The Best Wingers in FM26 to Both Assist and Score
The best wingers in FM26 are game-changers. In Football Manager 2026, fast wingers can stretch the defense, create space, and be the difference in tight matches. A key point is their impact on transitions. They are the backbone of the attack and will help you the most if you want to have your best career mode save.
This guide covers all the top options you can sign for the flanks. I will be listing some veterans and young talents who are magicians with the ball in their feet.
This includes the best right wingers (RW), left wingers (LW), right midfielders (RM), and left midfielders (LM). These players will transform your team’s attack and help you execute your strategies in a better way.
Best Wingers in FM26
Let’s start with the elite of the elite. These are some of the best players in FM26 who can single-handedly break a defense with a burst of pace or a moment of magic. A key point is that many of these players can play on either wing or even in a forward position.
This versatility is crucial for any top team in Football Manager 2026. It gives you incredible tactical flexibility, allowing you to switch formations mid-game or cover for injuries without a drop in quality.
You’ll find these specific options to be the most reliable in your career mode save. They consistently deliver high average ratings and decisive goals or assists. Every player on this list is below the age of 27.
This means they are a long-term investment for your club. You’ll get to enjoy their peak years and watch them develop into legends.
These are, without a doubt, the best wingers in FM26 and also in other top soccer games like EA Sports FC and eFootball.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Key Attributes
|Market Value (€)
|Potential
|Nationality
|Bukayo Saka
|24
|Arsenal
|RW/LW/RM
|Dribbling, Pace, Work Rate
|€120M–€150M
|188
|English
|Vinicius Junior
|25
|Real Madrid
|LW/RW
|Dribbling, Pace, Flair
|€140M–€180M
|190
|Brazilian
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|24
|Napoli
|LW/AM/RW
|Dribbling, Flair, Technique
|€100M–€130M
|185
|Georgian
|Rodrygo
|24
|Real Madrid
|RW/LW/ST
|Pace, Finishing, Composure
|€110M–€140M
|184
|Brazilian
|Rafael Leão
|26
|AC Milan
|LW/ST
|Pace, Dribbling, Flair
|€100M–€125M
|182
|Portuguese
|Phil Foden
|25
|Manchester City
|LW/AM/CM
|First Touch, Vision, Dribbling
|€115M–€145M
|186
|English
|Cole Palmer
|23
|Chelsea
|RW/AM
|Technique, Vision, Composure
|€90M–€115M
|180
|English
|Jamal Musiala
|22
|Bayern Munich
|LW/AM/CM
|Dribbling, Agility, Vision
|€120M–€150M
|190
|German
|Xavi Simons
|22
|PSG
|RW/LW/AM
|Flair, Dribbling, Technique
|€95M–€120M
|183
|Dutch
|Lamine Yamal
|18
|Barcelona
|RW/LW
|Dribbling, Flair, Agility
|€100M–€140M
|190+
|Spanish
Best Right-Wingers (RW) in FM26
The right-wing position is as crucial as it gets. Right-wingers create big chances, leading to devastating counterattacks, and stretch the opponent’s defense. The players you choose here define how your team attacks.
Here I have a combination of two types: traditional wingers who hug the line to deliver a pinpoint cross for your striker and inverted wingers who cut inside to play as a goal-scoring forward.
These five players are the best for the RW position in FM26. Again, they have age on their side. This means they will serve your club for a long time, considering you handle them with care and balance. This makes them perfect investments for any Football Manager career mode save.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Role
|Pace
|Dribbling
|Passing
|Bukayo Saka
|24
|Arsenal
|Inverted Winger
|17
|18
|16
|Rodrygo
|24
|Real Madrid
|Winger
|17
|17
|15
|Cole Palmer
|23
|Chelsea
|Inverted Winger
|15
|16
|17
|Lamine Yamal
|18
|Barcelona
|Inverted Winger
|16
|18
|15
|Johan Bakayoko
|22
|PSV
|Winger
|17
|17
|14
Best Left Wingers (LW) in FM26
The left wing often holds the key to unlocking a packed defense, especially when the center of the pitch is congested. These left-wingers are masters of one-on-one situations, and they have great chemistry with overlapping full-backs as well.
They use efficient dribbling, flair, and pure pace with the ball to create space where none exists. These players are the ones who can break the defensive line and get to the byline for a cross or cut inside to become a direct goal threat.
They are crucial for a dynamic attack. What’s truly exciting is that this left position is absolutely full of young talent. This makes it a fantastic area to invest in for a long-term career mode save, as you can sign a player who will dominate for a decade.
Here are 5 of the best left wingers in Sports Interactive FM26 to have in your squad.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Role
|Dribbling
|Acceleration
|Cross
|Vinicius Junior
|25
|Real Madrid
|Inverted Winger
|19
|19
|14
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|24
|Napoli
|Inverted Winger
|18
|17
|15
|Rafael Leão
|26
|AC Milan
|Inverted Winger
|18
|18
|13
|Phil Foden
|25
|Manchester City
|Winger
|17
|16
|15
|Jérémy Doku
|23
|Manchester City
|Winger
|18
|19
|14
Best Right Midfielders (RM) in FM26
We often forget the traditional right midfielder. In a game now dominated by inverted wingers, the classic RM is a vital specialist. These players are perfect for a 4-4-2 or 3-5-2 system with a good central midfielder to support them.
They provide essential balance to your formation and they can also diligently track back to offer defensive support for their fullbacks. All of this is necessary for a solid team structure.
They also join the attack, providing true width down the line and delivering good crosses into the box for your striker.
These midfielders are true workhorses for the team. They may not be the flashiest players, but they are absolutely important for tactical consistency and maintaining a solid shape.
Here are the 5 best right midfielders in FM26.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Work Rate
|Cross
|Stamina
|Potential
|Mohamed Salah
|33
|Liverpool
|12
|16
|17
|188
|Michael Olise
|23
|Bayern Munich
|15
|17
|16
|175
|Riyad Mahrez
|34
|Al Ahli
|11
|17
|13
|165
|Iñaki Williams
|31
|Athletic Club
|16
|14
|17
|162
|Jarrod Bowen
|28
|West Ham
|17
|14
|15
|160
Best Left Midfielders (LM) in FM26
The left midfield position is all about tactical balance. These players are the opposite of flashy, one-dimensional wingers. They are disciplined workhorses who understand their dual role.
They can convert to a wing-back to help their fullbacks, often doubling up on the opposition’s star winger to protect the line, and also helping out the central midfielder on many occasions.
Then, they must have the engine to join the attack and provide a good cross. They are ideal for counterattacking tactics and outfoxing the opposition’s defenders.
Finding a good left-sided player with a high work rate, teamwork, and crossing is hard for any team. However, I have done the research for you.
It doesn’t matter whether you are managing the top 5 clubs or a mid-table team like Leicester City or Sevilla; these 5 are the best left midfielders in FM26 you can sign to have a great season and grab a few titles.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Role
|Teamwork
|Passing
|Work Rate
|Grimaldo
|30
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Wing-Back/Wide Midfielder
|15
|16
|15
|Luis Díaz
|28
|Liverpool
|Left midfielder/Forward
|14
|13
|17
|Cody Gakpo
|26
|Liverpool
|Attacking Midfielder/Forward
|14
|14
|14
|Raphinha
|28
|Barcelona
|Attacking Midfielder/Winger
|13
|15
|14
|Nico Williams
|23
|Athletic Club
|Attacking Midfielder/Winger
|13
|13
|13
Best Wonderkid (Young) Wingers in FM26
Nothing beats the thrill of unearthing a future superstar in a career mode save. Finding the best young players is how you build a dynasty. These young wingers (all U21) possess incredible potential. With the right training, they will develop into genuine world-beaters.
You can build your club around these players for the next decade. They represent the best market investment you can make, and their value will skyrocket as they improve, even if they were from a lower league.
Be prepared for a lot of interest from massive clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and others trying to poach your talent.
Having said that, these are the best wonderkid wingers in FM26.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Potential
|Best Role
|Development Tip
|Lamine Yamal
|18
|Barcelona
|RW
|190–200
|Inverted Winger
|Give him first-team minutes now.
|Estevão
|18
|Chelsea
|RW
|180–190
|Inverted Winger
|Focus on his physicals and composure.
|Roony Bardghji
|19
|FC Copenhagen
|RW
|170–185
|Inverted Winger
|Make him cut inside and look for outside-the-box shots.
|Ethan Nwaneri
|18
|Arsenal
|RW
|165–180
|Inverted Winger
|Focus on his crosses, and your team will be scoring a lot of headers soon.
|Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
|21
|Dortmund
|LW/RW
|160–175
|Winger
|Train his final ball and cross.
Best Women Wingers in FM26
Having female players opens up a whole new side of the game for managers in FM26. Scouting and building a championship-winning squad in the top women’s leagues requires a fresh tactical approach.
These players possess incredible technical stats. They can make a huge impact on your attack, offering blistering pace, fine dribbling, and a world-class cross that your striker will love.
Whether you need an inverted forward to cut inside and score or a traditional winger to stretch the defensive line, these are the top female wingers in the FM26.
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Position
|Pace
|Dribbling
|Potential
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|30
|Barcelona
|RW
|18
|18
|192
|Salma Paralluelo
|22
|Barcelona
|LW
|19
|17
|188
|Trinity Rodman
|23
|Washington Spirit
|RW
|19
|17
|185
|Lauren Hemp
|25
|Manchester City
|LW
|18
|17
|184
|Guro Reiten
|31
|Chelsea
|LW
|16
|17
|182
Best Players in FM26
A rock-solid back line built with strong defenders in FM26 is the foundation, but if you want to enjoy the best career mode, you will have to build a complete team. You need superstars in every position to win titles, and finding the perfect signings for your club is the ultimate challenge.
It might be difficult in your first season, especially if you’re managing a smaller club from a top league or a lower league side. However, this series of ours helps you find the best players for every role, from the young players with the highest potential to proven veterans.
Always keep track of which players fit your transfer budget, and also keep looking for a few free agents.
- Best Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid). He’s the ultimate shot-stopper with lightning reflexes and command of his box.
- Best Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool). He combines elite pace with flawless tackling, making him the perfect modern center back.
- Best Midfielder: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid). The complete midfield engine. He can attack, defend, and control the entire game.
- Best Striker: Erling Haaland (Manchester City). A goal-scoring phenomenon. His physical power and finishing will break any defense.
FAQs
The best winger in FM26 is Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid. His combination of 19 Pace and 19 Dribbling makes him nearly unstoppable. Bukayo Saka of Arsenal is a close second.
The best RW in FM26 is Bukayo Saka from the Premier League. He has world-class stats and is still young enough to improve. You can also not go wrong with the 18-year-old wonderkid, Lamine Yamal. Both of them are among the best young players in FM26.
The best LW in FM26 is Vinicius Junior. He is a complete attacking force for any top club. You can utilize him in building attacks, providing crosses, scoring worldies, and leading counterattacks.
The best RM in FM26 is Mohammad Salah. He provides an incredible work rate, stamina, and quality crosses from the flank. But if you are looking for someone younger, go for Michael Olise.
The best LM in FM26 is Grimaldo. His current ability includes excellent passing, teamwork, and great game awareness for his role on the left side.
The best woman winger in FM26 is Caroline Graham Hansen. Her 18 Pace, 18 Dribbling, and 18 Cross, along with a 190+ potential, make her the most complete winger in the women’s game.