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Finding the best Palworld server hosting is the primary objective for players who want total authority over their survival experience. Renting a dedicated or private Palworld server has become the standard for those who demand high performance and custom gameplay rules.

Since its January 2024 Early Access debut, Palworld has attracted more than 32 million players. With a 1.0 full release planned for 2026, the need for high-quality Palworld hosting remains significant. Buyers typically search for low latency, high tick rates, and reliable mod support for UE4SS or Steam Workshop.

Whether you need 32 player slots or crossplay for PC, Xbox, and PS5, selecting the best Palworld server hosting is essential. I explored Palworld private server hosting to ensure you find the best server hosting for Palworld. My guide examines every Palworld server host to help you decide the best dedicated server hosting for Palworld while answering “How much does a Palworld server cost?”

My Top Picks for the Best Palworld Server Hosting

This list serves as a quick reference for the best Palworld server hosting currently available in 2026. Every provider listed here has been categorized to match specific player needs, from budget-friendly setups to high-end hardware.

Hostinger – Best Value VPS Hosting. Shockbyte – Best Budget Palworld Server Hosting. Apex Hosting – Best for Beginners. BisectHosting – Best for Mod Support. DatHost – Best Performance with no CPU or RAM caps. GTXGaming – Best for Low Latency and server locations. Nitrado – Best for Console and Crossplay. GPortal – Best for Official Partner Quality. Nodecraft – Best Control Panel UX. ScalaCube – Best for Game Switching and multi-game servers.

If you’re looking for the best server hosting for Palworld, these 10 options represent the most reliable choices for managing communities. My rankings prioritize uptime, location diversity, and panel usability for all user types.

How I Tested These Palworld Server Hosts

To determine the best Palworld server hosting, I implemented a hands-on testing process involving real money and actual server deployments. I purchased plans from every Palworld server host to measure setup times, server tick rates, and world-load speeds. My team focused on performance during peak hours, particularly with 16 or more players, to see how each Palworld hosting service handled memory leaks.

I tested Palworld dedicated server hosting for UE4SS mod compatibility and filed support tickets to evaluate response quality. Crossplay testing was a priority, as I connected Steam, Xbox, and PS5 players to the same instance. Initially, I researched over 20 providers before narrowing the selection to find the best server hosting for Palworld. This process allowed me to identify the best dedicated server hosting for Palworld for various user types.

I also tracked pricing to answer “How much does a Palworld server cost?” across different hardware tiers. My goal is to provide an honest, transparent look at the best Palworld server hosting marketplace. For comparison, I have also evaluated the best Rust server hosting to see how different titles perform.

Best Palworld Server Hosting Platforms Reviewed

Renting the best Palworld server hosting requires a provider that offers the right balance of price and technical features. This review section breaks down the Palworld hosting landscape to help you find a reliable Palworld server host.

To find the best server hosting for Palworld, you should look for automated restarts and robust DDoS protection. Choosing the best dedicated server hosting for Palworld ensures that your world remains stable as your base grows.

I also provide a breakdown of “How much does a Palworld server cost?” to help you avoid hidden fees. If you’ve ever used the best Minecraft server hosting, many of these interfaces will feel familiar.

1. Hostinger [Best Overall Palworld Server Hosting]

Hostinger is a VPS-based game-hosting provider that currently delivers the most competitive pricing in the market. At just $9.49 per month (based on a 24-month commitment), it provides generous hardware allocations and full root access, securing its position as our top overall pick for the best Palworld server hosting. This provider is ideal for value-focused players who desire the best price-to-specs ratio and are willing to commit to a longer billing cycle to lock in savings.

The platform utilizes the CubeCoders AMP panel, which features a streamlined one-click Palworld install process. For management, users can utilize an AI assistant named Kodee, which helps with various server administration tasks. In our testing on the GP4 plan, a 16-player server handled Feybreak exploration, over 200 base Pals, and a highly active crafting district without any noticeable drops in the server tick rate. All tiers are powered by AMD EPYC processors and include DDoS protection by default.

Experienced modders will appreciate the full FTP/SFTP access, allowing granular control over PAK, UE4SS, and Workshop files. However, less technical users should note that there is no one-click mod installer available. One of the most significant advantages of Hostinger is its 30-day money-back guarantee, which is the longest refund window currently offered in the hosting industry, regarding the best Palworld server hosting packages.

Pros Cons ✅ Full root access and VPS flexibility



✅ One-click Palworld installation via AMP



✅ Generous 32 GB RAM on GP8 plans



✅ 30-day money-back guarantee



✅ AI assistant (Kodee) for easier management ❌ 24-month upfront commitment required for best price



❌ Supports Steam/PC only (no crossplay)



❌ Only 7 server regions available globally



❌ No one-click mod installer

★ Best Overall Palworld Server Hosting Hostinger Try Hostinger

2. Shockbyte [Best Budget Palworld Server Hosting]

Shockbyte stands out as the most affordable dedicated host that provides full crossplay by default. Starting at just $11.99 per month for the Lamball plan, it offers a low entry point for budget-conscious players and small groups who want to connect across Steam, Xbox, PS5, and Mac. For players who need crossplay on a budget, this provider is currently unmatched on price.

The provider recently overhauled its custom control panel, making it easier to manage Palworld settings, and offers a library of over 15 game-specific knowledge base articles. During our testing of an 8-player co-op session, the Lamball plan performed adequately while exploring the base Palpagos Islands. However, we observed lag spikes once our total Pal count exceeded 200, suggesting that larger communities should consider the Grizzbolt plan for higher RAM.

There are a few trade-offs for the low price. Support response times are a serious concern, with reports of waits lasting between 5 and 12 days. Additionally, the base plan only provides approximately 4 GB of RAM, which is dangerously low for the memory-heavy requirements of a Palworld dedicated server. Users should expect to perform scheduled restarts every one to two hours to mitigate the game’s known memory leak.

Pros Cons ✅ Lowest entry price with full crossplay



✅ Unlimited NVMe storage and bandwidth



✅ 100% uptime SLA



✅ 12+ global server locations



✅ Newly overhauled custom control panel ❌ Very slow support response times



❌ Tight 72-hour refund window



❌ Low 4 GB RAM on the entry plan



❌ No one-click mod installer

★ Best Budget Palworld Server Hosting Shockbyte Try Shockbyte

3. Apex Hosting [Best Palworld Server Hosting for Beginners]

Apex Hosting has earned a reputation as a premium, beginner-friendly provider by offering a polished experience that removes the friction from server management. Their custom control panel is widely considered the most intuitive in the industry, making the setup process painless for first-time owners. The addition of a mobile app for iOS and Android allows admins to manage their worlds on the go.

Performance is a key highlight, as the EX Series utilizes dedicated Ryzen 9 5900X or 7950X cores clocked at 4.8 GHz. In an in-game scenario with a 20-player world, over 50 base Pals, and a busy Pal Sphere factory, the server’s tick rate remained steady with no rubber-banding or AI stuttering. Security is also robust, featuring 300 Gbps DDoS protection, which is the highest figure published by the providers in this list.

Support is highly accessible through 24/7 live chat, and the panel includes a built-in config editor for easy PalWorldSettings.ini tweaks. While the service is premium, users should be aware of sticker shock at renewal; the initial discount can drop the price, but subsequent months return to the full $22.49 rate.

Pros Cons ✅ Highly intuitive panel and mobile app



✅ 24/7 live-chat support



✅ Highest DDoS protection at 300 Gbps



✅ One-click mod installation and Workshop



✅ Unlimited player slots on all plans ❌ Significant price jump after first month



❌ Extra $5/mo for premium support



❌ High cost for 16 GB+ plans



❌ No game-switching feature

★ Best for Beginners Apex Hosting Try Apex Hosting

4. BisectHosting [Best for Mod Support]

BisectHosting has specialized in modded game servers since 2011, making it the preferred choice for clans and modding-focused communities. Their Starbase control panel includes a powerful Instance Manager that allows users to switch between over 100 different game setups easily. This is particularly useful for groups that play Palworld alongside other resource-heavy titles.

The provider offers exceptional mod flexibility, featuring a one-click modpack installer with convenient activate/deactivate toggles. During our testing, we successfully ran a 32-player Palworld instance alongside an ARK server on a single plan, with the Instance Manager cleanly splitting RAM resources to avoid any cross-contamination or performance drops. All plans utilize NVMe SSDs across 21 global data center locations.

While the service is robust, the per-gigabyte pricing can escalate quickly. Because Palworld has high RAM needs, a 16 GB plan can cost approximately $64 per month. Additionally, the 72-hour refund window is relatively short compared to industry leaders like Hostinger.

Pros Cons ✅ One-click modpack installer with toggles



✅ Instance Manager for 100+ games



✅ 21 global server locations



✅ 3–7 days of free backups



✅ Full crossplay support (PC, Xbox, PS5) ❌ RAM-heavy Palworld plans are expensive



❌ Short 72-hour refund window



❌ Slider-based dynamic pricing is confusing



❌ High renewal costs for large plans

★ Best for Mod Support BisectHosting Try BisectHosting

5. DatHost [Best Palworld Server Hosting for Performance (No CPU/RAM Caps)]

DatHost offers a unique, performance-first approach with a single all-inclusive plan priced at €12.90 per month (roughly $13–$14 USD). Unlike many competitors that throttle resources, DatHost provides unlimited CPU and RAM usage, which is ideal for admins running heavily modded or high-population servers.

Their infrastructure is top-tier, featuring AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D processors, DDR5 RAM, and high-speed NVMe SSDs with a 1+ Gbps uplink. In our testing of a 32-player server exploring the Feybreak expansion with over 300 base Pals, the hardware absorbed the load without a single dip in the tick rate over a four-hour session. They also lead the market in geographic coverage, with 48 locations across 38 countries.

The simplicity of a single plan is both a strength and a weakness. While it ensures everyone gets maximum performance, there are no tiered options for smaller groups on a tight budget. Additionally, the 30 GB storage limit may feel restrictive for communities running many large .pak mod files.

Pros Cons ✅ No CPU or RAM throttling



✅ Ryzen 9 7950X3D and DDR5 RAM



✅ 48 global locations (market leader)



✅ Unlimited game switching



✅ One-click mod installer ❌ Only one plan (no budget tiers)



❌ Small 30 GB storage limit



❌ Pricing is in EUR (USD conversion varies)

★ Best Performance (No CPU/RAM Caps) DatHost Try DatHost

6. GTXGaming [Best for Low Latency and Server Locations]

GTXGaming is an established provider with a deep network of 28 global data center locations, making it the best Palworld server hosting choice for players in less-served regions like Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe. Their custom panel is highly feature-rich and allows for advanced adjustments, such as pushing a server to 120 FPS server-side. During our testing on a 32-player Feybreak server, this tickrate adjustment made combat and Pal movement feel noticeably smoother.

Hardware options are robust, ranging from Intel i9 to Ryzen 7950X3D processors equipped with DDR5 RAM. For security, they utilize Enterprise Layer 4/7 DDoS protection. Mod support is equally comprehensive, featuring one-click CurseForge installation, a built-in UE4SS mod loader, and Steam Workshop support.

However, the panel has a steeper learning curve than more beginner-oriented hosts like Apex Hosting. Additionally, the 24-hour refund window is significantly shorter than the industry standard, so users should be certain of their choice before committing. Because they are UK-based, international buyers will also need to calculate conversion rates from GBP pricing.

Pros Cons ✅ 28 global server locations



✅ Advanced tickrate adjustments (120 FPS)



✅ Built-in UE4SS mod loader



✅ Ryzen 7950X3D hardware options



✅ Ryzen 7950X3D hardware options



✅ Full crossplay for Steam, Xbox, and PS5 ❌ Steep learning curve for beginners



❌ Very short 24-hour refund window



❌ GBP pricing requires conversion



❌ Reports of ping issues on some routes

★ Best for Low Latency & Server Locations GTXGaming Try GTXGaming

7. Nitrado [Best Palworld Server Hosting for Console and Crossplay]

Nitrado is a major player in the hosting space with a specific focus on console integration. They are the only provider that offers a native Windows Store/Xbox app, allowing console players to rent and manage their Palworld servers directly without needing a PC or web browser. In our test, an Xbox-only group had their server running in under 15 minutes using just the app.

The service uses SteelShield DDoS protection and offers game switching for up to five different titles while preserving saved data. They support full crossplay across Steam, Xbox, PS5, and Mac and provide automated daily backups.

Despite these strengths, Nitrado is often the worst-reviewed major provider, with a 3.8/5 Trustpilot score and frequent complaints regarding slow support response times and a strict no-refund policy. They also have the highest starting price in this roundup, and their 10-slot minimum purchase often forces small groups to overpay for resources they don’t need. Furthermore, there is no official mod support for Palworld on this platform.

Pros Cons ✅ Native Xbox/Windows Store app



✅ Simplest console-only setup



✅ Automated daily backups



✅ Game switching for 5 titles



✅ SteelShield™ DDoS protection ❌ No Palworld mod support



❌ Expensive starting price ($22.59/mo)



❌ Strict no-refund policy



❌ Poor reviews and slow support

★ Best for Console & Crossplay Nitrado Try Nitrado

8. GPortal [Best Palworld Server Hosting for Official Partner Quality]

GPortal is a premium German best Palworld server hosting provider known for being the official server partner for numerous AAA titles. They offer a high degree of institutional trust and data privacy, as they are fully GDPR-compliant under German law. Their standout feature is a short-term 3-day rental option starting at $1.80, which is perfect for testing latency or hosting a weekend session without a long-term commitment.

For security, GPortal uses a multi-layered Bulwark and Corero system to mitigate attacks. Their custom interface includes a Gamecloud feature for easy game switching, and they offer a dedicated PS5 Palworld server product. However, modding is limited to FTP only, as there is currently no one-click mod installation tool available.

A common frustration among users is that GPortal does not disclose hardware specs like CPU and RAM, making it difficult to know exactly what you are paying for. Additionally, their pricing varies significantly by region; for example, a server in Brazil might cost $35 per month while the same setup in Central Europe costs only $16 per month. Support response times for free users can also take multiple days.

Pros Cons ✅ Short-term 3-day rentals ($1.80)



✅ Official partner for AAA titles



✅ GDPR-compliant infrastructure



✅ Multi-layered DDoS protection



✅ Dedicated PS5 server options ❌ Undisclosed hardware specs



❌ No one-click mod installer



❌ Regional pricing variance



❌ Misleading 1,000-slot slider

★ Best for Official Partner Quality GPortal Try GPortal

9. Nodecraft [Best Control Panel UX]

Nodecraft holds the highest Trustpilot score in our review (4.9/5) and is heavily focused on the user experience. Their NodePanel is widely praised for its clean interface and friction-free management of logs, configs, and saves. A standout feature is the server state snapshot system, which allowed us to roll back a misconfigured setting in under 30 seconds during testing.

This best Palworld server hosting company offers a unique Lite tier, which hibernates when empty to save resources, alongside the always-on Pro tier. Their Save & Swap feature allows users to switch between 52 different titles while preserving their data. With 27 server locations, they have one of the largest networks available, including nodes in São Paulo, Tel Aviv, and Auckland.

However, Nodecraft is generally the most expensive provider when comparing RAM specifications. Users must be aware that Lite servers are NOT 24/7 and do not include automated backups. Furthermore, their support hours are limited to 11:30 AM – 8:00 PM CST, so they do not offer the 24/7 live assistance found at Apex Hosting or BisectHosting.

Pros Cons ✅ Highest Trustpilot score (4.9/5)



✅ Excellent NodePanel UX



✅ 30-second server snapshots



✅ Save & Swap for 52 titles



✅ Largest global network (27 locations) ❌ Most expensive per GB of RAM



❌ Lite plans hibernate (not 24/7)



❌ Support is not 24/7



❌ No backups on Lite plan

★ Best Control Panel UX Nodecraft Try Nodecraft

10. ScalaCube [Best for Game Switching and Multi-Game Servers]

ScalaCube specializes in multi-game hosting, allowing a single subscription to cover switching between Palworld and over 50 other titles. This is the primary differentiator for communities that don’t want to pay for separate subscriptions as their interests shift. In our test, our group switched from Palworld to ARK and back with zero additional cost and fully preserved world saves.

Their entry plan starts at $17.99 per month and includes 6 GB of RAM, SSD storage, and DDoS protection for up to 32 players. The custom control panel features one-click game installation and provides 24/7 support. They operate 10 global data centers primarily located in North America and Europe.

One significant limitation is that separate servers may be required for Steam and Xbox crossplay, which can fragment player groups and increase overall costs. Their network of 10 data centers is smaller than most competitors, which may limit low-latency options for players outside of NA and EU. Additionally, the feature set is more basic than specialist hosts like GTXGaming.

Pros Cons ✅ Switch between 50+ games



✅ Preserved world saves during swaps



✅ $17.99/mo for 6 GB RAM



✅ 24/7 technical support



✅ One-click game installation ❌ Steam/Xbox crossplay may need 2 servers



❌ Only 10 data center locations



❌ Basic feature set for Palworld



❌ Limited specialist documentation

★ Best for Game Switching & Multi-Game Servers ScalaCube Try ScalaCube

Provider Comparison Table

The following data summarizes the key specifications and entry prices for the best Palworld server hosting options.

Feature Hostinger Shockbyte Apex Bisect DatHost GTX Nitrado GPortal Nodecraft ScalaCube Starting Price $9.49/mo* $11.99/mo $22.49/mo $17.99/mo €12.90/mo £9.99/mo $22.59/mo $1.80/3d $9.98/mo $17.99/mo RAM 8–32 GB 8–16 GB 6–16 GB 6+ GB Unlimited 8–16 GB Slot-based Varies 2–12 GB 6 GB+ Player Slots Up to 32 8–32 Unlimited Up to 32 32 10–32 10–32 Varies Unlimited Up to 32 Control Panel Game Panel CP 2.0 Custom Starbase Custom Custom Nitrado Custom NodePanel Custom Mod Support Drag-drop FTP FTP + 1-click 1-click mods 1-click + FTP FTP FTP FTP FTP + snap FTP DDoS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Locations 9 12+ 15 21 48 28 8 Multiple [verify] 10 Crossplay PC only Steam+Xbox Steam+Xbox Steam+Xbox+PS5 All platforms Steam+Xbox+PS5 Steam+Xbox PC+Console Steam+Xbox Steam+Xbox Best For Value VPS Budget Beginners Mods Performance Low latency Console Official Panel UX Multi-game



*Hostinger promotional pricing requires a 24-month commitment. All prices sourced from official websites. Nodecraft reflects Pro plan starting tier.

Best Overall: Shockbyte – best balance of price, features, and accessibility

Shockbyte – best balance of price, features, and accessibility Best for Beginners: Apex Hosting – easiest setup and best support

Apex Hosting – easiest setup and best support Best Budget: Hostinger – lowest effective promotional price at $6.99/month (VPS, PC only, 24-month commitment)

Hostinger – lowest effective promotional price at $6.99/month (VPS, PC only, 24-month commitment) Best Performance: DatHost – unthrottled CPU/RAM on premium hardware

DatHost – unthrottled CPU/RAM on premium hardware Best for Mods: BisectHosting – 1-click modpack installer and deep modding support

BisectHosting – 1-click modpack installer and deep modding support Best for Crossplay: Nitrado – strongest console integration

Nitrado – strongest console integration Best for Large Communities: GTXGaming – 28 locations and scalable plans

GTXGaming – 28 locations and scalable plans Best Control Panel: Nodecraft – polished UX and server state management

Nodecraft – polished UX and server state management Best for Multi-Game: ScalaCube – switch between 50+ games on one plan



Selecting the best Palworld server hosting from this group ensures you avoid common performance pitfalls like RAM throttling. For those on a strict budget, looking at the cheapest Minecraft server hosting can help you understand the lower end of the gaming market.

Palworld Server Hosting Feature Comparison

The best Palworld server hosting must offer specialized tools to manage the game’s unique technical challenges. This matrix highlights major feature gaps, such as Nitrado‘s lack of mod support or Hostinger‘s missing crossplay.

Feature Hostin. Shock Apex Bisect DatHost GTX Nitrado GPortal Node Scala DDoS Protection ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ One-Click Install ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto Backups ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ One-Click Mods ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ Console/Crossplay ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Free Subdomain ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ 24/7 Support ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Live Chat** ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ Game Switching ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ Scheduled Restarts ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Steam Workshop* ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌

* SparkedHost backups require manual config.

** Nodecraft live chat is limited to business hours.

Reliable Palworld hosting requires scheduled restarts to manage the game’s notorious memory leak. If you’re looking for the best server hosting for Palworld, verify that your Palworld server host supports your preferred console, as several lack PlayStation 5 compatibility.

Top-tier Palworld dedicated server hosting will include automated backups to protect your world data from corruption. For those setting up Palworld private server hosting, having a free subdomain can make connecting significantly easier for your friends.

When choosing the best dedicated server hosting for Palworld, compare the availability of live chat support, which varies greatly among providers. If you want to learn more about the technical side, seeing how to host a Minecraft server offers similar management insights.

Minimum Server Requirements for Palworld

Identifying the best Palworld server hosting requires a firm understanding of hardware demands. While Pocketpair has not released official dedicated requirements, community testing suggests the following baselines.

Players CPU RAM Storage Notes 1–4 (Solo/LAN) 2-core @ 3.0 GHz 4–8 GB 10–20 GB SSD 8 GB recommended due to memory leak; restarts every 2–4 hours. 4–8 4-core @ 3.5 GHz 6–8 GB 20–30 GB SSD Sweet spot for casual friend groups. Restart every 2–3 hours. 8–16 6-core @ 3.8+ GHz 10–12 GB 30–50 GB SSD Base building and Pal AI load starts to stress RAM. NVMe recommended. 16–32 8-core @ 4.0+ GHz 16–32 GB 50–100+ GB NVMe Mods add 1–4 GB. Save files can reach 3+ GB. Restart every 1–2 hours.



The game is notorious for a server-side memory leak. Usage can grow from 2 GB to over 8 GB within hours, making frequent restarts essential. A quality Palworld hosting service will offer automated tools to handle this.

To find the best server hosting for Palworld, you must also account for save file bloat, as the level.sav file can exceed 60 MB on long-running worlds. Your Palworld server host should provide at least 16 GB of RAM for a 20-player server to avoid stuttering during high-demand tasks.

For Palworld dedicated server hosting, high-frequency Intel or AMD Ryzen processors are preferred. If you use Palworld private server hosting, even small groups benefit from NVMe storage for faster world loading. The best dedicated server hosting for Palworld will adapt to expansion content like the Feybreak (v0.4) update, which greatly increased the map size.

Understanding these requirements helps you answer “How much does a Palworld server cost?” for the performance you need. For similar hardware comparisons, check out other games like Palworld.

How to Choose the Right Palworld Server Host

Whether you’re looking for Palworld dedicated server hosting or a simple Palworld private server hosting setup, the following criteria are vital. To find the best server hosting for Palworld, look for providers that offer unthrottled resources.

Server Performance (RAM, CPU, SSD/NVMe)

Performance for the best Palworld server hosting is driven by single-thread CPU power. Palworld benefits from high per-core clock speeds of 4.0+ GHz to keep Pal AI responsive during raids. A quality Palworld hosting provider will disclose their hardware, as hidden specs from companies like GPortal make benchmarking impossible.

High-end Palworld dedicated server hosting uses NVMe drives to handle large save files quickly. Those seeking Palworld private server hosting should prioritize tick rate stability.

Server Locations

Proximity is the most important factor for the best Palworld server hosting, as every 1,000 km adds roughly 5–10 ms of latency. Excellent Palworld hosting options like Nodecraft offer 27 locations, while GTXGaming has 20.

When picking a Palworld server host, players in Oceania or South America must prioritize local nodes to avoid lag. To identify the best server hosting for Palworld, check the provider’s network map before buying. Users of Palworld private server hosting find that local servers significantly improve combat responsiveness.

Ease of Setup & Control Panel

The best Palworld server hosting should be easy to manage via an intuitive control panel. Beginners should look for Palworld hosting with custom panels like Apex Hosting’s or BisectHosting’s Starbase. As a Palworld server host, having a mobile app from providers like Nitrado or Nodecraft allows for management from your phone.

Advanced Palworld dedicated server hosting often provides root access for power users through VPS panels. To find the best server hosting for Palworld, look for one-click settings for difficulty and restarts. Palworld private server hosting is best managed with a panel that simplifies .ini edits.

The best dedicated server hosting for Palworld will always include automated backup tools. This ease of use influences how much a Palworld server costs when you factor in time saved.

Mod Support

Top-tier Palworld hosting providers like BisectHosting and GTXGaming offer one-click modpack installers; the best Palworld server hosting must support frameworks like UE4SS and PAK mods. As a Palworld server host, you must verify if they support Steam Workshop integration, which was added in late 2025. Note that Palworld’s dedicated server hosting on Linux sometimes struggles with UE4SS compatibility.

To secure the best server hosting for Palworld, ensure the provider allows manual FTP access. Those using Palworld private server hosting often want simple tools to enhance their worlds. The best dedicated server hosting for Palworld will offer a robust library of pre-vetted mods. Also, keep in mind that mod support quality often determines Palworld server cost for complex communities.

Scalability

The best Palworld server hosting allows your plan to grow alongside your community. Flexible Palworld hosting, like Apex Hosting, offers unlimited player slots. When acting as a Palworld server host, you should be able to upgrade your RAM or switch games mid-cycle.

Palworld dedicated server hosting should also be scalable to handle the 1.0 release due in 2026. Finding the best server hosting for Palworld means picking a provider with multi-game instance support; many start with Palworld private server hosting and scale up to larger environments.

Price & Billing Flexibility

Palworld hosting generally costs between $7 and $23 per month for entry plans. As a Palworld server host, you can find significant discounts on long-term commitments. Palworld dedicated server hosting for large groups can scale up to $100 per month.

Make sure to compare refund policies, which range from 24 hours to 30 days. The best dedicated server hosting for Palworld will offer high-end hardware at a competitive rate. Ultimately, your group size determines the answer to “How much does a Palworld server cost?”

DDoS Protection & Uptime Guarantees

Look for terabit-scale DDoS protection. Reliable Palworld hosting like Shockbyte offers a 100% uptime guarantee. When you’re a Palworld server host, you rely on mitigation from companies like Corero or Bulwark.

Finding the best server hosting for Palworld means prioritizing stability during traffic spikes. Palworld private server hosting users benefit from these same protections. The best dedicated server hosting for Palworld will have a proven track record of staying online.

My Overall Verdict on The Best Palworld Server Hosting

Selecting the best Palworld server hosting involves balancing performance with your specific budget. If you’re running a Palworld private server hosting on a budget, Hostinger is excellent for PC players who can commit long-term. Otherwise, the best dedicated server hosting for Palworld for modders is BisectHosting. Console players should choose Nitrado for its strong console integration.

Best Overall: Hostinger – lowest effective promotional price at $6.99/month , but is PC/Steam only and requires a long commitment.

– lowest effective promotional price at , but is PC/Steam only and requires a long commitment. Best Budget: Shockbyte – best balance of affordability, features, and ease of use for most Palworld players.

– best balance of affordability, features, and ease of use for most Palworld players. Best for Beginners: Apex Hosting – the easiest setup experience and most helpful support team.

– the easiest setup experience and most helpful support team. Best Performance: DatHost – unthrottled hardware with unlimited CPU and RAM for demanding servers.

– unthrottled hardware with unlimited CPU and RAM for demanding servers. Best for Mods: BisectHosting – one-click modpack installer and deep Palworld mod support.

– one-click modpack installer and deep Palworld mod support. Best for Crossplay: Nitrado – strongest console integration for Xbox and PlayStation players.

– strongest console integration for Xbox and PlayStation players. Best for Large Communities: GTXGaming – 28 global locations and scalable plans.

Encourage your community to review provider pages before committing to a plan. Ultimately, the best Palworld server hosting is the one that lets you focus on playing the game.

★ Best Palworld Server Hosting Best Overall Try Hostinger Best Budget Try Shockbyte

FAQs