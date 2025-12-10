9 Best Soundbars for LG TVs: Making the Perfect Match

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

At first glance, finding the best soundbar for LG TVs might seem like a simple affair. After all, everything’s pretty much compatible with everything these days, so no matter what soundbar you get, it’ll work. However, only the very best soundbars come with both amazing sound quality and seamless integration between your TV and other devices.

And since finding these soundbars can be kind of tricky, I’ve prepared this list. Here, we’ll run through 9 great soundbars for your LG TV setup. On top of that, if you’d rather shop for yourself, I’ll also show you the basics of what to look out for when shopping for soundbars or pretty much any sound system, so that you can make your own informed decisions.

Our Top Picks for Soundbars for LG TVs

Now, every soundbar for LG TVs on this list is pretty great. That said, I’d like to draw your attention to three particularly excellent models:

LG S90TR – This soundbar is an all-around solid choice. It comes with a lot of sound enhancements and accessibility features, all while staying in a decent price range. All of these combine to make a soundbar that’s a great buy for virtually everyone. LG S40T – Despite being a budget pick, this soundbar still comes with decent power. Sure, it can’t compete with top-tier soundbars, but its amazing price-to-performance ratio can’t be beaten. LG S95TR – This flagship soundbar just screams “premium”. For those who accept no compromises and want to go all-in on their home theater setup, this soundbar checks all the boxes, and then some.

These soundbars are the stars of this list, but if none of them have what you want, don’t worry. There are plenty more soundbars for LG TVs here, so do read on.

9 Best Soundbars for LG TVs for Budget Shoppers and Audiophiles

The perfect soundbar for your LG TV is surprisingly not too hard to find. With a bit of research (and managing and defining your expectations), you can make an informed decision on your own.

Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, pretty much every soundbar on the market is going to be compatible with your LG TV. That said, every entry on this list is an LG soundbar, as devices from the same maker have a much easier time interacting with each other and also unlock extra functionality.

Now, let’s get right to it.

1. LG S90TR [Best Overall Soundbar for LG TV]

Specs Details Audio Channels 7.1.3 Connectivity Options HDMI (eARC), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Optical Max Frequency Response 40KHz Dialogue/Voice Enhancement Mode Yes Dimensions (WHD) 49 x 2.5 x 5.3″ (soundbar), 7.9 x 16 x 15.9″ (subwoofer), 3.9 x 6.9 x 4.7″ (rear speaker)

If I had to describe the LG S90TR in just one word, that word would be “outstanding”. This 7.1 3-channel system has everything you’d ever need and more: Dolby Atmos, easy connectivity, absolutely stellar sound quality, accessibility features, and so on. And while it’s not the most powerful offering LG has, its price and quality make this one of the best soundbars for LG TVs.

Let’s start with the nitty-gritty. The LG S90TR comes in a 7.1.3 system, meaning you get seven ear-level channels, one subwoofer, and three height channels. This setup ensures that you’ll get a fantastic surround sound experience that’s perfect for casual watching, movies, gaming, or pretty much anything else in between.

What sets this soundbar apart is the .3 in its name, which indicates three height channels powered by up-firing speakers. If it’s your first time dealing with them, the long and short of it is that height channels project sound upwards, which really adds to the 3D sound experience.

Why we chose it The LG S90TR is great not just because of its specs, but also because of its ease of use. It’s ready to rock right out of the box, and if you’ve got an LG TV, setup will be an absolute breeze.

As I mentioned earlier, most (if not all) soundbars on this list are going to be LG ones, and for good reason. For the S90TR, this is because of the WOW Orchestra function, which seamlessly incorporates both this system and your LG TV’s speakers for a synchronized sound experience.

The S90TR comes with multiple enhancement modes to tweak your listening experience depending on what you’re listening to. Chief among these is AI Sound Pro, which optimizes audio levels depending on the current situation, but you can also manually pick from several others, such as cinema, game, and bass blast modes.

Pros Cons ✅ Powerful specs



✅ Immersive surround sound; 3 up-firing channels do a great job of creating 3D audio



✅ WOW orchestra does a fantastic job of synchronizing and boosting sound



✅ Lots of enhancement modes to suit a variety of situations



✅ Super easy to set up, made even easier if you use an LG TV ❌ Pretty pricey, but you do get what you pay for

My Verdict: The LG S90TR is an amazing “just right” 7.1 soundbar system that lacks for nothing in terms of sound quality, setup, and ease of use.

2. LG S40T [Best Budget Soundbar for LG TV]

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.1 Connectivity Options HDMI, Bluetooth, Optical Max Frequency Response Unspecified, roughly 20KHz Dialogue/Voice Enhancement Mode Yes Dimensions (WHD) 28.4 x 2.5 x 3.4″ (soundbar), ~6.7 x ~12.5 x ~9.9″ (subwoofer)

Next up is the LG S40T. At first glance, it’s noticeably weaker than the S90TR, and that’s expected. After all, it is designed as a strong budget-friendly soundbar for anyone who wants better-than-basic performance without spending too much on a sound system for their LG TV.

Specs-wise, the S40T is decent. It’s a 2.1 system, meaning it’s got a subwoofer for some extra oomph. That’s admittedly a very basic setup, but remember that this is a budget pick, so you’ll be getting LG-quality sound for a low price.

Why we chose it The LG S40T might not have the bells and whistles of its bigger brothers, and it’s undoubtedly a really basic soundbar. That said, it’s still quite hefty, performance-wise.

Apart from its price, another notable thing about the S40T is its size. LG touts it as “compact, but mighty”, and that’s a pretty accurate assessment. This system is very tight (literally), and yet, despite its small profile, it comes with powerful sound backed by Dolby and DTS Digital.

And while it’s not as fancy as the best LG soundbars, it does have some nice add-ons. As with the S90TR, the S40T comes with the WOW interface for easy accessibility, as well as AI Sound Pro to automatically fine-tune its settings for an optimized audio experience.

The S40T is all about providing you with an inexpensive, easy experience, and that’s also exactly what you get with its connectivity options. With its simple HDMI or Bluetooth setup, the S40T is as plug-and-play as you can get.

Pros Cons ✅ Good performance



✅ Not too expensive



✅ WOW interface streamlines use



✅ LG Soundbar App allows for fast and easy audio level tweaks



✅ Relatively low profile ❌ Not great for big rooms, but excellent in smaller ones or for secondary setups

My Verdict: It’s hard not to love the LG S40T. Yes, it can’t compare to better offerings, but if you’re looking for a budget upgrade to a small setup, it’s hard to compete with this soundbar.

3. LG S95TR [Best Premium Flagship LG Soundbar for Full Home Theater]

Specs Details Audio Channels 9.1.5 Connectivity Options HDMI (eARC), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Optical Frequency Response Unspecified Dialogue/Voice Enhancement Mode Yes Dimensions (WHD) 49.2 x 2.5 x 5.3″ (soundbar), ~7.94 x ~16.02 x ~15.87″ (subwoofer), ~6.26 x ~8.78 x ~5.59″ (rear speakers)

We’ve gone over the S90TR, and by all accounts, it’s a great soundbar. But sometimes, “just right” still isn’t enough. If you find yourself in that camp, say hello to the LG S95TR, the premium flagship LG soundbar for a home theater experience, and in terms of sheer performance, the best soundbar on this list.

Everything about this soundbar just screams “premium”. It comes with an incredibly formidable 9.1.5 setup for completely immersive audio, and the 5 wireless up-firing height channels serve to create a sound experience that’s second to none.

Why we chose it When it comes to premium LG soundbars, the S95TR’s peerless performance cements it as the choice for people looking for a stellar system to complete their setup.

As per LG standards, the S95TR comes with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology for (as they put it) above and around sound. On top of that, it’s WOWCAST ready, meaning that the S95TR offers lossless 7.1.2 multi-channel audio via wireless connection, if you’d prefer to go for a sleeker look.

The S95TR also comes with WOW Orchestra, which seamlessly syncs your sound setup with your LG TV. Again, it sounds like pretty basic functionality, but the actual effect is pretty delightful.

Last, but definitely not least, is the S95TR’s sheer ease of use. Not only is it painless to set up, but it also comes with AI Sound Pro to automatically calibrate its sound levels, as well as control via app or Alexa, Google Home, or Siri.

Pros Cons ✅ 9.1.5 setup offers a matchless sound experience



✅ 5 up-firing channels and Dolby tech ensure premium sound quality



✅ AI Sound Pro and multiple modes allow for easy tweaks



✅ Lossless audio in wireless mode



✅ Easy to set up ❌ Amazing quality comes with a commensurate price, though you do get what you pay for

My Verdict: The LG S95TR leads LG’s soundbars, and for a good reason. While it’s very pricey, the sound quality that this soundbar offers is incredibly difficult to top.

4. LG S70TY [Best LG Soundbar for Gaming & Movies]

Specs Details Audio Channels 3.1.1 Connectivity Options HDMI (eARC), Bluetooth, Optical Frequency Response Unspecified Dialogue/Voice Enhancement Mode Yes Dimensions (WHD) 37.4 x 2.5 x 4.5″(soundbar), ~7.87 x ~14.84 x ~11.22″ (subwoofer)

Next up is the LG S70TY, one of the best soundbars for gaming, not because it’s explicitly designed to be so (although it does have features specifically for gamers) but also because it hits the sweet spot between quality and affordability that many gamers are sure to appreciate.

More importantly, this soundbar is small and made to fit perfectly with LG’s line of QNED TVs. Its size allows it to sit comfortably beneath a stand-mounted QNED, but because it’s small, it’ll likely fit most anywhere.

Sound-wise, this soundbar comes with a 3.1.1 setup; that’s 3 speakers, a subwoofer, and a center up-firing speaker. These speakers also come with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology for 3D spatial sound; every footstep, whisper, gunshot, and fallen brass casing will be captured and relayed to you seamlessly, making for some super immersive audio.

Why we chose it The S70TY hits all the check marks for a great gaming sound system while not being too expensive. Add in the fact that it’s got a small, snug profile that pairs with QNED TVs, and you’ve got a soundbar that meshes perfectly with many LG systems.

On top of that, gamers are sure to appreciate the hassle-free modes that the S70TY comes with. Like its bigger brothers, the S90TR and S95TR, this soundbar comes with multiple modes: AI Sound Pro, yes, but also modes for cinema, music, and gaming. Oh, and it’s WOW compatible too, for that sweet synchronized sound.

Lastly, the LG S70TY comes in both wireless (Bluetooth 5.1) and wired (HDMI 2.1) modes. If you do decide to stick with wired, you’ll be pleased to know that this soundbar has support for VRR and ALLM, features found on great modern gaming TVs, which really do add to the experience.

Pros Cons ✅ Just right specs and price for gamers



✅ Great sound quality



✅ Small profile allows it to sit comfortably beneath QNED TVs, among others



✅ WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface compatible



✅ 3.1.1 setup means it can pull double duty for smaller home theaters ❌ Just one height channel may be problematic in some setups, though repositioning helps

My Verdict: The LG S70TY is a solid Dolby Atmos soundbar, not just for gamers, but also for anyone looking for a bar that’s not too pricey but still performs well.

5. LG S40TR [Best LG Soundbar with Subwoofer]

Specs Details Audio Channels 4.1 Connectivity Options HDMI (eARC), Bluetooth, Optical Frequency Response Unspecified Dialogue/Voice Enhancement Mode Yes Dimensions (WHD) 28.4 x 2.5 x 3.4″ (soundbar), 6.7 x 12.6 x 9.9″ (subwoofer), 3.9 x 6.9 x 4.7″ (rear speaker)

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because we’ve already covered the S40T, a great small soundbar for shoppers on a budget. If, however, you’re looking for something with a little more punch (and have a little bit more wiggle room with your funds), then the LG S40TR is a very respectable upgrade.

Why we chose it The LG S40TR offers a clear step-up from the budget-friendly S40T while not remaining too pricey.

The main selling point of the S40TR over the S40T is its 4.1 setup. Where the S40T has 2.1 speakers, the S40TR comes with 4.1 (four speakers and a subwoofer, no height channels). In this case, the addition of two extra speakers does absolutely make a difference, and while it can’t compete with stronger options on this list, the S40TR still does an impressive job.

See, as with most LG speakers, the S40TR utilizes Dolby Digital and DTS tech. This gives its audio a lot more power than it would first seem. And while it’s true that the lack of an up-firing channel does detract from the sound experience somewhat, this excellent soundbar with subwoofer does a remarkable job of creating 3D spatial audio.

Finally, due to the 4.1 setup and small dimensions of this soundbar, it’s an excellent choice for rooms where a standard or large soundbar would be too big.

Pros Cons ✅ Great mid-range pick that’s still under $300



✅ Powerful audio despite having fewer speakers



✅ Easy to set up



✅ Lots of QOL features such as WOW Interface



✅ Has AI Sound Pro for those looking to fiddle with settings as little as possible ❌ No up-firing channel, but can be mitigated with smart positioning in small rooms

My Verdict: If you’re shopping for a low to mid-range soundbar with a subwoofer, the S40TR’s combination of power and price makes it hard to pass up.

6. LG S20A [Best Dialogue-Focused Soundbar for LG TVs]

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.0 Connectivity Options HDMI, Bluetooth, Optical Frequency Response 20 KHz Dialogue/Voice Enhancement Mode Yes Dimensions (WHD) 25.6 x 2.5 x 3.9″

Most of the models discussed so far are geared toward building a high-impact surround sound system with subwoofers. But that’s not a priority for everyone. Some users only need a clear and reliable bar for speech, and that’s what the LG S20A is built for. This soundbar gets the job done while being simple to set up and relatively inexpensive.

Why we chose it As one of the best soundbars for dialogue, the S20A prioritizes clean and clear speech over unnecessary enhancements. Its no-frills approach also keeps it wallet-friendly.

Sound-wise, the S20A is straightforward: it’s a 2-channel soundbar. That’s it. No subwoofers, no up-firing channels, no extra sound options, just a big soundbar for audio boosting. Despite its simplicity, the S20A is still plenty powerful, especially when it comes to its deep, almost earthy bass.

Being more than meets the eye is a recurring theme with the S20A. Apart from its strong audio, it also comes with Dolby enhancements, WOW Orchestra, and AI Sound Pro for boosting not just dialogue, but also other elements. One might think that its low price point would exclude these features, but nope.

With its small size and powerful specs, one might also think that the S20A’s catch would be a difficult setup, but that isn’t the case. Setting this soundbar up is super easy, and it can operate on both wireless and wired modes while also offering TV remote passthrough.

Pros Cons ✅ Low price point



✅ Comes with Dolby tech and WOW enhancements



✅ Powerful bass



✅ Easy to set up



✅ Small form factor ❌ No subwoofer, though this one is meant more for basic TV setups

My Verdict: The S20A is a small but punchy budget soundbar perfect for anyone who just wants to boost dialogue audio.

7. LG S60T [Best Dolby Digital Soundbar for LG TV]

Specs Details Audio Channels 3.1 Connectivity Options HDMI, Bluetooth, USB Frequency Response Unspecified Dialogue/Voice Enhancement Mode Yes Dimensions (WHD) 33.5 x 2.5 x 3.5″ (soundbar), 7.9 x 14.8 x 11.2″ (subwoofer)

Let’s make this clear: you don’t need the most up-to-date soundbar to enjoy Dolby sound. While newer models come with support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital is more than enough for some people, and if you’re satisfied with that, then the LG S60T is a good stopping point.

Why we chose it The LG S60T strikes a nice balance between quality and cost. Sure, the spatial sound isn’t as mind-blowing as what more updated models offer, but Dolby Digital is still pretty good at providing lots of oomph.

This time around, we’ve got a 3.1 channel sound system with a dedicated center. As this one’s a three-speaker setup, we’ve got a dedicated center channel, which offers clearer vocals and dialogue, especially when used in tandem with AI Sound Pro. Despite being a 3.1 setup, this is still a great soundbar for music, games, or cinema with good positioning and a small room.

As with its peers, the S60T is fantastically easy to set up. Its wireless subwoofer means that you won’t need to worry about extra cables, and the whole system has a slim, TV-matching design that’s also wall mountable.

Lastly, this soundbar also comes with WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface compatibility, which lets you easily customize your sound experience with a single remote.

Pros Cons ✅ Dedicated center channel + soundbar setup is surprisingly good



✅ Uses Dolby Digital



✅ Has a subwoofer



✅ Easy to set up



✅ Reasonable price ❌ Lots of competition in this price range, so make sure you bottom-line what you really want before committing to a purchase



My Verdict: The S60T is a great middle-of-the-road pick for shoppers who want to step into the x.1 family of sound systems.

8. LG SQC4R [Best Soundbar for Everyday Dialogue & Music]

Specs Details Audio Channels 4.1 Connectivity Options Aux, Bluetooth, Optical Frequency Response Unspecified Dialogue/Voice Enhancement Mode No Dimensions (WHD) 25.9 x 2.2 x 3.9″ (soundbar), 7.3 x 11.9 x 8.1″ (subwoofer), 3.5 x 4.8 x 3.2″ (rear speaker)

The LG SQC4R is admittedly older than the other soundbars on this list, but it remains a decent pick today. Though it doesn’t have the up-to-date specs of its more modern peers, it’s still a great pick for everyday dialogue and music that comes with conveniences such as WOW Orchestra and AI Sound Pro..

Why we chose it The LG SQC4R is a no muss, no fuss upgrade for people who want a quick and easy upgrade from their regular TV speakers and also want a subwoofer. While it’s older than most models on this list, it’s still convenient, easy to set up, and has good sound quality.

When it comes to everyday use, this soundbar is more than enough. The LG SQC4R comes in a 4.1 package, so that’s four speakers and one subwoofer. Its wireless rear speakers are particularly nice, as they’re easy to set up for real multi-directional sound. The wireless subwoofer also adds a very nice touch when going for that cinematic “boom”.

Connection-wise, it’s easy to set this soundbar up as it has plug-and-play Bluetooth 4.0, USB, optical, and aux (yes, I know) connections. Once it’s plugged in, this soundbar also features one-remote control functionality, making it super convenient.

One important distinction I need to point out about this model is that while it supports Dolby Digital, it doesn’t support Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos audio will still be playable, but impact-wise, it won’t be as strong. That said, the SQC4R is still a very decent upgrade to a standard setup, and if you’re just using it for everyday watching, you won’t be disappointed.

Pros Cons ✅ Good quality for its price



✅ Comes with a wireless subwoofer



✅ Easy to set up



✅ Dolby Digital support



✅ One-remote connection ❌Some users report low volume, though this can be mitigated by adjusting the settings and good placement

My Verdict: An older model it may be, but the LG SQC4R is still a decent all-around soundbar that’s great for smaller rooms.

9. LG SKM1 [Best Compact Soundbar for LG TV]

Specs Details Audio Channels 2.0 Connectivity Options Bluetooth, USB, Optical Frequency Response Unspecified Dialogue/Voice Enhancement Mode No Dimensions (WHD) 25.6 x 3.03 x 3.5″

Last on this list is the LG SKM1, which might seem downright primitive compared to the other soundbars on this list. I won’t lie: this soundbar’s missing a lot of features that its more modern counterparts have, such as Dolby Atmos support and AI Sound Pro. However, it’s hard to beat the SKM1 if all you want is a compact 2.0 upgrade for your setup.

When it comes to the SKM1, what you see is what you get. This is a single 2.0 soundbar with left and right channels. No subwoofers, no Dolby Atmos, no sound enhancement mods, no up-firing channels, just a basic 2.0 setup. On the plus side, this lack of features means that the SKM1 is a very affordable model.

Why we chose it Despite how basic the SKM1 is, its easy setup and incredibly low price make it a quick and easy upgrade for any LG TV.

That said, the SKM1 does have some ease-of-use features. It’s compatible with eight brands of TV remotes, allowing you to easily customize it from the comfort of your seat. It also comes with Bluetooth compatibility, which lets it be used together with not just TVs, but also smartphones and tablets.

Best of all, the SKM1 barely takes up any space at all. In LG’s own words, the SKM1 comes with “a classic, ideally proportioned design that practically disappears beneath most TVs”.

Pros Cons ✅ Super compact design



✅ Very low price



✅ Flexible compatibility options



✅ Has some convenience features



✅ Plug-and-play setup ❌ Pretty basic feature-wise, though this does lead to a very low price

My Verdict: While it won’t win any prizes in the innovation or features department, the LG SKM1 shines through with its simplicity, effectiveness, small profile, and low cost.

How to Choose a Soundbar for LG TV?

The first and most important thing you’ll need to do before picking out a soundbar for your LG TV is to find out exactly what you’re looking for. All the soundbars on this list are great, but if you have a clear idea of what you want, you’ll be able to save money by buying a soundbar that’s just right for you.

It’s not just the right setup you need to consider, either. After you figure out if you want a 2.1, 3.1, or 7.1 setup, think about whether your TV room is suitable for such a setup. Remember: smaller rooms need smaller setups, not to mention the money you’ll save.

Apart from this, you also need to make sure your room and TV have space for not just the soundbar, but also its subwoofer and rear speakers, if any. There’s a good reason that manufacturers add the dimensions of each component of a system in its specs.

Now, let’s get to quality. Soundbars have decent sound, but if you want excellent audio, look out for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. These technologies create spatial sound (think sound coming from above, behind, or beside you) that brings your listening experience to the next level.

While you’re at it, you might also want to check if your prospective soundbar comes with HDMI eARC. Without getting too much into detail, eARC connections support a bigger range of sounds and will maximize the use of Dolby tech.

Gamers will also want to look out for dedicated gaming support on their soundbar. Be on the lookout for support for features that are important for gaming, such as 120Hz passthrough, VRR, and ALLM.

If quality of life and convenience are high priorities for you, try to match your soundbar and TV’s brand. Pairing LG soundbars with LG TVs not only ensures instant compatibility but also grants access to special enhancements such as WOW Orchestra and WOW interface. On top of that, you’ll also be able to use shared remote access, easy volume sync, and more.

Lastly, ensure that there won’t be compatibility issues. In most cases, this won’t be a problem as most soundbars operate on HDMI and Bluetooth connections. Still, it’s prudent to check if your LG TV has the appropriate ports, and while you’re at it, try to envision how the wires will look when laid out. Yes, even if it is a wireless setup.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Soundbar for LG TV

Even with all these choices, you might just be looking for someone to bottom-line things for you. In that case, let’s go over some quick and easy recommendations.

Best starting point for soundbars for LG TVs today?

For Premium Setups → LG S95TR , LG S90TR

If you’re looking for a premium home theater setup, these two soundbars offer sound quality that’s through the roof.



If you’re looking for a premium home theater setup, these two soundbars offer sound quality that’s through the roof. For Those Looking for More Modest Upgrades → LG S40TR , LG S40T

These soundbars offer a mix of quality and value for money, and are sure to be great picks for those looking to upgrade their setup without shelling out too much.



These soundbars offer a mix of quality and value for money, and are sure to be great picks for those looking to upgrade their setup without shelling out too much. For Those Looking for Simple Upgrades → LG S20A, LG SKM1

Simple these soundbars might be, but they’re the perfect stop for anyone looking for a quick, easy, and most importantly, inexpensive upgrade.

And while these are my recommendations, keep in mind that you always have to do your research first. The perfect soundbar for your LG TV is always the one that exactly matches your needs.

FAQs