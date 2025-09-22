12 Best Tales Games Ranked in 2025 for Story & Combat Fans

The search for the best Tales game can get overwhelming fast. I’ve played through every major title in the series, and each one brings something different to the table. Some hit hard with emotional storytelling, others keep you hooked through fast, technical combat and deep party dynamics .

What really surprised me was how much the series evolved without losing what made it special. One game might draw you in with charm and humor, while another challenges you with real-time systems that reward timing and positioning.

This ranking breaks down the 12 best games worth playing. If you’re new to the series or ready to jump back in, you’ll find the right place to start – or restart – your journey.

Our Top Picks for Tales Game

If you’re just here for the highlights, these are the five Tales games that stood out the most to me after replaying the entire series. Each one brings something unique to the table, whether it’s storytelling, combat depth, or sheer charm.

Tales of Arise (2021) – The most polished and modern Tales game. It nails fast-paced combat, stunning visuals, and a surprisingly mature story arc that doesn’t hold back. Great for newcomers and returning fans alike. Tales of Symphonia (2003) – The classic that defined the series for a generation. Its mix of heartfelt character moments, world-hopping adventure, and solid real-time combat still holds up today. Tales of Vesperia (2008, Definitive Edition in 2019) – Easily one of the best-written casts in the series. The pacing is strong, the world feels lived-in, and the remaster adds cut content and voice work that make it the version to play. Tales of Berseria (2016) – Darker in tone but incredibly well executed. The revenge-driven story and morally grey characters are a sharp contrast to the usual optimism in the series, and the break soul combat system is extremely satisfying. Tales of Zestiria (2015) – Underrated at launch, but better than most remember. The seraphim fusion system adds a fresh twist to combat, and the world-building ties closely with Berseria, making them a great pair to play back-to-back.

The rest of the list covers even more fan favorites and a few hidden gems. Keep scrolling to see how they all stack up.

12 Best Tales Games to Play in 2025 for Every Type of JRPG Fan

The Tales series has been running strong for nearly three decades, and in that time, it’s built one of the most loyal fanbases in the JRPG world. These 12 games represent the best of what the franchise has to offer – deep combat, heartfelt character stories, and memorable worlds that keep players coming back.

How many of these have you played? Let’s find out which one truly deserves the title of best tales game.

1. Tales of Arise [Best Modern Revival of the JRPG Franchise]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows Year of release 2021 Creator/s Bandai Namco Studios Average playtime 40–60 hours Metacritic score 87/100

Tales of Arise is a story-driven action RPG that follows Alphen and Shionne, two strangers from warring worlds forced to fight with the most iconic weapons for a game for a shared future. Their journey unfolds across five distinct realms, each with its own rulers, people, and conflicts.

Combat uses the Linear Motion Battle System, now refined to feel faster, flashier, and more punishing. You’ll chain aerial combos, dodge in real-time, and trigger devastating Boost Strikes with your team. The lack of multiplayer may be a shift for older fans, but the solo experience is more polished than ever.

Why we chose it We chose Tales of Arise for its stunning modern visuals, emotionally grounded story, and refined combat system that redefined what a JRPG revival can look like.

Exploration rewards curiosity. You’ll gather ingredients, craft meals at campsites, and unlock title trees that deepen each character’s abilities. Side quests are plentiful, often emotional, and the skit system returns with stylized manga-style cutscenes that expand the cast’s personalities.

Visually, this top JRPG game is stunning. Built in Unreal Engine 4, it blends a watercolor aesthetic with cinematic cutscenes that rival AAA productions. Every location, from the fire-scorched plains of Calaglia to the icy peaks of Cyslodia, feels handcrafted and alive.

My Verdict: Tales of Arise sets a new bar for the series with its powerful story, reworked combat, and visual flair.

2. Tales of Symphonia [Best Classic Tales Experience For First-Time Players]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms GameCube, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2003 Creator/s Namco Tales Studio Average playtime 60–100+ hours Metacritic score 86/100

Set in the rich world of Sylvarant, Tales of Symphonia follows Lloyd Irving and his friends on a globe-spanning journey to regenerate their dying world. At first glance, it’s a traditional JRPG – but the game’s true strength lies in its emotional storytelling, character-driven skits, and real-time battle system that still holds up today.

You’ll move between overworld exploration, dungeon puzzles, and a 3D battle arena where combat unfolds in real time. Battles feature the Multi-Line Linear Motion Battle System, which lets you control one of four party members while others fight with AI assistance. As you chain attacks and build your Unison Gauge, you’ll unlock flashy combo strikes and cinematic team moves.

Why we chose it his is the entry that set the standard for the franchise, with unforgettable character moments, deep combat, and a world that still feels alive decades later.

Outside of combat, this favorite action RPG game excels in worldbuilding and party dynamics. Dialogue skits between characters appear regularly and can subtly shift your relationships. Some choices even affect how the story focuses, especially during your second playthrough via New Game Plus, where rewards scale based on how well you performed.

Visually, it’s vibrant and stylized – anime-inspired 3D character models, expressive faces, and a bright, colorful world. The cutscenes and world map design have a nostalgic charm that still captures the magic of early 2000s RPGs.

My Verdict: Tales of Symphonia is still the benchmark for story-first, action-combat RPGs. If you’re new to the Tales series or love party-driven adventures, this is the one to start with.

3. Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition [Best Classic Tales Entry With a Morally Grey Hero]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows Year of release 2008; Definitive Edition: 2019 Creator/s Namco Tales Studio Average playtime 50–70+ hours Metacritic score 83/100

Set in the imperial world of Terca Lumireis, Tales of Vesperia introduces Yuri Lowell – a former knight turned vigilante who challenges corrupt systems with his own brand of justice. While the story begins small, it grows into a globe-trotting tale of political conflict, personal morality, and power struggles.

The gameplay blends traditional overworld exploration with dungeon crawling and real-time combat. The battle system – an early evolution of the Linear Motion Battle System – offers tight controls, combo chaining, and manual AI setups. As your party grows, you’ll unlock new artes, craft gear, and trigger cinematic Mystic Artes during boss fights as final fantasy.

Why we chose it We picked Vesperia for its morally complex lead, layered cast interactions, and a Definitive Edition that finally delivers the complete experience.

Where Vesperia shines is in its character depth. Skits feel natural, relationships evolve, and Yuri’s morally grey choices stand out against the usual JRPG tropes. The Definitive Edition adds two new characters, fully voiced dialogue, restored content, and quality-of-life upgrades.

Visually, the game uses clean anime-style cel-shading with vibrant colours that is great on your top gaming monitor, smooth animations, and expressive portraits. It still looks polished even today, especially on modern hardware.

My Verdict: Tales of Vesperia is a fan-favourite for a reason. Its balance of serious themes, fun systems, and sharp writing make it one of the strongest entries in the series.

4. Tales of Berseria [Best Dark Revenge Tale With a Female Lead]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Windows Year of release 2016 (JP), 2017 (WW) Creator/s Bandai Namco Studios Average playtime 60–80+ hours Metacritic score 79/100

In Tales of Berseria, you step into the role of Velvet Crowe, a once-kind young girl turned hardened anti-heroine, consumed by vengeance after a betrayal that shattered her world. Set in the same universe as Tales of Zestiria (but centuries earlier), this entry flips the typical JRPG formula – placing you on the side of morally ambiguous characters fighting system against a holy empire.

Gameplay revolves around exploration, fast-paced real-time battles, and cutscene-heavy storytelling. Combat feels fluid and aggressive thanks to the Liberation-LMBS (Linear Motion Battle System), where you string together flashy combos using assigned artes mapped to face buttons.

Why we chose it Berseria made the list for its powerful anti-heroine, dark narrative tone, and a combat system that rewards aggressive, combo-heavy play.

Outside of battle, you’ll explore islands, solve light puzzles, and watch emotionally charged character skits that add depth to your party’s personalities and pasts. The narrative leans into themes of trauma, purpose, and rebellion – offering more emotional weight than most entries.

Visually, this #1 fighting game offers dark, gothic environments and expressive anime-style character models. While not as technically advanced as newer entries, the visual tone perfectly complements the story’s darker themes.

My Verdict: Tales of Berseria delivers one of the most memorable stories in the series – anchored by a powerful lead, a haunting score, and slick combat.

5. Tales of Zestiria [Best Open-World Exploration Tales Game]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Windows Year of release 2015 Creator/s Bandai Namco Studios Average playtime 50–70 hours Metacritic score 72/100

Set in a vast world gripped by spiritual corruption, Tales of Zestiria follows Sorey, a human raised by Seraphim, as he accepts the mantle of Shepherd to purify malevolence and restore balance. It’s a story about coexistence and inner strength, told through a mix of lore-heavy dialogue and lighthearted party banter.

You’ll explore open fields, ancient ruins, and bustling towns with seamless real-time combat that takes place right on the map. The unique Armatization system lets Sorey fuse with Seraph allies for powerful transformations, while elemental abilities unlock new paths during exploration.

Why we chose it We included Zestiria for its ambitious open-world design, unique seraphim fusion mechanic, and tight lore ties to Berseria that reward back-to-back play.

Zestiria also introduces Support Talents, a reactive world map, and territory-based bonuses that change based on who rules each region. Skits, gear upgrades, and 4-player co-op add variety outside the main story.

My Verdict: Tales of Zestiria is ideal for players who enjoy freedom of movement, elemental combat, and character-driven quests.

6. Tales of the Abyss [Best Character-Driven Growth Arc in the Series]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 2, Nintendo 3DS Year of release 2005 Creator/s Namco Tales Studio Average playtime 60–80 hours Metacritic score 75/100

Set in the floating land of Auldrant, Tales of the Abyss follows Luke fon Fabre, a sheltered noble with no memory of his past, as he’s thrown into a world-shaking conflict that challenges everything he believes. While it starts as a typical “chosen one” tale, the game sharply pivots into a deep character study driven by themes of fate, identity, and personal responsibility.

Gameplay focuses on 3D real-time combat, just like the best Kingdom Hearts game, using the Flex Range Linear Motion Battle System, which builds on previous Tales mechanics but gives players more freedom of movement and positioning.

Why we chose it This one earned its place thanks to one of the strongest character arcs in the series, with real emotional payoff and thoughtful battle design.

What makes this entry stand out is its complex, morally gray characters and how deeply it commits to character development – especially Luke, whose journey from an insufferable, selfish teen to a genuine hero is one of the strongest arcs in the series. Visually, it mixes cel-shaded anime aesthetics with dramatic camera work and detailed environments.

My Verdict: Tales of the Abyss is a must-play for fans who love story-rich JRPGs with emotional payoffs. If you enjoy deep character arcs and real-time battles with tactical freedom in an amazing single-player game, this entry is unforgettable.

7. Tales of Graces f [Best Combat System in the Series]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Wii, PlayStation 3, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X/S, Windows Year of release 2009 (PS3), 2025 (Remaster) Creator/s Namco Tales Studio Average playtime 60–90 hours Metacritic score 77/100

Set in a continent divided by nations and values, Tales of Graces f tells the story of Asbel Lhant, a young swordsman seeking strength to protect those he loves. What begins as a tale of childhood bonds and political conflict transforms into a sweeping narrative about loyalty, legacy, and forgiveness.

Combat revolves around 3D real-time battles using the Style Shift Linear Motion Battle System, a refined take on earlier Tales mechanics. You’ll control a party of four, executing combos in real-time with Chain Capacity (CC), a gauge that limits actions but recharges quickly – encouraging aggressive, stylish play. Players can switch between Assault Artes (set combos) and Burst Artes (situational specials), creating tactical variety.

Why we chose it We ranked Graces f highly because its battle system is simply the best in the franchise – fast, tactical, and endlessly fun to master.

Visually, the game retains a cel-shaded anime style that complements its Final Fantasy setting. Animated skits, full voice acting, and dynamic camera work give emotional scenes extra weight. While the environments are more functional than flashy, they serve as a solid backdrop for the real star: the combat.

My Verdict: Tales of Graces f is a dream for players who love fast-paced, strategic combat in JRPGs.

8. Tales of Xillia [Best Dual-Protagonist Storyline in the Series]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 3, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2011 (Remastered 2025) Creator/s Namco Tales Studio Average playtime 50–70 hours Metacritic score 78/100

Set in the divided world of Rieze Maxia, Tales of Xillia lets you choose between two protagonists: Jude Mathis, a med student with a strong moral compass, or Milla Maxwell, a mysterious woman claiming to be a spirit deity. Your choice shapes the narrative perspective, offering different insights and emotional beats as the story unfolds around political unrest, ancient spirits, and the clash of ideals.

Gameplay revolves around fast-paced 3D real-time battles using the Dual Raid Linear Motion Battle System, a refined take on the series’ traditional formula. Players control a party of four and can link characters together for devastating Linked Artes and synchronized attacks.

What sets Xillia apart is its dual-path narrative and linked battle system. The two protagonists experience key events from different angles, encouraging multiple playthroughs to uncover the full story.

Why we chose it We chose Xillia for its dual protagonist structure and linked combat system that both offer replayability and a strong sense of connection.

Visually, the game blends cel-shaded anime aesthetics with cinematic flair and expansive environments. Cutscenes are expressive, the soundtrack by Motoi Sakuraba enhances key story moments, and the character art direction gives each cast member a distinct personality and flair.

My Verdict: Tales of Xillia is a top-tier pick for players who want rich storytelling, high-energy battles, and replay value through multiple perspectives.

9. Tales of Destiny [Best Classic 2D Combat Evolution in the Series]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation, PlayStation 2 Year of release 1997 (JP), 1998 (NA), 2006 (PS2 Remake) Creator/s Wolf Team, Namco Tales Studio Average playtime 40–60 hours Metacritic score N/A

Tales of Destiny is the first game in the series to bring real-time battles to the forefront, placing players in a Final Fantasy world where magical swords known as Swordians grant special powers to their wielders. You follow Stahn Aileron, a stowaway turned hero, as he’s thrust into a conflict that could determine the fate of the world.

This entry marked a major step forward for the series by embracing a side-scrolling action game feel while retaining the depth of party management and strategy. It also laid the groundwork for many recurring Tales tropes, including the emotional Swordian backstories, identity struggles, and moral ambiguity.

Why we chose it Destiny makes the list as the first true action Tales game, with a foundational real-time combat system and timeless character charm.

Visually, the game embraces sprite-based pixel art with expressive character designs and colorful environments. The PS2 remake elevates this with enhanced visuals and anime-style cutscenes, giving the classic a modern polish.

My Verdict: The beloved Tales of Destiny is a nostalgic gem for fans who want fast-paced 2D action, a lovable cast, and one of the foundational stories that shaped the series.

10. Tales of Eternia [Best Hidden Gem of the Classic Era]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation, PlayStation Portable Year of release 2000 (JP), 2001 (NA), 2005 (PSP) Creator/s Wolfteam, Namco Tales Studio Average playtime 40–60 hours Metacritic score 80/100 (PSP version)

Tales of Eternia is a 2000 action RPG in the long-running Tales series, known for blending anime-style storytelling with real-time combat. Players guide Reid, Farah, Keele, and others through a colorful world map, towns, and dungeons, interacting with NPCs, collecting items, and uncovering story-triggering events.

Combat takes place using the Linear Motion Battle System, a side-scrolling, real-time format where you control one party member while issuing commands to the rest. The game also includes cooking, crafting, and AI customization, making party management a core part of the strategy.

Why we chose it This hidden gem earned its spot for perfecting the 2D real-time battle format and delivering a surprisingly rich world full of secrets and style.

Its bright 2D visuals, expressive sprites, and fast-paced battle animations give the game a nostalgic charm that still holds up today.

My Verdict: A timeless JRPG with real-time flair, perfect for fans of story-rich classics.

11. Tales of Phantasia [Best Origin Story in the Series]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Super Famicom, PlayStation, GBA, PSP, iOS Year of release 1995 (JP), 1998–2006 (ports), 2013 (iOS) Creator/s Wolfteam, Namco Average playtime 35–50 hours Metacritic score 76/100 (GBA version)

Tales of Phantasia is the first game in the long-running Tales series and laid the foundation for everything that followed. It introduced voice acting, animated cutscenes, and a real-time battle system at a time when turn-based combat was still king. You’ll follow Cress and his companions through a time-traveling storyline full of magic, swords, and world-threatening stakes.

Why we chose it I couldn’t skip the game that started it all – it pioneered voice acting, anime cutscenes, and real-time combat long before it was common.

Combat features the original Linear Motion Battle System, allowing side-scrolling, real-time action where you control one character directly and issue commands to others. The game feels surprisingly modern despite its age, with smart pacing, memorable music, and charming 2D visuals that still hold up today.

My Verdict: A must-play for fans who want to experience the roots of the Tales series – bold, experimental, and ahead of its time.

12. Tales of Legendia [Best Anime-Styled Character Drama]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 2 Year of release 2005 (JP), 2006 (NA) Creator/s Namco (Project MelFes) Average playtime 40–60 hours Metacritic score 72/100

Tales of Legendia is a 2005 JRPG that blends 3D characters with a 2D battle plane in a unique mix of anime visuals and real-time combat. You follow Senel and his companions as you battle enemies, explore dungeons, and uncover the secrets of a mysterious Legacy ship lost at sea.

Combat uses a variation of the Linear Motion Battle System called X-LiMBs, with real-time movement and combo-based attacks. Battles fill a “Climax” gauge, allowing players to freeze time briefly.

Why we chose it Legendia stands out for its heartfelt character arcs, post-game story quests, and a unique visual identity that blends drama and style beautifully.

After finishing the main story, a Character Quest arc unlocks new chapters focused on each party member’s backstory. The art direction, by anime veteran Kazuto Nakazawa, gives the game a stylish charm that sets it apart from other Tales entries.

My Verdict: A heartfelt JRPG with strong character focus, stylish visuals, and one of the most emotional second halves in the Tales series.

FAQs

What is the best Tales game?

The best Tales game is Tales of Arise, as it’s often considered the best of the previous games, depending on personal preference. Each excels in different areas like story, memorable characters, or combat.

What is the art style of the Tales of series?

The Tales series features anime-inspired visuals, with hand-drawn character designs, vibrant environments, and expressive cutscenes often animated by renowned Japanese studios.

How many Tales games are there?

There are over 17 mainline Tales games and numerous spin-offs, previous Tales titles, and remakes released since the series began in 1995 with Tales of Phantasia.

What is the most successful Tales game?

The most successful Tales game is Tales of Arise. It surpassed 2.5 million copies, making it the best-selling entry in the series.

Are the Tales of games related?

No, most Tales games are standalone stories with unique characters and worlds. However, they share gameplay systems, themes, and recurring mechanics like skits and battle styles.

Do you need to play the Tales series in order?

No, each game is self-contained. You can start with any Tales spin-off titles without missing story context, though a direct sequel or crossovers may reference previous characters.