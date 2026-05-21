22 Best Mac Games: A Top Selection of Must-Play Titles

If you didn’t think it was possible to find the 22 best Mac games because you thought Macs were just for spreadsheets and design work, prepare to have your mind blown. Gaming on a Mac isn’t just possible – it’s become downright epic. Surprised? You shouldn’t be. The truth is, these are the best Mac games available today.

The release of Apple Silicon processors has flipped the script. From the svelte MacBook Air to the powerful Mac Studio, Macs have become gaming beasts, capable of running triple-A games flawlessly and offering a range of beloved indie titles.

Whether you’re a long-time Mac user looking for your next gaming fix, or someone curious about the platform’s gaming potential, I’ve compiled this guide to help you uncover the best games to play on Mac . From RPGs and simulators to Souls-like action, these are the best Mac games you don’t want to miss.

Our Top Picks for The Best Mac Games

The Mac gaming scene is thriving, and these titles showcase the best Mac games you can find. From gothic Soulslike action to charming indie farm sims, macOS has it all. Don’t believe me? Check it out:

With so many triple-A titles and indie games now available on Mac, it won’t take long to find your perfect Mac gaming experience. Discover our complete list of the best Mac games and other best Mac games and explore which games best match your gaming goals and play style.

22 Best Games on Mac for Fans of Any Genre

Modern Macs have evolved into fully-fledged gaming machines, capable of running demanding titles without compromising performance. The aesthetic appeal of Apple hardware adds polish, making them perfect for the best Mac games. These must-play games offer the absolute best Mac games experiences, chosen for their technical excellence, gameplay quality, and overall value.

Our Score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Soulslike, Action RPG Platforms Mac, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Neowiz Games Average playtime N/A Best for/What I liked If you crave Soulslike action with a dark narrative twist

Want a fairytale that bites back that’s also one of the best Mac games? Lies of P transforms the innocent Pinocchio into a mechanical warrior, navigating a city consumed by madness, searching for answers, and battling foes. The intricately designed world invites exploration, while the moody atmosphere evokes a fairytale sense of dread and wonder.

Hack-and-slash combat is punishing and precise, intense boss battles are rewarding, and the unique weapon assembly system allows you to customize your combat style, adding depth and innovation.

If you crave Soulslike action with a dark narrative twist, this is a must-play. It’s one of the best Mac games available.

My Verdict: This game is a must-play for those who love challenging Soulslike action paired with a dark, twisted fairytale narrative. The customizable weapon assembly and precise, punishing combat make it a fresh and innovative take on the genre.

★ Best Soulslike Lies of P Shop on Eneba

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre CRPG, Fantasy, Turn-Based Tactical RPG Platforms Windows, macOS, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Larian Studios Average playtime 114 Hours Best for/What I liked Unrivaled narrative depth and strategic D&D-style combat

Imagine a game where your smallest whisper can topple kingdoms. Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t just a role-playing game; it’s a living, breathing universe that bends to your will. The story begins with your character abducted and implanted with a mind-controlling tadpole. You must escape and find a cure, unraveling a deep, branching narrative in the process.

The game’s sprawling story and fully voiced characters immerse you in a vibrant world. Its tactical combat system requires strategic thinking, offering depth and rewarding mastery.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is not only great, it’s one of the best RPG games of all time. Whether crafting intricate character builds or exploring narrative twists, this is a masterpiece that redefines the CRPG genre. It is easily one of the best Mac games released recently.

My Verdict: This is a defining CRPG masterpiece that offers unparalleled narrative depth and a world that truly reacts to your choices. Its strategic D&D-style combat is deeply rewarding and cements its place as one of the best RPGs of all time.

★ Best Narrative RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 Shop on Eneba

3. Resident Evil 4 [Best Survival Horror Remake]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival Horror, Action/Third-Person Shooter Platforms PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X Year of release 2023 Creator/s Capcom Average playtime N/A Best for/What I liked Tense pacing, action, and modern visuals in a horror masterpiece

Resident Evil 4 offers top-notch tension, pacing, and action. From the moment you step into a remote European village, you’re thrown into a fight for survival against enemies that are smarter, deadlier, and much faster than ever before.

Every encounter is a careful blend of horror and strategy, forcing you to make every bullet count. The eerie atmosphere, tight-level design, and cinematic set pieces make it one of the best Resident Evil games you can play.

This remake refines everything the original did so well, with modern visuals, improved mechanics, and even deeper horror elements. Whether you’re revisiting it or experiencing it for the first time, Resident Evil 4 defines what survival horror should be and is one of the best Mac games in the genre.

My Verdict: A perfect survival horror remake, it delivers intense tension, high-stakes action, and cinematic set pieces with modern visuals and improved mechanics. Whether new to the series or a veteran, this game defines the gold standard for horror.

★ Best Survival Horror Remake Resident Evil 4 Shop on Eneba

4. Assassin’s Creed Shadows [Best Historical Action RPG]

Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG, Historical, Stealth Platforms Mac, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creator/s Ubisoft Average playtime N/A Best for/What I liked Experience feudal Japan through two unique protagonists and deep stealth combat

Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes you to feudal Japan with a dual protagonist system, allowing you to play as Naoe, a master shinobi, or Yasuke, an African samurai. The game promises a vast, dynamic open world with a heavy emphasis on stealth and action RPG elements, true to the series’ roots. While the game has faced some criticism for its historical interpretation, it remains one of the most anticipated AAA titles for Mac. If you’re looking for a deep, historical sandbox adventure, Shadows is a must-play, representing the future of best Mac games.

My Verdict: This highly anticipated title takes the franchise to feudal Japan with an exciting dual-protagonist system, focusing on deep stealth and action RPG elements. If you seek a massive historical sandbox adventure, Shadows is a key AAA experience for Mac.

★ Best Historical Action RPG Assassin’s Creed Shadows Shop on Eneba

5. Stardew Valley [Best Cozy Farm Sim]

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Farming Sim, Life Sim, RPG Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita, iOS, Android Year of release 2016 Creator/s ConcernedApe Average playtime 50+ Hours Best for/What I liked The definitive farming experience with relaxing, open-ended gameplay

Transform a run-down farm into a thriving paradise, build deep relationships, and discover a sense of peace that modern life rarely offers. Who knew farming could be an escape? In Stardew Valley, you inherit a run-down farm and set out to transform it into a thriving homestead. Along the way, you’ll explore the surrounding valley, and uncover secrets of the community.

The game’s open-ended gameplay lets you create your dream farm and play at your own pace. Developed by a single creator, it’s a testament to indie creativity and one of the best indie games available.

With flawless performance on Mac, Stardew Valley offers countless hours of relaxing and rewarding gameplay, perfect for casual players and perfectionists alike. It is one of the best Mac games for cozy play.

My Verdict: The definitive cozy farm sim, offering endless hours of relaxing, open-ended gameplay where you can build your dream homestead and forge deep community relationships. Its flawless performance on Mac makes it perfect for casual players and perfectionists alike.

★ Best Cozy Farm Sim Stardew Valley Shop on Eneba

Our Score Enebameter 9.1/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Narrative RPG, Detective, Dialogue-Driven Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mac Year of release 2019 Creator/s ZA/UM Average playtime N/A Best for/What I liked Deep narrative focus where inner dialogue and choices are the main weapons

In Disco Elysium, you step into the shoes of a detective waking up with amnesia and tasked with solving a murder in the decaying city of Revachol. This is a game where your inner dialogue is the most dangerous weapon – every conversation is a battle and every choice reshapes reality.

With a focus on storytelling and character development, the game eschews traditional combat, favoring dialogue-driven gameplay and open-ended choices. Its deep narrative experience sets it apart from traditional RPGs.

Optimized for Mac, Disco Elysium delivers a smooth performance and a thought-provoking experience that captivates any narrative-driven game fan. We consider it one of the best Mac games for deep storytelling.

My Verdict: This is a profound, narrative-driven detective RPG where success depends entirely on your inner dialogue and choices rather than traditional combat. It delivers a smooth, thought-provoking experience, captivating fans who value deep storytelling and character development.

★ Best Dialogue-Driven RPG Disco Elysium Shop on Eneba

Our Score Enebameter 9.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Grand Strategy, Real-Time Tactics, Fantasy Platforms PC, Mac Year of release 2022 Creator/s Creative Assembly / Sega Average playtime 100-300+ Hours Best for/What I liked Colossal fantasy battles and wildly distinct faction campaigns and lore

In Total War: Warhammer III, every decision shapes the fate of a world on the brink of chaos. Lead legendary lords, command massive armies, and wage war across a sprawling campaign where diplomacy and betrayal are just as powerful as swords and spells.

Blending deep turn-based strategy with epic real-time battles , this game offers endless ways to play — whether you’re conquering in single-player, facing rivals in multiplayer, or diving into the ever-expanding Immortal Empires campaign. Total War: Warhammer III is a must-play for strategy fans. This makes it one of the best Mac games for grand strategy.

My Verdict: An essential title for grand strategy enthusiasts, blending deep turn-based global conquest with colossal real-time fantasy battles. The wildly distinct factions and massive scale ensure hundreds of hours of tactical depth and replayability.

★ Best Grand Strategy Total War: Warhammer III Shop on Eneba

8. Elder Scrolls Online [Best Mac MMO]

Our Score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre MMORPG, Fantasy, Open World Platforms PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creator/s ZeniMax Online Studios / Bethesda Average playtime Endless (MMO) Best for/What I liked Vast open world and rich storytelling that blends the best of Elder Scrolls with MMO depth

In The Elder Scrolls Online, Tamriel is yours to explore. Whether you’re battling Daedric forces, uncovering lost lore, or forging your path as a warrior, mage, or rogue, every choice shapes your adventure.

With a vast open world, rich storytelling, and seamless multiplayer, ESO offers an experience that blends the best of Elder Scrolls with the depth of an MMO. Play solo or with friends, dive into massive PvP battles, and discover endless quests across constantly expanding lands.

The Elder Scrolls Online is the ultimate way to live your Elder Scrolls fantasy. Trust me — it’s a journey! If you love MMOs, it’s one of the best Mac games you can play.

My Verdict: This MMORPG perfectly captures the spirit of Tamriel with a vast open world and rich storytelling, making it the ultimate way to live your Elder Scrolls fantasy. It offers seamless multiplayer, massive PvP, and endless quests whether you choose to play solo or with friends.

★ Best Mac MMO Elder Scrolls Online Shop on Eneba

9. Rimworld [Best Colony Simulator]

Our Score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Colony Sim, Survival, Story Generator Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creator/s Ludeon Studios Average playtime Endless (Simulation) Best for/What I liked Deep simulation mechanics that create unpredictable, emergent stories

In RimWorld, every colony tells a story — your story. Stranded on a distant planet, you must guide a group of survivors through unpredictable challenges, from brutal raids to killer weather and colony-wide mental breakdowns.

No two playthroughs are the same. With deep simulation mechanics, AI-driven storytelling, and endless mod support, RimWorld is as much about survival as it is about the bizarre, unexpected moments that emerge along the way. One minute you’re building a thriving outpost, the next you’re fighting off manhunting squirrels or deciding which colonist to eat first. RimWorld is a must-play for strategy and simulation fans and is one of the best Mac games around.

My Verdict: A deep colony simulator known for its AI-driven storytelling, which generates bizarre and unpredictable emergent narratives with every playthrough. Its complex mechanics and endless mod support make it a must-play for strategy and survival simulation fans.

★ Best Colony Simulator Rimworld Shop on Eneba

10. The Sims 4 [Best Life Simulation]

Our Score Enebameter 7.0/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Life Simulation, Sandbox, Creative Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac Year of release 2014 Creator/s Maxis / Electronic Arts Average playtime Endless (Simulation) Best for/What I liked The definitive life simulation experience and platform for creativity

Create. Destroy. Laugh. Cry. The Sims 4 is more than a game — it’s a social experiment where you control the variables. Build dream homes, pursue impossible careers, care for your characters, and watch virtual lives unfold in one of the most immersive simulation games ever made.

This game shines as a platform for creativity, allowing you to craft intricate stories and stunning home designs. An active modding community introduces endless new content, ensuring the gameplay remains fresh.

Recent updates have optimized performance for Mac, delivering a seamless experience. For fans of creativity and life simulation, The Sims 4 is a perfect pick. It is considered one of the best Mac games for simulation.

My Verdict: The definitive life simulation experience and a robust platform for creativity, allowing players to build detailed homes and craft intricate virtual stories. Optimized for Mac with an active modding community, it offers seamless and fresh gameplay for creative fans.

★ Best Life Simulation The Sims 4 Shop on Eneba

11. Valheim [Best Viking Survival]

Our Score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival, Sandbox, Exploration Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Mac Year of release 2021 Creator/s Iron Gate Studio Average playtime N/A Best for/What I liked Brutal Viking survival and exploration with rewarding co-op gameplay

In Valheim, you’re not just surviving — you’re proving yourself to Odin. From the moment you awaken in the afterlife’s wild, untamed lands, every step is a battle for survival. Gather resources, build mighty fortresses, and sail across vast oceans in a quest to slay legendary foes and ascend to Valhalla.

With its atmospheric world, rewarding progression, and seamless co-op gameplay, Valheim is a Viking survival game like no other. Whether you’re crafting weapons, summoning mythical bosses, or just enjoying the view from your longhouse, every moment feels like a saga in the making. This is certainly one of the best Mac games for survival enthusiasts.

My Verdict: This brutal yet rewarding Viking survival game features rich exploration, deep base-building mechanics, and seamless co-op gameplay. It provides an atmospheric world and a constant battle for survival, making every moment feel like a true saga.

★ Best Viking Survival Valheim Shop on Eneba

12. RUST [Best Open-World PvP Survival]

Our Score Enebameter 6.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival, PvP Sandbox, Open-World Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac Year of release 2018 (PC) / 2021 (Console) Creator/s Facepunch Studios Average playtime Endless (Survival) Best for/What I liked High-stakes PvP combat and deep base-building in a brutal open-world

In Rust, trust is a rare commodity, and survival is never guaranteed. Dropped into a brutal, open-world wasteland with nothing but a rock and a torch, you’ll fight hunger, the elements, and other players. Build shelters, craft weapons, and form uneasy alliances, but remember: betrayal is just one bullet away.

With deep base-building mechanics, high-stakes PvP, and a world that never stops evolving, Rust is the ultimate test of survival instincts. Whether you’re raiding enemy compounds, mastering the art of deception, or just trying to avoid getting shot on sight, every moment is a battle for dominance. No rules. No mercy. Just survival. Let’s go! It’s one of the best Mac games for an unforgiving PvP experience.

My Verdict: This is the ultimate test of survival instincts in a brutal, open-world PvP sandbox where every moment is a battle against the elements and other players. With deep base-building and high-stakes combat, it guarantees an intense and unforgiving experience for dominance.



★ Best Open-World PvP Survival RUST Shop on Eneba

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Tactical RPG Platforms PC, PS4, Switch, Mac, Xbox One, iPad, iOS Year of release 2017 Creator/s Larian Studios Average playtime 60–100 Hours Best for/What I liked Strategic combat system and highly immersive, collaborative co-op adventure

In Divinity: Original Sin 2, you begin as a prisoner exiled to the island of Fort Joy, discovering a world where individuals gifted with Source magic are hunted. As one of these Sourcerers, you uncover a deep conspiracy threatening the world of Rivellon.

This tactical RPG masterpiece offers a rich, strategic combat system that rewards careful planning. Its cooperative multiplayer and deep gameplay systems allow for a truly immersive and collaborative adventure. Whether crafting intricate strategies or diving into the story with friends, this is a must-play for fans of strategy RPGs. It’s a definitive title among the best Mac games.

My Verdict: This tactical RPG masterpiece is defined by its rich, strategic combat system and highly immersive cooperative multiplayer. It rewards careful planning and offers a collaborative adventure in the world of Rivellon.

★ Best Tactical RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 Shop on Eneba

14. No Man’s Sky [Best Infinite Space Sandbox]

Our Score Enebameter 7.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Infinite Space Sandbox, Exploration, Survival Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mac Year of release 2016 Creator/s Hello Games Average playtime Endless (Sandbox) Best for/What I liked Boundless, procedurally generated universe and endless potential for adventure

No Man’s Sky begins with you waking up on an alien planet with a damaged spaceship and no memory of how you got there. From humble beginnings, you’ll repair your ship, explore the stars, and uncover the mysteries of a boundless, procedurally generated universe.

Discover planets no human has ever seen, build outposts in the most impossible locations, and write your cosmic narrative. The universe is yours to explore. With its steady performance and endless potential for adventure, No Man’s Sky is the ultimate sandbox for space exploration fans. and among the best Mac games you can buy.

My Verdict: The ultimate sandbox for space exploration, allowing you to discover planets, build outposts, and write your cosmic narrative in a boundless, procedurally generated universe. Constant updates and steady performance make it perfect for fans of infinite adventure.

★ Best Infinite Space Sandbox No Man’s Sky Shop on Eneba

15. Hollow Knight [Best Modern Metroidvania]

Our Score Enebameter 8.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Modern Metroidvania, Action-Adventure, Platformer Platforms PC, PS4, Switch, Mac Year of release 2017 Creator/s Team Cherry Average playtime N/A Best for/What I liked Unforgettable, challenging, and visually unique adventure with open-ended exploration

In Hollow Knight, you play as a nameless knight exploring the vast, mysterious kingdom of Hallownest. Every platform is a challenge, every enemy a potential lesson. More than a game – Hollow Knight is a hand-drawn epic waiting to be experienced.

The game’s visuals, atmospheric music, and smooth controls make it a standout in the Metroidvania genre. Its open-ended exploration rewards curiosity, allowing players to tackle challenges at their own pace.

Running flawlessly on Mac, Hollow Knight offers an unforgettable adventure for fans of challenging and visually unique games.

My Verdict: An unforgettable modern Metroidvania featuring stunning hand-drawn visuals, smooth controls, and open-ended exploration that richly rewards curiosity. This challenging action-adventure runs flawlessly on Mac and is a masterclass in its genre.

★ Best Modern Metroidvania Hollow Knight Shop on Eneba

16. Balatro [Best Roguelike Deckbuilder]

Our Score Enebameter 9.0/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Roguelike Deckbuilder, Card Game, Strategy Platforms PC, iOS, Mac, Android Year of release 2024 Creator/s LocalThunk Average playtime Endless (Roguelike) Best for/What I liked Fast-paced, addictive card-based challenge with unique joker systems and strategic depth

In Balatro, you dive into a roguelike deck-building world where every decision is a gamble. Choose your deck, face unique challenges in every blind, and use poker hands to outsmart your opponents. The game isn’t just about cards — it’s about crafting the perfect strategy to outplay each round and build the ultimate deck.

With a mix of roguelike progression, clever card mechanics, and the thrill of poker, Balatro keeps every run fresh. The unique joker system adds unexpected twists, allowing for strategic depth that will keep you coming back for more.

Balatro offers a fast-paced, card-based challenge for fans of deck-building games and roguelikes alike.

My Verdict: This fast-paced roguelike deckbuilder is addictive and strategically deep, combining the unique thrill of poker hands with clever card mechanics. The joker system adds endless strategic twists, ensuring every run remains fresh and challenging.

★ Best Roguelike Deckbuilder Balatro Shop on Eneba

17. Farming Simulator 25 [Best Realistic Simulation]

Our Score Enebameter 8.1/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Realistic Simulation, Management Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Mac Year of release 2024 Creator/s GIANTS Software Average playtime Endless (Simulation) Best for/What I liked Authentic machinery and crop management for players who want the real deal

In Farming Simulator 25, you take control of your very own farm, from planting crops to managing livestock. With stunning graphics and realistic farming mechanics, the game delivers an immersive experience that makes every task feel rewarding. Whether it’s harvesting your fields or navigating massive machinery, each moment pulls you deeper into the world of agriculture.

Optimized for mac, Farming Simulator 25 offers smooth performance and hours of hands-on fun for simulation lovers. It’s the perfect escape into farming, where you can build, expand, and watch your farm thrive.

My Verdict: This game delivers a realistic and immersive farming experience, letting you manage livestock and navigate authentic machinery with stunning graphics. Optimized for Mac, it’s the perfect escape for simulation lovers seeking hands-on fun and rewarding tasks.

★ Best Realistic Simulation Farming Simulator 25 Shop on Eneba

Our Score Enebameter 8.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Atmospheric Puzzle-Platformers Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Mac, iOS Year of release 2010 (Limbo) / 2016 (Inside) Creator/s Playdead Average playtime N/A Best for/What I liked Gripping, minimalist storytelling and engaging puzzle-driven journeys

Limbo and Inside deliver haunting, atmospheric adventures, each with a unique puzzle-driven journey. In Limbo, navigate a shadowy world filled with danger. Inside deepens the tension with a dark, dystopian narrative. Both games offer simple yet effective controls and gripping, minimalist storytelling.

Available on Mac through Steam or the Mac App Store, these two titles are perfect for fans of atmospheric, thought-provoking games. Limbo and Inside are a must-play for anyone seeking engaging fun and unforgettable experiences.

My Verdict: These twin masterpieces offer haunting, atmospheric puzzle-platforming experiences with simple yet effective controls and gripping, minimalist storytelling. They are perfect for Mac users seeking thought-provoking and unforgettable narrative-driven adventures.

★ Best Atmospheric Puzzle-Platformers Limbo & Inside Shop on Eneba

19. BROFORCE [Best Explosive Action Platformer]

Our Score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action Platformer, Co-op, Run-and-Gun Platforms PC, PS4, Switch, Mac Year of release 2015 Creator/s Free Lives Average playtime N/A Best for/What I liked Pure, unfiltered action movie madness with destructible environments and chaotic co-op gameplay

This is pure, unfiltered action movie madness. Blow things up, save the world, laugh maniacally. You and your team of action-hero parodies are called to save the world in explosive, over-the-top missions. Each bro comes with unique weapons and abilities, making every encounter as chaotic as it is hilarious.

The game features destructible environments that add a layer of strategy, letting you reshape the battlefield to your advantage – or cause unintended chaos. Fast-paced cooperative gameplay ensures a wild and entertaining experience.

Smooth optimization and quick load times make Broforce a perfect pick for players seeking action-packed fun.

My Verdict: Pure, unfiltered action movie madness, this explosive platformer features chaotic co-op gameplay and destructible environments that add a strategic layer to the mayhem. It’s a perfect pick for players seeking over-the-top, fast-paced fun with quick load times.

★ Best Explosive Action Platformer BROFORCE Shop on Eneba

Our Score Enebameter 8.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Rogue-lite, Metroidvania, Action-Platformer Platforms PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Mac Year of release 2018 Creator/s Motion Twin Average playtime Endless (Roguelike) Best for/What I liked Fluid combat, diverse arsenal, and addictive gameplay loop in procedurally generated levels

Dead Cells is Roguelike perfection. You play as a mysterious warrior brought back to life in a constantly shifting, cursed island. Your goal is to escape while battling hordes of enemies and uncovering the secrets of the island.

This roguelike Metroidvania features fluid combat, and a diverse arsenal of weapons, allowing for unique strategies with every run. With procedurally generated levels, no two playthroughs are the same, keeping the experience fresh and challenging.

Dead Cells combines stunning pixel-art visuals with responsive controls, delivering an addictive gameplay loop that runs flawlessly on Mac. It’s a must-play for fans of roguelikes and a masterclass in adaptive gameplay.

My Verdict: A masterclass in adaptive gameplay, this rogue-lite-metroidvania features fluid combat and a diverse arsenal in constantly shifting, procedurally generated levels. Its addictive gameplay loop and stunning pixel art run flawlessly on Mac.

★ Best Rogue-lite Dead Cells Shop on Eneba

21. Terraria [Best 2D Survival Sandbox]

Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre 2D Survival Sandbox, Building, Exploration Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Mac, iOS Year of release 2011 Creator/s Re-Logic Average playtime Endless (Sandbox) Best for/What I liked Perfect blend of fun and creativity with endless space to explore, craft, and fight

In Terraria, you enter a world full of endless space to explore, craft, and fight. This Mac game is the perfect blend of fun and creativity. Whether you’re digging deep for resources or battling Minecraft-like bosses, there’s tons to do.

With new updates and free content constantly being added, Terraria continues to surprise players with fresh challenges and features. It’s one of the best Mac games to add to your Mac App Store library. If you’re into sandbox games, this one offers a unique experience that will keep you coming back for more.

Play solo or with friends in an expansive world where you can choose your path — build, fight, or mine. If you’re looking for a game with great replay value, Terraria should be on your list.

My Verdict: A perfect 2D survival sandbox that offers a blend of fun and creativity with endless space to explore, craft, and fight Minecraft-like bosses. With constant free updates, it provides high replay value for players who enjoy building and combat.

★ Best 2D Survival Sandbox Terraria Shop on Eneba

22. Melvor Idle [Best Idle RPG]

Our Score Enebameter 8.0/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Idle RPG, Management, Fantasy Platforms PC, Mac, iOS, Android Year of release 2021 Creator/s Malcs Average playtime Endless (Idle) Best for/What I liked Combines the depth of RPG mechanics with relaxing idle gameplay

Melvor Idle is a fun, addictive idle game. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned player, there’s always something new to choose from. Mac players will enjoy the smooth performance of this game, which works great on iMac and other devices.

What sets Melvor Idle apart is the way it combines the depth of RPG mechanics with idle gameplay. You can automate tasks, manage skills, and unlock tons of new content as you progress. The game’s design offers a great balance of passive play with engaging challenges.

If you’re looking for a game to kill some time without needing to constantly check in, Melvor Idle is an excellent choice. Fans of idle games, especially those who love progression, will love Melvor Idle.

My Verdict: This addictive idle RPG successfully combines the depth of traditional RPG mechanics with relaxing passive gameplay, allowing you to automate tasks and manage skills while offline. Mac players will enjoy the smooth performance and the great balance of progression and casual play.

★ Best Idle RPG Melvor Idle Shop on Eneba

My Overall Verdict on The Best Mac Games

To help you find the perfect title, we’ve broken down the list of the best Mac games by experience.

Best for Soulslike Action → Lies of P . This gothic masterpiece features punishing, precise hack-and-slash combat and a unique weapon assembly system allowing you to customize your combat style.

. This gothic masterpiece features punishing, precise hack-and-slash combat and a unique weapon assembly system allowing you to customize your combat style. Best for Narrative RPGs → Baldur’s Gate 3 . The game’s sprawling story and fully voiced characters immerse you in a vibrant world, while its tactical combat system requires strategic thinking and rewarding mastery.

. The game’s sprawling story and fully voiced characters immerse you in a vibrant world, while its tactical combat system requires strategic thinking and rewarding mastery. Best for Historical Action RPGs → Assassin’s Creed Shadows . Experience feudal Japan with a dual protagonist system, allowing you to play as a master shinobi or an African samurai. It offers a vast, dynamic open world with a heavy emphasis on stealth and action RPG elements.

. Experience feudal Japan with a dual protagonist system, allowing you to play as a master shinobi or an African samurai. It offers a vast, dynamic open world with a heavy emphasis on stealth and action RPG elements. Best for Cozy Farm Sims → Stardew Valley . Transform a run-down farm into a thriving paradise, build deep relationships, and discover a sense of peace. The game’s open-ended gameplay lets you create your dream farm and play at your own pace.

. Transform a run-down farm into a thriving paradise, build deep relationships, and discover a sense of peace. The game’s open-ended gameplay lets you create your dream farm and play at your own pace. Best for Dialogue-Driven RPGs → Disco Elysium. You step into the shoes of a detective with amnesia tasked with solving a murder in a decaying city. This is a game where your inner dialogue is the most dangerous weapon, reshaping reality with every conversation.

Whether you crave epic strategy or relaxing simulation, this list proves that the world of best Mac games is vibrant and diverse.

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