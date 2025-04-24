7 Best Handheld Gaming PCs of 2025: Portable Powerhouses

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

When you want the best handheld gaming PC, you’ll need to consider a few things. Besides portability, if you want to experience console-quality gaming in your hands, you’ll need to look at a bunch of other specifications. This article will break down everything you’ll ever need to know when choosing your next purchase and I’ll also be recommending the best ones you can get.

So, how’d I find the best products for handheld enthusiasts? I myself own the Nintendo Switch console, so I’ve got first-hand experience of the perks of having a portable gaming buddy. But other than that I’ve consulted gaming experts and analyzed extensive in-depth insights on each product on this list. All for the sake of not wasting your money or time.

I’ve included products tailored for different people: seasoned gamers seeking high-end graphics on the go, tech-savvy users craving powerful hardware, and casual enjoyers. My selections highlight superior graphics performance, comfortable ergonomics, reliable battery life, and exceptional build quality. These factors are what matter in handheld gaming.

From the powerhouse ASUS ROG Ally to budget-friendly Razer Edge WiFi, I’ve narrowed down the market to handhelds worth your investment. Let’s dive in and discover your ideal portable gaming companion, one that fits your lifestyle, budget, and gaming ambitions perfectly.

Our Top Picks for Handheld Gaming PCs

Check out the top picks for solid handheld gaming PCs, ranked on their powerful specs, ergonomic comfort, high-resolution displays, and last but not least: their unmatched value.

Wait up. There are a lot more products on this list, so stay to see the rest of it.

7 Best Handheld Gaming PC Reviews

Let’s get into the full breakdowns of each product and dive into all the crucial details. I’ll also be linking you to amazing deals if you decide a product is the right match for you.

1. ASUS ROG Ally 7 [Best Overall Handheld Gaming PC]

Specifications Details Processor AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme (8-core, up to 5.1 GHz) Graphics AMD Radeon™ 780M (integrated RDNA 3, 12 CUs) RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 6400 MHz Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD (expandable via microSD) Display 7-inch IPS, 1920×1080 @ 120Hz (touchscreen) OS Windows 11 Home Battery 40 Wh (approx. 2 hours heavy gaming, up to 8 hours light use) Weight 608 g (1.34 lbs)

The ASUS ROG Ally 7 gives you PC-level power with handheld console convenience. It delivers an unrivaled Windows handheld. When you start playing on the ROG Ally, you won’t believe a handheld can run big AAA games so smoothly. You can play games like Halo Infinite on it without any hassles. The 1080p screen is gorgeous. Games look crisp and vibrant on it.

What else? Well the 120Hz refresh rates will keep fast action scenes feel and look smooth.As a Windows 11 device, it can run an entire PC library: Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic. You name it. Jumping from AAA title to another will feel seamless for you. The performance holds steady around 60 FPS on medium settings and that is truly impressive for such a compact device.

The build quality also stands out; it’s solid with comfortable grips and slick RGB lighting on the joysticks. It has a premium feel to it and a very welcome gamer-centric vibe. Using the ROG Ally day-to-day truly feels like having a high-end gaming PC condensed into a Nintendo Switch-style form factor.

You can tweak settings in the Armoury Crate software. With a quick button press, you can toggle between silent mode for indie games or ramp up to turbo mode for demanding titles. Playing in bed or on the couch is a joy; at just over 600g, it’s lighter than the Steam Deck. You can enjoy longer sessions without accumulating wrist pains. Perfect for when you want to lay around gaming in bed.

Windows on a handheld could have been clunky, but ASUS’s custom launcher helps a lot. You can navigate my game library and even remap controls without digging for a keyboard. It really feels like ASUS listened to the community (myself included) and fixed many pain points over a series of software updates, because the Ally keeps getting better and more stable with each patch.

Alternative: Valve Steam Deck OLED 512GB is great if you prefer Steam’s optimized ecosystem and a beautiful OLED screen.

Pros Cons ✅ 7-inch 1080p 120Hz screen is bright and ultra-smooth



✅ Blazing-fast performance for most AAA games



✅ Runs full Windows 11 – play any PC game or use any launcher



✅ Solid, ergonomic design with comfy grips



✅ Surprisingly good stereo speakers ❌ Windows interface can be finicky without a keyboard/mouse (though the Armoury Crate helps)

























Final Verdict: The ASUS ROG Ally 7 sets the gold standard for portable PC gaming. It’s as close as it gets to taking your desktop rig on the road. It handles everything from indie titles to big-budget games with ease.

2. Razer Edge WiFi [Best Budget Handheld Gaming PC]

Specifications Details Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Graphics

Integrated Adreno GPU RAM

8 GB LPDDR5

Storage 128 GB UFS 3.1 (expandable via microSD) Display

6.8-inch AMOLED, 2400 × 1800, 144Hz OS

Android 12 Battery

5,000 mAh (up to 6 hours of gameplay)

Weight 401 g (0.88 lbs)​

The Razer Edge WiFi is hands-down one of the best budget gaming PCs you can buy if you’re looking for a versatile handheld gaming PC. From the moment you unbox it, you’ll be blown away by its impressive performance. Its vibrant, smaller screen at 6.8 inches features a 144Hz AMOLED display. The colors pop and action scenes are smooth like liquid. Gameplay feels remarkably fluid, even when you’re diving into modern games via cloud streaming or enjoying native Android experiences.

Powered by an Android-based operating system, this gaming handheld truly excels when paired with cloud services like Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now. Thanks to its Wi-Fi 6E support, even heavy games stream seamlessly without noticeable lag. Moreover, the device doubles brilliantly as a retro emulator. It can handle classics from the PS1 and N64 era. The detachable Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller transforms this device instantly into console-style game gear too!

In daily usage, the Edge’s lightweight build and solid battery life (up to 8 hours of mixed-use) make it ideal for gaming marathons or quick sessions during commutes. While some other Android-based handheld gaming PCs struggle with gamepad optimization, the Edge manages admirably. Its portability and high-quality controls make it stand out among other handhelds.

Alternative: abxylute Cloud Handheld Remote Play is ideal if your priority is seamless cloud gaming performance.

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable price for the features you get



✅ Gorgeous 6.8” 144Hz AMOLED display



✅ Excellent for cloud gaming (low latency, Wi-Fi 6E)



✅ Detachable Kishi V2 controllers (use it as a tablet or all-in-one)



✅ Super portable and light



✅ Great battery life, especially for streaming and retro games ❌ Android OS can be clunky with some games’ controller support (might need occasional touch input)































Final Verdict: The Razer Edge WiFi is here to give you high-quality gameplay at an affordable price tag. It’s the perfect entry point for cloud gaming, mobile games, and emulation. If you’re on a tight budget but want a taste of handheld PC gaming, the Edge delivers huge value for its price.

3. GPD Win Mini [Best High-Performance Handheld Gaming PC]

Specifications Details Processor AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840U (8-core/16-thread, up to 5.1 GHz) Graphics AMD Radeon™ 780M (12 CUs) RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 Storage 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (expandable) Display 7-inch IPS, 1920 × 1080, 120Hz, VRR support OS Windows 11 Home Battery 45 Wh (approx. 3 hours heavy gaming, up to 8 hours light use) Weight 490 g (1.08 lbs)​

When you unbox the GPD Win Mini, it will most likely feel like a full-blown gaming PC to you, just squeezed into the body of a portable mini. This handheld gaming PC gives you intensive game performance that can probably rival a decent desktop PC setup. You can run new games at 50 FPS on medium settings at 1080p. The whole PC is packed in a pretty and sleek clamshell design with a built-in controller layout.

Plus, it’s got a usable keyboard. It’s perfect for chatting in MMOs, modding games, and you can even respond to emails (while irritated). What makes this device truly shine is its power to run heavy games but stay cool under pressure. The Win Mini also supports external displays via its USB C Port, so you can hook it up to your gaming TV to see how it performs on big screens.

While the GPD Win Mini excels as a handheld, its versatility shines when paired with a high-quality gaming TV. The result is pretty great. It handles 4K output with ray tracing enabled when paired with an eGPU dock, giving you the same performance as a proper rig. For someone who switches between handheld and desktop setups, the Win Mini is an ideal bridge.

The screen brightness is great indoors, and the display is sharp and responsive. It runs most games, supports a wide range of compatible games, and unlike other handhelds, it never feels like a compromise.

Alternative: ASUS ROG Ally 7 is excellent for powerful gaming performance with a simpler handheld form.

Pros Cons ✅ Top-tier performance – runs demanding PC games better than most handhelds



✅ Versatile clamshell design with a usable keyboard for PC tasks



✅ 7-inch 1080p screen supports 120Hz



✅ Plenty of I/O: USB4 for docks/ eGPU, video out, and more



✅ Hall-effect sticks and triggers (no drift, great accuracy)



✅ Solid battery life for its power (can reach ~6-7 hours on lighter loads) ❌ Premium price – one of the more expensive handhelds, though you get what you pay for































Final Verdict: The GPD Win Mini is a no-compromise handheld for enthusiasts who demand laptop-level power in a portable package. It’s basically a high-end gaming notebook that fits in a jacket pocket, complete with game controls and a mini keyboard. While its cost and PC-like complexity aren’t for the casual crowd, if you crave the highest performance and flexibility, this is a beast device.

4. Valve Steam Deck OLED 512GB [Best Steam Deck Handheld Gaming PC]

Specifications Details Processor AMD APU (4-core Zen 2 CPU, 8 threads) Graphics 8 RDNA 2 CUs (1.6 GHz) RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD (expandable via microSD) Display 7.4-inch OLED, 1280 × 800, up to 90Hz, HDR OS SteamOS 3.0 Battery 50 Wh (3–12 hours depending on usage) Weight 640 g (1.41 lbs)​

Valve’s Steam Deck redefined handheld PC gaming, and the new Steam Deck OLED 512GB model refines that formula to near perfection. The 7.4” OLED screen is a game-changer: big screens with true blacks and rich contrast breathe life into many games. While the hardware is the same as the original, the refined design and improved battery life make it a better overall PC gaming handheld.

Certain games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales will drain it faster (about three hours), but that’s still a solid jump over the first-gen model. Valve’s thermal tweaks also pay off: the fan is quieter, the system stays cooler, and the slightly bumped 90Hz refresh makes everything feel smoother. Navigating SteamOS is fluid, and it still feels like a console in use. One button press suspends the system, that means no more losing progress mid-game.

For a handheld PC, this thing is shockingly full-featured. With EmuDeck, you can turn it into a retro machine playing PS2 classics. The analog sticks and triggers are incredibly responsive, and the trackpads are perfect for navigating the Linux-based operating system or playing strategy titles. This model’s etched glass screen is fantastic outdoors (no more squinting).

Alternative: ASUS ROG Ally 7 is a good choice for a powerful Windows experience and wider compatibility.

Pros Cons ✅ Stunning OLED screen – vibrant colors, true blacks, HDR support



✅ Optimized SteamOS makes accessing your Steam library and Steam Cloud saves effortless



✅ Large 512GB storage for plenty of games



✅ Excellent controls and comfort for long sessions



✅ Huge community support for mods, emulation, and custom tweaks ❌ Bulkier/heavier than some rivals























Final Verdict: The Valve Steam Deck OLED elevates an already superb handheld into something truly special for Steam fans. You get the same robust Steam library compatibility and PC flexibility, now enhanced by one of the best displays and better battery life in any handheld.

5. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model [Best Handheld Gaming PC for Nintendo]

Specifications Details Processor NVIDIA Custom Tegra X1 Graphics Integrated NVIDIA GPU RAM 4 GB LPDDR4 Storage 64 GB eMMC (expandable via microSD) Display 7-inch OLED, 1280 × 720 OS Nintendo Switch OS Battery 4310 mAh (4.5–9 hours depending on usage) Weight 420 g (0.93 lbs)​

I’ve been a Nintendo Switch user for a few years, and the OLED model feels like the ultimate version of this classic handheld gaming PC. The OLED screen instantly impressed me. The contrast and color depth are stunning. I replayed Skyrim and was hypnotized by the red-orange sunsets and the darkness in caves. The 7-inch screen isn’t just slightly larger; its thinner bezels make various games feel more immersive.

Even at its native resolution of 720p, many games look better than ever. What sets this apart from other handheld gaming PCs is the seamless hybrid experience. I can dock the Switch and continue playing on a big screen, then undock and take it on the go. I simply move rooms, undocking without a single hitch. The detachable controllers (Joy-Cons) are still unmatched. They slide off easily for instant multiplayer.

From intensive games to casual sessions. No matter the situation, it just works. The same chip powers everything smoothly, proving that Nintendo‘s hardware design holds up with solid performance.

The kickstand redesign is also huge. It now spans the full length of the console and adjusts for tabletop gaming. I’ve had full-on play sessions across a coffee table using the Joy-Cons.

The improved speakers add clarity and volume, perfect for travel or couch play. It reminds me of a modern Game Boy or even a futuristic Nintendo DS, refined for today. Battery life ranges from 5–8 hours depending on what you play. Honestly, among all handheld offers, this is the one that just keeps delivering.

Alternative: Doriteney RG556 is perfect if your focus shifts from Nintendo exclusives to retro and emulator gaming.

Pros Cons ✅ Plays the best Nintendo exclusives (Mario, Zelda, Pokémon, etc.) on the go



✅ Beautiful 7” OLED screen – best display Nintendo has ever put in a Switch



✅ Smooth, seamless transition between handheld and TV docked play



✅ Versatile Joy-Con controllers



✅ Large library of family-friendly and couch co-op games ❌ Joy-Con drift can occur over time (though hall-effect joystick mods or replacements exist)

























Final Verdict: The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model is the pinnacle of handhelds. It’s an official Nintendo device with a dazzling display and the ability to dock to a TV for big-screen gaming and all that in a portable gaming PC under $500.

6. Doriteney RG556 [Best Retro Handheld Gaming PC]

Specifications Details Processor Unisoc T820 (Octa-core: 1×A76@2.7GHz, 3×A76@2.3GHz, 4×A55@2.1GHz) Graphics Mali-G57 MC4 RAM 8 GB LPDDR4X Storage 128 GB UFS 2.2 (expandable via microSD) Display 5.5-inch AMOLED, 1920 × 1080 OS Android 13 Battery 5500 mAh (up to 8 hours of gameplay) Weight Approx. 586 g (1.29 lbs)​

Retro gamers, rejoice: the Doriteney RG556 is a nostalgia dream machine that fits in your pocket. The device comes with over 4000 retro gaming titles pre-loaded (talk about instant gratification). Everything from NES classics to PlayStation 2 hits. Scrolling through the slick interface feels like walking into a virtual arcade. Games run smoothly with vibrant colors on that 5.5” AMOLED that make these old games look better than you remember them to be.

The form factor is very comfortable (almost like a chunky PSP) with all the controls you need. It has dual analog sticks (hall-effect, no drift), a responsive D-pad, and shoulder buttons for PS1/PS2. What sets the RG556 apart is how well it handles multiple retro gaming platforms thanks to its solid specs and active cooling. GBA, SNES, Genesis? Easy. Since it’s Android, you can install mobile titles, and even stream from your PC using Moonlight.

It’s like a portable gaming laptop alternative for emulation lovers. With quick-save/load buttons, organized ROM libraries, cover art, and USB-C video out, it plays hard and travels well. You can even use it as a mini retro console hooked to a TV via Bluetooth controller, and it works flawlessly. Battery life hits 5 hours for demanding games and 7-8 hours for 16-bit classics. The Doriteney RG556 truly gives you what you want in a portable retro gaming device.

Alternative: Nintendo Switch OLED Model is better if you prefer official Nintendo classics and modern indie hits.

Pros Cons ✅ Fantastic emulation performance – runs NES, SNES, GBA, PS1, N64 flawlessly, and even many PS2/GameCube titles



✅ Gorgeous 5.5” 1080p AMOLED display (retro games look vibrant and sharp)



✅ Portable and light, yet solid build – easy to carry around



✅ Android 13 system allows installing more apps/games and custom emulators



✅ Pre-loaded emulators and games – ready to play out of the box ❌ Loud speaker volume is decent but not amazing (headphones recommended for best audio, especially to hear subtle retro game sounds)



























Final Verdict: The Doriteney RG556 is a retro gamer’s paradise. It consolidates decades’ worth of classics into a single slick handheld, handling everything from 8-bit adventures to early 3D era games with ease. While it’s not meant for cutting-edge AAA titles, it absolutely excels at its purpose.

7. abxylute Cloud Handheld Remote Play [Best Handheld Gaming PC for Cloud Gaming]

Specifications Details Processor MediaTek MT8365 Graphics Integrated ARM Mali-G52 MC1 RAM 4 GB LPDDR4X Storage 64 GB eMMC (expandable via microSD) Display 7-inch IPS, 1920 × 1200, 60Hz OS Android 11 Battery 5200 mAh (up to 8 hours of cloud gaming) Weight 410 g (0.90 lbs)

The abxylute is one of the best gaming handhelds for gamers focused on cloud streaming rather than raw power. This ultra-light handheld gives you ultra comfort. It has contoured grips that keep extended binge sessions easy and pain-free. It gives you smooth 1080p, 60 FPS streams when you’re connected to services like Xbox Cloud Gaming or GeForce now. Play games despite the console doing none of the heavy lifting.

Because of its super efficient design and cloud-centric approach, multi core performance is no issue here. That means you can stream from a gaming PC, console, Moonlight, or PS Remote Play. Even gaming laptops can be connected remotely, which means you can dive in your full library without touching any download button. Plus, even after binge sessions, your handheld stays cool and its battery life lasts beyond 7 hours.

The abxylute isn’t built for big native Android titles, but it handles lighter games effortlessly. The design evokes a sleek, modern Game Boy. On the other hand, its use-case feels reminiscent of the PS Vita. It’s a focused, streamlined device perfect for a modern gamer who wants console and PC power (without hardware).

Alternative: Razer Edge WiFi is great if you want a similar cloud-gaming handheld but with an AMOLED screen.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent for cloud gaming and remote play – optimized for streaming with minimal input lag



✅ Large 7” 1080p screen with 16:9 aspect is perfect for modern games



✅ Extremely light and comfortable – easy to play for long periods (8+ hours battery!)



✅ Hall-effect joysticks & triggers, plus backlit buttons add a premium touch



✅ Affordable way to enjoy high-end games (leverages your existing PC/console or cloud service) ❌ No cellular option on this model (must be near Wi-Fi for cloud gaming)



























Final Verdict: The abxylute Cloud Handheld is a fantastic choice, especially for gamers who want to stream games and not install them locally. Essentially, it’s a portable window into your gaming PC, console, or cloud library. It gives you a great game experience when you’re connected to good WiFi.

How To Choose the Best Handheld Gaming PC?

If you’re still confused, I got you so don’t worry. Here are some more valuable tips and insights to get you sorted straight. Even if you’re working within a tight budget, you can find excellent handhelds by focusing on key elements like resolution, refresh rate, and response time, which greatly influence your gameplay experience. Let’s dive into the details.

1. Decide Which Games You Want To Play

Different handheld gaming PCs specialize in different types of games. Knowing your gaming preferences helps you find the right fit:

AAA Titles : Powerful handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally excel at running graphically demanding titles smoothly. If you’re a fanatic of the hard hitting AAA titles like Elden Ring or Starfield, you’ll need a powerful handheld like this one. The Valve Steam Deck OLED is good too.



: Powerful handhelds like the excel at running graphically demanding titles smoothly. If you’re a fanatic of the hard hitting AAA titles like Elden Ring or Starfield, you’ll need a powerful handheld like this one. The is good too. Indie Games : Budget options like the Razer Edge WiFi are perfect for indie games.



: Budget options like the are perfect for indie games. Emulation and Retro Gaming : Consoles like Doriteney RG556 offer optimized experiences for retro games. You get specialized controls and interfaces designed specifically for nostalgic gamers.



: Consoles like offer optimized experiences for retro games. You get specialized controls and interfaces designed specifically for nostalgic gamers. Cloud Gaming: Handhelds such as abxylute Cloud Handheld Remote Play thrive on cloud services.

So, which games are you into? The answer to that question will lead you straight to the right match.

2. Determine Whether You Want to Use a Dock

A dock lets you experience games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Forza Horizon 5 on larger screens. Using a dock enhances your handheld PC in a lot of ways. It transforms it into a home console when desired. If you frequently switch between mobile and stationary play, this becomes crucial:

Big Screen Gaming: A dock lets you connect your handheld to larger monitors or TVs. It enhances visibility and immersion.

Peripherals and Accessories: Connecting a handheld to a dock makes attaching controllers, keyboards, and mice easy.

Battery Preservation: When docked, your handheld charges while in use, making longer uninterrupted play possible.

If you envision your handheld as both a mobile companion and a home gaming hub, prioritize models compatible with robust docking solutions. Do you envision playing primarily on-the-go, or would you also enjoy connecting your handheld to a TV or external monitor at home?

3. Check How Long You Can Play

Battery life is paramount in handheld gaming, determining how long you can stay immersed without interruption. Here’s what affects your handheld’s battery duration:

Game Settings : Higher graphical settings, resolution, and frame rates quickly drain the battery. Adjust settings to achieve longer play sessions.



: Higher graphical settings, resolution, and frame rates quickly drain the battery. Adjust settings to achieve longer play sessions. Screen Brightness : Screen brightness drastically affects battery consumption. Keeping brightness moderate prolongs battery life significantly.



: Screen brightness drastically affects battery consumption. Keeping brightness moderate prolongs battery life significantly. Processor Usage: Intensive tasks, especially in modern games, consume battery rapidly. Consider handhelds optimized for energy-efficient performance modes.



For example, devices like Valve Steam Deck OLED and Nintendo Switch OLED offer adjustable power profiles to balance performance and battery longevity, keeping your gaming sessions worry-free.

4. Check the Specifications

Understanding essential specifications ensures your handheld can comfortably handle your gaming demands. Here are the crucial specs you should evaluate carefully:

Specification What it Means for Gaming CPU & GPU Determines the capability to run demanding games smoothly. Higher-end CPUs like the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (ASUS ROG Ally) ensure future-proof gaming. For more details, explore our article on the best CPU for gaming. RAM Affects multitasking and game stability. Aim for at least 16GB for smooth gameplay, with 32GB ideal for heavy multitasking and demanding games. Storage Essential for storing numerous games and ensuring fast load times. SSDs offer quicker load speeds than traditional HDDs. I/O Ports Determines connectivity options. Ports like USB-C allow for peripherals, external displays, or accessories like WiFi extenders for gaming and gaming routers to enhance online gaming performance. Display Resolution and refresh rate greatly influence visuals. Higher refresh rates (60Hz and above) ensure smoother gameplay, while resolution affects clarity and detail.

Look for at least 8GB of RAM to keep gameplay smooth and an SSD storage option for faster loading times. Reliable CPUs, such as the AMD Ryzen Z1 found in the ASUS ROG Ally, are excellent for gaming efficiency and speed.

Critical for competitive games like Apex Legends or Street Fighter 6, high-quality screens with refresh rates of 60Hz or higher obviously improve responsiveness and give you a fluid gameplay experience.

FAQs

What is the best handheld gaming console?

The best handheld gaming console is currently the ASUS ROG Ally. It offers powerful hardware, excellent ergonomics, and supports a wide range of modern PC games. It’s ideal for serious gamers who want premium performance in a portable device.

What was the first handheld console?

The first handheld console was the Microvision, released by Milton Bradley in 1979. It featured interchangeable cartridges and set the stage for future handheld consoles by proving that portable gaming was viable. It paved the way for iconic devices like the Nintendo Game Boy.

What is the best retro handheld console?

The best retro handheld console available is the Doriteney RG556. It’s designed specifically for retro gaming enthusiasts and supports numerous classic systems and titles. It gives you authentic gameplay experiences thanks to its specialized controls and optimized emulation capabilities.

Can I play PC games on a handheld?

Yes, many handheld gaming PCs allow you to play PC games. Devices like the Valve Steam Deck OLED and GPD Win Mini run full versions of Windows or Linux operating systems. They provide compatibility with major PC gaming platforms and extensive libraries, including AAA titles.

What CPU should you look for in a handheld gaming PC?

The CPU you should look for in a handheld gaming PC is one offering a strong balance between performance and efficiency. CPUs like AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme or Intel Core i7 mobile processors deliver solid gaming performance AND manage thermal efficiency effectively.