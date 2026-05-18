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If you are searching for how to get Borderlands 4 free, the short answer is Snakzy. Gearbox Software‘s newest looter shooter launched on September 12, 2025 at a steep $69.99, and there is no official sale yet. Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays out real Steam gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers, so you can bank enough credit to buy Borderlands 4 without spending your own money.

This guide is not about cracks, torrents, or sketchy “free download” sites. Those carry real malware risk and can get your Steam account banned. The Snakzy method earns you legitimate store credit instead. Below you will find the full game overview, the current price, platform availability, system requirements, the step by step Snakzy process, a cheaper Eneba alternative, the legality breakdown, and five common FAQs. Keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $69.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 84 (PC, Generally Favorable) Genre Looter shooter, FPS, action RPG, co-op, open world Developers Gearbox Software Publishers 2K Games Time to earn: Main story ~25 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~45 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~80 hours

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How To Get Borderlands 4 Free: Full Game Overview

Borderlands 4 matters because it is the first mainline entry in the series since 2019, and Gearbox Software clearly took its time. The game launched on September 12, 2025 to a PC Metacritic score of 84, which ties the original Borderlands as the second highest rated mainline entry in the franchise, behind only Borderlands 2‘s 89. Critics call out the shooting feel, the depth of the new skill trees, and the four fresh Vault Hunters as the standout improvements over Borderlands 3.

Player reception is more mixed. The Metacritic user score sits around 4.7, with complaints aimed at the writing and the tone of the dialogue rather than the moment to moment combat. That gap between critic and user scores is worth knowing about before you spend full price, and it makes a free entry point through Snakzy even more appealing. You can form your own opinion on 2K Games‘ latest looter shooter without committing $69.99 up front.

For context, Borderlands 3 shipped over 18 million copies after launch, and Borderlands 4 builds on that foundation with new planets, new corporate villains, and a four player co-op campaign that expands the scope of the series. The whole game runs on Unreal Engine 5 with Nanite geometry and Lumen lighting, which gives the signature cel-shaded look a noticeable jump in fidelity over Borderlands 3.

How Much Does Borderlands 4 Cost?

The standard edition of Borderlands 4 is $69.99 on Steam, $69.99 on the Xbox store, and the same official price on the PlayStation store at launch. Deluxe and Super Deluxe editions sit higher, at $99.99 and $129.99 respectively, bundling the season pass and cosmetic packs. As of May 2026, the base game has not had a meaningful first-party discount. That is typical for 2K Games: launch-window prices hold firm until the first holiday sale window, which usually lands around the Steam Autumn or Winter Sale in November or December.

Historically, Borderlands 3 hit 40% off within nine months of launch, so a similar pattern is likely for Borderlands 4 later in 2026. If you do not want to wait, the Snakzy method sidesteps the current price entirely and gets you the game at no cash cost.

★ Earn $27.70 in just 6.5 days Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Borderlands 4 Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 84 critic / 4.7 user PS5 N/A Xbox N/A Switch N/A

Borderlands 4 is out now on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. There is no native release on Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch. Earlier-generation hardware cannot handle the Unreal Engine 5 workload that Gearbox Software used to build the game. Steam Deck support is unofficial as of May 2026, with playable but not Verified status, so expect dropped frames on the default Steam Deck settings.

Since Snakzy rewards convert to a Steam gift card, the PC version on Steam is the most direct match for this method. You can still buy a Steam key with Snakzy credit and play on a Steam Deck with the caveats above. Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players can use Snakzy‘s console gift card payouts as the alternative.

Borderlands 4 System Requirements

Borderlands 4 is built on Unreal Engine 5, so the entry bar is higher than the franchise has ever asked. An SSD is mandatory, not optional. The good news is that the recommended GPU floor sits at the RTX 4070 class, which mid-range PC builders are already running.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7-8700 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D / Intel Core i7-12700K RAM 16 GB 16 GB GPU AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Storage 100 GB SSD 100 GB SSD

If your rig is closer to the minimum spec, expect to play at 1080p medium with frame rates around 45 to 60 FPS. The recommended tier targets 1440p high settings at 60 FPS with ray tracing enabled. Broadband internet is required for four player co-op.

Borderlands 4 Mechanics

The core loop of Borderlands 4 will feel immediately familiar to anyone who has played the series. You pick one of four new Vault Hunters, each with a unique action skill and three skill trees, then shoot and loot your way through the campaign solo or with up to three friends in drop-in drop-out co-op. Every fight drops procedurally generated weapons, and the manufacturer system returns with even more parts, elemental effects, and modifier combinations than Borderlands 3.

Progression is split into two layers. Character levels unlock skill points, while Badass Rank carries persistent buffs across all your characters. The new planets each have their own biomes, side missions, vaults, and corporate antagonists, and the open world structure means you can ignore the main story for hours at a time and still earn meaningful loot. Legendary drops gate the late game grind, with a new tier of mythic weapons added for endgame play.

Gearbox Software has also rebuilt the vehicle system. Vehicles handle better, weapon mounts cycle in real time, and there are dedicated mounts for each planet’s terrain. The mission flow alternates between story beats, side quests with unique characters, and randomized world events. Co-op now uses instanced loot by default, so you and your squad each see your own drops rather than fighting for the same crate. That change has been quietly welcomed by players coming from older entries.

Borderlands 4 Top Features

✅ Unreal Engine 5 visuals: Borderlands 4 is the first entry to use UE5 with Nanite geometry and Lumen lighting, giving the signature cel-shaded style noticeably more detail and dynamic lighting than Borderlands 3.

✅ Procedurally generated guns: The series’ weapon generator returns with more manufacturers, parts, and modifier combinations, which keeps the loot grind fresh dozens of hours into the campaign.

✅ Four new Vault Hunters: Each playable class has its own action skill and three skill trees, with builds ranging from elemental specialists to pet-focused beastmasters to high-mobility gunners.

✅ Four player co-op campaign: The full story supports one to four players online with instanced loot and scaled difficulty, so squads no longer fight over the same drops.

✅ New planets and vaults: The campaign moves beyond Pandora to several entirely new worlds, each with its own biomes, corporate villains, and vaults to crack open.

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How To Get Borderlands 4 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app built by Eneba for iOS and Android that pays out Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo eShop gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers. The trade is time, not money: you complete mobile game installs, hit milestones, fill quick surveys, or watch short videos in exchange for Snakzy coins, then redeem coins for real store credit. No credit card, no subscription, no purchase required.

Here is the five-step process to get Borderlands 4 free:

Download Snakzy on iOS or Android and create a free account in under a minute. Browse the offerwall and pick offers that fit your time budget: quick surveys for a few cents, free game installs for a couple of dollars, or milestone offers worth $10 to $20 each. Complete offers and bank coins in your Snakzy wallet, tracking progress toward Borderlands 4‘s $69.99 price tag inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card once your balance clears the $35 minimum payout. $50 Steam cards are the cleanest fit for covering Borderlands 4 with a small surplus. Use the gift card to buy Borderlands 4 on Steam, install it, and start playing.

Pro tip $10 welcome bonus on signup gets you a head start.

welcome bonus on signup gets you a head start. Minimum cashout threshold: $35 .

. $50 Steam gift cards leave about $ 30 in your Steam wallet after the purchase.

Steam gift cards leave about 30 in your Steam wallet after the purchase. Earning rates vary by region, so check available offers in your country.

On average, Snakzy users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing the app. Reaching Borderlands 4‘s $69.99 price tag typically takes one to three weeks of casual offer completion, depending on which offers your region has live at the time.

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Get Borderlands 4 Cheaper With Eneba

If you do not want to wait to bank Snakzy coins, Eneba is the fastest path to a discounted key. Eneba is a trusted marketplace where verified sellers list Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation keys at prices below the storefronts. As of May 2026, Borderlands 4 on Eneba runs from around $44.99 for the standard Steam key, compared with the official $69.99 Steam price. That works out to roughly 36% off, depending on the regional listing you pick. The key is a legitimate permanent licence redeemed directly on Steam. It is not a crack, not a shared account, and not region-locked unless the listing explicitly says so.

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If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Borderlands 4‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 50 USD PUBLISHER $50 YOUR PRICE FROM $49.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate as new sellers list keys and existing ones sell out, so check the live listing for the current best price before you check out. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, receive a key or gift card code by email or in your account dashboard. All three routes end with a legitimate copy of Borderlands 4: Snakzy for the free route, an Eneba game key for an immediate discount, or an Eneba Steam gift card to top up your wallet for the official purchase.

Is It Legal to Get Borderlands 4 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is fully legal. The mechanic is straightforward: you play partner mobile games and complete in-app offers, advertisers pay Snakzy for that engagement, Snakzy pays you in coins, and you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card. When you redeem that gift card and buy Borderlands 4 on Steam, 2K Games and Gearbox Software get paid the standard wholesale cut, and you walk away with a permanent licence on your Steam account. The transaction is identical to a normal Steam purchase from the developer’s perspective.

What is not legal: pirated copies of Borderlands 4 from torrent sites, cracked installers, and “free download” pages that claim to bypass Steam. Those carry real consequences. Steam can permanently ban your account if the launcher detects a tampered binary. Cracked Borderlands 4 installers have already been flagged on multiple malware trackers in 2026. 2K Games and Gearbox Software see none of the revenue, which means less budget for the patches and DLC most players still want.

The Snakzy path keeps your wallet closed, keeps your Steam account safe, and still pays the developer for the work.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Borderlands 4 Free

The Snakzy method is one of the most practical free routes I have tested for a brand new $69.99 release. It suits readers with a packed wishlist, anyone on a tight monthly budget, and players who want to test Borderlands 4 before deciding whether the mixed user reviews matter to them. The trade is patience: a few weeks of casual offer completion in exchange for a permanent Steam copy of the game.

Practical next step: install Snakzy on your phone, claim the $10 welcome bonus, queue up a couple of high-value offers during your normal commute or downtime, and let the balance build toward $50 Steam gift cards. Once you have that card ready, how to get Borderlands 4 free is just a Steam checkout away.

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FAQs