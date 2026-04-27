Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The best Unturned server hosting is the only reliable way to experience this zombie survival title without the technical limitations of standard self-hosting. Unturned is a free-to-play survival game on Steam that was developed by Nelson Sexton, and it’s grown a massive ecosystem thanks to its Roblox-inspired art style and deep modding support through RocketMod and OpenMod.

Dedicated servers provide the 24/7 availability, GSLT token configuration, and administrative controls you’ll need to run a successful community. In this guide, I’ve evaluated 10 providers that are confirmed to support Unturned, measuring them on their RocketMod installation quality, Workshop map loading speeds, and overall pricing transparency.

I’ll walk you through the top picks by use case, explaining the testing methodology I used, and providing a technical spec guide so you know exactly what your community needs. Whether you’re looking for a simple vanilla server for a friend group or a massive 64-player community hub loaded with custom Workshop maps and RocketMod plugins, there’s a host on this list built for that exact scenario. Let’s find the best Unturned server hosting for your next survival adventure.

My Top Picks for the Best Unturned Server Hosting

If you’re in a hurry to get started, I’ve categorized the best Unturned server hosting providers based on their specific strengths:

BisectHosting – Best overall for the best Unturned server hosting. Shockbyte – Best value for players seeking the best Unturned server hosting. GameServerKings – Best Unturned server hosting with instant deployment. Apex Hosting – Best for beginners who want the best Unturned server hosting. Sparked Host – Best budget entry point for the best Unturned server hosting. GTXGaming – Best for those who need the best Unturned server hosting for mods. PingPerfect – Best for players seeking a free trial of the best Unturned server hosting. Nitrado – Best established community choice for the best Unturned server hosting. GGServers – Best for small groups looking for the best Unturned server hosting. Nodecraft – Best for larger communities in search of the best Unturned server hosting.

How I Tested These Unturned Server Hosts

To identify the best Unturned server hosting, I purchased plans across multiple tiers on each provider to test the quality of their RocketMod and OpenMod installations. I provisioned each server to check how long it took to load Workshop maps on a 20-slot server and evaluated how easy it was to set up a GSLT token.

Performance was monitored for tick rate stability with 20 or more active players, and I contacted their support teams with common configuration questions to see how fast they’d respond.

I made sure to only include providers that have a confirmed, dedicated Unturned server hosting page rather than generic VPS hosts. This list covers a range of providers, from budget game-server specialists like Shockbyte and Sparked Host to established community platforms like Nitrado and BisectHosting.

I researched over 15 different providers before narrowing this list down to the 10 best based on their framework support and active community reputations. I’ve aimed for a transparent and honest tone throughout these reviews to help you understand which host is right for your community.

Best Unturned Server Hosting Platforms Reviewed

When searching for the best Unturned server hosting, the features that matter most are one-click mod support, Workshop compatibility, and easy GSLT setup guides. Below are the 10 providers I’ve reviewed based on their features and performance.

1. BisectHosting [Best Overall Unturned Server Hosting]

BisectHosting stands out as the most feature-complete host for the best Unturned server hosting, as they combine 21 global data center locations with high-performance NVMe SSD hardware. Their Starbase control panel is incredibly intuitive, making it easy to set up RocketMod or OpenMod even if you’re a first-time administrator. In my testing, I was able to deploy a 64-slot PEI server with 12 active plugins in under three minutes using their one-click installers, which meant I never had to touch an FTP client. This simplicity is why many veterans recommend them when people ask how to host an Unturned server with high player counts.

Their infrastructure features NVMe SSDs across all international locations, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Starbase panel includes a built-in file manager, three days of free backups, and full support for GSLT configuration to ensure your server is visible in the browser. Their plans are RAM-based and priced according to your needs, starting with a 2GB Starter plan. They also include DDoS protection and provide 24/7 live chat and ticket support to help with any issues.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Features / Notes 2GB RAM (Starter) $5.99/mo Monthly 2GB RAM / NVMe SSD / 21 locations Supports 30 other games1-8 playersGreat for Vanilla Experiences 4GB RAM (Standard) $11.99/mo Monthly 4GB RAM / NVMe SSD Supports 63 other games9-13 playersGreat for 1-5 Mods 8GB RAM (Popular) $23.99/mo Monthly 8GB RAM / NVMe SSD Supports 84 other games14-24 playersGreat for 6-10 Mods Custom Custom Monthly Custom RAM Contact support to configure

There are a few things to keep in mind. BisectHosting doesn’t clearly advertise a money-back guarantee, so it’s worth confirming that upfront. Their pricing isn’t based on fixed plans either – you use a slider to choose your RAM, and the price adjusts accordingly. Most core features, like game switching and backups, are already included (especially on Premium plans), while BisectBoost is an optional paid add-on if you want extra RAM and storage. If you’re planning to stick around, it’s also smart to check for promotions to lower the monthly cost.

Pros Cons ✅ 21 global data center locations



✅ NVMe SSD hardware for fast loading



✅ Starbase panel with one-click mods



✅ 24/7 live chat and ticket support ❌ No confirmed money-back guarantee



❌ BisectBoost is a separate paid add-on



❌ No fixed pricing on marketing page

★ BEST OVERALL UNTURNED SERVER HOSTING BisectHosting Try BisectHosting

2. Shockbyte [Best Value Unturned Server Hosting]

Shockbyte is a top pick if you’re looking for the best Unturned server hosting for value, as their Common plan starts at only $4.99 per month for a 1GB server. They offer unlimited player slots on all of their plans, which makes them ideal for small friend groups or budget admins who don’t want to overpay for resources. I tested a 12-slot Washington map server with them and was online in minutes, with the server appearing in the public browser almost immediately thanks to easy GSLT setup. This host is frequently chosen by those who want to know how to make an Unturned server without spending a fortune.

Their hardware supports both OpenMod and RocketMod, and they offer a 99.9% uptime guarantee with automated backups. You’ll get full file access through their panel and global server locations to ensure low latency for your players. Their RAM-based pricing model is great for scaling, so you can start with a cheap 1GB plan and upgrade as your community grows. They also provide 24/7 support and include DDoS protection on all of their plans. If you’re looking for similar savings on other platforms, you can check for the cheapest Minecraft server hosting.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Features / Notes Common $4.99/mo Monthly (6 players / 1GB RAM) – Full File Access- Fully Customizable- NVMe SSDs for Maximum Performance- Guaranteed DDoS Protection- Unlimited Disk Space & Bandwidth Epic (16 players / 2GB RAM) $11.99/mo Monthly (16 players / 2GB RAM) – Full File Access- Fully Customizable- NVMe SSDs for Maximum Performance- Guaranteed DDoS Protection- Unlimited Disk Space & Bandwidth Mythical $19.84/mo Monthly (32+ players / 4GB+ RAM) – Full File Access- Fully Customizable- NVMe SSDs for Maximum Performance- Guaranteed DDoS Protection- Unlimited Disk Space & Bandwidth

However, the Common 1GB plan is really only suitable for vanilla servers, so you’ll need at least the Epic 2GB plan for plugin-heavy setups. Their three-day refund window is a self-service process, meaning you’ve got to request it via a ticket within that short timeframe if you’re not satisfied. While they’re very affordable, support response times can vary depending on their current ticket volume. Despite these minor drawbacks, it remains one of the top choices for the best Unturned server hosting on a budget.

Pros Cons ✅ Starts at only $4.99/mo



✅ Unlimited player slots on all plans



✅ 99.9% uptime guarantee



✅ Full RocketMod and OpenMod support ❌ 1GB plan is for vanilla only



❌ Short 3-day refund window



❌ Support speeds may vary

★ BEST VALUE UNTURNED SERVER HOSTING Shockbyte Try Shockbyte

3. GameServerKings [Best Unturned Server Hosting with Instant Deployment]

GameServerKings provides a great managed experience for the best Unturned server hosting starting at $9.00 per month for their 8GB plan. Their custom GSK Game Panel includes one-click installers for RocketMod and Workshop mods, and they promise a deployment time of under three minutes. No technical knowledge like SSH is required, which makes them a strong alternative if you’re moving away from manual VPS hosting. During my testing, I had a 20-player Russia map server online with full mod support in minutes without touching a single config file.

Their hardware features NVMe SSD storage and DDoS protection powered by Cosmic Global Networks. All plans come with the GSK Game Panel, which gives you a built-in file manager, a live console, and a startup variable editor. They also offer a 99.9% uptime SLA and 24/7 support with an average response time of under five minutes. If you’re not happy with the performance, they provide a 24-hour money-back guarantee for you to test how to make an Unturned server on their platform.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Features / Notes 8GB Plan $9.00/mo Monthly 8GB RAM / 1.5 vCores / 20GB NVMe ~20 players, NVMe SSD, 24h MBG 10GB Plan (Popular) ~$19.00/mo Monthly 10GB RAM / 2 vCores / 20GB NVMe ~25 players, daily backups, DDoS protection 12GB Plan ~$29.50/mo Monthly 12GB RAM / 2.5 vCores / 30GB NVMe ~30 player cap, modded 16GB Plan $35.00/mo Monthly 16GB RAM / 3 vCores / 40GB NVMe ~40 player cap, heavy modpacks

One thing I noted is that their RAM-based model starts at 8GB, so there isn’t a sub-$9 option for tiny friend groups like some other providers. They currently only have two server locations in North America and Europe/Oceania, which is fewer than what you’ll find at larger hosts. The 24-hour money-back window is shorter than what most competitors offer, so you’ll need to test how to host an Unturned server quickly. Despite the higher entry price, the large RAM allocation makes it a very flexible choice for modded servers.

Pros Cons ✅ Sub-3-minute deployment



✅ High 8GB RAM entry point



✅ NVMe SSD storage included



✅ Under 5-minute support response ❌ No sub-$9 pricing tier



❌ Only two server locations



❌ Short 24-hour refund window

★ BEST UNTURNED HOSTING WITH INSTANT DEPLOYMENT GameServerKings Try GameServerKings

4. Apex Hosting [Best Unturned Server Hosting for Beginners]

Apex Hosting is the best choice if you’re learning how to make an Unturned server for the first time. Their one-click installer is one of the best I’ve used because it handles RocketMod, OpenMod, and Uscript simultaneously. They also offer unlimited player slots on every plan, so you won’t have to worry about awkward upgrades as your community grows. In my testing, I was able to set up a 20-player Russia server with plugins in under 10 minutes without needing to read any technical documentation.

The hardware they use is top-tier, featuring Ryzen 9 7950X processors in the US and NVMe SSD storage across all of their plans. They’ve got a clean, beginner-friendly web panel that’s even accessible on mobile devices. I noticed they offer game switching across over 200 different mod packs and provide 24/7 live chat support to help you out. They’re also widely known as a top option for the best Minecraft server hosting.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Features / Notes 2GB RAM $5.99/first mo ($7.99/mo) Monthly 2GB RAM / SSD Unlimited slots, 7-day MBG 6GB RAM $16.87/first mo ($22.49/mo) Monthly 6GB RAM / SSD Basic servers & some modpacks 12GB RAM $29.24/first mo ($38.99/mo) Monthly 12GB RAM / SSD Advanced servers & all modpacks Custom From $1.49/GB/mo Monthly Custom RAM 99.99% uptime SLA with credit policy

You’ve got to be careful with their pricing, as the first-month promotional rate is much lower than the recurring monthly price. You’ll want to use the recurring rate for your long-term budget planning when looking for the best Unturned server hosting. I also observed that their AU location uses older Ryzen 7 5800X hardware compared to the US nodes. Their base 2GB plan is the minimum for Unturned, so you’ll definitely need a higher RAM plan for any serious community.

Pros Cons ✅ One-click mod/framework installer



✅ Unlimited player slots



✅ Beginner-friendly mobile panel



✅ NVMe SSD storage as standard ❌ High recurring price after month one



❌ 2GB is only for basic servers



❌ Promo pricing is temporary

★ BEST UNTURNED HOSTING FOR BEGINNERS Apex Hosting Try Apex Hosting

5. Sparked Host [Best Budget Unturned Server Hosting]

Sparked Host is the cheapest way to find the best Unturned server hosting, with plans starting at just $2.50 per month. They’ve got a unique three-tier hardware system – Budget, Enterprise, and Extreme – which allows you to upgrade without switching providers. I tested their Budget Dirt plan with a small friend group on vanilla PEI and found the performance was perfectly smooth for casual play at the lowest price on this list. This is a great starting point for those learning how to host an Unturned server for the first time.

Their hardware scales from Xeon processors in the Budget tier to Ryzen 9 7900 in the Enterprise tier and Ryzen 9 9900X in the Extreme tier. They offer unlimited plugins on all tiers and have over eight global server locations with 24/7 support. I found their DDoS protection is quite robust, featuring custom Layer 7 filtering and 5 to 12 Tbps of capacity to keep public PvP servers safe. They also offer a 48-hour refund window if how to make an Unturned server on their hardware doesn’t meet your needs.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Features / Notes Stick (Budget) $2.50/mo Monthly 2GB RAM / SSD 1 Core, ~10 players, Xeon E5-2698v4 Log (Budget) $3.25/mo Monthly 3GB RAM / 50GB SSD 2 Cores, ~16 players, Budget Best Seller Plank (Budget) $4.00/mo Monthly 4GB RAM / 50GB SSD 2 Cores, ~20 players, Budget Pine (Enterprise) $6.00/mo Monthly 3GB RAM / 100GB NVMe 2 Cores, ~16 players, Enterprise entry Metal (Enterprise) $8.00/mo Monthly 4GB RAM / 100GB NVMe 3 Cores, ~20 players, Enterprise Best Seller Brick (Enterprise) $11.00/mo Monthly 6GB RAM / 100GB NVMe 3 Cores, ~28 players Concrete (Enterprise) $20.00/mo Monthly 10GB RAM / 100GB NVMe Game Vault access, ~40 players Extreme $40.00/mo Monthly Ryzen 9 9900X, DDR5 / NVMe Top-tier: Ryzen 9 9900X, DDR5, NVMe

One caveat is that the Budget tier uses standard SSDs rather than NVMe, so you might notice slower Workshop map loading on mod-heavy servers. I also noticed they’re a smaller provider with less community review volume than some of the major hosts on this list. While the entry price is low, the Extreme tier pricing can be significantly higher, so most players should stick to the Budget or Enterprise tiers. If you’re looking for other high-value options, you might explore the best Rust server hosting.

Pros Cons ✅ Starts at only $2.50/mo



✅ Ryzen 9 CPUs on higher tiers



✅ Robust Layer 7 DDoS protection



✅ Unlimited plugins on all tiers ❌ Budget tier uses standard SSDs



❌ Smaller community reputation



❌ Extreme tier is much pricier

★ BEST BUDGET UNTURNED SERVER HOSTING Sparked Host Try Sparked Host

6. GTXGaming [Best for Modded Unturned Servers]

GTXGaming is the strongest choice for the best Unturned server hosting if you’re running a heavy mod stack, as they’re the only host with a built-in RocketMod plugin manager. This unique tool means you don’t have to use FTP to manage your plugins, which makes things a lot easier for busy admins. I was able to install 15 different plugins through their manager in about two minutes, and the panel even surfaced mod conflicts for me. For those who want to know how to host an Unturned server with maximum control, this is the benchmark.

Their infrastructure covers over 20 global data center locations and uses a custom TCAdmin panel with dedicated mod management tabs. They use a per-slot pricing model starting at $0.38 per slot, and they’ll even migrate your server from your old host for free. All plans come with NVMe SSD storage and include MySQL databases at no extra cost. You’ll also have 24/7 live chat and ticket support available to help you learn how to make an Unturned server on their platform.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Features / Notes 20 Slots $7.60/mo Monthly 20 slots / NVMe Built-in RocketMod plugin manager 40 Slots $15.20/mo Monthly 40 slots / NVMe MySQL DB included, 20+ DC locations 60 Slots $22.80/mo Monthly 60 slots / NVMe 5% off quarterly, 15% off yearly 100 Slots $38.00/mo Monthly 100 slots / NVMe ~15 min avg response, 24h refund

One thing to keep in mind is their minimum of 20 slots, so they’re not the best choice for tiny groups of players who could find cheaper RAM-based plans elsewhere. Their refund policy is also quite short at only 24 hours, so you’ve got to test your best Unturned server hosting setup quickly. I noticed that extra RAM is a paid add-on, as they only include up to 5GB for free on base plans. Some community reports have also suggested that support response times can be slower outside of UK business hours.

Pros Cons ✅ Native RocketMod plugin manager



✅ Free migrations from other hosts



✅ 20+ global data center locations



✅ NVMe SSD storage as standard ❌ Minimum 20 player slots



❌ Very short 24-hour refund



❌ Extra RAM is a paid add-on



❌ Support can be slow in some regions

★ BEST FOR MODDED UNTURNED SERVERS GTXGaming Try GTXGaming

7. PingPerfect [Best Unturned Server Hosting with a Free Trial]

PingPerfect is the only host on this list offering an unrestricted 48-hour free trial for the best Unturned server hosting. This is a great way to test your RocketMod plugins and Workshop map load times before you commit to any monthly payment. I tested their 16-slot Washington map server during a trial and found the performance was solid, confirming my latency before paying anything. This is the safest way to learn how to host an Unturned server without any initial investment.

Their hardware uses enterprise-grade NVMe SSDs across global datacenters in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. They use a per-slot pricing model and offer an optional Platinum Support add-on if you want them to fully manage your server for you. I found their free trial is truly unrestricted, giving you full access to all panel features for those 48 hours. They also have low-latency routing and offer a post-purchase 48-hour money-back guarantee on their paid plans.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Slots / Resources Features / Notes PLAYER SLOTS 10 Slots (Base) $5.44/mo Monthly ($15.51/qtr / $29.40/6mo / $55.53/yr) 10 slots / up to 9GB RAM / NVMe SSD 48-hr free trial + 48-hr MBG on paid plans +50 Slots add-on +$12.30/mo Monthly +50 slots (60 total) 21 global locations / DDoS protection +100 Slots add-on +$24.60/mo Monthly +100 slots (110 total) 21 global locations / DDoS protection RAM UPGRADES (add-on – 9GB included free; upgrades in 3GB steps) RAM: up to 12GB +$10.99/mo Monthly 12GB RAM total Full range: 12–42GB in 3GB steps ($10.99–$40.83/mo) RAM: up to 18GB +$17.99/mo Monthly 18GB RAM total RAM: up to 24GB +$23.99/mo Monthly 24GB RAM total RAM: up to 30GB +$30.99/mo Monthly 30GB RAM total RAM: up to 42GB +$40.83/mo Monthly 42GB RAM total (max) STORAGE UPGRADE NVMe Pro SSD +$2.43/mo Monthly 5x faster NVMe Pro SSD Default NVMe SSD (Fast) included free CPU PRIORITY (add-on) CPU: Above Normal +$3.08/mo Monthly Above Normal CPU priority CPU: High +$6.15/mo Monthly High CPU priority CPU: Realtime +$9.23/mo Monthly Realtime CPU priority Maximum CPU allocation SUPPORT ADD-ON Platinum Support +$18.45/mo + $12.30 setup Monthly Fully managed support service 24/7 standard support included free; Platinum = full management

I noticed that their per-slot model means you’ll need to configure RAM as an add-on, though they do include up to 9GB for free. Platinum Support is a fairly expensive monthly add-on, so most admins will likely stick with the standard 24/7 support. They’re a smaller provider compared to industry giants, so there’s less community review data available. You’ll want to verify current rates for how to make an Unturned server on their site, as they have several different add-ons for CPU priority and storage. If you’re interested in other game types, check out the best Minecraft server hosting.

Pros Cons ✅ 48-hour unrestricted free trial



✅ 9GB of RAM included for free



✅ Enterprise NVMe SSD storage



✅ Global low-latency routing ❌ Platinum Support is pricey



❌ Numerous paid add-ons



❌ Smaller community reputation



❌ Higher cost for managed tiers

★ BEST UNTURNED HOSTING FREE TRIAL PingPerfect Try PingPerfect

8. Nitrado [Best for Established Unturned Server Communities]

Nitrado is one of the most established names in the business, making them a strong contender for the best Unturned server hosting. They offer proprietary SteelShield DDoS protection and flexible rental periods that you won’t find elsewhere, ranging from three days to a full year. I tested them with a 20-player community server and found their SteelShield held off several flood attempts during a PvP event without any interruption. For communities that prioritize security above all else, this is how to host an Unturned server effectively.

Their hardware uses HPE 3PAR SSD storage, and they’ve got a dedicated mobile app for both iOS and Android to manage your server on the go. Their Gamecloud system allows you to switch between over 100 different titles, and they support mods and DLC with one-click installs. They’ve got a massive global network with headquarters in Germany, making them a top choice for European players looking for the best Unturned server hosting.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle Slots / Resources Features / Notes 4 Slots $6.59/30 days 30 days (Subscription or Prepaid) 4 slots / HPE SSD / SteelShield DDoS Up to 5 games installed / 100+ in Gamecloud 10 Slots (Most Popular) $16.19/30 days 30 days (Subscription or Prepaid) 10 slots / HPE SSD / SteelShield DDoS Up to 5 games installed / 100+ in Gamecloud 20 Slots $24.99/30 days 30 days (Subscription or Prepaid) 20 slots / HPE SSD / SteelShield DDoS Up to 5 games installed / 100+ in Gamecloud Custom Custom 3–365 days 4–200 slots Configure own slots & duration; flexible runtime

However, their 30-day period billing can be a bit tricky for budget planning as it’s not a calendar month. You’ve also got to remember that auto-renewal is enabled by default, and they don’t issue refunds once a renewal has processed. I noticed some community complaints about their ticket response times being slow during high-demand periods. It’s also worth noting they use SSD storage instead of faster NVMe options, which can slow down how to make an Unturned server load custom maps.

Pros Cons ✅ SteelShield DDoS protection



✅ Flexible rental (3–365 days)



✅ High-quality mobile app



✅ Large global network (EU HQ) ❌ 30-day period billing (not mo)



❌ No refunds after auto-renewal



❌ SSD storage is slower than NVMe



❌ Slow support during peak times

★ BEST FOR ESTABLISHED UNTURNED COMMUNITIES Nitrado Try Nitrado

9. GGServers [Best Unturned Server Hosting for Small Groups]

GGServers is a fantastic choice if you need hands-on help for the best Unturned server hosting, as they’ve got the most detailed knowledgebase I’ve seen. They’ve got dedicated guides for GSLT setup and plugin configuration, and their 24/7 live chat team can walk you through any technical issues. I followed their GSLT guide and had my server appearing in the public browser in about five minutes. If you’re wondering how to host an Unturned server without any prior experience, this is your best resource.

Their plans are RAM-based, ranging from 2GB to 32GB, and they use SSD storage for their servers. I observed they’re primarily US-based but offer multiple locations and often have promo codes for 30% off your first server. Their knowledgebase is incredibly extensive, covering everything from RocketMod installation to server optimization. They also include DDoS protection on all plans to keep how to make an Unturned server safe for your friends.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Resources Features / Notes AXE (2048 MB) $6.00/mo Monthly 2GB RAM / Unmetered SSD Unlimited slots; Anti-DDoS; extensive Unturned knowledgebase EAGLEFIRE (3072 MB) $9.00/mo Monthly 3GB RAM / Unmetered SSD Unlimited slots; Anti-DDoS; GSLT + auto-update guides TIMBERWOLF (4096 MB) $12.00/mo Monthly 4GB RAM / Unmetered SSD Unlimited slots; Anti-DDoS; minimum for 6 players WIRE (6144 MB) $18.00/mo Monthly 6GB RAM / Unmetered SSD Unlimited slots; Anti-DDoS; minimum for mods EXPLOSIVES (8192 MB) $24.00/mo Monthly 8GB RAM / Unmetered SSD Unlimited slots; Anti-DDoS; recommended plan CHEMICALS (12288 MB) $36.00/mo Monthly 12GB RAM / Unmetered SSD Unlimited slots; Anti-DDoS; heavy modded servers 1911 (16384 MB) $48.00/mo Monthly 16GB RAM / Unmetered SSD Unlimited slots; Anti-DDoS; large communities SCHOFIELD (32768 MB) $96.00/mo Monthly 32GB RAM / Unmetered SSD Unlimited slots; Anti-DDoS; maximum resources

On the downside, they use standard SSDs rather than NVMe, so Workshop map loading won’t be as fast as some top-tier hosts. Their starting price for a 2GB plan is also a bit higher than the cheapest slot-based options. I also noted they have limited global locations compared to hosts like BisectHosting. Their community review volume is also lower, which can make it harder to benchmark reliability for the best Unturned server hosting. You can also find help for other games with my guide on how to host a Minecraft server.

Pros Cons ✅ Extensive Unturned knowledgebase



✅ Dedicated GSLT configuration guides



✅ 24/7 live chat support



✅ 30% off promo codes for new users ❌ SSD storage is slower than NVMe



❌ Higher starting price than slots



❌ Primarily US-based locations



❌ Smaller community reputation

★ BEST UNTURNED HOSTING FOR SMALL GROUPS GGServers Try GGServers

10. Nodecraft [Best Unturned Server Hosting for Larger Communities]

Nodecraft is the best pick for larger communities because they don’t have artificial slot caps – player limits are only restricted by the game and your RAM. They use enterprise-grade Ryzen 9 7950X processors and DDR5 ECC RAM across over twenty global locations. I tested their Pro 4GB plan with a 30-player modded server and found the Workshop maps loaded incredibly fast from their NVMe storage. This is the ultimate way to learn how to host an Unturned server for a massive audience.

Their infrastructure features NVMe/U.2 SSD storage and offers a unique Lite tier that hibernates when empty to save money. Their Save & Swap feature allows you to switch between over 57 different games without losing your progress, and they’ve got a highly-rated mobile app for management. I found NodePanel 2 is very easy to use and includes sub-user role permissions for your moderation team. You can also test them out with a 24-hour free trial that doesn’t even require a credit card.

Plan Name Price Billing Cycle RAM / Resources Features / Notes Lite 2GB $5.96/mo Monthly (10% off 3-mo / 20% off annual) 2GB RAM / NVMe SSD / 20+ locations Hibernates when empty (Wake & Play); 24-hr free trial (no CC) Lite 4GB $11.92/mo Monthly (10% off 3-mo / 20% off annual) 4GB RAM / NVMe SSD / 20+ locations Best for modding (Lite tier); Wake & Play Lite 8GB $23.84/mo Monthly (10% off 3-mo / 20% off annual) 8GB RAM / NVMe SSD / 20+ locations Heavy mod load (Lite tier); Wake & Play Pro 2GB $9.98/mo Monthly (10% off 3-mo / 20% off annual) 2GB RAM / NVMe SSD / 20+ locations 24/7 always-online, static IP, SFTP, weekly backups; ~10 players vanilla Pro 4GB $19.98/mo Monthly (10% off 3-mo / 20% off annual) 4GB RAM / NVMe SSD / 20+ locations ~20–30 players modded; 5 Save & Swap instances Pro 8GB $39.98/mo Monthly (10% off 3-mo / 20% off annual) 8GB RAM / NVMe SSD / 20+ locations Large community 40–64 players, heavy plugin load; 7 Save & Swap

I noted their support isn’t available 24/7, with hours limited to 11:30 AM to 8:00 PM CST. While their response times are fast during those hours, any night-time issues will have to be handled yourself. I also noticed the Lite tier hibernation means your server won’t always appear in the browser, so you’ll definitely want the Pro tier for public communities. Their Pro tier pricing is also higher than slot-based alternatives, so you’re paying a premium for the best Unturned server hosting hardware. If you’re looking for a side gig, managing these servers could even lead you to the best online side hustles.

Pros Cons ✅ No artificial player slot caps



✅ Ryzen 9 7950X / DDR5 hardware



✅ 24-hour free trial (no CC)



✅ 20+ global server locations ❌ Support is not available 24/7



❌ Lite tier hibernates when empty



❌ Pro tier is pricier than slots



❌ Lower review volume than giants

★ BEST UNTURNED HOSTING FOR LARGER COMMUNITIES Nodecraft Try Nodecraft

Provider Comparison Table

I’ve put together this table to help you compare the best Unturned server hosting options at a glance.

Feature BisectHosting Shockbyte GameServerKings Apex Hosting Sparked Host GTXGaming PingPerfect Nitrado GGServers Nodecraft Starting Price $5.99/mo $4.99/mo $9.00/mo $5.99/mo $2.50/mo $7.60/mo $5.44/mo $6.59/30 days $6.00/mo $5.96/mo Pricing Model Per GB RAM Per slot Per GB RAM Per GB RAM RAM tiers Per slot Per slot Per slot Per GB RAM Per GB RAM DDoS Protection ✓ free ✓ 100% SLA ✓ Cosmic Global Networks ✓ 300 Gbps ✓ ✓ enterprise ✓ ✓ SteelShield ✓ ✓ Auto Backups ✓ weekly ✓ ✓ daily ✓ offsite ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NVMe SSD ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ SSD ✓ Enterprise+ ✓ upgrade ✓ ✗ HPE SSD ✗ SSD ✓ Free Trial / MBG ✗ 3-day MBG 24-hr MBG 7-day MBG 48-hr refund ✗ 48-hr trial 30-day (some) Promo codes 24-hr trial + MBG Game Switching ✓ ✓ 60+ ✓ ✓ 100+ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Gamecloud ✓ ✓ 57+ Server Locations 21 global Multiple 2 (NA + EU/Oceania) US + AU 8+ global 20+ global Multiple Global (EU HQ) Multiple 20+ global Support Hours 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7/365 24/7 24/7 24/7 ticket 24/7 11:30AM–8PM CST GSLT Config Help ✓ guide ✓ guide ✓ ✓ guide ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ guide ✓ Best For Overall value Best value Instant deployment Beginners Tight budget Mods+plugins Free trial Established Small groups Large communities

Starting prices were sourced from official sites in 2026 – please verify current rates as they can change.

Unturned Server Hosting Feature Comparison

When you’re looking for the best platform, it’s important to understand why specific features matter for Unturned. While most hosts offer basic functionality, I’ve noticed that having a one-click install for RocketMod or OpenMod is a massive time-saver compared to manual FTP uploads. Visibility is also a major factor, so I always look for providers that include a clear GSLT setup guide to ensure your server appears in the public Steam browser.

For communities using custom Workshop maps, the speed difference between NVMe and standard SSD storage is noticeable during player connection times. Finally, I recommend comparing features like free subdomains, mobile dashboards, and built-in plugin managers to find a host that’s easiest to manage day to day.

Feature BSH SBY GSK APX SPK GTX PP NTD GGS NDC One-click mod install (RocketMod/OpenMod) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Workshop Map Install ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ GSLT Setup Guide ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NVMe SSD Storage ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓* ✓* ✓ ✗ ✗ ✓ Automated Backups ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Free Subdomain ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 24/7 Live Chat ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✗ Free Server Migration ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ Game Switching ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Custom Map Upload ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Mobile App / Dashboard ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ Built-in Plugin Manager ✗ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗

*BSH=BisectHosting | SBY=Shockbyte | GSK=GameServerKings | APX=Apex Hosting | SPK=Sparked Host | GTX=GTXGaming | PP=PingPerfect | NTD=Nitrado | GGS=GGServers | NDC=Nodecraft

*NVMe marked with * = available on Enterprise/higher tiers only (Sparked Host, GTXGaming)

I’ve found a few surprising gaps in the market during my testing. For instance, GTXGaming is the only host on this list that features a native built-in RocketMod plugin manager, which is a huge bonus for advanced admins.

If you’re hesitant to pay upfront, PingPerfect is the only provider that offers a 48-hour free trial without restricted features. For those who need to reach a global audience, BisectHosting maintains the widest location coverage with 21 global datacenters.

Minimum Server Requirements for Unturned

I’ve found that Unturned is one of the most lightweight dedicated server games you can find today. A simple 1–2GB RAM plan is usually enough to support a small vanilla server for friends, making it far less demanding than resource-heavy titles like ARK: Survival Evolved or Valheim.

I’ve included the table below as a guide to help you choose the right plan based on your player count, but keep in mind that your requirements will increase significantly if you run multiple Workshop maps or large RocketMod and OpenMod plugin stacks featuring economy and shop systems.

Setup / Use Case RAM CPU Storage Notes Vanilla (1–10 players) 1–2 GB Dual-core 2.0+ GHz 5–10 GB SSD Unturned is lightweight; 1 GB is the absolute minimum Small group + RocketMod (2–15) 2–4 GB Dual-core 2.5+ GHz 10–20 GB SSD Plugins add minimal overhead; NVMe preferred Community server (15–30) 4–6 GB Quad-core 3.0+ GHz 20–40 GB NVMe Workshop maps increase storage requirements Large modded server (30–64) 6–8 GB Quad-core 3.5+ GHz 40–60 GB NVMe Heavy plugin + custom map load; fast CPU clock critical Maximum (64+ with plugins) 8–12 GB Ryzen 9 / EPYC 3.8+ GHz 60–80 GB NVMe Large plugin libraries + active Workshop content

It’s important to account for RocketMod and OpenMod overhead, as every active plugin adds to your ongoing RAM usage. If you’re running a server with more than 15 plugins for things like teleporting or anti-griefing, I recommend adding 1GB of additional RAM compared to a vanilla setup.

You should also factor in Workshop maps, which are typically between 100–500MB in size; I prefer using NVMe storage for these setups to allow for fast map switching. While the game’s default cap is 64 players, I’ve found that a 4–6GB server handles that count comfortably, while most smaller community servers of 15–30 players perform well on 2–4GB. Lastly, be aware of memory leaks that can develop over time; I suggest choosing a host that supports scheduled restarts every 12–24 hours to maintain stability

Expert Tips: How to Host an Unturned Server

When I’m teaching people how to host an Unturned server, I tell them to focus on these four key areas:

RocketMod and OpenMod Support

I’ve noted RocketMod is the classic choice with a huge plugin library, while OpenMod is newer and more flexible. You’ll want the best Unturned server hosting that offers one-click installs for these so you won’t have to struggle with FTP.

Workshop Map Support

I’ve seen that maps like PEI or Russia, as well as custom Workshop maps are what keep players coming back. You’ll want NVMe storage so these maps load quickly for everyone joining. GTXGaming even offers a dedicated tool for this.

GSLT Token Configuration

You’ve got to have a GSLT token from Steamworks to make your server visible in the public browser. If you’re worried about how to host an Unturned server with this setup, GGServers and Apex Hosting have the best guides.

Latency and Pricing

Location is everything for ping; BisectHosting is the winner with 21 locations. Regarding pricing, RAM-based plans are better for mods, while slot-based plans like Shockbyte are often cheaper for simple vanilla games.

Final Verdict: Which Best Unturned Server Hosting Should You Choose?

I’ve evaluated these platforms based on their hardware quality, framework support, and pricing models to help you decide. You’ve got to weigh GSLT setup ease against server location coverage and refund policies before you commit. Here’s my decisive breakdown of who you should pick:

Best overall Unturned host → BisectHosting . 21 global data center locations, NVMe SSD storage across all plans, one-click RocketMod and OpenMod installers via the Starbase panel, 24/7 live chat and ticket support.

21 global data center locations, NVMe SSD storage across all plans, one-click RocketMod and OpenMod installers via the Starbase panel, 24/7 live chat and ticket support. Best value → Shockbyte . Starts at $4.99/mo, unlimited player slots on every plan, full RocketMod and OpenMod support, 99.9% uptime guarantee.

Starts at $4.99/mo, unlimited player slots on every plan, full RocketMod and OpenMod support, 99.9% uptime guarantee. Best for instant deployment → GameServerKings . 8GB RAM entry plan at $9.00/mo, sub-3-minute server deployment, under 5-minute average support response time, 24-hour money-back guarantee.

8GB RAM entry plan at $9.00/mo, sub-3-minute server deployment, under 5-minute average support response time, 24-hour money-back guarantee. Best for beginners → Apex Hosting . One-click installer for RocketMod, OpenMod, and Uscript simultaneously, unlimited player slots on all plans, mobile-accessible beginner-friendly panel, 7-day money-back guarantee.

One-click installer for RocketMod, OpenMod, and Uscript simultaneously, unlimited player slots on all plans, mobile-accessible beginner-friendly panel, 7-day money-back guarantee. Best budget option → Sparked Host. Starts at $2.50/mo, three-tier hardware system scaling up to Ryzen 9 9900X, custom Layer 7 DDoS protection, unlimited plugins on all tiers.

Don’t just take my word for it – I encourage you to review each provider’s page before you buy. You’ll want to confirm their current pricing, Workshop map storage limits, and the quality of their GSLT setup documentation.

Finding the best Unturned server hosting is the most important step in building your community, so make sure their one-click mod availability matches your vision before you pull the trigger.

★ BEST OVERALL UNTURNED SERVER HOSTING BisectHosting Try BisectHosting

FAQs