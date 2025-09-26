Tech Writer | Your Go-To for Gaming Reads and More

16 Best Story Games on PS5 You Can’t Miss in 2025

The best story games on PS5 pull me in with unforgettable characters and worlds that feel alive. They’re truly about memories that will stick with you for a very long time, maybe even your whole life.

From jaw-dropping visuals to powerful storytelling, these titles prove why the PS5 is home to some of the most exciting narrative-driven adventures .

I went through the biggest releases and fan favorites, weighing story, gameplay, and impact to highlight the standouts worth your time.

Some may already be on your shelf. Others might surprise you. But every entry here absolutely earns its spot; let’s dive into stories that are impossible to put down.

Our Top Picks for Story Games on PS5

With so many choices, I’ve narrowed down the five games that define story-driven greatness on PlayStation. Each one nails atmosphere, gameplay, and narrative in its own way.

God of War Ragnarök (2022) – Epic Norse storytelling with emotional weight and brutal combat. Easily the high bar for PS5 narratives. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (2024) – A fresh spin on a classic tale, blending modern visuals with beloved characters and reimagined story beats. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023) – Web-slinging action mixed with heartfelt drama, proving superhero games can tell a good story too. Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023) – A masterclass in choice-driven RPG storytelling, where every decision shapes the world around you. Cyberpunk 2077 (2020) – An ambitious sci-fi RPG that blends fantasy violence, side quests, and branching paths in a living city.

Each of these games sets the tone for what narrative-driven gaming can be on PS5. Scroll on to discover the full list of story-driven titles that made the cut.

16 Best Story Games PS5 to Play Right Now

Here’s the complete lineup of the best story games on PS5, covering everything from fantasy adventures to gritty modern dramas. How many of these have you played?

1. God of War Ragnarök [Best PS5 Story Game for Norse Saga Storytelling]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure / hack & slash Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows Year of release 2022 Creator/s Santa Monica Studio, published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 30–35 hours main story, 55–60 hours completionist Best for Fans of epic narratives, mythic scale, strong father-child themes What I liked The Norse realms feel alive, with little world-building details that build into something epic

God of War Ragnarök hit me with one of the most powerful conclusions I’ve ever played. The father-son bond between Kratos and Atreus carries the whole thing, weaving grief, destiny, and personal choice into a mythological epic. Norse gods feel like real characters, not just villains waiting to get smashed.

In play, combat is still brutal and satisfying, but what kept me hooked was the way exploration tied into the story. Quiet walks through new lands, sudden boss fights, and those heartfelt father-son conversations all flowed naturally.

Why we chose it God of War Ragnarök stands out for its powerful storytelling, blending Norse mythology with an emotional father-son journey that feels deeply human. Paired with breathtaking visuals and top-tier combat, it’s one of the most unforgettable story-driven experiences on PS5.

​​I’ll be honest, some pacing dips exist, but the emotional highs outweigh them every time.

Visually, the PS5 pushes Ragnarök to insane levels. The frozen vistas and roaring creatures are breathtaking, not to mention the and intense cinematic fights. The soundtrack? Pure goosebumps.

My verdict: Ragnarök is one of the best PS5 games to play if you want raw emotion blended with brutal combat and mythic scale.

What do players say?

Jeffboy19 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Its such a great game, first of the story is the best thing i have ever experienced and the gameplay and combat is also nice and rewarding.

2. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth [Best JRPG Story Expansion on PS5]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG with cinematic storytelling Platforms PlayStation 5, Windows Year of release 2024 Creator/s Square Enix (Creative Business Unit I) Average playtime 40–70+ hours Best for JRPG fans who love cinematic cutscenes, big casts, and deep lore What I liked The visuals and soundtrack hit hard, balancing nostalgia with modern polish.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth expands a classic tale into something massive. Cloud and his friends feel more alive than ever, each with motivations and pasts that drive the story deeper. I loved seeing familiar faces return with new twists, which makes every cutscene feel like an event.

Playing feels huge. Combat blends real-time action with strategic pauses, giving me room to experiment with abilities and party combos. The open-world design invites exploration, though some areas drag with side quests. Still, it’s a ride that made me laugh, tear up, and hype up in equal measure.

Why we chose it Final Fantasy VII Rebirth reimagines one of gaming’s most beloved stories with richer characters, deeper world-building, and breathtaking presentation. Its blend of nostalgic callbacks and bold new twists makes it one of the most ambitious JRPGs on PS5.

The world is stunning. Lush fields, neon-lit cities, and detailed characters kept me glued to the screen. The music reimagines Final Fantasy classics while throwing in new bangers.

My verdict: Rebirth is for anyone chasing an ambitious JRPG game that honors the past while creating something fresh.

What do players say?

in-grey ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I absolutely love it, and it has some of the best hybrid action/RPG combat ever designed imo. It’s extremely fun and can be really challenging and engaging on Hard difficulty.

3. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 [Best Dual-Protagonist Superhero PS5 Story Game]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure / open world Platforms PlayStation 5 exclusive Year of release 2023 Creator/s Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 15–20 hours main story, more with side content Best for Superhero fans who love character drama and city exploration What I liked Swinging through NYC feels amazing, and the Peter–Miles dynamic adds emotional weight.

Spider-Man 2 is a superhero dream. Switching between Peter and Miles felt seamless, and both arcs brought their own weight. Peter’s struggle with the Venom symbiote hit me hardest, showing a darker, more psychological side of a familiar hero. Kraven the Hunter as a villain pushed the stakes even higher.

Web-swinging around the world is pure fun. I’d spend hours just exploring, then dive into missions that tugged at emotions as much as they tested my reflexes. The Venom-powered combat adds intensity, though sometimes the spectacle overshadows smaller moments I wanted more of.

Why we chose it Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 nails the superhero fantasy with fluid web-swinging, cinematic storytelling, and two protagonists whose journeys feel equally compelling. The Venom symbiote arc adds darker psychological depth, making it one of the strongest PS5 story-driven experiences.

The city feels alive. Rain, neon, and small details like NPCs reacting to battles build atmosphere. The score keeps that iconic Spider-Man energy.

My verdict: This is one of the best Marvel games on PS5 for superhero fans craving cinematic action and emotional stakes.

What do players say?

NizzyDeniro ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I really love this game and no game, even a 10/10 is perfect. I think this game is well written, great gameplay, and looks amazing.

4. Baldur’s Gate 3 [Best Choice-Driven RPG Story Game on PS5]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG / choice-driven / narrative-focused Platforms PlayStation 5, Windows, macOS, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Larian Studios Average playtime 60–100+ hours depending on exploration and choices Best for Fans of branching storylines, rich characters, and role-play freedom What I liked My decisions shaped the world, with NPCs reacting in ways that made me feel real agency

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets me shape my journey in ways few games ever do. Every choice felt heavy, from who I sided with to how I solved quests. Companions had depth: each with personal journeys that tied into my desperate quest for survival. It’s like playing a living Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

Moment-to-moment, I loved experimenting with skills and dice rolls. Sometimes things went my way, other times I had to improvise, but that unpredictability made it exciting. It can overwhelm new players, but for RPG fans, it’s gold.

Why we chose it Baldur’s Gate 3 offers unparalleled choice-driven storytelling, letting players shape their journey through decisions that carry real weight. With deep character arcs, branching narratives, and cinematic presentation, it stands as the definitive RPG experience on PS5.

The cinematic cutscenes and dialogue blew me away. Even small conversations felt alive, backed by fantastic performances. The fantasy world is sprawling, packed with secrets and allies to find.

My verdict: BG3 is the ultimate story-driven RPG on PS5, perfect for fans who want total control of their narrative.

What do players say?

Betrayer_Trias ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s the best turn-based combat I’ve ever played in an RPG, the characters are mostly great, the environments are intricate and detailed, there’s an incredible amount of variance depending on your race/class/origin that stands out as all the more impressive in a fully voiced game, etc.

5. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best Sci-Fi Noir Storytelling on PS5]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world RPG / sci-fi narrative Platforms PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 (later upgraded) Year of release 2020 Creator/s CD Projekt Red Average playtime 20–30 hours main story, much more with sidequests and expansion Best for Fans of dystopian sci-fi, immersive urban worlds, and strong voice acting What I liked The city’s districts are stunning, and side missions often feel like cinematic mini-stories.

Cyberpunk 2077 turned itself around with the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty. It now plays like polished sci-fi noir, pulling me into a universe of betrayal, survival, and identity. V’s story felt personal, and characters like Idris Elba’s Solomon Reed made it unforgettable.

I love how the gameplay finally matches the ambition. Combat, hacking, and exploration feel smooth, and Night City is alive with things to discover. There’s still the occasional clunky AI moment, but now the game offers a gripping story that nails the dystopian vibe.

Why we chose it Cyberpunk 2077 shines on PS5 with its fully redeemed gameplay, expansion content, and immersive sci-fi noir storytelling. A strong cast, detailed world, and polished mechanics make it a must-play for fans of dystopian narratives.

The visuals are insane. Neon-lit streets glow, character models shine, and the soundtrack slaps with synth-heavy beats. Phantom Liberty’s atmosphere is especially intense.

My verdict: Cyberpunk 2077 is the PS5 game for fans of the best Cyberpunk games, dystopian vibes, and a city full of secrets to explore.

What do players say?

Monkey-on-the-couch ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s visually incredible, with an immersive, well-developed world, a dark and tragic story and great characters. The gameplay is really fun and you can approach it in a bunch of different ways. Must-play game imo.

6. The Last of Us Part I & Part II [Best Emotional Storytelling on PS5]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure / narrative-driven survival Platforms Part I – PlayStation 5, Windows; Part II – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 (remastered) Year of release Part I – 2022, Part II – 2020 Creator/s Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 20–25 hours each main story, 30+ hours with extras Best for Fans of emotional narratives, survival tension, and character-driven storytelling What I liked The writing hits harder than most games, blending brutal gameplay with gut-punch storytelling

For me, few PS5 games cut as deep as The Last of Us Part I & II. The first game tells Joel and Ellie’s story of survival, while the sequel dives headfirst into trauma, revenge, and the cycle of death. It’s heavy and unafraid to explore the gray areas of morality.

Playing feels intense and personal. Every encounter I had with enemies carries weight, thanks to the grounded combat and strong language that makes dialogue sting.

These games pull no punches: weaving themes like sexual content and violence into the narrative to make the world believable. They’re not for the faint of heart, but for those who want stories that push boundaries.

Why we chose it The Last of Us Part I & II delivers emotional storytelling at its finest. Unforgettable characters, mature themes, and cinematic presentation make it a benchmark on PS5.

Visually, the cinematic quality is unmatched. Motion capture brings every expression to life, and I often forgot I was holding a controller instead of watching a movie, especially since I was playing with an immersive gaming monitor. The music carries both heartbreak and quiet hope.

My verdict: TLOU is as close to interactive cinema as games get. Perfect for players ready for a heavy, character-driven narrative.

What do players say?

Intelligent_Ice_3198 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ All around there’s no complaints about this game. Pacing, character, story, horror is all on point and themes of relationship, bonds, love and survival are great as well. My Rating: 9.7/10

7. Ghost of Tsushima [Best Samurai Epic on PS5]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure / open-world samurai epic Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 (Director’s Cut) Year of release 2020 Creator/s Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 25–30 hours main story, 50+ for completionist Best for Fans of samurai cinema, open-world exploration, and stylish combat What I liked Riding across Tsushima’s landscapes feels cinematic, like stepping into a living samurai film

Ghost of Tsushima feels like stepping into an old-school Kurosawa flick. The story follows Jin Sakai as he abandons tradition to defend his land, torn between honor and necessity. It’s a gripping tale of sacrifice and cultural preservation.

On the ground, I loved creeping through enemy camps, dueling samurai, and discovering secrets tucked into the island. Combat is stylish yet brutal, and the minimalist HUD helps me interact with the world without distraction. It’s approachable but still challenging, making it one of the most rewarding fighting games I’ve ever played.

Why we chose it Ghost of Tsushima is a Kurosawa-inspired samurai epic with cinematic combat, deep exploration, and a story of honor and sacrifice on PS5.

The island itself is a character. Think fiery red forests and stormy shores; nature shifts with the narrative, and every scene looks like art. Even the publisher’s attention to detail in visual design deserves praise.

My verdict: If you want to play an interactive samurai film, Ghost of Tsushima is unmatched in its style and soul.

What do players say?

LittleBigOrange ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a great game, but honestly it’s basically an assassin’s creed game with better writing and better combat. If you played recent AC games and enjoyed them, you’ll feel right at home.

8. Horizon Forbidden West [Best Sci-Fi Adventure Story on PS5]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / open-world Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows Year of release 2022 Creator/s Guerrilla Games, published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 25–35 hours main story, 60+ hours with side quests Best for Players who love sci-fi worlds, giant machine battles, and deep lore What I liked The mix of futuristic machines and natural landscapes is breathtaking, and Aloy’s story keeps building momentum

Horizon Forbidden West doubles down on Aloy’s journey to save earth in one of the top sci-fi games of our time. This sequel introduces new tribes, bigger machines, and twists about the Old World. It’s sci-fi blended with mystery, and every reveal hooked me further.

Combat against robotic beasts kept me experimenting with tools, traps, and ranged weapons. While some side quests could drag, I was always eager to meet new friends or uncover deeper lore. The thrill of a tough encounter against a towering machine never lost its edge.

Why we chose it Horizon Forbidden West tells an epic sci-fi story following Aloy’s journey to save the world, filled with new tribes, mysteries, and massive machine battles on PS5.

The visuals are jaw-dropping. Every biome feels alive, from deserts to underwater ruins, and the audio builds tension at the right moments. Guerrilla – the publisher – knows how to build something that begs to be explored.

My verdict: Horizon Forbidden West is perfect for players chasing a rich sci-fi mystery wrapped in thrilling exploration and combat.

What do players say?

NotJolter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Overall I’ve had a blast playing Horizon Forbidden West. The main story is an absolute stunner. Side missions are meaningful and enjoyable. Characters are believable and realistic. The world is filled with -mostly- meaningful content and the different biomes all have a unique look and feel.

9. Final Fantasy XVI [Best Dark Fantasy Epic on PS5]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / dark fantasy Platforms PlayStation 5 exclusive at launch, Windows Year of release 2023 Creator/s Square Enix (Creative Business Unit III) Average playtime 35–45 hours main story, 60+ with side quests and extras Best for Fans of mature fantasy storytelling, cinematic battles, and RPG depth What I liked The cinematic boss fights feel massive, like playable cutscenes with real stakes.

Final Fantasy XVI shifts the series into darker, more political territory. The story follows Clive Rosfield’s missions for revenge, packed with betrayal, death, and a magical blight consuming the world. It feels like any good Final Fantasy game fused with medieval drama.

Combat is fast, stylish, and packed with cinematic spectacle. Summon battles blew me away, though at times, smaller side quests lacked depth. Still, the adrenaline of chaining combos in real-time kept me hooked for hours. It’s a bold move away from tradition, and I respect it for that.

Why we chose it Final Fantasy XVI delivers a dark, politically charged fantasy story centered on Clive Rosfield, blending betrayal, revenge, and cinematic real-time combat on PS5.

Visually, it’s gorgeous. The staging, particle effects, and orchestral score create scenes that rival Elden Ring in scale. Square Enix, as publisher, shows how far the series has come in storytelling maturity.

My verdict: XVI is for RPG fans who want a gritty, high-stakes fantasy epic with cinematic action and emotional weight.

What do players say?

JulianLongshoals ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ In terms of story it’s amazing. The writing, acting, and animation are all top notch. Although there is a good bit of filler in the middle. The best story since at least XII and probably longer than that. In terms of gameplay, it’s fun, but also a bit too simple. You’re never really challenged to explore different strategies and honestly there aren’t many strategies to explore.

10. Alan Wake 2 [Best Psychological Horror Story on PS5]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror / narrative thriller Platforms PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Remedy Entertainment, published by Epic Games Publishing Average playtime 18–25 hours main story Best for Fans of psychological horror, mystery thrillers, and atmospheric storytelling What I liked Switching between Alan and Saga made the story feel layered, with tension building every chapter

Alan Wake 2 floored me with its genre-bending storytelling. Switching between Alan’s surreal nightmare and Saga’s investigation kept me guessing, with live-action scenes folded into gameplay. It’s a publisher’s bold experiment that paid off.

Moment-to-moment, I felt the tension climb. Resources are scarce, the paintress cycle of light and dark keeps you on edge, and scares hit harder than most horror titles. It’s not always smooth, but that unpredictability made it unforgettable.

Why we chose it Alan Wake 2 unfolds a tense psychological horror story through dual protagonists, meta-narratives, and layered mysteries on PS5.

Atmosphere is the game’s strongest weapon. From shifting environments to haunting music, every moment blurs reality and fiction. Built in engine Unity, it’s a technical feat that amplifies immersion.

My verdict: Alan Wake 2 is a bold survival horror game that rewards anyone ready to dive into something surreal and unforgettable.

What do players say?

StenchLord420 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ 100% absolutely. Not only is it worth it, it’s one of the best survival horror games to come out in a really long time and adds a lot of really cool touches to the genre. Yes, it’s still a little campy, but more so in the Twin Peaks way.

11. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Best Western Epic Story on PS5]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure / open-world Western Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Windows Year of release 2018 Creator/s Rockstar Games Average playtime 50–60 hours main story, 100+ hours completionist Best for Fans of open-world immersion, character-driven narratives, and cinematic Westerns What I liked Arthur Morgan’s story is one of the best-written arcs in gaming, filled with heart, tragedy, and grit.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is often called one of the greatest PS5 story games ever made, and I get why. Arthur Morgan’s journey through the decline of the Van der Linde gang is heartbreaking, layered with loyalty, betrayal, and the inevitability of death.

The pacing is slow but deliberate. I’d ride for hours, handle a random encounter, or just sit by the campfire listening to strong language fly in conversations. It’s immersive in a way few PS5 games can match. Some missions drag, but that downtime makes the emotional highs hit harder.

Why we chose it Red Dead Redemption 2 tells a deeply emotional Western story, following Arthur Morgan’s struggles with loyalty, betrayal, and survival in a living world on PS5.

The atmosphere is unmatched in detail. Weather shifts, wildlife roam naturally, and every town feels alive. Even the average scores from citics point to it as a benchmark for open-world storytelling.

My verdict: RDR 2 is the gold standard for open-world storytelling. If you want the most cinematic Western in gaming, nothing tops it.

What do players say?

Pipelinebanks ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s truly a masterpiece, one of the few games I’ve enjoyed throughly and completed throughly. I may be a little biased when it comes to RDR2 but it was worth every penny.

12. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [Best Narrative-Driven RPG on PS5]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Narrative RPG / detective mystery Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 (Final Cut version) Creator/s ZA/UM Average playtime 25–35 hours main story, 60+ with all side content Best for Fans of dialogue-heavy storytelling, deep role-playing, and unique worldbuilding What I liked The skill system talking back to me never got old; it makes choices feel alive and unpredictable

Disco Elysium flips the best PS5 RPGs on their head. Instead of combat, everything is driven by dialogue and skill checks. Playing as a broken detective piecing together a murder feels like role-playing at its purest.

The writing is witty, sharp, and brutally honest. Skills talk back to me; it creates inner arguments as I push toward the truth. I loved how choices stick, even when they break the character in ways that feel uncomfortable. It’s not afraid of sexual themes or heavy ideas.

Why we chose it Disco Elysium: The Final Cut presents a great story-driven RPG where every dialogue choice shapes the narrative, offering philosophical depth and moral complexity on PS5.

Visually, it’s painted like an oil canvas, and the voice acting adds weight. Its Opencritic rating proves how revolutionary it is, with some of the highest scores in the genre.

My verdict: If you want pure narrative experimentation, Disco Elysium is your pick. Every line matters, and every decision reshapes your detective.

What do players say?

Soulless_corner ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s one of the best cRPGs of all time. The writing, the dialogue, the voice acting and the unique skill system are great

13. Death Stranding Director’s Cut [Best Experimental Story Game on PS5]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action / narrative-driven “strand” game Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows Year of release 2019 (Director’s Cut on PS5 in 2021) Creator/s Kojima Productions, published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Average playtime 35–45 hours main story, 80+ with extras Best for Players who enjoy experimental gameplay, atmospheric storytelling, and Kojima’s signature style What I liked Traversing a ruined world while carrying fragile cargo felt strangely meditative and gripping at the same time

Death Stranding is weird in the best way. Kojima’s story about reconnecting America after a collapse is both surreal and deeply emotional. Delivering packages might sound dull, but when you’re rebuilding bridges for others, the meaning kicks in.

Moment to moment, it feels meditative. Traversing rugged terrain with tools like ladders and ropes became its own puzzle. Some players bounce off the pace, but I found that slow burn powerful. Even carrying packages made me feel like part of something larger.

Why we chose it Death Stranding Director’s Cut delivers a surreal, emotionally charged story about reconnecting a fractured world, blending narrative and exploration seamlessly on PS5.

The visuals and sound design set a mood like no other. Rainfall signals danger, actors like Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen sell every scene, and the top critic avg proves its ambition resonated.

My verdict: It’s not for everyone, but if you’re open to something strange and thoughtful, Death Stranding is unforgettable.

What do players say?

SirUlrichVonLichten ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Ultimately I loved everything about this game. From the incredibly unique gameplay, to the absolutely emotional story, the beautiful world(thank you photo mode!!), and the frisson inducing music. The final shot of Sam and Lou hit me so hard. What a work of art.

14. Alan Wake Remastered [Best Psychological Thriller on PS5]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Survival horror, psychological thriller Platforms PS 4, PS 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Remedy Entertainment, Epic Games Publishing Average playtime 11–13 hours (main story), 15–20 hours (completionist with DLCs) Best for Fans of psychological horror and mystery-driven narratives What I liked The episodic TV-like format and creepy manuscript mechanic kept me hooked.

Alan Wake Remastered drops me into Bright Falls, where a novelist searches for his missing wife while pages of a manuscript he doesn’t remember writing come true.

The mix of mystery, supernatural enemies, and episodic pacing makes it stand out among the best PS5 survival games.

Playing is tense but satisfying. My flashlight becomes my lifeline against the Taken, forcing me to burn away shadows before landing shots. Combat can feel repetitive, but the story kept me glued from start to finish.

Why we chose it Alan Wake Remastered tells a gripping episodic thriller story, with a mysterious manuscript and psychological horror elements enhanced by cinematic visuals on PS5.

The remaster sharpens visuals into 4K and leans hard on atmosphere, with stark contrasts of light and shadow and an eerie soundtrack that enhances the mood.

My verdict: Alan Wake Remastered is your pick if you want psychological horror that feels like playing through a Stephen King novel.

What do players say?

TurtlePowerMutant ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The remaster is a wholly better experience, at least on console. 1440p and 60fps. Motion blur toggle. All new character models and textures. Redone geometry in many scenes. Haptic feedback. The PC I hear has more bugs.

15. Persona 5 Royal [Best Stylish JRPG Story on PS5]

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG / social sim hybrid Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Windows Year of release 2020 (Royal edition) Creator/s Atlus, P-Studio, Sega Average playtime 100–120 hours Best for Fans of stylish JRPGs, long-form storytelling, and deep character development What I liked Balancing dungeon crawling with day-to-day school life makes every decision feel meaningful and personal

Persona 5 Royal is your go-to double life fantasy. By day, you’re a high schooler juggling friends and classes. By night, you’re a Phantom Thief stealing corrupt hearts in wild dungeon runs.

The mix of storytelling and gameplay is insanely satisfying. Social links feel personal, combat is stylish, and I couldn’t get enough of balancing both lives. The sheer length can intimidate, but spending only one year in-game still felt packed with content.

Why we chose it Persona 5 Royal weaves a stylish JRPG story about students leading double lives as Phantom Thieves, blending personal growth, social connections, and dungeon adventures on PS5.

My verdict: If you want a JRPG that oozes personality and depth, Persona 5 Royal is the one to grab.

What do players say?

PrisonerofFate ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Incredible game, with a lot of meat. Quite easy for most of it, so it’s conformtable enough, only some bosses are a challenge. Great game.

16. Stray [Best Unique Perspective Story on PS5]

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure / puzzle / exploration Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creator/s BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive Average playtime BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive Best for Cat lovers, narrative-driven exploration fans, and indie game enthusiasts What I liked Exploring a cyberpunk city as a stray cat was charming and oddly emotional.

Few PS5 games surprised me like Stray. Playing as a cat wandering a decaying cybercity sounds quirky, but the story of finding new friends and hope in a broken world stuck with me.

Gameplay is simple but charming. I leapt across rooftops, solved small puzzles, and interacted with robots who were more human than machines. It’s short, and some might want more depth, but its heart shines through.

Why we chose it Stray tells a heartwarming and mysterious story from the perspective of a wandering cat, uncovering secrets and forging connections in a vibrant cybercity on PS5.

Visually, it’s gorgeous. Neon lights glow against rusted metal, and the moody score pulls me in. Annapurna as publisher nailed the vibe, and even the soundtrack moment gave me chills.

My verdict: Stray proves even the smallest characters can carry huge emotional weight. It’s a short but unforgettable adventure.

What do players say?

Charming_Stage_7611 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s shorter than most games BUT it has a great story with depth and endearing characters. And such care has been taken with this game that I’d be happy to play it hundreds of times over.

My Overall Verdict

Best starting point for the best story games on PS5 today? It depends on what kind of player you are. Each persona matches a game that excels in story, gameplay, and immersion in its own way.

For newcomers → God of War Ragnarök . An approachable entry with cinematic combat and a narrative that blends myth with emotional depth.

An approachable entry with cinematic combat and a narrative that blends myth with emotional depth. For RPG fans → Baldur’s Gate 3 . A fantasy epic full of choices, side quests, and character-driven drama. It’s the PS5 title where every decision creates a new path.

A fantasy epic full of choices, side quests, and character-driven drama. It’s the PS5 title where every decision creates a new path. For sci-fi lovers → Cyberpunk 2077 . A first-person adventure that mixes exploration and strong characters across a sprawling city full of secrets.

A first-person adventure that mixes exploration and strong characters across a sprawling city full of secrets. For fans of classics → Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. A reimagined classic tale with modern visuals and combat that reintroduces legendary heroes while adding new layers of story.

A reimagined classic tale with modern visuals and combat that reintroduces legendary heroes while adding new layers of story. For superhero fans → Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Web-slinging gameplay paired with heartfelt storytelling makes this one of the most exciting PS5 games to play right now.

Each recommendation shows how varied these titles are. From deep action RPG to superhero action, there’s a story game here for everyone to discover and enjoy.

FAQs

What is the best story game on PS5?

The best story game on PS5 is God of War Ragnarök. Its game’s story blends a desperate quest with emotional stakes and heavy-hitting combat, which makes it one of the most memorable PS5 games to play.

Does the PS5 have couch co-op story games?

Yes, PS5 has couch co-op story games. It Takes Two is the top choice: it turns puzzles and platforming into a playful test of teamwork. Diablo IV also shines, which lets players find allies and share the grind together.

Which PS5 multiplayer game has the best story?

Yes, some multiplayer titles deliver standout narratives. Baldur’s Gate 3 takes the crown with fantasy violence, tactical battles, and branching paths where you and your fellow expeditioners shape the world through choices that matter.

Which story game on PS5 can be played with your boyfriend or girlfriend?

A great story game on PS5 that can be played with your boyfriend or girlfriend is It Takes Two. The mix of puzzle-solving and emotional storytelling makes it an adventure built for couples who want a fun, shared journey.

Are there any interactive story games on PS5?

Yes, there are interactive story games on PS5. Until Dawn builds tension with branching dialogue and survival choices, while The Quarry evolves that same formula with modern visuals and expanded events that shift based on your actions.

What PS5 FPS has the best story mode?

The PS5 FPS that has the best story mode is Cyberpunk 2077. It mixes first-person gunplay with a branching story, blending intense violence, deep side quests, and characters that make Night City feel alive.