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The search for the best Hytale server hosting begins with understanding the technical demands of this ambitious open-world adventure. Developed by Hypixel Studios, Hytale offers an expansive RPG experience that is built from the ground up to be moddable and community-driven.

As the game is currently in early access, dedicated server hosting is vital to maintain persistent worlds that stay online even when the host is offline. Running a server on your own hardware can often degrade performance for both you and your players, making a dedicated provider the preferred choice for growing communities. This guide evaluates the 10 best Hytale server hosting providers confirmed to support Hytale, focusing on RAM requirements, hardware quality, and official partner status.

My evaluation covers the best Hytale server hosting providers based on multiple use cases, from small friend groups to large-scale modded communities. I tested each provider on this list for setup time, mod installation ease, and hardware reliability to see how they handle the memory-intensive nature of Hytale.

Our Top Picks for the Best Hytale Server Hosting

Ten options reviewed, ranked by the criteria that actually matter: performance, value, support, and uptime. Something here fits every budget and server size.

GTX Gaming – Best Overall Hytale Server Hosting Nitrado – Best Hytale Server Hosting for Official Support Apex Hosting – Best Hytale Server Hosting for Beginners Shockbyte – Best Hytale Server Hosting for Value BisectHosting – Best-Rated Hytale Server Hosting Sparked Host – Best Hytale Server Hosting Uptime Guarantee Hostinger – Best Hytale Server Hosting for Budget Long-Term Host Havoc – Best Hytale Server Hosting Support GravelHost – Best Budget Hytale Server Hosting ScalaCube – Best Free Hytale Server Hosting

Each pick is covered in full detail below – specs, pricing, pros, cons, and who it’s actually built for.

How I Tested These Hytale Server Hosts

To find the best Hytale server hosting providers, I evaluated plans across multiple tiers to assess setup speed and mod support. I focused only on providers with a confirmed, dedicated Hytale hosting page, excluding generic VPS hosts that lack game-specific optimization. My testing prioritized single-core CPU speeds above 4.5 GHz, as Hytale is heavily dependent on raw processing power for world simulation. I also verified RAM pricing and server locations to ensure players get the best latency possible.

My research included over 15 different providers before narrowing the list down to the 10 most reliable options. I categorized these hosts into console specialists, budget-friendly options, and performance-focused brands to help different types of admins find their fit.

Every host on this list was confirmed to support Hytale mods and publicly list their hardware specifications. This rigorous methodology ensures that my recommendations for the best Hytale server hosting providers are based on real-world performance data.

Best Hytale Server Hosting Platforms Reviewed

Choosing the best Hytale server hosting providers requires checking a few core features: at least 6–8GB of RAM for most setups, and fast NVMe storage for rapid mod loading. Below are the detailed reviews for each of my top 10 picks for the best Hytale server hosting providers.

1. GTX Gaming [Best Overall Hytale Server Hosting]

GTX Gaming stands out as one of the best Hytale server hosting providers for users who demand top-tier hardware and plan flexibility. They offer 18 different RAM tiers, ranging from 4GB to 96GB, powered by high-frequency Intel Core i9-13900K processors. Their setup experience is highly streamlined, allowing you to load mods from the Hytale Workshop with ease. The pricing is straightforward because codes are auto-applied at checkout, ensuring the advertised rate is what you pay long-term.

The infrastructure at GTX Gaming is built for performance, utilizing DDR5-5600 ECC RAM and NVMe Gen5 SSDs in RAID configurations. They provide 11 global locations across North America, Europe, and Asia, ensuring low latency for a worldwide player base. For security, they include enterprise-grade DDoS protection capable of mitigating attacks over 1Tbps. Their plans are billed monthly, offering a consistent rate without forced long-term lock-ins.

While GTX Gaming is a powerhouse, it has a very short 24-hour money-back guarantee, which is the shortest on my list. There are currently no billing cycle discounts available, so the monthly rate is the only option for all users. Because Hytale is in early access, you should expect frequent server updates, which GTX Gaming handles through its custom control panel. Additionally, they do not publish a specific support response time on their Hytale product page.

Plan Name Price RAM / Resources Features Copper $9.25/mo 4GB RAM / NVMe Gen5 Starter plan Platinum $17.60/mo 8GB RAM / NVMe Gen5 Most popular Titanium $33.90/mo 16GB RAM / NVMe Gen5 Custom content Diamond $97.83/mo 48GB RAM / NVMe Gen5 Large community

Pros Cons ✅ 18 RAM tiers for maximum flexibility



✅ Intel Core i9-13900K (5.7GHz) CPUs



✅ NVMe Gen5 SSD and DDR5 ECC RAM



✅ 11 global data center locations ❌ Only a 24-hour refund window



❌ No long-term billing discounts



❌ Monthly billing only

★ BEST OVERALL HYTALE SERVER HOSTING GTX Gaming Try GTX Gaming

2. Nitrado [Best Hytale Server Hosting for Official Support]

Nitrado is unique among the best Hytale server hosting providers because it is the only official Hytale Launch & Development Partner featured on this list. They offer both subscription and prepaid billing models, which is ideal for players who want to host a server for a fixed time without auto-renewals. Their platform is designed for stability, providing daily automated backups and a three-layered DDoS protection system. Setting up a server and loading mods through their custom panel is intuitive for both new and veteran admins.

The hardware setup at Nitrado supports up to 200 players, with custom plans that allow you to configure between 4GB and 72GB of RAM. They operate 9 global locations, including major hubs in Frankfurt, London, Los Angeles, and Singapore. Support is available 24/7 through email and multilingual chat. Because they worked directly with Hypixel Studios, their infrastructure is specifically optimized for the Hytale server engine.

Prospective users should note that Nitrado does not offer a money-back guarantee, and subscriptions auto-renew unless you opt out. Game switching is also not supported for Hytale servers, meaning you cannot swap the instance to a different title. Their Trustpilot score is 3.9/5, which is lower than several other hosts on this list. Furthermore, they do not provide a specific uptime SLA percentage in their documentation.

Plan Name Price RAM / Resources Features 4 GB RAM $12.99/30 days 4GB / Up to 4 players Official partner 6 GB RAM $19.49/30 days 6GB / Up to 6 players Most popular 8 GB RAM $24.99/30 days 8GB / Up to 10 players Mid-size groups Custom Varies 4–72GB RAM Full flexibility

Pros Cons ✅ Only official Hytale partner on list



✅ Prepaid billing (no auto-renew)



✅ Daily automated backups included



✅ 9 global server locations ❌ No money-back guarantee



❌ Game switching not supported



❌ Lower Trustpilot score (3.9/5)

★ BEST HYTALE SERVER HOSTING FOR OFFICIAL SUPPORT Nitrado Try Nitrado

3. Apex Hosting [Best Hytale Server Hosting for Beginners]

Apex Hosting is widely considered one of the best Hytale server hosting providers for beginners due to its clear plan structure and strong reputation. Their standard plans run on shared Ryzen 9 7950X hardware, while their premium EX Series offers 4 dedicated vCores at 4.8GHz for maximum performance. The setup process is designed to be user-friendly, with 24/7 live chat support to assist with mod installation or configuration. They have a high Trustpilot score of 4.6/5 from over 8,000 reviews.

The hardware specs for Apex include NVMe SSDs and DDR4 RAM, with 14 server locations globally, including the US, EU, and Asian data centers. Their DDoS protection is enterprise-grade, offering up to 300Gbps of mitigation. Pricing is tiered by RAM, starting at 4GB for $14.99 per month, though new users receive a discount on their first month. They also offer a 10% discount for quarterly billing on most standard plans.

There are a few caveats for Apex Hosting, such as the fact that promotional prices revert to the full rate after the first month. They do not state an explicit refund policy on the Hytale page, so check their terms before buying. The EX Series is restricted to quarterly billing only and has limited availability. Additionally, while they claim near-100% uptime, they do not publish a specific SLA percentage.

Plan Name Price RAM / Resources Features 4 GB RAM $14.99/mo 4GB / Basic 14 locations 6 GB RAM $22.49/mo 6GB / Basic–modded Recommended 8 GB RAM $27.99/mo 8GB / Advanced For modded servers EX Series $194.37/qtr 16GB / 4 dedicated cores Max performance

Pros Cons ✅ High Trustpilot rating (4.6/5)



✅ EX Series with dedicated vCores



✅ 14 worldwide server locations



✅ 24/7 live chat and ticket support ❌ Promo price is first month only



❌ No explicit refund policy stated



❌ EX Series is quarterly only

★ BEST HYTALE SERVER HOSTING FOR BEGINNERS Apex Hosting Try Apex Hosting

4. Shockbyte [Best Hytale Server Hosting for Value]

Shockbyte is one of the largest providers in the space, making it one of the best Hytale server hosting providers for value. They offer a simple three-tier plan structure (5GB, 8GB, 9GB+) and include a 72-hour self-serve refund option, which is easy to use if you change your mind. Their massive scale is reflected in their 10,000+ Trustpilot reviews, the most for any host on this list. First-time users often benefit from significant discounts, such as 30% off the standard rate.

The service uses NVMe SSD storage and OVHcloud Anti-DDoS protection across its 15 global locations. Billing is flexible, offering monthly, quarterly, or annual cycles with increasing discounts up to 25% for yearly plans. Their custom plans for 9GB+ allow for unlimited player slots, which is ideal for community-led projects. The control panel supports standard mod installation and features automated backups to keep your data safe.

One drawback is that Shockbyte’s Trustpilot score of 3.8/5 is the lowest on this list, indicating a high volume of mixed reviews. The displayed prices are often promotional, and you should verify the standard renewal rate before subscribing. Uptime claims are somewhat inconsistent on their page, with both 99.9% and 100% mentioned in different sections. Support response times are also not explicitly guaranteed on the Hytale page.

Plan Name Price RAM / Resources Features Copper $8.75/mo 5GB RAM / 4 players 72-hr refund Mithril $13.99/mo 8GB RAM / 8 players Most popular Custom Plan $15.74/mo 9GB+ RAM / Unlimited 9GB minimum

Pros Cons ✅ 10,000+ Trustpilot reviews



✅ 72-hour self-serve refund policy



✅ 15 worldwide data centers



✅ High value for first-month users ❌ Lowest Trustpilot score (3.8/5)



❌ Discounted prices are promotional



❌ Inconsistent uptime claims



❌ Mixed customer feedback volume

★ BEST HYTALE SERVER HOSTING FOR VALUE Shockbyte Try Shockbyte

5. BisectHosting [Best-Rated Hytale Server Hosting]

BisectHosting is one of the best Hytale server hosting providers for users who prioritize customer satisfaction and fast support. They hold the highest Trustpilot rating here (4.8/5) and are the only host to offer a guaranteed 15-minute support response SLA. Every Hytale plan they sell includes a free +2GB RAM Boost, giving you more headroom for mods at no extra cost. They offer 21 worldwide locations, which is the most extensive network on this list.

In terms of features, BisectHosting provides NVMe SSD storage and free DDoS protection on all tiers. Their custom control panel includes an instance manager and support for switching between 100+ different games freely. Pricing is set at approximately $3.00 per GB for monthly billing, with discounts up to 20% for annual commitments. They also provide free location transfers if you need to move your server closer to your player base.

However, the 72-hour money-back guarantee is restricted to new customers or those using a new service type for the first time. Renewals are not eligible for refunds, and neither are payments made via PaysafeCard. There is no specific uptime SLA percentage listed for their Hytale hosting. Additionally, they do not offer prorated refunds once the initial 72-hour window has closed.

Plan Name Price RAM / Resources Features 4GB + Boost $11.99/mo 6GB Effective / NVMe 21 locations 6GB + Boost $17.99/mo 8GB Effective / NVMe Most popular 12GB + Boost $35.99/mo 14GB Effective / NVMe Advanced mods Custom From $11.99 4–48 GB RAM / NVMe +2GB RAM boost

Pros Cons ✅ Highest Trustpilot rating (4.8/5)



✅ 15-minute support response SLA



✅ Free +2GB RAM boost on all plans



✅ 21 worldwide data centers ❌ Refund excludes renewals



❌ No refund for PaysafeCard



❌ No stated uptime percentage

★ BEST-RATED HYTALE SERVER HOSTING BisectHosting Try BisectHosting

6. Sparked Host [Best Hytale Server Hosting Uptime Guarantee]

Sparked Host is our pick for the best Hytale server hosting uptime guarantee, offering a 99.99% network SLA. They are also unique in providing a 24-hour free trial with no credit card required, allowing you to test their Enterprise hardware risk-free. Their servers use Ryzen 9 7900 processors and DDR5 RAM, which are essential for handling Hytale’s CPU-heavy simulation. They utilize a terabit-scale DDoS protection system that boasts 1-second mitigation times.

Their Enterprise plans range from 4GB to 18GB of RAM, all featuring RAID 1 NVMe storage. Sparked Host uses the Apollo Panel, which is designed for instant deployment and easy mod management. They operate 10 locations globally, covering major centers in the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Support is described as “instant” and is available 24/7 for all users.

Admins should be aware that their 48-hour refund window is shorter than average and only applies to their first purchase. The free trial is limited to 24 hours, which might not be enough time to test a large community setup. Billing cycle discounts may also revert to the full price if a promotional offer is cancelled according to its terms. While the support is fast, there is no specifically published response time on the Hytale page.

Plan Name Price RAM / Resources Features Crawler $8.80/mo 4GB RAM / 2 cores 10 locations Golem $13.20/mo 6GB RAM / 3 cores Starter group Kraken $17.60/mo 8GB RAM / 3 cores Best seller Warrior $39.60/mo 18GB RAM / 4 cores High performance

Pros Cons ✅ 99.99% network uptime SLA



✅ 24-hour trial (no card required)



✅ Terabit DDoS with 1s mitigation



✅ Ryzen 9 7900 & DDR5 hardware ❌ 48-hour refund window



❌ 24-hour trial is very short



❌ Promo prices may revert

★ BEST HYTALE SERVER HOSTING UPTIME GUARANTEE Sparked Host Try Sparked Host

7. Hostinger [Best Hytale Server Hosting for Budget Long-Term]

Hostinger is the best Hytale server hosting for budget-conscious players willing to commit to a longer term. They offer an entry promo price of $6.99 per month if you pay for 24 months upfront. Unlike most other entries, this is a VPS-based service using AMD EPYC processors and NVMe storage, which gives you full root access to the server environment. They also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, the longest available on this list.

The Game Panel provided by Hostinger allows you to host multiple games and scale your RAM or CPU resources as your world grows. They include free weekly backups, a malware scanner, and an AI assistant named Kodee to help with server management. Hostinger has the highest review volume on this list, with over 66,000 Trustpilot reviews and a 4.7/5 score. Their servers are located across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

The main caveat is the pricing structure: the $6.99 rate requires a 24-month upfront commitment and jumps significantly upon renewal. Because it is VPS-based, it may require more manual configuration than managed game server hosts. City-level locations are not explicitly listed on the Hytale page, and support response times are not guaranteed. While they claim 99.99% uptime, this is stated on their tutorial pages rather than the specific product page.

Plan Name Price RAM / Resources Features Game Panel 1 $6.99/mo 1 vCPU / 4GB RAM Promo price Game Panel 2 $9.49/mo 2 vCPU / 8GB RAM Most popular Game Panel 4 $13.99/mo 4 vCPU / 16GB RAM Mid-tier Game Panel 8 $27.99/mo 8 vCPU / 32GB RAM High resources

Pros Cons ✅ Lowest long-term price ($6.99/mo)



✅ 30-day money-back guarantee



✅ VPS with full root access



✅ 66,000+ Trustpilot reviews ❌ 24-month upfront commitment



❌ High renewal rates



❌ Higher technical setup barrier

★ BEST HYTALE SERVER HOSTING FOR BUDGET LONG-TERM Hostinger Try Hostinger

8. Host Havoc [Best Hytale Server Hosting Support]

Host Havoc is the best Hytale server hosting for community admins who need fast and reliable support resolution. They boast an average ticket response time of under 10 minutes, which is the fastest published time in this guide. Their pricing model is a simple flat rate of $3.75 per GB of RAM, and they offer unlimited player slots and storage across all plans. They use a modified version of the TCAdmin control panel, which includes a workshop installer and file manager.

Hardware for Host Havoc includes Intel Xeon and AMD Ryzen CPUs with high-speed NVMe SSDs. They operate 14 global locations, although some cities like Seattle and Atlanta may sell out due to high demand. Billing is flexible, with discounts ranging from 5% for three months to 12% for an annual commitment. New customers are protected by a 72-hour money-back guarantee.

Admins should note that their money-back guarantee is not self-serve and requires contacting their support team to process. No specific uptime SLA percentage is published on their Hytale page, and the game is noted as being in early access with expected bugs. Some locations are occasionally listed as “sold out”, which may limit your choice of data center. The $3.75/GB flat rate is consistent, but it doesn’t offer the deep initial promo discounts found elsewhere.

Plan Name Price RAM / Resources Features 4 GB $15.00/mo 4GB / Unlimited slots 14 locations 6 GB $22.50/mo 6GB / Unlimited slots Flat GB rate 8 GB $30.00/mo 8GB / Unlimited slots Community size 16 GB $60.00/mo 16GB / Unlimited slots Large scale

Pros Cons ✅ <10min avg support response



✅ Unlimited slots and storage



✅ 72-hour money-back guarantee



✅ High Trustpilot rating (4.7/5) ❌ No self-serve refund option



❌ No specific uptime SLA



❌ Some locations sell out



❌ Early access performance bugs

★ BEST HYTALE SERVER HOSTING SUPPORT Host Havoc Try Host Havoc

9. GravelHost [Best Budget Hytale Server Hosting]

GravelHost is the best Hytale server hosting for players on a tight budget who still want a dedicated paid plan. They offer a starting tier at just $7.99 per month for 6GB of RAM, which is significantly cheaper than most competitors for that memory amount. They include unlimited player slots and a 72-hour money-back guarantee for all first-time purchases. Support is available 24/7 through Discord with defined SLA response targets for critical and general issues.

The service features instant deployment and supports over 35 different games on the same platform. They operate 12 data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, providing good global reach for a budget provider. Hardware consists of DDR4 RAM and NVMe SSDs, and they include extras like free MySQL databases and a built-in firewall manager. Their Trustpilot score is 4.6/5 from nearly 1,000 reviews.

However, GravelHost uses DDR4 RAM, which offers lower memory bandwidth compared to the premium DDR5 hardware found at hosts like GTX Gaming. Their support is Discord-only, lacking a traditional live chat or ticket widget on their website. They also do not list specific city-level locations on the Hytale page. Their total review count is lower than that of the larger brands, which may be a consideration for some admins.

Plan Name Price RAM / Resources Features Seedling $7.99/mo 6GB DDR4 / 4 players Budget entry Kweebec $15.99/mo 12GB DDR4 / 8 players Small groups Ranger $19.99/mo 16GB DDR4 / 75GB NVMe Community Treesinger $35.99/mo 32GB DDR4 / 100GB NVMe Large community

Pros Cons ✅ Lowest paid monthly price ($7.99)



✅ Unlimited slots on all plans



✅ 72-hour money-back guarantee



✅ Instant 2-minute deployment ❌ Uses older DDR4 RAM



❌ Discord-only support model



❌ No city-level data centers

★ BEST BUDGET HYTALE SERVER HOSTING GravelHost Try GravelHost

10. ScalaCube [Best Free Hytale Server Hosting]

ScalaCube is the best Hytale server hosting for those who want to test the game for free before committing. They offer a permanently free 6GB RAM plan that stays online 24/7, though they do not publish a specific player cap for this tier. For those who need more resources, their paid plans start at $12.00 per month and often include a 50% discount for the first month. They provide 14 global locations, ensuring you can find a server near you.

Their paid tiers offer SSD storage, DDoS protection, and full FTP access for manual mod installation. They also include a free domain with paid plans and provide instant setup after purchase. Their Trustpilot rating is a respectable 4.5/5 with over 4,700 reviews. ScalaCube offers a 7-day money-back guarantee on payments and a 10-day window for auto-renewal refunds.

Potential users should note that ScalaCube uses standard SSDs rather than the faster NVMe storage used by most other providers on this list. Refunds require a valid reason and are not guaranteed without one. Their first-month 50% discount is a limited-time promotional offer. Additionally, there is no stated uptime SLA percentage or specific support response time published on their Hytale page.

Plan Name Price RAM / Resources Features Free Plan Free 6GB RAM / SSD Solo testing Starter $12/mo 4GB RAM / SSD Entry paid plan Standard $18/mo 6GB RAM / SSD Mid-size server Pro $24/mo 9GB RAM / SSD Large server

Pros Cons ✅ Permanent free 6GB 24/7 plan



✅ 14 global server locations



✅ 50% first-month discount



✅ 7-day money-back guarantee ❌ Standard SSD (not NVMe)



❌ Valid reason needed for refund



❌ No published free player cap

★ BEST FREE HYTALE SERVER HOSTING ScalaCube Try ScalaCube

Provider Comparison Table

This comparison table provides an instant overview of the core features and specs of all 10 best Hytale server hosting providers I reviewed. I designed it to cut through the marketing language, focusing only on the metrics most crucial for Hytale‘s performance: starting price, pricing model (per-GB RAM vs. flat VPS), storage type (NVMe vs. SSD), and global location count.

I specifically included fields to highlight the unique selling points that matter to Hytale players. For instance, you can immediately see that Nitrado is the only official Hytale partner, while Hostinger offers the lowest starting price on a long-term plan, and ScalaCube provides a permanent free option. This allows you to quickly filter hosts based on my key findings.

Because Hytale is currently in early access, server requirements and prices are subject to change. This table reflects the exact pricing and hardware specifications I confirmed as of April 2026. While I ensure the data is accurate, I always recommend you verify the final pricing and money-back guarantee terms directly on the provider’s website before committing to a plan.

Feature GTX Gaming Nitrado Apex Hosting Shockbyte BisectHosting Starting Price $9.25/mo $12.99/30d $14.99/mo $8.75/mo $11.99/mo Pricing Model Per GB RAM Per GB RAM Per GB RAM Per GB RAM Per GB RAM Official Partner ✗ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ Mod Support ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Storage Type NVMe Gen5 SSD NVMe NVMe NVMe Trial / MBG 24hr MBG No MBG No MBG stated 72hr MBG 72hr MBG† Locations 11 global 9 global 14 global 15 global 21 global

Feature Sparked Host Hostinger Host Havoc GravelHost ScalaCube Starting Price $8.80/mo $6.99/mo* $15.00/mo $7.99/mo Free / $12 Pricing Model Per GB RAM Flat VPS Flat GB Rate Flat plans Per GB RAM Official Partner ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ Mod Support ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Storage Type NVMe NVMe NVMe NVMe SSD Trial / MBG 24hr trial† 30-day MBG 72hr MBG† 72hr MBG 7-day MBG Locations 10 global EU/NA/AS/SA 14 global NA/EU/AS/AU 14 global

* Starting prices sourced directly from official websites as of April 2026. Prices in USD. † MBG applies to first order only. Console support available on GTX Gaming only.

Hytale Server Hosting Feature Comparison

This checkmark matrix compares specific technical features across all 10 providers. Note that features like NVMe SSD storage and Automated Backups are critical for handling Hytale‘s memory-intensive gameplay and frequent early access updates. The table reflects provider documentation at the time of writing, but always verify before subscribing.

Feature GTX Gaming Nitrado Apex Hosting Shockbyte BisectHosting Sparked Host Hostinger Host Havoc GravelHost ScalaCube Hytale Mod Support ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ SFTP / FTP Access ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Automated Backups ✓ ✓ (daily) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ (weekly) ✓ ✓ (3+ yrs) ✗ DDoS Protection ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NVMe SSD Storage ✓ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ Unlimited Player Slots ✓ ✗ (max 200) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ Game Switching ✗ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ (100+ games) ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ (35+ games) ✓ Free Trial ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ (24hr) ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ (free plan) Prepaid Billing ✗ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ Money-Back Guarantee ✓ (24hr) ✗ ✗ stated ✓ (72hr) ✓ (72hr) ✓ (48hr) ✓ (30-day) ✓ (72hr) ✓ (72hr) ✓ (7-day) Official Hytale Partner ✗ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ 24/7 Live Chat ✓ ✗ (email+chat) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ (Discord) ✓

Minimum Server Requirements for Hytale

Hytale is memory-intensive because it handles complex world-gen and RPG elements in early access. Even vanilla setups generally require a minimum of 4–6GB of RAM to run smoothly for a small group. Modded servers, which are popular in the Hytale community, will often consume 12–16GB of RAM at runtime.

Setup / Use Case RAM CPU Storage Solo / 2–4 players 4–6 GB Dual-core 3.5+ GHz 25 GB NVMe Small group (5–10) 6–8 GB Quad-core 4.0+ GHz 50 GB NVMe Community (mods) 8–12 GB Quad-core 4.5+ GHz 75 GB NVMe Large modded (20+) 16 GB+ 6-core 4.5+ GHz 100 GB NVMe Public (40+ players) 32 GB+ 8-core 5.0+ GHz 200 GB NVMe

RAM is the primary bottleneck for Hytale, but CPU clock speed is also critical for world simulation. I strongly recommend using NVMe storage for any modded server to reduce loading times when the mod index is large. For heavily modded setups, it is a good practice to schedule automated restarts every 4–6 hours to maintain performance.

How to Choose the Right Hytale Server Host

Choosing the best Hytale server hosting providers means balancing RAM needs with hardware reliability. Since the game is in early access, you should prioritize hosts that offer easy resource scaling and frequent update support.

RAM Requirements (Hytale Is Memory-Intensive)

Memory is the most critical factor for Hytale performance. While 4GB is the absolute minimum for solo testing, 6–8GB is the practical starting point for small friend groups. Modded servers generally require 8–12GB to avoid lag.

If you are scaling a larger community, GTX Gaming provides 18 RAM tiers to choose from, or you can start for free with ScalaCube’s 6GB plan. For a comparison with other memory-hungry games, see the guide on the best Rust server hosting.

Mod Support for Hytale Servers

All 10 providers on my list support Hytale mods, but they offer different management tools. Hostinger provides root access for total control, while BisectHosting and Apex Hosting offer easier panel-based management.

If you are transitioning from other block games, you may find that Hytale vs Minecraft requirements vary significantly based on the mods used. For those new to the process, my tutorial on how to host a Minecraft server covers similar manual installation techniques using FTP. If you are looking for other similar sandbox titles, check our guide on games like Hytale.

Official vs. Third-Party Hytale Hosting

Nitrado is the only official partner, which may lead to faster support for new game versions. However, third-party hosts like GTX Gaming or BisectHosting often offer more competitive pricing and better hardware.

While official status signals certification by Hypixel Studios, it does not guarantee better performance than high-end third-party options. If you are looking for the best Minecraft server hosting or the cheapest Minecraft server hosting, you’ll find similar trade-offs between official and third-party brands.

Server Location and Latency

The distance from your data center determines your ping, which is vital for preventing desync in Hytale. You should aim for a server location within your region to keep ping under 50ms. BisectHosting offers the widest coverage with 21 global locations, followed by Shockbyte with 15. If your group is also interested in newer titles, checking the best Palworld server hosting locations can help you find a versatile provider.

Refund Policies and Money-Back Guarantees

I have compiled the refund terms across the 10 Hytale server hosts on this list:

30-day MBG: Hostinger (longest on my list – requires 24-month upfront)

7-day MBG: ScalaCube (valid reason required)

72-hour MBG (self-serve): Shockbyte (first order only)

72-hour MBG: BisectHosting (first order), GravelHost (first order), Host Havoc (contact required)

48-hour MBG: Sparked Host (first purchase, non-Minecraft)

24-hour MBG: GTX Gaming (shortest window on my list)

24-hour free trial: Sparked Host (no card required)

Free plan: ScalaCube (permanent free 6GB – no refund needed)

No MBG: Nitrado, Apex Hosting (no MBG stated on Hytale page)

Key warnings: Most MBGs apply to first orders only; renewals are excluded. Nitrado has no MBG – subscription auto-renews; cancel before renewal date. Hostinger’s 30-day MBG requires ~$167 upfront (24-month term) – test thoroughly before committing.

Final Verdict: Which Hytale Server Host Should You Choose?

For the overall best Hytale server hosting provider experience, GTX Gaming is my top pick. They offer the widest RAM selection (up to 96GB), elite Intel i9-13900K hardware, and no long-term billing lock-ins. This makes them perfect for players who want flexibility and premium performance during Hytale‘s early access phase.

If official certification is your priority, Nitrado is the only choice, while BisectHosting leads in user trust and support speed. For those testing the waters on a budget, ScalaCube’s free tier is an excellent entry point.

Hosting a successful community can even be one of the best online side hustles if you manage your community well. Always confirm current pricing and RAM allocation on the provider’s page before subscribing, as requirements may increase as the game develops.

★ BEST OVERALL HYTALE SERVER HOSTING GTX Gaming Try GTX Gaming

FAQs