10 Best PS5 Racing Games to Fuel Your Need for Speed

If you are a racing game enthusiast who is constantly looking to fuel your need for speed, I’m sure you’ll appreciate this article. No matter if you’re into the rush of fast-paced arcade action or realistic driving, I’m sure you’ll find something here that is right for you.

With breathtaking visuals, hyper-realistic driving mechanics, and adrenaline-fueled gameplay, these games will keep your heart racing. This top 10 PS5 racing games list will give you all the deets on the top racing games so that you can make an informed decision. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get started, or should I say, “Let’s shift gears and hit the track!”?

Our Top Picks for PS5 Racing Games

PS5 games are a league on their own, offering some of the most immersive and one-of-a-kind gaming experiences available today. So many awesome games! How do you even choose? When it comes to racing games, competition is fierce, to say the least.

After a lot of research on the latest PS5 titles, I’ve compiled a list of the best racing games for PS5. But first, let’s start with my top 3 PS5 racing games list. Here we go!

Gran Tourismo 7 (2022) – This game is, without a doubt, the top racing simulation title, featuring the most realistic and well-rounded racing experience. It is the ultimate choice for sim heads. Forza Horizon 5 (2021) – A perfect blend of open-world thrills and real-life feel, ideal for players who seek that sweet spot between arcade fun and virtual simulation. The Crew Motorfest (2023) – An extensive open-world setting featuring all kinds of events, great for players who love exploration and a rich variety in their gameplay.

These 3 titles have earned their spot at the top for their ability to cater to different types of racing enthusiasts. But, don’t go anywhere just yet! Keep reading for the full list of top 10 racing games for PS5, including more exciting details to help you find your perfect ride.

10 Best PS5 Racing Games to Ignite Your Adrenaline

Discover the top 10 racing games for PS5 that provide high-speed fun, stunning visuals, and gameplay that ranges from hardcore simulation to crazy arcade chaos. Find the game that’s perfect for you and let’s hit the gas!

1. Gran Turismo 7

Platforms PS4, PS5 Year of Release 2022 Developer Polyphony Digital Average Playtime 20+ hours Best For Simulation fans, car enthusiasts Unique Features Advanced physics, over 400 cars, deep customization

Gran Turismo 7 boasts the most authentic open-world racer experience, with a wide range of choice for cars (400 types), from classic legends to sleek modern models. One thing I can say for sure is that it’s not easy to pick a car at all! You can also try tuning a race-ready beast or giving an old-timer a makeover. The customization options are wild!

Change up your car’s paint to your liking, add personalized decals, or even change parts to make it truly reflect your creativity and style. When it comes to performance, you can modify anything you want, from engine to tires, suspension, or anything else, to create your dream car.

Even though the endless customization options are a top-notch feature, what makes this game really stand out is the driving physics. The game uses state-of-the-art driving mechanics that make you think you’re racing in real life. It even incorporates real-life driving world aspects, such as tire wear, aerodynamics, and road surface variables.

Racing game fans will love Gran Turismo 7’s authenticity, unparalleled simulation fidelity, and fantastic customization options. This single-player game is perfect for gamers who are looking to immerse themselves in the thrill of real-world racing while enjoying the creative freedom of designing their car. It’s a must-play video game for racing enthusiasts.

2. Forza Horizon 5

Platforms PS5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One Pc Year of Release 2021 Developer Playground Games Average Playtime 30+ hours Best For Open-world racing, exploration Unique Features Expansive world, dynamic weather, over 500 cars, customizable vehicles

Forza Horizon 5 is an open-sandbox game powered by the Unreal Engine that offers a unique racing experience, thanks to a fantastic combo of open-world exploration with arcade racer fun. It is set in a breathtakingly beautiful recreation of Mexico, and it showcases a world with diverse environments, from deserts to jungles, volcanoes, and more.

Each race brings its own atmosphere, thanks to an immersive weather system that shifts from beautiful skies to dusty storms, perfectly matching the race’s theme. To truly appreciate

Forza Horizon 5 boasts a collection of over 500 cars, ranging from iconic retro-performance cars to next-gen advanced supercars, rally-tuned machines, and trail-crushing trucks. There’s something for every gamer here, no matter if you’re looking for extreme speed, becoming a pro at handling, or sheer power.

In Forza Horizon 5, you can transform your car’s design with custom paint jobs, different decals, or even wheels. But the real customizing depth lies in the performance tuning. You can fine-tune everything, starting from upgrading your engine to adjusting the suspension or your tires, giving you complete control over how your car runs or what it can handle.

What makes this game so special is this beautiful blend between exploration and racing. The open-world setting is integrated so seamlessly into the game that it doesn’t just feel like a backdrop; it becomes an essential part of your racing experience. For even more PS5 racing experiences, this list of the best PS5 games is an absolute treat.

The game feels so alive with its challenges, hidden goodies, and events, and above all, the fantastic views of Mexico, which constantly invite you to explore. The Forza Horizon 5 fans will love how the game’s dynamic world offers plenty of racing fun, combined with the joy of discovery.

3. The Crew Motorfest

Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2023 Developer Ubisoft Ivory Tower Average Playtime 20+ hours Best For Open-world racing, multi-vehicle fans Unique Features Seamless switching between cars, boats, and planes, diverse biomes

The Crew Motorfest takes you on an exhilarating journey of action-packed racing through gorgeous views of a visually striking reimagined Hawaii. This game gives you loads of freedom to switch between cars, boats, or planes, making your racing experience all the more exciting.

You’ll find yourself immersed in a world of discovery, driving through lush forests, racing along the coast, or even soaring in the sky, getting a fresh perspective each time. If you want to immerse yourself even further, consider pairing this game with a high-quality PS5 headset.

This game offers a variety of vehicles, with over 600 models. You can go with anything, from classic muscle cars to high-performing modern beasts, off-road tracks, speedboats, and even planes.

The customizing game is wild in this one. You can customize your car, boat, or plane in any way you want, allowing you to upgrade the looks of your vehicle (paint job, decals, or body kits) and the vehicle’s performance (engine, tires, handling, etc.).

This game’s standout feature is the freedom to switch between vehicles within the same expansive open-world environment. For racing enthusiasts who are looking for freedom, variety, and an open-world setting that invites you to race and explore at the same time, this game is the ideal choice.

4. Wreckfest

Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Year of Release 2019 Developer Bugbear Entertainment Average Playtime 15–20 hours Best For Demolition derby, destruction racing Unique Features Soft-body damage system, intense crashes, and vehicle customization

Wreckfest is a pedal-to-the-metal kind of game for destruction and chaos enthusiasts. This game is not about driving by the rules or perfect lap times. It’s about crashing hard and causing mayhem on the tracks.

While Wreckfest isn’t your traditional kart racer, its chaotic racing style offers a kart racer-like experience with intense collisions. If you’re looking for high-speed action blended with adrenaline-charged wreckage, Wreckfest does not disappoint.

The game offers a wide range of vehicles, ranging from old, rusty trucks to muscle cars to even school buses. You will explore the uniqueness, strengths, and weaknesses of each car, and you will find exhilaration and adrenaline along the way.

Beyond personalizing your car’s appearance with custom paint, decals, or aggressive bumpers, Wreckfest allows you to modify the car’s body parts, upgrade your engine, suspension, armor, and more.

What elevates Wreckfest to the next level is its incredibly realistic, physics-based damage system, where each crash feels terrifying and exciting at the same time. For racing aficionados who constantly seek single & multiplayer games where you can feel the pure chaos combined with stunning visuals, this game absolutely delivers.

For the ultimate destruction racing experience, pair your rig with the best racing wheel for PS5.

5. Dirt 5

Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2020 Developer Codemasters Average Playtime 10–15 hours Best For Off-road racing, arcade racers Unique Features Dynamic weather, vibrant visuals, diverse vehicles

Dirt 5 is the ultimate off-road racing adventure, featuring loads of adrenaline and thrills. Add here unpredictable weather effects, and you’ve got yourself an exhilarating gaming experience. Unlike other games that focus most on realistic visuals, Dirt 5’s appeal lies in its wild, unpredictable races. If you love racing games that allow you to go off the beaten path, this is the game for you.

From ragged rally cars to off-road trucks or nimble buggies, Dirt 5 offers a diverse garage made specifically for rough terrains. Each vehicle is designed to handle all kinds of conditions, be it snow, gravel, or mud.

Dirt 5 features endless options for customizing your vehicle. You can change your car’s paint job, add personalized decals, or adjust its performance to suit the terrain.

Dirt 5 is well-known for its incredible off-road design, with bold colors and high-intensity races. The game takes full advantage of dynamic weather systems, like blizzards or thunderstorms, to give you a unique and thrilling experience.

For speed freaks who want pure, unfiltered fun with over-the-top action, stunning visuals, and a wide variety of vehicles and customization options, Dirt 5 offers the ultimate off-road experience. And if you need a high-performance laptop to keep up with all that action on the go, check out this guide to the best gaming laptop.

6. Art of Rally

Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2020 Developer Funselektor Labs Average Playtime 8–10 hours Best For Rally enthusiasts, minimalistic visuals Unique Features Isometric view, rally physics, minimalist art style

Art of Rally steals the spotlight with its gorgeous, minimalistic art style and one-of-a-kind retro-inspired camera perspective. It celebrates the golden age of rally racing, with a focus on vintage cars, classic rally events, and a driving experience that brings the past to life. It offers a refreshing take on rally racing, centering around pure mechanics rather than flashy visuals.

The game features a broad selection of classic rally cars, including Group B vehicles and vintage cars, each of which provides an exhilarating and special racing experience.

While the customization options are not as extensive as with other games, Art of Rally offers customization in the form of different liveries and colors.

The driving physics in Art of Rally are surprisingly layered. It’s not about fancy visuals but experiencing the satisfying challenge of mastering car control on different surfaces, like mud, gravel, or snow. Gearheads who prioritize rewarding experiences and vehicle performance over visuals will love Art of Rally.

7. Need for Speed Unbound

Platforms PS5, Xbox X/S, PC Year of Release 2022 Developer Criterion Games Average Playtime 10–20 hours Best For Street racers, arcade enthusiasts Unique Features Graffiti-style visuals, high-risk gameplay, intense police chases

Need for Speed Unbound takes the thrilling and adventurous world of street racing and adds a little of its crazy twist. This game is not about perfect lap times. It’s all about pushing the limits with high-speed chases, outrunning the cops, and risking it all for huge rewards.

The game provides a unique combo of intense street racing with a dynamic risk-versus-reward system, where every race could cost you a lot or help you qualify higher. Its high-octane street racing brings the intensity of EA Sports WRC to a new level. Available on EA Play, this video game is a must-have for racing enthusiasts.

Need for Speed Unbound showcases a huge vehicle collection, with a variety of cars, from retro performance cars to modern sleek sports cars. No matter what choice you make, you’re guaranteed that your vehicle is tuned for the streets. They’re all raw, powerful, and ready to fly.

This game features tons of personalizing options for your vehicle. You can tweak the car’s appearance or performance. There are endless possibilities for paint jobs, decals, and body kits, and you can adjust performance by upgrading the engine, tires, and more.

This game ranks among the best when it comes to visuals. It offers a perfect blend of super-realistic cars with special effects that are graffiti-inspired. Need for Speed Unbound is the ultimate choice for gamers who look for that perfect combination of street racing, street style, and rebellion.

8. F1 2022

Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2022 Developer Codemasters Average Playtime 20+ hours Best For Formula 1 fans, simulation lovers Unique Features Official teams and drivers, deep strategy, precise physics

F1 2022 brings the fast-paced, action-packed world of Formula 1 racing to life with exceptional realism. You’ll enjoy racing on real-life tracks with official teams and vehicles that were part of the 2022 F1 season. If you’re into true-to-life racing, F1 2022 is all about precision, strategy, and knowing your car.

F1 2022 features all the latest Formula 1 cars, each made with all the precision that F1 entails. You’ll find next-level vehicles that provide both speed and control, along with official Formula 2 cars to add to the challenge.

The game allows for performance tuning, where you can adjust settings like tire pressures, aerodynamics, and engine performance to fine-tune your car for each race that awaits you. You can also personalize your car’s appearance with team colors or sponsor logos.

What makes F1 2022 a popular choice among gamers is its realism, particularly its driving physics. The game controls feel like the real thing, and every decision you make affects your game strategy and the outcome. F1 2022 brings the precision of Formula 1 racing to life. If you crave even more simulation-based experiences, here’s a list of the best simulation games that focus on strategy and realism.

The game’s precise driving mechanics put you on the edge, especially when approaching the braking point during intense racing moments. The game guarantees a deeply immersive racing experience that racing enthusiasts love.

9. Hot Wheels Unleashed

Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2021 Developer Milestone Average Playtime 8–12 hours Best For Arcade fans, casual racers Unique Features Toy car tracks, creative customization, high-speed fun

Hot Wheels Unleashed takes you back to the world of your childhood, with high-speed racing in toy car-sized tracks. It’s all about fun, creativity, and racing on wild, colorful tracks, featuring loops, jumps, and gravity-defying stunts.

The game includes a wide range of Hot Wheels cars, from classic models to new releases. You can choose among muscle cars, sports cars, or fantasy vehicles. In order to fully immerse yourself in this fantastic world of racing, make sure you have one of the best gaming monitors for PS5 in your setup.

You can customize your cars with different skins, decals, and paint jobs, while also unlocking new cars as you progress. The creative freedom allows you to truly make each car your own.

What makes Hot Wheels Unleashed unique is the wild track design. You’ll be racing through elaborate, over-the-top environments where tracks twist and turn in every direction. It’s fast, fun, and perfect for casual racing fans who want an exhilarating experience without all the complex simulation.

For those who enjoy the retro racing vibes of Horizon Chase, Hot Wheels Unleashed brings similar fun and fast-paced action with its toy car tracks and arcade-style racing. It’s perfect for fans of high-speed, colorful races.

10. Riders Republic

Platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2021 Developer Ubisoft Annecy Average Playtime 20–25 hours Best For Extreme sports fans, open-world lovers Unique Features Multi-sport racing, huge open world, dynamic events

Riders Republic is an extreme sports racing game that offers more than just cars. It embraces the spirit of car culture and takes you to the breaking point with extreme sports and racing events in some of the world’s most breathtaking locations. With the ability to switch between bikes, skis, snowboards, wingsuits, and more, it’s all about speed, stunts, and adrenaline-filled fun.

The game lets you race on a huge variety of vehicles, from dirt bikes to snowboards, wingsuits, and even skis. It’s the ultimate playground for fans of extreme sports. Want more open-world racing? Explore our curated collection of the best racing games.

Customize your gear and vehicles with unique skins, outfits, and performance upgrades. There are endless options to make your ride or gear stand out.

What sets Riders Republic apart is its diverse gameplay. It’s not just about racing cars; it’s about mastering different extreme sports and exploring a massive open world full of challenges and events. It’s a multi-sport racing game that always ranks high among the best PS5 sport games. No matter if you’re flying through the air or carving down a snowy mountain, Riders Republic gives you thrills at every turn.

FAQs

What is the best racing game for PS5?

Gran Turismo 7 is the top choice for PS5, offering the best balance of realism, excitement, and variety for all types of racing fans. Its stunning graphics and lifelike physics make it the ultimate driving simulation experience for those who crave authenticity.

Are there any cross-platform racing games on PS5?

Yes, games like Need for Speed Unbound and Dirt 5 allow cross-platform play, letting you race against players on different consoles and platforms. This makes it easier to find opponents and enjoy a larger, more competitive community no matter what system you’re using.