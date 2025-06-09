10 Best Games Like Civilization in 2025

If you’re looking for the best games like Civilization, it means you enjoy deep strategy, empire building, and using your mind to achieve goals. Great Civilization games set a high bar among turn-based strategy games, offering players a rich and diverse gameplay filled with diplomacy, science, wars, and cultural development.

But what if you’ve already conquered all the continents in Civ games and are ready for new challenges? Luckily, there are many other strategy games inspired by the Civilization game series. Some focus on a fantasy world, others take place in space, and some even dive deeper into city management and creating trade routes, where you control your own race, aiming for a science victory.

In this review, I gathered a truly great game similar to Civ, from well-known hits like Endless Legend and Old World, to lesser-known but equally engaging strategies. Ready to challenge the world once again?

Our Top Picks for Games Like Civilization

If you enjoy the best games like Civilization, today our list features the top representatives of the turn-based strategy game genre. These are the games you definitely should try. They offer deep gameplay, a variety of factions, and diverse worlds – from fantasy realms to real historical eras and futuristic space exploration.

Each entry in our ranking has its own unique features – whether it’s complex city management, developing trade routes, or fighting for a science victory.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (2019) – this game perfectly combines turn-based strategy with a sci-fi setting. Command unique factions on a distant planet, explore maps, and engage in tactical turn-based battles. Build your empire in space now. Endless Legend (2014) – one of the most famous fantasy worlds on the Amplitude Studios platform. It’s not just about war, but also about developing the economy, managing valuable resources, and building strong alliances in a rich, detailed world. Humankind (2021) – a game in which you can actually rewrite human history. Developers were inspired by the Civilization series and created their own game where you can develop your civilization by combining different cultures and eras. Thanks to unique mechanics

If you want to learn more, keep reading. We will tell you about these games as well as some other projects that great Civilization games fans will definitely enjoy.

10 Best Games Like Civilization for Strategy Fans

If you love thoughtful gameplay, where every decision affects the course of the story, you’re definitely a fan of Civilization. This is one of the grand strategy games that captivates players for hours

There are also games similar to Civ that let you build your own empire, manage finances, make deals, and lead your civilization through the ages – from the first age to the modern age.

We’ve gathered projects that not only resemble Civilization but also have notable differences.

These strategies, just like the base game Civ, let players choose their path: conquer, trade, or explore. So if you’re into grand strategies, love history, dream about the future, and just want to enjoy the video game, here you’ll find something for yourself.

1. Age of Wonders: Planetfall [Best Blend of Sci-Fi World and Turn-Based Strategy]

Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, GeForce Now, Windows, macOS, Mac OS Year of Release 2019 Developer Triumph Studios Platform Unique Features Sci-Fi World, Turn Based Strategy, City Management, Valuable Resources

Age of Wonders: Planetfall is one of those games that hooks you from the very first minutes. You find yourself in a shattered cosmos where all empires have fallen. And now, every faction is trying to gather the wreckage and become the ruler of the entire galaxy.

So, you take on the role of a commander, build your base, research technologies, and assemble an army. All in an attempt to survive among cyber-sectarians, Amazons, and sentient machines.

Playing as each faction offers a completely unique gameplay experience. Some use biotechnology and growing units, while others rely solely on military power and various hacker tricks.

For me, this is one of the most original turn-based strategy games in recent years. It’s packed with depth, yet the pace never drags, and you genuinely want to develop your empire.

If you’re looking for something like Civ but set in a sci-fi world, with a focus on battles and exploration, Planetfall is definitely a good game. It’s time to conquer chaos and create your own order in the galaxy.

2. Endless Legend [Best Fantasy World and Deep City Management]

Platforms PC Year of Release 2014 Developer Amplitude Studios Unique Features Fantasy World, Turn-Based Strategy, Own Race, Trade Routes

Here, it’s not just about strategy anymore. It’s a real blend of step-by-step tactics and RPG. It all starts with choosing a unique faction in a fantasy world. Each person here has their own history, heroes, and abilities. I liked the process of developing characters and researching technologies, even long sessions don’t feel boring or repetitive.

A lot of focus is on the heroes – they grow, fight, and influence your entire empire. So if you’re a fan of the best RPG games that mix story and strategy, you’ll definitely enjoy this game.

The gameplay is gripping: you build cities, conduct diplomacy, fight, and immerse yourself in the fantasy world’s atmosphere. And all of this comes with mysteries and secrets.

3. Humankind [Best Custom Race Development and Historical Scope]

Platforms PC Year of Release 2021 Developer Amplitude Studios Unique Features Human History, Create сivilizations, Turn-Based Strategy, Great Game

Humankind – a game that instantly grabs the attention of all Civilization fans. But the execution here is way more interesting. Simply put, you’re facing a real puzzle from the past. Civilizations, cultures, and eras – combine them together to create your own unique people. I really liked this freedom of action. You start with the ancient Greeks and gradually move into the industrial era with leading Japanese technologies.

The gameplay here is classic turn-based strategy, but with fresh twists. There’s cultural influence, army morale, and massive maps. If you want to try something like Civ but with a unique take on civilization development, this is a great choice. You get the feeling that your story isn’t a template, but truly unique.

I highly recommend it if you love games where you can create and manage your own civilization and aren’t afraid to experiment.

4. Undertale [Best Unique Storyline and Original Mechanics]

Platforms PC, Switch, PS4 Year of Release 2015 Developer Toby Fox Unique Features Unique Storyline, Interesting Games, Good Sound Quality

As for me, Undertale is one of the best indie games, and it just blows your mind with its simplicity and depth. At first, it seems like a regular retro-style RPG. But that’s only until you play it the first time. Here, every choice affects the story and even the game itself.

I liked that you can finish the game without killing anyone, by talking to enemies and finding unexpected ways to resolve conflicts. The story grabs you, the characters stick with you, and the music is really awesome. If you love cool indie games where gameplay blends with story and atmosphere, Undertale is simply a must-have.

5. Total War: Three Kingdoms [Best Large-Scale Real-Time Battles and Strategy]

Platforms PC Year of Release 2019 Developer Creative Assembly Unique Features Real Time Battles, Grand Strategy, Historical Map, Factions

Total War: Three Kingdoms is a true gem among Total War games. If you’re a fan of massive battles and historical accuracy, this game is definitely for you. I was amazed at how it combines epic battles with deep empire management and diplomacy.

The standout feature is the focus on legendary Chinese generals and their personalities. You’re not just commanding an army – you’re managing a person with ambitions and diving into local intrigues. This really boosts immersion in the gameplay.

If you want to try one of the best Total War games, where every fight is a spectacle and every move counts, Total War: Three Kingdoms is your best pick.

6. Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War [Best Sci-Fi Setting and Tactical Battle]

Platforms PC Year of Release 2018 Developer Proxy Studios, Proxy Studios GmbH Unique Features Sci-Fi Battles, Factions, Real Time Battles, Strategy Game

If you’re into the scene, you know Warhammer 40,000 is a whole world of epic wars and dark sci-fi. This universe inspired some of the best Warhammer 40k games, where turn-based tactics mix with large-scale battles and army upgrades.

I like how these games capture the spirit of the universe – brutal fights, different factions with unique units, and complex tactical challenges.

For strategy fans and Warhammer lovers, these are some of the most exciting projects out there.

7. Alpha Centauri [Best Sci-Fi Grand Strategy and Exploration]

Platforms PC Year of Release 1999 Developer Firaxis Games Unique Features Sci-Fi Grand Strategy, Turn-Based Strategy, Exploration, Science Victory

Alpha Centauri is a classic that still holds its ground among the best turn-based strategy games. Welcome to a distant future where humanity is colonizing a new planet. This game has everything strategy fans look for – research, base management, diplomacy, and of course, massive battles.

The style is familiar but with a futuristic twist. It is perfect for those who appreciate not only tactics but also the atmosphere of science and space.

8. Europa Universalis IV [Best Grand Strategy with Detailed Politics and Economy]

Platforms PC Year of Release 2013 Developer Paradox Interactive Unique Features Grand Strategy Games, Trade Routes, Political Management

Europa Universalis IV will appeal to players who enjoy deep, thoughtful management and large-scale historical campaigns. The game remains one of the best in the grand strategy genre. What really got me was the freedom of choice and the scale that simply amazes.

You can change the course of history, build your dream empire, or completely destroy it. For those looking for a game with endless possibilities and true depth, this is a top choice.

9. Endless Space 2 [Best Space 4X with Focus on Exploration and Resource Management]

Platforms PC Year of Release 2016 Developer Amplitude Studios Unique Features Space Exploration, Turn-Based Strategy, Valuable Resources

Before you is a space turn-based strategy that will grab you from the first minutes, tested by personal experience. Here you’ll find galaxy exploration, managing space fleets, and trading. And a futuristic setting.

What’s cool – each race has its own unique abilities and play style, so every game feels fresh. The graphics are beautiful, the music hooks you, and the story campaigns are truly gripping.

If you’re a space fan and want to try one of the best space strategies, definitely check out Endless Space 2. It’s a great way to test your tactical skills in a vast star world.

10. Old World [Best Turn-Based Strategy with Deep Historical Mechanics]

Platforms PC Year of Release 2021 Developer Mohawk Games Unique Features Turn-Based Strategy, Historical Mechanics, Campaign, City Management

Old World is a fresh take on classic turn-based strategy games with an interesting approach to history. The game mixes elements of civilization-building and deep dynasty management. At the same time, every decision you make affects both the civilization’s development and your game family’s well-being.

I like how they combine turn-based battles and story quests. This adds life, dynamism, and unpredictability to the gameplay.

If you want to try something fresh but with the classic strategy vibe, Old World is definitely worth your attention.

FAQs

What game is most similar to Civilization VI?

Humankind is your best pick. It’s a turn-based strategy game focused on building a civilization through the ages. It’s very similar to Civ VI in terms of mechanics: you expand your empire, build cities, wage wars, and research technologies. The twist is that here you combine cultures, creating a unique civilization every time.

What genre does Civilization belong to?

Civilization is a turn-based 4X strategy game. The 4X genre stands for: eXplore, eXpand, eXploit, eXterminate. You build an empire, manage resources, research technologies, and dominate the world through diplomacy and war – all turn-based and strategic.