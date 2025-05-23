9 Best Sim Racing Wheels in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’re looking for the best sim racing wheel that will enhance your gaming experience, you already know how challenging the search might be. This is not a standard purchase, but a process that requires a professional approach.

We’ve conducted an in-depth market analysis, compared dozens of options, and surveyed experienced sim racers to gather the best steering wheels in 2025 – for different budgets, goals, and levels of racing experience.

With new wheel models, sim racing has become more accessible, but choosing the right model has become more complicated. There are too many aspects to consider. Direct drive or belt system? Is a load cell brake necessary? To buy shifters separately or as a set? Which models are compatible with Xbox, PC, or PlayStation?

Today, we’ve prepared a detailed guide to help you choose the perfect sim racing wheel. We’ll help you figure it out and select exactly what suits your style, preferred racing games, and budget.

Our Top Picks for Sim Racing Wheels

In this section, we’ve gathered the best sim racing wheels for 2025 that are suitable for both beginners and experienced racers. Each model on our list has undergone thorough research so that you can easily choose the wheel that matches your needs.

Logitech G920 – A great choice for both beginners and experienced racers: durable build, realistic force feedback, and adjustable pedals that are easy to replace with more advanced options. PXN-V3II – A budget-friendly wheel with vibration and manual shifters, perfect for arcade racing games and simple simulators, thanks to easy setup and multi-platform compatibility. MOZA Trucking Bundle – A premium set with a direct drive motor and a wide steering angle, designed for ultra-realistic truck sim racing experiences and more. Thrustmaster TS-XW Racer – Perfect for those building a high-quality sim racing setup. The model combines a belt drive with a powerful motor and is compatible with the Thrustmaster ecosystem. Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Edition – A must-have for Formula 1 fans: a display with a 4-inch screen, 25 programmable buttons, and a racing design based on the original SF1000 car wheel.

9 Best Sim Racing Wheels for a Better Racing Game Experience

Next, you’ll find detailed reviews of top models: from budget wheels to professional direct drive systems. For each model, we’ve provided an overview with key features, technical specifications, pros and cons, as well as recommendations on why a particular model deserves your attention.

Choose the best racing wheel to grant yourself improved performance and an outstanding immersive experience in simulators like Forza Motorsport, Gran Turismo, or iRacing.

1. Logitech G920 [Best Overall Sim Racing Wheel]

Specs Details Drive type Belt-driven Compatibility Xbox, PC Force feedback Yes Pedal adjustment Yes Compatibility with additional pedals Yes (for enhanced control) Wheel diameter 28 cm Steering angle adjustment Yes Pedals Gas, brake, clutch pedal (adjustable)

Logitech G920 is one of the sim racer wheels that perfectly combines high quality and an affordable price. Equipped with a belt drive, the G920 delivers excellent force feedback, creating the feeling of actually being behind the wheel of a real car.

The force feedback racing wheel in this model works very effectively, providing smooth and precise interaction with the road. At the same time, the wheel is not as loud as many cheaper options, which is a nice plus.

One of the features of the G920 is the adjustable pedals, which offer comfort during sessions and allow you to customize the settings to fit your playing style. However, for a more professional experience, you can also purchase high-quality sim racing pedals separately, which will provide more accurate response and feel when braking and accelerating. These pedals can be found in our list of the best sim racing pedal options.

The wheel comes with powerful force feedback, giving an excellent sense of control. It’s perfect for simulators like Forza Motorsport, Gran Turismo. Even if you’re just starting your sim racing journey, the Logitech G920 will offer you great quality at a reasonable price.

Pros Cons ✅Excellent price-to-performance ratio – a great wheel for those who want to get the most out of their money



✅Realistic feedback with the road thanks to the force feedback technology



✅Adjustable pedals allow you to customize them to your preferences



✅Compatibility with Xbox and PC, making it a versatile choice



✅Convenient steering angle adjustment, so you can fine-tune it to your personal preferences



✅Durability and sturdiness – one of the most reliable options in its class ❌The pedals may not be as sensitive as more expensive models have, but this can be improved with additional adjustments

































Final Verdict: The Logitech G920 is the choice for those who want excellent quality without overpaying. It’s perfect for sim racers who need something versatile, affordable, and still powerful enough to feel realistic control in any simulator.

Purchase the Logitech G920 on Amazon >

2. PXN-V3II [Best Budget Sim Racing Wheel]

Specs Details Drive type Belt-driven Compatibility PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Force feedback Yes Pedal adjustment Yes Compatible with additional pedals Yes (for enhanced control) Wheel diameter 25 cm Adjustable steering angle Yes Pedals included Throttle, load cell brake, clutch (adjustable)

If you’re just starting to dive into the world of sim racing and don’t want to blow half your paycheck on a wheel, the PXN-V3II is exactly what you need. It’s affordable, yet still provides a decent driving experience. Of course, it’s not on the level of top-tier Fanatec wheels, but right now, it’s the best budget racing wheel.

It has a belt drive and force feedback, meaning you’ll feel how the car behaves and how the road “transmits“ to the wheel. Yeah, it’s not super strong, but you’ll definitely get that “I’m really driving“ feeling, which is great, especially if you’ve only ever played on a keyboard or controller.

Compatibility is pretty much perfect: it has a PC, PS4, Xbox One, and even Switch support . So, no matter what you’re gaming on, it’ll likely work without issues.

It also has adjustable pedals. You can set the gas, brake, and clutch to your liking for maximum comfort. Of course, they’re not as sensitive as those found on models costing $300+, but for a beginner, they’re awesome. And if you want to upgrade later, you can buy a better pedal set.

Pros Cons ✅ Great value for money



✅ Force feedback – you feel how the car behaves



✅ Works with most platforms (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)



✅ Adjustable pedals – easy to customize



✅ Compact and lightweight – fits easily if you’re short on space



✅ You can adjust the steering angle for different games or personal preferences ❌ No shifters or advanced pedals included, but this is completely justified by the budget price





























Final Verdict: If you want to try sim racing but aren’t ready to drop money on gear that costs as much as a space shuttle – go ahead and get it. The PXN-V3II is perfect for games like Forza Horizon, Gran Turismo, F1, or even iRacing at a beginner level. It lets you feel the gameplay, figure out if you like the whole thing, and won’t empty your wallet in the process.

Order the PXN-V3II on Amazon >

3. MOZA Trucking Bundle [Best Premium Sim Racing Wheel]

Specs Details Drive Type Direct drive Compatibility PC, Xbox, PS5 Force Feedback High torque force feedback Pedal Adjustment Yes Support for Additional Pedals Yes (for enhanced control) Wheel Diameter 30 cm Steering Angle Adjustment Yes Pedals Included Throttle, brake, clutch (adjustable)

If you’re a fan of sim racing and especially love long-haul truck racing, the MOZA Trucking Bundle is a real game-changer. It’s not just a wheel, it’s a true monster among sim racing gear. You’ve got direct drive (which, by the way, is top-notch when it comes to force feedback), powerful torque, and such a road feel that it’ll give you chills.

You can really feel every bump, every vibration. Especially in corners – everything’s super precise, like you’re sitting in a real truck cab. Plus, it looks great – modern, stylish, and it won’t be embarrassing to place it on your desk.

If you’ve been wanting to level up and get the most out of your sim racing experience, here’s your chance. It works on PC, Xbox, and PS5, so compatibility is no issue. Just plug it in and go. No complicated setups.

Pros Cons ✅ Direct drive – the force feedback is absolutely amazing, and the precision is top-tier



✅ Powerful torque – you feel everything: from the asphalt to the tiniest movements



✅ Works on all platforms – PC, Xbox, PS5 – pick what you like



✅ Adjustable pedals – customize them to your liking, plus you can buy additional accessories



✅ Excellent build quality – you can tell it’s not a toy but serious equipment ❌Price is steep – this is premium gear, so it might be pricey for beginners



























Final Verdict: If you want the most realistic experience, like you’re actually driving a truck on the road, the MOZA Trucking Bundle will deliver that. Everything works in sync: the force feedback, the pedals, the compatibility. Yes, it’s not the cheapest option, but it’s totally worth it. This is one of those moments when you realize you made the right choice and enjoy every ride.

Get the MOZA Trucking Bundle on Amazon >

4. Thrustmaster TS-XW Racer [Best Mid-Range Sim Racing Wheel]

Specs Details Drive Type Direct drive Compatibility Xbox, PC Force Feedback High-torque force feedback Pedal Adjustment Yes Support for Additional Pedals Yes (for enhanced control) Wheel Diameter 30 cm Adjustable Steering Angle Yes Pedals Included Throttle, brake, clutch (adjustable)

If you’re thinking about upgrading your mid-range wheel setup and want a wheel that truly feels like you’re behind the wheel of a real race car, check out the Thrustmaster TS-XW Racer. It’s a solid mid-range option that delivers a near-premium experience without breaking the bank.

The standout feature is the strong and responsive force feedback. This is serious business: steering feels like you’re really on the track. Under the hood, it has a motor with a direct drive system, so the force feedback is not just a toy, but a real deal. In games like Forza Motorsport or iRacing, you’ll notice the difference right away.

Another plus is the adjustable pedals. Want to customize them to your liking? Go ahead. Adjust them to match your driving style, and you’ll feel more comfortable braking, accelerating, and controlling everything.

And if you decide to upgrade later, you can easily add more advanced pedals, as everything is compatible. This means you can build the perfect sim racing setup based on your needs. It works with both Xbox and PC, so there’s no need to choose – just plug it in wherever you want. There’s even a rotation angle setting if you need it for different types of racing.

Pros Cons ✅Awesome realistic feedback – force feedback is simply amazing



✅Compatible with Xbox and PC – super convenient



✅Adjustable pedals – customize them to fit you



✅High-quality materials – you can tell it’s a reliable piece of gear



✅Best value in the mid-range price category ❌A bit pricier than other mid-range options, but it’s worth it





















Final Verdict: If you want to experience racing on a whole new level but don’t want to dive straight into expensive high-end gear, the Thrustmaster TS-XW Racer is the perfect option. It delivers top-tier sensations without putting too much strain on your wallet.

Buy the Thrustmaster TS-XW Racer on Amazon >

5. Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Edition [Best Formula Wheel Add-on]

Specs Details Drive type Force feedback Compatibility PC Wheel diameter 27 cm Wheel materials Carbon fiber Buttons 16 buttons, 2 rotary paddle shifters Adjustable steering angle Yes Pedals Not included (sold separately)

Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Edition is something truly special for those who really want to feel like a Formula 1 driver. This steering wheel isn’t just an accessory; it’s a real piece of racing reality, created with input from Ferrari itself. The carbon fiber it’s made from makes it both lightweight and incredibly durable, adding to the premium feel.

If you’re a fan of Formula 1 or other racing simulators like F1 or iRacing, this wheel is made for you. With it, you’ll get the most out of these games! Its compact diameter and super-precise force feedback provide an amazing sense of control, as if you’re driving a real race car.

But remember, this wheel is only for PCs. So if you were thinking about consoles, you’ll need to look for something else. Also, the pedals aren’t included – they need to be purchased separately, so be prepared to spend a bit more.

Pros Cons ✅Perfect for those who want to feel like they’re in Formula 1



✅Carbon fiber – lightweight but incredibly strong



✅16 buttons and two switches for full control



✅Great for F1, iRacing, and other Formula-style sim fans



✅PC compatibility – awesome for those who race exclusively on a computer ❌Pedals are not included – you’ll need to buy them separately























Final Verdict: It provides amazing precision and sensations that can’t compare to regular wheels. Sure, it’s an investment, but if you care about quality and realism, it’s a fantastic choice. So, if you’re ready for the next level of racing, the Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Edition is definitely worth your attention.

Grab the Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Edition on Amazon >

6. Logitech G29 [Best Sim Racing Wheel for PS5]

Specs Details Drive type Belt-driven Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC Force feedback Yes Wheel diameter 28 cm Pedals Accelerator, brake, clutch Steering angle adjustment Yes Additional features Compatible with additional pedals

The Logitech G29 is an awesome choice for anyone just starting out or looking for something affordable yet cool for a racing wheel for PS5. I’ll say right away that this wheel offers a great balance of price and quality. And most importantly, it really adds to the atmosphere of the game with its strong force feedback. When you turn the wheel, it feels like you’re on the track, not just playing a game.

This is an entry level wheel, with a 28 cm diameter – just the right size for precise control, plus the steering angle is adjustable, which is also important. Everything can be set up to suit you, giving you maximum accuracy in handling.

If you want to make things even more realistic in driving games, you can buy additional pedals. This will give you more control, especially when braking. By the way, this wheel supports PS5, PS4, and PC, so if you’re switching platforms or playing on multiple devices, the Logitech G29 will be a versatile choice.

Pros Cons ✅Compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC, so you don’t have to worry if you’re playing on different platforms



✅Realistic force feedback that makes you feel like you’re on an actual track



✅Adjustable pedals, making the controls more comfortable



✅Easy to set up and use – perfect for beginners



✅Durable and reliable – you’ll enjoy racing for a long time ❌Pedals aren’t as sensitive as more expensive models (but they can be upgraded with additional purchases)

























Final Verdict: If you’re looking for a qualitative and affordable wheel for PS5, the Logitech G29 is a top choice. It’s great for both beginners and experienced racers, and its versatility and realistic feel will make your racing experience much more exciting.

Buy the Logitech G29 on Amazon >

7. Thrustmaster T300RS [Best Force Feedback Sim Racing Wheel]

Specs Details Drive Type Direct Drive Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC Force Feedback HallEffect AccuRate Technology (or just amazing force feedback) Wheel Diameter 28 cm Pedals Gas, Brake, Clutch Adjustable Steering Angle Yes Additional Features Compatible with additional pedals

With this wheel, you’ll really feel what it’s like to “drive for real.“ I’m serious. This wheel doesn’t just jerk when the car goes over bumps – it actually burns. The force feedback here is so realistic that you feel every bump, every turn, like you’re sitting in the cockpit yourself.

And another thing – it’s not belt-driven, but direct drive, and that really changes everything. No wobbling – you turn the wheel, and the car on screen responds to you like it’s real life. Everything is sharp, smooth, and super responsive. You feel in total control.

The pedals are adjustable, so you can set them up however you like. And you can plug it into anything: PS5, PS4, PC – wherever you want. Play wherever you are.

Pros Cons ✅ Very cool force feedback – just like in a real car



✅ Direct drive – no wobbling, super precise control



✅ Works with PS5, PS4, and PC – no need to worry if it will fit



✅ Comfortable pedals, adjustable to your preference



✅ Built well – will last a long time ❌ The pedals and shifter that come with it aren’t top-tier (but this can be fixed with an upgrade)

























Final Verdict: If you want more than just playing – if you want to really feel the race – then yes, go for it. This wheel gives you a thrill in every turn. It’s not cheap, but the way it performs is next level. I’d say it’s perfect for those who are already into sim racing and want to take the next step. You won’t regret it, truly.

Purchase the Thrustmaster T300RS on Amazon >

8. HORI Overdrive [Best Sim Racing Wheel for Xbox]

Specs Details Drive type Belt-driven Compatibility Xbox Series X Force feedback Yes Wheel diameter 27 cm Pedals Accelerator, brake Steering angle adjustment Yes Additional features PC button support

Yeah, it doesn’t have some crazy expensive motor or insane tech, but you know what? Its force feedback works just fine. It really helps you feel the track – a light vibration over a bump here, a tight response in a turn there – you feel everything. It’s not wow-level like in premium Xbox racing wheel models, but it’s more than enough to enjoy yourself and stay in control of the car.

What’s great about the HORI Overdrive is that it’s super beginner-friendly. You don’t have to stress over setup or mess with endless settings. Just plug it into your Xbox or PC, and you’re good to go! It works with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and even with your computer, so switching between platforms is easy.

It’s also compact and convenient. It doesn’t take up half your desk or get in the way if space is tight. And for your first steps into sim racing – it’s a real find.

Pros Cons ✅Great value for a wheel made for Xbox



✅Has force feedback – you feel the road



✅Works with Xbox and PC



✅Compact and easy to use



✅Perfect for beginners, but doesn’t fall short in a serious race ❌Fewer settings than high-end wheels



















Final Verdict: If you’re just starting out or just want a decent, affordable wheel for Xbox – the HORI Overdrive is a great pick. It’s simple, reliable, and gives you a genuinely fun driving experience. You don’t need to drop a ton of cash to enjoy racing!

Order the HORI Overdrive on Amazon right now >

9. HORI Apex [Best Beginner Sim Racing Wheel]

Specs Details Drive Type Belt-driven Compatibility PlayStation 4, PC Force Feedback No Wheel Diameter 27 cm Pedals Accelerator, Brake Steering Angle Adjustment Yes Additional Features Button customization available

What I like about it is how beginner-friendly it is. Just plug it into your PS4 or PC, and you’re good to go. No complicated setup, everything’s intuitive. Even if it’s your first time ever touching a racing wheel, you’ll figure it out without watching a bunch of YouTube tutorials.

It has force feedback, and while it’s not a Direct Drive like the pro setups, it feels pretty solid. The turns, the vibrations – you can really feel what’s going on on the track.

Sure, it’s not super high-end – the materials are basic, and the pedals aren’t adjustable like on top-tier models. But! For getting started, it’s awesome, especially if you’re still unsure whether you want to dive deep into sim racing.

And if you decide to upgrade to a sim racing cockpit later, you can keep this wheel as a backup or give it to a friend so you can race together.

Pros Cons ✅Perfect for sim racing beginners



✅Works with PS4 and PC



✅Decent force feedback for its price



✅Easy to set up and use



✅Great for arcade and semi-sim racing games ❌Less sensitive than higher-end models



















Final Verdict: If you’re just stepping into the sim racing world, the HORI Apex is your golden ticket. It’s affordable, comfortable, and already gives you a taste of the fun. A great option to find out if this hobby’s really for you.

Get the HORI Apex on Amazon >

Key Factors to Consider When Choosing a Sim Racing Wheel

If you really want to enjoy racing, a steering wheel is a must-have. A keyboard and gamepad work, of course, but a wheel takes it to a whole different level. You get precision control and full immersion in the game, just like in a real race car.

And you know, when choosing a steering wheel, it’s important not to just pick the “cheapest option,“ but to understand exactly what you need. Let me tell you what you should pay attention to – pedals, best prices, build quality, and other important factors.

1. What is Force Feedback and Why It’s So Important?

Force feedback is the feature that makes the steering wheel feel alive. It gives you the sensations of the road – how the car slides, how the wheels grip, when you hit a bump, or when you slam into the curb. It’s like the vibration on a gamepad, but ten times cooler and more useful.

Type Pros Cons Description Gear-driven Low price, easy to connect, and set up A bit noisy, average precision Gear-driven is the simple and cheap option compared to other wheels. It works through gears. Suitable for beginners who are just getting into sim racing. Belt-driven Nice smoothness, less noise A bit more maintenance, and it may not be as precise as a direct drive Here, the force is transferred via a belt. It’s smoother and quieter. A good option if you want something a bit more serious, but without breaking the bank. Direct Drive Super precision, no lag, maximum realism Expensive and not as simple to “just place on the table.“ Here, the motor directly spins the wheel. This is the top choice. For those who want the best. If you race a lot and seriously – this is for you.

2. Wheelbase – The Heart of Your Steering Wheel

The wheelbase is like the engine in a car. Without it, you’re stuck. The base controls how the wheel responds to your actions and what sensations it sends back to your hands.

Type Pros Cons Description Integrated Convenient, just plug it in and go Not much to upgrade, what you get is what you get Everything in one unit, the base and wheel are combined. Great for beginners. Separate You can replace the wheel, customize it as you like A bit more complicated to assemble The base and wheel are bought separately. Perfect if you want to build a custom setup.

Remember: the more powerful the base, the faster and more precise the response. In racing, that makes a huge difference.

3. Choosing the Wheel Rim – It’s Not Just a Circle

The type of wheel also affects the experience. There are different styles, depending on the game and your preferences.

Type Pros Cons Description GT Style Comfortable to hold, good for long sessions. Not ideal if you want to “race in Formula 1.“ Big and round, like in sports cars. Formula Style Super precise, especially on tracks with lots of turns. May not be very comfortable for long distances. Flat and compact, just like in a race car. D-shaped Easy to hold, great for feeling the turns. Unusual shape, not everyone likes it. Wheel in the shape of a “D.“

Life Hack: choose based on the games you play. Formula? Get a Formula style. GT racing or rally? Go for the classic round one. Also, the material matters: Alcantara and leather feel amazing, but they come at a higher price.

4. Build Quality and Materials

Yes, it sounds boring, but it’s important. If the wheel is made of cheap plastic, it might break quickly or just fail to provide that “fun“ feeling. It’s better to buy something that will last and not fall apart in six months.

Metal: sturdy, reliable, but heavier;

Plastic: lighter and cheaper, but can squeak and may not handle the load;

Leather / Alcantara: top comfort and feel, especially for the rims.

5. Compatibility – No Surprises

This is a crucial point. Not all wheels work with every platform. Some are only for PC, some are only for PlayStation. Before you buy, make sure the wheel is compatible with your console or PC. Sometimes you may need additional adapters or software.

6. Extra Features That Might Come in Handy

To ensure that your wheel is feature rich, consider purchasing the following additions:

Shifters : if you want to shift gears manually (it’s a real blast!);

: if you want to shift gears manually (it’s a real blast!); Pedals : the better the quality, the better the control. Ideally, go for pedals with a Load Cell brake;

: the better the quality, the better the control. Ideally, go for pedals with a Load Cell brake; Mounting : make sure you can mount the wheel comfortably (not all wheels come with a stand);

: make sure you can mount the wheel comfortably (not all wheels come with a stand); Tuning Software: it’s fantastic if you can adjust sensitivity, FFB strength, and so on.

FAQs

Which steering wheel is the best for sim racing?

If you want a top-tier experience, just like the pros, go for something like the MOZA Trucking Bundle. This is the kind of “sit down and forget you’re playing a game“ setup. But if you’re on a budget or just starting out, the Logitech G29 is amazing. It’s cheaper, but it does the job excellently and works with almost all platforms.

What is a wheelbase?

Simply put, it’s the heart of your racing wheel. The motor that makes you feel every bump, turn, and drift is hidden inside the wheelbase. It connects to the steering wheel (the rim) and is responsible for the realism. The more powerful and precise the base, the more enjoyment you’ll get from every race.

What is road feedback?

One of the coolest features in sim racing is force feedback. It mimics the sensations of real driving: you can feel how the car behaves on the track. The motor inside the wheelbase creates resistance, jolts, and vibrations, which immerse you in the game.

Is the wheel and the rim the same thing?

Almost, but not quite. When people say “steering wheel,“ they usually mean the whole setup – the base + the rim. The rim is just the round part that you hold with your hands. Rims can come in different shapes, sizes, and even materials: leather, alcantara, or plastic.

What do the pros choose?

Pros don’t skimp on sensations – they use direct-drive wheels. This is when the motor directly turns the wheel – no extra mechanics in between. The response is as precise as possible, and every detail of the track is at your fingertips. Popular brands include Simucube, Fanatec, and MOZA. It’s expensive, but if you’re seriously into sim racing, it’s totally worth it.