Best Mouse for Fortnite in 2025: 7 Models To Pull You Ahead of the Curve

Singling out the best mouse for Fortnite is subjective and largely depends on your play style. That being said, whether you’re a competitive player or a fresh noob ready to drop in, one thing doesn’t change: you need a good gaming mouse to help enjoy the Fortnite experience.

And to get you going with just that, we’ve assembled some of the industry’s finest gaming mice, with Razer, Logitech, and HyperX leading the charge.

So without further ado, let’s sift through seven very deserving, very reliable candidates ready to unlock your full potential!

Our Top Picks for Fortnite Mouse

We made our selection based not only on each product’s viability in terms of gaming but also on its overall appeal when considering price, features, and specs, to name a few. Each mouse has at least one distinct feature that stands out from the line, so head on below and explore our top picks.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 – With up to 44,000 DPI, a Max Report Rate of 8000 Hz, and Logitech’s cutting-edge LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, which uses no cable- this bad boy is, and should be, a regular accessory for anyone looking to climb in Fortnite’s competitive lobbies. Glorious Model O Wireless – Sporting a honeycomb design, customizable all-around RGB lighting, and up to 71 hours of usage on a single charge, the Model O can comfortably game through days without needing to be hooked up to a power source, i.e., no cable required! Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED – Not everyone is eager to spend hundreds of dollars on a wired gaming mouse. Some of us just want a budget-friendly wireless mouse with reliable performance to play some simple games before we call it a night. That’s where the G305 LIGHTSPEED comes in.

Our picks have only scratched the surface; you don’t want to miss out on the rest of the line. Let’s keep going!

Best Mouse for Fortnite: 7 Models To Upgrade Your Gaming Sessions

Fortnite needs no introduction. It’s one of those titles that has popped up in front of every gamer at least once. From players with milk teeth to happily retired streamer dads, Fortnite has a variety of trigger-happy players ready to drop in.

If you fall into the same spectrum, we’ll help you get set up with the best gaming mouse for Fortnite!

1. Razer Viper V3 Pro [Best Overall Gaming Mouse for Fortnite]

Specs Details Sensor Razer’s Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Weight 55g Buttons 8 Programmable Buttons Connectivity Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Wired Battery Life 95 Hr Dimensions Length: 127.1 mm Width: 63.9 mmHeight: 39.9 mm Extras Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, 8000 Hz Hyperpolling rate, Lightweight

The Razer Viper V3 Pro has held its position as the king-of-the-hill mouse in esports. Razer cooked up this monster in response to Logitech’s GPX Superlight 2. Where the Superlight 2 only offered incremental updates over its predecessor, the Razer Viper V3 Pro stood out as a full-fledged update over the Razer Viper V2 Pro.

While the Razer V2 Pro had a more aggressive look, Razer’s V3 Pro chooses to keep things simple with a boxier shape, rounder hump, and a wired connection option. It’s also just a smidge bigger than the Razer V2, but surprisingly lighter than it at the same time. This shows Razer’s dedication to listening to its fans because many complained that the Razer Viper V2 Pro wasn’t the best ergonomically, limiting esports pros from truly giving it their all during the game.

Why we chose it The Razer Viper V3 Pro is the best all-rounder in its class, refined with pro player feedback and built to last during intense gaming sessions.

Thus, with the Viper V3 Pro, which easily stands as one of the best Razer mouse picks, Razer returned to the drawing board and developed a more boots-on-the-ground approach–simplifying the look and upgrading the features. Although the simpler look may feel outdated to some, it makes up for it in terms of performance and usability.

At just 54 grams, it’s lighter than its fellow contenders but pulls ahead with features like an 8000Hz polling rate, gen-3 optical switches, and Razer’s flagship optical sensor.

Pros Cons ✅ Better ergonomics than its predecessor



✅ Bigger yet lighter



✅ 8000Hz polling rate is one of the fastest you can get in the market



✅ Wired connection option



✅ Favorite pick in esports ❌ Design looks outdated but Razer did it to upgrade ergonomics massively

Final Verdict: This is the best gaming mouse for crushing your opponents in competitive gaming, especially in build modes, where you have to pan the camera super fast to get building and take them out from up high.

2. Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED [Best Budget Mouse for Fortnite]

Specs Details Sensor Hero 12K Optical Sensor Weight 99g Buttons 6 Programmable Buttons Connectivity USB Battery Life 250 Hr Dimensions Length: 116.6 mmWidth: 62.15 mmHeight: 38.2 mm Extras On-Board Memory, Mechanical Button Tensioning System

The Logitech G305 is another fine addition to the best wireless gaming mouse picks you can currently find. The G305 features Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED wireless connection technology, offering a lag-free experience. All you have to do is plug the provided USB into your computer and start playing.

Its built-in HERO sensor provides accurate tracking of up to 12,000 DPI, and the mouse boasts impressive battery life, lasting up to 250 hours on a single AA battery. All that, on top of being the best budget gaming mouse in its category, makes the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED a solid pick for any gamer.

Why we chose it Many budding gamers today consider pricier gaming mice as the best solution for their setup. The G305 comes in at a much lower price point in the market but offers the same features. It’s the smarter choice to make.

In terms of battery alone, this gaming mouse is the smartest choice if you intend to power through the nights with long gaming sessions. The only possible downside is the lack of customization options for RGB lighting (an area where Razer’s mice pull ahead). But this wireless gaming mouse is built to last the longest on a single charge, so it makes sense that Logitech didn’t consider adding flair as a priority on its feature list.

In addition to the traditional white and black colors, the Logitech G305 comes in blue, lilac, and mint.

Pros Cons ✅ 250 hours on a single AA battery



✅ Has Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED wireless connection technology



✅ Comes in an assortment of colors



✅ Mechanical Button Tensioning System



✅ Accurate tracking of up to 12,000 DPI ❌ Lack of customisation options for RGB lighting, but the extra battery timing makes it worth it

Final Verdict: If you’re looking to climb in Fortnite ranked in a single sitting without any battery issues creeping up, this nifty wireless gaming mouse will get it done!

3. Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 [Best Mouse for Fortnite Pros Demanding Peak Performance]

Specs Details Sensor Hero 2 Optical Sensor Weight 60g Buttons 5 Programmable Buttons Connectivity USB Battery Life 95 Hr Dimensions Height: 125 mmWidth: 63.5 mmDepth: 40 mm Extras LIGHTSPEED Wireless Connection Technology, LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches, Onboard memory, No-additive PTFE Feet, Lightweight

Nothing says, “My name is a collection of maxed-out cool words,” quite like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2. Yeah, it sounds exaggerated, doesn’t it? Works for the best battle royale games, though!

The GPX Superlight 2 lives up to its name with features that set it far ahead of the rest. It is super lightweight at just 60 grams and features LIGHTSPEED wireless USB technology, a HERO 2 sensor with up to 32,000 DPI, an 8KHz polling rate, and hybrid optical-mechanical LIGHTFORCE switches.

Pro tip Link this gaming mouse to the Logitech G HUB and unlock additional features and tweaks, ready to have you all wired up!

Additionally, the gaming mouse offers up to 95 hours of battery life and zero-additive PTFE feet for more control and precision. Thanks to the onboard memory, you can customize it via Logitech G HUB software. Top all that with POWERPLAY wireless charging, and you have a true beast to behold.

Careful, don’t hold your breath too long.

The GPX Superlight 2 is built for various play styles thanks to its ambidexterity, but where it truly stands out is in the esports game landscape. Competitive Fortnite gamers LOVE this gaming mouse thanks to its snappy response rates, and the lighter weight is a welcome addition to an already impressive slew of features.

Pros Cons ✅ Super lightweight



✅ 8KHz polling rate



✅ Zero-additive PTFE feet



✅ POWERPLAY wireless charging



✅ Customizable via Logitech G HUB software ❌ Looks a lot like its predecessor but with quality upgrades under the hood

Final Verdict: If you are looking for a pro wireless gaming mouse that makes you feel like a part of the esports pros roster, this is a worthy purchase.

4. Razer Basilisk V3 Pro [Best Mouse for Fortnite Fans Who Love Macros and Control]

Specs Details Sensor Razer’s Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor Weight 112g Buttons 11 Programmable Buttons Connectivity Bluetooth, Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Battery Life 140 Hr Dimensions Length: 130 mmWidth: 75 mmHeight: 42.55 mm Extras HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, Optical Switches Gen-3, Razer Chroma RGB

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is not a new name for any seasoned gamer. Razer’s Basilisk mice line has long been known for being unapologetically unique in design and features. Whether your grip style leans toward palm or grip, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is one of the best fps mouse picks if you’re looking to climb in competitive gaming.

But the most impressive upgrade for us is that a pro wireless gaming mouse by Razer can easily reach a polling rate of up to 4000Hz. This means you get snappier feedback when simultaneously taking down multiple enemies in the game. Zoom in, zoom out, pan the camera, or lock on–Razer’s Basilisk blends its abilities with yours to make in-game combat smooth as ever.

Pro tip Use a dark colored mouse pad when using the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro so the colors illuminate its surface much more. Helps set up a good ambience for long gaming sessions!

The only thing customers are sometimes miffed at is the weight. 112g is not a lightweight number, but Razer’s wireless mouse justifies its heaviness from the hardware packed into it. Come on, even the scroll wheel has dual functionality, making it one of the best Razer mice!

Pros Cons ✅ Hyperscroll Tilt wheel



✅ Chroma RGB



✅ 140 Hr battery



✅ 11 programmable buttons



✅ Superb ergonomics ❌ Quite a heavy mouse, but it’s justified considering the amount of features packed into it

Final Verdict: Consider getting this if you want to add a feature-packed, RGB-friendly wireless gaming mouse to your gaming monitor setup. Made complete with its own dock and dongle connection, courtesy of Razer.

5. HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Pro [Best Mouse for Fortnite Builders Who Need Fast, Flawless Flicks]

Specs Details Sensor HyperX 26K Optical Sensor Weight 61g Buttons 6 Programmable Buttons Connectivity 2.4GHz USB, Bluetooth Battery Life 90 Hr Dimensions Length: 124.3 mmWidth: 66.8 mmHeight: 38.2 mm Extras Dual wireless connection, Lightweight

Lightning-fast reflexes are mandatory when playing build modes. For times like these, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Pro is your trusty companion for fast flicks, leading up to wearing a shiny crown on your head.

The Pulsefire Haste 2 Pro is built for speed. Weighing only 61 grams, this wireless gaming mouse enables snappy movement, and with six programmable buttons, it ensures you’re making game-winning decisions on the fly. It also looks good doing what it does. Place this mouse next to a powerful gaming laptop with a grey, silver or black colorway and you’ll have a gaming setup that looks just as good as it plays.

Pro tip Switch between the 2.4GHz wireless connection and Bluetooth modes for this gaming mouse. See what option works best in terms of latency and stick with that.

This wireless gaming mouse has a 90-hour battery life – more than enough to play without needing to check how much juice it has left. HyperX stocked this thing with a native 4K polling rate, which rivals Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro, so you can glide it over your desk and feel your character respond just as quickly.

Pros Cons ✅ Dual wireless connection



✅ Super lightweight



✅ 4K polling rate



✅ Snappy response rate



✅ 90 Hr battery ❌ Pricey, but features make it totally worth it

Final Verdict: It’s a must-pick for competitive gamers whose hand size doesn’t work well with glaringly large mice. It comes with a hefty price tag, but money shouldn’t be a concern for all the cheese you’re getting in a clean, crisp design on a wireless gaming mouse like this.

6. Pulsar x Demon Slayer X2V2 Mini [Best Mouse for Fortnite Players Seeking Elite Speed in Anime Style]

Specs Details Sensor PAW3395 Sensor Weight 51g Buttons 5 Programmable Buttons Connectivity 2.4GHz USB Connection, Wireless Battery Life 90 Hr Dimensions Length: 115.6 mmWidth: 60.6 mmHeight: 36.7 mm Extras Enhanced structure, Optical switches, Pulsar blue encoder, Lightweight

Calling all Demon Slayer AND Fortnite fans! This mouse is for our anime enthusiasts. Pulsar partnered with Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer to bring three distinct flavors to its X2V2 Mini Wireless lightweight gaming mouse, all paying tribute to the anime’s infamous trio.

Why we chose it Demon Slayer’s next big arc, Infinity Castle, is set to premiere sometime in September, and knowing Fortnite, you can bet they will collaborate with Demon Slayer around that time. This mouse would be the perfect present for fans looking to celebrate their favorite show by rocking Demon Slayer skins in Fortnite!

Specs-wise, you get PixArt’s PAW3395 sensor with integrated Motion-Sync Technology, including 650 IPS speed, 50g acceleration, programmable DPI up to 26,000, and a rapid 1000Hz polling rate. You could punch the rate up to achieve 4K, but it requires a 4K dongle connection, which is sold separately.

The X2V2 mini gaming mouse suits a more claw-like grip style. If you’ve got a relatively bigger hand size, consider proceeding to the medium-size option for this gaming mouse.

Pros Cons ✅ Built for anime fans



✅ Built for smaller hands



✅ Motion-Sync Technology for fast response times



✅ Super lightweight



✅ 90 Hr battery ❌ Requires a 4K dongle to enhance polling rate to 4000Hz but a game like Fortnite can work with 1000Hz just fine

Final Verdict: If your tween’s into anime (or if you are, because we don’t discriminate), this is the best gaming mouse for your gameplay choice. It challenges pro wireless mice like the Razer Basilisk or Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2, but with a lower price point and many of the same features.

7. Glorious Model O Wireless [Best Mouse for Fortnite Players who Want Speed with RGB Swagger]

Specs Details Sensor Glorious BAMF Optical Sensor Weight 69g Buttons 6 Programmable Buttons Connectivity 2.4GHz Wireless Battery Life 71 Hours Dimensions Length: 128 mmWidth: 61 mmHeight: 37.5 mm Extras Honeycomb Design, RGB, Ambidextrous, Lightweight

The Glorious Model O Wireless is perfect for adding a splash of color to a professional mouse pad. In terms of design, nothing beats this wireless gaming mouse. Not only is there an entire honeycomb pattern going the length of its back, but it also has bold lines of RGB around its body.

Why we chose it The honeycomb design, coupled with RGB lighting, is a unique combo. It’s a well-rounded mouse despite being unapologetically extra in looks.

With an ambidextrous and lightweight design, this gaming mouse will have no trouble crushing your competition in many of the top fps games out there!

Performance-wise, the Model O Wireless mouse has the lowest wireless latency of any mouse in its class, leading to more real-time control. Pinpoint precision with 400 IPS tracking speed, 19,000 Max DPI, and up to 1,000Hz polling rate are all characteristics of a mouse ready to help you put your best foot forward in the game.

Pros Cons ✅ Honeycomb pattern



✅ Ambidextrous



✅ 400 IPS tracking speed



✅Has the lowest wireless latency of any mouse in its class



✅ All-around RGB lighting ❌ Doesn’t have too many programmable buttons but this mouse was built for flair and performance, so a little less functionality is okay.

Final Verdict: If you’re looking for a responsive, colorful mouse built for medium to large hand size, the Model O Wireless offers the best bang for your buck on the market.

How to Choose the Best Mouse for Fortnite

Prioritize lightweight design

Having a lightweight mouse is crucial for fluid movement in Victory Royale games like Fortnite. If your mouse is too heavy, it might take you just a bit longer to be spatially aware of your enemies, and that makes all the difference in who takes the first shot.

Ensure top-tier sensor performance

A snappy sensor means you translate your hand movements quickly into the game. Players in ranked Fortnite need this kind of performance to take out enemies swiftly.

Consider programmable side buttons

These can be uber important when deciding quickly about building or weapon switching. All you have to do is program them for the specific in-game task and save up on a few (very crucial) seconds.

Evaluate comfortable ergonomics & grip

Not every mouse offers the best ergonomics for your grip. Hand size, palm placement, and grip style all matter when considering the most comfortable mouse to game with. When you’re ready to grind hours in Fortnite, you need something that feels plush to your hand, not spiky.

Assess durability for high APM

When the going gets tough, the tough get going! If you’re in a pinch, of course you’ll be mashing down on your mouse trying to hold on for dear life. However, not every mouse can handle the immense physical assault. You want to make sure that whatever mouse you roll with is durable enough for nail-biting moments.

Wired or low-latency wireless

Not everyone is fond of wireless mice. Some want to play it safe with a wired mouse. But a low-latency connection from Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 could challenge a wired mouse. Do your research if you intend to prioritize this.

FAQs

What is the best mouse for Fortnite?

This largely depends on personal choice. Particularly, how you play the game. For some, it may be a mouse with a kickass optical sensor like Razer’s Viper V3 Pro, and for some, it may be a lightweight mouse that fits snugly in their palm, much like the Glorious Model O.

What mouse do Fortnite pros use?

Fortnite pros commonly find lightweight, high-performance gaming mice suitable for their gameplay. Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 and the Razer Viper V3 Pro are good examples.

What’s the best mouse Hz for Fortnite?

For Fortnite, a mouse polling rate of 1000 Hz is generally recommended and considered the sweet spot for balancing responsiveness and performance, which is what you should aim for.

What mouse DPI do Fortnite pros use?

Most Fortnite pros use a mouse DPI of either 400 or 800. Many players find lower DPI settings, like 400 or 800, paired with appropriate in-game sensitivity, offer a good balance of precision and control for accurate aiming in Fortnite.

How to aim better with a mouse in Fortnite?

A sensitivity of around 5 is a good baseline to gauge your aiming capabilities with a new mouse. If you’re not hitting your targets fast enough, try upping the sensitivity a smidge (6 or 7) and try again. After a few games, you’ll know what to adjust to aim better.