19 Best Fishing Games for Adventure Lovers in 2025

The best fishing games have become my go-to escape whenever I need to relax or go on an oceanic adventure in the comfort of my home. These games make me aim for the realism of a hardcore fishing sim or just soak in the cozy vibes of a seabed mystery. There’s something for all sorts of players in the collection of fishing games, from casual gamers to co-op enthusiasts.

This guide will take you through some of my favorite picks that cover epic worlds, quick mobile sessions, and everything in between. Get ready to cast your line and join me in some amazing fishing fun. Find your best fishing game to play with friends or enjoy in your post-work me-time.

Our Top Picks for Fishing Games

Everybody has a different opinion when it comes to which one’s the best fishing game out there. I picked these three games because they genuinely capture the thrill of fishing while offering fantastic visuals. These three fishing sims kept me hooked (no pun intended):

Dredge (2023) – This game offers a mysterious and dark take on fishing, with a gripping story that eerily satisfies the usual fishing mechanics; a straight 10 out of 10. The Fisherman – Fishing Planet (2019) – Fishing Planet is your ultimate super-realistic fishing simulator that offers authentic physics and an active online community. Ultimate Fishing Simulator (2017) – This one’s my top pick for fishing fans looking for various settings like lakes and oceans; perfect for casual players and veteran anglers alike.

I’ve rounded up 19 of the best fishing games that fit every style and platform. Keep reading to find the perfect game to cast your line and board your ocean fishing yachts.

19 Best Fishing Games that Fit Every Virtual Angler’s Style

My list covers everything from life-like simulators to serene adventures. No matter what your playstyle is, I’m sure you’ll discover your bait here. Doesn’t matter if you’re here for an intense co-op challenge or relaxing, no-win-lose-type gameplay; there’s something here for you. So, let us discover your next favorite catch. Let me know if you’ve played any of these games before.

1. Dredge [The Deep-Sea Horror Fishing RPG]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Mystery fishing adventure Platforms PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, MacOS, Android Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Black Salt Games Average Playtime 15 to 20 hours Best For Players who love mysterious and atmospheric fishing experiences Metacritic Score 80

I took a plunge into Dredge expecting a simple fishing game, but what I found was a fascinating mix of calm daytime angling and unsettling Lovecraftian horror at night.

I played as a fisherman who was exploring a chain of eerie islands. It didn’t take me much time to notice that the townsfolk and the waters were not what they seemed; there were mysterious unique physical and climate conditions that kept me tense but never overwhelmed.

The fishing mechanics felt rewarding and thoughtfully crafted; the inventory system reminded me of classic survival games where managing space is a fun challenge. Upgrading my boat made fishing more efficient, but it was the nighttime encounters with very strange creatures that made this fishing sim stand out.

Pro tip SPOILER WARNING: While exploring, you’ll encounter four hooded figures (blue, red, yellow, and purple) who each request different fish. Make sure to deliver their fish quickly, or you’ll miss out on the reward, which is a unique book from each one.

I love how the Dredge balances its horror elements with moments of calm and even charm, like encountering playful dolphins or painting my ship (had to visit the Little Marrow to meet the guy who does the paint job). The sanity meter added tension without being punishing, and I admired how I could choose to tone down the scary parts if I just wanted a relaxing experience.

The story unfolds through interactions and quests that add depth and mystery to the game world. Dredge is a unique fishing game that blends maritime relaxation with the “uncanny valley” in a way I hadn’t seen before. It’s perfect for anyone looking for something thoughtful, eerie, and oddly cozy all at once, the perfect Switch family game for mystery-loving anglers.

My Verdict: Dredge offers an immersive blend of fishing and cosmic horror that keeps you hooked. Its captivating atmosphere and well-crafted gameplay make it a standout experience worth exploring.

2. Fishing Planet [The Hyper-Realistic Fishing Sim Challenge]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Realistic fishing simulator Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Fishing Planet LLC Average Playtime 100+ hours (143 species) Best For Hardcore simulation fans who want an authentic fishing experience Metacritic Score 72

I jumped into The Fisherman – Fishing Planet, ready for a realistic fishing experience, and it truly delivers with its hyper-realistic physics and detailed tackle tuning. One of the most mesmerizing simulation games in this genre, hands down.

This fishing sim impressed me with its vast, accurately modeled waterways spread across 19 real-world locations. I could explore everything from lush U.S. lakes to European fishing spots, making every trip feel authentic. The attention to detail is evident in how fish react to dynamic weather, seasons, water temperature, and even underwater terrain.

Fisherman – Fishing Planet offered a challenging yet rewarding experience for anglers of all skill levels. I also loved the complexity of managing different fishing methods, such as float, spinning, bottom, and trolling. Also, the physical wear and tear on rods, lines, and reels demanded careful tackle management to avoid costly breakage.

Pro tip You can buy bait and other supplies from the store accessible in the main menu, but keep in mind that traveling and supplies cost money. As you level up, you unlock better equipment and locations to manage multiple fishing setups and sell fish for better earnings.

The intuitive tutorials made it easy to grasp even the more nuanced features like building rod pre-sets and strategizing around fish behavior. Multiplayer options added a competitive edge, with online tournaments, private lakes, and global leaderboards that kept things engaging.

The gorgeous photorealistic graphics and immersive sound design amplified the tranquil and absorbing atmosphere. I felt each fishing trip like a stress-relieving retreat. The whole trolling and fish storage set the mood in this fishing sim, making it a fully realistic fishing experience.

My Verdict: This game combines incredible realism with accessible gameplay and a rich variety of global locations, a must-play for anyone looking to experience the subtle art and challenge of fishing in a meticulously crafted virtual world.

3. Ultimate Fishing Simulator [Total Fishing Freedom & Customization]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Casual to realistic simulator Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Ultimate Games S.A. Average Playtime 30+ hours Best For Casual & serious anglers looking for variety and accessibility Metacritic Score 47

If you like catching BIG HONKERS and chilling out, Ultimate Fishing Simulator is an absolute blast for me. It’s also one of the most realistic VR games for enjoying virtual marine exploration.

I loved the freedom to fish across so many diverse locations, from serene lakes to icy waters and open seas. I could also experiment with a range of equipment and customizable physics that made each fishing trip feel authentic and immersive. VR support made me feel like I was truly out on the water. I bought it for $3 on Steam, and it was money well spent, to be honest…

Pro tip Hold your rod at about a 45-degree angle while reeling in, and press the C key to watch your lure swim through the water. If you spot a fish following your lure, try pausing or slowing your reel speed slightly to increase your chances of a bite.

The attention to detail really stands out with the realistic water environments, varying weather, and the distinct fishing techniques needed depending on where and how I was fishing. So, if you want to do some actual angling in a highly realistic world, this is the perfect game for you.

Ice fishing was a cool change of pace with its unique challenges, like when I was drilling holes and exploring the seabed in low visibility. I found the underwater camera helpful for guiding my hook and watching fish behavior, even though some animations felt a bit stiff at times.

The game balanced realism with accessibility well, so whether I was fine-tuning tackle setups or just relaxing, the gameplay remained decent. I also loved the option to sell fish to upgrade gear or release them for bonus experience, which let me explore at my own pace afterward.

My Verdict: Ultimate Fishing Simulator gave me the perfect mix of realistic fishing and relaxing exploration, with enough variety to keep me hooked. Its rich features and VR support make it a top choice for anyone wanting an authentic fishing experience.

4. SEGA Bass Fishing [The Arcade Classic Bass Fishing Thrill]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Arcade fishing Platforms Arcade, Dreamcast, and later re-releases Year of Release 1997 Creator/s SEGA Average Playtime Varies Best For Fans of retro, arcade fishing games with straightforward mechanics Metacritic Score 59

SEGA Bass Fishing captures the essence of the classic arcade experience: pure, fast-paced fun that focuses on high-score bass catching with simple yet satisfying controls. You pick your lure based on time and temperature, then race against the clock to reel in the biggest fish possible. You can enjoy SEGA marine fishing as much as you like.

The game offers arcade mode and a mini competition campaign with goals like total fish weight or the biggest single catch. The strategic element lies in selecting the right lure and managing reeling speed to avoid breaking the line while keeping tension high. It was truly an experience.

Pro tip Move your lure using the arrow keys to mimic realistic movements, and reel it in slowly with the E button to attract bass. When a bass shows interest, the camera will often track the fish.

Graphics and audio show their age, but the straightforward gameplay and nostalgic charm sure make it worth checking out. I played SEGA Bass Fishing for an hour or two. It’s not quite deep but offers just enough challenge to keep you hooked without overwhelming you. I just love how it is a fun, focused arcade fishing game for fans of classic quick-play experiences.

My Verdict: SEGA Bass Fishing is an addictive gameplay that nails the arcade fishing feel with satisfying mechanics, a nostalgic pick for anyone looking for quick, fun fishing action.

5. Dave the Diver [The Sushi Restaurant & Deep-Sea Adventure]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Adventure fishing RPG Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, macOS Year of Release 2023 Creator/s MINTROCKET Average Playtime 25 to 30 hours Best For Players who enjoy narrative-driven fishing and exploration Metacritic Score 90

Dave the Diver is a quality adventure game, a mixture of deep-sea spearfishing action with sushi restaurant management, creating a dual gameplay loop I didn’t expect to enjoy so much.

At first, managing oxygen and avoiding aggressive sea creatures stressed me out, but once I got the hang of the mechanics, the game truly clicked. Diving to collect fish and treasures during the day felt rewarding, especially as I upgraded my gear and customized my diving stats.

After sundown, I switched gears to managing the sushi restaurant. I had to decide which recipes to prioritize based on what fish I had. The balancing act between efficient fishing and restaurant management adds a satisfying layer of strategy that makes me think I was the main protagonist of Shokugeki no Souma. But I had to visit my farm daily, and that soon became a chore.

Pro tip Keep a close watch on your fish farm, as having two of the same fish causes rapid breeding and can quickly fill up your tank capacity. Since there’s no notification, visit your farm daily before opening the restaurant to send surplus fish to the kitchen and prevent overcapacity.

What I love is that the game lets you take your time. So, you don’t have to rush, miss quests, or worry about grinding excessively. Even if you miss events, they tend to reappear, so progress never feels punitive. The story and characters add charm and depth, making the world feel alive.

My Verdict: It’s a refreshing combo of exploration, action, and cozy sim management that’s surprisingly fun and rewarding, an ultimate fishing adventure for avid fishing enthusiasts.

6. Farming Simulator 25: Highlands Fishing Edition [The Unexpected Rural Life & Fishing Expansion]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Farming sim with fishing Platforms PC, consoles Year of Release 2025 Creator/s GIANTS Software Average Playtime 50+ hours Best For Farming sim fans wanting an added fishing dimension Metacritic Score tbd

I can’t wait to dive into Farming Simulator 25: Highlands Fishing Edition – it already feels like it’s destined to join my list of top farming games.

This upcoming edition builds on the classic agricultural sandbox; this expansion adds a realistic fishing economy that lets me diversify my farm income with aquaculture and casual shore fishing.

This game is the GIANTS’ response to all those who used to scream that you just can’t design a farming sim without giving fishing access. I’m excited about exploring the four beautiful maps, from North America’s rivers to the Scotland-inspired Kinlaig with green hills and open waters.

Pro tip TBD

The game already impresses with 26 crops, 400+ machines, and over 150 authentic brands, but the Highlands Fishing Expansion brings a fresh twist with animals like highland cattle, onions as a new crop, and 20+ additional machines. Fishing on land and at sea will add a relaxing escape alongside forestry and animal husbandry, giving me more ways to live the farming life I adore.

My Verdict: Fingers crossed.

7. Stardew Valley [The Relaxing Farm Life Fishing Side-Hustle]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Farming and life sim with fishing Platforms PC, consoles, mobile Year of Release 2016 Creator/s ConcernedApe Average Playtime 50+ hours Best For Casual gamers who enjoy varied gameplay with fishing side activities Metacritic Score 89

Fishing in Stardew Valley quickly became my favorite pastime, an escape from the daily grind of farming and mining. The game gave me a deeply satisfying progression system where fishing wasn’t just a side hustle anymore; it became my key skill and major income source.

Fishing did feel kinda tricky in the beginning, but as I leveled up and upgraded my rods with bait and tackle, it turned into a rewarding challenge. Catching fish suited to each season and location brought a peaceful rhythm to my game. You locate fish like a true angler.

Pro tip The five legendary fish in Stardew Valley are: Crimsonfish (Level 5, East Pier in Summer), Angler (Level 3, wooden bridge near JojaMart in Fall), Legend (Level 10, Mountain Lake in Spring), Glacierfish (Level 6, Cindersap Forest in Winter), and Mutant Carp (no level requirement, found in the Sewers).

What kept me hooked was the mix of skill and patience the fishing mini-game demands.

Managing the green bar to catch different fish quickly turned into a relaxing yet engaging task. I also enjoyed how fishing offers a reliable way to earn gold, so I could invest in my farm and gear.

Yes, I know other players find the legendary fish quite tough, but I discovered that the steady progression made the fishing experience worthwhile and fulfilling.

My Verdict: Fishing in Stardew Valley offers a calm retreat without losing excitement, the perfect break when I want to unwind or bring in steady income during slower seasons.

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Realistic fishing sim Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Expansive Worlds Average Playtime 30+ hours Best For Simulation players focused on realistic fishing mechanics Metacritic Score 63

Let’s not forget about Call of the Wild: The Angler. The game’s biggest draw for me was its vast, seamless open world that invited serene exploration and discovery. I found searching for an ideal fishing spot just as rewarding as the catch itself. When I was making my way across calm lakes, rushing rivers, and vast oceans, every location offered a unique challenge and rewards.

Pro tip There’s no swimming in the game; if you go too far into the water, you’ll be warned to return, or else you’ll respawn.

The game has a realistic fishing economy that makes every catch meaningful for upgrading gear and shrimping my experience. I loved how the different fish had distinct behaviors and fights that required me to patiently make the necessary tactical adjustments.

The ability to customize fishing rigs and tackle adds depth, and the multiplayer co-op for up to 12 players promises endless adventure. I explored the place by boat, off-road vehicle, and on foot. Its hidden ponds and majestic alpine peaks were simply breathtaking.

My Verdict: This game is a blend of open-world exploration and engaging fishing mechanics, an ideal fishing sim for relaxing yet rewarding gameplay.

9. Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour [Competitive Tournament Fishing Glory]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Competitive fishing sim Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Dovetail Games Average Playtime 40+ hours Best For Competitive players who enjoy multiplayer tournaments Metacritic Score 50

If you like sports video games, I’m sure you’ll love this one. Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour puts you on the path to becoming a pro angler, complete with licensed gear and usual real-world tournaments across the globe. Reminded me of the time my dad and I fished back in the day.

The career mode was really something. I kickstarted my career as an amateur and worked my way up by competing in events for bass, carp, and predator fishing, earning sponsorships and prize money along the way. The official tournaments added real stakes, and competing against hundreds of top anglers made me really glad about how well I was doing in this fishing sim.

Pro tip When you arrive at the lake, look for fish activity like splashing or bubbles on the surface of the water. These signs show where fish are, so aim your cast near them for a better catch.

What I really appreciate is the authentic feel, from the realistic fish behaviors to the licensed equipment from 50+ brands. The game’s venues, like Lake Guntersville and Lake Travis, feel vibrant and alive. It took me many hours to become an elite angler, and it was all worth it.

But here’s something I didn’t like: the controls are a bit sensitive. But the game’s challenge did keep me engaged, especially during the intense fish battles and clutch control moments. You can compete online to set personal scores and enjoy the full thrill of this fights based game.

My Verdict: This sim nails the career angling experience with depth and polish. It has global tournaments and realistic environments, and you feel like you’ve truly earned your fishing glory.

10. Rapala Pro Bass Fishing [High-Energy Licensed Bass Tournament Action]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Sport fishing Platforms Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Wii U, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of Release 2010 Creator/s Activision / Magic Wand Productions Average Playtime 20+ hours Best For Bass fishing fans who want licensed equipment and challenges Metacritic Score 59

I didn’t hear many reviews about this one, so I thought, why not write one of my own after giving it a go? I gotta say that Rapala Pro Bass Fishing does seem like a decent, action-packed bass fishing experience with official Rapala gear. I enjoyed the thrill of choosing the right Rapala lure and hunting down hotspots across several lakes as I raced the clock in tournament mode.

The game’s simple battle mechanic (where you keep the fish in a target box and manage line tension) made even small catches exciting. However, the realism can sometimes drag down the fun with long wait times between bites and repetitive gameplay. The fish weight randomness felt frustrating, and the over-reliance on motion controls often felt intrusive rather than immersive.

Pro tip The best spots to fish in the Rapala Pro Series are hotspots marked by bubbles, splashes, or fish jumping near the surface. You can use a fish finder to help locate these areas, which attract specific types.

Still, the intense tournament races and moments of hooking a monster bass made me excited. I didn’t pay attention to rough edges like technical glitches and lackluster graphics; now, I label this game a solid pick for fans who want a competitive fishing challenge with recognizable gear.

My Verdict: Rapala Pro Bass Fishing offers focused and competitive gameplay with authentic lures. It’s best enjoyed in short bursts by fans looking for quick fishing duels.

11. Moonglow Bay [The Wholesome Co-op Fishing Story]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Cozy fishing RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Bunnyhug Average Playtime 15 to 20 hours Best For Players seeking relaxing, story-centric fishing games Metacritic Score 63

Moonglow Bay immediately drew me in with its story about restoring a coastal town and dealing with personal loss. The cozy fishing mechanics, designed for drop-in/drop-out co-op, focused on emotional connection and community, making every fishing session feel meaningful and relaxing.

I loved setting out in my boat to catch fish, which I cooked through simple mini-games to sell or gift to townsfolk. This cycle of fishing, cooking, and reconnecting with the community gave the game a warm and heartfelt vibe. Surely, one of the best co-op games to enjoy with your pals.

Pro tip Although River encourages you to start a street food business, selling raw fish often earns more than cooked dishes. Always check your fish’s sell price because placing raw fish in your sell box can earn you extra coin.

The voxel-style graphics added a whimsical charm that matches the game’s gentle tone. As I donated money to renovate the town and helped out with quests, the feeling of progress and rebuilding was satisfying. The aquarium was a nice touch. It let me track my fish discoveries in a tangible way.

The story’s themes of grief and hope kept me emotionally invested as I uncovered the mystery behind my partner’s disappearance (not going to spoil anything).

My Verdict: Moonglow Bay’s blend of simple, fun fishing and community-building makes it a cozy and rewarding experience, perfect for relaxed play sessions.

12. Sea of Thieves [Pirate Life, Exotic Fish, and High-Seas Cooking]

Our Score 7.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Open-world pirate adventure with fishing Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Year of Release 2024 Creator/s Rare Average Playtime 100+ hours Best For Open-world explorers who enjoy social and multiplayer gameplay Metacritic Score 69

Sea of Thieves: 2024 Edition mixes fishing into its expansive pirate sandbox game. It makes angling a fun and rewarding part of your seafaring adventure. I loved how fishing in the game isn’t just a side activity but a key way to catch exotic Hunters’ Call fish that you cook and sell.

The thrill of casting a line while exploring vibrant waters adds a laid-back but lively contrast to the usual pirate battles and treasure hunts.

Pro tip Always raise the Reaper Flag to make your ship visible to other crews on the map. Use glowing sails and cosmetics with the same effect, and keep one piece of food to avoid being over-encumbered and maintain faster movement.

The fishing mechanics are intuitive; I cast my line using bait, then skillfully manage tension as the fish tries to escape, making each catch a genuinely realistic and immersive experience.

There was a real sense of discovery too, with different fish appearing depending on the location and time, keeping every fishing trip fresh. Selling my catch to the Hunter’s Call faction advanced my reputation. That’s how I unlocked new gear and perks, which made fishing feel tied into the game world meaningfully.

My Verdict: Fishing in Sea of Thieves: 2024 Edition mixes the best of exploration, relaxation, and progression in a beautifully crafted pirate world.

13. Luna’s Fishing Garden [The Cozy, Charming Pixel Fishing Retreat]

Our Score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Relaxing fishing sim Platforms PC, consoles Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Coldwild Games Average Playtime 8 to 15 hours Best For Casual gamers looking for a peaceful, artistic experience Metacritic Score N/A

Luna’s Fishing Garden is a super-cozy, minimalist pixel fishing sim where I found peace in relaxing, meditative fishing while slowly cultivating my own beautiful island garden.

I was Cassie, a young girl whisked away to a spirit world (like in Spirited Away); the game’s focus is on fishing and selling catches to restore a garden devastated by a storm.

The fishing mechanics offer two styles: a more challenging mode akin to Stardew Valley’s, and a relaxed mode where I reeled in fish smoothly (both fitting the game’s tranquil vibe).

Pro tip Choosing the challenging mode adds real difficulty, as you must keep a green bar behind a fast-moving fish icon, which bounces erratically.

The charming pixel art style and immersive environment sounds created a soothing atmosphere perfect for winding down. I loved watching my island grow as I bought plants and animals using magical leaves earned from fishing and quests. The ability to automate harvesting with birds and cute capybaras added a whimsical touch and let me focus on fishing and exploration.

My Verdict: Luna’s Fishing Garden feels like a soothing little escape for anyone craving a warm, slow-paced experience restoring a small island and helping vagabond spirits.

14. Ridiculous Fishing [The Absurd, Explosive Arcade Catch-and-Shoot]

Our Score 7.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Arcade fishing Platforms Mobile Year of Release 2013 Creator/s Vlambeer Average Playtime 5 to 10 hours Best For Players who enjoy fun, crazy gameplay on the go Metacritic Score 91

Ridiculous Fishing is the most gloriously over-the-top fishing game I’ve ever played. The goal is simple but brilliantly absurd: you drop your line as deep as possible, then fling fish into the air to shoot them for maximum cash.

I loved the vertical gameplay, where I carefully guided the lure down, avoiding fish on the way, then tried to scoop up as many as possible on the way back up before blasting them mid-air with a variety of bizarre weapons.

Pro tip You can catch all 4 special fish by fishing in home waters and using the toaster and hair dryer before 125m. Tap (don’t kill) the special fish that appear at 140m, 180-190m, and 210-220m to reveal the next item, then hook the real COGF at the bottom to catch them all.

What sets it apart is how the gameplay loop balances silly fun with addictive progression. Each catch feels rewarding, especially when I upgraded my fishing line for deeper drops and unlocked crazy gear like toasters and hairdryers that zap fish for extra bonuses. The Fish-o-Pedia and the humorous social media-like posts between characters kept me entertained between fishing runs.

My Verdict: Ridiculous Fishing is a wildly fun, fast-paced fishing romp that’s impossible not to enjoy.

15. Animal Crossing: New Horizons [The Relaxing Island Life Catch-and-Collect]

Our Score 7.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Life sim with fishing Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Nintendo Average Playtime 100+ hours Best For Family and social gamers who want relaxing, ongoing fun Metacritic Score 90

Fishing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is such a peaceful, daily ritual that I eagerly perform whenever I play this game. It’s all about collecting rare and seasonal fish species to complete the massive museum collection. A tranquil, low-stress way to engage with the game.

I love scouting the water for fish shadows, carefully casting my line, and patiently waiting for the distinctive bobber splash that signals a catch. The simple mechanics are very easy to learn but gratifying to master, with a great sense of satisfaction each time I landed a new fish.

Pro tip There are three fishing locations: rivers, ponds, and the ocean. Walk slowly near the water to avoid scaring fish, and when you spot a shadow, it’s time to grab your pole and cast your line.

What truly stands out is how the fishing ties into the larger island life, giving me a steady stream of income by selling extra catches, while also contributing to the beautifully rendered museum exhibits that come alive with interactive displays. It’s rewarding to see fish swimming in the tanks or watch butterflies and bugs flutter around, making the world feel vibrant and lived-in.

My Verdict: There’s always something new to hunt in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, keeping you patiently fishing all year long. It’s a simple joy and a hallmark of the most relaxing cozy games you can play today.

16. The Blue Marlin [The Legendary Big-Game Deep-Sea Pursuit]

Our Score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Fishing sim Platforms NES Year of Release 1991 Creator/s Hot-B Average Playtime Varies Best For Fans who love the ‘90s and want to play a retro game Metacritic Score N/A

The Blue Marlin is all about the ultimate high-stakes battle to fight and land massive, legendary deep-sea fish like marlin and swordfish. I remember spending hours trolling along, building up my stats, and chasing whoppers with my buddy.

The game’s intense fishing battles stand out, especially those epic struggles where you battle a marlin that feels like it’s fighting back with a life of its own.

Pro tip The only fish that count for tournament advancement are billfish like Blue Marlin, Black Marlin, Striped Marlin, Swordfish, and Sailfish. You’ll find behind schools of fish, whales, or gulls.

What’s thrilling is the dynamic events during the fight, like a smoking reel or the fish trying to cut your line on the propeller, forcing me to respond quickly and strategically. The game tracks Muscle Power, Body Strength, and Skill, so progress matters as I face bigger fish. But these massive ocean catches and fish species attacks make it a truly immersive fishing simulator.

That one unforgettable moment when my friend and I landed a 1000-pound marlin still makes me laugh and shudder, especially when the console crashed right after.

My Verdict: The Blue Marlin is a nostalgic, challenging experience that perfectly captures the struggle and excitement of deep-sea fishing.

17. I Am Fish [The Hilarious Physics-Based Catch-and-Wobble]

Our Score 6.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Physics-based adventure Platforms PC, consoles Year of Release 2021 Creator/s Bossa Studios Average Playtime 6 to 8 hours Best For Players who want a quirky, lighthearted fish-themed game Metacritic Score 69

I Am Fish is a hilarious and refreshing break from traditional fishing games. It’s based on the unique challenge of clumsily controlling fish on a quest to reunite with the sea.

The physics-based video game makes every movement a battle. When you’re wobbling, sliding, and flopping across wildly varied environments, turning what should be a simple journey into a joyous comedy of errors. I loved how the game’s core mechanic forced me to embrace the fish’s awkward movements, and the game’s graphics make it resemble a Pixar movie.

Pro tip The main story has 13 levels. While checkpoints help prevent repeating big sections, they are sparse in later levels and don’t save your progress, so you must finish a level before quitting.

The levels are creatively designed with obstacles, puzzles, and quirky hazards that keep the gameplay varied and entertaining, from bustling kitchens to busy highways.

I found the charming art style and funny animations added to the lighthearted, almost goofy tone, making it an endearing experience. Honestly, it exceeded my expectations, proving that quirky concepts with solid execution can create memorable gaming moments.

My Verdict: I Am Fish offers enough variety and charm to keep me engaged without becoming repetitive.

18. Monster Fishing 2025 [The Extreme Saltwater Monster Catch]

Our Score 6.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Mobile fishing arcade Platforms Mobile (iOS, Android) Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Nexelon Inc. Average Playtime Short & casual play sessions Best For Mobile gamers seeking quick, enjoyable fishing gameplay Metacritic Score N/A

Monster Fishing 2025 is an adrenaline-fueled fishing game that drops players into high-stakes battles with absurdly large, monstrous saltwater fish. I was hooked by the dramatic reeling and fighting mechanics, which demand quick reflexes and careful tension management to land these legendary beasts. For a mobile game, it offers amazing freshwater and saltwater fishing.

The fully immersive 3D environments made it feel like I was out in the Pacific Ocean, chasing oversized fish across different yet stunning global locations.

Pro tip Your fishing rod and reel can each be upgraded up to +10 for better damage and durability. But each upgrade costs more gold and has a lower success rate; you’ll also have to reach +10 before evolving your gear into a higher class.

You get over 250 fish species and 30 global fishing spots to explore. The game delivers a vast and immersive adventure. I enjoyed its simple one-touch controls and then upgraded my gear for better performance. My thrilling battles with legendary fish like the Megalodon will be the stuff of legends.

My Verdict: Monster Fishing 2025 is a pulse-pounding, dramatic fishing experience that will satisfy adrenaline junkies with monstrous fish and intense battles

19. Pro Pilkki 2 [The Niche, Authentic Ice Fishing Championship]

Our Score 6.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of Game Ice fishing sim Platforms PC Year of Release 2016 Creator/s Team Procyon Average Playtime 10 to 15 hours Best For Fans of ice fishing and specialized techniques Metacritic Score N/A

Pro Pilkki 2 is a detailed unique fish finder for the intricate, patient sport of competitive ice fishing, featuring authentic Finnish weather and equipment. It felt like a virtual tour of Finland.

I enjoyed exploring over 40 frozen lakes and rivers, each offering unique fishing challenges that required skill and timing. The game shines with its realistic fish behaviors, different weather conditions, and a range of lures, rods, and baits, making every catch feel rewarding.

Pro tip The best tip for catching big fish is to play more and practice, but remember to do what you would in real ice fishing: be patient, use the right bait, and pay attention to your surroundings.

Pro Pilkki 2 caters to anglers seeking both casual and competitive experiences. The community and regular updates keep the gameplay fresh, while cross-platform multiplayer lets me connect with friends regardless of their devices.

This chilly ice fishing experience balances simulation depth with accessible gameplay.

My Verdict: Pro Pilkki 2 delivers a faithful and engrossing ice fishing simulation with authentic Finnish conditions, extensive gear customization, and competitive multiplayer.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Fishing Games

The choice of the best fishing game actually depends on what your poison is; you can be a casual gamer or a hardcore sim nerd. Best starting point for fishing games today?

For mystery lovers → Dredge

Blends eerie storytelling with engaging fishing mechanics.

For simulation fans → Fishing Planet

Offers authentic fishing physics that truly immerse you in the marine environment.

For variety seekers → Ultimate Fishing Simulator

Provides ample fishing spots in a relaxed gameplay mode.

For adventure seekers → Dave the Diver

Combines ocean exploration and restaurant management into one hilarious experience.

For farming sim enthusiasts → Farming Simulator 25

Adds refreshing fishing content to your usual farming sim.

