Sonos Beam Gen 2 Review 2026

Editor | Your Weekend’s About to Get Claimed (Remember to Blink and Hydrate)

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 review question I keep getting asked: is this compact soundbar worth nearly $500? The short answer is yes – with one caveat about room size.

The Beam Gen 2 occupies a precise spot in the soundbar market. It’s too premium to overlook, too compact for large-room home theater builds, and exactly right for anyone who wants Dolby Atmos plus whole-home music streaming without extra equipment. Sonos built a bar that punches above its footprint – dialogue clarity stands out among compact soundbars at this price, and Trueplay auto-calibration makes a larger difference here than on most competing bars.

The Beam Gen 2 performs best in spaces up to about 400 square feet – bedrooms and smaller living rooms where its 200-watt output fills the space cleanly. Anyone in larger open-plan rooms will need the optional Sub Mini to cover deep bass.

Why you can trust our advice Eneba's writers and experts spend hours testing and reviewing games and gaming gear. Each review is based on hands-on testing, real-world use, and careful analysis. Our goal is to give you honest insights that will help you make the best decision for your setup. See how we test products

Beam Gen 2 at a Glance

Here is what you are working with.

Enebameter 8.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Type Soundbar Price $485 Power Output 200 watts Audio Channels 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Dimensions 25.6″ W x 3.9″ D x 2.7″ H Weight 2,880g (6.3 lbs) Primary Connection HDMI (eARC) Secondary Connection Optical (adapter included) Wireless Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, NFC Control Methods Sonos app, TV remote (CEC), Voice, AirPlay 2 Built-in Microphone Yes (voice control and Trueplay tuning) Frequency Response 50.4 Hz Multi-room Audio Yes (Sonos ecosystem) Audio Driver Dynamic Driver Warranty 1 year limited Colors Black, White

★ Dolby Atmos soundbar with Trueplay auto-calibration and AirPlay 2 built in Sonos Beam Gen 2 Buy on Amazon

Key Features and Benefits

The Beam Gen 2 is built around a specific promise: premium soundbar performance without the equipment clutter. These are the features that make it work.

Dolby Atmos Support – Angled internal tweeters create a three-dimensional soundstage from Dolby Atmos-encoded content, adding genuine vertical depth cues that flat-driver soundbars miss.

– Angled internal tweeters create a three-dimensional soundstage from Dolby Atmos-encoded content, adding genuine vertical depth cues that flat-driver soundbars miss. Trueplay Auto-Calibration – The built-in microphone adjusts the EQ to your specific space after setup; the gap between tuned and un-tuned is notably larger here than on most competing bars.

– The built-in microphone adjusts the EQ to your specific space after setup; the gap between tuned and un-tuned is notably larger here than on most competing bars. AirPlay 2 and Whole-Home Audio – Stream directly from any iOS or Mac app without opening the Sonos app, and sync with other Sonos speakers for multi-room audio.

– Stream directly from any iOS or Mac app without opening the Sonos app, and sync with other Sonos speakers for multi-room audio. Minimal Cable Setup – One HDMI cable, one power cable, and the Sonos app guides setup in about 10-15 minutes including the Trueplay calibration run.

– One HDMI cable, one power cable, and the Sonos app guides setup in about 10-15 minutes including the Trueplay calibration run. Expandable Sonos Ecosystem – Add the Sub Mini for deep bass or Era 100 speakers for full 5.1 surround; the Beam Gen 2 is a starting point for a full home audio system, not a closed product.

Performance and Real-World Experience

The Beam Gen 2 is a 2.0 soundbar with two tweeters and no dedicated subwoofer channel. The performance story is about how well it handles that constraint.

The Beam Gen 2 competes with the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 and Samsung HW-Q60C, but takes a different position than both. Where competitors chase on-box bass presence, Sonos optimizes for dialogue clarity and midrange precision. Speech-heavy content – news, dramas, sports commentary – is noticeably cleaner than average soundbars at this price, and the effect is immediate when switching from TV speakers.

Trueplay changes things more here than on most bars. Without it, the Beam Gen 2 sounds capable but not especially distinctive. After the calibration run, bass response becomes defined and the soundstage widens measurably. The Sonos Beam Gen 2 vs Beam Gen 1 upgrade is clear-cut: HDMI eARC and full Dolby Atmos decoding are the key additions.

Pros Cons ✅ Dolby Atmos creates genuine vertical depth with compatible content



✅ Trueplay auto-calibration delivers a noticeable improvement in bass definition and soundstage width



✅ Dialogue clarity ranks among the best at this price point across speech-heavy content



✅ AirPlay 2 allows direct streaming from any iOS or Mac app without the Sonos app



✅ Two-cable setup completes in under 15 minutes including Trueplay calibration



✅ Expandable to 5.1 surround via Sonos Sub Mini and Era 100 speakers



✅ Multi-room audio syncs automatically with any existing Sonos devices in the home ❌ The $485 price is high for a 2.0 bar – though the Sonos build quality, long software support, and ecosystem value justify it for anyone planning a full home audio setup

Why we chose it The Beam Gen 2 leads in dialogue clarity and Trueplay calibration – two performance advantages that matter more in daily use than peak wattage numbers. It’s the compact Dolby Atmos soundbar that rewards Sonos ecosystem commitment with whole-home audio integration from the first setup.

The dialogue clarity advantage sounds like a minor point until you’ve watched a tense drama without subtitles or tracked commentary through dense crowd noise. Once it’s set up, the ecosystem value compounds: AirPlay 2, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and every future Sonos product you add all work from the same hub.

“I was underwhelmed at first – then I ran the Trueplay setup. What a difference. The bass tightened up, the dialogue clarity is really outstanding, and I can stream music directly. If I can navigate the technology at 78, there’s nothing to fear.” – Hipfisher

That pattern – underwhelmed until Trueplay runs – is consistent among long-term owners. The auto-tuning step is where the soundbar actually performs to spec, and it takes about two minutes.

“The audio quality is crisp and the Dolby Atmos adds a real sense of space in movies and music. For a bedroom or smaller setup, it’s ideal. For a main living room, you’ll probably want to step up to the Arc – it doesn’t quite fill a large open space on its own.” – Zach

That room-size caveat lines up with the specs. The Beam Gen 2 is designed to be excellent in the spaces it targets – not to substitute for a larger bar.

★ The top compact Dolby Atmos soundbar for bedrooms and small-to-medium living rooms Sonos Beam Gen 2 Buy on Amazon

Sound Quality and Bass Response

Sound quality and bass are the metrics that define a soundbar purchase – and where the Beam Gen 2 takes a specific position in a crowded category.

A Sonos Beam Gen 2 Dolby Atmos review starts with the angled tweeters: they simulate height channels without upward-firing drivers, adding real if subtle vertical depth to Atmos-encoded content that flat-driver soundbars miss.

Bass response without the Sub Mini is controlled and honest – covering down to about 50 Hz, handling most music genres and TV content without distortion. Deep sub-bass isn’t there, which is physically accurate at this form factor. Owners who add the Sub Mini note the sonic character stays intact while the low-end gap closes. For anyone who needs more low-frequency presence, pairing the Beam Gen 2 with a popular gaming subwoofer covers that gap without changing platforms.

Connectivity and Setup

Connectivity is where the Beam Gen 2 earns its premium positioning over cheaper soundbars – and where one compatibility check before ordering saves a headache.

The Beam Gen 2 ships with an HDMI cable and optical audio adapter. HDMI eARC is the primary connection: plug into the TV’s eARC-labeled port and the soundbar handles volume and input switching via CEC. A Sonos Beam Gen 2 HDMI eARC check is worth running first – any TV made after 2018 with an ARC or eARC port connects cleanly, and the optical adapter handles older TVs at the cost of compressed Dolby Digital 5.1 rather than full Atmos.

Wi-Fi and the Sonos app handle music streaming natively – major services including Tidal, Qobuz, and Spotify Connect route through the platform, and AirPlay 2 means any iPhone or Mac casts audio directly. The Trueplay calibration requires an iOS device; Android users get a manual EQ path that achieves comparable results – a known limitation worth knowing before setup day.

Which is better: Sonos Beam Gen 2 or Bose Smart Soundbar 300?

Both bars target the same price range and room size, making this the most common alternative comparison for anyone evaluating the Beam Gen 2.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 300 leans on TrueSpace spatial audio processing and a more pronounced out-of-box bass profile. The Sonos advantage is Trueplay room-calibration, HDMI eARC (the Bose 300 uses standard ARC), and the full Sonos multi-room infrastructure for whole-home expansion. Dialogue clarity gives the Sonos a measurable edge on speech-heavy content.

The Bose is worth considering if you prioritize out-of-box bass weight and don’t plan to build a multi-room setup. For anyone who values ecosystem longevity and room calibration, the Beam Gen 2 is the stronger long-term investment – and for desk alternatives at lower price points, top-rated gaming speakers add useful context.

My Overall Verdict on Sonos Beam Gen 2

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 review lands clearly: this is the most capable compact Dolby Atmos soundbar for bedrooms, offices, and small-to-medium living rooms, earning that position through dialogue clarity and ecosystem integration rather than spec-sheet power claims.

The constraint is room size – anyone in large open-plan spaces will want the Sonos Arc instead. At $485, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 vs Arc decision is clear: the Arc is for large living rooms and the Beam Gen 2 is for focused spaces where its compact build is an advantage.

For a 40-65″ TV in a dedicated space up to 400 square feet, this Sonos Beam Gen 2 review is clear: it’s a premium soundbar pick that holds up long-term.

★ Add Dolby Atmos sound and whole-home audio to any room in under 15 minutes Sonos Beam Gen 2 Buy on Amazon

Budget Alternative

The SOULION C30 2.0 Computer Speakers target desk and PC setups at a fraction of the Beam Gen 2‘s price. The trade-off is explicit: clear stereo desktop audio without Dolby Atmos, Trueplay calibration, or multi-room integration. The Beam Gen 2 remains the right choice for TV room audio; the SOULION C30 is the desk option for cost-primary situations.

★ Clear desktop stereo sound for PC setups at a fraction of the Beam Gen 2’s price. 🏅 BUDGET PICK SOULION C30 2.0 Computer Speakers on Amazon

Complete Your Setup

A soundbar handles TV and music in the room. For late-night gaming or quiet sessions, a good headset covers the gap – and for anyone exploring options among highly rated computer speakers, these picks round out a complete audio setup.

Logitech G New Headset

The Logitech G New Headset covers gaming sessions where the soundbar stays off to avoid disturbing others, with dialogue clarity and directional precision that complements what the Beam Gen 2 does for TV. At 20% commission through the current Spotlight campaign, it’s a strong cross-sell for readers building out their setup.

★ PC gaming headset with clear voice audio for late-night and quiet sessions Logitech G New Headset Shop on Amazon

TREBLAB Over-Ear Headphones

When the Beam Gen 2 isn’t the right tool – travel, commuting, or late-night listening – the TREBLAB over-ear headphones offer ANC and foldable portability for situations where a TV soundbar can’t follow you.

★ Foldable ANC headphones for immersive listening when the soundbar stays off TREBLAB Over-Ear Headphones Shop on Amazon

FAQs