 2019 26 Need for Speed Unbound December 2, 2022

Which version of Need for Speed is the best?

It depends on your preferences. If we are talking about the most iconic and popular, Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005) is often considered the best in the entire series. It combined free roam, police pursuits, a rich storyline, and great car physics.

Which Need for Speed game sold the most?

The best-selling game in the series is Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005). According to various sources, it sold more than 16 million copies, making it the most successful release in the series.

Which Need for Speed game is the hardest?

Among the most difficult installments is Need for Speed: ProStreet, where precise control and the lack of arcade simplifications are important. Also, Need for Speed: The Run can be considered tough because it focuses on racing and quick-time events.