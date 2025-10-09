15 Best Need for Speed Games in 2025
Recent update
This list is regularly updated to match what’s trending and in-demand among gamers.
Ever wondered which is the best Need for Speed game? Well, being one of the most recognizable and well-established series, NFS released a lot of iconic titles.
Many players have racked up hundreds of hours in an attempt to get the dream sports car or become the most wanted racer in Most Wanted. Even though the first speed game in the series was released in 1994, it amazed players even back then with advanced graphics and realistic car physics.
Are you just getting into the series and don’t want to miss out on the top racing games? Then, our collection of the best Need for Speed Games is made for you!
Jump to:
Our Top Picks for Need for Speed Games
Before we move on to the full-speed games ranked list, we’ve chosen several top picks that definitely deserve your attention. Here are the Best 15 Need for Speed Games that stand out from the others in the series:
- Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005) – Arcade street racing with police, an open world, and a “Blacklist” system. The career mode features 15 opponents you must defeat on your path to success.
- Need for Speed: Underground (2003) – A must-play for street racing fans, featuring deep tuning options, vibrant visuals, and an authentic underground culture.
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010) – Intense police chases, exciting thrills, and high speeds. The unique feature of the game is the ability to choose whether to play as a cop or a racer.
These are only some of the exceptional titles on this list, so be sure to keep scrolling to read more!
15 Best Need for Speed Games in 2025
Most of the series is focused on illegal street racer competitions and their attempts to avoid being caught by the police. Sometimes, however, the developers strayed from the main storyline, such as in the game Shift, where a mechanic for racing on professional tracks was introduced.
A detailed review of the best games in the series will help you pick something interesting for you. Despite the fact that the last game in the series was released back in 2022, the developers insist that the NFS project is not closed, and we may soon be in for new racing adventures. Let’s get right into the topic.
1. Need for Speed: Most Wanted [Best Car Racing Game with Police Chases]
|Our Score
10
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Platforms
|PC, PS2, Xbox series, Xbox 360, GameCube, PSP
|Year of Release
|2005
|Gameplay Focus
|Street racing with a structured progression system
|Police Interaction
|Intense police chases
|Average Playtime
|15–20 hours (career mode)
|Metacritic Score
|84
Need for Speed: Most Wanted is not just a racing game, but a cult classic that is still considered a benchmark among some of the greatest racing games. It successfully combines several key elements: a balanced open world, intense police chases, and a well-thought-out progression system.
The main goal of the game is to reach the top of the “Blacklist” of the best street racers in the city. It can also be called one of the most intense games in the entire series – the developer achieved the perfect balance between arcade and realism. What you may like:
- Every race can suddenly turn into an exciting action scene with helicopters, barricades, and SWAT vehicles.
- Legendary cars are available, including the BMW M3 GTR, which became the symbol of the series.
- The city is filled with ramps, hidden spots to escape from the police, and scenic tracks.
2. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit [Best Arcade Racing Game]
|Our Score
10
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Platforms
|PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, Switch (for remastered version)
|Year of Release
|2010
|Gameplay Focus
|Arcade-style racing
|Police Interaction
|Dynamic pursuits with tools like EMPs, spike strips, and roadblocks
|Average Playtime
|12–15 hours (career mode; longer with multiplayer)
|Metacritic Score
|88
This is a true adrenaline simulator that returned the series to its roots. The game features a dynamic pursuit system where police units have expanded capabilities, from spikes to roadblocks. This game takes up space and in a good way. Here, you’ll find a real open-world racer, where every track in Seacrest County is carefully designed.
One of the new features is the introduction of the Autolog system, which allows players to compare records and challenge others. Thanks to this mechanic, competition goes beyond the usual races in the story mode. What you’ll enjoy during the game:
- Gameplay in the style of Burnout Paradise – every crash looks truly spectacular, and the chases are thrilling
- Cars behave realistically, but the controls remain simple and responsive
- Exotic vehicles – the game world features a lot of elite supercars, including the Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Murciélago, and McLaren F1 (yes, yes, and yes)
3. Need for Speed: Rivals [Best Need for Speed Multiplayer Experience ]
|Our Score
9.8
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Platforms
|PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One
|Year of Release
|2013
|Gameplay Focus
|Open-world racing with seamless single-player and multiplayer integration
|Police Interaction
|Players can choose to be racers or cops
|Average Playtime
|18–25 hours (dual campaigns + multiplayer)
|Metacritic Score
|80
Need for Speed: Rivals became a true breakthrough for the series, combining an open-world racer with a dynamic multiplayer where other players could seamlessly join your race. This game stands out in the list of best open-world games thanks to the easy switching between being a racer and a cop. Each side has its own unique features and mechanisms to impact opponents.
The game introduced the AllDrive system, removing the boundaries between single-player and online gameplay. Players can compete against each other in real time without any loading screens.
What I liked:
- The ability to instantly join races with friends or mess with other players trying to reach the finish line in their race
- Various police features like helicopters, spikes, and EMPs, which make it much harder for racers to compete
- A large car garage, from tuned classics to powerful supercars
4. Need for Speed: Payback [Best Story-Driven Fast & Furious-Style Game]
|Our Score
9.4
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|Year of Release
|2017
|Gameplay Focus
|Story-driven racing with cinematic set pieces
|Police Interaction
|Scripted police chases during specific missions
|Average Playtime
|20–25 hours (main story; 35+ for full completion)
|Metacritic Score
|61
Need for Speed: Payback moves away from classic street racing and focuses on a storyline reminiscent of the “Fast & Furious” movies. There’s no regular competition here – every race feels like a scene from a blockbuster with jumps, chases, and epic crashes. The game introduced a deep tuning system, allowing players to build their dream car, starting from a rusty body and ending with a full-fledged hypercar. The gameplay blends drag races, off-road races, and drift races, offering a distinct driving experience. However, the final product received mixed reviews due to the paid loot box system at launch, but after updates, the game became significantly better.
Features:
- A dynamic storyline, which is often rare in racing games
- Tuning changes not only the car’s appearance but also its technical characteristics
- A beautiful open world – vast deserts, endless canyons, and, of course, a mesmerizing night city
5. Need for Speed: The Run [Best Cinematic Racing Game]
|Our Score
9
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Platforms
|PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, Nintendo DS
|Year of Release
|2011
|Gameplay Focus
|Narrative-driven cross-country race from San Francisco to New York
|Police Interaction
|Scripted police encounters integrated into the storyline
|Average Playtime
|6–8 hours (main story; short, cinematic experience)
|Metacritic Score
|68
Need for Speed: The Run isn’t just about racing – it’s a true journey across America, from San Francisco to New York. Unlike other games in the series, there’s no free roaming of the world, but each section of the track is unique. You’ll encounter snowy mountains and the barren American highways. One of the game’s features is that for the first time, moments were added where the hero could get out of the car.
The racing mechanics also got an update – here, it’s important not only to overtake your opponent but also to avoid various obstacles on the track. These include oncoming traffic and natural landslides.
What you’ll love:
- Cutscenes add tension and create a movie-like effect, which makes it something interesting to watch during your free time
- Intense chase scenes that rival Hollywood blockbusters
- Stunning natural landscapes of America
6. Need for Speed Heat [Best Car Customization in the Series]
|Our Score
8.8
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Platforms
|PC, PS4, Xbox One
|Year of Release
|2019
|Gameplay Focus
|Dual-mode racing during the day and illegal street races at night
|Police Interaction
|Aggressive police presence at night with escalating heat levels
|Average Playtime
|20–30 hours (main story + exploration)
|Metacritic Score
|72
The game marked a true return of the series to classic street racing, but with modern graphics and advanced mechanics, considering realistic physics. Among its features, I can highlight the dynamic change of day and night: legal competitions take place during the day, and illegal races occur at night, where you’ll also have to deal with the police. I also liked the car customization; it’s one of the most detailed and deep in the entire series. The open-world mode allows you to explore Palm City without any limitations.
What’s interesting in the game:
- Thrilling nighttime police pursuits – the longer you race, the more aggressively the police respond
- Every aspect of the car can be tuned
- Bright neon effects and graphics create a unique atmosphere
7. Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed [Best NFS Game Dedicated to a Car Brand]
|Our Score
8.5
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Platforms
|PC, PS1
|Year of Release
|2000
|Gameplay Focus
|Focus on Porsche’s history with a simulation-style approach to racing
|Police Interaction
|Minimal
|Average Playtime
|12–15 hours (career mode; longer for full car collection)
|Metacritic Score
|78
Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed is one of the most unique entries in the series, entirely dedicated to the iconic Porsche cars. There’s no police chases or street races here – the main focus is on driving and the history of the brand. You’ll get to take control of various cars, from classic models of the 50s to modern supercars.
What you’ll like:
- A rare opportunity to explore the evolution of the Porsche brand
- Some cars are quite challenging to handle, and mistakes on the track can be costly
- Even after years, the game still holds its relevance
8. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 [Best Classic Arcade Racing Game]
|Our Score
8.2
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Platforms
|PC, PS2, Xbox, GameCube
|Year of Release
|2002
|Gameplay Focus
|Arcade racing
|Police Interaction
|Prominent; players can either evade police as racers or play as cops
|Average Playtime
|10–12 hours (career progression)
|Metacritic Score
|89
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 is one of the best arcade racing games of the early 2000s. The focus here is on pure action, spectacular chases, and high speeds. The game features a unique police pursuit system. There are no complex mechanics or open world like in other games, but pure speed and adrenaline make it incredibly fun.
What we liked:
- The police use all possible means to stop racers
- The cars handle smoothly, which is perfect for arcade racing
- Summer tracks, sunset skies, and perfect racing roads – what more do you need for an exciting gameplay experience?
9. Need for Speed: Shift [Best Realistic Racing Game in the Series]
|Our Score
8
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Platforms
|PC, PS3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable, Mobile Devices (iOS, Android)
|Year of Release
|2009
|Gameplay Focus
|Simulation-style racing focusing on realistic driving physics
|Police Interaction
|None
|Average Playtime
|10–15 hours (career mode)
|Metacritic Score
|83
Need for Speed: Shift was a radical departure from street racing and police pursuits, offering a more realistic gameplay style that resembles racing simulators. Instead of free roam and city chases, players are offered professional races on tracks. Plus, this version is available to play on your mobile device.
What I liked:
- Realistic physics that convey the weight and inertia of the car
- The most realistic car damage in the entire series
- Races take place on renowned racing tracks
10. Need for Speed: Underground [Best Street Racing Game with Tuning]
|Our Score
7.8
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Platforms
|PC, PS2, Xbox, GameCube, GBA
|Year of Release
|2003
|Gameplay Focus
|Urban street racing with extensive car customization
|Police Interaction
|None
|Average Playtime
|12–15 hours (career mode)
|Metacritic Score
|85
An iconic, arguably the best Need for Speed game, which remains relevant even years after its release. For the first time, the deep car tuning mechanic was introduced. Customization allows you to change not only the appearance of the car but also its technical specifications. The game is fully focused on underground racing, including drag and drift races.
What I liked:
- Details, body kits, neon lights, vinyls, tuning every part of the car – everything needed for customization
- Bright lights of the city at night, stylish cars, and the soundtrack that still plays in my mind
- Underground laid the foundation for future hits in the series
11. Need for Speed 2: Shift 2 Unleashed [Best Devotion to Realism in NFS Series]
|Our Score
7.4
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Platforms
|PC, PS3, Xbox 360
|Year of Release
|2011
|Gameplay Focus
|Track racing simulation with advanced physics
|Police Interaction
|None
|Average Playtime
|15–20 hours (main career; more for 100%)
|Metacritic Score
|N/A
The most hardcore racing sim under the NFS banner. Need for Speed Shift 2 Unleashed trades open-world chases for aggressive AI and a learning curve that punishes the casual player. But if you like a challenge, then it’s going to be your muse. It offers deep tuning, a helmet cam for immersion, and a focus on real-world circuits.
What I liked:
- Brutal realism, especially with helmet cam and motion blur
- Authentic car handling, not for the faint of heart
- A true test of driving skill, miles away from arcade feel
12. Need for Speed Unbound [Best Fresh Visuals in NFS Series]
|Our Score
7.1
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Platforms
|PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
|Year of Release
|2022
|Gameplay Focus
|Street racing with stylized effects and betting system
|Police Interaction
|High and frequent pursuits with escalating heat levels
|Average Playtime
|18–25 hours (story; 35+ hours with side content)
|Metacritic Score
|77
Need for Speed Unbound brings graffiti to life with cel-shaded effects and bold animation overlays that just burst with personality. It’s a new generation of NFS. It kind of mixes hip-hop aesthetics with solid mechanics. And okay. The story’s a bit forgettable BUT the car handling is something you’ve never experienced/seen in the series. Plus, prep up for great graphics.
What I liked:
- Wild visual style that actually works in motion
- High-stakes betting before races amps up tension
- Modern car list and next-gen polish
13. Need for Speed: High Stakes [Extremely Underrated Classic]
|Our Score
7
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Platforms
|PC, PS1
|Year of Release
|1999
|Gameplay Focus
|Arcade-style racing with a strong career and risk system
|Police Interaction
|Yes. Active pursuits on challenging tracks
|Average Playtime
|10–12 hours (career + challenges)
|Metacritic Score
|86
A forgotten gem that added emotional weight: wreck your car, and you pay. High Stakes introduced damage systems and a career mode with cash at stake! This one’s probably more intense than its predecessors. The cop chases were ruthless, and the visuals were strong for the era.
What I liked:
- Racing felt personal because real cars, real stakes
- One of the first games to make vehicle damage count
- Great balance of arcade fun and challenge
14. Need for Speed: No Limits [Best Mobile NFS Game]
|Our Score
6.7
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Platforms
|iOS, Android
|Year of Release
|2015
|Gameplay Focus
|Short-burst street racing and car upgrades
|Police Interaction
|Occasional chases, special events
|Average Playtime
|20–30 hours (ongoing mobile live service; no fixed end)
|Metacritic Score
|67
Need for Speed No Limits is more than a free-to-play cash grab (and I mean it). It’s a surprisingly tight racer made for mobile devices. If you’re in the mood for something casual and thrilling, here it is. Races are short in this one and upgrades are grindy but satisfying. It’s built for on-the-go adrenaline hits, and EA keeps it alive with new content.
This is probably the ideal game for NFS fans who are on-the-go a lot. Just because you don’t have a console, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some racing fun.
What I liked:
- Real NFS feel in your pocket
- Impressive graphics for a mobile game
- Legit tuning and event structure
15. Need for Speed: Carbon [Best Canyon Racing and Crew-Based Gameplay]
|Our Score
6.5
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Platforms
|PC, PS2, PS3, Xbox, Xbox 360, GameCube, Wii, PSP
|Year of Release
|2006
|Gameplay Focus
|Territory-based street racing with crew mechanics and canyon duels
|Police Interaction
|Yes via intense pursuits that escalate with heat levels
|Average Playtime
|12–18 hours (career mode + side races)
|Metacritic Score
|77
Need for Speed: Carbon expanded the underground racing scene by introducing crew-based dynamics and the thrilling Canyon Duel mode. Players could recruit teammates with specific skills. You needed to gain advantages during races. The game’s setting transitions from urban streets to canyon roads, which make for a great ride.
What I liked:
- The adrenaline-pumping Canyon Duels
- Strategic crew mechanics adding depth to races
- Rich customization options that made both aesthetics and performance better
Need for Speed Games: Titles with the Best Driving Mechanics
Gamers hate floaty controls. So let’s talk about gameplay-feel. Need for Speed: Heat brings tight, responsive handling perfect for drift-heavy players, while Unbound leans more arcade. It’s fun but divisive. Meanwhile, Hot Pursuit Remastered is pure high-speed chaos with just enough precision to keep you hooked.
Handling matters, and this breakdown makes it clear: some titles reward control, others reward guts. When choosing from the best Need for Speed games, always check how they drive. Explore the ranked list and find your perfect handling match.
NFS Games: The Evolution of Police Pursuits
At first, cops in Need for Speed were like wallpaper: loud, flashy, and easy to ignore. In Hot Pursuit (1998), you’d hear a siren and outrun them in thirty seconds. No sweat. No stakes. All in good fun too. But then came Most Wanted (2005) and everything changed.
Suddenly, it wasn’t a race unless you were dodging roadblocks or weaving through spike strips like a street magician. You had to be clever and just a little reckless. By Hot Pursuit (2010) and Rivals, the cops were armed. EMPs, shock rams. You were escaping a coordinated strike team with gadgets and a grudge.
And then Heat raised the bar. Daytime was for clean races. But at night? That’s when things got dangerous. The more you raced, the hotter it got. The cops didn’t back off. You’d finish a sprint and immediately be hunted like you stole the moon. Here’s how the chaos scaled:
- Heat Level 1: One car, some lights, just warming up.
- Heat Level 2: They start calling in backup. Roadblocks appear.
- Heat Level 3: Helicopters. Spike strips. The streets get claustrophobic.
- Heat Level 4: They bring out Corvettes. They ram. They don’t care.
- Heat Level 5: Armored rhinos, aggressive AI, and full-blown street warfare. No limits to the struggle.
That’s when Need for Speed feels most alive.
How Deep Does Customization Really Get in Each NFS Game?
Not all NFS games deliver on mod culture. Underground 2 set the bar with full visual tuning, while Payback introduced parts hunting and loot mechanics. It’s controversial and layered. Heat brought it all together with modern UI and wild aesthetic freedom. If you’re into liveries, tire smoke colors, and ECU tweaks, this feature matters. Period.
Every top title in the Need for Speed franchise does customization differently. Some titles go deep, others just skim. Check the list to see which games let you truly own your build.
Release Order of the Need for Speed Games
Since the release of the first game, there have been 26 installments of NFS on the market. Here are the main installments in the release order.
|No.
|Title
|Release Date
|1
|The Need for Speed
|August 31, 1994
|2
|Need for Speed II
|March 31, 1997
|3
|Need for Speed: V-Rally
|July 3, 1997
|4
|Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit
|March 25, 1998
|5
|Need for Speed: High Stakes
|March 1, 1999
|6
|Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed
|February 29, 2000
|7
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2
|October 2, 2002
|8
|Need for Speed: Underground
|November 17, 2003
|9
|Need for Speed: Underground 2
|November 15, 2004
|10
|Need for Speed: Most Wanted
|November 15, 2005
|11
|Need for Speed: Carbon
|October 31, 2006
|12
|Need for Speed: ProStreet
|November 14, 2007
|13
|Need for Speed: Undercover
|November 18, 2008
|14
|Need for Speed: Shift
|September 15, 2009
|15
|Need for Speed: Nitro
|November 3, 2009
|16
|Need for Speed: World
|July 27, 2010
|17
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010)
|November 16, 2010
|18
|Shift 2: Unleashed
|March 29, 2011
|19
|Need for Speed: The Run
|November 15, 2011
|20
|Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2012)
|October 30, 2012
|21
|Need for Speed: Rivals
|November 15, 2013
|22
|Need for Speed: No Limits
|September 30, 2015
|23
|Need for Speed (2015)
|November 3, 2015
|24
|Need for Speed: Payback
|November 10, 2017
|25
|Need for Speed: Heat
|November 8, 2019
|26
|Need for Speed Unbound
|December 2, 2022
FAQs
Which version of Need for Speed is the best?
It depends on your preferences. If we are talking about the most iconic and popular, Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005) is often considered the best in the entire series. It combined free roam, police pursuits, a rich storyline, and great car physics.
Which Need for Speed game sold the most?
The best-selling game in the series is Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005). According to various sources, it sold more than 16 million copies, making it the most successful release in the series.
Which Need for Speed game is the hardest?
Among the most difficult installments is Need for Speed: ProStreet, where precise control and the lack of arcade simplifications are important. Also, Need for Speed: The Run can be considered tough because it focuses on racing and quick-time events.