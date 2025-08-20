7 Best Keychron Keyboards 2025: Expert Picks for Any Setup

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

It’s hard to choose the best Keychron keyboard, even more so if you’re new to mechanical keyboards.

There are just so many things to consider, from the size and switch types to the backlighting and connectivity. Variety is always nice. But with all the different models and configurations available, it can be very confusing where to start.

I’m here to help. In this list, I’ve selected the best ones in the current Keychron mechanical keyboard lineup to save you time and make your shopping experience less stressful.

Our Top Picks for Keychron Keyboard

Keychron keyboards stand out among other mechanical keyboards with their superior build quality, fantastic typing experience, customizability, and compatibility with both Windows and Mac systems.

The three products below are the best examples of that. They’re the very best at their respective price ranges and categories. If you’re having a difficult time making up your mind, just go for any of these top picks.

Keychron K10 Max – Sits at the top as the best of the best. A full-size mechanical keyboard with premium build quality and excellent features to enhance your gaming and typing experience. Offers extensive software and hardware customization options for a more personalized setup. Keychron C2 – A more budget-friendly full-size keyboard recommended for those new to mechanical keyboards. Limited in features, but doesn’t fall short in build quality and performance. Smooth linear switches and wired connectivity make it ideal for gaming. Keychron Q1 HE – An expensive keyboard for gaming, with very fast performance and low-latency wired/wireless mode. Built like a tank with an aluminum body and thick keycaps. Extensive customization options allow you to modify different aspects for the best gaming experience.

If none of these top picks sound appealing to you, take a look at the rest of the list below. I’m sure you’ll find something that meets your specific needs and preferences!

7 Best Keychron Keyboards for Gaming and Productivity

You’ll find different mechanical keyboards for different situations in this full list. Some are built specifically for gaming, while others are designed with portability in mind. Continue reading and find the best Keychron keyboard for you!

1. Keychron K10 Max [Best Overall Keychron Keyboard]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Size Full-size Switch Type Keychron Super Brown Keycaps Double-shot PBT Connectivity 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, wired Backlight South-facing RGB Frame Material ABS Weight 1,530 g (3.37 lb)

If you want an all-around mechanical keyboard with a full-size layout complete with function keys and a number pad, the K10 Max is the perfect fit for you. It’s built to last for years, with a sturdy ABS frame and durable double-shot PBT keycaps.

In addition to a regular cable connection, the keyboard supports Bluetooth connectivity and low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless for gaming. Bluetooth allows you to connect to different devices and quickly switch between them for easy multitasking.

Using the Keychron Launcher web app and QMK, you have access to plenty of customization features like the option to remap keys. You can customize the keys according to your system (Windows, Mac, and Linux are all supported).

This specific model comes with Keychron Super Brown switches. Combined with the PBT keycaps, the brown switches make the keyboard ideal for both casual gaming and long typing sessions. You can also easily repair/modify the switches due to their hot-swappable design.

Pros Cons ✅ Full-size layout for all-around usage



✅ Sturdy ABS plastic construction



✅ Easy multitasking with Bluetooth multi-device wireless connectivity



✅ Highly customizable through QMK and Keychron Launcher



✅ Hot-swappable mechanical switches for easy repair/modding ❌ Wireless connectivity issues if the firmware is not updated

Final Verdict: The K10 Max is one of the best mechanical keyboards currently out, with its excellent combination of full-size functionality, premium build quality, versatility, and customizability making it perfect for both keyboard enthusiasts and newcomers.

2. Keychron C2 [Best Budget Keychron Keyboard]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Size Full-size Switch Type Keychron Red Keycaps ABS Connectivity Wired Backlight Non-backlit Frame Material ABS Weight 829 g (1.83 lb)

The C2 is one of the best mechanical keyboards for Mac users and an excellent choice if you need a budget gaming keyboard. Featuring an appealing retro aesthetic, it has an optimized Mac layout with Mac-specific keycaps.

This affordable model is a full-size keyboard complete with function keys and media keys. Although it’s optimized for Mac users, it’s also compatible with Windows and includes extra keycaps for both Windows and Mac.

Equipped with Keychron red switches, this mechanical keyboard offers a great typing experience and is suitable for long typing sessions. Since it’s limited to wired mode, you don’t need to worry about the battery life.

The keyboard’s reliable wired connection is beneficial for gaming. It guarantees that you won’t experience any noticeable lag during crucial moments, like when playing some of the best Mac games with fast-paced gameplay.

One thing to keep in mind is that this specific model lacks any kind of backlighting, which isn’t surprising for a budget product. But this shouldn’t be an issue if you’ll mostly use it in a well-lit room.

Pros Cons ✅ Full-size functionality for Windows and Mac users



✅ Linear switches for a smooth typing experience



✅ No lag issues due to wired connection



✅ Extra keycaps for Windows and Mac



✅ Adjustable feet for better ergonomics ❌ Limited features like other budget products

Final Verdict: The C2 is the best Keychron keyboard if you want full-size functionality with linear switches, but don’t want to spend too much. Its list of features is short, but it still offers the same excellent build quality that Keychron keyboards are known for.

3. Keychron Q1 HE [Best Keychron Keyboard for Competitive Gaming]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Size 75% Switch Type Gateron Double-Rail Magnetic Keycaps Double-shot PBT Connectivity 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, wired Backlight South-facing RGB Frame Material Aluminum Weight 1,735 g (3.83 lb)

The Q1 HE is unique among the best Keychron keyboards listed here. It’s an expensive gaming keyboard with magnetic hall effect switches. These mechanical switches allow for faster feedback and rapid triggering.

With the Keychron Launcher web app, you can fine-tune and customize different aspects for the best gaming setup in combination with your powerful gaming PC. For example, you can adjust the actuation points, customize the RGB backlighting, remap keys, and create macro commands.

The keyboard has multiple connectivity options: wired, low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless, and Bluetooth connection. The first two are the most suitable for gaming due to their faster performance, while Bluetooth is best used for non-gaming tasks.

As for build quality, the Q1 HE is one of the best among wireless keyboards. It has a heavy-duty aluminum body and includes durable PBT keycaps. The hot-swappable switches also allow for easy repair, but spare parts are not as widely available as standard mechanical switches.

Pros Cons ✅ Highly durable aluminum frame



✅ Low-latency wireless connectivity for gaming



✅ Unique switch type with low actuation force for faster input



✅ Desk space-saving compact form factor



✅ Lots of customization options for a more personalized setup ❌ Expensive, but all the premium features are worth it

Final Verdict: If you want every advantage in competitive gaming, get the Q1 HE mechanical keyboard. It’s one of the best gaming keyboards around, with its extremely fast performance and extensive customization options making it well worth the premium price.

4. Keychron K6 [Best 65% Layout Keychron Keyboard]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Size 65% Switch Type Gateron G Pro Brown Keycaps ABS Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, wired Backlight White LED Frame Material ABS Weight 530 g (1.17 lb)

Featuring a Mac layout, the K6 is one of the best Bluetooth keyboards with a compact form factor. It takes up less space on your desk and is more portable than full-size wireless keyboards.

This compact mechanical keyboard has 68 keys with tactile switches that are great for typing. It lacks dedicated function keys at the top, but it does include arrow/navigation keys.

With Bluetooth mode, you can connect up to three devices and seamlessly switch between them. It’s a useful feature when you’re working and need to constantly hop between different devices.

You don’t need to worry about battery life in Bluetooth mode. The keyboard comes with a large 4,000 mAh battery that allows it to last up to an incredible 200 hours with the backlight turned off, which is perfect for long typing sessions.

The K6 is also a great compact keyboard for gaming, but only for casual gaming. While it’s short on gaming-focused features like customizable RGB backlighting and low-latency wireless mode, it has a reliable wired connection for lag-free gaming.

Pros Cons ✅ Compact design takes up less desk space



✅ Arrow/navigation keys add more functionality



✅ Reliable Bluetooth connection for wireless freedom



✅ Excellent battery performance for long typing sessions



✅ Adjustable feet to improve comfort ❌ ABS keycaps feel cheap but are easy to upgrade

Final Verdict: The K6 is the best Keychron keyboard if you’re looking for compact wireless keyboards offering a great typing experience and dedicated arrow/navigation keys for versatility. It also works well with an excellent gaming laptop if you like to play games on the go but dislike built-in laptop keyboards.

5. Keychron K3 Version 2 [Best Ultra-Slim Keychron Keyboard]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Size 75% Switch Type Gateron Blue Keycaps ABS Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, wired Backlight North-facing white LED Frame Material Aluminum + ABS Weight 483 g (1.06 lb)

The K3 Version 2 is one of the best mechanical keyboards for travel. It’s a highly portable keyboard with a sleek, low-profile design that makes it easy to slip into your backpack, similar to Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

Compared to a full-size layout, this mechanical keyboard lacks a number pad, but it includes function keys and arrow/navigation keys, which add to its versatility. It has 84 keys total and comes with blue switches.

Like most Keychron keyboards with blue Gateron switches, the K3 Version 2 offers an excellent typing experience. It provides a nice tactile feedback and a loud but satisfying click, which makes it an ideal mechanical keyboard for typists.

With the Bluetooth feature, you can connect up to three different devices and easily switch between them when multitasking. Wired mode is also available, which mitigates the short 34-hour battery life that pales in comparison with other Bluetooth keyboards.

Pros Cons ✅ Slim and sleek design for excellent portability



✅ Solid build quality with a hybrid aluminum and plastic frame



✅ Multi-device wireless connectivity for easy multitasking



✅ Mac layout with extra keycaps for Windows for versatility



✅ Adjustable feet for better ergonomics ❌ Short battery life, but includes a wired option

Final Verdict: The K3 Version 2 is the best Keychron keyboard if you prefer a slim and portable Bluetooth keyboard with Gateron blue switches for a very satisfying typing experience, no matter where you are.

6. Keychron K10 [Best Value Full-Size Keychron Keyboard]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Size Full-size Switch Type Keychron K Pro Brown Keycaps ABS Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, wired Backlight White LED Frame Material Aluminum + ABS Weight 895 g (1.97 lb)

The K10 mechanical keyboard strikes a perfect balance between features and price. It offers full-size functionality and wired/wireless connectivity while staying below $100.

Featuring a hybrid aluminum and ABS body, this mechanical keyboard has 104 keys, tactile brown switches, curved OEM profile keycaps, and a convenient Windows/Mac switch beside the USB port. It includes Mac-specific keycaps and extra keycaps for Windows.

With the tactile mechanical switches, the K10 is a great keyboard for productivity and all-day typing. It’s also a good keyboard for playing some of the best PC games, but only for casual gaming.

The Bluetooth feature allows for easy pairing and switching between multiple devices, which is useful for multitasking. You can get up to 240 hours of battery life in wireless mode with the backlight disabled.

Pros Cons ✅ Great tactile mechanical switches for all-around use



✅ Optimized layout for Mac users



✅ Easy multitasking with Bluetooth multi-device pairing



✅ Impressive 240 hours of battery performance for long typing sessions



✅ Solid build quality with a hybrid aluminum/plastic body ❌ Tall profile, but you can use a wrist rest

Final Verdict: The K10 is one of the best Keychron keyboards for all-around use. It offers excellent value for the money with its combination of full-size functionality, wired/wireless connectivity, great typing experience, and outstanding battery life.

7. Keychron C3 Pro 8K [Best Wired TKL Keychron Keyboard]

Enebameter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Size 80% (TKL) Switch Type Keychron Super Banana Keycaps Double-shot PBT Connectivity Wired Backlight North-facing RGB Frame Material ABS Weight 830 g (1.83 lb)

If you need a mechanical keyboard with a smaller footprint but without too much sacrifice in functionality, go for the C3 Pro 8K. It’s a TKL keyboard that will look great on both regular office desks and custom gaming desks.

The C3 Pro 8K comes with Keychron Super Banana mechanical switches, which have a nice tactile feedback. It’s a good keyboard for typing, but it shines the most in gaming. It boasts extremely fast response times with its 8,000 Hz polling rate, which gives you an advantage in fast-paced competitive games.

Like most Keychron keyboards, this specific model is easy to modify/repair with replacement keycaps and switches. The switches are hot-swappable, which is a big plus if you like to tinker with your mechanical keyboard.

For customization, you can use QMK and the Keychron Launcher web app to modify different aspects to enhance your gaming and typing experience. You can adjust the RGB backlighting and remap/modify specific keys like the Caps Lock key.

Pros Cons ✅ Extremely fast performance



✅ Hot-swappable switches for easy modding/repair



✅ Programmable with QMK and Keychron Launcher



✅ Optimized layout for Mac users



✅ Adjustable RGB backlighting for a personalized look ❌ Best for home use only due to limited portability

Final Verdict: If you prefer TKL mechanical keyboards, the C3 Pro 8K is the best option in the Keychron catalog. It’s an all-rounder that offers excellent performance and plenty of customization options for both keyboard enthusiasts and newcomers.

How To Choose the Best Keychron Keyboard

Here are some of the most important things to consider if you want to make sure you buy the best keyboard that meets your needs and preferences.

Size: Choose the keyboard size based on your intended usage. Full-size keyboards have all the traditional keys for maximum flexibility but take up more desk space. If you want something more compact, a 60% gaming keyboard or a TKL option is perfect for saving desk space while still getting the job done.

Switch Type: Keyboard switches are generally categorized into three types: linear, clicky, and tactile. Linear switches have a smooth and quiet operation with no tactile feedback, which makes them best suited for gaming. Clicky switches have a loud click and tactile feedback for a very satisfying typing experience. Tactile switches have tactile feedback without the loud click and are suitable for both light gaming and typing. Most Keychron models on our list let you hot-swap between linear, clicky, or tactile switches. The Q1 HE is the only one that doesn’t – it just comes with magnetic (Hall Effect) switches.

Connectivity: Wired keyboards are the best for gaming. Bluetooth keyboards have high latency that limits them to typing and productivity, but they’re the most portable. Wireless keyboards with 2.4 GHz connectivity offer a nice balance: they’re more portable than wired keyboards and have low enough latency to be effective in gaming.

Frame Material: Many of the best mechanical keyboards have the same excellent build quality, but the materials used for the body are not always the same. Premium keyboards with an aluminum frame offer better durability and stability, but are heavier and more expensive. Keyboards with an ABS frame are cheaper and lighter, but are less resistant to wear and tear.

Keycaps: ABS keycaps (Keychron K10 Max, Keychron K6) are generally more affordable, but they become shiny and worn out at a faster rate. On the other hand, PBT keycaps (Keychron C2 Full Size, Keychron Q1 HE) are thicker and more durable, but are more expensive.

Customizability: If you like to tinker with your mechanical keyboard for a more personalized setup, look for a model that offers hot-swappable switches and software customization with the option to program keys like the function keys.

Don’t overlook all these aspects when checking the product details, or else you might end up wasting your money on the wrong keyboard.

FAQs

What is the best Keychron keyboard?

The Keychron K10 Max is the best one. With its excellent design and features, it’s hard to beat as the top choice. It’s on the expensive side, but you’ll get what you pay for.

Are Keychron keyboards good?

Yes, they’re known for their build quality, performance, typing experience, and customizability. Keychron keyboards are popular among keyboard enthusiasts. They’re also often recommended as a starting point for those new to mechanical keyboards.

Which is better, Keychron K2 or K3?

The two keyboards are similar, but the K3 keyboard is better, hence its inclusion in this list. With its slimmer frame and low-profile keycaps, it’s more portable and more comfortable to use even without a wrist pad. It’s better for professional use if you travel a lot.

Is the Keychron keyboard good for gaming?

Yes, but not all models are designed specifically for gaming. Some are good for casual gaming only. Others are perfect for competitive gaming, with superior performance and features meant to enhance your gaming experience.

Do Keychron keyboards work with Mac?

Yes, all Keychron keyboards are compatible with both Mac and Windows and typically include system-specific spare keycaps for flexibility. Many of them also have a convenient physical switch for easy switching between the two systems.