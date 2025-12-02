5 Best VPNs for Genshin Impact: How to Reduce Lag and Ping

Finding the best VPN for Genshin Impact won’t unlock other servers, but it can make things smoother when you’re far from your region, traveling, or dealing with routing that throws your timing off. Dodge timing feels tighter, skill inputs register when you mean them to, and co-op sessions stop randomly booting you because your connection had a moment.

I’ve put dozens of VPNs through real Genshin Impact testing across Asia, America, Europe, and TW/HK/MO servers. The goal was simple: find which ones helped stabilize routing and cut latency enough to matter – not just slap a VPN layer over the problem. Most made things worse. A few actually helped.

This guide covers the 5 VPNs that delivered consistent results. They keep gameplay smooth during Spiral Abyss runs, prevent random disconnects, and help maintain stable ping when you’re far from your assigned region or on unstable networks.

My Top Picks for Best VPN for Genshin Impact

I tested these VPNs by actually playing Genshin Impact – co-op domains, world bosses, Spiral Abyss, the works. Three stood out from the pack for keeping gameplay smooth across different server regions without causing more problems than they solved.

NordVPN: Delivers the most consistent performance for Genshin Impact players. The NordLynx protocol keeps ping jumps minimal, even on distant Asian servers, and the network size means you’ve got optimized routes to every Genshin region. My ping to Asia servers from NA stayed around 130-145ms, which is totally playable. Surfshark: Excellent value without compromising stability. Unlimited devices means full friend groups can run it if needed. Strong Asian routing and clean performance make it the best affordable pick. ExpressVPN: Built around stability. The Lightway protocol holds connections steady during long sessions, and switching locations is instant — great if you travel or bounce between networks.

Those three consistently delivered during my testing. Below, I’m breaking down all five services with specific performance data, ping measurements, and real-world testing results.

Best VPN for Genshin Impact: 5 Fast Options for Smooth Gameplay

Each review includes: performance verdict, actual ping numbers to Genshin servers, co-op stability testing results, how connections held up during extended sessions, coverage for different server regions, relevant security features, and anything else worth mentioning. Check the data, read my conclusions, pick what works for your situation.

1. NordVPN [Best Overall VPN for Genshin Impact]

Feature Specification Servers 7,400+ servers in 100+ countries Speed ~300 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Simultaneous connections Up to 10 devices Protocols NordLynx (WireGuard-based), OpenVPN, NordWhisper (restricted network protocol) Security AES-256 encryption, kill switch, Threat Protection, dark-web monitoring, MFA, Double VPN Privacy Audited no-logs policy, RAM-only servers, based in Panama Genshin Impact performance Minimal ping increase (~10-15 ms), excellent Asia server routing, stable co-op sessions Starting price $12.99/month (monthly plan)

When I tested NordVPN with Genshin Impact, the results immediately stood out. Connecting to Asia servers from North America brought my ping to around 130-145ms – high enough to notice, but low enough that dodging still works and co-op domains stay playable. That’s genuinely impressive, considering the distance. It’s also my top recommendation for the best gaming VPN overall.

The server selection gives you optimized paths to every Genshin region. It helps you find cleaner routes, depending on where you play, especially if your ISP routing feels messy.

Pro tip Pick Tokyo or Singapore servers when connecting to Asia region in Genshin. Both offer excellent routing for the game servers, and choosing ones with under 30% load keeps your connection stable during peak hours when everyone’s doing dailies.

Threat Protection handles security automatically. It blocks malicious sites and DDoS attempts without you needing to configure anything. Useful if you’re active in the Genshin community and worried about targeted attacks from salty co-op partners.

The split tunneling feature lets you route Genshin through the VPN while Discord or other voice apps stay on your regular connection. Voice quality stays clear, and you’re still getting the VPN benefits for game traffic. I used this setup constantly during co-op sessions with friends overseas.

Updates and patches download fast even with the VPN active. I tested this during a major version update and speeds kept above 260 Mbps throughout. Never felt like the VPN was slowing down my downloads.

Pros Cons ✅ NordLynx keeps ping increases minimal on nearby servers



✅ 7,400+ servers provide optimized routes to all Genshin regions



✅ Threat Protection runs automatically without manual setup



✅ Split tunneling keeps voice chat quality high during co-op



✅ Fast download speeds even during major patch days ❌ Browser-based login becomes annoying with frequent use

Why I chose NordVPN: It’s the strongest all-around pick for Genshin players. Stable routing, predictable performance, and clean long-session behavior make it the most reliable choice overall.

2. Surfshark [Best Budget VPN for Genshin Impact]

Feature Specification Servers 3,200+ servers in 100+ countries Speed ~295 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Simultaneous connections Unlimited Protocols WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2 Security AES-256 encryption, kill switch, DNS leak protection, CleanWeb ad/tracker blocking, MultiHop routing, obfuscation Privacy RAM-only servers, independently audited architecture, strict no-logs policy Genshin Impact performance ~15-20 ms ping increase, reliable Asian server connections, unlimited devices Starting price $15.45/month (monthly subscription)

Surfshark surprised me with how well it handled Genshin Impact despite the budget pricing. Long-term plans drop to under $2/month, which is ridiculous value for what you’re getting. My ping to Asia servers sat around 145-160ms from NA – slightly higher than NordVPN but still completely playable for domains and bosses.

The unlimited device support changes how friend groups can coordinate. Everyone connects through the same regional servers without needing individual subscriptions. I had my whole co-op group running it simultaneously – PC, PS5, everything worked. If you need help with the installation, check my how to set up a VPN guide.

Coverage across 100 countries includes a strong presence in Asia where it matters most for Genshin. Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong servers all performed well during testing. European server options are solid too for players on EU servers wanting to explore other regions.

Pro tip Use Surfshark’s static IP add-on if you play Genshin on multiple servers regularly. It prevents miHoYo’s security system from flagging your account for suspicious location changes, which can trigger verification emails or temporary locks.

WireGuard kept connections smooth throughout my testing. Combat felt responsive, dodging worked properly, and I didn’t experience the input delay that makes some VPNs unusable for action games. Co-op domains ran without desyncing issues.

CleanWeb filtering removes background processes that eat bandwidth. When you’re running Genshin plus Discord plus browsers, this actually helps keep your connection cleaner. Also blocks those annoying Genshin fan site ads when you’re looking up character builds.

NoBorders mode works great for players in regions with restricted internet. If you’re dealing with university networks, workplace restrictions, or government controls, this feature keeps Genshin accessible.

Pros Cons ✅ Unlimited devices perfect for friend group coordination



✅ Budget pricing under $2/month on annual plans



✅ Strong Asian server presence for Genshin regions



✅ CleanWeb reduces bandwidth usage from background processes



✅ NoBorders bypasses restrictive networks easily ❌ Ping runs slightly higher on very distant connections

Why I chose Surfshark: It delivers legitimate performance at a price point that doesn’t hurt. Perfect for friend groups who want to coordinate cross-server play without everyone spending premium money.

3. ExpressVPN [Most Reliable VPN for Genshin Impact]

Feature Specification Servers 3,000+ servers in 100+ countries Speed ~267 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Simultaneous connections Up to 14 devices on the highest plan Protocols Lightway, OpenVPN, IKEv2 Security AES-256 encryption, Network Lock kill switch, DNS leak protection, TrustedServer (RAM-only architecture) Privacy Audited no-logs policy, RAM-only servers, based in the British Virgin Islands Genshin Impact performance Lightway protocol for consistency, broad server coverage, stable connections Starting price $12.99/month

ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol proved its worth during Genshin Impact testing. The connection stability stood out – I never got randomly kicked during co-op, even during peak Asian server hours when traffic gets heavy. That reliability matters when you’re in the middle of a domain run with friends.

Regional switching happens fast with ExpressVPN. I regularly bounce between servers, depending on which friends are online, and the transition takes seconds. Some VPNs make you wait forever to establish new connections – this one doesn’t waste your time.

Pro tip Use ExpressVPN’s built-in speed test before starting your Genshin session. It shows you which servers are performing best right now, not just theoretically. Server performance varies by time of day, so checking before you play ensures optimal routing.

The RAM-only server architecture means your data gets wiped after each session. For players worried about account security – especially if you’re spending money on Genesis Crystals – this provides extra peace of mind. Network Lock cuts your connection instantly if the VPN drops, preventing your real IP from leaking.

Coverage spans 100+ countries with particularly good Asian server options. Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan servers all gave me solid performance. European and American coverage is comprehensive too for players accessing those regions.

Patch downloads stayed fast even during version updates when everyone’s hammering the servers. Speeds held steady above 200 Mbps, which meant I wasn’t waiting forever to start playing after maintenance ended.

The pricing sits on the higher end without offering dramatically better Genshin performance than cheaper options. You’re paying for the reliability and support quality more than raw speed improvements. Higher tiers also bring goodies like parental controls, but you don’t need that for Genshin.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightway protocol delivers exceptional connection stability



✅ Fast server switching for players who use multiple regions



✅ Built-in speed test shows real-time server performance



✅ RAM-only servers provide extra account security



✅ Comprehensive Asian server coverage ❌ Premium pricing without major performance advantages

Why I chose ExpressVPN: The reliability factor is off the charts. If you play Genshin seriously and can’t deal with random disconnects ruining your co-op sessions, this is your new tool.

4. Proton VPN [Best Freemium VPN for Genshin Impact]

Feature Specification Servers 14,000+ servers in 120+ countries Speed ~248 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Simultaneous connections Up to 10 devices Protocols WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2, Stealth (for censorship/restricted networks) Security AES-256 encryption, kill switch, DNS & IPv6 leak protection, Secure Core multi-hop, forward secrecy Privacy Based in Switzerland, audited no-logs policy, RAM-only infrastructure Genshin Impact performance Decent speeds on Plus servers, Stealth bypasses restrictions, free tier for testing Starting price $9.99/month (Plus plan), free tier available

Proton VPN’s free tier lets you test Genshin Impact performance without spending money upfront. That’s huge for players unsure if a VPN will actually help their situation. Free servers cover 10 countries but you don’t get to choose – the client picks the fastest option automatically.

The Swiss privacy jurisdiction and audited no-logs policy appeal to players concerned about account security. If you’re spending real money on Genshin, knowing your connection data isn’t being logged or sold matters. It’s also one of my top picks for the best VPN for Mac.

Pro tip Test Proton’s free tier first to see if it improves your Genshin ping. If the free servers help, upgrading to Plus unlocks VPN Accelerator tech that’s specifically optimized for gaming latency. The performance difference between free and Plus is noticeable.

Stealth protocol helps if you’re playing from networks that block VPNs. College dorms and workplaces often restrict gaming traffic, but Stealth disguises your VPN connection as regular HTTPS traffic. Genshin stays accessible without network admins catching on.

The open-source nature of Proton’s apps means security researchers can audit the code. For privacy-conscious players, this transparency builds trust that closed-source VPNs can’t match.

Performance on free tier is adequate for casual play but struggles during peak hours. If you’re serious about using Genshin with a VPN regularly, budget for the Plus subscription.

Pros Cons ✅ Free tier lets you test before committing money



✅ Swiss privacy laws and 4 independent security audits



✅ Stealth protocol bypasses network restrictions



✅ VPN Accelerator improves gaming latency on Plus



✅ Open-source apps provide transparency ❌ Free tier performance struggles during peak hours

Why I chose Proton VPN: The free tier removes risk from testing, and the privacy credentials are legitimate. Good choice for players who want to try VPNs with Genshin before spending money.

5. TunnelBear [Best Beginner-Friendly VPN for Genshin Impact]

Feature Specification Servers 8,000+ servers in 40+ countries Speed ~240 Mbps average (313 Mbps benchmark) Simultaneous connections Unlimited Protocols WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2 Security AES-256 encryption, automatic kill switch (VigilantBear), Obfuscation (GhostBear) Privacy Independently audited no-logs policy Genshin Impact performance Stable routing, predictable behavior, solid for travel or inconsistent networks Starting price $9.99/month, limited free tier available

TunnelBear isn’t the flashiest VPN here, and it’s definitely not the one hardcore players will swear by, but it earns its spot because it does something most VPNs still struggle with: simplicity without messing with your connection.

If you hate menus, switching protocols, toggling advanced settings just to play a game, TunnelBear feels refreshing. You install it, toggle the connection, pick a server, and that’s it. No manual configs, no wondering if you turned something on wrong, no “why is this protocol even here?” situation.

Performance-wise, the experience was consistently solid. On nearby servers, I saw around a 15–25ms jump, which kept gameplay smooth and responsive. Not record-breaking, not terrible – just predictable. And that predictability matters more than half the marketing promises you see online.

On long-distance tests (the type that mimic playing on your account from another continent after moving or traveling), TunnelBear held surprisingly steady. Asia routing from NA landed in the 150-185ms range, depending on the time of day and server load. It’s not ideal for hardcore Spiral Abyss timing runs, but it’s totally fine for overworld co-op, exploration, and bosses where timing isn’t frame-locked.

Pro tip Use WireGuard with TunnelBear. It’s noticeably smoother than OpenVPN. The app switches protocols automatically in some regions, but forcing WireGuard when possible gives the best stability and timing response.

Security is where TunnelBear flexes harder than expected. The company runs independent public audits every year, the entire app experience is transparent, and their privacy stance isn’t just marketing copy. VigilantBear (their kill switch) cuts traffic instantly if the VPN drops mid-session, which prevents your real IP from leaking. This is especially useful when you’re using public Wi-Fi or travel networks.

It also includes GhostBear, their take on obfuscation, which helps in dorms, hotels, airports, or countries with strict filtering. During testing, networks that blocked other VPNs allowed TunnelBear without argument.

Patch downloads stayed above the 200 Mbps range, which means you’re not waiting forever every time HoYoverse drops a new update. And since it supports unlimited devices, you can run it across PC, mobile, tablet, and console without playing subscription Tetris.

Pros Cons ✅ Simple setup that makes it an ideal gateway VPN



✅ Stable connectivity and minimal ping jumps on nearby servers



✅ Solid privacy with yearly independent audits



✅ Supports unlimited connections



✅ GhostBear helps bypass blocked or restricted networks ❌ Fewer advanced options for power users



❌ Higer latency on distant servers

Why I chose TunnelBear: It’s the simplest VPN in this lineup, and sometimes simple is the win. If you want cleaner routing, stable gameplay, and privacy without getting buried in settings, TunnelBear handles the job with zero drama.

Why Use a VPN for Genshin Impact?

Here’s what VPNs actually do for your Genshin Impact experience. Understanding these benefits helps you decide if a VPN makes sense for how you play.

Benefit Why It Matters What It Means in Practice Cleaner or more stable routing ISP paths aren’t always optimal Sometimes a VPN provides a route that feels smoother Lower ping (sometimes) Distance + ISP issues can make lag worse In some cases VPN routing can drop latency by 20-40ms Stable access while traveling Server region is tied to account Lets you play your account abroad without performance tanking Security Public networks are risky with login-based games Prevents credential theft on hotel, airport, or café Wi-Fi Avoid throttling Some ISPs deprioritize game traffic Encrypted traffic stops that targeting Bypass blocked networks Schools, workplaces, and hotels may block the game VPN masks traffic so Genshin runs normally

VPNs help the most when your connection is inconsistent, congested, routed poorly, or you’re physically far from the server you originally chose.

You can also use quality VPNs like Nord to find the best regions for cheap Steam games when you want to play other titles without spending all your Primogems budget.

How I Tested and Reviewed VPNs for Genshin Impact

Real gameplay formed my entire testing process. I played Genshin Impact extensively on each VPN across different server regions and game modes. Co-op domains, world bosses, Spiral Abyss, exploration – each activity reveals different performance characteristics.

Ping measurements happened during actual combat and exploration, not just sitting in menus. I tracked latency while dodging attacks, doing rotations, and running co-op sessions. These real scenarios show how VPNs perform when timing matters.

Connection stability testing involved extended play sessions. VPNs that drop connections mid-domain run or during boss fights fail the test. I tracked disconnects, lag spikes, and consistency over multi-hour sessions.

Server coverage evaluation focused on Genshin’s actual server regions. The VPN needs good routing to Asia, America, Europe, and TW/HK/MO servers to be useful. I tested connections to Asia and within my own region.

Download speed testing happened during patch days. Version updates can be large, and VPNs that throttle downloads make waiting for patches painful. I measured speeds during actual Genshin updates, not synthetic speed tests.

Security features got evaluated for gaming relevance. Kill switches that prevent IP leaks matter. Split tunneling that keeps voice chat clear while routing game traffic through VPN matters. I ignored features that sound good but don’t help Genshin players.

FAQs