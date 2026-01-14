Why Use a VPN: 10 Reasons It’s Not Optional Anymore

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

So why use a VPN? The honest answer depends entirely on what you’re trying to accomplish. VPN marketing loves to promise complete anonymity and bulletproof security, but reality is more nuanced. After using VPNs daily for 10+ years across gaming, streaming, work, and general browsing, I’ve learned exactly when they’re essential and when you’re wasting money.

Let me walk through the real reasons people use VPNs, backed by how I actually use mine rather than theoretical scenarios that rarely happen.

Quick Overview: VPN Benefits at a Glance

Here’s a brief snapshot of the main reasons why you should use a VPN. I’ll elaborate on all these factors below.

Use Case How VPN Helps Who Needs This ISP Privacy Hides browsing activity from your internet provider Everyone concerned about data collection Public Wi-Fi Encrypts traffic on unsecured networks Travelers, remote workers, coffee shop regulars Streaming Accesses geo-restricted content libraries Cord-cutters, international travelers Gaming Prevents DDoS attacks, enables region switching Competitive players, streamers Torrenting Hides P2P activity from ISP and peers Anyone downloading via BitTorrent Price Shopping Avoids location-based pricing Budget-conscious travelers Censorship Bypasses government content blocks Users in restrictive countries Remote Work Secures connections to company resources Work-from-home employees

1. Stop Your ISP From Tracking Everything

As you probably know, your internet service provider sees everything you do online. Think, every website you visit, every search you make, every service you connect to. In many countries, ISPs legally sell this data to advertisers or hand it over to government agencies upon request.

This isn’t hypothetical. In the United States, ISPs can legally collect and sell your browsing history. They build detailed profiles of your interests, habits, and behaviors. Even if you trust your current ISP, that data exists and could be breached, subpoenaed, or sold to future owners.

A VPN encrypts all traffic between your device and the VPN server. Your ISP sees only that you’re connected to a VPN. They can’t see which websites you visit, what you search for, or what services you use. The encrypted tunnel hides everything. So, a VPN with good privacy makes a world of difference here.

This is my primary reason for keeping a VPN active constantly. I don’t have anything illegal to hide, but I don’t want Comcast building a marketing profile from my browsing habits either. Privacy isn’t always about hiding wrongdoing. Sometimes it’s just about controlling who accesses your personal information.

2. Actually Secure Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi networks are genuinely dangerous. Coffee shops, airports, hotels, and conference centers run networks with minimal security. Anyone on the same network can potentially intercept unencrypted traffic, and malicious actors specifically target these locations.

Man-in-the-middle attacks let hackers position themselves between your device and the network. They can intercept login credentials, personal information, and sensitive data. Evil twin attacks create fake networks mimicking legitimate ones, capturing everything from unsuspecting users who connect.

I never connect to public Wi-Fi without activating my VPN first. The encrypted tunnel makes intercepted traffic useless to attackers. Even if someone captures my data packets, they see only encrypted noise rather than readable information. So, a VPN with solid encryption is what we want here.

This protection extends to semi-public networks too. Your gym’s Wi-Fi, your apartment building’s shared network, your friend’s poorly secured home router. Any network you don’t fully control and trust deserves VPN protection.

3. Access Streaming Content Anywhere

Streaming services restrict content by geographic location. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and others offer different libraries depending on which country you’re accessing from. A show available in the UK might not exist in the US catalog, and vice versa.

VPNs let you connect through servers in different countries, making streaming services think you’re located there. Connect to a UK server, and Netflix shows you the UK library. Connect to Japan, and you access anime that isn’t available elsewhere.

This also matters for travelers. Your paid subscriptions might become useless when you cross borders. A VPN lets you connect back to your home country and access the content you’re already paying for.

Not all VPNs work with streaming services, though. Platforms actively detect and block VPN IP addresses. The best VPNs for streaming maintain regularly refreshed IP pools and obfuscation features that bypass these blocks consistently.

I use this feature constantly. Some content simply isn’t available in my region, and a VPN is the only way to access it legally through my existing subscriptions.

4. Protect Your Gaming Sessions

Gamers face unique online threats that VPNs directly address. DDoS attacks target streamers and competitive players, overwhelming their connections and forcing disconnections during crucial moments. Your IP address is all an attacker needs to launch these attacks.

A VPN masks your real IP address behind the VPN server’s address. Attackers can’t target what they can’t find. Even if they somehow obtain your VPN IP, the attack hits the VPN’s infrastructure rather than your home connection. Quality VPN providers have DDoS mitigation built into their servers.

Beyond protection, VPNs enable region switching for different gaming experiences. Connect to servers in other regions to access different matchmaking pools, play with friends in other countries, or find less competitive lobbies during off-peak hours in distant time zones.

Some ISPs throttle gaming traffic during peak hours, prioritizing other traffic types. Since they can’t identify encrypted VPN traffic as gaming, throttling becomes impossible. If your connection seems slow only during prime gaming hours, a VPN often restores full speeds.

The best VPNs for gaming add minimal latency while providing these protections. I game through my VPN constantly and can’t detect performance differences on quality providers with local servers.

5. Torrent Safely and Privately

Torrenting without a VPN exposes your IP address to every peer in the swarm. Copyright enforcement agencies monitor popular torrents and log IP addresses of participants. Your ISP can see exactly what you’re downloading and may throttle BitTorrent traffic or forward copyright notices.

A good torrenting VPN hides your real IP from other torrent users and encrypts traffic so your ISP can’t identify P2P activity. They see only encrypted data traveling to the VPN server, not the files you’re downloading or the protocols you’re using.

Kill switches are essential for torrenting. If your VPN connection drops, even momentarily, your torrent client continues downloading on your naked connection, exposing your real IP. Quality VPNs include kill switches that halt all traffic until the secure connection re-establishes.

6. Bypass Government Censorship

Some countries block access to websites, social media platforms, and communication services. China’s Great Firewall, for example, blocks Google, Facebook, Twitter, and thousands of other sites. Other countries restrict access during political events or permanently ban specific platforms.

VPNs tunnel through these blocks by connecting to servers outside the censored region. Your traffic appears to originate from a country without restrictions, granting access to blocked content.

This matters for travelers visiting restrictive countries and residents living under internet censorship. Journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens use VPNs to access information and communicate freely. So, you’ll need a good VPN for China if you plan on going there. The same goes for any other restrictive region.

Not all VPNs work in heavily censored regions, though. Some countries actively detect and block VPN protocols. Providers with obfuscation features disguise VPN traffic as regular HTTPS, making it harder to detect and block.

7. Bypass Location-Based Price Discrimination

Airlines, hotels, rental cars, and subscription services often charge different prices based on your location. The same flight might cost significantly more when booked from a wealthy country versus a developing one. Software subscriptions, game prices, and digital services also vary by region.

VPNs let you compare prices from different locations by connecting through servers in various countries. You might find significantly cheaper options by appearing to browse from a different region. Just take a look at my guide on how to get cheap Steam games, and you’ll see what I’m talking about.

Unfortunately, this isn’t always easy (or even possible). Payment methods can reveal your actual location, and some services verify billing addresses. But for comparison shopping and services that accept international payment methods, location switching through VPNs can save real money.

I’ve saved hundreds on software subscriptions by purchasing through regions with lower pricing. It takes experimentation, but the savings justify the effort for significant purchases.

8. Secure Remote Work Connections

Remote work often requires accessing sensitive company resources from home networks, coffee shops, and hotels. Corporate VPNs have existed for decades specifically to secure these connections, encrypting traffic between remote employees and company servers.

Personal VPNs provide similar protection for freelancers and remote workers whose companies don’t provide corporate VPN access. The encryption secures your connection even on compromised networks, protecting both your work and your clients’ information.

One of the best examples of a company that offers both personal and business solutions is Nord Security.

★ Best overall vpn NordVPN Visit NordVPN

Beyond security, VPNs can make remote access work properly. Some company resources restrict access to specific geographic regions. Connecting through a VPN server in the appropriate location grants access that wouldn’t work from your actual location.

9. Prevent Bandwidth Throttling

ISPs throttle specific types of traffic to manage network congestion. Streaming, gaming, and large downloads often get deprioritized during peak hours, resulting in slower speeds despite having a fast connection.

Since ISPs can’t identify traffic types through encrypted VPN tunnels, throttling based on activity becomes impossible. All your traffic appears as generic encrypted data traveling to the VPN server.

If your internet seems fast for basic browsing but slow for streaming or gaming, you’re likely being throttled. A VPN often restores full speeds by hiding what you’re actually doing with your bandwidth.

I noticed this personally when streaming during evening hours. Direct connections buffered constantly while VPN connections played smoothly at full quality. The ISP couldn’t throttle what they couldn’t identify.

Also, if you’re a night-owl gamer, the fastest VPNs for gaming maintain high speeds while providing this throttling protection.

10. Shop Online More Privately

Online retailers track your browsing extensively. They build profiles of your interests, adjust prices based on your apparent willingness to pay, and target you with advertising based on products you’ve viewed.

VPNs disrupt this tracking by masking your IP address and encrypting your traffic. Combined with private browsing modes and tracker-blocking extensions, a VPN makes it harder for retailers to build comprehensive profiles.

This also prevents some forms of dynamic pricing where returning visitors see higher prices than new visitors. By appearing as a new visitor from a different location, you might see different pricing.

Where I Use My VPNs

Here’s my real-world VPN usage rather than theoretical recommendations:

Always on at home: My VPN connects automatically when my devices boot. ISP privacy alone justifies constant use. The speed impact is negligible with quality providers on local servers.

Essential on public networks: Before connecting to any Wi-Fi I don't control, the VPN activates. No exceptions. The two seconds to connect is worth the protection.

Required for torrenting: Kill switch enabled, connected to a server that allows P2P traffic. I never download anything via BitTorrent without VPN protection.

Standard for gaming: Local server, WireGuard protocol, minimal latency impact. Protection from DDoS attacks and ISP throttling without noticeable performance difference. The best VPN protocols for gaming make this seamless.

Frequent for streaming: Accessing content libraries from different regions, watching shows unavailable in my location, maintaining access while traveling internationally.

Occasional for shopping: Checking prices from different regions for expensive purchases, especially software and subscriptions with significant regional pricing differences.

This isn’t paranoid behavior. It’s practical privacy hygiene that costs almost nothing in convenience while providing real protection and access benefits.

Choosing a VPN That Actually Works

Not all VPNs deliver on their promises. Free VPNs often monetize by logging and selling your data, defeating the entire purpose. Budget VPNs may lack the server infrastructure for reliable speeds. Some providers make security claims they can’t verify.

Look for VPNs with:

Independent security audits that verify no-logs claims. Any VPN can claim they don’t log. Third-party audits prove it.

that verify no-logs claims. Any VPN can claim they don’t log. Third-party audits prove it. Modern protocols like WireGuard that provide strong encryption without significant speed penalties.

like WireGuard that provide strong encryption without significant speed penalties. Server coverage in locations you actually need. Thousands of servers don’t help if none are near you or in regions you want to access.

in locations you actually need. Thousands of servers don’t help if none are near you or in regions you want to access. Kill switches that prevent traffic leaks when connections drop. Essential for torrenting and any situation where exposure matters.

that prevent traffic leaks when connections drop. Essential for torrenting and any situation where exposure matters. Consistent speeds that don’t make your fast connection feel slow. Quality providers maintain 80-95% of your base speed on nearby servers.

The best VPNs on the market meet all these criteria while remaining affordable on annual plans.

