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10 Best Games Like GTA to Play in 2026 While Waiting for GTA 6

If you want games like GTA, you crave crime-fueled chaos alongside open-world freedom where your personal choices shape the entire narrative. This list is for die-hard GTA fans and players seeking action-packed titles filled with heavy criminal drama.

Because Grand Theft Auto left such a massive mark on gaming history, sneaking to play GTA: Vice City or rampaging through Los Santos in GTA V created unforgettable memories. Finding quality GTA alternatives with that same high level of player freedom keeps open-world fans hooked for hours on end.

While waiting for GTA 6, exploring these ten unique games like GTA 6 or 5 honors the legacy of Rockstar Games as each entry introduces distinct gameplay mechanics to the open-world genre. Discovering new sandboxes gives you fresh urban playgrounds to explore while expanding your gaming horizons.

Our Top Picks for Games Like GTA

1 Red Dead Redemption 2 2018 Rockstar Games crafts an immersive Wild West outlaw story filled with realistic survival mechanics and high-stakes train heists. Buy now 2 Watch Dogs 2 2016 This vibrant hacker sandbox turns San Francisco into a high-tech playground where surveillance drones replace traditional street weapons. Buy now 3 Cyberpunk 2077 2020 Explore a neon-drenched futuristic metropolis filled with mercenary contracts and deep character customization in a gritty sci-fi setting. Buy now

10 Best Games Like GTA

What exactly makes a GTA-like game worth playing? There are a few things I looked at to make this ranking of the best games like GTA 6 or 5. Here are the mains:

Crime & Player Agency: Games that let you shape your empire/world and let you make meaningful choices

Games that let you shape your empire/world and let you make meaningful choices Open-World Freedom & Exploration: Game worlds that are reactive, let you roam freely and let you experiment freely

Game worlds that are reactive, let you roam freely and let you experiment freely Replayability & Player-Driven Chaos: Games that encourage creative mayhem and different playstyles

Games that encourage creative mayhem and different playstyles Gameplay Mechanics: Unique mechanics that elevate the overall experience

Let’s dive into the list.

1. Red Dead Redemption 2 [Best Open-World Crime Drama]

Our score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure, Open World, Western Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia Year of Release 2018 Developer / Publisher Rockstar Studios / Rockstar Games Average Playtime ~50 hours (Main Story) | ~85 hours (Main + Extras) Best For Immersive storytelling and deep character development

If you’re looking for games like GTA 6 or 5, but with a gritty Western twist – Red Dead Redemption 2 is unbeatable. Rockstar Games took the open-world freedom of Grand Theft Auto and injected it into a vast, living Wild West. The game’s packed with crime and deep storytelling (lots of guns and cowboys too). You step into the boots of Arthur Morgan. He’s fantastically morally-gray and also an outlaw.

Unlike lighter GTA alternatives, this one forces you to play smart. You’ll need to juggle relationships, choices, and consequences that ripple through the world. On that note, check out more stunning open-world games here.

What makes it truly fun is the level of immersion. The significant difference from GTA is how realistic and slow-burning the entire story is. One minute, you’re robbing a train. Next, you’re riding through misty mountains.

Pro tip If you’re short for cash, find out how to get Red Dead Redemption 2 free by playing mobile games on Snakzy.

The search for games like GTA 6 or 5 usually leads back to Rockstar Games, and this GTA-like game captures emergent sandbox chaos in a Wild West setting. A drawback would be that the game’s slow start might not be for everyone. But this baby still sold a colossal 61 million copies globally. Let the numbers speak for themselves.

What make’s the game shine:

An impressive and gigantic open-world game with some next-level realism

Fun and dynamic crime mechanics and heists in gameplay

Deep storytelling that hits you in the feels with multiple endings

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2. Watch Dogs 2 [Best Open-World Hacker Sandbox]

Our score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure, Stealth, Open World Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Luna Year of Release 2016 Developer / Publisher Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft Average Playtime ~19 hours (Main Story) | ~35 hours (Main + Extras) Best For Creative environmental hacking, vibrant modern San Francisco setting, and flexible sandbox gameplay

Exploring top GTA alternatives leads straight to a bunch of games like GTA 6 or 5 – like Watch Dogs 2. The latter swaps traditional street crime for creative hacking mechanics, which lets you control city infrastructure across San Francisco.

This GTA-like game lets you play as a young hacker living in San Francisco: Marcus Holloway (I expect a hacker to be named like this). Your mission is to take on corrupt corporations with style, so you’re quite the vigilante and not a full-fledged corrupted criminal.

Instead of guns, you’ll be dealing with surveillance cameras, drones, and more. The city is your playground. This great game feels alive. It has an insanely detailed world, unpredictable NPCs, and endless ways to mess with the system. Want to frame someone for a crime? Hack traffic lights and cause a city-wide pileup? It’s all possible. The Watch Dogs series stands out because it lets you play your way.

If you want to go beyond games like GTA 5 that are more like Watch Dogs, you’ll love this list of fun co-op games to try with friends. And if I have to mention a downside, it’s that the driving physics feels inferior to that of GTA. But hey, this game still sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

What makes the game shine:

Hacking-focused play in an impressive open-world game

Great plot with anti-establishment themes

Dynamic and fun co-op plus multiplayer mayhem

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3. Cyberpunk 2077 [Best Futuristic Open-World Mayhem]

Our score Enebameter 9.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG, First-Person Open World Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia Year of Release 2020 Developer / Publisher CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt Average Playtime ~25 hours (Main Story) | ~60 hours (Main + Extras) Best For Immersive sci-fi atmosphere, deep build customization, dark narrative, and dense city exploration

If you could imagine GTA V in a cyberpunk dystopia but with similar gameplay then you’ve just grasped what Cyberpunk 2077 is. It’s a GTA-like game set in a futuristic dystopia, combining hacking, cyber-enhancements, and neon-lit crime.

You get to play as V in one of the most immersive sci-fi GTA alternatives available today. As a mercenary in Night City, you’ll navigate a futuristic cesspool filled with high-stakes crimes, corporations, and gangs.

The world is insane. So many neon lights, crazy NPC interactions, and tons to explore. The fun never stops, especially with cars, weapons, and character customization giving it infinite replayability. This isn’t an exagerration, Cyberpunk 2077 is probably one of the best FPS games out there. But, I’m not going to lie. The launch was so rough for this game.

Players hunting for games like GTA 6 or 5 want sharp visuals and dense futuristic cities. Cyberpunk 2077 uses ray-traced reflections in urban environments to show off what next-gen crime sandboxes can accomplish. It’s one of the best cyberpunk games we’ve seen so far.

It was so hyped up that when it was released and ridden with bugs, many fans and players were pissed off and disappointed. But of course, major updates have fixed most issues. It’s highly rated after patches.

What makes the game shine:

Beautiful first-person open world

Huge branching story

Some of the best car and gunplay in the genre

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4. Mafia II [Best Story-Driven Crime Game]

Our score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure, Story-Driven Shooter Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Mac (Definitive Edition: PS4, Xbox One) Year of Release 2010 Developer / Publisher 2K Czech / 2K Games Average Playtime ~12 hours (Main Story) | ~16 hours (Main + Extras) Best For Cinematic mid-20th-century mob drama, authentic period music, and focused narrative pacing

Mafia II ranks among the premier games like GTA 5, but with a heavy dose of 1950s mob drama. It throws you into the crime-ridden metropolis of Empire Bay. A city dripping with vintage style and vibes.

You get to play Vito Scaletta (these names are naming). He’s a WWII vet who somehow ends up entangled with the Mafia. The story’s pretty engaging, as it shows you the rise and fall of a man caught in crime.

The GTA series focuses on chaotic fun, but Mafia II is more cinematic. It’s got a tighter plot that emphasizes heavy moral choices. Instead of a sandbox, it’s more of a deep narrative experience like most good story games do. If you want mature GTA alternatives, this entry has been praised for great storytelling as a hard-hitting crime epic.

When searching for the best open-world crime games like GTA 5, story pacing makes a huge difference. Mafia II gives you a focused mob story in a vintage 1950s setting without overwhelming you with map clutter.

What makes the game shine:

Immersive crime story

Cinematic cutscenes and deep character development

Authentic world-building

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5. Sleeping Dogs [Best Martial Arts Open-World Game]

Our score Enebameter 9.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure, Martial Arts, Open World Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Mac (Definitive Edition: PS4, Xbox One) Year of Release 2012 Developer / Publisher United Front Games / Square Enix Average Playtime ~14.5 hours (Main Story) | ~22 hours (Main + Extras) Best For Brutal martial arts melee combat, gritty Hong Kong crime drama vibe, and undercover cop tension

If the GTA games had more detailed and elevated hand-to-hand combat then they would be Sleeping Dogs. You follow Wei Shen. He’s an undercover cop infiltrating Hong Kong’s brutal triad underworld.

The game delivers crime, street fights, car chases, and high-stakes betrayals (just like the GTA franchise). But unlike most games like GTA 5, this one focuses on brutal martial arts combat. So, if you want to brawl, YOU CAN.

Fans often ask: Is Sleeping Dogs better than GTA 5? While GTA 5 features a larger map, Sleeping Dogs wins on martial arts combat and a deeper undercover cop narrative.

Overall, the open world is pretty dynamic. It’s got street markets, neon-lit alleys, police chases, and more. The story keeps you hooked, and it ranks among the best martial-arts-focused GTA alternatives. Oh, and here’s a list of great RPG games if you’re looking for more of that. The downside? The side missions are repetitive. Even so, the game’s unique combat keeps it an underrated winner.

When players ask for a GTA-like game with better hand-to-hand combat, Sleeping Dogs takes the crown. Its undercover cop narrative dynamics create high tension as you balance police duties against triad loyalty.

What makes the game shine:

Brutal hand-to-hand combat system

Cool Hong Kong open-world setting

Deep undercover cop story

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6. Saints Row 2 [Best Over-the-Top GTA Clone]

Our score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure, Open World Sandbox Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Linux Year of Release 2008 Developer / Publisher Volition / THQ (now Deep Silver) Average Playtime ~15.5 hours (Main Story) | ~30 hours (Main + Extras) Best For Unfiltered gang-warfare chaos, deep gang/character customization, and dark humor

If you want games like GTA 6 or 5 that dial up the chaos, Saints Row 2 is an absolute must-play. Unlike its grittier predecessor, this entry in the Saints Row series leans into its wild side while still offering a solid story and a deep open world filled with fun. You’re free to build your own criminal empire, engage in absurd side quests, and play in a sandbox that encourages destruction.

Fans searching for games like GTA 5 often enjoy heavy comedy alongside street warfare. This GTA-like game leans into satirical open-world design that pushes ridiculous weapons and absurd mission goals to the absolute limit.

What makes Saints Row 2 a great game is the sheer style. Customizable characters, ridiculous weapons, and games offer a level of player freedom even GTA didn’t at the time. The chronological order of the series shifts after this, leaning more into parody, but this remains the perfect balance of chaotic fun and engaging crime drama. A downside is that the game has dated graphics and clunky controls. Still, it’s a fun game to play and sold over 6 million copies worldwide.

What makes the game shine:

Massive customization options for characters and vehicles

Hilarious and over-the-top criminal mayhem

Strong mix of humor and crime drama

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7. Saints Row: The Third [Best Over-the-Top Action Game]

IMAGE FILENAME: saints-row-the-third-gameplay.jpg | ALT TEXT: Saints Row The Third gameplay]

Our score Enebameter 9.1/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure, Sandbox Shooter Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Linux (Remastered: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) Year of Release 2011 Developer / Publisher Volition / THQ (now Deep Silver) Average Playtime ~15 hours (Main Story) | ~25 hours (Main + Extras) Best For Over-the-top comedy, wildly outlandish set pieces, and casual sandbox action

When people talk about games like the GTA 5, Saints Row: The Third always comes up. This is where the Saints Row series went full parody. You witness over-the-top action with absurd humor, wild stunts, and some of the most ridiculous weapons ever. It still carries the GTA series crime theme, but it’s a satirical twist on the genre.

In this GTA-like game you can parachute into gunfights, beat people up with oversized weapons, or just cruise the city in decked-out cars. It lacks the grounded realism of other GTA alternatives, but if you’re in the mood for pure chaos, nothing beats it.

A potential drawback might be that the humor won’t gel with all players. Still, this great game is a fan-favorite with a ‘Very Positive’ rating on Steam and a great score of 84 on Metacritic.

What makes the games shine:

Funny and absurd world antics

Fun co-op crime game

Tons of customization and player freedom

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Our score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Turn-Based RPG, Action-Adventure Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2020 Developer / Publisher Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega Average Playtime ~45 hours (Main Story) | ~70 hours (Main + Extras) Best For Turn-based JRPG mechanics, emotional storytelling mixed with hilarious side quests, and endearing characters

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is another GTA clone that’s noteworthy and a must-play. Enter another world filled with crime, chaos, and intense RPG combat. Unlike some other games like GTA 5, this title swaps real-time action for turn-based battle. You’ve got cards, missions, and an open-world game packed with side activities.

The Yakuza series always had deep storytelling, but this one really gives some of the best Yakuza games a run for their money.

This GTA-like game mixes crime drama with RPG mechanics. A downside? Turn-based combat isn’t for everyone. Still, it’s got an ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ (94%) rating on Steam.

What makes the game shine:

A bold reinvention of the crime genre

One of the most engaging RPG stories

Massive open-world game

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9. Just Cause 3 [Best High-Octane Open-World Chaos]

Our score Enebameter 8.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action-Adventure, Destruction Sandbox Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2015 Developer / Publisher Avalanche Studios / Square Enix Average Playtime ~19 hours (Main Story) | ~33 hours (Main + Extras) Best For High-octane explosions, grappling hook/wingsuit aerial mobility, and physics-driven destruction

If Vice City was about stylish crime, Just Cause 3 is about pure destruction. This game takes the Grand Theft Auto series formula but dials up the chaos (which I didn’t think was possible).

You play as Rico Rodriguez, a one-man army bringing down a dictatorship. Grappling hooks, explosions, and ridiculous stunts? Check. Unlike more standard games like GTA 5, this title is focused entirely on destruction and explosive action.

Just Cause 3 stands among the top sandbox games for crime and destruction in 2026. Armed with a grappling hook and explosive weapons, you can dismantle military bases and trigger massive chain reactions across island outposts.

The franchise is known for insane freedom, letting you play with the game’s physics. Want to attach a car to a jet and see what happens? Go for it.

The world in this GTA-like game is massive, the story is serviceable, and the style is pure Hollywood blockbuster. A downside is that the story feels like an afterthought. Even so, the game won Best Action Game at the 2015 Game Critics Awards.

What makes the game shine:

A huge open world filled with possibilities

One of the best traversal mechanics in ANY game

Perfect for fans of extreme chaos and action

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10. Yakuza 4 [Best Character-Driven Crime Drama]

Our score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Category Information Genre Action-Adventure, Beat ’em Up Platforms PlayStation 3 (Remastered: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One) Year of Release 2010 (Japan) / 2011 (Worldwide) Developer / Publisher Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega Average Playtime ~20 hours (Main Story) | ~38 hours (Main + Extras) Best For Multi-protagonist storytelling, diverse martial arts styles, and rich district nightlife activities

While exploring games like GTA 5, it’s clear that Yakuza titles stand firmly in a lane of their own. Yakuza 4 is definitely one of the most underrated crime games out there. It offers you an incredible open-world crime drama with a gripping and well-developed plot. Plus, you’ve got fun beat-em-up combat. Unlike GTA, which centers mostly on massive city chaos, the Yakuza series tends to craft intricate stories in a smaller and richly detailed city.

Expect rich characters and more open-world interactions. If you play games for story-driven crime experiences, this is one of the best. Downside? It’s a smaller open-world compared to GTA, but it still maintains a score of 85 on Metacritic and is well-loved by its community.

What makes the game shine:

Deep crime drama and 4 playable characters

Fun and engaging combat

Packed with mini games, side activities, and hidden details

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GTA 6: What to Expect and How to Prepare Your Rig

Grand Theft Auto 6 returns players to the sun-soaked streets of Vice City with dual protagonists and next-gen visual upgrades. Rockstar Games aims to push open-world crime sandboxes to new levels, and franchise fans are counting down the months while hunting for action-packed games like GTA 6 or 5 to scratch that itch meanwhile.

While console launches are set, a PC release date remains unconfirmed by Rockstar Games. PC players can still check out projected GTA 6 system requirements on Eneba to estimate hardware needs for when the PC port eventually arrives.

Upgrading your rig in advance prevents lag spikes when speeding through crowded intersections or escaping intense police pursuits. Modern PC sandboxes demand serious processing power to run detailed ray-traced reflections and dense crowds smoothly.

Diving into alternative games like GTA 5 helps pass the time while keeping your driving and shooting skills sharp. Exploring these GTA alternatives or playing GTA games in order lets you experience truly unique storylines.

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My Overall Verdict on The Best Games Like GTA

Finding the best starting point for games like GTA 6 or 5 today means choosing between grounded crime stories and open-world mayhem. If you are comparing top GTA alternatives to find intense heist drama, here’s what to play next:

For the Outlaw → Pick up Red Dead Redemption 2 . Outlaw gang survival and moral choices create an incredible crime epic.

. Outlaw gang survival and moral choices create an incredible crime epic. For the Hacker → Try Watch Dogs 2 . Hacking traffic lights and drones turns San Francisco into your personal sandbox.

→ . Hacking traffic lights and drones turns San Francisco into your personal sandbox. For the Mercenary → Jump into Cyberpunk 2077 . Futuristic contracts and cyberware give Night City infinite replayability.

→ . Futuristic contracts and cyberware give Night City infinite replayability. For the Brawler → Go with Sleeping Dogs . Infiltrating triads while mastering martial arts combat provides constant tension.

→ . Infiltrating triads while mastering martial arts combat provides constant tension. For the Chaos Fanatic → Dive into Just Cause 3. Grappling hooks let you unleash extreme destruction across giant islands.

These titles represent the best overall options while searching for games like GTA.

FAQs

What is the most similar title among games like GTA?

Red Dead Redemption 2 tops the list of games like GTA. Developed by Rockstar Games, it lets you dive into a vast open world filled with deep crime-driven themes. You experience full player agency just like in Grand Theft Auto, but within a wild frontier setting.

What game is like GTA but with superpowers?

Saints Row IV is the top pick if you want games like GTA but with superpowers. You play as the U.S. President running at max speed and leaping over skyscrapers.

Which is better, Cyberpunk or GTA 5?

It depends on what you want from games like GTA. Cyberpunk 2077 gives you RPG depth and futuristic chaos, while GTA 5 offers unmatched open-world freedom and grounded crime themes.

Was GTA inspired by Saints Row?

No, simply because GTA launched first in 1997. Saints Row was released in 2006 as a parody of games like GTA, before evolving into its own over-the-top franchise.