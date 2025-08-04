10 Best PC Shooters to Test Your Trigger Hand in 2025

The best PC shooters let you run, gun, and top the leaderboard – no questions asked. These games are fast, loud, and built to keep your trigger finger busy. Whether you’re mowing down demons in DOOM or diving into twitchy firefights in Call of Duty, there’s a shooter here that’ll fit your style.

I picked ten that nailed the essentials: tight controls, great maps, solid gunplay, and long-term replay value. Some are new. Some are legends. All of them are worth your time.

Ready to lock and load? Let’s explore the best PC shooters that actually deserve your clicks.

Our Top Picks for PC Shooters

I’ve played everything from indie frag-fests to big-budget warzones, and these three best FPS games stood out from the pack. They’re fast, polished, and built to keep your mouse hand busy with shiny new guns and things to shoot.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007) – It’s number one because everything just works. The gunplay is spot-on and responsive, and the new features feel great. The maps are still some of the best in the genre. Loadouts are flexible without being messy. Competitive or casual, it hits the mark every time. DOOM (2016) – This one doesn’t let you breathe – and that’s the point. It’s faster, meaner, and more demanding than the original. You’ll be juggling ammo, armor, and health in real time, pushing forward with every kill. I loved the relentless pacing and the sheer brutality of each weapon. Halo Infinite (2021) – The gunplay is tight, movement flows smoothly, and every weapon hits with weight. The grappleshot shakes up combat, turning fights into something more dynamic and fun. It’s a return to form that respects Halo’s legacy while finally moving it forward.

I tried to include only titles I believe defined or revamped the genre, so, for example, no Master Chief Collection or the original Half-Life and the whole Black Mesa adventure.

Each of my top picks earns its spot by doing what each first-person shooter should: putting control, feedback, and fun first. Find out more about the greatest shooters that’ll keep you locked in and firing.

10 Best PC Shooters – Click Heads, Win Fights, Repeat

Here are the 10 best PC shooters worth your time. Some are fast, some are tactical, all of them feel great to play. I’ve picked games that still hold up and keep me coming back – no filler, no nostalgia picks just for the sake of it. Let’s get into it.

1. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox 360, PS3 Year of release 2007 Developer Infinity Ward Average playtime 6-7 hours campaign Unique features Modern-era setting, killstreak rewards, iconic multiplayer maps

Modern Warfare is my #1 and one of the best FPS games of all time. The gunplay hits harder here than in any other CoD. Every shot feels tight, every kill feels earned. It’s the one I keep coming back to for its clean, responsive combat.

If you play all Call of Duty games in order, you’ll notice that they’re always about World War II. Modern Warfare was a reset button for the franchise. It dropped the WW2 setting and jumped into the chaos of modern global conflict – and the result was one of the most influential shooters ever made.

You switch between Soap from the British SAS and Jackson from the U.S. Marines, chasing a Russian ultranationalist and a Middle Eastern warlord as their plan to ignite global chaos unfolds. The missions leap between warzones – bombed-out cities, stealth ops in the snow, full-scale assaults. Then the nuke drops, and everything escalates. It’s raw, tightly written, and way darker than most shooters even try to be.

Multiplayer, though, is where the formula clicked. This is where XP, custom classes, and killstreaks were born. You could finally tailor your loadout to your playstyle – run-and-gun, stealth, long-range, whatever. The gunplay is fast but deliberate, with a near-perfect time-to-kill. Maps like Crash, Overgrown, and Crossfire became instant classics.

Why we chose it It’s the blueprint for every modern military shooter that followed. The campaign hits hard, the pacing never drags, and the multiplayer is still a masterclass in flow and balance. Modern Warfare didn’t just set the standard – it became the standard.

2. DOOM [2016]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Developer id Software Average playtime 10-12 hours campaign Unique features Glory kills, fast-paced movement, no reloads

DOOM (2016) reminded everyone how good shooters could feel, and it’s one of our best DOOM games for a reason. The combat doesn’t slow down, it doesn’t ask you to hide, and it never lets you breathe. You move fast, rip through demons, and stay aggressive. Stop shooting, and you’re dead. DOOM Eternal is a great game, but the reboot made it all happen.

The campaign drops you on Mars, knee-deep in a demon invasion. There’s a story, but it wisely gets out of the way. You’re the Doom Slayer. Your job is to wreck everything in sight. Weapons are loud and punchy, enemies come in waves, and the movement is pure momentum. Double jumps, dashes, and no reloading – just speed and violence.

The loop is simple but addictive: shoot, move, chainsaw something for ammo, glory kill something else for health. It never breaks rhythm. Arena fights keep you circling constantly. No cover, no downtime. You’re always doing something, and it always feels good. A good gaming TV showed me every pixel of the carnage and seriously upped my game.

Level design is tight, vertical, and full of secrets. Combat spaces feel like puzzles, and once you learn the flow, clearing a room feels like solving one (loudly).

Why we chose it The feedback is near-perfect. Weapons have weight, movement is smooth, and every action has a payoff. It rewards speed, precision, and aggression. DOOM (2016) strips away the fluff and delivers pure, focused combat that still feels fresh today.

3. Halo Infinite

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of release 2021 Developer 343 Industries Average playtime 10+ hours campaign Unique features Grappleshot, open combat arenas

Halo Infinite sticks to what works and adds a few smart tweaks. The guns hit with solid weight, and the movement feels tight without being floaty. The grappleshot lets you move faster, dodge smarter, and change how you approach fights. If you’re looking for a great Halo game, this is it.

The campaign isn’t epic, but has enough variety to keep it from feeling stale. You roam sections of Zeta Halo, mixing open areas with tighter corridors. The story’s straightforward: Master Chief versus the Banished. No fluff, just solid missions that respect classic Halo design.

Multiplayer keeps things clean and competitive. Weapon balance is strong, and every tool has a clear role. Matches flow smoothly because the maps and weapons are designed to work together without one thing dominating.

Why we chose it You get precise gunplay with movement that actually matters. The grappleshot adds depth without overcomplicating combat. It’s a good mix of classic Halo shooting and modern tweaks – no nonsense, just tight gameplay that rewards skill and timing.

4. Battlefield 4

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2013 Developer DICE Average playtime 15+ hours campaign Unique features Destructible environments, vehicles, Commander mode

Battlefield 4 is chaos with a purpose and one of the top Battlefield games, period. Huge maps, 64 players, vehicles everywhere. You’re not just shooting – you’re piloting tanks, flying choppers, or calling in strikes. The destruction breaks cover and changes the fight mid-match.

The campaign is forgettable but teaches you the basics. Multiplayer is where the action lives. Maps like Siege of Shanghai force you to think fast and move smart. No two rounds play out the same because the map changes as buildings collapse and fire spreads.

Gunplay is solid and heavy. Movement’s slower, which fits the tactical feel. You need to watch your angles and cover. The skill ceiling is high – master the vehicles, and you’ll turn the tide of battle.

Sound design and visuals still hold up. Explosions, gunfire, and chatter pull you into the chaos. It’s a rough ride, but if you want something explosive with serious replay value, Battlefield 4 is still one of the top PC games out there.

Why we chose it Big fights, tons of options, and a feeling that every kill matters. It’s not just twitch shooting; it’s about positioning, vehicles, and teamwork. If you want shooter battles that feel massive and intense, this is it. The mix of infantry and vehicles keeps the pace varied and keeps you thinking beyond your trigger finger.

5. Helldivers 2

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Developer Arrowhead Game Studios Average playtime 15+ hours campaign Unique features Friendly fire, Stratagems, top-down shooter

Helldivers 2 drops you into brutal squad-based combat on alien planets. Your mission is simple: spread “Managed Democracy” by completing objectives while dealing with waves of alien or robotic enemies. The catch? Friendly fire is always on, so teamwork and communication aren’t optional – they’re essential. If teamwork is your thing, this is one of the greatest co-op games that involve shooting.

Gameplay is fast and tactical. You move as a team, calling down powerful Stratagems like orbital strikes, supply drops, and heavy artillery. Every mission forces you to balance aggression with caution because a stray bullet can kill you just as easily as an enemy. Objectives vary but always push you to adapt on the fly, from hacking terminals and defending zones to wiping out swarms.

The top-down perspective keeps you aware of the battlefield, but chaos is constant. You’ll learn to coordinate movement, cover fire, and your special attacks. It’s brutal but fair, rewarding skill and smart play. So, if Starship Troopers with friendly fire is your thing, Helldivers 2 is the best third-person shooter game for you.

Why we chose it If you want co-op shooters with real teamwork and tension, this one’s got it. The constant threat of friendly fire keeps you sharp, and you’ll never get a few seconds to catch your breath. Strategy and communication matter just as much as aiming. Helldivers 2 is intense, unforgiving, and one of the best squad shooters on PC.

6. Counter-Strike 1 Anthology

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2000 (original), 2004 (Anthology bundle) Developer Valve Average playtime Endless replay value Unique features Classic maps, tight gunplay, no aim assist

Counter-Strike 1 Anthology is pure reflex and muscle memory. No sprint, no aim-down-sights, no hand-holding. Just you, your AK or M4, and the sharp corner ahead. It’s the version that made Dust2, Inferno, and Nuke household names.

This bundle includes the original Counter-Strike, Condition Zero, and Deleted Scenes. CS 1.6 is the real draw – it’s where the core mechanics were perfected. Hitboxes were rough, recoil was strict, and movement had a rhythm to it. Mastering spray control here meant you weren’t just good, you were dangerous.

Rounds are fast and punishing. You miss, you die. You rush B without a flash, you get mowed down. It’s a game of habits, angles, and split-second reads. There’s no fluff, just clean, skill-based combat that holds up decades later.

Why we chose it This is as raw as shooters get. Every bullet counts, every peek matters. If you’ve only played modern CS, this version will feel stripped down in the best way. It rewards aim, timing, and game sense. And yes, you’ll still get kicked for not buying a defuse kit.

7. Titanfall 2

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Developer Respawn Entertainment Average playtime 6-8 hours campaign Unique features Wall-running, Titans, pilot loadouts

Titanfall 2 is the best strategy PC game on this list that turned pure momentum into a shooter. You wall-run, slide, and double-jump across maps while dodging gunfire and calling down massive Titans. The movement system is tight and there are some interesting third-person sections. You’re fast, agile, and always pushing forward. The camera work and gunplay keep up – snappy, clean, and built for speed.

The campaign is short but sharp. You play as a rifleman turned pilot, paired with a Titan named BT. It’s focused, well-paced, and actually fun to play. One mission has you shifting between timelines mid-fight. Another turns into a platformer. It never drags, and it never wastes your time. I also loved how the movement and action looked on a solid gaming monitor.

Multiplayer feels just as good. Titans don’t break the flow – they’re part of it. You’re not just calling in a mech and camping. You drop in, stomp a few enemies, eject, and keep going. Pilots are deadly on their own, and fights never feel one-sided.

Why we chose it Few shooters move this well. Everything is fluid – aiming, shooting, parkour, even the Titan drops. It’s fast without being chaotic. The skill ceiling is high, but it’s fun even when you’re losing. Titanfall 2 doesn’t just feel good – it feels right.

8. Escape from Tarkov

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release Beta since 2017 Developer Battlestate Games Average playtime 100+ hours Unique features Realistic ballistics, full loot, high-stakes raids

Escape from Tarkov doesn’t care about your K/D. You drop in, loot fast, and try to get out alive. Every raid is a gamble. You bring gear, risk everything, and lose it all in seconds if you slip up. No respawns, no second chances. It’s among the top multiplayer games if raiding is your cup of tea.

The gunplay is brutal and precise. You need to zero sights, check ammo manually, and control recoil like your life depends on it – because it does. Armor matters, ammo type matters, even where you get hit matters. One bad move and it’s over.

Maps are dense and punishing. You’ll spend half your time listening for footsteps and the other half praying those footsteps aren’t running at you. You need to learn extracts, memorize loot spawns, and manage resources constantly.

There’s no hand-holding. Menus are clunky, inventory management is a mini-game, and dying feels personal. But that’s the point. The tension never lets up.

Why we chose it Tarkov rewards patience, precision, and planning. It’s not about racking up kills but getting out alive. If you want a first-person shooter that punishes bad habits and forces you to think, this one delivers. Nothing else feels this tense or this real.

9. Far Cry 4

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Developer Ubisoft Montreal Average playtime 20-30 hours Unique features Guns-for-hire, outpost takeovers, animal chaos

Far Cry 4 is a great PVE game that throws you into the Himalayas with a pile of guns and no rules. You’re Ajay Ghale, caught in a civil war and constantly outgunned. The story is there, but it’s the open-world action that makes it stick.

The shooting feels tight. Guns kick hard, and every encounter plays out differently. You can go loud, sneak in with a bow, or toss bait and let a bear do the work. Outposts are the real draw – mini-sandboxes that reward creativity and quick thinking.

You’ve got a wingsuit, a grappling hook, and a bunch of upgrade paths. It’s fast, messy, and never boring. Explosions chain across hillsides. Wildlife crashes the party. Everything’s trying to kill you, and that’s what keeps it interesting.

Enemy AI isn’t smart, but it’s aggressive. They’ll flank, rush, and call for backup fast. The chaos feels earned, not scripted.

Why we chose it The gunplay is clean and responsive. You’re not locked into one style – every tool has a use, and every outpost gives you a reason to test it. Far Cry 4 is one of the few open-world shooters that actually feels good to shoot minute to minute.

10. Metro Exodus

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Developer Ubisoft Montreal Average playtime 20-30 hours Unique features Guns-for-hire, outpost takeovers, animal chaos

Metro Exodus slows things down, and competes for one of the best war games of all time. You won’t be sprinting through hallways racking up headshots. You’re scavenging, crafting, and holding your breath in a gas mask while something growls in the dark.

Gunplay is deliberate. Weapons feel heavy and brutal. Ammo is limited, shots need to count, and cleaning your gear isn’t optional (it jams if you don’t). You build your guns in the field, swapping parts to fit the moment. One minute you’re sniping from a rooftop, the next you’re sneaking past mutants in a collapsed bunker. It’s one of the greatest single-player PC games, hands down.

Levels are semi-open, but tight where it matters. You explore at your own pace, but there’s tension in every corner. Nights are rougher, stealth works better in the dark, and enemies hit harder when you’re not ready. It’s all about staying alive, moving smart, and picking your fights.

Why we chose it The shooting feels raw and unforgiving, and survival depends on how well you handle pressure. Metro Exodus blends shooter mechanics with atmosphere better than most games out there. It’s not fast, but it’s focused. And that makes every shot matter.

FAQs

What is the best PC shooter game?

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is the best PC shooter game. Everything just works – fast, responsive gunplay, iconic maps, balanced multiplayer, and much more. The mechanics are tight, the pacing is strong, and there’s tons of replay value.

Are there any cross-platform shooter games on PC?

Yes! Halo Infinite, Battlefield 4, Helldivers 2, and Titanfall 2 all support cross-platform multiplayer or co-op on PC and consoles, making them great picks if you want to play with friends across different systems.