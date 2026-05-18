Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How to get Mortal Kombat XL free is the question budget-minded fighters keep asking, and there is a clean answer that does not involve cracks or sketchy download sites. Mortal Kombat XL sits at $19.99 on Steam, packs every fighter from Kombat Pack 1 and Kombat Pack 2, and remains one of the most respected entries from NetherRealm Studios. Snakzy turns that price into something you can earn through a free rewards app instead of paying for the game directly.

This guide has nothing to do with piracy or cracks. Those routes carry real risks, including malware and Steam account bans. The Snakzy method is 100% legal: earn coins through partner offers, redeem them for a Steam gift card, and use it to buy Mortal Kombat XL on Steam. Below, you get the full overview, pricing, platforms, requirements, the Snakzy walkthrough, an Eneba alternative, the legality breakdown, and FAQs.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 on Steam. Lowest recorded: around $3.99 (about 80% off) Metacritic rating 83 critic / 5.7 user (base MKX). Steam: Very Positive, 84% of 45,000+ reviews Genre Action, Fighting, 2.5D Fighter, Competitive Developers NetherRealm Studios Publishers Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Time to earn, main story ~5 hours Time to earn, main + extra ~15 hours Time to earn, 100% completionist ~80 hours

★ Get Mortal Kombat XL free with Snakzy Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get Mortal Kombat XL Free: Full Game Overview

Mortal Kombat XL is the complete Mortal Kombat X package, bundling the 2015 base game with Kombat Pack 1 (Jason Voorhees, Tanya, Predator, Tremor), Kombat Pack 2 (Bo’ Rai Cho, Triborg, Leatherface, Alien), every skin pack, and a fresh coat of polish. The XL edition launched on March 1, 2016. The base game holds a solid 83 critic / 5.7 user score on Metacritic and a Very Positive rating on Steam from over 45,000 reviews, which is a high bar for a fighting game at this price.

Across all MKX versions, the title has moved over 11 million copies, putting it among the best-selling fighting games released in the past decade. NetherRealm Studios developed it with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment as publisher. The studio’s signature touches show up in every match: cinematic X-Ray attacks, character-driven fatalities, and a story mode that switches playable fighters from chapter to chapter. The XL package gives you the full fighter roster, all DLC characters, and every cosmetic that landed after launch.

I’ve been a Mortal Kombat fan since the MK9 reboot, and this entry feels like the most complete package the studio shipped before MK11. There is no separate Game of the Year edition to chase, no missing skin you need to track down, and no DLC fighter locked behind a separate purchase. If you want the full MKX experience in one box, Mortal Kombat XL delivers it for $19.99 on Steam, or for free once you bank enough Snakzy coins.

How Much Does Mortal Kombat XL Cost?

Mortal Kombat XL costs $19.99 on Steam, and that price has held firm for years. The historical low has been around 80% off, bringing it down to roughly $3.99 during seasonal sales. Steam runs four major sale windows per year (Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter), plus the occasional Warner Bros. publisher event, and Mortal Kombat XL tends to drop during those windows.

Even at the deepest historical low, you are still paying real money out of pocket. The Snakzy method changes that math. Instead of waiting for a sale, you bank coins through a free rewards app, redeem them for a Steam gift card, and walk into Steam with your purchase already funded. The current price becomes irrelevant once you have a $20 Steam Wallet card sitting in your account, ready to spend.

★ Earn $27.70 in just 6.5 days Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Mortal Kombat XL Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 83 critic / 5.7 user (base MKX); Steam: Very Positive (84%, 45,000+ reviews) PS5 N/A (PS4: 83 critic) Xbox N/A (Xbox One: 86 critic) Switch N/A, not on Switch

Mortal Kombat XL is available on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the base MKX launching in April 2015 and the XL complete edition arriving in March 2016. There is no native PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch version, but current-gen consoles run the PS4 and Xbox One builds through backward compatibility. Since Snakzy rewards convert to a Steam Wallet gift card, the Steam PC version is the natural fit for this method.

Mortal Kombat XL System Requirements

Mortal Kombat XL runs on a modified version of Unreal Engine 3, which keeps the requirements relatively modest. Most gaming PCs from the last 10 years should comfortably meet or exceed the minimum specs.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows Vista 64-bit / 7 / 8 / 10 Windows 7 64-bit / 8 / 10 CPU Intel Core i5-750 2.67 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz or AMD FX-6300 3.5 GHz RAM 3 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 5850 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7950 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 36 GB 40 GB

For online play, a broadband connection is required at minimum. If you have a mid-range gaming laptop or desktop from the past five years, you should comfortably hit the recommended profile and run Mortal Kombat XL at 1080p and 60 FPS. A fight stick is optional but recommended for serious competitive play.

Mortal Kombat XL Mechanics

The core loop of Mortal Kombat XL is 1-vs-1 fighting matches built around the franchise’s signature blend of brutal combos, X-Ray finishers, and stage interactions. Each of the 30+ playable fighters has three distinct variations, each rewriting that character’s special moves and effective range. Scorpion’s Ninjutsu variation gives him swords for extended pokes, his Hellfire variation adds a flame-based zoning toolkit, and his Inferno variation summons a Hellbeast minion. That single design decision triples the matchup depth and creates the kind of meta variety the genre rarely sees at this price point.

Around the fighting itself, NetherRealm builds out the modes that have become the studio’s signature. Story Mode runs roughly 5 hours and follows Cassie Cage, daughter of Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade, as she leads the next generation of Earthrealm defenders against Shinnok’s corruption of the Jinsei. The plot is set 25 years after Mortal Kombat 9, with cinematic cutscenes that switch the playable fighter every chapter.

Outside the campaign, you have the Klassic Tower (the traditional ladder), the Living Towers (rotating modifiers refreshed hourly, daily, and weekly), the Krypt for unlocking fatalities and skins, online ranked and casual matches, and King of the Hill lobbies. MKX also introduced the Faction Wars system, a long-running global meta-competition that ties online wins to one of five factions. The combination adds up to roughly 15 hours of main-plus-extras content and around 80 hours of completionist play.

Mortal Kombat XL Top Features

✅ Complete XL edition with all DLC: Includes base MKX plus Kombat Pack 1 (Jason Voorhees, Tanya, Predator, Tremor), Kombat Pack 2 (Bo’ Rai Cho, Triborg, Leatherface, Alien), and every skin pack released after launch.

✅ Three variations per character: Every fighter has three distinct fighting-style variations that swap their special moves and combos, effectively tripling the roster’s depth and creating hundreds of matchup permutations.

✅ Cinematic Story Mode: NetherRealm’s signature chapter-based campaign with Hollywood-quality cutscenes and character-switching gameplay, one of the most respected fighting-game narratives in the genre.

✅ Guest horror icons: Jason Voorhees, Predator, Leatherface, and Alien join the roster as fully realized fighters with franchise-authentic fatalities that horror fans tend to love.

✅ 11 million copies sold: One of the best-selling fighting games of the past decade, anchoring the Mortal Kombat reboot trilogy (MK9, MKX, MK11) as a commercial heavyweight of the genre.

★ New users get a $10 welcome bonus Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get Mortal Kombat XL Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete partner offers (downloading apps, playing mobile games to specific milestones, filling short surveys, watching brief videos) and earn coins that convert into real Steam Wallet credit. No credit card is required, and no money is spent. The exchange is time for value: complete enough offers, redeem coins for a Steam gift card worth at least $19.99, and use it to buy Mortal Kombat XL on Steam.

Here is how to get Mortal Kombat XL free step by step:

Download Snakzy, available free on iOS and Android through snakzy.com. Browse the offerwall and pick offers that fit your time budget, from quick surveys and free game installs to higher-paying milestone offers. Complete offers and bank coins, with each completed offer crediting coins toward your $19.99 target. Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card once your balance hits the required threshold. The $20 denomination covers Mortal Kombat XL‘s $19.99 price with $0.01 left over. Use the gift card to buy Mortal Kombat XL on Steam.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up, check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35 , you need at least this balance to redeem.

, you need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region, check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, and the $35 minimum cashout threshold means you accumulate toward it before your first redemption. Offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to anything.

★ Cash out and buy Mortal Kombat XL on Steam Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Get Mortal Kombat XL Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait to accumulate Snakzy coins, and Eneba covers that case directly. Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted game keys, and Mortal Kombat XL sells there from around $2.00 at the time of writing, against the official Steam price of $19.99. That works out to roughly 90% off the Steam sticker, comparable to the historical Steam low without waiting for a seasonal sale window. You buy through Eneba, receive a Steam key, redeem it on Steam, and end up with the same permanent, legitimate license you would get from a direct purchase. This is not a workaround or grey-market route, it is a marketplace selling authorized keys at a lower price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Mortal Kombat XL PUBLISHER $19.99 YOUR PRICE FROM $4.13 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -79% Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards, here is the closest card above Mortal Kombat XL‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD PUBLISHER $20.00 YOUR PRICE FROM $19.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is straightforward: pick a product, pay, and receive your Steam key or gift card code by email. Three paths lead to the same place: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase), and all three end with a legitimate copy of Mortal Kombat XL.

Is It Legal to Get Mortal Kombat XL Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy route is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: you play partner mobile games and complete offers, Snakzy pays you in coins that come from advertiser revenue, you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you use the gift card to buy Mortal Kombat XL through the official Steam storefront. The end result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to the one you would receive if you handed Steam a credit card. NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment get paid in full because Steam processes a normal retail transaction.

What to avoid: cracked copies, ROM dumps, key generators, and unofficial Mortal Kombat XL download sites. Those routes are illegal and carry real risks, including malware that can compromise your system and Steam account bans that lock you out of your library permanently. Pirated copies also lack the multiplayer servers, Faction Wars integration, and Steam infrastructure that make the game playable long term, while Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment loses the licensed revenue that funds future NetherRealm projects.

The Snakzy method is a legitimate way to get Mortal Kombat XL free, the developer gets paid, and you walk away with a clean license.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Mortal Kombat XL Free

Mortal Kombat XL is the complete MKX package, with every DLC fighter, every skin pack, and the Very Positive Steam rating to match. The Snakzy method suits anyone who would rather invest time than money: budget-conscious gamers, players with a long wishlist, or anyone unwilling to wait for a Steam sale window. The path from a coin balance to Mortal Kombat XL in your Steam library is short and clean.

The practical next steps: download Snakzy, find a high-payout offer that fits your time, build your balance toward the $35 minimum cashout threshold, redeem a $20 Steam Wallet gift card, and complete the purchase on Steam. The $10 welcome bonus gives you a head start the moment you sign up. Once you have your gift card ready, how to get Mortal Kombat XL free is just a checkout away.

★ Start earning Mortal Kombat XL for free today Snakzy Download Snakzy today

FAQs