Welcome to Eneba’s Resident Evil Week

Part nine of the main franchise, Resident Evil Requiem, launches on Feb. 27, and seeing as this also ties into the series’ 30 year history we’ll be doing the same. Expect deep dives and companion pieces to various popular and forgotten Resident Evil games. These include a look at ways the series has evolved and mutated over the years, reviews of the most recent entries, and how the franchise has crossed over to other media to varying results; all of which will lead up to a full overview of Requiem on release day. Keep an eye on this page as new articles will be added to it during the week!

First up, it’s Retrospective Evil: A look at how the industry responded to Resident Evil way back in 1996.

Tomorrow, we’ll take a look at Resident Experiments: Capcom took a gamble on Resident Evil and it paid off, but not all its experiments with survival horror were successful.

More to come so stay tuned!