The Best Wingers in FM26 to Both Assist and Score

The best wingers in FM26 are game-changers. In Football Manager 2026, fast wingers can stretch the defense, create space, and be the difference in tight matches. A key point is their impact on transitions. They are the backbone of the attack and will help you the most if you want to have your best career mode save.

This guide covers all the top options you can sign for the flanks. I will be listing some veterans and young talents who are magicians with the ball in their feet.

This includes the best right wingers (RW), left wingers (LW), right midfielders (RM), and left midfielders (LM). These players will transform your team’s attack and help you execute your strategies in a better way.

Best Wingers in FM26

Let’s start with the elite of the elite. These are some of the best players in FM26 who can single-handedly break a defense with a burst of pace or a moment of magic. A key point is that many of these players can play on either wing or even in a forward position.

This versatility is crucial for any top team in Football Manager 2026. It gives you incredible tactical flexibility, allowing you to switch formations mid-game or cover for injuries without a drop in quality.

You’ll find these specific options to be the most reliable in your career mode save. They consistently deliver high average ratings and decisive goals or assists. Every player on this list is below the age of 27.

This means they are a long-term investment for your club. You’ll get to enjoy their peak years and watch them develop into legends.

These are, without a doubt, the best wingers in FM26 and also in other top soccer games like EA Sports FC and eFootball.

Player Age Club Position(s) Key Attributes Market Value (€) Potential Nationality Bukayo Saka 24 Arsenal RW/LW/RM Dribbling, Pace, Work Rate €120M–€150M 188 English Vinicius Junior 25 Real Madrid LW/RW Dribbling, Pace, Flair €140M–€180M 190 Brazilian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 24 Napoli LW/AM/RW Dribbling, Flair, Technique €100M–€130M 185 Georgian Rodrygo 24 Real Madrid RW/LW/ST Pace, Finishing, Composure €110M–€140M 184 Brazilian Rafael Leão 26 AC Milan LW/ST Pace, Dribbling, Flair €100M–€125M 182 Portuguese Phil Foden 25 Manchester City LW/AM/CM First Touch, Vision, Dribbling €115M–€145M 186 English Cole Palmer 23 Chelsea RW/AM Technique, Vision, Composure €90M–€115M 180 English Jamal Musiala 22 Bayern Munich LW/AM/CM Dribbling, Agility, Vision €120M–€150M 190 German Xavi Simons 22 PSG RW/LW/AM Flair, Dribbling, Technique €95M–€120M 183 Dutch Lamine Yamal 18 Barcelona RW/LW Dribbling, Flair, Agility €100M–€140M 190+ Spanish

Best Right-Wingers (RW) in FM26

The right-wing position is as crucial as it gets. Right-wingers create big chances, leading to devastating counterattacks, and stretch the opponent’s defense. The players you choose here define how your team attacks.

Here I have a combination of two types: traditional wingers who hug the line to deliver a pinpoint cross for your striker and inverted wingers who cut inside to play as a goal-scoring forward.

These five players are the best for the RW position in FM26. Again, they have age on their side. This means they will serve your club for a long time, considering you handle them with care and balance. This makes them perfect investments for any Football Manager career mode save.

Player Age Club Role Pace Dribbling Passing Bukayo Saka 24 Arsenal Inverted Winger 17 18 16 Rodrygo 24 Real Madrid Winger 17 17 15 Cole Palmer 23 Chelsea Inverted Winger 15 16 17 Lamine Yamal 18 Barcelona Inverted Winger 16 18 15 Johan Bakayoko 22 PSV Winger 17 17 14

Best Left Wingers (LW) in FM26

The left wing often holds the key to unlocking a packed defense, especially when the center of the pitch is congested. These left-wingers are masters of one-on-one situations, and they have great chemistry with overlapping full-backs as well.

They use efficient dribbling, flair, and pure pace with the ball to create space where none exists. These players are the ones who can break the defensive line and get to the byline for a cross or cut inside to become a direct goal threat.

They are crucial for a dynamic attack. What’s truly exciting is that this left position is absolutely full of young talent. This makes it a fantastic area to invest in for a long-term career mode save, as you can sign a player who will dominate for a decade.

Here are 5 of the best left wingers in Sports Interactive FM26 to have in your squad.

Player Age Club Role Dribbling Acceleration Cross Vinicius Junior 25 Real Madrid Inverted Winger 19 19 14 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 24 Napoli Inverted Winger 18 17 15 Rafael Leão 26 AC Milan Inverted Winger 18 18 13 Phil Foden 25 Manchester City Winger 17 16 15 Jérémy Doku 23 Manchester City Winger 18 19 14

Best Right Midfielders (RM) in FM26

We often forget the traditional right midfielder. In a game now dominated by inverted wingers, the classic RM is a vital specialist. These players are perfect for a 4-4-2 or 3-5-2 system with a good central midfielder to support them.

They provide essential balance to your formation and they can also diligently track back to offer defensive support for their fullbacks. All of this is necessary for a solid team structure.

They also join the attack, providing true width down the line and delivering good crosses into the box for your striker.

These midfielders are true workhorses for the team. They may not be the flashiest players, but they are absolutely important for tactical consistency and maintaining a solid shape.

Here are the 5 best right midfielders in FM26.

Player Age Club Work Rate Cross Stamina Potential Mohamed Salah 33 Liverpool 12 16 17 188 Michael Olise 23 Bayern Munich 15 17 16 175 Riyad Mahrez 34 Al Ahli 11 17 13 165 Iñaki Williams 31 Athletic Club 16 14 17 162 Jarrod Bowen 28 West Ham 17 14 15 160

Best Left Midfielders (LM) in FM26

The left midfield position is all about tactical balance. These players are the opposite of flashy, one-dimensional wingers. They are disciplined workhorses who understand their dual role.

They can convert to a wing-back to help their fullbacks, often doubling up on the opposition’s star winger to protect the line, and also helping out the central midfielder on many occasions.

Then, they must have the engine to join the attack and provide a good cross. They are ideal for counterattacking tactics and outfoxing the opposition’s defenders.

Finding a good left-sided player with a high work rate, teamwork, and crossing is hard for any team. However, I have done the research for you.

It doesn’t matter whether you are managing the top 5 clubs or a mid-table team like Leicester City or Sevilla; these 5 are the best left midfielders in FM26 you can sign to have a great season and grab a few titles.

Player Age Club Role Teamwork Passing Work Rate Grimaldo 30 Bayer Leverkusen Wing-Back/Wide Midfielder 15 16 15 Luis Díaz 28 Liverpool Left midfielder/Forward 14 13 17 Cody Gakpo 26 Liverpool Attacking Midfielder/Forward 14 14 14 Raphinha 28 Barcelona Attacking Midfielder/Winger 13 15 14 Nico Williams 23 Athletic Club Attacking Midfielder/Winger 13 13 13

Best Wonderkid (Young) Wingers in FM26

Nothing beats the thrill of unearthing a future superstar in a career mode save. Finding the best young players is how you build a dynasty. These young wingers (all U21) possess incredible potential. With the right training, they will develop into genuine world-beaters.

You can build your club around these players for the next decade. They represent the best market investment you can make, and their value will skyrocket as they improve, even if they were from a lower league.

Be prepared for a lot of interest from massive clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and others trying to poach your talent.

Having said that, these are the best wonderkid wingers in FM26.

Player Age Club Position Potential Best Role Development Tip Lamine Yamal 18 Barcelona RW 190–200 Inverted Winger Give him first-team minutes now. Estevão 18 Chelsea RW 180–190 Inverted Winger Focus on his physicals and composure. Roony Bardghji 19 FC Copenhagen RW 170–185 Inverted Winger Make him cut inside and look for outside-the-box shots. Ethan Nwaneri 18 Arsenal RW 165–180 Inverted Winger Focus on his crosses, and your team will be scoring a lot of headers soon. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens 21 Dortmund LW/RW 160–175 Winger Train his final ball and cross.

Best Women Wingers in FM26

Having female players opens up a whole new side of the game for managers in FM26. Scouting and building a championship-winning squad in the top women’s leagues requires a fresh tactical approach.

These players possess incredible technical stats. They can make a huge impact on your attack, offering blistering pace, fine dribbling, and a world-class cross that your striker will love.

Whether you need an inverted forward to cut inside and score or a traditional winger to stretch the defensive line, these are the top female wingers in the FM26.

Player Age Club Position Pace Dribbling Potential Caroline Graham Hansen 30 Barcelona RW 18 18 192 Salma Paralluelo 22 Barcelona LW 19 17 188 Trinity Rodman 23 Washington Spirit RW 19 17 185 Lauren Hemp 25 Manchester City LW 18 17 184 Guro Reiten 31 Chelsea LW 16 17 182

