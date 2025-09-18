The 15 Best JRPGs Switch Gamers Must Try in 2025

The gaming world is flooded with role-playing titles, yet nothing quite matches the charm of the best JRPGs Switch has to offer. They range from old-school epics about young warriors chasing destiny to newer, more inventive adventures, and together they highlight why this genre continues to outshine almost everything else.

To help you decide what to play next, I’ve compiled this list of 15 great Switch JRPGs. In this list, we’ll run through what makes these games particularly great!

Our Top Picks for JRPGs on Switch

While every game on this list is sure to satisfy players looking for either old or new JRPG experiences, some of them are especially notable:

If these don’t tickle your fancy, that’s okay – there are a lot more great games on this list, so read on.

15 Best JRPGs on Switch You Will Love To Play

There are a ton of JRPGs on Switch, so it was hard to keep it to just 15. This means that while there are a lot of great games on this list, some, like the Atelier games or Pokemon titles, had to make way. Don’t worry though – just because the games on this list are great doesn’t mean that other titles aren’t worth playing.

Now, let’s get right to it.

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2022 Creators Monolith Soft, Nintendo Average Playtime ~100 hours Metacritic Score 89

JRPGs have always been about doing things in a grandiose manner, and when it comes to the best JRPGs Switch has, it’s hard to beat Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for just how dang big it is, making it one of the best Switch RPGs you can get – especially if you’re new to the scene.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set in Aionios, a world engulfed in war. The belligerents are Keves, a massive industrial nation that focuses on technology, and Agnus, a country heavily reliant on ether technology.

As expected of a JRPG, the conflict isn’t black and white. A mysterious third party hovers in the shadows, and it’s up to our six elite heroes (three from either side) to put aside their differences and work together.

Naturally, this also means that a lot of effort went into character writing, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 shines in its deep character relationships – I’d venture so far as to say that the characters are the story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. However, the main story is just as satisfying, and the wealth of side content in the form of DLC is also looked upon fondly.

Pro tip You don’t need to play the Xenoblade Chronicles in any particular order, but the QOL changes might make it difficult to backtrack if this is your first one.

No JRPG is complete without combat, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 doesn’t disappoint in that regard, either. With a refined action-oriented battle system highly reminiscent of the Tales series, as well as exploration that makes it a pretty neat open world RPG as well, this one is easy to pick up and play, but will still require time to master.

My Verdict: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 comes with a nice, heaping serving of everything that makes JRPGs great, and it’s hard to go wrong with it.

What do players say?

trangoulsavatar ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This was my first game from the Xenoblade series and it didn’t disappoint. Very very big game that’ll keep you entertained for a long while.

2. Fire Emblem: Three Houses [Best Tactical Switch JRPG]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2019 Creators Intelligent Systems, Kou Shibusawa, Nintendo Average Playtime ~100 hours Metacritic Score 89

While the 3DS Fire Emblems each had their shortcomings – I loved Conquest’s tactical gameplay but loathed its story – Three Houses is an undisputedly great game. Don’t take my word for it though: lists indicate that this is one of the best-selling Switch games.

Unlike previous Fire Emblem games, gameplay is divided between training and bonding with characters in the monastery rather than back-to-back battles. This means that there’s a much deeper focus on the relationships between Byleth and their students.

While there is a deeper focus on character writing and social simulations, this Fire Emblem hasn’t forgotten its tactical strategy roots. Those craving for more strategic combat won’t be disappointed, as there are a ton of changes from the usual Fire Emblem formula.

Pro tip If you’re coming from previous Fire Emblem titles, note that changing class (either via promotion or class change) does not reset your level – thus it’s ideal to promote as soon as you can. Also, the max level is 99.

Unsurprisingly, there are multiple story routes. Your choice of which noble to support – or take the Silver Snow path – as well as each choice you make will have far-reaching implications for Fódlan.

My Verdict: Fire Emblem: Three Houses masterfully combines social sims with strategic combat while refining what made the series great.

What do players say?

trangoulsavatar ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ More Fire Emblem is always good. Nice to get to know the characters outside of maybe three conversations in the previous games and the combat is much better.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Creator Square Enix Average Playtime ~80 hours Metacritic Score 91

While role-playing games may be a dime a dozen today, Dragon Quest XI (and its updated version, XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age) prove that, when done right, the classics can still thrive in the modern era of gaming.

As with other Dragon Quest games, XI S tells the tale of a hero – the Luminary, in this case – on his quest to save the world from a mysterious darkness. But while the legend of the Luminary follows our player character, the truth of his birthright eludes even him: is he the prophesied savior, or is Heliodor correct in claiming his presence is what provokes monsters?

Pro tip Dragon Quest XI S is on the easier side of JRPGs, so if you’re looking to introduce someone to the genre, this is a fantastic starting point.

Dragon Quest XI S shares much with its predecessors. While a classic JRPG, its story is nonetheless entertaining, and the late Akira Toriyama’s (yes, the Dragon Ball mangaka) iconic art bursts forth in every scene. Orchestral music – which comes with this definitive addition – also serves to immerse players in the game’s fantastic world.

This wouldn’t be a traditional Dragon Quest game without combat, and XI S remains one of my nominations when it comes to the best turn-based RPGs when it comes to the Switch. While battles aren’t particularly difficult, the sprawling skill trees allow for some deep customization and strategies.

My Verdict: Dragon Quest XI S may be a traditional JRPG, but it hits all the right notes with a nice story, fantastic art and soundtrack, and lots and lots of content.

What do players say?

☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A pretty traditional JRPG all things considered, but it still managed to catch and hold my attention for over a hundred hours.

4. Octopath Traveler II [Amazing HD-2D JRPG]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Creators Square Enix, Acquire Average Playtime ~80 hours Metacritic Score 85

Just as Dragon Quest XI S was a great throwback to classic JRPGs, Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler II is a fantastic example of how the series has moved forward, and it’s easily on my list of the best JRPGs you can get, as well as one of the best games you should absolutely play.

Octopath Traveler II is more of the same good stuff that the first title offered: a huge world to explore with eight playable characters, each of whom have their own unique stories and goals. Where II stands out is in its refinements from the previous title, as well as (in my opinion) having a better story overall.

While Octopath Traveler II has a great story, those looking for traditional JRPG combat won’t be disappointed. The break and boost systems reward smart gameplay, and the job system hasn’t just been reworked, but improved. Most importantly, multiple travelers can take on the same subjob.

Pro tip As with Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you don’t need to have played the first game in this series – but the QOL makes it hard to backtrack.

The cherry on top of an already great JRPG is the HD-2D artstyle, which is exactly what it sounds like. Octopath Traveler II’s style really evokes the feeling of “the same, but better” – pretty much exactly what I’d like a modern JRPG to feel like.

My Verdict: Octopath Traveler II is a more than worthy successor, with great improvements all around and a more fine-tuned gameplay experience.

What do players say?

Phaseruppercut ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Hard to put into words but it’s just a pretty great game.

5. Persona 5 Royal [Stylish High School JRPG]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2016 (base game), 2020 (Royal) Creator P-Studio (Atlus 2nd production) Average Playtime ~130 hours Metacritic Score 95

To no one’s surprise, this stylish high school JRPG is one of the best RPGs you can get not just on Switch, but also pretty much every modern console. This RPG revolves around the use of Personas, manifestations of their user’s personality – basically Stands, if you’ve ever dived into JoJo.

Persona 5 Royal follows the story of the Phantom Thieves, a group of Persona users who fight for justice by stealing the corrupt hearts of any troublemakers, thus both setting their wrongdoing right and setting their “victims” on the right path. Idealistic, perhaps, but it does work.

Pro tip I find that doing Palaces ASAP is a good idea for a first playthrough. By getting an idea of the difficulty level you’ll be up against in whatever Palace you’re tackling, you’ll be able to better manage your time.

On top of that, Persona 5 Royal is also a social simulator. As Joker, you’ll need to micromanage your time, whether that’s building up relationships with your Confidants, leveling up your different social stats, or going to work. The whole process is a lot more addictive than I can put into words, and I’d argue that this aspect of the game is just as important as the thievery.

My Verdict: Don’t be misled by its gaudy looks and flashy aesthetic – Persona 5 Royal is a JRPG tour de force that’s sure to please.

What do players say?

CordedBraid ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Very easy to recommend. Looks good, plays well, and engaging all throughout.

6. Final Fantasy IX [Timeless Classic]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS Year of Release 2000 Creator Square Average Playtime ~50 hours Metacritic Score 94

You’re not seeing things – Final Fantasy IX was released in 2000. But despite its age, I won’t hesitate to call this one of the best Nintendo Switch games.

Final Fantasy IX is best described as a tribute to classic FF games. This means a return to medieval European fantasy settings, as well as a lot of throwbacks to previous titles. While it may not be as impactful today (especially for gamers who didn’t grow up with the SNES Final Fantasy games), it was seen as a celebration of the series during its time.

While Final Fantasy IX pays homage to its roots, it’s definitely strong enough to stand on its own merits. Despite the sunny setting, its gripping narrative is surprisingly mature – and even if you’ve spoiled yourself by accident (this is an old game, after all), it does nothing to detract from how powerful the game’s tale is.

Pro tip If you want to powergame through Final Fantasy IX, you can steal from bosses to get some equipment early.

No Final Fantasy game can be complete without a memorable cast of characters, and this game has them in spades. From the gallant, roguish Zidane to the shy but dangerous Vivi and even some friends turned foes, these characters will leave an indelible mark on you long after the credits have rolled.

My Verdict: Final Fantasy IX is a love letter to the rest of the Final Fantasy series, but even without its past references, it’s still a masterpiece.

What do players say?

Kemnsei ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ THE definitive FF game. Even with their new stuff, this is still one of my favorite games and I’d still recommend it.

7. Super Mario RPG [First Mario JRPG]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2023 Creators Square (original), ArtePiazza (Switch remake), Nintendo Average Playtime ~20 hours Metacritic Score 84

Mario has dabbled in a lot of things over his storied existence, from jumping barrels to save Pauline to go-karting with Bowser. So it should come as no surprise that in 1996, Square debuted Mario’s last hurrah on the SNES with an RPG, of all things. But what’s really amazing is that this actually worked.

Instead of the tried and true formula of Mario saving Peach from Bowser, this cycle is interrupted by the arrival of Smithy and his giant living sword, Exor. Mario and friends, including Bowser, must set aside their differences and work together to restore Star Road, allowing dreams to come true.

This sounds like serious JRPG fare, but trust me, it isn’t. Super Mario RPG isn’t afraid to poke fun at the series, and its metahumor is both hilarious and almost irreverent. But while it doesn’t quite take itself seriously, it still is a Square RPG – so it comes with much more nuanced characterization from everyone involved.

Pro tip This isn’t a traditional Mario game, so there’s no need to blitz through the game. Take the time to talk to everyone and examine everything – you might find some secrets in the process.

While the original SNES game has withstood the test of time, the remake in 2023 adds beautiful new graphics, an orchestrated soundtrack, and much-needed modern QOL tweaks for the modern gamer. Just like its first release, the Super Mario RPG Switch remake was a huge success, and is easily one of the best Mario games for Switch.

My Verdict: Super Mario RPG shines bright with just how meta the writing and humor is – but despite the laughs, it’s a very fun, deep JRPG.

What do players say?

sortakindablue ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Really glad this one worked out as it spawned a whole subgenre of games. Still holds up today.

8. Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 [High-Pressure Tactical JRPG]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Creator CyberConnect2 Average Playtime ~35 hours Metacritic Score 85

“A bunch of children rolling around in a tank” sounds like the setup for a joke, but it’s not. It’s the core premise of Fuga: Melodies of Steel, a great tactical RPG that’s a real treat for those looking for something darker.

In the Fuga series, you’ll command a group of children piloting the Taranis, a massive tank. And at the core of the Taranis is the Soul Cannon, an awesome superweapon that can level even the mightiest foes, giving the crew a fighting chance against even impossible odds. But as the name suggests, the Soul Cannon doesn’t use conventional ammo, but rather, souls.

Each time you fire the Soul Cannon, you’ll have to sacrifice a child – and in Fuga 3, you’ll also have the “option” to fire the Mega Soul Cannon, which sacrifices all children for a final, desperate attack.

Pro tip You can use the Akasha Panel to redo fights where you fired the Soul Cannon, which will give you a chance to take back firing the Soul Cannon – if you can avoid firing it this time around.

This means that every battle in Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 has incredibly high stakes, as naturally, you’ll need to forgo use of the Soul Cannon to achieve the best ending. But when survival is as difficult as it is, will you hesitate? Will you sacrifice a few to save the many, or will you allow everyone to die because you couldn’t make a hard choice?

My Verdict: Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 manages to strike the perfect balance between absurdity and hard-hitting emotional impacts via its Soul Cannon system – and the tactical gameplay is quite good, too.

What do players say?

WindsOfChaldea ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Firing the Soul Cannon is always a gut punch.

9. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III [Part of A Massive World]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Year of Release 2017 Creators Nihon Falcom, NIS America Average Playtime ~100 hours Metacritic Score 82

The Trails series (not to be confused with the Tales series) is a long-running franchise that’s been a genre staple for quite some while. And when I say long-running, I mean it: each game in this series is connected with the next, meaning that the entire series is connected by one huge, overarching narrative, making it unmatched when it comes to world building.

That’s not to say that Cold Steel III isn’t an excellent JRPG on its own. Set in the Erebonian empire, you’ll play as Rean Schwarzer, an upright young man who must navigate a tangled, complex political story. So, yeah, teenagers save the world again.

Pro tip While it’s recommended to have played Cold Steel I and II, you don’t have to. Interactive introductions mean that even new players can get in on the fun.

But while it’s not too much of a departure from what you can expect from a JRPG, Cold Steel III defines itself via its scale. With a powerful focus on storytelling and character writing this role-playing game offers hours upon hours of gripping content that’s sure to satisfy your JRPG craving.

My Verdict: Trails of Cold Steel III stands out from its peers in the already excellent Trails series for its attention to character writing.

What do players say?

nomorepto ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A huge, well-crafted JRPG.

10. Triangle Strategy [Story-Driven Tactical JRPG]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2022 Creators Square Enix, Artdink Average Playtime ~80 hours Metacritic Score 83

At first glance, Triangle Strategy looks like Final Fantasy Tactics. It plays and feels like Tactics, too. But alas, it’s not the sequel. Still, Triangle Strategy is a good game in its own right.

As per standard JRPG fare, we’ve got big factions waiting to pull you into their drama. In this title, an uneasy truce between the lands of Hyzante, Aesfrost, and Glenbrook is destroyed by a surprise incident. You’ll play as Serenoa Wolffort, a member of one of Glenbrook’s high houses, and your decisions will shape how the war plays out.

Pro tip One of the main criticisms of Triangle Strategy is that it’s very cutscene-heavy, so keep that in mind.

Gameplay-wise, Triangle Strategy builds upon previous Square titles. While those who’ve played Final Fantasy Tactics and Tactics Ogre will no doubt be familiar with the combat here, there are also modern touch-ups, like back attacks, combos, and height advantage.

What sets Triangle Strategy apart from other JRPGs is the Scales of Conviction system. Each decision you make will move Serenoa towards one of three concepts: utility, morality, and liberty. And where he falls on this spectrum will affect how the game plays out – leading to a ton of replayability as well as 4 different endings.

My Verdict: Triangle Strategy blends strategic turn-based gameplay with a lot of lore, though this one might be more suited for story lovers.

What do players say?

DawnOfTheDoh ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ They’re not kidding when they say this game has a lot of cutscenes. For what it’s worth, it is very fun when I actually get to play.

11. Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition [Remastered Classic]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Creators QLOC, Namco Bandai Games Average Playtime ~80 hours Metacritic Score 81

If there’s just one Tales game you have to play, I 100% recommend Tales of Vesperia. This one isn’t widely held to be the best title for no reason.

Those familiar with the series or played the original back in 2008 will know what they’re in for. For newcomers though, expect a classic adventure – though “classic” shouldn’t be taken to mean “bland”, as Vesperia consistently wows with its mature story and character writing, with Yuri and Estelle specifically standing out.

The real star of the Tales series, at least for me, is the combat system. Compared to traditional turn-based battles, Tales was an early adopter of real-time combat via a linear (and later 3D) environment, making it more akin to a fighting game than a traditional RPG.

This alone gives the entire series a good case for the title of best action RPG, as it’s both innovative and fun, and since you’ll be mashing a lot of buttons, it’s also a good idea to grab a for this role-playing game.



Pro tip Before selling any equipment, ensure that you’ve mastered the skill that comes with it.

Even if you’ve already played the original Tales of Vesperia, you’ll definitely want to check out this version. Not only does it come with the content that was locked away behind the Japan only re-release, but it also adds more content as well as all DLC.

My Verdict: Tales of Vesperia can rightfully be called a timeless classic. If you haven’t tried it yet, you’re missing out.

What do players say?

DDrop2727 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ THE Tales game to play if you’re new to the franchise.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2021 (base game), 2024 (Vengeance) Creators Atlus, Sega Average Playtime ~90 hours Metacritic Score 84

If you’re looking for a JRPG that will really kick your teeth in, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will probably do it.

Fundamentally, SMT V has a lot in common with the Persona series – they’re both by Atlus – as well as creature collectors like the Digimon Story series or the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Unlike those games, SMT V is unforgivingly hard, and even its easiest difficulty setting offers a decent challenge.

Pro tip New players should start with the Canon of Creation as the Canon of Vengeance assumes you’ve already played through Creation once. Do this by not taking the girl’s hand at the start.

Alongside this increased challenge is a darker take on the series staples of demon collection and fusion. Instead of a light-hearted high school environment, in SMT V, the world ends as you make your way home from school one day. No fanfare, no warning, just death – and lots of it.

To survive in this terrifying new world, you’ll be forced to fuse with the Proto-Fiend Aogami to become a Nahobino. These powers alone won’t suffice, and you’ll need to struggle through every battle to not just level up and grow stronger, but also recruit demonic allies over the course of your quest to find out just what the (literal) hell happened.

My Verdict: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is one of the best JRPGs if you’re looking for something dark and difficult.

What do players say?

Natha_Daged_Aen ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Not perfect, especially considering the challenges regarding its production, but still a great SMT game.

13. Lunar Remastered Collection [Old But Gold]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2025; original games were released in 1996 and 1998 Creators Ashibi Co., GungHo Online Entertainment Average Playtime ~50 hours Metacritic Score 79

This anthology brings some older games back to the forefront, namely Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete.

Let me be clear – unlike other games that have been remade from the ground up for modern times, these are not new games. They’re more or less direct ports of the original Lunar games, and apart from some new features like better graphics, voice acting for both English and Japanese, and other QOL tweaks, they’re pretty much the same as they were back then.

And because this collection is pretty much a direct port of the 90’s titles, what you get is old-school, classic JRPGs with a focus on storytelling and beautiful anime cutscenes that accompany its narrative.

Pro tip Silver Lights offer huge MP recovery, but are best conserved for important battles or the final boss.

Do note that new players may find that Lunar Remastered’s combat will feel quite dated. With a bevy of other RPGs incorporating action RPG mechanics in turn-based battles, a traditional combat system may feel old and clunky. Still, it’s a relic of ages past, and that’s how JRPGs got started.

My Verdict: Lunar Remastered Collection is a fantastic glimpse into the foundations that made the genre great.

What do players say?

1kmice ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Great stuff if you’re looking for a trip down nostalgia lane. Players new to the series might find it a bit slow though.

14. Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma [Farming, Crafting, and Socializing]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of Release 2025 Creator Marvelous Average Playtime ~90 hours Metacritic Score 81

The Rune Factory franchise has always been about rolling things into one package – farming, social sims, fighting, and exploration. Guardians of Azuma, on the other hand, feels like an experiment in taking things in a different direction.

In Guardians of Azuma, you’ll play as an Earth Dancer (functionally the same as an Earthmate) tasked by a voice to save the world from blight and restore the gods. To do that, you’ll need to travel to Azuma, a new setting for the series with a distinctly Eastern vibe.

Pro tip Farming is almost trivially easy in this Rune Factory title, so keep that in mind before committing to a purchase.

In Azuma, you’ll farm, craft, fight, and explore the surroundings – which feel like a great open world Switch game. Apart from that, you’ll also need to manage the town of Azuma as it navigates the complications of the Celestial Collapse. And while you’re at it, you may as well find a life partner in the town’s many singles to really put your roots down.

My Verdict: While it does tone down on my favorite aspects of the other games in the franchise, Guardians of Azuma remains a fun romp through a familiar setting.

What do players say?

skongersgonnaskong ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The same but different. The changes might not be for you so go watch some gameplay vids. Me, I like it.

15. Sea of Stars [New Retro Style JRPG]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Creator Sabotage Studio Average Playtime ~35 hours Metacritic Score 87

Not every great modern indie JRPG comes from a big studio. Some, like Sea of Stars, show that indies are just as good as the big leagues.

Sea of Stars is what I like to call a modern retro JRPG. It’s very in tune with the classics: the usual plot, turn-based combat, a cooking system for some extra healing and buffs (don’t overspend). That’s not all, however, as Sea of Stars also has stuff for modern audiences – timed hits a la Super Mario RPG (so be sure to use a great Switch controller), faster and smoother traversal, and a bunch of other tweaks.

Pro tip I’ll echo some oft-repeated advice here: leveling up MP in Sea of Stars is a good idea.

But where Sea of Stars excels is via its stunning pixel art style and incredible soundtrack (with SNES samples thrown in for good fun), both of which showcase just how much the devs love the genre. What’s even better are the throwbacks to old titles like Chrono Trigger and the original Super Mario RPG.

My Verdict: It’s not a perfect RPG by any means, but Sea of Stars is both fun and engaging, and definitely worth a look.

What do players say?

isaidmaybe ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Not the best, but still good. Art style is especially nice and you can really see the effort.

FAQs

What is the best JRPG on Switch?

The best JRPG on Switch is a matter of opinion. However, I strongly recommend you try out its exclusives, such as the Xenoblade Chronicles series and Fire Emblem: Three Houses (as well as Fire Emblem: Engage).

What is the most cozy Switch JRPG?

The most cozy Switch JRPG is a toss-up, but my vote is Super Mario RPG: it’s fun and chill while still being meaty enough for a role-playing game. You might also want to look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which, as of writing, will drop in October 2025.

What is the most influential JRPG of all time on Switch?

The most influential JRPG of all time on Switch is debatable. Xenoblade Chronicles is undoubtedly influential, but with ports of games like Final Fantasy IX and the upcoming Final Fantasy Tactics remaster, it’s hard to say.

What is the best Nintendo Switch exclusive JRPG?

The best Nintendo Switch exclusive JRPG is once again, a matter of taste. However, I’d nominate the Super Mario RPG remake as the best.

Are JRPGs becoming more popular?

Yes, I would think that JRPGs are becoming more popular. Thanks to remakes and remasters, as well as new surprise hits like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the genre is experiencing something of a revival.