Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Wondering how to get Golf With Your Friends free in 2026? Golf With Your Friends sits at Very Positive with 87% positive across 22,000+ Steam reviews, has crossed 3 million copies sold, and remains a fixture in the party-game charts. The catch is the price barrier: $14.99 on Steam. The good news is that there is a workaround. Snakzy is a free rewards app where you can earn a Steam Wallet gift card at no cost in exchange for completing in-app offers, which lets you fund the purchase without spending your own money.

Learn how to get Golf With Your Friends for free through Snakzy, plus a cheaper route on Eneba. This article covers only legitimate methods. It is not a crack, ROM, or unofficial download site. Those routes carry real risks, including malware and Steam account bans. The guide walks through the full game overview, pricing breakdown, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, the Eneba alternative, legality, and the most common FAQs.

Game Info Details Game price $14.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 73 critic / 6.5 user; Very Positive (87% of 22,000+ Steam reviews) Genre Sports, Casual (Mini Golf, Party Game, Multiplayer, Family Friendly, Physics) Developers Blacklight Interactive Publishers Team17 Time to earn (Main story) ~4 hours (all base courses) Time to earn (Main + Extra content) ~10 hours Time to earn (100% Completionist) ~25 hours

★ Get Golf With Your Friends free with Snakzy Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get Golf With Your Friends Free: Full Game Overview

I have been following Golf With Your Friends since its May 19, 2020 full release, and the numbers still tell a clear story. Developed by Blacklight Interactive and published by Team17, the game holds a 73 critic / 6.5 user score on Metacritic and a Very Positive rating on Steam from more than 22,000 reviews, with 87% of those positive. It has sold over 3 million copies and remains a consistent party-game best-seller on the platform.

The genre is Sports, Casual with Mini Golf, Party Game, Multiplayer, Family Friendly, and Physics tags doing most of the heavy lifting. Team17 brings its established party-game pedigree from Worms, while Blacklight Interactive leans into the same casual competitive feel that made Golf It! a hit. The whole thing runs on Unity, which keeps the technical floor low and the multiplayer responsive.

What sets Golf With Your Friends apart from other games in the genre is its scale. You can drop into themed mini golf courses with up to 11 friends and putt your way through pirate coves, haunted mansions, candy lands, and even Worms-themed levels. There is no story to follow and no protagonist to control beyond your golf ball, which is exactly the point: every session is a fresh round of physics-driven chaos.

How Much Does Golf With Your Friends Cost?

Golf With Your Friends costs $14.99 on Steam at full price. That has been the standard tag since the 2020 launch, with the Ultimate Edition (base game plus all DLC including the Worms and Escapists course packs) running higher. The base game also lists on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch storefronts at similar pricing, though Nintendo Switch often sees more aggressive eShop discounts than Steam.

Sale history on Steam is generous. The lowest historical price has hit roughly 75% off, landing the base game around $3.74 during Summer and Winter sales. Team17 publishes seasonal bundles regularly, so a deep discount is rarely more than a few months away. The Snakzy method covered below avoids the wait entirely, since you can start building Steam credit immediately rather than tracking sale calendars.

★ Earn $27.70 in just 6.5 days Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Golf With Your Friends Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 73 critic / 6.5 user PS5 N/A (PS4: 69 critic) Xbox N/A (Xbox One: 71 critic) Switch 72 critic / 6.8 user

Golf With Your Friends is available on PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The Steam version supports the full Steam Workshop for community-made courses and remains the platform with the largest active player base. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S run the title through backward compatibility, with no separate next-gen build announced. The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version, since you redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card and complete the purchase through Steam.

Golf With Your Friends System Requirements

Golf With Your Friends targets broadband internet for online multiplayer at the minimum level, which is the more important spec than raw GPU power. The Unity-based engine keeps the hardware requirements low across the board.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 Windows 10 Processor Intel Core i3 / AMD equivalent Intel Core i5 / AMD equivalent Memory 4 GB RAM 8 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 / AMD Radeon HD 7750 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R9 380 DirectX Version 9.0 Version 11 Storage 2 GB 2 GB Notes Broadband internet for online multiplayer 1080p at 60 FPS, controller supported

Most gaming PCs from the last 10 to 12 years can run Golf With Your Friends without issue. The 2 GB storage footprint is light, the DirectX 9.0 baseline matches almost any Windows machine still in service, and the NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 minimum is roughly equivalent to integrated graphics on most modern laptops. If you plan on hosting 12-player lobbies, a wired connection is the practical upgrade rather than a faster GPU.

Golf With Your Friends Mechanics

The core loop is simple: putt a golf ball through an 18-hole themed course, solo or with up to 11 friends, and compete for the lowest combined score. Each themed course (pirate coves, haunted mansions, candy lands, space stations, Worms-themed levels) has its own obstacles and physics gimmicks, which means the same friend group can replay the base 12+ courses dozens of times without it getting stale.

Progression is reputation-light and cosmetic-heavy. You unlock custom ball shapes (eggs, cubes, cylinders), trails, and hats as you play. Each cosmetic ball type physically changes how the shot behaves, so the unlocks are more than visual flourish: an egg-shaped ball rolls differently to a cube, and that becomes a viable competitive choice depending on the course.

Mode variety is the other depth-builder. The base game ships with hockey mode and basketball mode on top of standard mini golf, plus custom power-ups that can sabotage opponents mid-shot. Add full Steam Workshop support, and the user-created course library effectively extends the game indefinitely. Golf With Your Friends features a single continuous online ecosystem, with no campaign reset and no progression wall, which is exactly what a party-focused title should look like.

Golf With Your Friends Top Features

✅ Up to 12-player online mini golf: Drop into a lobby with eleven friends and putt through themed courses with full voice chat support. It is one of the few party titles on Steam that scales this high without lag.

✅ Themed courses with DLC expansions: The base game ships with 12+ themed courses (pirate, haunted, candy, museum, and more), with paid DLC adding Worms, The Escapists, and other Team17-themed levels for variety.

✅ Custom power-ups and game modes: Hockey mode, basketball mode, custom power-ups, and ball shapes (eggs, cubes, cylinders) change the physics every round, keeping the game fresh across hundreds of sessions.

✅ Course editor and Workshop support: Full Steam Workshop integration means thousands of community-made courses are a single click away, extending replayability indefinitely.

✅ Cross-platform multiplayer: Available on every major platform with cross-play support, so the friend group can play together regardless of console preference.

★ New users get a $10 welcome bonus Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get Golf With Your Friends Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app for Android and iPhone where you can earn a Steam Wallet gift card at no cost. The model is straightforward: complete in-app offers and the app credits coins to your wallet that convert into real Steam credit. No credit card, no subscription, no purchase. This requires time rather than money, which makes it a good fit for anyone with commute or downtime to spare.

Here is the 5-step process to earn the $14.99 you need for Golf With Your Friends:

Download Snakzy: Available free on iOS and Android through the app stores or via snakzy.com. Account setup takes under a minute. Browse the offerwall: Open the Earn tab and pick offers that match your time budget. Quick surveys take 1 to 5 minutes, free game installs take 10 to 30 minutes, and higher-paying milestone offers run a few hours of casual play. Complete offers and bank coins: Each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy wallet. Stack a few during a commute or while watching TV to hit the $14.99 threshold faster. Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card: Once your balance crosses the $35 minimum cashout threshold, head to the Rewards section and pick a Steam Wallet gift card. The $20 denomination covers the $14.99 price with a small balance left over. Buy Golf With Your Friends on Steam: Use the gift card to buy Golf With Your Friends on Steam.

Pro tip $10 welcome bonus on sign-up gives you a head start toward the $35 threshold.

on sign-up gives you a head start toward the threshold. Minimum cashout: $35 . You need at least this balance to redeem.

. You need at least this balance to redeem. On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy.

payout within of installing Snakzy. Earning rates vary by region. Check available offers in your country.

A single $20 gift card covers the $14.99 price with $5.01 left over for a future indie or party game. Offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to any longer milestone offer.

★ Cash out and buy Golf With Your Friends on Steam Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Get Golf With Your Friends Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to wait to accumulate Snakzy coins. If you would rather play tonight, Eneba sells discounted Golf With Your Friends keys for a fraction of the Steam retail price. The official Steam tag is $14.99. Eneba‘s lowest Steam Global key currently lists from $2.49, roughly 83% off the Steam price. The key redeems on your Steam account exactly like a standard purchase: legitimate, permanent license, full Steam features including cloud saves, achievements, and Workshop access.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Golf With Your Friends PUBLISHER $14.99 YOUR PRICE FROM $3.54 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -76% Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted Steam Wallet gift cards. Here is the closest card above Golf With Your Friends‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD PUBLISHER $20.00 YOUR PRICE FROM $19.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is straightforward: select a product, pay, and receive a key or gift card code by email within minutes. Whether you go with Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba Steam key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase), all three result in a legitimate copy of Golf With Your Friends.

Is It Legal to Get Golf With Your Friends Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process works as follows: Snakzy pays you for completing offers in mobile games and surveys, you earn coins, you exchange those coins for a Steam Wallet gift card, and you make an official purchase on Steam at $14.99. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to a standard paid purchase. Blacklight Interactive and Team17 receive full payment through the standard Steam sales channel. There is no legal grey area in this process.

What to avoid: unofficial “free download” sites, pirated builds, and any installer that promises Golf With Your Friends outside the standard storefronts. The risks are serious. Pirated installers can carry malware, Steam enforces account bans for distributing cracked software, and a legitimate license is the only way to access Steam Workshop courses and the multiplayer matchmaking that makes the game worth playing.

Piracy directly harms the developers as well. Blacklight Interactive is a small studio, and Team17 funds projects based on sales performance. Snakzy is a straightforward way to fund the purchase without piracy and without spending your own money. They deserve to be paid for their work.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Golf With Your Friends Free

Golf With Your Friends is one of the most consistent party games on Steam, with 3 million+ copies sold, a Very Positive 87% rating across 22,000+ reviews, and a 73 critic / 6.5 user Metacritic score. If you have a group of friends who want a casual evening title that scales to a full 12-player lobby without breaking, this is one of the best-value picks on the platform. The Snakzy method makes it free, the Eneba route makes it discounted, and either way the result is the same: a legitimate copy on your Steam account.

Practical next steps: download Snakzy, find a high-value offer, build toward the $35 minimum cashout, and redeem a $20 gift card. Once you have your gift card ready, how to get Golf With Your Friends free is just a checkout away.

★ Join Snakzy and earn your Golf With Your Friends key Snakzy Download Snakzy today

FAQs