How to Get Cheap Steam Games With a VPN

If you want to know how to get cheap Steam games, tapping into regional pricing with a VPN is the best thing you can do. I’ve researched this extensively and tested various approaches to help you access the best deals without unnecessary complications.

Regional pricing on Steam creates significant price differences between countries. The same AAA title that costs $60 in the US might run for $30 to $40 in Vietnam or India. These aren’t minor variations. We’re talking about legitimate 40 to 60% savings on games you actually want to play. The key is understanding which regions offer the best deals and how to access them properly.

Understanding Regional Pricing on Steam

Steam adjusts game prices based on local economies and purchasing power. This pricing strategy helps make gaming accessible to players worldwide, regardless of their local economic conditions. A gamer in Brazil earning local wages shouldn’t face the same price point as someone in Western Europe or North America.

Publishers set their own regional prices, which means savings vary significantly by title. Some developers offer generous regional discounts while others maintain more uniform pricing globally. The system considers currency exchange rates, local purchasing power, and market conditions in each region.

Things shifted dramatically in 2023 when Steam converted Argentina and Turkey from local currencies to USD. Games that previously cost the equivalent of $1 to $5 suddenly jumped to $40 or $60. Those regions lost their status as bargain destinations almost overnight.

The current best regions for cheap Steam games include:

Vietnam with consistently low prices across nearly all categories

Indonesia offering substantial savings on both AAA and indie titles

India benefiting from favorable rupee exchange rates

Brazil maintaining competitive pricing on most releases

Ukraine featuring some of the lowest prices available

Kazakhstan offering excellent deals on many popular games

The main consideration now is that Steam requires payment methods matching your store region. This adds an extra step but doesn’t make cheaper pricing inaccessible.

How VPNs Help You Access Cheaper Steam Prices

VPNs change your IP address to make it appear you’re browsing from another country. This lets you view and access regional pricing from different Steam stores. I’ve connected to servers across Asia, South America, and Eastern Europe to compare pricing firsthand.

The price differences are substantial. A $60 new release in the US often shows up as $35 to $45 in cheaper regions. Older games can drop from $20 to $5 or less. These savings add up quickly when building your library.

NordVPN offers servers in over 100+ countries with excellent connection speeds. Their coverage includes all the major cheap Steam regions. I’ve found their network reliable for maintaining stable connections without drops.

Surfshark provides similar coverage with unlimited simultaneous device connections. This means you can protect every device you own with one subscription. Both services include strong encryption and no-logs policies.

Both NordVPN and Surfshark deliver fast enough connections that you won’t notice lag when navigating pages or viewing game details. The encryption overhead is minimal on quality VPN services.

How to Set Up Your VPN for Steam Regional Access

Getting started requires choosing a VPN service with servers in your target region. I recommend selecting a provider with strong server coverage in Southeast Asia and South America where the best deals typically exist.

Here’s what to do next:

Download and install your chosen VPN application on your device. Most services offer apps for Windows, Mac, and mobile platforms. The installation process takes just a few minutes. Connect to a server in your target country. For the cheapest prices, start with Vietnam, Indonesia, or India. Browse Steam while connected to see that region’s pricing. The store automatically displays prices in local currency based on your IP address. Open your VPN app, select a server location from the list, and click connect. Once connected, your internet traffic routes through that country’s servers. Steam sees you as browsing from that location.

You can switch between regions to compare prices before making purchases. Connect to different country servers and check the same game’s price across multiple regions. This helps you find the absolute best deal available. If you want more info on each step, check my full guide on how to set up a VPN for gaming.

How to Handle Payment Methods for Regional Purchases

Here’s where things get more technical. Steam now requires payment methods matching your store region to complete transactions. Your US credit card won’t process purchases from the Vietnamese Steam store.

The most reliable solution involves using region-specific gift cards. You can purchase Steam gift cards denominated in local currencies from various online retailers. These cards work for the corresponding regional store.

Another approach uses virtual credit cards or payment services that operate in your target region. Some international payment platforms let you create accounts with local billing addresses. Research which payment methods work for your chosen region.

When changing your Steam account region, you’ll need to have a valid payment method from that country. The platform requires this to approve the region change. Once your region is set, you can make purchases at local pricing.

Keep your VPN connected during the entire purchase process. This maintains consistency between your IP address and store region. Disconnecting mid-purchase can trigger verification issues.

What Are the Best Regions for Cheap Steam Games

Vietnam consistently offers the lowest prices across most game categories. New AAA releases cost 30 to 40% less than US pricing. Indie games and older titles see even steeper discounts. The Vietnamese dong’s exchange rate creates excellent value.

Indonesia ranks as another top destination for Steam bargains. Major releases typically run $15 to $25 cheaper than Western markets. The region also features frequent local sales and promotional events that stack additional savings.

India provides solid deals thanks to rupee pricing. While not always the absolute cheapest, Indian prices offer reliable 20 to 35% savings on most titles. The region has a large gaming market with good publisher support.

Brazil maintains competitive pricing despite some fluctuations. Brazilian real pricing often undercuts North American and European stores by 25 to 40%. The region works well for accessing cheaper games with established payment methods.

Ukraine features some of the most aggressive regional discounts available. Economic conditions have created pricing that’s often 40 to 50% below Western markets. Server availability through VPNs makes this region accessible.

Kazakhstan shouldn’t be overlooked. The region offers excellent exchange rates that translate to meaningful savings. Not every VPN has Kazakhstan servers, so check provider coverage before committing.

Check our guide on the best regions for cheap Steam games for detailed pricing breakdowns and current deals.

VPN Features That Matter for Steam Shopping

Here are the factors to keep in mind when choosing a good VPN for getting cheaper Steam games.

Factor Why It Matters What to Look For Connection speed Affects how smooth Steam feels – slow speeds cause lag when loading pages or trailers. VPNs with consistently high speeds and minimal loss compared to your normal connection. Server locations Determines which regional Steam stores you can access. More countries = more price options. Wide global server coverage (3,000+ servers), especially strong availability in Southeast Asia and South America. Security features Protects payment info during purchases. A secure connection prevents data leaks during region switching. AES-256 encryption, kill switch, and secure tunneling protocols. Unlimited bandwidth Matters when downloading large Steam titles. VPNs that throttle or cap speeds limit gaming performance. Providers with truly unlimited data and zero throttling or fair-use restrictions. Split tunneling Lets Steam run through the VPN while other apps stay on your normal connection for better performance. Flexible split tunneling options per app or per traffic rule. Customer support Helpful when troubleshooting servers, payments, or region access. 24/7 live chat with knowledgeable staff who can recommend working regions.

Additional Ways to Save on Steam Games

With a bit of effort, you can also save a lot without using a VPN. Some of the legit ways to do that include:

Seasonal sales: Steam’s Summer Sale and Winter Sale offer 50 to 90% off thousands of titles. Combining regional pricing with sale events maximizes your savings. Wishlist games to track price drops . Steam notifies you when wishlisted items go on sale. I’ve caught games at their historical lows by monitoring wishlist notifications during major sales.

Steam’s Summer Sale and Winter Sale offer 50 to 90% off thousands of titles. Combining regional pricing with sale events maximizes your savings. . Steam notifies you when wishlisted items go on sale. I’ve caught games at their historical lows by monitoring wishlist notifications during major sales. Our marketplace at Eneba: We stock legitimate game keys at competitive prices. We source from authorized distributors with instant delivery. Our pricing often beats Steam’s regular rates, even before applying regional discounts.

We stock legitimate game keys at competitive prices. We source from authorized distributors with instant delivery. Our pricing often beats Steam’s regular rates, even before applying regional discounts. Bundle sites: These package multiple games together at a fraction of individual prices. You get entire collections for less than buying a single title at full price. These bundles frequently include Steam keys you can redeem immediately.

These package multiple games together at a fraction of individual prices. You get entire collections for less than buying a single title at full price. These bundles frequently include Steam keys you can redeem immediately. Publisher sales: Usually, these concentrate discounts on specific developers’ catalogs. When your favorite publisher runs a weekend event, their entire library drops in price. Following publishers helps you catch these concentrated sales.

How VPNs Benefit Gamers Beyond Pricing

Connection security matters during online multiplayer. VPNs encrypt your traffic to prevent other players from seeing your real IP address. This protects against DDoS attacks that target competitive gamers.

Geographic restrictions sometimes block games or content in certain regions. A VPN lets you access titles that aren’t officially available in your country. This includes games with regional release delays or content restrictions.

ISP throttling can slow your connection during peak gaming hours. Some internet providers deliberately limit bandwidth for gaming traffic. VPNs hide your activity from your ISP, preventing targeted throttling.

Early access to new releases becomes possible by connecting to regions where games launch first. Time zone differences mean some countries get midnight releases hours before others. A VPN lets you play immediately.

Reduced ping in some scenarios happens when VPNs route your connection more efficiently than your ISP’s default path. This isn’t guaranteed but can improve performance when connecting to distant game servers.

NordVPN checks all these and adds plenty of advanced features. It caters to VPN beginners and power users alike and tops it all with independently audited no-logs policy, which means your info won’t get shared with authorities or any third parties.

Smart Strategies for Building Your Game Library

Price tracking reveals genuine discounts versus inflated baseline pricing. Some publishers raise prices before sales to make discounts look more impressive. Knowing historical lows prevents overpaying even during sales.

Regional price comparison maximizes your savings. The same game might cost different amounts across multiple cheap regions. Checking prices in Vietnam, Indonesia, and India before purchasing ensures you get the absolute best deal.

Patience pays off for most titles. Games typically drop in price within three to six months of release. Unless you must play immediately, waiting delivers substantial savings without any technical workarounds.

Daily deals during major sales offer deeper discounts than standard sale pricing. Games featured as daily specials get extra markdowns for 24 to 48 hours. Checking Steam once daily during sales catches these limited-time offers.

Gift cards purchased during promotions stretch your budget further. When retailers discount Steam gift cards, you’re essentially getting games for less than their already-discounted sale prices. Stack these savings with regional pricing for maximum value.

I also recommend checking our guide on how to find cheap Steam games for more detailed info.

Conclusion: Making the Most of Regional Steam Pricing

Understanding how to get cheap Steam games through regional pricing opens up significant savings opportunities. VPNs provide the technical capability to access these lower prices while maintaining security and privacy.

The setup process is straightforward once you understand the requirements. Choose a quality VPN with servers in cheap regions, connect to your target country, and handle the payment method requirements. The savings justify the extra steps involved.

Regional pricing differences are substantial and consistent. We’re not talking about finding occasional deals but accessing systematically lower prices across your entire game library. These savings compound significantly over time.

The key is approaching this strategically. Research which regions offer the best prices for games you want. Set up your VPN and payment methods properly. Take time to compare prices across multiple regions before purchasing.

FAQs