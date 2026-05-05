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In Project Zomboid, the first step toward surviving the apocalypse with friends is finding the best Project Zomboid server hosting provider.

Built by The Indie Stone, Project Zomboid is no lightweight. Between its deep gameplay systems and the sheer weight of Steam Workshop mods, you’ll need decent hardware to keep a multiplayer session from turning into a slideshow.

Although you can self-host, dedicated hosting is more reliable. If you self-host, your PC must be on 24/7, and you have to deal with port forwarding. In addition, running the game client and Workshop mods simultaneously often causes performance issues and lag.

Finding the best server hosting for Project Zomboid takes more than a quick price check, so this guide breaks down our testing method, top picks for different use cases, server requirements, and everything else you need to decide.

Our Top Picks for the Best Project Zomboid Server Hosting

There are many Project Zomboid dedicated server hosting services to choose from. But these top picks are the best options right now. Each one stands out for different use cases and offers excellent features and performance specifically for Project Zomboid hosting.

Shockbyte – Best Project Zomboid server hosting overall, with a well-established reputation, top-tier hardware quality, and wide global coverage, including Asia-Pacific. Apex Hosting – Best Project Zomboid server hosting for beginners, thanks to its easy setup, user-friendly control panel, and 7-day money-back guarantee. ScalaCube – Best Project Zomboid server hosting for scalability, with RAM-based plans that range from 3 GB to 32 GB for accommodating fast-growing groups. GTXGaming – Best for customizable Project Zomboid hosting – clear plan options make it easy to find the right setup for your needs. Pine Hosting – Best-rated Project Zomboid server hosting that boasts an outstanding Trustpilot score for credibility, along with reliable customer support. DatHost – Best performance hardware for Project Zomboid, equipped with powerful hardware including AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs and 16 GB RAM per server. Nitrado – Best for flexible Project Zomboid server billing with both prepaid and subscription billing options that make it suitable for casual players. Host Havoc – Best Project Zomboid server hosting for reliability, with a 100 percent uptime guarantee and a very fast 10-minute average support response time. GPortal – Best specialist Project Zomboid server host, marketed as the world’s largest host for the game with multi-layered DDoS protection. Gravel Host – Best budget Project Zomboid server hosting with a $3.99 monthly plan that makes it an excellent choice for small groups with a very limited budget.

To learn more about these best Project Zomboid server hosting providers, check out the complete guide below, which also includes comprehensive tables for easy comparison.

How We Tested These Project Zomboid Server Hosts

To find the best Project Zomboid server hosting, we did hands-on testing. We bought various plans from different providers and measured setup times, Workshop mod installation, and memory stability. We also contacted customer support to test their responsiveness and helpfulness when things go wrong.

We only included companies with Project Zomboid dedicated server hosting pages. Generic VPS providers were excluded to make sure every host listed here is optimized for the unique needs of the resource-demanding survival game.

Our key criteria included one-click mod support and full access to configuration files. Since the game requires at least 4 GB RAM for modded gameplay, we prioritized the best Project Zomboid server hosting providers with high RAM allocation, along with NVMe SSD storage. We also verified that every host offers scheduled restarts to manage the game’s memory leak issue.

We tested over 15 providers to find what we consider the best server hosting for Project Zomboid – ten options ranging from budget picks to premium tiers, each verified for clear pricing, reliable mod management, and active community presence. Players also searching for the best Unturned server hosting will find several of these providers capable of hosting both zombie survival titles, though our evaluation focused entirely on Project Zomboid performance.

Best Project Zomboid Server Hosting Platforms Reviewed

The best Project Zomboid server hosting must have sufficient RAM, easy Workshop mod support, and full access to server configuration files. High-performance hardware (like NVMe storage), clear pricing, and reliable customer support are also essential. Evaluated through our comprehensive hands-on testing, the 10 Project Zomboid dedicated server hosting providers below meet these standards and stand out with their performance, features, and value.

1. Shockbyte [Best Project Zomboid Server Hosting Overall]

Shockbyte is the top choice for the best Project Zomboid server hosting, thanks in large part to its excellent hardware quality. Its servers use powerful AMD processors up to EPYC 4465P. Paired with NVMe SSDs, this makes them perfect for running heavy Workshop mods.

Plans start at $9.99 per month, with discounts for quarterly and annual billing. You also get a 72-hour money-back guarantee that you can initiate yourself without creating a ticket. This Project Zomboid dedicated server hosting provider has 99.9 percent uptime and a wide coverage, with multiple locations across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Shockbyte offers 24/7 support and also excels in providing security with DDoS protection and automatic backups. If you want the best server hosting for Project Zomboid with top-tier hardware and an established reputation, choose Shockbyte.

Pros Cons ✅ Uses high-end hardware



✅ 10+ global locations



✅ Quarterly/annual billing discounts



✅ Convenient self-serve refund option ❌ Support helpfulness can be inconsistent



❌ Renewals excluded from money-back guarantee



❌ Low RAM for entry-level plan



❌ Slow support during peak hours

★ BEST PROJECT ZOMBOID SERVER HOSTING OVERALL Shockbyte Try Shockbyte

2. Apex Hosting [Best Project Zomboid Server Hosting for Beginners]

For beginners researching how to make a Project Zomboid server, Apex Hosting is the best option. It makes the entire setup easy and offers more than 10 global locations, including Tokyo and Mumbai. In addition, it has a 7-day money-back guarantee, which gives server hosting newbies more confidence before committing to a regular subscription.

If you need more power for your Project Zomboid dedicated server hosting, you can check out the EX Series, which starts at $53.99 for the first month. This plan includes 16 GB of RAM, four dedicated vCores, and a dedicated IP, which makes it ideal for a large modded community with over 40 players.

Apex Hosting also offers 24/7 support. For beginners looking for the best Project Zomboid server hosting, this is a big plus, as they are more likely to encounter issues and ask questions than more experienced users.

Also worth mentioning – if you’ve ever looked into the best Terraria server hosting, Apex Hosting pops up there too, which says a lot about how versatile and reliable it is across different games.

Pros Cons ✅ Easy setup process



✅ Reliable 24/7 customer support



✅ Fast NVMe storage



✅ Automated backups ❌ Higher rates after the first month



❌ Limited 7-day refund policy



❌ Standard plans use shared CPU



❌ Low RAM for entry-level plan

★ BEST PROJECT ZOMBOID SERVER HOSTING FOR BEGINNERS Apex Hosting Try Apex Hosting

3. ScalaCube [Best Project Zomboid Server Hosting for Scalability]

ScalaCube is the best server hosting for Project Zomboid that can keep up with your growing community. Starting at 3 GB, it offers a wide range of RAM options that go up to 32 GB for very large public servers.

Similar to the other top options you’ll find when exploring how to host Project Zomboid server, this Project Zomboid dedicated server hosting provider has plenty of useful features. The list includes full FTP access, easy mod support, reliable DDoS protection, and 24/7 ticket support.

While its entry-level plan is a bit expensive, ScalaCube is the best Project Zomboid server hosting for admins who expect their player base to rapidly grow. With over 10 global locations, you can find a server close to your players to keep latency low.

Pros Cons ✅ Extensive RAM-based plans



✅ All plans include DDoS protection



✅ Easy mod support



✅ 10+ global server locations ❌ Pricey entry-level plan



❌ Inconsistent support responsiveness



❌ Limited live chat option



❌ The control panel can feel lacking for advanced users

★ BEST PROJECT ZOMBOID SERVER HOSTING FOR SCALABILITY ScalaCube Try ScalaCube

4. GTXGaming [Best for Customizable Project Zomboid Hosting]

Known as the UK’s top Minecraft server host, GTXGaming offers customizable plans for Project Zomboid, with clear price modifiers, unlike some of the best Project Zomboid server hosting providers. All plans come with 100 GB of NVMe storage and over 10 global location options. If you pay for a full year upfront, you can save up to 15 percent on your total bill.

The entry-level plan already offers 8 GB RAM, so your server runs smoothly right from the start, even with a few mods. You also get access to a convenient task scheduler that allows you to set backups, restarts, and Steam updates, along with other benefits like DDoS protection and 99.7 percent uptime.

GTXGaming is a big name in Minecraft and easily one of the best Project Zomboid server hosting providers – but it also grabs the top spot for ARK server hosting, which is seriously impressive. That said, there’s a small catch: the refund window is super tight. You only get 24 hours, which might feel a bit restrictive, especially if you’re just getting started.

Pros Cons ✅ Easily customizable plans



✅ Large NVMe storage on all plans



✅ 10+ global server locations



✅ Scheduled restarts/backups ❌ Very limited refund policy



❌ Lower uptime than other top picks



❌ GBP currency rate fluctuations



❌ Support can be inconsistent

★ BEST FOR CUSTOMIZABLE PROJECT ZOMBOID HOSTING GTXGaming Try GTXGaming

5. Pine Hosting [Best-Rated Project Zomboid Server Hosting]

Among the best Project Zomboid server hosting providers listed here, Pine Hosting has the highest score on Trustpilot with 4.9 out of 5. With a 99.99 percent uptime guarantee and strong DDoS protection, it keeps your server safe and online around the clock.

Plans are slot-based with dedicated CPU allocation up to 300 percent, which makes it an ideal Project Zomboid dedicated server hosting for modded servers. You can get incredible discounts if you choose longer plans, with up to 30 percent off for annual payments.

Pine Hosting includes convenient tools for easy server management, including a Workshop mod installer and a task scheduler. It’s a strong candidate for best server hosting for Project Zomboid among support-conscious players, offering round-the-clock assistance that’s both speedy and genuinely helpful.

Pros Cons ✅ Highly rated on Trustpilot



✅ Dedicated CPU allocation



✅ Very reliable 24/7 support



✅ Big discount for annual payment ❌ Limited refund policy



❌ Fewer locations than other top picks



❌ Pricing model can limit flexibility



❌ Relatively small Trustpilot review sample size

★ BEST-RATED PROJECT ZOMBOID SERVER HOSTING Pine Hosting Try Pine Hosting

6. DatHost [Best Performance Hardware for Project Zomboid]

DatHost offers incredible hardware quality by using AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPUs and DDR5 RAM, which makes it the best Project Zomboid server hosting for users who want top-tier performance and for players also looking for a great server host for Palworld.

Every Project Zomboid plan includes 16 GB RAM and unlimited player slots, with the annual plan offering a massive discount that cuts the monthly price by around half. You also get a 14-day money-back guarantee, which is much longer than what the other contenders for the best server hosting for Project Zomboid typically offer. This gives you a lot of time to test both the performance and the support reliability.

DatHost is also a solid pick if you need a more flexible Project Zomboid dedicated server hosting for global player groups. It offers instant server relocation, which allows you to easily move your server to different regions across the world, from North America to Asia-Pacific.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional hardware quality



✅ Instant server relocation



✅ Unlimited player slots



✅ Massive annual payment discount ❌ The control panel can be confusing initially



❌ Limited RAM scaling options



❌ No live chat



❌ EUR currency rate fluctuations

★ BEST PERFORMANCE HARDWARE FOR PROJECT ZOMBOID DatHost Try DatHost

7. Nitrado [Best for Flexible Project Zomboid Server Billing]

Nitrado is a highly reputable brand that distinguishes itself from other top options for the best Project Zomboid server hosting with its flexible billing methods. It offers both prepaid and subscription billing, which makes it perfect for casual players who want to rent a server without long-term commitments.

Plans start at $6.59 for 30 days with four slots. Even with just the entry-level plan, this Project Zomboid dedicated server hosting gives you perks like daily backups, strong DDoS protection, and wide service coverage for low-latency gaming. If you’re learning how to host Project Zomboid server and also play other games, you can install up to five different games on one server and switch between them anytime.

A strong pick for the best server hosting for Project Zomboid, Nitrado offers 99.9 percent uptime and customer support through email or chat. You also get a 14-day money-back guarantee on your first order, so you can test the performance and overall service without much risk.

Pros Cons ✅ Prepaid and subscription billing options



✅ Daily backups



✅ Strong DDoS protection



✅ Easy game switching ❌ Refund policy limited to your first order



❌ Inconsistent customer support



❌ Limited hardware transparency



❌ The control panel can feel outdated

★ BEST FOR FLEXIBLE PROJECT ZOMBOID SERVER BILLING Nitrado Try Nitrado

8. Host Havoc [Best Project Zomboid Server Hosting for Reliability]

If reliability and customer support are your priorities, Host Havoc is the best Project Zomboid server hosting that excels in those areas. It offers 100 percent uptime, backed by a credit policy of 5 percent of monthly fees per hour of downtime (up to 100 percent). In addition, it has fast support, with an average ticket response time of 10 minutes or less, and is a reliable Rust server host as well.

Host Havoc offers slot-based plans starting at $12 per month for eight slots. There are 10 plans to choose from, with the higher tiers offering lower prices per slot. With your first purchase from this Project Zomboid dedicated server hosting, you get a 72-hour money-back guarantee.

For admins who need guaranteed uptime and fast ticket resolution, Host Havoc is an easy choice for the best server hosting for Project Zomboid. It provides useful tools for server management, including Workshop one-click install, file manager, offsite backups, and log viewer.

On top of that, Host Havoc is also featured in the top three of our best Valheim server hosting picks, which just reinforces how dependable it is across different survival games.

Pros Cons ✅ Fast support response time



✅ 100 percent uptime guarantee



✅ 10+ global locations



✅ Easy mod installation tools ❌ No guaranteed RAM per slot



❌ Limited refund policy



❌ No live chat



❌ Limited Asia-Pacific locations

★ BEST PROJECT ZOMBOID SERVER HOSTING FOR RELIABILITY Host Havoc Try Host Havoc

9. GPortal [Best Specialist Project Zomboid Server Host]

Marketed as the world’s largest Project Zomboid host, GPortal offers a platform optimized specifically for the game. It features multi-layered DDoS protection through Bulwark and Corero, along with a 99.9 percent uptime guarantee and 24/7 ticket support. Setup is nearly instant, which allows you to jump into the zombie apocalypse right away.

RAM-based plans start at around $10.09 for 30 days. GPortal is also the best Project Zomboid server hosting for casual players who want a professional server for a short weekend session without a monthly commitment, thanks to the cheap 3-day rental option.

Every GPortal plan includes 50 GB of backup storage and access to more than 10 locations across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. At just 72 hours, the refund window is a bit short compared to other top picks for the best server hosting for Project Zomboid.

For those branching out into other survival games and looking for the best Conan Exiles server hosting, keep in mind that GPortal also lands in our top three picks, so it’s definitely worth checking out.

Pros Cons ✅ Outstanding DDoS protection



✅ Cheap 3-day rentals



✅ Quick initial setup



✅ 10+ global server locations ❌ PZ server capped at 32 player slots



❌ Support quality can be inconsistent



❌ No live chat support



❌ Limited refund policy

★ BEST SPECIALIST PROJECT ZOMBOID SERVER HOST GPortal Try GPortal

10. Gravel Host [Best Budget Project Zomboid Server Hosting]

Gravel Host is the best Project Zomboid server hosting option for budget-conscious players and is also notable as a cheap Minecraft server host. Named after Project Zomboid items like Crowbar and Katana, the plans start at just $3.99 per month. This entry-level deal already gets you 4 GB RAM and 25 GB NVMe storage, which allows you to run a functional server for a small group.

Even with the affordable prices, all plans include great features like unlimited player slots, a built-in firewall manager, and over three months of backups. You also get a 72-hour money-back guarantee, but only on your first purchase, similar to the refund policies of many other providers.

Gravel Host has servers located in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As one of the best Project Zomboid server hosting providers, it also offers full file access for customizing your game and strong DDoS protection to keep attackers away.

Pros Cons ✅ Very low entry price



✅ Reliable DDoS protection



✅ Unlimited player slots



✅ Built-in firewall manager ❌ Limited support options



❌ Uses DDR4 instead of DDR5



❌ Restrictive refund policy



❌ Inconsistent support response times

★ BEST BUDGET PROJECT ZOMBOID SERVER HOSTING Gravel Host Try Gravel Host

Provider Comparison Table

Feature Shockbyte Apex Hosting ScalaCube GTXGaming Pine Hosting DatHost Nitrado Host Havoc GPortal Gravel Host Starting Price $9.99 per month $5.99 first month $16 per month $12.82 per month $11.50 per month $17.37 per month $6.59 per month $12 per month $10.09 per month $3.99 per month Pricing Model Per GB RAM Per GB RAM Per GB RAM Per Slot Hybrid Flat rate Per Slot Per Slot Per GB RAM Per GB RAM Refund Window 72 hours 7 days 7 days 24 hours 48 hours 14 days 14 days 72 hours 72 hours 72 hours Trustpilot Score 3.8/5 (10,000+) 4.6/5 (8,000+) 4.5/5 (4,700+) 4.7/5 (1,300+) 4.9/5 (700+) 4.6/5 (300+) 3.9/5 (7,400+) 4.7/5 (1,500+) 4.5/5 (2,800+) 4.6/5 (900+) Server Locations 10+ global 10+ global 10+ global 20+ global 8 global 20+ global 8+ global 10+ global 10+ global 10+ global Support Hours 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7 Not specified 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7 Best For Best overall Beginners Scalability Customizable plans Highest-rated Best hardware Flexible billing Reliability PZ specialist Best budget

All prices and features are sourced directly from each provider’s official website and are accurate at the time of writing. Prices are in USD unless noted otherwise. The money-back guarantees of some of the best Project Zomboid server hosting providers are usually limited to the first order only.

Project Zomboid Server Hosting Feature Comparison

Game server hosting services often have a long list of features. But for Project Zomboid dedicated server hosting, these features are more important than others: RAM allocation (mod stability), scheduled restarts (memory leak management), NVMe storage (faster mod loading at startup), and Workshop one-click installs. Look for them first when checking how to host Project Zomboid server.

Feature Shockbyte Apex Hosting ScalaCube GTXGaming Pine Hosting DatHost Nitrado Host Havoc GPortal Gravel Host Workshop Mod Support ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ One-Click Workshop Install ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Custom Server Config Access ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NVMe SSD Storage ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ DDoS Protection ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Automated Backups ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Scheduled Restarts / Tasks ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Free Subdomain ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ 24/7 Live Chat Support ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ Game Switching ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✗ Dedicated PZ Hosting Page ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Prepaid (No Subscription) ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✓ ✗ Money-Back Guarantee ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Free Server Migration ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ Unlimited Player Slots ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✓

Feature availability is based on official websites and documentation of the best Project Zomboid server hosting. All info is accurate as of this writing.

Minimum Server Requirements for Project Zomboid

Although you can get Project Zomboid for free, it still has server requirements, which depend on how you play and increase significantly when running multiple mod packs at the same time. Large mod collections, in particular, can push RAM usage to over 16 GB on a busy server even if you have the best Project Zomboid server hosting.

Project Zomboid servers are prone to memory leaks during long sessions. To maintain stability on a modded server, you should schedule auto-restarts every six to 12 hours. This simple step prevents performance issues and crashes caused by running the game for too long.

Storage is also important for the best server hosting for Project Zomboid, as major mod packs can consume over 10 GB of space. NVMe SSD is highly recommended over standard SSD or HDD for smoother performance.

Setup / Use Case RAM CPU Storage Notes Vanilla (2-8 players) 4-8 GB Quad-core (2.5+ GHz) 10-15 GB Significantly lower RAM can cause instability Small group + mods (2-15 players) 6-10 GB Quad-core (3.0+ GHz) 15-30 GB NVMe SSD recommended for fast mod loading Community server (15-30 players) 10-16 GB Quad-core (3.5+ GHz) 20-40 GB Multiple mod packs + large map areas; scheduled restarts every 6-12 hrs advised Large modded server (30-64 players) 16-24 GB Hexa-core 30-80 GB Heavy Workshop mod stack; PZ memory leaks worsen with uptime, auto-restart required Maximum (64+ players with mods) 20-32 GB Ryzen 9 / EPYC 50-100 GB DDR5 and NVMe are important at this scale

The listed minimum requirements are for the current version of the game (Build 42) at the time of writing. When considering the best Project Zomboid server hosting, always choose a plan with enough headroom for future mods and expansions.

How To Choose the Right Project Zomboid Server Host

There are many factors to consider for the best Project Zomboid server hosting. But the most important things to look into are RAM allocation, Workshop mod support, server locations, pricing model, auto-restart settings, and refund policy. Check these first when exploring how to make a Project Zomboid server before going through the entire list of features.

RAM Requirements

Project Zomboid is one of the most RAM-intensive survival games, with the best Project Zomboid server hosting requiring at least 4-8 GB for even a basic setup. For comparison, a Minecraft server can run on just 1-2 GB of RAM, which is one of the first things you’ll learn when researching how to host a Minecraft server.

An important thing to keep in mind when reviewing how to host Project Zomboid server is that Workshop mod packs are particularly demanding. This high usage means your Project Zomboid dedicated server hosting needs plenty of headroom to keep up as your survivor group grows and explores.

Keep in mind that the game also has known memory leak issues. Servers running for over 12 hours can become unstable. This is why it’s important to find the best server hosting for Project Zomboid that includes scheduled auto-restarts.

Steam Workshop Mod Support

The best Project Zomboid server hosting simplifies modding with two main methods. Most hosts offer easy installation using Workshop IDs. For more control, you can also manually upload files via FTP or a file manager.

Storage is an important aspect if you’re digging into how to host Project Zomboid server, as large mod collections can consume 5-15 GB of space. Using a Project Zomboid dedicated server hosting service like Shockbyte or Apex Hosting is ideal because they use NVMe storage. These faster drives help reduce the time it takes for custom maps to load.

Server Location and Latency

Server location is a big factor for a smooth experience. While Project Zomboid is not as fast-paced as first-person shooters, high latency of over 200 milliseconds causes desync.

As a rule of thumb, when researching how to make a Project Zomboid server, always choose the best Project Zomboid server hosting with server locations close to most players. A shorter distance means lower latency and smoother gameplay.

Not all providers offer the same wide coverage. When searching for the best server hosting for Project Zomboid, you’ll find that some providers have over 10 locations (like GPortal and GTXGaming), while others focus on fewer but higher-quality nodes. Pine Hosting is an example of the latter and also stands out as one of the best options for players in AU/APAC, along with Apex Hosting.

Pricing Model: RAM-Based vs. Slot-Based

Choosing the best Project Zomboid server hosting involves picking between two common pricing models: RAM-based and slot-based.

RAM-based hosting gives you a guaranteed amount of memory and is ideal for modded servers. Hosts that price servers per GB of RAM make it easy to scale as needed.

In contrast, slot-based hosting charges per player. While cheaper for small vanilla groups, the RAM is sometimes shared among many customers. This can lead to lag if the best Project Zomboid server hosting provider under-allocates resources for the game’s heavy requirements.

For Project Zomboid dedicated server hosting, we recommend RAM-based plans if you’re just learning how to make a Project Zomboid server. These give you enough power to run multiple Workshop mods without the performance bottlenecks often found in slot-based options. If you’re just starting and have a limited budget, doing legit online side hustles can help with your monthly payments.

Scheduled Restarts and Memory Management

Project Zomboid servers often develop memory leaks during long sessions. If a server runs for 12-24 hours without a reboot, it may lag or crash. Most of the best Project Zomboid server hosting providers have easy tools in the game panel to schedule automatic restarts for keeping your world fresh and stable.

Some hosts also include automated backups. This feature is a lifesaver for players, as it protects your progress from world corruption or mod errors. The best server hosting for Project Zomboid should include both scheduled restarts and automatic backups, like DatHost and Host Havoc.

Refund Policies and Money-Back Guarantees

Refund policies vary between the best Project Zomboid server hosting providers. Most hosts offer a money-back guarantee, but it usually applies to your first order only. Renewals are almost always excluded from refunds.

Be aware that, when analyzing how to make a Project Zomboid server, some hosts are very strict and require a valid reason before a refund. Even the best Project Zomboid server hosting won’t refund your money just because you changed your mind. You often need to show a technical issue that they can’t fix.

Before choosing a Project Zomboid dedicated server hosting, use the refund window to test mod installations and support responsiveness. If you encounter issues or find the support too unreliable, request your refund before the window closes.

Note that the refund window isn’t the same for all the best Project Zomboid server hosting providers. Some offer a 7-day money-back guarantee, while others are limited to just 24 or 48 hours.

Final Verdict: Which Project Zomboid Server Host Should You Choose?

Pricing model, RAM, hardware quality, mod support, and refund policy are some of the most important things you need to evaluate when looking for the best Project Zomboid server hosting provider. Ultimately, the best one for you depends on your budget and preferences. These are the best options for different situations:

For the best overall: Shockbyte

For beginners: Apex Hosting

For the best scalability: ScalaCube

For customizable plans: GTXGaming

For the best-rated service: Pine Hosting

For the best performance hardware: DatHost

For flexible billing options: Nitrado

For the best reliability: Host Havoc

For the best specialist hosting: GPortal

For budget hosting: Gravel Host

Before committing to a subscription, make sure to check the official websites of the best Project Zomboid server hosting providers to confirm the current pricing and plans.

And if you’re still on the fence, our full best game server hosting guide is a great place to start. It breaks down the top providers in a simple way, so you can quickly figure out what works best for your needs, whether it’s Project Zomboid or something else entirely.

★ BEST PROJECT ZOMBOID SERVER HOSTING OVERALL Shockbyte Try Shockbyte

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