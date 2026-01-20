How to Change VPN Location: Step-by-Step for Every Device

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Learning how to change VPN location takes about 30 seconds once you know where to look. Open your VPN app, find the server list, pick a country, and connect . That’s the short version.

The longer version covers device-specific steps, troubleshooting when your location won’t change, and choosing the right server for what you’re trying to do.

Whether you want to access streaming content from another country, find better prices while shopping, or just browse from a different region, the process works the same way across all major VPNs.

How to Change VPN Location on Any Device

The basic steps remain consistent regardless of which VPN you use or what device you’re on. Every VPN app includes a server list organized by country, and connecting to a different location takes just a few taps or clicks.

Change VPN Location on iPhone

Switching your VPN server on an iPhone works through the VPN app itself, not through iOS settings.

Open your VPN app Look for a “Locations,” “Servers,” or “Countries” tab Browse the list or use the search bar to find your desired country Tap the location to connect Wait for the connection to establish (usually 2-5 seconds)

Most VPN apps show a map or an organized list of available servers. Some apps like NordVPN and ExpressVPN include a “Quick Connect” button that automatically picks the fastest server, but you can override this by manually selecting a specific country or city.

★ Best overall VON NordVPN Visit NordVPN

After connecting, your iPhone’s VPN icon appears in the status bar. To verify the location change worked, visit a site like whatismyipaddress.com. It should show your new virtual location instead of your real one.

If you need help beyond basic usage, check my full guide on how to use a VPN on iPhone for more details and tips.

Change VPN Location on Android

Android VPN apps work almost identically to their iPhone counterparts.

Launch your VPN app Find the server selection menu (usually labeled “Locations” or shows your current connection) Search for a country or scroll through the list Tap to connect to your chosen server Accept any permission prompts if this is your first connection

Android may ask you to approve VPN configuration the first time you connect. Tap “OK” or “Allow” to let the VPN create a secure tunnel. This permission request won’t appear again for future connections.

Some Android VPNs offer widgets you can add to your home screen for faster server switching. This saves time if you regularly change between specific locations.

Change VPN Location on Windows

Desktop VPN apps typically offer more server options and features than mobile versions.

Open the VPN application Click on the current server location or find the “Servers” section Browse countries and cities in the list Double-click or select your preferred location and click “Connect” Wait for the connection indicator to show you’re protected

Windows VPN apps often display servers on a world map, letting you click directly on countries to connect. You can also use the search function to find specific cities within larger countries.

Most VPNs show connection status in your system tray. A green icon or checkmark indicates an active connection. If you need more help, I recommend reading through my guide on how to use a VPN on PC.

Change VPN Location on Mac

Mac VPN apps mirror the Windows experience with minor interface differences.

Open your VPN app from the Applications folder or menu bar Click on the location selector Choose a country from the server list Click to connect

Many Mac VPN apps live in the menu bar for quick access. Click the VPN icon to see your current connection status and switch servers without opening the full application.

For Mac-specific recommendations, see my guide on the best VPNs for Mac with optimized native apps.

Why Change Your VPN Location?

Switching VPN servers opens up several practical benefits beyond basic privacy protection.

Access geo-restricted content. Streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer offer different libraries, depending on your location. Connecting to a server in another country lets you browse that region’s catalog. The best VPNs for streaming maintain servers specifically optimized for video content.

Streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer offer different libraries, depending on your location. Connecting to a server in another country lets you browse that region’s catalog. The best VPNs for streaming maintain servers specifically optimized for video content. Find better prices. Airlines, hotels, and online retailers often show different prices based on your location. Switching to servers in different countries while shopping can reveal significant savings on flights, software subscriptions, and digital goods.

Airlines, hotels, and online retailers often show different prices based on your location. Switching to servers in different countries while shopping can reveal significant savings on flights, software subscriptions, and digital goods. Bypass regional restrictions. Some websites and services block access from certain countries. A VPN lets you appear to browse from an unrestricted region.

Some websites and services block access from certain countries. A VPN lets you appear to browse from an unrestricted region. Reduce gaming latency. Connecting to a VPN location closer to the game’s servers can sometimes reduce ping. This works especially well when your ISP routes traffic inefficiently.

Connecting to a VPN location closer to the game’s servers can sometimes reduce ping. This works especially well when your ISP routes traffic inefficiently. Access region-locked games. Some game releases happen earlier in certain time zones, or specific titles remain unavailable in particular countries. Gamers often use VPNs to change their region for Steam and access different store catalogs.

How to Choose the Right Server Location

Picking the right server matters more than most people realize. The location you choose affects speed, what content you can access, and how well the VPN works for your specific needs.

For speed: Connect to a server geographically close to you. VPN connections add some latency, and that latency increases with distance. A server in a neighboring country will almost always be faster than one across an ocean.

Connect to a server geographically close to you. VPN connections add some latency, and that latency increases with distance. A server in a neighboring country will almost always be faster than one across an ocean. For streaming: Connect to a server in the country whose content library you want to access. Want to watch BBC iPlayer? Pick a solid BBC iPlayer VPN and connect to a UK server. Want US Netflix? Connect to a US server.

Connect to a server in the country whose content library you want to access. Want to watch BBC iPlayer? Pick a solid BBC iPlayer VPN and connect to a UK server. Want US Netflix? Connect to a US server. For privacy: Location matters less for pure privacy, but some users prefer servers in countries with strong privacy laws. Switzerland, Iceland, and Panama are popular choices.

Location matters less for pure privacy, but some users prefer servers in countries with strong privacy laws. Switzerland, Iceland, and Panama are popular choices. For gaming: Connect to a VPN location near the game’s servers, not necessarily near you. If you’re playing on US West servers, a US West VPN server will perform better than a server in your home country.

Troubleshooting: VPN Location Won’t Change

Sometimes your VPN connects but your location doesn’t seem to change. Several common issues cause this problem.

Browser cache and cookies: Websites remember your previous location through stored data. Clear your browser cache and cookies, then try again. Some sites require a complete browser restart after clearing data.

Websites remember your previous location through stored data. Clear your browser cache and cookies, then try again. Some sites require a complete browser restart after clearing data. GPS override on mobile: Your phone’s GPS can reveal your real location even with a VPN active. Some apps check GPS instead of IP addresses. The VPN changes your IP-based location but can’t alter GPS data without additional tools.

Your phone’s GPS can reveal your real location even with a VPN active. Some apps check GPS instead of IP addresses. The VPN changes your IP-based location but can’t alter GPS data without additional tools. DNS leaks: Your DNS requests might bypass the VPN tunnel, revealing your real location. Run a DNS leak test at dnsleaktest.com to check. If leaks appear, enable DNS leak protection in your VPN settings.

Your DNS requests might bypass the VPN tunnel, revealing your real location. Run a DNS leak test at dnsleaktest.com to check. If leaks appear, enable DNS leak protection in your VPN settings. WebRTC leaks: Browsers can expose your real IP through WebRTC even when connected to a VPN. Use browser extensions to block WebRTC or disable it in your browser settings.

Browsers can expose your real IP through WebRTC even when connected to a VPN. Use browser extensions to block WebRTC or disable it in your browser settings. Wrong server selection: Make sure you selected the correct country. Some VPN apps have confusingly similar location names, and it’s easy to accidentally connect to the wrong server.

Make sure you selected the correct country. Some VPN apps have confusingly similar location names, and it’s easy to accidentally connect to the wrong server. VPN not actually connected: Check that your VPN shows an active connection. Apps can appear open without being connected. Look for a green indicator, checkmark, or “Connected” status.

Check that your VPN shows an active connection. Apps can appear open without being connected. Look for a green indicator, checkmark, or “Connected” status. App needs a location reset: Some apps cache your location aggressively. Close the app completely, connect to your VPN, then reopen the app. On mobile, you may need to force-stop the app from settings.

Changing Location on Gaming Consoles

Consoles like PlayStation and Xbox don’t support VPN apps directly. You need to route the connection through your router or share a VPN connection from your computer.

Router method: Install VPN firmware on a compatible router or use a VPN service that offers pre-configured routers. All devices on your network then use the VPN automatically.

Install VPN firmware on a compatible router or use a VPN service that offers pre-configured routers. All devices on your network then use the VPN automatically. Computer sharing method: Connect your computer to a VPN, then share that connection with your console via ethernet or by creating a mobile hotspot.

Both methods require more setup than simply installing an app, but they work for any device that connects to the internet. For detailed instructions, check my platform-specific guides for changing your PS5 region or changing your Xbox region.

Tips for Faster Server Switching

A few habits make changing VPN locations quicker and more reliable.

Save favorite servers. Most VPN apps let you mark frequently used servers as favorites. This puts them at the top of your list instead of buried in a long country menu.

Most VPN apps let you mark frequently used servers as favorites. This puts them at the top of your list instead of buried in a long country menu. Use the search function. Scrolling through 100+ countries wastes time. Type the country name directly into the search bar.

Scrolling through 100+ countries wastes time. Type the country name directly into the search bar. Try different servers in the same country. If one server in a country performs poorly or doesn’t work with a particular service, try another server in that same country. Large VPN providers operate multiple servers in popular locations.

If one server in a country performs poorly or doesn’t work with a particular service, try another server in that same country. Large VPN providers operate multiple servers in popular locations. Check server load. Some VPN apps show how busy each server is. Choosing a less congested server typically delivers faster speeds.

Some VPN apps show how busy each server is. Choosing a less congested server typically delivers faster speeds. Update your app. Outdated VPN apps may have connectivity issues or missing server locations. Keep your app updated to access new servers and bug fixes.

The ultimate tip I can give to avoid any VPN troubles is to go with one of the top-rated VPNs on the market. They might experience an occasional issue like any other tool, but they have fail-safes in place to prevent data leaks or any other damage if that happens.

FAQs