Best VPN for Network Security in 2026

Finding the best VPN for network security means looking beyond basic encryption to features that protect your entire network from multiple threat vectors. A secure VPN needs leak protection, a reliable kill switch, threat blocking, and encryption that holds up under real-world conditions.

NordVPN and Surfshark both deliver comprehensive network security through different approaches. NordVPN offers Threat Protection Pro for malware and phishing blocking, while Surfshark provides CleanWeb and unlimited device coverage. Both use AES-256 and ChaCha20 encryption with independently audited no-logs policies.

In this guide, I’ll explain what network security features matter most and how each VPN implements them.

Quick Comparison: Best VPNs for Network Security

VPN Encryption Kill Switch Threat Protection Leak Protection Lowest Price NordVPN AES-256 / ChaCha20 System-level Threat Protection Pro (malware, phishing, ads) DNS, IPv6, WebRTC $2.99/month Surfshark AES-256 / ChaCha20 All platforms CleanWeb (ads, malware domains) DNS, IPv6, WebRTC $1.99/month

What Makes a VPN Secure for Networks?

Network security requires multiple layers of protection working together. A VPN with strong encryption but a weak kill switch still leaves your network vulnerable during connection drops. Here are all the elements that have to click together for secure connectivity:

Encryption secures data in transit. AES-256 and ChaCha20 are the current standards – both are considered unbreakable with existing technology. The encryption cipher matters less than proper implementation and key exchange protocols.

Best VPNs for Network Security Reviewed

Based on my extensive testing, NordVPN and Surfshark offer the most secure connectivity at the moment. Keep reading to find out why.

1. NordVPN [Overall Best VPN for Network Security]

NordVPN provides the most comprehensive network security package available at consumer pricing. The combination of Threat Protection Pro, system-level kill switch, and five independent audits makes it the top choice for securing home and business networks.

Feature Specification Servers 8,000+ servers in 100+ countries Encryption ChaCha20-Poly1305 (NordLynx), AES-256-GCM (OpenVPN) Kill switch System-level (blocks all non-VPN traffic) Leak protection DNS, IPv6, WebRTC Threat protection Threat Protection Pro (malware, phishing, trackers, ads) Privacy audits 5 no-logs audits (Deloitte, PwC) Simultaneous connections 10 devices Starting price $2.99/month (2-year plan)

Network Security Features

The system-level kill switch is NordVPN’s strongest network security feature. Unlike app-level kill switches that only block traffic from the VPN application, NordVPN’s implementation blocks all system traffic when the VPN connection drops. During testing, forcibly killing the VPN process resulted in immediate internet disconnection – no unencrypted packets escaped.

Threat Protection Pro extends security beyond encryption. The feature scans downloads for malware, blocks access to known phishing domains, and strips tracking scripts from web pages. In June 2024, AV-Comparatives certified NordVPN as the first VPN provider to pass their anti-phishing test, detecting at least 85% of phishing URLs with zero false positives.

DNS leak protection routes all DNS queries through NordVPN’s private DNS servers. Your ISP never sees which domains you’re resolving. IPv6 leak protection blocks IPv6 traffic entirely when connected, preventing leaks on dual-stack networks. WebRTC leak protection is available through browser extensions.

Post-quantum encryption, introduced in late 2024, protects against future quantum computing threats. Current encryption remains secure, but NordVPN is already implementing quantum-resistant algorithms for long-term security. NordVPN is my #1 pick for the best VPN on the market, and now you can see why.

Pros Cons ✅ System-level kill switch



✅ Threat Protection Pro (AV-Comparatives certified)



✅ 5 independent security audits



✅ Post-quantum encryption



✅ Private DNS on every server ❌ 10-device limit



❌ Threat Protection Pro only on Windows/macOS

Why I chose NordVPN: It’s the best VPN for network security when comprehensive protection matters. The system-level kill switch, certified threat protection, and five audits provide verifiable security across your entire network.

2. Surfshark [Best-Value VPN for Network Security]

Surfshark delivers strong network security at nearly half the price of competitors. Unlimited device connections mean you can secure every device on your network with a single subscription – a significant advantage for households with multiple phones, laptops, and streaming devices.

Feature Specification Servers 4,500+ servers in 100 countries Encryption ChaCha20-Poly1305 (WireGuard), AES-256-GCM (OpenVPN) Kill switch Available on all platforms Leak protection DNS, IPv6, WebRTC Threat protection CleanWeb (malware domains, ads, trackers) Privacy audits 2 no-logs audits (Deloitte 2023, 2025) Simultaneous connections Unlimited Starting price $1.99/month (2-year plan)

Network Security Features

Unlimited device connections transform Surfshark into a whole-network security solution. Instead of choosing which 10 devices to protect (like with most VPNs), you can cover every device in your household. This eliminates the common security gap where some devices remain unprotected due to connection limits.

CleanWeb blocks malware domains, phishing sites, and intrusive ads at the DNS level. While not as comprehensive as NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro (which scans downloaded files), CleanWeb effectively prevents connections to known malicious domains.

The kill switch operates on all platforms, including mobile. Testing confirmed it blocks traffic immediately when the VPN connection drops. Surfshark added Everlink in June 2025, a connection stability feature that recovers dropped VPN connections without exposing your IP address. This makes it one of the best VPNs for privacy, hands down.

MultiHop routes traffic through two VPN servers for additional encryption. This adds a second layer of protection – even if one server is compromised, your traffic remains encrypted from the first server. Dynamic MultiHop lets you choose your own server combinations rather than being limited to preset pairs.

Camouflage Mode disguises VPN traffic as regular HTTPS browsing. This prevents networks from detecting and blocking VPN connections, useful on restrictive networks or in countries that block VPN protocols.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited devices



✅ Lowest price ($1.99/mo)



✅ Kill switch on all platforms



✅ MultiHop double encryption



✅ Camouflage Mode for obfuscation ❌ Fewer audits than NordVPN (2 vs 5)

Why I chose Surfshark: It’s the best-value VPN for network security when protecting multiple devices. Unlimited connections at $1.99/month means comprehensive coverage for your entire household without per-device costs.

Best VPNs for Network Security Compared

We’ll finish up this best VPN for network security guide by comparing NordVPN vs Surfshark. Here’s a quick overview.

Kill Switch Implementation

Both VPNs offer system-level kill switches that block all internet traffic when the VPN connection drops. NordVPN provides both system-level and app-level options – you can choose to kill only specific applications rather than your entire connection. Surfshark’s kill switch is system-level by default, cutting all traffic until the VPN reconnects.

Threat Protection

NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro provides more comprehensive protection: it scans downloaded files for malware, blocks phishing URLs in real-time, and strips trackers. Surfshark’s CleanWeb blocks malicious domains but doesn’t scan files. For users who want active malware protection integrated with their VPN, NordVPN has the edge.

Device Coverage

Surfshark’s unlimited connections provide better whole-network coverage. A typical household has 10+ connected devices – phones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. NordVPN’s 10-device limit may require choosing which devices to protect, while Surfshark covers everything.

Router Support

Both VPNs support router installation, which protects all devices on your network regardless of connection limits. Installing a VPN on your router means every device connecting to that router gets VPN protection automatically, including devices that don’t support VPN apps directly.

