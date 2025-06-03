7 Best Racing Wheels for PS5 in 2025: Unleash Your Track Beast

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’re chasing the best racing wheel for PS5, buckle up – this is where things get wild. I’m talking about the kind of upgrade that will not only boost your racing game experience but will make you feel as if you’re actually in them.

Driving seems fine until you grip a proper steering wheel with real force feedback. Then there’s no looking back. Your hands might sweat, your heart will race, and you’re sure to get that nearly unbeatable dose of adrenaline that’s second only to real-life car racing.

Whether you’re dipping your toes into sim racing or looking to level up your current setup, the right racing wheel has the power to change everything about your experience. And if that’s something that you’re after, you’re in the right place, because in this list, I’ll be covering all the best available PS5 steering wheels on the market.

Stick around, and in just a few short moments, I will help you find your perfect match. Your inner track beast is about to be unleashed!

Our Top Picks for PS5 Racing Wheels

If you have never engaged in a high-speed virtual race with a proper steering wheel before, you might think that any choice will do just fine. But while most racing wheels will be a step-up compared to a regular controller, you don’t want to end up with something that’s just good enough.

So, with that in mind, below you’ll find the best of the best when it comes to that sweet racing experience:

Thrustmaster T300RS – Clean, mean, and perfectly responsive. An unbeatable all-rounder that will give you a truly polished racing experience on your way to the top. HORI Apex – Pro-tier steering at a budget-level price. Become the king of the racetrack without emptying your wallet. ThrustMaster T-GT II – Built for champions, this steering wheel redefines high-end driving on PS5. You’re not just racing, you’re winning.

Of course, this list is far from over. In just a moment, we’ll get to the full selection, filled with picks that are all equally worth your attention and dripping with details you won’t want to miss. Buckle up, because we’re about to get started.

7 Best Racing Wheels for PS5 to Lead You to The Podium

You probably already have your console, some top-of-the-line racing games, and maybe even a killer TV for PS5, all locked in. Now, what’s left to do is pair you with that one final upgrade – a perfect racing wheel.

So let’s not waste any more of that precious time. Follow me, and soon, you’ll be right there, on the track, winning race after race, in no time.

1. Thrustmaster T300RS [Best Overall Racing Wheel for PS5]

Specs Details Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC Rotation 270° to 1080° (adjustable) Connectivity Wired USB Pedals Three pedal set (accelerator, brake, and clutch) Weight 22 lbs Extra Features Brushless 25W motor, Dual-belt system, Proprietary Magnetic Technology, Detachable wheel

If you’re hunting for that ultimate all-rounder of a PS5 steering wheel, nothing else hits that sweet spot quite like the Thrustmaster T300RS. It delivers that perfect balance of realism, smooth force feedback, and smart features without crossing into full-on pro-sim territory.

To begin with, the 1080-degree rotation is highly precise, no matter what track you’re on. Then we also have the brushless motor, which makes every turn of the wheel feel completely natural, while the quiet but responsive force feedback lets you feel the weight shift in corners, tire grip loss, and curb vibrations.

However, the real unseen magic is the T3PA pedal set, which easily ranks among the best sim racing pedals out there. The progressive brake pedal really gives your foot something actual to work with, which makes a much bigger impact on gameplay than you might think.

It’s also modular, with a quick-release system that lets you swap out the wheel rim or upgrade later. And it’s officially licensed, so compatibility with Gran Turismo and other racing titles on PS5 is rock solid.

In short, with the T300RS, you get a near pro-sim performance for half the price of a pro wheel. Now, I don’t know about you, but for serious yet not quite pro-sim racers like me, this is a game changer that’s absolutely worth getting.

Pros Cons ✅ Smooth and responsive force feedback



✅ Dual-belt system



✅ 1080° rotation



✅ T3PA pedal set with progressive brake pedal



✅ Quick-release system ❌ A bit more limited button layout compared to some competitors

Final Verdict: The ThrustMaster T300RS is an unbeatable all-rounder of a racing wheel, offering exceptional force feedback and precise control that’s almost as impressive as in pro-sim steering wheels, while costing half the price.

2. HORI Apex [Best Budget Racing Wheel for PS5]

Specs Details Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC Rotation 180° – 270° (adjustable) Connectivity Wired USB Pedals Two pedal set (accelerator and brake) Weight 7.0 lbs Extra Features Adjustable steering sensitivity and dead zones, programmable buttons, clamp mount, and companion app

Sim racing, while incredibly fun, can get seriously expensive. Fortunately, if you’re new to it or simply aren’t ready to spend big, there is an amazing option that you might just fall in love with. It’s the HORI Apex racing wheel, and it strikes that perfect balance between performance and budget-friendly price.

This PS5 steering wheel may not be packing full force feedback technology or a direct drive wheel like some premium Thrustmaster models, but that’s not really the point here. What it does give you is a super solid entry into the world of PS5 racing, with 180-to-270-degree rotation, responsive buttons, and surprisingly sturdy build quality for the price.

It’s officially licensed, which means that it just works without any strange setup issues or compatibility weirdness – just plug in and jump straight into your favorite games. It even comes with a dedicated companion app that allows a ton of customization to make the experience truly your own.

The pedals, while not the absolute highest-tier, are very nice, too, and the table clamp setup is easy and secure. There’s also adjustable sensitivity and dead zones, which is something you don’t always get with a budget wheel.

It’s not quite something a hardcore sim racer would go for, but it’s almost as good for a fraction of the price.

Pros Cons ✅ Very affordable price



✅ Officially licensed by Sony



✅ Adjustable sensitivity and dead zones



✅ Plug-and-play setup



✅ 180-to-270-degree rotation ❌ May be a little too basic if you’re going for hardcore racing sim

Final Verdict: The HORI Apex is undeniably the best budget racing wheel for PS5, offering reliable performance, adjustable settings, and plug-and-play simplicity without the cost or complexity of higher-end sim racing setups.

3. Thrustmaster T-GT II [Best Premium Racing Wheel for PS5]

Specs Details Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC Rotation 270° to 1080° (adjustable) Connectivity Wired USB Pedals Three pedal set (accelerator, brake, and clutch) Weight 29 lbs Extra Features Proprietary magnetic technology, Real-time force feedback, Drift curve calculation, Depth feedback, Linearity, T-Turbo mode

If you’re serious about racing games and want to build a full-blown sim racing setup on PS5, you have to go all out, and this is exactly where the Thrustmaster T-GT II comes in. This thing doesn’t just look premium but actually feels elite from the moment you power it on. Everything from the internal electronics to the feedback motor screams quality.

The force feedback technology is on another level. You get this deep, reactive feel that lets you sense every little change in traction, road texture, and weight shift. It’s like the track talks back.

The wheel itself is wrapped in leather, loaded with controls, and rotates smoothly with zero lag. The pedals are sturdy, responsive, and built to take a beating.

It’s also officially licensed for Gran Turismo and tuned to perfection for titles like GT7 and Assetto Corsa Competizione. The balancing of pro-level precision with smooth console integration like this doesn’t have any rivals. You can easily just plug in and play, but you also have plenty of room for expanding your gear and growing your setup.

Overall, it’s one of the most complete and satisfying pieces of kit you can own. It’s expensive, sure, but if you’re truly serious about this, the investment is more than worth it.

Pros Cons ✅ Outstanding force feedback technology



✅ Premium build quality



✅ Smooth 1080-degree rotation



✅ Plug-and-play for PS5



✅ Officially licensed for Gran Turismo ❌ This highest-tier premium kit comes at a higher price

Final Verdict: The Thrustmaster T-GT II is a top-tier PS5 racing wheel built for serious sim racers who don’t mind paying more for elite force feedback, pro-level control, and a high-end sim racing setup that delivers a truly immersive driving experience.

4. Thrustmaster T598 [Best Direct Drive Racing Wheel for PS5]

Specs Details Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC Rotation 180° to 1080° (adjustable) Connectivity Wired USB Pedals Two pedal set (accelerator and brake) Weight 14 lbs Extra Features Direct axial drive motor, Axial flux motor design, Onboard display, Detachable wheel

If it’s the best direct drive racing wheel for PS5 that you’re after, you should seriously keep an eye on the Thrustmaster T598, because this one is a real standout in this category. The direct drive that it offers is pretty much dream-like – no lag, no weird vibrations, just you and the road, exactly how it should be.

The wheelbase is packed with a punchy motor, dashing out up to 10 Nm of torque, which makes a huge difference when you’re locking into turns or feeling the road rumble under you. It really delivers on that realistic racing experience.

Then there’s the Race Dash screen, which lets you tweak settings in real time and see your speed, gears, or lap times right there without looking away. And the rim itself? It’s sporty and super responsive, with paddle shifters that snap just right. It’s all mounted to a rock-solid wheelbase that’s built for the long haul.

For sim racers looking to build a reliable, immersive sim racing setup with direct drive that feels truly premium – this wheel nails it.

Pros Cons ✅ Direct Drive technology



✅ Up to 10 Nm torque output



✅ Race Dash display



✅ Magnetic paddle shifters



✅ Sporty 11.8-inch rim ❌ UI on the Race Dash screen could be a little more intuitive

Final Verdict: The Thrustmaster T598 delivers a thrilling direct drive racing experience, blending powerful force feedback, a premium feel, and real-time customization for a setup that’s pure sim racing joy.

5. Logitech G923 [Best Force Feedback Racing Wheel for PS5]

Specs Details Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC Rotation 900° (lock-to-lock) Connectivity Wired USB Pedals Three pedal set (accelerator, brake, and clutch) Weight 12 lbs Extra Features TRUEFORCE feedback technology, Separate shifter, Programmable dual clutch, 24-point selection dial

An accurate force feedback is an incredibly pleasurable feature to have in your racing wheel, and when it comes to it, the Logitech G923 is a model that stands right there among the best.

It’s got this refined force feedback system, TrueForce, that hooks into the physics engine of supported racing games and pulls out every bump, drift, and tire slip. Trust me when I say that only a few other PS5 steering wheels do it this well.

The wheel itself has a premium feel with stitched leather, a clean layout, and responsive aluminum paddle shifters. Pedals are also surprisingly nice, giving solid resistance and decent modulation once you get used to it. Oh, and the balance it strikes between performance and price is actually quite remarkable.

For anyone building out a mid-range sim racing setup or upgrading from a weaker build, this thing can be a real game-changer. It’s plug and play, easy to mount, and officially licensed for PS5. There’s really not much more left to ask here.

Pros Cons ✅ TrueForce force feedback technology



✅ Brake pedal with progressive resistance



✅ Great value for a mid-range racing wheel



✅ Premium leather-wrapped wheel



✅ Sturdy aluminum paddle shifters ❌ Paddle shifters could be a little quieter under stress

Final Verdict: Thanks to its TrueForce technology, the Logitech G923 delivers powerful force feedback and premium design at a surprisingly great value, making it one of the best sim racing wheels for PS5.

6. Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Edition [Best Formula Wheel for PS5]

Specs Details Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Rotation Depends on compatible ThrustMaster T-Series wheelbase attached Connectivity Wired USB, Wifi Pedals N/A Weight 2.4 lbs Extra Features 1:1 scale replica of the Ferrari SF1000 F1 car’s steering wheel, 4.3-inch IPS LCD display, Magnetic push-pull paddle shifters

For those who are into F1 or just crave that cockpit-style immersion, nothing hits better than the Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Edition. It’s not just modeled after the real Ferrari SF1000 Formula 1 wheel – it’s a 1:1 scale replica of it.

That carbon fiber faceplate, those rotary encoders, all the switches and dials… It’s everything you’d want in a sim racing experience, especially if you’re playing titles like F1 24 a lot. When I say it feels like you’re suiting up for an actual race, I mean it.

On a PS5 sim racing setup, this wheel simply transforms how you connect with racing games. The 4.3-inch LCD screen gives you live race data mid-run. The buttons are tactile and responsive. You’re not just turning a steering wheel but actually interacting with the car.

And if you’re part of the Xbox racing wheel crowd, if worth knowing that this wheel is hella versatile and is perfectly compatible with both these consoles and PC, too.

There’s no other racing wheel that bridges real-world motorsport and sim racing this well. It’s high-end, sharp, and completely performance-focused. If you’re building a premium rig, this wheel deserves the spotlight.

Pros Cons ✅ Officially licensed by Ferrari



✅ Real carbon fiber front plate



✅ 4.3” LCD screen with live telemetry



✅ 25 programmable buttons



✅ Rotary encoders and thumb dials ❌ Requires separate wheelbase, which is sold separately

Final Verdict: The Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Edition delivers an authentic F1-style racing experience, combining precision, control, and style in one seriously impressive sim racing wheel.

7. Logitech G29 [Best Bundle Racing Wheel for PS5]

Specs Details Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC Rotation 900° (lock-to-lock) Connectivity Wired USB Pedals Three pedal set (accelerator, brake, and clutch) Weight 12 lbs Extra Features Dual-motor force feedback system, Separate shifter, integrated D-pad, LED indicators

If you want a complete bundle setup, the Logitech G29 is a setup that makes the whole sim racing scene feel way more accessible, especially on PS5.

You get the wheel, the pedals, the shifter, and the build quality that Logitech is known for, all in one tight package. It’s kind of the ultimate entry point if you’re stepping up from a standard controller and want the best value without going full-on direct drive.

What I like about the G29 is how much thought went into the layout. The steering wheel feels solid in your hands, wrapped in leather, and there’s a satisfying weight to the way it turns.

The force feedback technology also gives you just enough detail to feel the road without overwhelming you. You better be sure you’ll feel every bump, understeer, and curb strike.

The included three-pedal set is a win here. It works great with the likes of Gran Turismo and Assetto Corsa Competizione and even holds up surprisingly well for casual play.

For the price, it’s hard to find a better PS5 racing bundle that delivers this level of realism, especially if you’re just starting your sim racing setup.

Pros Cons ✅ Includes pedals and shifter



✅ Strong force feedback



✅ Dual-motor system



✅ Great rotation range



✅ Gear-driven system is durable over time ❌ Pedals can slide if not secured

Final Verdict: The Logitech G29 is the ultimate all-in-one starter bundle for PS5 racers who want solid performance and realism without overspending.

What to Consider When Getting a PS5 Racing Wheel?

There’s quite a lot to consider when it comes to selecting a PS5 steering wheel that fits best for you. And if you also add to the equation how wildly the costs can differ, it can easily make this decision seem more complicated than it is.

But while, in reality, it’s all about knowing your needs and understanding the key features and parameters, there’s still plenty to figure out on your own. Fortunately, I’m here with you, and below, I will give you all the info you may be lacking:

Force Feedback

Force feedback is what makes a steering wheel feel alive. It’s the motor inside the wheelbase that pushes back during turns, slides, or bumps, giving you that realistic tug when you’re cutting corners or when your tires lose grip.

There are three main types: gear-driven (affordable, decent), belt-driven (smoother, mid-range), and direct drive racing wheels (ultra-realistic, used by pros).

When it comes to PS5 racing, it often makes all the difference. It adds weight, resistance, and immersion. So, whether you’re on a budget or going full pro, force feedback is what makes every lap feel real.

Wheel Rotation Angle

The wheel rotation angle is how far a racing wheel can turn from one side to the other, which plays a huge role in changing how real the car feels when you steer it.

For arcade-style racing games, 180° to 270°, which is fast and snappy, is perfectly good. Yet, when it comes to sim racing, you’ll want 900° to 1080° for that full, realistic racing experience.

It’s quite straightforward: the more rotation you get, the more precise and natural the control feels.

Pedals

The pedals are another huge part when it comes to creating that realistic racing experience on your console. A solid racing wheel setup isn’t complete without quality pedals.

Basic sets use spring-loaded pedals, good for beginners and budget racing wheels. But if you want finer control, look for ones with load cell braking. They react to pressure instead of just movement, so it feels much closer to driving a real car.

Many sim racing wheels now include adjustable pedal sets, which is great for dialing in your own racing style, whether it’s arcade or simulation.

Build Quality and Durability

Just like with most other gaming setup pieces, build quality and durability are highly important features that usually don’t get enough recognition.

Plastic-heavy options, like some budget racing wheels, may save you money upfront, but they tend to wear faster. On the other hand, a wheel made with solid metal internals and wrapped in leather or premium materials will not only feel more realistic but also last for years.

Simply put, if you want a rig that feels real and lasts, don’t skimp here.

Compatibility

Compatibility is one of the easiest things to overlook, but it’s absolutely essential when picking the best racing wheel for PS5.

Not all racing wheels work right out of the box with the PS5, and the last thing you want is to drop serious cash on a setup that won’t connect. Look for officially licensed wheels or ones that clearly list PS5 support.

Some wheels are straight-up plug-and-play and optimized, while others may require some additional setup. But no matter what kind you buy, make sure to double-check compatibility, especially for force feedback support, just in case.

Additional Features

Extra features are always nice to have, but they can also seriously upgrade your PS5 racing setup.

Whether it’s paddle shifters, a separate gear stick, or fully mappable buttons, these touches give you finer control in your favorite racing games. The best racing wheels offer deep customization, like adjusting force feedback, tweaking pedal sensitivity, and setting up your layout the way you like it.

Some even sim racers prefer a wheel base with a quick-release system for swapping rims on the fly. And when it comes to the mounting options, they also matter. A solid table clamp or wheel stand can change everything.

And of course, don’t forget quality software support and reliable drivers. Those are the unsung heroes.

FAQs

What is the best steering wheel for the PS5?

The Thrustmaster T300RS is the overall best steering wheel for PS5 that you can find on the market. It offers incredibly smooth force feedback, very solid build quality, and realistic driving performance that provides an impeccable experience with most racing games on the console.

How to connect the steering wheel to the PS5?

To connect a steering wheel to the PS5, plug it into the console using the USB cable and turn it on. Make sure it’s in PS5 mode (if available), then follow on-screen prompts or game settings to calibrate and start racing.

Is it worth getting a steering wheel for PS5?

Yes, getting a steering wheel for PS5 is absolutely worth it if you enjoy racing games. It adds realism, better control, and a more immersive driving experience compared to a standard controller, especially in titles like Gran Turismo or F1.

Can you use any steering wheel on PS5?

No, you can’t use just any steering wheel on the PS5. For the most optimal experience, the racing wheel should be officially licensed for PlayStation or specifically compatible with PS5 to ensure full support for buttons, force feedback, and racing games.

How much is a gaming steering wheel for PS5?

Prices for PS5 steering wheels range from around $100 for budget models to over $700 for premium options. Features like force feedback, pedal quality, and build materials are the things that usually affect the cost the most.