12 Best Street Fighter Games 2025: Top Choices in Every Era

Choosing the best Street Fighter game is a tough task. There are more than 20 different titles in the franchise, which include the main titles, updated versions, spin-offs, crossovers, and collections. With so many options, narrowing down the right game can feel like its own battle.

But I’ll make things easier for you. In this article, I’ve compiled all the best games in the Street Fighter series. The list includes both modern titles and classics that still hold up well today, so you get a variety of options to choose from.

Our Top Picks for Street Fighter Games

The five games listed here are the best in the entire franchise and the first ones you should look into if you want to get into the series.

Super Street Fighter II Turbo (1994) – A timeless classic still featured in fighting game tournaments like EVO today. It’s the best Street Fighter game overall, and many see it as Street Fighter in its purest form. Street Fighter 6 (2023) – The latest title and the best modern Street Fighter game that has something to offer for everyone, with active online multiplayer and plenty of single-player content. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (2020) – Excellent Street Fighter game offering a comprehensive package that includes a cinematic story mode and one of the largest rosters in the series. It’s the best way to experience Street Fighter V. Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike (1999) – Visually stunning Street Fighter game. Mixes beautiful 2D animation with rewarding technical gameplay and a great roster of fighters. Ultra Street Fighter IV (2014) – Critically acclaimed Street Fighter game that also ranks among the greatest games ever made. It’s the ultimate Street Fighter IV experience, complete with new content and improvements to the original formula.

These five may be the heavy hitters, but Street Fighter’s roster of great games runs much deeper. Stick around and you’ll see just how many more titles kept the fight alive across decades.

12 Best Street Fighter Games: Which Should You Play First?

The Street Fighter series is one of the best in the genre, with a long history of iconic characters and memorable moments. Here’s a roundup of the top titles to help you find the best Street Fighter game.

1. Super Street Fighter II Turbo [Best Street Fighter Game Overall]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Arcade, Amiga, Amiga CD32, DOS, 3DO, Dreamcast, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, Xbox One Year of release 1994 Creator/s Capcom Metacritic score N/A Notable features Super Combos, hidden boss Akuma, adjustable Turbo speed

Super Street Fighter II Turbo is the best version of the original Street Fighter II. It has adjustable speed settings and refined mechanics that make it stand out from every other version. Most notably, the game introduced Super Combos and the hidden boss Akuma, who is now one of the most popular characters in Street Fighter history.

Super Combos allow you to build up a meter during fights and unleash powerful combos that deal a lot of damage. This feature rewards your consistency and aggression and gives you a chance to land the final blow or turn the battle around when used at the right moment.

Why we chose it Super Street Fighter II Turbo remains a staple in the fighting game scene and is one of the most important titles that helped define the entire genre.

Another big innovation was the ability to perform tech throws, letting players escape from an opponent’s grab for the first time in the series. This subtle change added a new defensive layer to the game, making matches more tactical and less one-sided once a throw connected.

My Verdict: This is the best Street Fighter game for newcomers and fighting game fans who want to experience Street Fighter in its purest form.

2. Street Fighter 6 [Best Modern Street Fighter Game]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Arcade, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Capcom Metacritic score 92 Notable features Drive system, World Tour mode, classic/modern control types

Street Fighter 6 is the most recent mainline title in the series and continues the familiar 2.5D style while offering new mechanics and features. It includes both classic and modern controls that make it more accessible for everyone.

The new Drive system is the most notable addition here. Represented with the Drive Gauge below the character health, it lets you use different abilities like Overdrive, which is similar to EX special moves in previous titles. This opens the door for more creativity and unpredictability during matches.

Why we chose it Street Fighter 6 is the best Street Fighter game of the modern era, and since it’s the latest main title, it’s still getting updates and has a very active online multiplayer.

You can enjoy the game in different ways. Cross-platform online play against other players offers the most fun. But if you prefer single-player, you can try World Tour mode, which plays like an action RPG where you create a custom fighter and explore 3D environments.

My Verdict: This game is a must-play and one of the top fighting games on PC and current-gen consoles. It offers an impressive mix of modern features, deep mechanics, and gorgeous visuals, along with great single-player content.

3. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition [Runner-Up for Best Modern Street Fighter Game]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Arcade, PS4, PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s Capcom, Dimps, Taito Metacritic score 82 Notable features Increased V-Skills, complete story mode, huge character roster

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition stands out as one of the best fighting games of the last generation. It improves upon previous versions of Street Fighter V with more content and balancing updates.

The most notable gameplay change is giving all characters a second V-Skill, a mechanic introduced in the original release. With two unique V-Skills at your disposal, you have more ways to adapt your fighting style for different matches.

Why we chose it With its refined gameplay and additional content, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition completed the comeback for Street Fighter V and firmly established it as one of the best in the series.

Along with stages and most costumes released from Seasons 1-4, this version includes new characters to bring the roster count to 40. If you also buy the Season 5 Premium Pass, the total goes up to 46, which would be the most characters in series history so far.

My Verdict: If you want a modern title but don’t want to jump into the latest entry yet, this updated version is the best Street Fighter game for PS4 and PC. Its mature balance and full content slate make it the most complete SF release.

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Arcade, Dreamcast, PS2, Xbox, PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, Xbox One Year of release 1999 Creator/s Capcom, Iron Galaxy Studios Metacritic score 86 Notable features Guard Parry, Judgment system

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike is the final updated version of Street Fighter III. It expanded the roster with the return of fan-favorite Chun-Li, along with four additional playable characters. Today, it’s included as part of the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, making it easy to revisit on modern platforms.

Among the best Street Fighter games ranked according to visuals alone, this game is near the top. It’s notable for its beautiful 2D animation, which gives it a distinct look and sets it apart from other fighting games like the similarly acclaimed Mortal Kombat series.

Why we chose it Praised for its parry system and incredibly smooth animation, Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike is seen as a technical masterpiece in 2D fighting video game design.

Guard Parry is the most important addition in this entry. It allows you to parry during a guard stun and puts you in a better position to counterattack if timed correctly. The Judgment system, which evaluates your performance after winning a match, is also introduced here.

My Verdict: If you love 2D art style and want a game with refined mechanics that reward timing and precision, this one is for you.

5. Ultra Street Fighter IV [Best Street Fighter IV Experience]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Arcade, PS3, Xbox 360, PC, PS4 Year of release 2014 Creator/s Dimps, Capcom Metacritic score 84 Notable features Ultra Combo Double, Red Focus Attack

Ultra Street Fighter IV is the definitive version of Street Fighter IV. It made balance changes and improved existing mechanics that pushed its gameplay to one of the best in the fighting genre.

The game includes five new fighters to raise the total to 44, which ranks among the largest rosters in the Street Fighter series. Six additional stages also add content variety, while the new Elimination and Online Training modes round out the package.

Why we chose it Ultra Street Fighter IV perfected the formula with both big and small changes, which made one of the best Street Fighter games even better.

New mechanics add more layers to Ultra Combos and Focus Attacks introduced in the original version. Ultra Combo Double allows you to select both of your character’s Ultra Combos in exchange for reduced power. Red Focus Attacks let you absorb multiple hits.

My Verdict: This release is the best way to experience Street Fighter IV. It offers a sweet balance between nostalgia and innovation, with new features, enhanced mechanics, returning characters, and more content.

6. Street Fighter Alpha 3 [Variable Fighting Styles]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Arcade, PlayStation, Dreamcast, Saturn, Game Boy Advance, PlayStation Portable, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, Xbox One Year of release 1998 Creator/s Capcom, Crawfish Interactive Metacritic score 80 Notable features Variable fighting styles (“isms”), Guard Power Gauge

Street Fighter Alpha 3 featured three selectable fighting styles (A-ism, X-ism, V-ism) to replace the simple Manual and Auto modes from previous Alpha games. Each style affects your character’s speed, strength, and defense, which gives you more control over how you approach every match.

Another mechanic introduced here is the Guard Power Gauge, which varies by character. Each block drains the meter, and if emptied, your character suffers a guard crush and becomes vulnerable to attacks.

Why we chose it With bold changes to established mechanics and more gameplay depth, Street Fighter Alpha 3 pushed the Alpha series to new heights.

This title also stands out among the mainline entries as a great single-player game. In addition to Arcade and Survival modes, it includes a World Tour mode, where you go through numerous battles in different locations.

My Verdict: I highly recommend this title if you’re looking for the best Street Fighter games that offer variable fighting styles and plenty of replay value for solo play.

7. Street Fighter IV [Modern Reintroduction to Street Fighter]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Arcade, PS3, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2008 Creator/s Dimps, Capcom Metacritic score 93 Notable features Ultra Combo, Focus Attack

Street Fighter IV reintroduced the franchise to a new generation. It gave the series a modern style with its 3D character models and stages while still keeping the traditional 2D gameplay.

Focus Attacks and Ultra Combos are the two major mechanics introduced here. Focus Attacks allow you to absorb an incoming strike and immediately launch a counterattack, which adds more strategy and tension to every fight.

Why we chose it Street Fighter IV successfully modernized the Street Fighter series while still keeping the core identity of the series intact.

Ultra Combos give matches cinematic flair. Unlocked after taking enough hits and filling the separate Ultra Combo meter, these high-damage finishers allow for satisfying comebacks and give you a dramatic way to close out rounds.

My Verdict: This mainline title holds up well and is worth playing if you want simpler mechanics compared to the definitive version. It has less content, but it’s still guaranteed to keep you busy for dozens of hours.

8. Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting [Fast and Furious Fighting]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Saturn, PlayStation, PS2, Xbox, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, Xbox One Year of release 1992 Creator/s Capcom Metacritic score 76 Notable features Fast game speed, alternate character colors

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting is the third arcade version of Street Fighter II, best remembered for introducing a significantly faster game speed. This update allows for more intense matches that force sharper reactions and more precise execution of inputs.

Why we chose it Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting marked a turning point for the series with a much faster pace that set it apart from other games at the time.

In addition to the increased game speed, new special moves for certain characters were added here to expand the roster’s variety and give players more options during matches. Characters were also given alternate color palettes, a small but handy touch in competitive multiplayer that makes it easier to tell fighters apart at a glance.

My Verdict: If you’re looking for a classic Street Fighter title with a fast game speed, this release is one of the best options. It’s great for practicing your timing and reaction speed to get better when playing the more modern titles.

9. Street Fighter II: The World Warrior [The One That Started It All]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Arcade, SNES, Amiga, Atari ST, Commodore 64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum, PC, CPS Changer, Game Boy, Saturn, PlayStation, PS2, Xbox, PlayStation Portable, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 1991 Creator/s Capcom Metacritic score N/A Notable features Expanded roster, special moves, six-button controls

Street Fighter II: The World Warrior sparked the fighting game boom in the 1990s and set the foundation for the entire genre. If the discussion is about all the Street Fighter games ranked according to importance, it would be at the very top.

It expanded the roster from just Ryu and Ken to eight unique fighters, each with distinct fighting styles. It also introduced gameplay elements that would later become staples in the series, such as six-button controls, special moves, and grab/throw attacks.

Why we chose it Although it’s outdated now, Street Fighter II: The World Warrior remains a landmark release that shaped the genre and influenced the next generation of fighting games.

My Verdict: If you’re completely new to the series, I recommend playing this game so you can experience a piece of gaming history. It has much simpler mechanics, but you can learn a few basic skills that will still be useful in newer titles.

10. Street Fighter V [Best Street Fighter Game for Story Mode]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS4, PC, Arcade Year of release 2016 Creator/s Capcom, Dimps, Taito Metacritic score 77 Notable features V-System, cinematic story mode

Street Fighter V follows the same presentation as Street Fighter IV, with 3D characters and stages seamlessly combined with the traditional 2D gameplay.

In addition to the familiar EX system, the V-System mechanic introduced here gives you new techniques that can turn matches around in your favor. V-Skills and V-Triggers are special attacks and abilities unique to each character, while V-Reversals let you counter out of pressure.

Why we chose it While lacking in content, the original Street Fighter V still offers excellent gameplay and is a solid entry point for newcomers, with its modern features making it more accessible.

The game is also notable for including a cinematic story mode as a free update. Although the actual story is not on par with popular video game movies, it’s still nice to have.

My Verdict: If you can buy it at an extremely low price, this base game is worth the purchase. At the very least, you can enjoy the story mode, and if you end up liking the gameplay, you can always upgrade to Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.

11. Street Fighter II: Champion Edition [Introducing the Grand Masters]

Our score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Arcade, TurboGrafx-16, Genesis, X68000, Master System, Saturn, PlayStation, PS2, Xbox, PlayStation Portable, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 1992 Creator/s Capcom Metacritic score N/A Notable features Expanded roster, mirror matches

Street Fighter II: Champion Edition is the first update to Street Fighter II and established the idea of updated versions within the series. It expanded the roster and gave players a more competitive experience.

The four Grand Masters (Balrog, Vega, Sagat, and M. Bison) are now playable here. They’re weaker than their CPU-controlled versions but are still more powerful than the entire base roster.

Why we chose it As the first major update to the original, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition proved that the game could evolve and further solidified Street Fighter II as the premier fighting game at the time.

Mirror matches are also introduced in this game. Players can now use the same character in battle, with alternate color palettes distinguishing them. This change made for more exciting matches and set a standard for future fighting games.

My Verdict: This updated version is a big step in the right direction and gives you even more reasons to return to the legendary Street Fighter II, with new content and gameplay changes to keep things fresh.

12. Street Fighter X Tekken [Crossover Between Two Heavyweights]

Our score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, PC Year of release 2012 Creator/s Capcom, Dimps Metacritic score 84 Notable features Gem System, Pandora Mode, tag team battle

Street Fighter X Tekken brings two legendary franchises together. It combines Street Fighter’s 2D gameplay and roster with Tekken’s roster for a crossover party that feels ambitious and bold.

The game focuses on tag team battles. You can select two fighters and swap between them freely, even mid-combo, which allows for nonstop action and unique strategies.

Why we chose it Although it has split opinions among fans, Street Fighter X Tekken offers a new way to play two popular franchises at once and is a memorable experiment in crossover fighting games.

Notable mechanics introduced here include the Gem System and Pandora Mode. The former lets you customize your fighter with power-ups, while the latter allows you to sacrifice one of your fighters to give the other a short burst of increased strength.

My Verdict: If you’re a big fan of the two franchises and want something different from the main Street Fighter games, this crossover title is for you.

FAQs

What is the best Street Fighter?

Super Street Fighter II Turbo is the best one. Even decades after release, it’s still highly regarded in the fighting game community due to its excellent gameplay mechanics.

What type of game is Street Fighter?

Street Fighter is a series of fighting games created by Capcom. Compared to other popular fighting game series like Guilty Gear and Tekken, it has a slower pace with shorter combos and more methodical fighting mechanics.

How many Street Fighter games are there?

There’s no definitive answer here. If you include all the main titles, updated versions, spin-offs, crossovers, and collections, the list easily exceeds 20 games. If you only include the ones universally recognized as the main numbered titles, then it’s six games so far.

What was the first Street Fighter game?

The first game in the series was simply titled Street Fighter, originally released in 1987 for arcades.

What is the latest version of Street Fighter?

Released in 2023, Street Fighter 6 is the most recent main title in the series. It’s only been a few years since its release, but it already makes a strong case for the best modern entry.