12 Best-Selling PS5 Games: Top Quality Must-Buys in 2025

Getting to know the best-selling PS5 games should give you a very good benchmark on what games are actually worth spending your money on. I mean, the sheer volume of new releases is often overwhelming, and it makes choosing your next (or first) PS5 game tough.

However, the easiest solution is to rely on cold, hard sales data, which proves a game’s mass appeal. This is why I cut through all the hype and deliver a list of titles that have consistently dominated the PS5 sales charts , just so you can jump straight into high-quality, time-tested games.

Our Picks among the Top-Selling PS5 Games

Here are the absolute best PS5 titles in terms of overall quality and popularity amongst the PlayStation 5’s top sales charts:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023) – a well-polished, fast-paced superhero game with a large, interactive open world, amazing acrobatic combat, and a feel-good, classic Marvel hero story. God of War: Ragnarök (2022) – a cinematic juggernaut with incredible visuals and excellent melee combat, bolstered by a well-written narrative that ties the modern God of War series neatly together. Helldivers 2 (2024) – the co-op hit that took the PlayStation community by storm, where you can fight a galactic war in real-time with thousands of active players.

In case my top picks just aren’t doing it for you, feel free to just scroll further down and check out the 9 other best-selling PS5 games I’ve prepared, all of which are top-tier titles in their own right.

12 Best-Selling PS5 Games That Are Proven Worldwide Hits

Listed below are the 12 best-selling PS5 games that are well-loved by the vast majority of the PlayStation gaming community. These are rated and ranked according to the overall quality of their gameplay, mechanics, visuals, story, and player feedback.

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Units Sold 11 Million+ (as of May 2024) Type of game Action-Adventure Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5 Release Year 2023 Developer Insomniac Games Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~ 25 hours

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is where the Spider-Man video game series truly solidified its amazing dominance. This, along with the 2018 original, completely reset the bar for how a superhero action game should feel and has become the standard against which all other comic book adaptations are now judged.

Why we chose it For me, the best feature of this game is, without a doubt, this game’s web-swinging. Insomniac made traversing Manhattan as Spider-Man an absolute joy; you could spend hours and barely get bored just swinging from building to building, pulling off wild flips, and taking photos.

Aside from having one of the most fun traversal systems in any open world, this game’s combat is just as spectacular. You get lots of fast-paced gadgets, web abilities, and acrobatic martial arts seamlessly, giving you that great Arkham-style flow of battle.

This title and its prequel deserve their place among the top PS5 games because they offer a genuinely heartwarming, yet high-stakes Peter Parker story that’s bolstered by spectacular gameplay and current-gen graphics. What more could you want?

My Verdict: Marvel’s Spiderman 2 is an absolute 10/10 pick-up for all my fellow Marvel fans out there who’d love to play an uplifting and polished superhero fantasy, with top-notch traversal mechanics and satisfying combat. It’s a fantastic first-time purchase for the PS5 that’ll show you what the console is really capable of.

2. God of War: Ragnarök [Best For Epic Father-Son Story With Hack-and-slash Combat]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Units Sold 15 Million+ (as of Nov 2023) Type of game Action-Adventure, RPG Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5 Release Year 2022 Developer Santa Monica Studio Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~ 43 hours

When God of War: Ragnarök finally arrived, it brought with it the pressure of completing one of the most beloved arcs in the history of gaming.

Thankfully, Santa Monica Studio completely stuck the landing, giving Kratos and Atreus a powerful, emotional story that serves as the Norse saga’s brilliant end. It’s undoubtedly one of the best story games available on any console, especially if you’ve played some of the older God of War titles and God of War (2018) like I have.

Why we chose it Not only does God of War: Ragnarök have one of the best stories out of any single-player PS5 game, but the way this game handles massive set pieces and quiet, character-focused moments is masterful, and the scale of the nine realms is truly massive.

All I can say is that you’ll be invested in seeing how the relationship between father and son would evolve as the world of the Norse gods falls apart (classic GOW shenanigans).

The combat builds perfectly on the 2018 foundation, adding fantastic new weapon skills and giving Atreus a much bigger, more exciting role in every fight. The visceral combat is mixed perfectly well with deeply rewarding exploration, giving you dozens of hours of top-tier gameplay.

To top it all off (in case all my previous glazing still isn’t enough), this game’s visual quality and art direction are some of the highest you’ll find on the PS5.

My Verdict: You’ll love God of War: Ragnarök if you’re into an epic, cinematic adventure with exceptional, brutal action that the OG God of War series is known for. If you cried during the 2018 game, prepare your tissues, because this emotional story will be one you remember for years.

3. Helldivers 2 [Best For Outstanding Sci-fi Co-op]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Units Sold 12 Million+ (as of May 2024) Type of game Third-Person Shooter Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5 Release Year 2024 Developer Arrowhead Game Studios Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment

Helldivers 2 is one of the biggest co-op success stories on the PS5, which also offers cross-platform play with PC.

That feeling of desperately trying to input a code while an armored bug is charging you is just unreal. It combines frantic shooting action with a fun, overarching meta-narrative where the entire community works together to win a galactic war in real-time.

Why we chose it Helldivers 2’s shift to a third-person shooter from the first game’s top-down shooter has transformed the franchise into a hilarious, chaotic experience best shared with friends. You and up to three friends jump down to hostile planets, fight massive alien bugs and robots, and bring freedom and democracy to the galaxy, à la Starship Troopers.

This one is an incredible TPS game for co-op lovers precisely because of how unpredictable it is. The developers manage the entire conflict in real-time, meaning the state of the war with the Terminids changes daily. Every time you log on, there’s a new fight to join and a new planet to liberate.

​My Verdict: This is perfect for groups of friends and co-op gamers looking for intense, laugh-out-loud, chaotic action, as well as great cross-play with PC. Grab your squad and join the war for Super Earth; your contribution actually changes the game’s galaxy-wide story. Do your part!

4. Horizon: Forbidden West [Best For Post-Apocalyptic Open-World with Gorgeous Graphics]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Units Sold 8.4 Million+ (as of Apr 2023) Type of game Action RPG Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5 Release Year 2022 Developer Guerrilla Games Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~ 65 Hours

In terms of pure visuals, Horizon: Forbidden West is a jaw-dropping showcase for the PS5, taking Aloy’s journey to a massive new world that is even more beautiful than the first.

The sheer spectacle of the post-apocalyptic, machine-filled US is something you won’t find anywhere else. I remember just staring at the ruins of San Francisco for a good five minutes the first time I arrived; the visuals are truly stunning on the PS5.

Why we chose it ​Guerrilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment clearly spared no expense in making this game feel like a true next-gen spectacle. The core gameplay loop of sneaking, setting traps, and using Aloy’s arrow and spear combat against gigantic robot dinosaurs is also utterly addictive.

​This title easily ranks as one of the most well-made open-world games on the PS5 because of its compelling story and the challenging strategic combat. If you loved the first game, this sequel takes everything you liked and makes it bigger, more dangerous, and much more rewarding to explore.

​My Verdict: This adventure should be your go-to if you’re a solo player who’s heavy into massive worlds and deeply rewarding mechanical combat, not to mention top-tier graphics that take full advantage of the PS5’s impressive current-gen visual tech.

5. Black Myth: Wukong [Best For Soulslike RPG Based on Chinese Mythology]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Units Sold 25 Million+ (as of January 2025) Type of game Action RPG (Soulslike) Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2024 Developer Game Science Publisher Game Science Average playtime ~ 50 hours

Despite its controversial GOTY loss to Astrobot in 2024, Black Myth: Wukong stands proudly as one of the most beloved single-player games in recent years.

As of this writing, it’s also touted as the fastest-selling game of all time, selling over 10 million copies in just three days. The hype surrounding this title began with a stunning trailer that promised a beautiful, punishing take on the Journey to the West epic.

Why we chose it ​This action RPG takes the familiar punishing combat of the Soulslike genre and wraps it in a stunning visual package based on Chinese mythology. You play as the famous Sun Wukong (yes, that Monkey King whom Goku was based on), and you get to master multiple stances and powerful transformations to use against colossal mythological bosses.

I think this title is more than worthy of being cited among the best soulslike games with its rich cultural lore and breathtaking creature design. Every fight feels like an unforgettable cinematic showdown, and I was completely blown away by the level of graphical fidelity and the intricate boss fights.

Every enemy feels like it was ripped straight from a classical painting or ancient manuscript. It’s a spectacular achievement that solidifies its lineage in the pantheon of challenging action games. The developers at Game Science really deserve some serious kudos for delivering such a polished and visually striking adventure.

My Verdict: If you see yourself enjoying a more story-heavy soulslike game that still has the genre’s signature high-difficulty “kick”, you’re practically guaranteed to enjoy this one a LOT on your PS5.

6. Final Fantasy XVI [Best For Cinematic Dark Fantasy with Flashy Fast-paced Combat]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Units Sold 3.5 Million+ (as of March 2025) Type of game Action RPG Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, GeForce Now Release Year 2023 Developer Square Enix Publisher Square Enix Average playtime ~ 59 hours

Final Fantasy XVI completely rewrote the series’ rulebook by tossing out the traditional turn-based combat for pure, blood-pumping real-time action. You play as Clive Rosfield, a man consumed by revenge in a dark fantasy world called Valisthea.

This game isn’t afraid to get gritty and mature, tackling heavy themes of war, politics, and destiny with a stunning level of cinematic quality. The fast-paced battles feel more like Devil May Cry than a classic Final Fantasy adventure, a change I personally welcomed.

Why we chose it ​​What really struck me about this game is the Eikon battles: giant monster fights that are absolute cinema. The developers essentially gave us an interactive anime movie where colossal gods beat the crap out of each other, and we get to either watch or throw down with them.

Cool monster battles aside, this game has sold millions because of the sheer scope of its combat mechanics. Clive can access the incredible powers of the Eikons, like Shiva’s ice or Garuda’s wind, swapping them mid-battle for truly devastating combos.

​If you’re able to grab this from the PlayStation Store, prepare for dozens of hours of high-stakes, emotional storytelling. The political intrigue and phenomenal voice acting put it squarely above almost anything else on the console. For its cinematic ambition and amazing visuals alone, I think this is an absolute banger of a PS5 RPG that you should get your hands on right now.

My Verdict: Final Fantasy XVI further shows that Square Enix is finally willing to experiment with the classic Final Fantasy formula, and I’m 100% on board with that. You’ll enjoy this modern take on this iconic series if you want a more mature, dark fantasy narrative with intense, fast-paced combat.

7. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Best For Extremely Polished Traversal and Combat]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Units Sold 3.9 Million+ (as of June 2023) Type of game Platformer, Shooter Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5 Release Year 2021 Developer Insomniac Games Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~ 15 hours

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is another top-tier PlayStation title and arguably the defining next-gen PS5 game of its generation. Insomniac Games turned the console’s ultra-fast SSD into a core gameplay mechanic, which allows you to instantly jump between dimensions.

This dimensional rift-hopping is an exhilarating new way to traverse levels and escape hordes of enemies. The entire game looks and feels like playing a Pixar movie, and the visuals are so bright and sharp, they truly pop when paired with a high-quality gaming monitor, like a high-res ASUS ROG Swift 32” 4K Gaming Monitor or an ultrawide LG 45GR65DC-B UltraGear 45”.

Why we chose it ​​The sheer variety of gadgets and weapons is one of this game’s most standout features; you can freeze enemies with the Cold Snap or spawn sentient plants with the Topiary Sprinkler. Here, collecting and upgrading every bizarre weapon you come across is a very nice experience in itself.

​The story introduces Rivet, a new Lombax heroine from another dimension, who quickly became a favorite of mine. This is primarily because her relationship with the adorable pocket-sized robot, Kit, adds a ton of heart to the already charming narrative.

​This is a fantastic adventure that every PlayStation owner should experience, especially with the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback that makes every shot from your oversized arsenal feel distinct, whether it be from the slight vibration of a basic pistol to the heavy thrum of a rocket launcher.

​My Verdict: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has all the charming characters and over-the-top, inventive weapons you could ever want, which really makes this an easy sell for families and solo gamers who’re looking for a stunning, visually rich adventure that truly showcases the PS5’s unreal loading speed.

8. Astro Bot [Best For Innovative Platforming Mechanics]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Units Sold 2.3 Million+ (as of March 2025) Type of game 3D Platformer Platforms PlayStation 5 Release Year 2024 Developer Team Asobi Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~ 16 hours

Astrobot is a brilliant, GOTY award-winning, tactile experience for the PS5. If you remember that giddy feeling of being totally captivated by a new console, this is the sensation Team Asobi managed to bottle up and pour onto your screen as you play this game for the first time.

The little robot hero is on a massive, intergalactic rescue mission, zooming across 80 unique levels spread across six huge galaxies. Honestly, the imaginative design of each world is just bonkers. I couldn’t stop grinning the entire way through.

Why we chose it ​Just like in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the haptics are quite outstanding in Astrobot. Every rumble, adaptive trigger pull, and tilt will make you feel like you’re part of Astro’s world. You’ll feel the resistance of climbing a giant spring or the crunch of snow underfoot.

It’s an interactive, joyful playground, packed with fan service that celebrates two decades of PlayStation games. Finding robotic cameos of Kratos or Aloy hidden in the scenery is a consistent delight. For its flawless execution, endless charm, and celebration of the platformer genre, this is undoubtedly one of the best platformer games on the PS5.

​My Verdict: Astrobot should be among the top 10 must-buy games for anyone who owns a PS5, regardless of age, as it’s built specifically for lighthearted fun, casual play. If you want an inventive adventure that isn’t too hardcore but still constantly surprises you with brilliant level design, this is YOUR game.

9. Stellar Blade [Best For Stellar Character Design and Intense Action]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Units Sold 3 Million+ (as of June 2025) Type of game Action-Adventure Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5 Release Year 2024 Developer Shift Up Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~ 39 hours

Stellar Blade is an absolutely gorgeous sci-fi experience on the PS5, along with some of the most risqué, yet well-designed characters to boot. The hype for this game was so massive because the demo was amazing, even more so when it finally came to PC.

You play as Eve, a member of the 7th Airborne Squad sent from orbit to reclaim a devastated Earth from the terrifying, monstrous Naytiba. The half-ruined, post-apocalyptic world of Xion is visually phenomenal, giving you the perfect, melancholic backdrop for some truly intense, lightning-fast sword fights.

Why we chose it ​Dodging and parrying in Stellar Blade are awesome, but what’s even more satisfying is chaining together Eve’s B-Skills. These are your powerful, stylized finishers that make every encounter feel like a brilliant dance, at least when used correctly.

​Aside from the heavy use of fan service that raised the brow of some game critics, this title’s combat system is one of its best features, taking major inspiration from the thrilling action titles coming out of Japan and Korea.

​Shift Up created something truly special here. The constant flow of challenging enemy encounters, combined with exploration and a genuinely engaging mystery plot, keeps you hooked.

It’s a spectacular former-exclusive, and for its sheer cinematic quality and responsive swordplay, it easily qualifies as one of the top hack-and-slash games not just on the PS5, but on PCs, where it was recently ported as well.

​My Verdict: You should buy this if you’re obsessed with stylish characters, challenging action combat, and stunning visuals reminiscent of high-end character action games.

10. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth [Best For Iconic Characters and Engaging Combat Mechanics]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Units Sold 2 Million+ (as of April 2024) Type of game Action RPG Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2 Release Year 2024 Developer Square Enix Publisher Square Enix Average playtime ~ 91 hours

When Cloud and the crew finally zoomed out of Midgar in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, the developers brought us the entire world.

It was the game many of us Final Fantasy fans have been waiting for our entire gaming lives, and the sheer scale of this open environment is breathtaking. We finally get to ride Chocobos across beautiful grasslands, explore tiny hidden coves, and genuinely feel the scope of the original’s second act.

I’ve lost track of time doing Chocobo Racing, the piano minigames, and the various Combat Challenges. Trust me, they’re seriously addicting.

Why we chose it ​The combat in this game is just as engaging as previous titles, but it’s the expanded party system that makes it truly spectacular. The new Synergy Abilities, which let two characters team up for a powerful, cinematic attack, add a fantastic layer of strategy and visuals.

It feels like a big, spectacular anime fighting sequence is always happening right in front of you. Learning to time those moves perfectly against a colossal enemy is deeply satisfying.

Just like other iconic Final Fantasy titles of old, this one has incredible ambition, unforgettable side quests, and a powerful emotional core. It’s a total package of nostalgia and innovation, proving why Final Fantasy games are still among the top-tier JRPG games available today.

​My Verdict: Gamers who want a grand scope, deep character relationships, and complex action-RPG combat should grab this ASAP. Especially so if you’re a long-time Final Fantasy fan, as I’m sure you’ll be blown away by this stunning, detailed re-imagining of a classic journey.

11. Demon’s Souls [Best For Signature Soulslike Difficulty and Atmosphere]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Units Sold 1.8 Million+ (as of February 2022) Type of game Soulslike Action RPG Platforms PlayStation 5 Release Year 2020 Developer Bluepoint Games Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~ 32 hours

Get ready to experience the stunning 4K visuals of Boletaria, because this remake of the original soulslike title is simply lovely.

​True to the genre, the combat requires tremendous patience and precision, so forget button-mashing. You need to read enemy patterns, manage your stamina perfectly, and commit to every swing of your weapon. If you rush, you will quickly face death, but learning from those spectacular failures is where the deep sense of satisfaction comes from.

Why we chose it ​Demon’s Souls was a hit for the console right at launch, giving you a medieval fantasy world that’s dark, foreboding, and constantly trying to kill you. The full soulslike experience, basically. The atmosphere is thick and makes every single step you take feel like a genuine risk, and that’s exactly the point.

Needless to say, this is a tough game that rewards planning and strategy over brute force as you venture through five distinct worlds.

Anyone daring enough to play this one should definitely be prepared for a steep learning curve, but I can assure you, as a soulslike enjoyer myself, that the high you get off taking down the toughest bosses after countless retries alone makes this game worth it.

​My Verdict: ​The original Demon’s Souls may not have been the best-selling title in the genre, but this remake brought its brilliant design to a whole new generation. If you want a challenge and appreciate top-notch level design and haunting visuals, you owe it to yourself to experience this dark fantasy world.

12. Forza Horizon 5 [Best For Open-World Arcade Racing]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Units Sold 9.5 Million+ (as of July 2025) Type of game Racing, Open-World Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2021 Developer Playground Games Publisher Xbox Game Studios Average playtime ~ 42 hours

Forza Horizon 5 drops you straight into one of the most beautiful renditions of Mexico ever put into a video game. You can smash through ancient ruins, zip past dusty deserts, and feel the spray of the ocean as you peel out onto a sandy beach.

It’s the ultimate arcade racer where you can have fun at your own pace and do all the racing you want. There are also hundreds of cars for you to collect and customize until they look like neon street-art masterpieces or hyper-tuned racing machines.

​You’ll never be short on things to do here. Give it a try if you want to set a new world speed record or participate in crazy “Forza Link” events with other players.

Why we chose it As you can probably already tell, Forza Horizon 5 is not an overtly “serious” racing sim, like Assetto Corsa or iRacing, and therein lies its charm. It’s mostly for casual play, letting you race against trains, fighter jets, and even massive hot air balloons. The sheer variety of challenges and environments will keep you entertained for months and months.

​Even though this epic racer isn’t technically a PS5-exclusive game, it sets the bar so high for map design and open-world freedom that it deserves a spot in the conversation around the top open-world games on PS5 for its sheer quality.

​My Verdict: Forza Horizon 5 is THE game for casual and hardcore racing enthusiasts alike who want a vast open world to drive in, an impressively vast car lineup, and nonstop arcade racing. Play it on a PS5, an Xbox, or a gaming PC; it doesn’t matter, as this game is an absolutely smooth and enjoyable experience no matter which platform it’s on.

Top Selling Games of All Time on PlayStation Platforms

Here, l’ve pulled together the biggest sales hits from the original PlayStation 1 right through to the PlayStation 5, giving you a legendary list of pure gaming gold.

These chart-topping titans defined entire console generations and sparked the massive, passionate online gaming communities we have today.

Game Name Release Year Publisher Grand Theft Auto V 2013 Rockstar Games Minecraft 2011 Mojang Studios / Xbox Game Studios Red Dead Redemption 2 2018 Rockstar Games Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Activision Marvel’s Spider-Man 2018 Sony Interactive Entertainment Call of Duty: Black Ops III 2015 Activision Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas 2004 Rockstar Games Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War 2020 Activision Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 Activision Grand Theft Auto: Vice City 2002 Rockstar Games

I believe the list above reflects how the entire PlayStation brand shaped modern gaming culture itself. Starting with the original PS1, the platform consistently brought forward quality and innovation, and has been serving as the perfect medium to experience a wide range of top-quality games, as seen above, for decades.

The fact is, PlayStation helped make high-fidelity gaming widely accessible, fostered the rise of large-scale online play, and established the expectation nowadays for console-exclusive, story-focused blockbusters, influencing every major gaming trend we see in recent years.

My Overall Verdict

For gamers only jumping onto the PS5 now, the challenge is figuring out which modern powerhouse to try first from the current best-selling lineup.

Factoring in your specific preferences, here are a few of the best starting points from the PS5’s current best-sellers I recommend you try ASAP:

For cinematic action fans → God of War Ragnarök . The game delivers a spectacular Norse saga with outstanding visual fidelity and a deeply moving family story.

The game delivers a spectacular Norse saga with outstanding visual fidelity and a deeply moving family story. For multiplayer fanatics → Helldivers 2. One of the hottest TPS games right now, offering high-stakes co-op gameplay and endless replayability with friends.

One of the hottest TPS games right now, offering high-stakes co-op gameplay and endless replayability with friends. For classic RPG enthusiasts → Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. This title offers an expansive, modern JRPG experience that builds upon an iconic world with fluid combat and deep character development.

This title offers an expansive, modern JRPG experience that builds upon an iconic world with fluid combat and deep character development. For superhero genre/Marvel fans → Marvel’s Spider-Man . Experience web-slinging thrills in a beautifully realized New York City, featuring stylish, fast-paced superhero combat and satisfying traversal.

Experience web-slinging thrills in a beautifully realized New York City, featuring stylish, fast-paced superhero combat and satisfying traversal. For those seeking a soulslike brand of challenge → Demon’s Souls. This title offers the origin of the “Soulslike” genre, providing a richly atmospheric medieval world and punishing difficulty for experienced players.

FAQs