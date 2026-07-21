Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Review 2026

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This Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 review covers what competitive players need to know – the HERO 2 sensor, 8kHz wireless, grip feel, and whether that $113 price tag is justified in 2026. The ultralight category has expanded fast, and a lot of options read well on spec sheets. What actually separates the Superlight 2 from the field is what this review answers.

The G Pro X Superlight 2 carries a reputation built at the highest levels of CS2 and VALORANT competition, and that demands honest scrutiny. The LIGHTSPEED wireless connection matches wired latency, the 60g build avoids the hollow-shell compromises that drag down cheaper ultralight mice, and the LIGHTFORCE switches have become the click standard that competing manufacturers are now trying to match. In my assessment, this is a mouse with a justified reputation – but the details matter for anyone choosing between this and the growing field of credible alternatives.

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G Pro X Superlight 2 at a Glance

Here is exactly what you are working with before I get into the details. The numbers tell one story – the rest of this review explains what they mean in practice.

Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Sensor HERO 2 Optical DPI Range 100 – 44,000 Tracking Speed 888 IPS Polling Rate 8 kHz (8,000 Hz) Weight 60 grams Wireless LIGHTSPEED 2.4 GHz Battery Life 95 hours Charging USB-C Buttons 5 programmable Mouse Feet Zero-additive PTFE Switches LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical Range 5 meters Hand Orientation Right-handed POWERPLAY Compatible Yes Price ~$113.98

★ 60g pro weight plus 95-hour battery – the wireless mouse pros actually use Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Buy on Amazon

Key Features and Benefits

The spec list is impressive on paper – what matters is how those numbers translate into actual daily use for a competitive or enthusiast gamer. Here is the breakdown.

HERO 2 Sensor (44,000 DPI, 888 IPS) – Tracks with zero smoothing, acceleration, or filtering at any sensitivity. For CS2 players at 400-800 DPI, the cursor goes exactly where you move it with no angle-snapping or correction.

– Tracks with zero smoothing, acceleration, or filtering at any sensitivity. For CS2 players at 400-800 DPI, the cursor goes exactly where you move it with no angle-snapping or correction. 60g Weight – Light enough to cut session fatigue, solid enough to not feel twitchy – and achieved without a honeycomb shell, so no dust traps or flex under pressure.

– Light enough to cut session fatigue, solid enough to not feel twitchy – and achieved without a honeycomb shell, so no dust traps or flex under pressure. LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Optical-Mechanical Switches – Near-zero actuation delay and a crisp, defined click that competitive players consistently rate among the best available in any gaming mouse.

– Near-zero actuation delay and a crisp, defined click that competitive players consistently rate among the best available in any gaming mouse. 8 kHz Polling Rate via LIGHTSPEED Wireless – At 8,000 Hz, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 wireless review data from the community is consistent: wireless latency is indistinguishable from wired in competitive play.

– At 8,000 Hz, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 wireless review data from the community is consistent: wireless latency is indistinguishable from wired in competitive play. 95-Hour Battery + USB-C Charging – A full charge covers two to three weeks of daily gaming. POWERPLAY compatibility allows wireless charging while playing on a compatible Logitech mat.

Performance and Real-World Experience

The Superlight 2 is designed to stay out of your way during play – and that is the core question every Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse review needs to answer.

The HERO 2 sensor performs without wobble at any DPI level. At 400-800 DPI in CS2, cursor response is immediate and predictable up to the 888 IPS tracking ceiling. At 8 kHz polling, the LIGHTSPEED wireless removes latency as a meaningful variable – players switching between wired and the Superlight 2 in back-to-back sessions consistently report no perceptible difference. The wireless works.

Long-term owners note less arm strain after long sessions, and the conservative shape adapts to palm, claw, and fingertip grips with minimal adjustment time. One honest friction point: the mouse is right-handed only, and G HUB software is required to access full configuration before running off onboard memory.

Pros Cons ✅ HERO 2 sensor delivers flawless precision with zero smoothing, filtering, or angle-snapping



✅ 60g weight reduces session fatigue without the structural compromises of a honeycomb shell



✅ LIGHTFORCE switches click with a crispness that puts most competing mice to shame



✅ 95 hours of battery life makes charging a once-every-few-weeks event



✅ 8 kHz LIGHTSPEED wireless performs identically to wired in competitive play



✅ Zero-additive PTFE feet glide exceptionally well on cloth, hard, and glass surfaces ❌ Right-handed design only – left-handed players have no version available, though for right-hand users this shape fits the widest range of grip styles in its class

Why we chose it The G Pro X Superlight 2 is the wireless gaming mouse that esports professionals consistently choose when performance cannot be compromised. At 9.2/10 on the Enebameter, it earns that standing through a combination that is genuinely difficult to replicate: a flawless HERO 2 sensor, a 60g solid build, 8kHz LIGHTSPEED wireless, and LIGHTFORCE switches that set the click standard in the category.

The real-world advantage of the Superlight 2 is that each key spec translates directly into feel – fewer misclicks from the LIGHTFORCE switches, less arm fatigue from the 60g weight, genuine confidence in the wireless during ranked play. For most competitive gamers, this is the standard against which other mice get measured, and the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 pros and cons balance in its favor.

“The shape works perfectly for palm and claw grip styles, the sensor settings in the software give you real control over lift-off distance and per-axis DPI, and the scroll wheel on the Superlight 2 is genuinely fixed compared to the original. Battery holds up for well over a week between charges.” – Brian R.

Brian’s point about the scroll wheel matters. The original G Pro X Superlight had a known failure pattern where the wheel would stop registering clicks from software changes alone – the Superlight 2 fixes this at the hardware level. For players who skipped the upgrade over that concern, it is resolved.

“Extremely light without feeling fragile. On a glass pad the glide is some of the smoothest I’ve used. If you have larger hands, grip tape makes a real difference in control – once you dial it in, the mouse performs exactly like a pro-tier option should.” – Damian P.

The G Pro X Superlight 2 ships with optional grip tape in the box – fingertip and claw grippers rarely need it, but palm grip with larger hands is where it starts to matter. Logitech including it shows they know their market well.

★ Used by CS2 and FPS pros worldwide – 8kHz wireless, HERO 2 sensor, and 60g build in one mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Buy on Amazon

Sensor Performance and Tracking

For a wireless gaming mouse at this price, sensor quality and connection stability are the two specs that matter most. The Superlight 2 needs to be flawless here – and it mostly is.

The HERO 2 tracks at 400 and 800 DPI with zero angle-snapping, zero smoothing, and zero prediction. Cursor movement is a direct 1:1 translation of hand movement, nothing added or removed.

The 8 kHz LIGHTSPEED polling sends an update every 0.125ms versus 1ms at the standard 1 kHz rate. That gap is meaningful in CS2 where shots miss by fractions of a millisecond. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Hero sensor review data from third-party testing aligns with long-term owner reports: no wobble, no deviation, no drops during play. For CS2 or any FPS played competitively, the sensor is not the limiting factor – and why it consistently earns a place on top-rated FPS mouse lists.

Shape, Weight, and Grip Style

A perfect sensor in the wrong shape is still the wrong mouse. The G Pro X Superlight 2 needs to fit your hand before the specs matter.

The shape refines the classic G Pro Wireless profile – symmetrical top, subtle side curves, low front. Not ambidextrous, but the neutral top means right-handed players across a wide range of hand sizes adapt quickly without a significant adjustment period.

The 60g weight sits between sub-50g ultralight extremes and the 70-80g mid-weight class. Sub-50g can feel twitchy; mid-weight adds fatigue on long sessions. For most players, the G Pro X Superlight 2 lightweight review conclusion is clear: 60g is the right number. The G Pro X Superlight 2 vs Superlight question is direct: if you’re buying new, there is no reason to go backward. For hands above 18cm preferring an ergonomic right-hand profile, the G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX is the variant to consider – see the highly rated wireless gaming mice guide for a full field comparison.

My Overall Verdict on Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2

This Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 review puts a direct verdict on the table: this is the best all-around wireless gaming mouse available for competitive FPS play. The HERO 2 sensor, 60g solid build, LIGHTFORCE switches, 8kHz LIGHTSPEED wireless, and 95-hour battery form a combination no directly comparable mouse currently matches. Enebameter: 9.2/10.

This mouse is built for CS2 players, VALORANT players, and any right-handed FPS gamer who wants wireless without a latency trade-off. It suits palm, claw, and fingertip grippers across medium to large hand sizes. Who should skip it: left-handed players (no version exists), budget shoppers (see below), and players who strongly prefer a full ergonomic right-hand shape (the Superlight 2 DEX fits that use case better).

At $113.98, this Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 review conclusion is straightforward – it is the standard-setter for a reason. For a wider view of what is available, the top-rated gaming mouse picks roundup has a full breakdown.

★ The competitive gaming standard – lock in the Superlight 2 before stock runs short Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Buy on Amazon

Budget Alternative

Not everyone can stretch to $113 for a mouse. The MO1 Wireless Gaming Mouse offers tri-mode wireless (2.4G, Bluetooth, and wired) at a significantly lower price for casual gaming.

What you give up: the HERO 2‘s raw precision, 8kHz LIGHTSPEED polling, and the LIGHTFORCE switch feel. For competitive FPS, those gaps are real. If budget allows, the Superlight 2 is the better long-term investment.

★ Tri-mode wireless gaming comfort for casual play at a fraction of the price. 🏅 BUDGET PICK MO1 Wireless Gaming Mouse

Complete Your Setup

The Superlight 2 handles the mouse side of your setup – these are the accessories that complete the picture for a competitive gaming desk.

CHERRY XTRFY K5 Pro TMR Compact

The CHERRY XTRFY K5 Pro TMR is a compact wired gaming keyboard built around magnetic TMR switches – a linear, consistent actuation type that pairs directly with the precise inputs the Superlight 2 demands. For CS2 players who want both mouse and keyboard responding instantly, this is a natural pairing that also keeps your mousing area clear.

★ Magnetic-switch precision to match your mouse – the competitive keyboard for CS2 setups CHERRY XTRFY K5 Pro TMR Compact Shop on Amazon

Gaming Glass Mouse Pad

The G Pro X Superlight 2‘s zero-additive PTFE feet are built for fast, friction-reduced glide – and glass pads amplify that fully. A glass surface provides near-frictionless, ultra-consistent tracking that stays uniform regardless of humidity or wear, which cloth pads cannot match long-term.

★ Frictionless glass surface – unlocks the Superlight 2’s PTFE feet for maximum glide speed Gaming Glass Mouse Pad Shop on Amazon

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