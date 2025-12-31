10 Best VPNs for Privacy: Top VPNs for Online Security in 2026

Finding the best VPN for privacy can feel overwhelming. The word “private” in the VPN acronym doesn’t always guarantee privacy. Some VPNs use outdated technologies, while others store logs, something I frown upon. With that in mind, I took matters into my own hands.

Instead of letting you wander around and examine VPN privacy policies (boring stuff), I narrowed it down to the 10 best VPNs for privacy for you. With these trustworthy and reliable VPNs, your data is always safe. Plus, you get other extras like streaming, P2P, and unblocking sites.

Our Top Picks for the Best VPNs for Privacy

I promised 10 privacy-oriented VPNs, and I’ll get there soon. However, not all VPNs are built the same, and among the 10 amazing options, I found 3 best VPNs for privacy that take it to another level. Let me introduce you to them:

NordVPN – The best VPN for privacy with an audited no-log policy, diskless servers, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN connections, all for your top-to-bottom privacy. Surfshark – The best option for budget users, with a rock-solid no-logging policy, virus protection, Multi-hop servers, and unlimited simultaneous connections. AirVPN – A privacy-first VPN run by activists who emphasize transparency, minimal logging, and cutting-edge technologies for maximum safety and security.

Want the creme de la creme of the privacy-friendly VPNs? These 3 are standout choices. But, as always, I invite you to explore my full list, weigh all your options, and pick the best VPN for privacy that resonates with you.

The Best VPNs for Privacy: Stay Anonymous With No Logging

Ready to become anonymous and hide your identity? The best VPN for privacy is listed below, and my top 10 choices will not leave you undecided. I discuss their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision based on your needs.

1. NordVPN [The Best VPN for Privacy Overall]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 10 Supported platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, routers, browser extensions Server count 8,800+ servers in 130 countries Speed 300 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Double VPN, malware protection, no-log policy, diskless servers, NordLynx, obfuscation Best for Impenetrable security and verified privacy

As the best VPN for online privacy, NordVPN uses all the latest technologies. It has diskless (RAM-based) servers, where all data is wiped after a reboot. Its no-logging policy is clear as day, as the VPN doesn’t store a speck of your sensitive data.

This has been audited by a few cybersecurity firms. NordVPN’s jurisdiction, Panama, is a key aspect. It’s outside the Five Eyes region, so NordVPN can operate without storing and handing out users’ information to the authorities.

Why we chose it Look no further than NordVPN if you need a VPN for privacy. It’s the best overall VPN, with standout security features, the fastest speeds during tests, and a slew of advanced security features to complement the already great experience.

Regarding features, NordVPN has Double VPN and Onion over VPN servers. Double VPN servers encrypt traffic twice, making the user untraceable. Onion over VPN servers allows smooth connections with Tor, vital for anonymity.

Modern protocols, NordLynx, and NordWhisper, provide ample speed and security while simultaneously letting you combat network filtering. Finally, post-quantum encryption protects your identity end-to-end, making you immune to surveillance and tracking.

Pros Cons ✅ Double VPN servers



✅ Obfuscation that bypasses censorship



✅ The fastest VPN in tests



✅ Audited no-logging policy



✅ All servers are RAM-based



✅ Modern post-quantum encryption ❌ Higher price after the initial deal, but it’s still inexpensive and worth it

Final Verdict: NordVPN is a versatile privacy-focused VPN with some of the most advanced features, an audited no-log policy, and powerful obfuscation that sidesteps censorship and masks your VPN connection.

2. Surfshark [The Best VPN for Privacy on a Budget]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited Supported platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, routers, browser extensions Server count 4,500 servers in 100 countries Speed 295 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Multi-hop connections, IP Rotator, Camouflage mode, RAM servers, no-log policy Best for Innovative security, privacy, and virus protection features

Surfshark’s budget-friendly prices make it a genuine VPN treat. RAM-only servers, independent third-party audits, and a no-log policy; three essential things for privacy. However, Surfshark also uses WireGuard for speedy and secure connections.

I particularly love its Multi-hop (Double VPN) connections and the Camouflage Mode (obfuscation), which hides your VPN use. By default, Surfshark has a kill switch, IP/DNS leak protection, and an IP rotator, which rotates your IP every few minutes to keep you untrackable.

Why we chose it We chose Surfshark for its impressive value for money. At around two dollars, users get unbeatable privacy, unrestricted concurrent connections, and virus protection, which rounds up its entire security/privacy arsenal.

The mid-tier plan even includes virus protection to reduce fingerprint surface. Other than that, Surfshark is amazing for streaming, fully enables P2P on all servers, and even lets you replace your identity with a fake one using its Alternative ID.

Pros Cons ✅ Dynamic Multi-hop for added privacy



✅ Robust virus protection on all devices



✅ No-logging policy (audited)



✅ IP Rotation changes your IP periodically to make you anonymous



✅ Great option for streaming



✅ Unlimited simultaneous connections ❌ No antivirus in the Starter plan, but the next plan that offers it is marginally pricier

Final Verdict: Surfshark is a cut above the rest, with competitive pricing, robust security and privacy features, and unlimited simultaneous connections that increase its value for money and make it the best VPN for privacy for the price.

3. AirVPN [The Best Independent VPN for Privacy]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 5 Supported platforms Windows, macOS, Linux, Android; iOS via manual OpenVPN/WireGuard configuration Server count 260+ servers in 22+ countries Speed 213 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Perfect forward secrecy, 256-bit encryption, Tor over VPN Best for No-logging policy and impenetrable encryption

AirVPN is a unique service run by activists and engineers with a strong, pro-privacy ethos and technical protocols. Comprehensive OpenVPN and WireGuard support allow for customizable privacy configuration. Meanwhile, you have an immaculate no-log policy.

AirVPN is an independent VPN, which means it doesn’t have a parent company. It operates with minimal logging and full transparency. Simultaneously, it offers top-tier encryption, a kill switch, and airtight DNS leak protection.

Why we chose it AirVPN is the best option for cybersecurity geeks looking for a convincing no-log policy, transparency, and essential security features for everyday use.

The service supports all major platforms, but you can also connect it to a router and protect all devices in the household. AirVPN may not be that great for streaming, but that’s compensated for by its unrelenting focus on privacy, security, and anonymity, precisely why it’s on my list.

Pros Cons ✅ Transparent business model



✅ Absolutely no logging



✅ WireGuard protocol for speed and security



✅ 256-bit AES encryption



✅ It works on all major devices



✅ Decent performance ❌ Not great for streaming, but it still works with some services

Final Verdict: I recommend AirVPN to anyone looking for a moderately-priced privacy-first VPN designed to keep your digital footprint far from the prying eyes.

4. ExpressVPN [Best for Speed and Beginner-Friendly Apps]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections up to 14 Supported platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, routers, browser extensions Server count 3,000+ servers in 105 countries Speed 267 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Ad-blocking, Lightway Turbo, audited no-log policy, kill switch, DNS leak protection Best for Blazing-fast speeds and user-friendly apps

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for privacy, with surprisingly fast speeds and reliable connections. It relies on TrustedServer technology (RAM-only servers) and a no-log policy to facilitate its privacy and make you feel safe. In fact, ExpressVPN is the most audited VPN on the market.

A quick search will reveal over twenty third-party audits from KPMG, PwC, Cure53, and other cybersecurity giants. On top of that, ExpressVPN uses Lightway Turbo, a protocol with 256-bit AES encryption and lightning speeds, making ExpressVPN a good VPN for gaming and P2P.

Why we chose it ExpressVPN ticks all the privacy/security boxes, adding unique characteristics like speedy connections, multiple third-party audits, and streaming/P2P optimization.

Network Lock, a kill switch, prevents data leaks, while Advanced Protection shields you against ads, trackers, and malicious sites. ExpressVPN has Identity Defender, offering additional protection against cyber-attacks and attempts to steal your personal information.

Pros Cons ✅ User-friendly app



✅ Fast and secure servers based on RAM



✅ Many third-party audits



✅ It blocks trackers, ads, and malicious sites



✅ Automatic kill switch prevents data leaks



✅ Lightway Turbo protocol for speed and privacy ❌ No Multi-hop connections (not needed because it’s already secure enough)

Final Verdict: ExpressVPN’s privacy and security, packed in an easy-to-use app, make it an adequate choice for beginners and those who want to anonymize their online presence with a single click.

5. Proton VPN [Best for Swiss-Grade Privacy]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 10 Supported platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, routers, browser extensions Server count 16,900+ servers in 125+ countries Speed 248 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Secure Core servers, NetShield ad blocker, Alternative Routing, Tor over VPN servers Best for Audited no-log policy in both free and paid versions

Proton VPN is the best VPN for privacy and security. It’s based in Switzerland, one of the best jurisdictions for privacy, spawning a no-log policy with a few third-party audits. It also has some of the most impressive features, like proprietary Secure Core servers that act as Multi-hop and encrypt your traffic twice.

NetShield, an ad blocker, also defends you from trackers and malicious sites. Proton emphasizes full-disk encryption and hardened infrastructure; it’s a different approach than RAM-only designs. Moreover, the VPN also offers modern protocols, including OpenVPN and WireGuard, providing a perfect balance of speed and security.

Why we chose it A Swiss VPN with full transparency, open-source apps, a no-log policy, and dedicated servers that make it one of the most versatile and powerful VPNs around.

I like its Alternative Routing feature, which obfuscates traffic and hides the VPN usage. Proton VPN supports Tor over VPN connections, making it great for overall anonymity. Best of all, at least half of these features are also in its free plan with unlimited data.

I still recommend the premium plan, though. It’s inexpensive and unleashes everything that this best VPN for privacy has to offer. Despite sounding so advanced, the VPN is simple to set up and use, so even newbies can enjoy it.

Pros Cons ✅ Secure Core servers (Multi-hop)



✅ NetShield ad blocker



✅ Tor over VPN support



✅ No logging in both free and paid tiers



✅ Alternative routing (obfuscation)



✅ Full-disk encryption

❌ Not the most responsive support, but it’s helpful and available through live chat

Final Verdict: Proton VPN is my favorite pick for its security and privacy innovations backed by a no-log policy, open-source applications, and affordable prices that tell us that complete online privacy doesn’t have to be a luxury.

6. Private Internet Access (PIA) [Best for Advanced Privacy Features]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited Supported platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, routers, browser extensions Server count 30,000 servers in 91 countries Speed 284 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features PIA MACE ad blocker, Multi-hop servers, Shadowsocks obfuscation, no-logs policy verified in court Best for Customizable connections and privacy features

Private Internet Access is known for its no-log policy, proven in court, after its subpoenas have revealed no identifying logs. To cement its privacy-strong status, it has also undergone a third-party audit by Deloitte, which confirmed everything you love to hear.

PIA VPN relies on advanced security features, such as MACE, a DNS-level ad/tracker blocker, and Shadowsocks obfuscation for hiding your VPN use. The app is highly configurable, with the option to choose 256/128-bit GCM encryption, determine your MTU size, and use WireGuard or OpenVPN protocols.

Why we chose it We chose PIA VPN for its low prices, proven-in-court privacy, and unlimited simultaneous connections that very few VPNs offer.

The VPN’s optional antivirus enables additional threat protection. Meanwhile, you get unlimited simultaneous connections and apps for all major platforms. Private Internet Access has some of the lowest prices and a 30-day money-back guarantee for risk-free evaluation.

I shouldn’t forget that it’s also one of the most reliable VPNs for streaming, thanks to dedicated servers that work with Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and other streamers.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited concurrent connections



✅ No-log policy proven in court and with a third-party audit



✅ Dedicated streaming servers



✅ DDoS protection for gaming



✅ Configurable encryption (128 or 256-bit) ❌ Based in the USA (Five Eyes), but that doesn’t adversely influence its logging

Final Verdict: Private Internet Access makes privacy fuss-free due to its low price, configurable security features, and proven no-logging practices that make it one of the most trustworthy VPN services overall.

7. BolehVPN [Best for Crystal-Clear No-Log Policy]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 3 Supported platforms Windows and macOS (native), iOS and Android (through OpenVPN) Server count Unlisted Speed 194 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Kill switch, zero-logs policy, DNS leak protection Best for No-log policy and privacy-friendly jurisdiction

BolehVPN may not be that popular, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth your time, let alone money. It’s a niche provider with an explicit no-logging policy with a warrant canary for skeptics. BolehVPN employs advanced obfuscation, using SSH tunneling to bypass censorship.

One of my favorite aspects is the option to pay anonymously (with crypto). Plus, BolehVPN is safe for torrenting and P2P file-sharing thanks to its powerful encryption and a kill switch. BolehVPN isn’t for streamers who want a world of content at their fingertips.

Why we chose it BolehVPN is a superb choice for privacy-conscious users, capable of sidestepping censorship, using bank-grade encryption, and enforcing privacy through anonymous payments.

It’s precisely for privacy and security geeks who don’t want to leave their digital footprints around. It has full transparency, uncrackable 256-bit encryption, and an excellent reputation as a VPN service that has been operating since 2007.

Pros Cons ✅ No-log policy with a warrant canary



✅ SSH tunneling helps to bypass censorship



✅ Bank-grade 256-bit encryption



✅ Anonymous (crypto) payments



✅ Excellent overall reputation

❌ Smaller server park, but still sufficient for unblocking and privacy protection

Final Verdict: BolehVPN is a surprisingly decent VPN for privacy, with ironclad security, a no-log policy, and advanced obfuscation that keeps your online activities under wraps.

8. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited [Best for Military-Grade Encryption]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 5 Supported platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, routers, browser extensions Server count 3,000+ servers in 80+ locations Speed 247 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features DNS firewall, kill switch, AES-256 encryption Best for Extra security features (password manager and malware protection)

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited has a strong privacy pedigree. Its no-log policy and customer-facing documentation tell you all you need to know about it. However, its apps also contain some privacy-oriented features, such as WireGuard, DNS leak protection, and a kill switch.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited offers countless helpful extras. You can use a personal/static IP for extra control. As the VPN is part of KeepSolid’s MonoDefense package, users get Passwarden, a DNS Firewall, and Authenticator that adds an extra protection layer to your accounts.

Why we chose it This is an all-around security suite, with end-to-end VPN protection, malware blocking, and a password manager, all available for a bottom-shelf price of a few dollars per month.

Among my favorites is the DNS Firewall, which blocks malicious traffic and inappropriate content to make your internet space safer. KeepSolid’s solution is more than the best VPN for privacy. It’s great for streaming and torrenting, with some of the best tunneling protocols for gamers.

Pros Cons ✅ DNS Firewall blocks malicious traffic



✅ IPV6 leak protection



✅ Convincing speeds and performance



✅ It doesn’t store sensitive logs



✅ Wide server network ❌ Based in the USA (so far, this hasn’t been an issue)

Final Verdict: KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is a well-rounded package, which emphasizes privacy and security, offering ample worldwide servers, fast speeds, and competitive pricing that even those on a budget will find attractive.

9. CactusVPN [The Best Privacy-Focused VPN for Streaming]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections Unlimited Supported platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, routers, browser extensions Server count 36 servers in 22 countries Speed 257 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features WireGuard, kill switch, DNS leak protection Best for Streaming and unblocking sites in complete privacy

CactusVPN has an explicit no-logging policy that reassures me it’s the best VPN for online privacy. To further enhance anonymity, it includes shared and static IP options. I also found CactusVPN’s IPv6/DNS leak protection to be efficient, with no leaks in tests.

For more customization, the provider includes split tunneling, while the kill switch prevents your IP from making it to the public. CactusVPN even works in restrictive networks thanks to the VPN-over-ICMP/DNS option.

Why we chose it A cheap and reliable VPN for privacy that works in censored regions, has a no-log policy, and uses a state-of-the-art kill switch to prevent all kinds of data leaks.

The server fleet may be smaller, but all servers have 10 Gbps ports and are never overcrowded. As the cherry on top, CactusVPN supports anonymous payments through crypto and has a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsure you’ll like it.

Pros Cons ✅ Reliable kill switch



✅ Stringent zero-log policy



✅ Works in censored regions



✅ Good for streaming



✅ Torrenting is allowed ❌ Smaller server network, but in 22 important locations

Final Verdict: CactusVPN is built for privacy and security, with a small but well-distributed server network optimized for streaming, fast speeds, and torrenting. A plus, at this price, is its ability to work in restricted regions like China or the UAE.

10. VPN.ac [Best for Double-Hop Connections]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simultaneous connections 12 Supported platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, routers Server count An unknown number of servers in 20 countries Speed 244 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Security features Double-hop, advanced encryption, WireGuard, kill switch Best for Having two layers of encryption through Double-hop connections

VPN.ac is all about privacy, with the in-your-face no-log policy that makes you instantly love it. OpenVPN and WireGuard are there, with support for advanced TLS options for better encryption and more privacy. VPN.ac has a huge pool of shared IP addresses.

This amplifies anonymity and prevents tracking. On that note, VPN.ac also allows Double-hop (Multi-hop) connections that route traffic through two servers and encrypt it twice. VPN.ac is properly optimized for streaming, while torrenting is allowed on all servers.

Why we chose it A Double-hop VPN whose enhanced (doubled) encryption, a zero-log policy, and apps for all devices make every online adventure fully anonymous.

I must say I like its broad device support, which extends to routers, allowing effortless protection for all devices in the household. Besides, 12 simultaneous connections are more than sufficient even for large families.

Pros Cons ✅ Double-hop adds another encryption layer



✅ Fast speeds thanks to WireGuard



✅ It supports routers



✅ Shared IP addresses (good for anonymity)



✅ Highly configurable connections ❌ Occasional issues with unblocking streaming services, but it works with Netflix

Final Verdict: VPN.ac is the best VPN for privacy with Double-hop support, configurable VPN connections, and wide compatibility, which makes it a safe and secure companion when you’re at home or on the go.

Key Factors to Consider When Choosing the Best VPN for Privacy

My list of the 10 best VPNs for privacy aims to save you time and money on the wrong choices. Picking the right privacy-focused VPN is essential, but before you can do that, you must consider these important factors:

Security Features That Matter Most for Online Privacy

The core VPN security features directly protect your privacy and prevent data leaks. By core features, I refer to encryption (128-bit or 256-bit AES/GCM), IPv6 and DNS leak protection, forward secrecy, a kill switch, WebRTC leak protection, and modern protocols.

Modern protocols include OpenVPN and WireGuard and their derivatives. Some VPNs, like NordVPN and ExpressVPN, have proprietary options like NordLynx and Lightway Turbo that emphasize security and speed, building upon already proven protocols.

I should mention diskless or RAM-only servers whose data is wiped clean with a restart. The best VPN for privacy also includes Double VPN routing, which encrypts traffic twice and makes the user untraceable. Meanwhile, obfuscation, present in many VPNs, lets you hide your VPN use and bypass censorship (DPI) in China, Russia, and similar regions.

Online privacy isn’t just about hiding your IP. It’s about minimizing data exposure at every layer, from your device to the server, which results in no stored or leaked information under any circumstances. All this is established via the proper implementation of modern technologies and tunneling protocols of today’s best VPNs for privacy.

No-Logs Policies and Data Handling: The Most Critical Privacy Factor

There’s no such thing as a 100% no-log VPN; let’s clarify that.

However, when I say a no-log VPN, I think about a VPN that doesn’t store user-identifiable logs, and my top 10 fall in that category. Identifiable logs include, but aren’t limited to:

Your originating IP address

DNS requests

Connection timestamps

Metadata

VPNs may claim not to store logs, but without security audits, that means little. For this reason, I picked VPNs with one or more independent audits that have confirmed their no-logging claims. Playing into the whole privacy game are, again, RAM-only servers.

Their ability to lose all data with each restart is clever for minimizing logging. Lastly, you can have strong encryption, or even use some of the best VPNs for DDoS protection, but if it stores logs and retains identifiable data, these features mean nothing.

The foundation of every best VPN for privacy is a verified zero-logging policy.

Free vs. Paid VPNs: What You Need to Know About Privacy

Free and paid VPNs can be equally safe and secure, but that’s rarely the case.

Good examples of secure, 100% free VPNs are Proton VPN, Windscribe, and Hide.me. They offer powerful encryption and even no-log policies, ticking all the right boxes. However, they have other limitations in streaming, reliability, data allowance, and advanced security features.

In most cases, free VPNs lack Double VPN routing, obfuscation, malware protection, and other flagship features built for privacy. Many free VPNs, and I’m sure you’ve heard of Hola VPN and Betternet, notoriously store logs or bombard you with targeted ads, making them harmful, rather than beneficial to your privacy.

All these risks are mitigated by opting for a paid VPN.

Paid VPNs make enough money through subscriptions. They have all the cash in the world to implement cutting-edge features and don’t need to sell your data to earn. If you want impeccable privacy and bulletproof security, premium VPNs are a no-brainer.

My Overall Verdict

The best VPN for privacy ultimately depends on your personal preferences.

You want a VPN with comprehensive security and privacy features, robust encryption, and a certified no-log policy above everything. These are the pillars of the best VPN for privacy.

NordVPN, Surfshark, and AirVPN are the best options you can get, but generally speaking, all 10 VPNs are top choices for securing your online activities without fail.

As each VPN offers something unique, like unlimited simultaneous connections, fast speeds, or streaming prowess, I encourage you to carefully consider your choice based on your priorities, and of course, the price, which must align with your budget.

