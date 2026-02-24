13 Resident Evil Games in Order: The Complete 2026 Timeline and Guide

Disclaimer: This article is part of Eneba’s Resident Evil Week. Part nine of the main franchise, Resident Evil Requiem, launches on Feb. 27, and seeing as this also ties into the series’ 30 year history we’ll be doing the same. Expect more reviews, deep dives and companion pieces to various popular and forgotten Resident Evil games.

Playing the Resident Evil games in order sounds simple until you realize the series spans 30 years, with more remakes than most franchises have sequels.

I’ve been an avid Resident Evil games fan since I was a kid. With the release of Resident Evil Requiem this year, I’ve spent some time replaying the series again. The biggest thing I can tell you is this – the order you play them in can genuinely change how you experience the story.

Thirty years of survival horror is a lot to unpack. So let’s get into all the Resident Evil games in chronological order, spin-offs worth knowing about, and my personal picks for where to begin.

How Many Resident Evil Games Are There?

Capcom has released 13 mainline Resident Evil games when you include remakes as separate entries and count Requiem. The total climbs to roughly 30 if you add in spin-offs, rail shooters, multiplayer experiments, and handheld ports. That number catches people off guard, but the core franchise is more manageable than it looks.

The franchise started as a fixed-camera survival horror series with tank controls and ink ribbons. By the mid-2000s, it had shifted toward over-the-shoulder action. Then Resident Evil 7 in 2017 yanked everything back into intimate, claustrophobic horror from a first-person view. Now, with Requiem, Capcom appears to be threading the needle between both eras once more.

13 Resident Evil Games in Order: Full Timeline

Here they are, all mainline Resident Evil games in order of their place in the franchise timeline. This follows the in-universe story sequence, not release dates. I’ve also included Resident Evil Requiem as the newest release on the horizon.

How many of these have you played?

1. Resident Evil 0 [Where the Nightmare Begins]

Our Score Enebameter 7.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror Platforms PlayStation 4, GameCube, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, Wii, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2002 (remastered 2016) Creator/s Capcom (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 9–12 hours

Resident Evil 0 is where the Resident Evil games in order truly begin. Set just hours before the events of the first Resident Evil, you play as S.T.A.R.S. rookie Rebecca Chambers and convicted ex-Marine Billy Coen aboard a train overrun with the undead.

From there the story takes them deeper into the mysteries surrounding the Umbrella Corporation and how the outbreak in the area actually began. It’s essentially the origin story of the T-virus outbreak that sets the entire original Resident Evil in motion, so it does a lot of heavy lifting in terms of filling in the lore.

Without getting into spoilers, the story explores some dark corners of Umbrella’s history and introduces a villain with a pretty memorable and twisted backstory.

My Verdict: If you want every piece of the puzzle before diving deep into the franchise, Resident Evil 0 is your starting line.

★ Where the Nightmare Begins Resident Evil 0 Shop on Eneba

2. Resident Evil Remake [The Definitive Survival Horror Remake]

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror Platforms Nintendo Switch, GameCube, PlayStation 4, Wii, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2002 (remastered 2015) Creator/s Capcom (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 10–15 hours

The story that started everything. S.T.A.R.S. officer Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine investigate a series of disappearances near Raccoon City and end up trapped in a mansion that hides far worse than anyone expected and end up trapped in a mansion hiding something far worse than missing hikers.

Inside, locked doors and cryptic puzzles guard a secret laboratory buried beneath the estate. The deeper Chris and Jill go, the clearer it becomes that the disappearances were engineered. Among all the Resident Evil games in order, no other origin story carries this much weight.

My Verdict: The definitive starting point for anyone who wants to experience the series’ roots.

★ The Definitive Survival Horror Remake Resident Evil Remake Trilogy Shop on Eneba

3. Resident Evil 2 Remake [Resident Evil’s Survival Horror Peak]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror Platforms PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, iPadOS, macOS Year of release 2002 (remastered 2015) Creator/s Capcom (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 8–12 hours per campaign

Set two months after the mansion incident, Resident Evil 2 Remake drops rookie cop Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield into a Raccoon City already overrun. The police department, their only refuge, is no refuge at all.

Leon and Claire each carve separate paths through the station, searching for survivors and a route underground. The police department holds answers, but it also holds Mr. X, a towering Tyrant that stalks them through every corridor without warning. It’s the pivotal third chapter in the Resident Evil games in chronological order.

My Verdict: Resident Evil 2 Remake is the easiest recommendation on this list and the ideal entry point for anyone new to the series.

★ Resident Evil’s Survival Horror Peak Resident Evil 2 Remake Shop on Eneba

4. Resident Evil 3 Remake [Best Resident Evil Nemesis Experience]

Our Score Enebameter 8.0/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror / action Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creator/s Capcom (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 6–8 hours

Resident Evil 3 Remake runs alongside the events of RE 2, following Jill Valentine’s escape from Raccoon City before the government destroys it. It sits fourth among all Resident Evil games in order, and the overlap with RE2 Remake makes them a natural back-to-back pair.

The star is Nemesis, an upgraded bioweapon programmed to hunt S.T.A.R.S. members. He’s faster than Mr. X and carries a rocket launcher.

It’s shorter than fans expected though (about six hours), and Capcom cut several areas from the 1999 original, a sore spot that the community hasn’t let go. But Jill’s characterization here is the best she’s ever been written, and for anyone tracking the Resident Evil games in order, this chapter is timeline-essential.

My Verdict: A fast, cinematic companion piece to RE2 Remake. Still one of the best survival horror games ever made.

★ Steam – Top up Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

5. Resident Evil Code: Veronica [Most Underrated Resident Evil Story]

Our Score Enebameter 8.0/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror Platforms PlayStation 2, PlayStation 4, Dreamcast, GameCube, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2000 (X version 2001) Creator/s Capcom (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 12–16 hours

After escaping Raccoon City, Claire Redfield tracks Umbrella to a remote island prison and ends up captured. What follows pulls Chris back into the fight and reunites the Redfield siblings for the first time in the series. As a survival horror game, it stands among the most punishing entries in the Resident Evil timeline.

The Antarctic research facility, the Ashford twins as its villains, and the emotional weight of that reunion make it a particularly dramatic chapter in the franchise. Capcom hasn’t remade it yet, leaving it as the essential entry without a modern replacement.

My Verdict: Any player following Resident Evil games in chronological order owes it to themselves to experience Code: Veronica before a remake changes it forever.

★ Most Underrated Resident Evil Story Resident Evil Code: Veronica Shop on Amazon

6. Resident Evil 4 Remake [Best Resident Evil Game Ever]

Our Score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror / action Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation VR2, iOS, iPadOS, macOS Year of release 2023 Creator/s Capcom (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 15–20 hours

Resident Evil 4 Remake is the best game in the series and the most important pivot in its history. Every Resident Evil 4 Remake review says it, and after three full playthroughs, I agree completely.

Leon Kennedy is sent to a remote Spanish village to rescue the President’s daughter, Ashley. What he finds is a cult, a parasitic infection, and a situation that demands every skill he has.

The original 2005 Resident Evil 4 invented the over-the-shoulder action template that defined a generation of games. This remake takes that foundation and rebuilds it. A fully reworked knife/parry system, expanded character writing for Ashley and Luis Serra, and a second-act castle sequence that rivals anything in the series.

My Verdict: If you have to play one Resident Evil game in your entire life, make it Resident Evil 4 Remake. A masterpiece, full stop.

★ Best Resident Evil Game Ever Resident Evil 4 Remake Shop on Amazon

7. Resident Evil Revelations [Best Classic-Style Resident Evil]

Our Score Enebameter 7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U, PC Year of release 2012 Creator/s Capcom (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 8–12 hours

Between the events of RE4 and RE5, Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield separately investigate a bioterrorism threat aboard a derelict cruise ship in the Mediterranean.

Revelations was Capcom’s deliberate step back from the action-heavy direction the series had taken. Tighter corridors, slower pacing, and enemies that squeeze through gaps and flood from submerged hallways. As a Resident Evil game, it’s the closest the modern entries get to classic-era tension.

For fans working through the Resident Evil games in order, it fills a tonal gap between RE4‘s action and RE5‘s bombast.

My Verdict: The right pick for players who felt the series lost its nerve after RE4. Focused, tense, and genuinely underappreciated.

★ Best Classic-Style Resident Evil Resident Evil Revelations Shop on Eneba

8. Resident Evil 5 [Best Co-Op Resident Evil Game]

Our Score Enebameter 7.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action / survival horror Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Android, PC Year of release 2009 Creator/s Capcom (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 12–15 hours

Resident Evil 5 closes Chris Redfield’s long-running pursuit of Umbrella’s former head of security, Albert Wesker. Chris and BSAA partner Sheva Alomar investigate a bioterrorism outbreak in West Africa. The story pulls together threads from RE1, Code: Veronica, and RE4 for a finale that’s been a decade in the making.

It’s not a horror game, but it’s one of the most fun co-op games in the franchise. For anyone playing the Resident Evil games in order, it’s also essential because it closes the Wesker saga permanently.

My Verdict: The essential co-op entry and the payoff for everyone who followed Chris’s story from the beginning.

★ Best Co-Op Resident Evil Game Resident Evil 5 Shop on Eneba

9. Resident Evil Revelations 2 [Most Underrated Resident Evil Spin-off]

Our Score Enebameter 7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Episodic survival horror Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2015 Creator/s Capcom (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 8–10 hours

Resident Evil Revelations 2 takes place between RE 5 and RE 6. Claire Redfield and Barry Burton’s daughter Moira are captured on a mysterious island by a villain called the Overseer. A second timeline follows Barry himself as he searches for Moira months later.

The asymmetrical co-op is the game’s strongest idea. One player handles offense, the other handles detection and support. The episodic structure gives it a TV-show pacing with cliffhangers between chapters.

Production values dip below mainline entries, but for anyone completing the Resident Evil games in order, the gameplay loop and co-op design make it worth experiencing.

My Verdict: The spinoff that deserves more love. Play Resident Evil Revelations 2 in co-op for the full experience.

★ Most Underrated Resident Evil Spin-off Resident Evil Revelations 2 Shop on Eneba

10. Resident Evil 6 [Most Divisive Resident Evil Game]

Our Score Enebameter 6.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2002 (remastered 2015) Creator/s Capcom (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 8–12 hours per campaign

Resident Evil 6 casts the widest net the series has ever thrown. Leon, Chris, Jake Muller (Wesker’s son), and Ada Wong each lead interconnected campaigns across a global bioterrorist outbreak, and their paths physically cross during shared events. It’s an ambitious storytelling structure no other entry on the Resident Evil timeline has attempted.

The execution is uneven, but for completionists tracking the Resident Evil games in order, it’s worth one run. For anyone new to the zombie games genre, you might want to start somewhere else.

My Verdict: Resident Evil 6 tried to be everything at once. It stumbled, but Leon’s campaign is worth a rainy afternoon.

★ Most Divisive Resident Evil Game Resident Evil 6 Shop on Eneba

11. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Scariest Resident Evil Game]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror (first-person) Platforms PS4, PS5 (PSVR), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2017 Creator/s Capcom (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 9–12 hours

After the divisive RE 6, Capcom switched to first-person, introduced a new protagonist in Ethan Winters, and set the game in a Louisiana plantation home haunted by the Baker family.

Ethan arrives searching for his wife Mia, who vanished three years earlier after sending a cryptic message. The Baker family has other plans. Every room in the plantation hides something worse than the last, and the Bakers always seem to know exactly where he is.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is one of the greatest horror games of the past decade and a turning point in the Resident Evil timeline.

My Verdict: With 16.4 million copies sold, Resident Evil 7 is the scariest title in all Resident Evil games in order.

★ Scariest Resident Evil Game Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Shop on Eneba

12. Resident Evil Village [Most Atmospheric Resident Evil Game]

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror / action (first-person) Platforms PS4, PS5 (PSVR2), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac Year of release 2002 (remastered 2015) Creator/s Capcom (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 10–14 hours

Picking up three years after RE7, Resident Evil Village sends Ethan into a snow-locked Eastern European village to recover his kidnapped daughter. Any Resident Evil Village review will tell you the same thing: this creepy gothic game shifts tone between areas unlike anything else in the Resident Evil games in order.

The first lord Ethan faces is Lady Dimitrescu, a nine-foot noblewoman ruling a gothic castle alongside her three bloodthirsty daughters. They hunt him through candlelit halls with an eerie elegance that turned Lady Dimitrescu into the franchise’s most iconic villain in years.

My Verdict: A horror buffet. Every section of Resident Evil Village serves something different, and nearly all of it is excellent.

★ Most Atmospheric Resident Evil Game Resident Evil Village Shop on Eneba

13. Resident Evil Requiem [Most Anticipated Resident Evil Game]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival horror Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2002 (remastered 2015) Creator/s Capcom (Developer & Publisher) Average Playtime 8–12 hours per campaign

Set roughly 30 years after Raccoon City’s destruction, FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft and Leon S. Kennedy investigate a condemned hotel tied to Umbrella’s past. Requiem is the latest entry in the Resident Evil games in chronological order, and the stakes feel appropriately enormous.

Grace’s mother, Alyssa Ashcroft (from RE Outbreak), was murdered at this same location, grounding the horror in something deeply personal.

My Verdict: The community is split on whether the third-person shift signals a return to RE4 Remake territory or a sideways step. Either way, Requiem closes a 30-year cycle.

★ Most Anticipated Resident Evil Game Resident Evil Requiem Shop on Eneba

How To Play Resident Evil Games in Chronological Order?

This order follows the in-universe story timeline and is the clearest way to experience the Resident Evil games in order. Remakes replace their originals here since they cover the same events with superior production values.

A quick note on overlap: Resident Evil 3 Remake‘s story begins before RE2 Remake and concludes after. Most players find it easier to play RE2 Remake first, then treat the RE3 Remake sections as surrounding context.

Game Title Year (Setting) Importance Notes 1. Resident Evil 0 1998 Optional (Prequel) Shows the outbreak’s origin hours before RE1 2. Resident Evil Remake 1998 Essential The Spencer Mansion incident; the beginning of everything 3. Resident Evil 3 Remake (Opening) 1998 Essential (Part 1) Jill’s escape begins before Leon and Claire arrive 4. Resident Evil 2 Remake 1998 Essential Leon and Claire’s Raccoon City campaigns 5. Resident Evil 3 Remake (Conclusion) 1998 Essential (Part 2) Jill’s story wraps up as the city falls 6. Resident Evil Code: Veronica 2000 Semi-Essential Claire and Chris reunite; Wesker resurfaces 7. Resident Evil 4 Remake 2004 Essential The narrative pivot that defines the post-Umbrella era 8. Resident Evil Revelations 2005 Optional BSAA context between RE4 and RE5 9. Resident Evil 5 2009 Essential (Chris Arc) Closes the Wesker storyline permanently 10. Resident Evil Revelations 2 2011 Optional Claire and Barry’s standalone arc 11. Resident Evil 6 2013 Optional (Narratively Consequential) Global C-Virus outbreak across multiple campaigns 12. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard 2017 Essential Begins the Ethan Winters era 13. Resident Evil Village 2021 Essential Direct continuation of RE7 14. Resident Evil Requiem 2026 Upcoming / Next Chapter Grace Ashcroft and Leon investigate the ruins of Raccoon City

Revelations, Revelations 2, and Code: Veronica are optional side entries that add context without being strictly necessary for understanding the main arc. Every numbered entry and its remake is essential.

Resident Evil Spin-Offs and Multiplayer Experiments

Several spin-offs explored multiplayer and online concepts outside the core single-player experience. Most are disconnected from the canonical story, and a few have already been shut down.

Between the live-action series on Netflix (our Resident Evil Netflix series review covers what landed and what didn’t) and these side games, Capcom’s universe stretches well past the mainline entries. These are the ones that stand out, for better or worse.

1. Resident Evil Outbreak [Online Survival Horror Pioneer]

Resident Evil Outbreak was ahead of its time. Set during the Raccoon City disaster, it lets up to four players team up online using a roster of civilian survivors, each with unique abilities. The PS2-era online infrastructure couldn’t support it well, and servers shut down years ago, though fan-run private servers still exist through emulators.

Notably, Grace Ashcroft’s mother Alyssa was one of the playable characters, a connection that Requiem picks up decades later. Outbreak File #2 followed in 2004 with five more scenarios. Neither is part of the mainline Resident Evil games in order, but both add real texture to the Raccoon City timeline.

2. Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City [Alternate-Canon Umbrella Shooter]

Developed by Slant Six Games, Operation Raccoon City put players on Umbrella’s side during the outbreak. It was a squad-based TPS game with co-op and the ability to alter franchise canon, including killing Leon.

The execution fell short with poor AI and clunky combat. It sold 2.8 million copies on name recognition but remains one of the franchise’s weakest points.

3. Umbrella Corps [Competitive Multiplayer Experiment]

Umbrella Corps was a competitive multiplayer shooter that leaned into close-quarters combat and tactical gadgets. Community reception was overwhelmingly negative due to clunky controls, bad matchmaking, and almost zero connection to the franchise’s identity. The lowest point in the franchise’s multiplayer game experiments.

4. Resident Evil: Resistance [Asymmetrical 4v1 Mode]

Bundled with Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resistance was a 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer mode where one Mastermind sets traps and spawns enemies while four survivors escape. The concept worked better than most gave it credit for. Player counts dropped fast post-launch, but if you own RE3 Remake, it’s worth a few sessions.

5. Resident Evil Re:Verse [Arcade-Style Deathmatch Spin-Off]

A deathmatch game built around iconic RE characters transforming into mutant bosses on death. Multiple delays preceded a launch that struggled to hold a player base. It’s a casual diversion, not a competitive scene, but it’s still online as of 2026.

These spin-offs are worth knowing about for completeness, and Outbreak holds a special place in the community’s heart. None are required for the main Resident Evil timeline.

The franchise also has a solid tabletop scene. Fans who want to bring the horror offline can find great picks in our list of the best board games based on video games.

My Overall Verdict on Resident Evil Games

After playing through all Resident Evil games in order, here’s where I’d point you depending on what you’re after.

Best overall Resident Evil experience → Resident Evil 4 Remake. It’s the most polished, replayable, and satisfying game in the entire franchise.

→ Resident Evil 4 Remake. It’s the most polished, replayable, and satisfying game in the entire franchise. If you want the full story → Begin with Resident Evil 2 Remake. It’s accessible, modern, and drops you straight into the heart of Raccoon City’s nightmare.

→ Begin with Resident Evil 2 Remake. It’s accessible, modern, and drops you straight into the heart of Raccoon City’s nightmare. Pure horror above everything else → Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is the scariest game in the franchise by a wide margin.

→ Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is the scariest game in the franchise by a wide margin. For completionists → Resident Evil 0, follow the chronological order above. It lands harder in context.

No matter where you jump in, the franchise rewards the commitment. And for those who’ve already played through all the Resident Evil games in order, the wait is almost over. Resident Evil Requiem launches Feb. 27, 2026.

FAQs