15 Best LEGO Games for All Ages

Best LEGO games offer a perfect blend of fun, creativity, and action, and in this guide, we’re ranking the top titles you need to know. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the bricks or a parent seeking age-appropriate adventure games for your child, you’ll find something here to love.

With decades of releases spanning iconic franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, and DC, LEGO video games continue to deliver family-friendly excitement while capturing the heart of each IP. And it’s not just about nostalgia – many of these games feature clever puzzles, open-world exploration, and surprisingly deep mechanics that appeal to gamers of all ages.

I’ve carefully curated this list based on gameplay quality, replayability, platform availability, and user reviews. You’ll also find affiliate links to help you get the best deals, without pushing anything you don’t actually want.

From platformer games packed with humor to expansive adventure games full of charm, this list delivers the definitive guide to LEGO gaming. Scroll down for our top picks, discover hidden gems, and find the best LEGO game for your style.

Our Top Picks for LEGO Games

These LEGO video games stand out as the best in the genre for their immersive gameplay, charm, and broad appeal. Whether chasing collectibles, reliving a movie universe, or simply enjoying co-op fun, these titles deliver exceptional experiences.

Want more recommendations? Keep scrolling for a full breakdown of some of the most incredible LEGO titles worth playing.

15 Best LEGO Games: Must-Play Titles

LEGO games have evolved into their own genre, combining charm, humor, and recognizable franchises into accessible gameplay experiences that are fun for the whole family.

From tightly designed platformers to expansive open-world adventure games, these titles reflect the best of LEGO gaming. Whether you’re looking for co-op fun, a story-rich campaign, or nostalgia-fueled quests, this list has you covered.

Now let’s dive into the full list.

1. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes [Best Superhero LEGO Adventure Game]

Theme Marvel superheroes Release Date 2013 Developer Traveller’s Tales Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes stands tall as one of the best LEGO games thanks to its massive open world, witty humor, and all-star Marvel lineup. You can play as any of your favourite heroes due to the enormous roster of 150 of Marvel’s finest. Players can fly as Iron Man, swing through NYC as Spider-Man, or smash everything in sight as the Hulk.

There’s a massive open-world New York City for you to explore, puzzles to tinker with, and high-octane missions to tackle, and best of all, you can do it all with a friend in co-op. The game combines strong storytelling with the classic brand of quirky LEGO humour to take you on a superhero adventure the whole family will enjoy.

2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Best LEGO Game for Star Wars Fans]

Theme Star Wars movies, science-fantasy Release Date 2022 Developer Traveller’s Tales Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

This massive reimagining of all nine Skywalker films is the most ambitious LEGO game yet. With improved combat, voice acting, and open-world elements, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a love letter to the classic LEGO Star Wars games and a great entry point for new players.

With an almost unbelievable 380 playable characters, you can live out your Star Wars fantasy as whoever you want, explore your favorite planet, and experience combat with blasters, starfighters, and of course, lightsabers.

As you’d expect, you can play the whole game in co-op and experience that special LEGO humor–even down to the classic mumble dialogue of the original games, if that’s your style. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga isn’t just an incredible LEGO game–it’s the most comprehensive Star Wars game ever made.

3. LEGO Harry Potter Collection [Best LEGO Game for Magic and Exploration]

Theme Harry Potter movies, magic Release Date 2016 Developer Traveller’s Tales Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

A must-have for fans of the wizarding world, LEGO Harry Potter Collection bundles Years 1–4 and 5–7 into one remastered package. The detailed recreation of Hogwarts lets you explore every nook and cranny of the iconic School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, meet the teachers you know and love, and experiment with spellcrafting and potion brewing.

You can live out your magical fantasy and relive the story from start to finish–this time with a little LEGO twist. Its blend of co-op fun and world exploration makes it one of the best LEGO adventure games for families and Potterheads alike.

4. LEGO: The Hobbit [Best LEGO Game for Tolkien Fans]

Theme The Hobbit movie, fantasy adventure Release Date 2014 Developer Traveller’s Tales Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U

Journey through Middle-earth in LEGO: The Hobbit, a playful adaptation of the prequel to the epic trilogy. The game offers diverse open environments, the ability to play as 90 of your favourite characters, and the rich co-op gameplay that is a staple of LEGO games.

Each of your band of dwarves has their own abilities to let you approach puzzles in interesting ways, especially when playing with friends or family.

Unique to this LEGO game is the ability to forge your items from various resources you scavenge across Middle-earth, giving you more control over overcoming challenges. It’s a perfect pick for Tolkien fans and players who enjoy whimsical platformer games with puzzle elements and gorgeous fantasy settings.

5. LEGO DC Super-Villains [Best LEGO Game for Comic Chaos]

Theme DC villains Release Date 2018 Developer Traveller’s Tales Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

LEGO DC Super-Villains lets players create their own mischief-maker and team up with classic villains like Joker, Harley Quinn, and Lex Luthor. Its original story flips the typical superhero formula, giving the spotlight to the bad guys in a colorful, over-the-top campaign.

You can live out your personal supervillain fantasy by creating a customizable character called “The Rookie” and choosing their outfit and mischievous powers. A standout among the best LEGO games, it delivers creative missions and strong co-op gameplay, perfect for comic book fans who are fed up with playing the hero.

6. The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game [Best LEGO Martial Arts Game]

Theme LEGO Ninjago Movie, action combat, ninja fantasy Release Date 2017 Developer Traveller’s Tales Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Based on the animated film, The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game features fast-paced martial arts combat, unique elemental powers, and stylish environments. It’s a great choice for fans of the Ninjago series and players who enjoy slick, action-packed platformer games with a distinct flair.

The combat is deeper than most LEGO titles, letting you express your style through more intricate combos, and the platforming really taps into that ninja fantasy with its acrobatics and wall-running. A standout feature is the ability to play against your friends in Battle Arena Mode and put your combat skills to the test to find out who’s the best ninja.

It goes without saying, the LEGO sense of humor remains prevalent and brings the laughs for all ages.

7. LEGO City Undercover [Best Open-World LEGO Game]

Theme open-world, undercover cop Release Date 2013 (Wii U), 2017 (Remaster) Developer TT Fusion Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Wii U, Nintendo Switch

Often called the “LEGO GTA for kids,” LEGO City Undercover drops players into an original open-world city with a fully voiced storyline and tons of side quests scattered throughout its massive world. It trades licensed IPs for creative freedom, resulting in one of the most inventive–and highly rated–LEGO games to date.

Its expansive map enables inventive mechanics for exploration and platforming puzzles, all of which leverage a unique disguise system that lets you take on the look and abilities of various citizens to help tackle any obstacle. The ability to commandeer any vehicle is where the GTA comparisons really kick into overdrive.

At times, it genuinely feels like it stands toe-to-toe with that massive franchise–except, of course, this is a LEGO game, so expect off-the-wall humor and bottomless imagination.

8. LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures [Best Classic Movie LEGO Game]

Theme Indiana Jones movies, treasure hunter adventure Release Date 2008 Developer Traveller’s Tales Platforms PC, PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, Nintendo DS, PSP

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures covers the first three Indiana Jones films with trademark LEGO humor and solid action-platforming. From escaping boulders to battling Nazis, the game keeps the thrills lighthearted and fun.

It’s one of the oldest LEGO titles on this list, but it remains one of the best LEGO platformer games for fans who enjoy classic cinema combined with clever puzzles and slapstick charm.

9. LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game [Best LEGO Pirate Adventure Game]

Theme Pirates of the Caribbean movies, swashbuckling adventure Release Date 2011 Developer Traveller’s Tales Platforms PC, PS3, PSP, Xbox 360, Nintendo DS, Wii

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean brings Jack Sparrow’s chaotic charm to the LEGO universe, with a game that spans all four films. The swashbuckling gameplay, comical cutscenes, and ship-focused missions deliver a unique LEGO twist on the films you know and love.

It’s an underrated gem and a great pick for fans of pirate-themed adventure games and silly humor.

10. LEGO Jurassic World [Best LEGO Game for Dinosaur Lovers]

Theme Jurassic World movie, dinosaurs Release Date 2015 Developer Traveller’s Tales Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, Wii U

This dino-filled title mixes adventure, humor, and a surprising number of playable dinosaurs, covering all four films from the original Jurassic Park to Jurassic World. With iconic scenes reimagined in LEGO style and a wide variety of characters, it’s perfect for fans of both the movies and classic LEGO puzzle-platforming.

It is one of the best LEGO platformer games, especially for families who love a prehistoric thrill.

11. LEGO Brawls [Best LEGO Fighting Game for Casual Fun]

Theme multiplayer, arena brawler Release Date 2022 Developer Red Games Co. Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

LEGO Brawls is an incredible multiplayer game that puts players in control of custom characters to duke it out in chaotic battles across LEGO-themed maps. Though it’s a simpler take on the brawler genre (think Super Smash Bros), its creative builds and team-focused gameplay make it a fun pick for lighthearted competition.

It’s a good entry point for younger players or fans looking for something different from the usual story-driven LEGO titles.

12. LEGO Builder’s Journey [Best Artistic LEGO Puzzle Game]

Theme relaxing puzzles, LEGO builder Release Date 2019 Developer Light Brick Studio Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS

A departure from traditional LEGO action titles, LEGO Builder’s Journey is a quiet, emotional puzzle game that emphasizes creativity, atmosphere, and visual storytelling. Originally launched for iOS, you should not mistake this for a simple mobile game. Its stunning visuals are the best of any LEGO game to date–and they look even better on consoles.

It’s an innovative puzzle game that requires players to use their real-world LEGO skills to figure out how to build their way to a solution. This stands alone on this list as something different, and its beautiful presentation and thoughtful design are an absolute treat for those looking for a relaxing way to build their virtual LEGO masterpiece.

13. LEGO Worlds [Best Sandbox LEGO Game]

Theme sandbox, LEGO builder, procedural worlds Release Date 2017 Developer Traveller’s Tales Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

LEGO Worlds is LEGO’s answer to sandbox building games like Minecraft. Players can explore, build, and terraform massive, procedurally generated worlds using familiar LEGO bricks. It’s one of the most creative LEGO titles ever released, offering near-endless possibilities for players who love exploration and construction.

If you’re just interested in creating your perfect creation out of virtual LEGO, you can jump right into Sandbox Mode and get straight to building. For those looking for a more structured approach, there is Adventure Mode, which lets you go through randomized worlds built entirely of LEGO bricks, traversing via vehicles and discovering hidden treasures.

It’s a must-have for creative kids and older gamers who have always dreamed of crafting their dream LEGO world but have never had quite enough bricks.

14. The LEGO Movie Videogame [Best LEGO Game for Fans of Awesome]

Theme The LEGO Movie, linear adventure Release Date 2014 Developer TT Fusion Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, PS Vita, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

For fans of The LEGO Movie, this game offers an accurate retelling of the events of the film, while adding a few extra twists that expand on the LEGO world. Of all the titles on this list, this is probably the most straightforward due to how closely it follows the movie.

It has all the combat, exploration, and puzzles you’d come to expect from a LEGO game, as well as a huge roster of 90 characters with unique skills. There’s nothing super flashy here, but for those who enjoyed the film, it hits hard with familiar jokes and is a great way to re-experience the story you fell in love with, alongside family in co-op.

15. LEGO Batman Trilogy [Best LEGO for DC Fans]

Theme Batman, linear adventure Release Date 2014 Developer TT Games Platforms PC (Steam)

Another robust collection of incredible games, the LEGO Batman Trilogy collects all three of the Dark Knight’s games into one. Each game significantly expands on the last, with the third entry letting you play as any of your favourite DC characters from a massive roster of 150.

This trilogy really shows the growth of LEGO videogames, with the second entry being the first to include full voice acting–a notable upgrade from the old-school LEGO mumble (though some die-hard fans might disagree). Letting you explore Gotham and beyond, these games give you the full Batman experience, including all of his well-known gadgets and tactics. The original stories can be played in co-op from the get-go, and things get increasingly wild as the series progresses.

This isn’t just a game for fans of Batman – it’s a fantastic collection that showcases the evolution of LEGO videogames over the years.

FAQs

What is the best LEGO game right now?

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is widely considered the best LEGO game due to its polished gameplay, full saga coverage, and updated mechanics.

How many LEGO games are there?

Over 80. More than 80 LEGO video games have been released across various platforms, covering themes from superheroes to movies and original stories.

What LEGO games are online multiplayer?

Games like LEGO Brawls, LEGO Worlds, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga support online multiplayer, though availability can vary depending on the platform and specific game version.