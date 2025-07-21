15 Best PC Racing Games: From Realistic Sims to Arcade Fun

Speeding kills, but the best PC racing games bring you back to life every single time! And that is all that a true racer can ask for – the thrill of the chase and the roar of the engine that never fades! Racing games on PC are a blast to play. They let you feel every bump in the road and every slip of the tires on wet asphalt.

Some games focus on open-world freedom. Others throw you into neck-and-neck battles on world-class tracks. Either way, their demand is real, and the numbers back it up. Forza Horizon 5 alone surpassed 4.5 million players on its launch day and 10 million players within its first week.

Meanwhile, Assetto Corsa and F1 24 continue to dominate Steam‘s racing charts, with Assetto Corsa regularly pulling in over 10,000 active players monthly as of mid-2025. That kind of reach shows how deeply players connect with the genre’s blend of realism and escapism. Curious about what everyone’s playing these days? Continue reading to know.

Our Top Picks for PC Racing Games

The fun never stops when you have the right racing game collection. So, we hit the track (again and again) to see which games hold up, and which ones will actually make you want to race JUST one more time. Here’s what stood out to us:

Forza Horizon 5 (2021) – An open-world arcade racer set in Mexico, where you collect hundreds of cars and compete in diverse events. Wreckfest (2018) – A destruction-focused racing game that rewards you for crashing into opponents. BeamNG.drive (2015) – A physics sandbox that simulates realistic vehicle damage and handling through advanced soft-body dynamics. Assetto Corsa (2014) – It’s a hardcore racing simulator that delivers the most authentic driving experience with laser-scanned tracks and precise car physics. Project CARS 2 (2017) – Another comprehensive motorsport simulator that features dynamic weather systems and covers multiple racing disciplines from Formula cars to rally.

Our gaming rigs have seen some serious action while putting together this list. Each title excels in different areas and earned its spot on this list through performance and how fun it felt after hours of play. Even just reading the list below would make you wanna play these games!

15 Best PC Racing Games That Go Beyond the Finish Line

Now, here is a list of games that go beyond hype. These games deliver the kind of racing experience that keeps you hooked for hours, without overcomplicating the fun. So, ready to test your skills?

1. Forza Horizon 5

Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 Year of release 2021 Developer Playground Games Unique features Massive open-world racing in Mexico, cross-play, ray tracing

Forza Horizon 5 tops the charts in the best racing games genre. Set in a stunning take on Mexico, this OG throws you into an open world packed with countless vehicles and exciting challenges. The moment you hit the road, you feel the freedom. You can drive wherever you want, however you want.

You’ve got access to more than 900 vehicles. And from classic muscle to off-road beasts, every car brings something different to the table! The controls feel smooth, and the game plays well. It’s easy to get into, and it holds up over time. Each race, or off-road sprint, offers subtle differences in vehicle handling. So, the gameplay never feels stale.

Unlike a traditional racing game, Forza Horizon 5 mixes casual thrills with deeper tuning options. You can build a garage full of dream cars and tweak setups. The EventLab tool empowers players to create custom races and even game modes.

The graphics of the game are breathtaking as well. The physics engine offers just enough realism to make every race feel satisfying without losing that arcade edge. Overall, Forza Horizon 5 strikes a nice balance between arcade fun and sim-style driving, and it won’t be wrong if we say that it’s one of the best sports video games you can play right now.

2. Wreckfest

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Year of release 2018 Developer Bugbear Entertainment Unique features Destruction racing, intense crash mechanics, deep vehicle upgrades

Wreckfest is pure chaos on wheels. Traditional racing games avoid contact between vehicles. But Wreckfest makes contact the main attraction. It combines racing with spectacular vehicle destruction!

Players compete in events where crashing opponents are encouraged. Demolition derbies challenge players to outlast opponents in full-contact brawls. The last car running wins. If your library of the greatest PC games is missing Wreckfest, you’re skipping one of the genre’s highlights.

The developer really got the physics right in it. Crashes here look brutal. At the same time, they’re also satisfying thanks to detailed damage models. Every hit changes how your vehicle handles, which adds real strategy to every event.

To top it all off, Wreckfest doesn’t just deliver destruction, it does so with style and charm. The game embraces dark humor with its oddball vehicle choices, like racing on a couch car or wrecking opponents while driving a sofa-on-wheels. Regular updates and a passionate modding community keep the experience fresh.

3. BeamNG.drive

Platforms PC (Windows, Linux) Year of release 2015 (Early Access) Developer BeamNG GmbH Unique features Soft-body physics simulation, open sandbox driving, realistic crashes, and handling

BeamNG.drive is a different kind of racing game. In fact, it’s a driving simulator with endless possibilities. There’s no rush to cross a finish line or climb the leaderboards. Instead, it lets you explore how cars react when you really mess things up.

The game’s main pull is its soft-body physics. Every dent and crack affects how your car behaves on the road. You can experiment freely with different scenarios and vehicle configurations. You can launch a car off a cliff or drive through obstacle courses. You can even create your own crash tests. The game doesn’t force objectives.

That’s why, if you’re into testing how far realistic physics can go, it is one of the most fun games out there. One moment you’re testing suspension strength, the next you’re stacking buses to drive over them. There’s always something new to try or break, literally. Moreover, having a great gaming monitor will double the fun.

And sure, the game includes time trials and missions. But honestly, most players end up spending hours just messing around. It’s easy to lose track of time when you’re tweaking suspension setups or testing how a three-wheeled hatchback handles downhill.

4. Assetto Corsa

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Developer Kunos Simulazioni Unique features Precision sim racing, pro-level track variety

Like BeamNG.drive, Assetto Corsa is one of the most realistic simulation games. Its driving model is built on real-world data, with each car’s suspension geometry and weight distribution carefully replicated. Moreover, Assetto Corsa delivers a precise experience thanks to its advanced physics engine.

The developer prioritized quality over quantity in this game. The attention poured into each vehicle really stands out. You’ll start to notice the difference in how each car handles, how a rear-wheel-drive coupe slides through corners compared to a front-heavy hatchback.

Even subtle changes in track surface or tire temperature can affect your grip. It’s this level of detail that makes every lap feel earned.

Assetto Corsa rewards patience and precision. It encourages players to refine their technique over time. Every lap teaches something new about the cars. And once you start feeling the difference between tire compounds or weight distribution, you’ll understand why so many sim racers swear by it!

5. Project CARS 2

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Developer Slightly Mad Studios Unique features Comprehensive motorsport simulator, VR & wheel support

Project CARS 2 is for players who live for the details. It’s a game where weather, grip, and every little driving input actually change how you perform. You’re not just racing, you’re managing a machine at high speed.

You get access to over 180 cars and more than 60 tracks, from icy rallycross circuits to smooth Formula-style layouts. The dynamic weather system adds a real twist. Start under clear skies, then brace for rain mid-race. It’ll test your reaction time and your setup.

Keep in mind that if you already have a top racing wheel for your PS5, it’s very likely that you can also hook it up to your PC.

The game truly shines when paired with a racing wheel.

Online, Project CARS 2 offers structured championships and casual lobbies. This gives you plenty of ways to compete. It doesn’t matter if your goal is first place or just a good, clean race, you’ll find your spot. Expect a steep curve if you’re new to simulation handling. Still, when you finally sync with the car, every split-second improvement will feel monumental.

6. Le Mans Ultimate

Platforms PC Year of release 2024 Developer Studio 397 Unique features Official FIA WEC license, prototype and GT cars

Le Mans Ultimate brings the full FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) experience to your screen. Powered by the rFactor 2 engine, the game focuses on endurance racing realism. You get full access to the 2023 and 2024 WEC seasons, packed with real teams and cars.

From the Toyota GR010 to the Ferrari 499P and Porsche 963, the lineup is spot-on. You’ll race on world-famous tracks like Spa, Monza, and the Circuit de la Sarthe. It’s not the kind of game you casually jump into for a quick lap.

You’ve got to commit. Plan your pit stops. Watch your tires. Keep your head in the game even when your hands are tired (maybe you also need a good sim racing cockpit?) And this is where the engaging multiplayer game satisfaction kicks in!

Le Mans Ultimate handles well with a racing wheel; sharp and precise. But even with a regular controller, you’ll feel the car’s weight and grip at every turn. Its online play is solid too, with structured lobbies that avoid the usual free-for-all mess.

7. The Crew Motorfest

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Ubisoft Ivory Tower Unique features Open-world O’ahu island, multi-vehicle races (cars, boats, planes)

Forget fixed tracks. The Crew Motorfest lets you shift from land to water to air mid-race, all without stopping. And this adds excitement without breaking the pace. Races feel less predictable and more alive.

The Year 2 updates introduced a new island in the game. It also introduced the Chase Squad Experience and wild events like the Red Bull Speed Clash, where players race F1 cars against planes. The game supports vehicle import from The Crew 2 as well. This lets returning players bring their collections forward.

The best thing is that the game works great solo. But it’s even better with a few friends. The shared world and live events give it a social edge without forcing anything. If you like top co-op games that keep giving you new things to try, this one’s worth a go.

The Crew Motorfest doesn’t follow the rules of a traditional racing game. Some players focus on time trials or tough routes. Others just drift through palm-lined roads or tear through mud trails. Either way, it’s surprisingly addictive!

8. Need For Speed Unbound

Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Developer Criterion Games Unique features Street-racing with stylized visuals, rap-infused soundtrack, police chases

Need for Speed Unbound restores that late-night street racing adrenaline rush. Based in the fictional town of Lakeshore (modeled after Chicago), the game revolves around high-risk street racing, where players need to get enough cash to qualify for weekly qualifiers and eventually take home “The Grand.”

The game further keeps things exciting with a gameplay loop that rewards risk. Players can place side bets while evading increasingly aggressive police chases. For you to see this game in its best form, make sure you have a good screen – if you already have a great monitor for your PS5, why not hook it up with your PC as well?

The car customization in Unbound goes deeper than others on this list. Change the look, tweak the handling, and upgrade your ride to fit your driving style. The game has the Burst Nitrous system as well, which adds a new layer of strategy. It gives you short, explosive boosts that can turn the tide of a race.

The art style of the game is flashy. Realistic cars and city streets are contrasted with cartoon effects. Sounds strange, but it works. The world feels alive. Overall, the game is not trying to be a realistic racing game, it’s trying to be fun!

9. MotoGP 24

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2024 Developer Milestone Unique features Official MotoGP championship, career mode, real-world rider and bike roster

MotoGP 24 brings serious focus to the sim racing genre. It rewards riders who stay sharp and push limits with consistency. One miscalculated corner can undo your entire race, which makes it perfect for players who appreciate the demands of high-level motorsport.

The game has an updated career mode with real-world teams and riders. That means you’re living the pro-life of a racer. To get the most out of the driving feel, it’s worth investing in a quality gaming PC and a hot gaming headset.

Now, about realism! The physics takes center stage in MotoGP 24. You’ll feel the weight shift as you lean into turns. Each vehicle is tuned to behave differently, so picking the right one matters. Even tire wear can affect your handling, which adds another layer of depth.

And what really stands out, though, is the game’s smarter AI system that actually learns how you ride. If you’re struggling, it eases off a bit. If you’re crushing it, it pushes harder. That balance keeps things exciting without making you want to throw the controller.

10. Tokyo Xtreme Racer

Platforms Windows PC (via fan ports/emulation) Year of release 1999 (original Dreamcast game) Developer Genki, now community ports Unique features Japanese highway racing culture, nighttime highway duels

Tokyo Xtreme Racer stands apart from other racing titles, but can be considered for a list of the best single-player PC games. The game skips complicated menus and flashy presentations. It places you directly on Tokyo’s nighttime highways. You signal challenges with headlight flashes, then settle disputes through driving talent and nerve.

The game features over 50 licensed Japanese cars in Early Access, with deep tuning and customization options. It also introduced a single-player story mode with over 200 rivals, each with distinct personalities and backstories. This added a narrative layer to the racing.

Visually, it’s aged, but in a nostalgic way. If you grew up around ’90s or early 2000s racers, this hits the right spot. And if you’re a solo player who loves chasing underground victories, it’s a solid pick.

The game has a unique SP Battle system that replaces traditional lap-based racing. Players win by depleting their opponent’s SP gauge through sustained leads or forcing mistakes. Wouldn’t be wrong to say that in TXR, pride fuels the rivalry, and one bad turn can undo everything.

11. F1 24

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Developer Codemasters Unique features Official F1 and F2 license, improved handling, hybrid-era cars

F1 24 demands precision over raw speed. Here, every turn and gear shift carries weight. Blasting to the front won’t work here. You must think strategically and choose your battles accordingly.

The new handling model is tighter than previously. Cars are heavier to respond, and you notice the difference when the tires begin to tire. If you’re playing with a controller, it’s good. But with a wheel, driving is even more improved. And if you have a good gaming TV, the experience will be many times better than playing on a normal monitor.

The single-player mode is where I spent most of my time. It’s not race upon race. You’re running your career, handling the media, establishing your rep with teams, and battling rivals. All at once. You can see there’s depth enough to keep it engaging, even between races.

Overall, F1 24 strikes a nice balance for sim racing fans who find iRacing or Assetto Corsa too demanding. The game feels polished and competitive, with a broadcast-style presentation that puts you right in the action! The best part? You can also play it with a good sim racing wheel.

12. Burnout Paradise Remastered

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Developer Criterion Games, Stellar Entertainment (Remastered) Unique features Open-world Paradise City, high-speed takedowns, ramp stunts

Burnout Paradise Remastered is absolute madness, and that’s why it’s still among the finest arcade racers you can play. It throws realism out the window in favor of spectacular crashes and ridiculous stunts.

Its open-world map is filled with jumps and breakable stuff wherever you drive. Once you log in, Paradise City becomes your personal demolition playground. Every street corner offers opportunities for destruction.

The crashes? Still as satisfying as ever. Slam into a rival at 150 km/h and watch their car fold in glorious slow-mo. This remastered version enhances the original’s visual mayhem while keeping the unhinged gameplay intact.

The online multiplayer option lets you compete in races or challenge friends to stunt competitions across the sprawling city. For casual play sessions, this one fits right in without demanding too much! It’s also easy on older PCs, and you can check it out during sales if you’re after a cheap thrill.

13. Dirt 5

Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Developer Codemasters Cheshire Unique features Rally-style off-road racing, four-player splitscreen option

Dirt 5 celebrates off-road racing in all its muddiest splendor. The handling system is focused on enjoyment rather than hardcore simulation. Players are free to enjoy the experience without fighting complicated physics systems.

Each course throws something new at you, from icy corners that test your grip to sudden rain that turns a clean sprint into a slide-fest. The game does a good job of mixing things up.

Dynamic weather produces ever-changing track conditions. Rain saturates dirt and makes it slippery mud. Snow increases the difficulty of mountain courses. And the graphics perfectly capture these weather effects. Each race is distinct because of the changing conditions.

Variety drives Dirt 5‘s appeal. Split-screen support enhances the shared experience. The career mode has a laid-back structure, with events that feel fast and rewarding. The pacing of the game is great, which keeps things moving. You finish one race and feel ready to jump into the next without distractions.

14. Need For Speed Heat

Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Developer Ghost Games Unique features Day/night racing cycle, street creds

Need for Speed Heat splits racing between legal day events and illegal night races. Daytime racing generates funds for buying vehicles and improving them. Night racing attracts police attention. The more you race at night, the more HEAT you attract.

If you’re into fast-paced and high-stakes fun, this one earns its spot among the best sports video games. The game rewards smart choices. Go all-in on performance tuning, and you’ll notice tighter handling and better grip.

Car modification goes to amazing lengths in this online racing game. Cosmetically altering vehicles makes them one-of-a-kind masterpieces. You can tweak almost every detail, from how your ride handles to how it sounds and looks. This game gives you a lot of style.

So, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Need for Speed Heat is built for players who care as much about flair as they do about first place. Because the real thrill in the game comes from winning and from how cool you look doing it!

15. Forza Motorsport

Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Developer Turn 10 Studios Unique features Track-focused sim, laser-scanned circuits, realistic driving physics

Forza Motorsport takes racing seriously and demands the same from players. The latest 2023 installment has rebuilt the series from scratch. Now, it is pure MOTORSPORT. You and your car against a track that punishes every mistake! For motorsport fans, the game gets straight to the point.

The handling feels sharp. And each car reacts differently. You’ll notice the weight shifting in corners and the grip changing lap by lap. Once you get used to its rhythm, the game becomes addictive.

It’s a great pick if you like racing that rewards skill and smart tuning. However, a solid rig can really change how the car responds. So, it is worth upgrading your gear to the best sim racing setup.

The game’s online racing has advanced matchmaking and penalty mechanisms. Clean driving is rewarded, and aggressive driving has repercussions. Safety ratings allow for evenly matched competition between drivers of similar abilities. The multiplayer experience is on par with dedicated sim racing platforms without being intimidating to new players.

FAQs

What are the best racing games for PC?

The best depends on your style. However, if you want variety and endless fun, Forza Horizon 5 is often the top choice. It’s packed with a variety of vehicles, events, and a massive Mexico map.

What are the most realistic best racing games on PC?

Assetto Corsa Competizione leads here. It delivers unmatched physics, detailed track data, and a true sim racing feel. If you want a driving simulator with better realism, this is the one.

Are there any cross-platform racing games on PC?

Yes. Games like Forza Horizon 5 and Need for Speed Heat offer online racing across platforms, letting PC players race against others on consoles. Check each title’s features to confirm current crossplay support.